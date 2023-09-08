Home Buying Listed: 5 modern farmhouse homes that honor the style Its fans are legion. It's the 'it' look. This new home at 12 Surrey Road is on the market for $1,795,000. Check out its shiplap fireplace in our story. Via MLS

Instagram is filled with tributes to the modern farmhouse design, with its neutral palette, clean lines, and rustic finishes, like reclaimed wood.

Ronda Kaysen at The New York Times referred to the modern farmhouse as “the millennial answer to the baby boomer McMansion.”

But its fans are legion. It’s the “it” look.

Check out these modern farmhouse properties that have hit the market:

$1,795,000

5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

4,654 square feet

0.28-acre lot

$2,999,900

5 bedrooms, 5 full baths

5,945 square feet

1.57-acres lot

Open house Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

⬇$1,499,999

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,500 square feet

20-acre lot

$2,975,000

5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath

5,005 square feet

0.39-acre lot

$3,150,000

5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths

4,811 square feet

0.24-acre lot