Condo prices in Seaport and Back Bay soar

Average sale prices drop year over year in Charlestown, Beacon Hill, and South End.

Michael Dwyer
The city skyline view from Boston Harbor in 2022. the average cost per square foot hit a record high in Downtown Boston. Michael Dwyer / AP

By Boston.com Staff

The average sales price of a condo in the Seaport and Back Bay surged in the third quarter this year, according to a report Douglas Elliman Real Estate released Thursday.

The average sale prices of $1,573,159 in the Back Bay and $2,319,610 in the Seaport in the third quarter reflect cost jumps of 63.9% and 61.3% year over year.

Meanwhile, the average cost per square foot hit a record high in Downtown Boston: $1,360. And sales rose year over year there for the first time in seven quarters, according to the report.

In a faint ray of hope for condo buyers, prices slipped, but only slightly, in Charlestown, the Back Bay, and the South End, Douglas Elliman reported.

NEIGHBORHOODQ3 AVERAGE
SALES PRICE		% CHANGE
Y-O-Y		COST PER
SQ. FT.
DOWNTOWN$1,599,42132.5%$1,360
BACK BAY$2,860,79463.9%$2,145
BEACON HILL$1,573,159-5.1%$1,322
CHARLESTOWN$886,281-7.1%$822
FENWAY$964,1333.4%$1,127
MIDTOWN$2,049,97912%$1,535
NORTH END$1,004,8326.8%$1,040
SEAPORT$2,319,61061.3%$1,816
SOUTH BOSTON$876,76010.8%$799
SOUTH END$1,312,993-2.9%$1,125
WATERFRONT$1,618,63930.9%$1,264
WEST END$728,60314.2%$744
DOWNTOWN BOSTON
LUXURY*		$6,050,15074.2%$2,478
Source: Douglas Elliman Real Estate
* Downtown Boston – Luxury reflects the top 10% of sales.
