Listed: 5 modern farmhouse homes that honor the style

Instagram is filled with tributes to the modern farmhouse design, with its neutral palette, clean lines, and rustic finishes, like reclaimed wood.
Ronda Kaysen at The New York Times referred to the modern farmhouse as “the millennial answer to the baby boomer McMansion.”
But its fans are legion. It’s the “it” look.
Check out these modern farmhouse properties that have hit the market:
$1,795,000
5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
4,654 square feet
0.28-acre lot
$2,999,900
5 bedrooms, 5 full baths
5,945 square feet
1.57-acres lot
Open house Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
⬇$1,499,999
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
3,500 square feet
20-acre lot
$2,975,000
5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath
5,005 square feet
0.39-acre lot
$3,150,000
5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths
4,811 square feet
0.24-acre lot
