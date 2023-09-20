Home Buying Home of the Week: Stow raised ranch is a refuge next to a refuge Renovated property boasts a pool with a cabana, a family room with a wood ceiling, and a wildlife sanctuary for a neighbor. The vaulted ceiling in the family room of our Home of the Week features exposed trusses and is clad in wood, lending the space a more natural feel.





22 Billadell Road, Stow

$879,500

Style Raised ranch

Year built 1967; renovated 2023

Square feet 2,540

Bedrooms 3

Baths 3 full, 1 half

Sewer/water Private

Taxes $12,870 (2023)

Thanks to Vohan Kalousdian, one neighbor of our Home of the Week, a revamped raised ranch in Stow, is a 20-acre wildlife refuge. A longtime town employee but more importantly an avid bird-watcher, Kalousdian gifted the pine woodlands that bear his name and are managed by Stow Conservation Trust.

The home’s green doors and the stone walls that line the driveway are testaments to the property’s ties to nature. But they don’t end there.

Inside the front door, a stairway directs guests to the top floor, where the bulk of the home is located: three bedrooms, three baths, the kitchen, and the living, dining, and family rooms.

The home sits on a 4.62-acre lot. – Lindsay Fliger Photography

At the top of the stairs is the 266-square-foot kitchen, where an island with seating for three is the center of attention. Two pendant lights with half-moon brass shades cast an elegant, industrial-style glow on the white quartz top. The island cabinetry is blue and holds a nested microwave, but the rest of the kitchen cabinets are white and Shaker style in design with brass pulls. The sink sits under a pair of casement windows, the appliances are stainless steel, and the white subway tile backsplash is textured, which makes it sparkle in the glow cast from the range hood, recessed lighting, and pendants.

The updated kitchen boasts a dining area with recessed lighting, a slider to the deck, and a beverage station that has a 3-foot-wide countertop, drawers, a beverage refrigerator, and open shelving with brass rails.

The kitchen island is topped with quartz. – Lindsay Fliger Photography

The dining area off the kitchen sits under recessed lighting. – Lindsay Fliger Photography

The beverage center is ready for a refill. – Lindsay Fliger Photography

The new white oak flooring in the kitchen and dining area flows into the living room, which is the same size as the kitchen and centered on a red-brick wood-burning fireplace with a gray mantel. Two single-hung windows flank a picture window in the room, which also has recessed lighting.

A red-brick fireplace with a gray mantel is not the focal point of the living room. The expansive picture window is. – Lindsay Fliger Photography

The final “public” space on this floor has that wow factor. The 238-square-foot family room features a vaulted ceiling. It’s covered in tongue-and-groove wood that’s set off nicely against the white walls. Small spotlights fastened to the exposed trusses add to the wood’s warmth. The flooring is a light-colored vinyl plank that mimics wood, and double sliders reveal a paving stone patio and an expansive view of the fenced in-ground pool.

Sliders off the family room open to a stone patio. – Lindsay Fliger Photography

The deck is new. – Lindsay Fliger Photography

The built-in pool has a cabana and is fenced-in. – Lindsay Fliger Photography

The primary suite includes a 168-square-foot bedroom with three single-hung windows, a walk-in closet, white oak flooring, and a central light fixture comprising three globes. The en-suite bath — added in a renovation — features a single vanity with a quartz top, wide-format ceramic tile flooring, and a shower with glass doors, gray ceramic tile in a vertical stack, and a three-shelf niche lined with white penny tile.

The other two bedrooms are 210 square feet and 168 square feet and offer closets behind sliding doors and white oak flooring. They share a bath that has a shower with a white, glossy porcelain tile backsplash. There is a single Shaker-style vanity topped with quartz, as well as ceramic tile flooring.

A half bath with a blue vanity and a quartz countertop completes this floor.

The floor in the primary bedroom is white oak. – Lindsay Fliger Photography

The blue vanity in the half bath adds a pop of color.

The lower level includes a 266-square-foot multipurpose room, a 100-square-foot mudroom, and a wood-burning fireplace. The full bath comes with a white pedestal sink, beige floor tile, and a shower.

The home has oil heat. The windows, boiler, hot water system, deck, and the roofs on the house and two outbuildings are new.

The house sits on a 4.62-acre lot, and the back deck connects to a cabana. There’s also a pool house and a fire ring set in a stone circle.

Scott German of Bel Air Properties in Westwood is the listing agent and the home’s owner. As of press time, a contingent offer had been accepted on the property.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to [email protected]. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.