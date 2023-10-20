Home Buying Condo prices in Seaport and Back Bay soar Average sale prices drop year over year in Charlestown, Beacon Hill, and South End. The city skyline view from Boston Harbor in 2022. the average cost per square foot hit a record high in Downtown Boston. Michael Dwyer / AP

The average sales price of a condo in the Seaport and Back Bay surged in the third quarter this year, according to a report Douglas Elliman Real Estate released Thursday.

The average sale prices of $1,573,159 in the Back Bay and $2,319,610 in the Seaport in the third quarter reflect cost jumps of 63.9% and 61.3% year over year.

Meanwhile, the average cost per square foot hit a record high in Downtown Boston: $1,360. And sales rose year over year there for the first time in seven quarters, according to the report.

In a faint ray of hope for condo buyers, prices slipped, but only slightly, in Charlestown, the Back Bay, and the South End, Douglas Elliman reported.

NEIGHBORHOOD Q3 AVERAGE

SALES PRICE % CHANGE

Y-O-Y COST PER

SQ. FT. DOWNTOWN $1,599,421 32.5% $1,360 BACK BAY $2,860,794 63.9% $2,145 BEACON HILL $1,573,159 -5.1% $1,322 CHARLESTOWN $886,281 -7.1% $822 FENWAY $964,133 3.4% $1,127 MIDTOWN $2,049,979 12% $1,535 NORTH END $1,004,832 6.8% $1,040 SEAPORT $2,319,610 61.3% $1,816 SOUTH BOSTON $876,760 10.8% $799 SOUTH END $1,312,993 -2.9% $1,125 WATERFRONT $1,618,639 30.9% $1,264 WEST END $728,603 14.2% $744 DOWNTOWN BOSTON

LUXURY* $6,050,150 74.2% $2,478 Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

* Downtown Boston – Luxury reflects the top 10% of sales.