Listed: 5 modern farmhouse homes that honor the style

Its fans are legion. It's the 'it' look.

Modern farmhouse style home in Woburn, MA.
This new home at 12 Surrey Road is on the market for $1,795,000. Check out its shiplap fireplace in our story. Via MLS

By Caroline Bunnell

Instagram is filled with tributes to the modern farmhouse design, with its neutral palette, clean lines, and rustic finishes, like reclaimed wood.

Ronda Kaysen at The New York Times referred to the modern farmhouse as “the millennial answer to the baby boomer McMansion.”

But its fans are legion. It’s the “it” look.

Check out these modern farmhouse properties that have hit the market:

12 Surrey Road, Woburn

Living room in Woburn modern farmhouse.
Via MLS
Modern kitchen with white cabinets in Woburn home.
Via MLS
Bedroom with a black accent wall in Woburn home.
Via MLS
Entryway with black built ins, in Woburn home.
Via MLS

$1,795,000

5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

4,654 square feet

0.28-acre lot

506 North Avenue, Weston

Front of modern farmhouse style home in Weston.
Via MLS
Kitchen with island and white cabinets in Weston home.
Via MLS
Empty bedroom in Weston home.
Via MLS
Entryway in Weston home with white wood cabinets.
Via MLS
Bathroom with gray tile flooring, and white finishes.
Via MLS

$2,999,900

5 bedrooms, 5 full baths

5,945 square feet

1.57-acres lot

Open house Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

0 Central Turnpike, Sutton

Modern farmhouse style home in Sutton.
Via MLS
Modern farmhouse style kitchen with white cabinets. modern farmhouse
Via MLS
Living room with gray couches, and wooden floors with white walls. modern farmhouse
Via MLS
Furnished bedroom in Sutton modern farmhouse.
Via MLS

$1,499,999

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,500 square feet

20-acre lot

25 Chestnut St., Concord

Modern farmhouse in Concord, MA. modern farmhouse
Via MLS
Modern kitchen with gray countertops, and white countertops. modern farmhouse
Via MLS
Living room with black fireplace in Modern farmhouse in Concord.
Via MLS
Laundry, and mudroom area in Concord home. modern farmhouse
Via MLS

$2,975,000

5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath

5,005 square feet

0.39-acre lot

23 Lawrence Road, Wellesley

White-sided modern farmhouse home in Wellesley.
Via MLS
White kitchen in Wellesley modern farmhouse home. modern farmhouse
Via MLS
Unfurnished living room with fireplace, and stairs in Wellesley home.
Via MLS
White bathroom, with gold finishes in Wellesley home. modern farmhouse
Via MLS

$3,150,000

5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths

4,811 square feet

0.24-acre lot