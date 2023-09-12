Home Buying For $2.05m, a historic barn-turned-showplace on the Cape The home features a third-story cupola with views of Cape Cod Bay.

Previously owned by a sea captain, this renovated Barnstable barn combines historic architecture with modern finishes.

Parke Madden and Jeffrey Marcus of Sotheby’s International Realty have listed 3400 Main St. for $2,050,000.

“High ceilings, exposed beams, and a great staircase welcome all to experience the historic Cape Cod property,” Madden said.

-Drone Home Media

The home has four bedrooms, four full baths, one half bath, and 5,098 square feet of living space.

Built in 1832, the barn was originally used by sea captain and ship owner Daniel Bacon, Madden said. A plaque at the entrance notes that the building is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The home boasts a grand foyer, as well as a kitchen with exposed beams, wood flooring, and brick that frames and arches over and around the stove. The main bedroom suite is also on the first floor, as well as space for a home office.

-Drone Home Media

-Drone Home

The second floor leads to entertainment space that features a wet bar. The remaining three bedrooms can also be found on this floor.

The third-story cupola with scenic views is the highlight of the home, Madden said.

-Drone Home Media

“[It was] long used as a navigational landmark for sailors in Cape Cod Bay. An interior staircase from the third floor allows for spectacular views,” Madden said.

Despite the property’s historic nature, it has been updated with modern details via extensive renovations.

“Historic framing and architectural features blend with a modern layout,” Madden said.

-Drone Home Media

The home is located on a 0.52-acre lot along Route 6A in Barnstable.