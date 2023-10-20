Condo prices in Seaport and Back Bay soar

Address newsletter
The average sales price of a condo in the Seaport and Back Bay surged in the third quarter this year, according to a report Douglas Elliman Real Estate released Thursday.
The average sale prices of $1,573,159 in the Back Bay and $2,319,610 in the Seaport in the third quarter reflect cost jumps of 63.9% and 61.3% year over year.
Meanwhile, the average cost per square foot hit a record high in Downtown Boston: $1,360. And sales rose year over year there for the first time in seven quarters, according to the report.
In a faint ray of hope for condo buyers, prices slipped, but only slightly, in Charlestown, the Back Bay, and the South End, Douglas Elliman reported.
|NEIGHBORHOOD
|Q3 AVERAGE
SALES PRICE
|% CHANGE
Y-O-Y
|COST PER
SQ. FT.
|DOWNTOWN
|$1,599,421
|32.5%
|$1,360
|BACK BAY
|$2,860,794
|63.9%
|$2,145
|BEACON HILL
|$1,573,159
|-5.1%
|$1,322
|CHARLESTOWN
|$886,281
|-7.1%
|$822
|FENWAY
|$964,133
|3.4%
|$1,127
|MIDTOWN
|$2,049,979
|12%
|$1,535
|NORTH END
|$1,004,832
|6.8%
|$1,040
|SEAPORT
|$2,319,610
|61.3%
|$1,816
|SOUTH BOSTON
|$876,760
|10.8%
|$799
|SOUTH END
|$1,312,993
|-2.9%
|$1,125
|WATERFRONT
|$1,618,639
|30.9%
|$1,264
|WEST END
|$728,603
|14.2%
|$744
|DOWNTOWN BOSTON
LUXURY*
|$6,050,150
|74.2%
|$2,478
