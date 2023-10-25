Home Buying New England cities ranked among top 50 emerging housing markets The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com identify metros where the homes are appreciating and where strong local economies and appealing lifestyles suggest that will continue. Manchester-Nashua, N.H., was the highest-ranking metro on the index. Adobe Stock

Ten New England metros made it onto the Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com fall index of emerging housing markets.

The list, which The Wall Street Journal released today, “identifies metro areas where the housing market is appreciating and where strong local economies and appealing lifestyle amenities suggest that the appreciation will continue.” That’s good news for homeowners and sellers, but not for home buyers, who are facing a dearth of listings, high home prices, and surging interest rates.

Only two New England cities made the top 10; most were in the Midwest:

RANKING METRO 1. Topeka, Kan. 2. Elkhart-Goshen, Ind. 3. Oshkosh-Neenah, Wis. 4. Fort Wayne, Ind. 5. Lafayette-West Lafayette, Ind. 6. Racine, Wis. 7. Manchester-Nashua, N.H. 8. Concord, N.H. 9. Columbus, Ohio 10. Johnson City, Tenn. Source: The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com

The median home value in Topeka, Kan., is $174,819, according to Zillow.com. Compare that with the median home value of the New England metros that made the top 50:

RANK METRO MEDIAN HOME VALUE % CHANGE

YEAR OVER YEAR 7. Manchester-Nashua, N.H. $382,242 | $438,815 ⬆7.4% | ⬆7.2% 8. Concord, N.H. $381,528 ⬆7.1% 19. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn. $170,173 | $421,708 | $254,894 ⬆10.4% | ⬆10.2% | ⬆10.8% 22. Portland-South Portland, Maine $528,770 | $490,868 ⬆7.7% | ⬆8.8% 25. Springfield $259,790 ⬆4.4% 27. Norwich-New London, Conn. $243,494 | $260,173 ⬆8.6% | ⬆8.9% 28. Burlington-South Burlington, Vt. $501,130 | $464,902 ⬆6.5% | ⬆5.9% 30. Providence-Warwick, R.I. $363,234 | $363,130 ⬆5.2% | ⬆6.1% 32. Boston-Cambridge-Newton $718,208 | $980,849 | $1,394,089 ⬇0.8% | ⬇1.8% | ⬆6.8% 35. New Haven-Milford, Conn. $278,476 | $443,635 ⬆5.9% | ⬆9.1% Sources: The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com and Zillow.com