Home of the Week: Don't need to be a mogul to buy Maine chalet Fully furnished property commands $1,200 a night during peak season and offers five bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The Maine home sits on 2.1 acres.





22 Headwall Drive, Newry, Maine

$1,425,000

Style Ski chalet

Year built 2022

Square feet 2,960

Bedrooms 5

Baths 3 full, 1 half

Fee $1,600 a year

Sewer/water Private

Taxes $3,991 (2023)

Julie Andrews isn’t included, but the mountain and valley views are numerous in this toddler-aged hillside Maine home with a covered farmer’s porch on the driveway side and a deck pointed toward the ski slopes on the other.

Both are maintenance-free PVC decking and provide excellent views of the valley and of the range of mountains that encompass Sunday River Resort in western Maine. Sitting on 2.1 acres, our Home of the Week pick entices as a four-season escape or a ski rental at $1,200 a night during peak season.

The farmer’s porch is covered and faces the driveway and the woods. – Michael Eric Bérubé/GoodPhotos.com

The deck is made of PVC. – Michael Eric Bérubé/GoodPhotos.com

There is a front door, but the better point of entry is on the right side of the house adjacent to the four parking spots at the top of the gravel driveway with a few more toward the bottom. The door opens to warmth and welcome: just inside to the right, there’s a mudroom with a bench, custom cubbies, and a half bath with a quartz-topped vanity. Please shuck your boots and wash your hands.

Why? All of this is alongside the kitchen, the source of that après-ski hot chocolate. The kitchen forms a U, with the sink on the right arm, the stainless steel gas stove and the microwave in the middle of the base, and the left leg serving as a gathering spot. It’s a quartz-topped peninsula with seating for four.

The mudroom offers a custom bench and cubbies. – Michael Eric Bérubé/GoodPhotos.com

The half bath is off the mudroom. – Michael Eric Bérubé/GoodPhotos.com

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. – Michael Eric Bérubé/GoodPhotos.com

The dining and living area take up the remaining half of this open floor plan. Oh, the views, the views! These spots capture it all. An iron-cage light fixture with five Edison bulbs marks the spot to place the dining table, but the tall windows and the slider to the front deck let in plenty of natural light. Just imagine the sun bouncing off the snow and brightening the space.

The dining space and the living area share an accent wall of nickel-gap planking with a walnut stain and a ceiling dotted with recessed lighting. The living area also features a gas fireplace clad in cultured stone.

The dining area can accommodate a long table. – Michael Eric Bérubé/GoodPhotos.com

The slider off the living and dining areas frames the view of Sunday River Resort. – Michael Eric Bérubé/GoodPhotos.com

The living room is part of an open layout. – Michael Eric Bérubé/GoodPhotos.com

In this home, all of the windows have thick, black frames, and the flooring is an engineered hardwood the color of toasted marshmallow in all but the bathrooms.

A wide stairwell with iron balusters leads to the upper level — home to two primary suites and the third bedroom. The latter sits at the head of the stairs behind a sliding barn door, a design feature repeated throughout the house.

If there is a debate over which suite to choose, go left. This suite sits at the front of the house, where the views are the best. The bedroom has two wood accent walls like the one found in the living and dining areas. A pair of squat, wide windows sits directly above the bed, and there are three windows on one wall that frame the ski slopes. A white barn door opens to a bath with a double vanity, wide-format tile flooring, and a shower with a glass door (installed after photos of the home were taken). The tile on the shower walls matches the bathroom flooring, but the shower’s floor is a square tile.

The second primary suite is a mirror image but for its location within the home. To be clear, however, this house is not in a suburban subdivision, so the view is of the Maine woods.

This primary suite, one of two, has a view of the slopes. – Michael Eric Bérubé/GoodPhotos.com

A sliding barn door reveals the en-suite bath in the primary suite facing the slopes. – Michael Eric Bérubé/GoodPhotos.com

The primary suite features a tiled shower. – Michael Eric Bérubé/GoodPhotos.com

The second suite faces the woods. – Michael Eric Bérubé/GoodPhotos.com

Like all the furniture, the trundle bed in third-floor bedroom are being sold with the house. – Michael Eric Bérubé/GoodPhotos.com

The walk-out basement holds the final two bedrooms (one has built-in queen-size bunk beds) and a full bath with a quartz-topped double vanity, tile flooring, a tub/shower combination, and the laundry setup.

The family room sits on this level at the front of the house. There’s a hot tub just outside and to the right.

The basement bedrooms have engineered hardwood flooring. – Michael Eric Bérubé/GoodPhotos.com

The laundry setup is in the lower-level bathroom. – Michael Eric Bérubé/GoodPhotos.com

The hot tub sits just outside the lower-level slider. – Michael Eric Bérubé/GoodPhotos.com

The multizone heating system uses propane. There is a heat pump for cooling in the summer. The house is being sold furnished.

Gary Williamson with Cassie Mason Real Estate in Bethel, Maine, is the listing agent.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to [email protected]. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.