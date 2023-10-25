New England cities ranked among top 50 emerging housing markets

Address newsletter
Ten New England metros made it onto the Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com fall index of emerging housing markets.
The list, which The Wall Street Journal released today, “identifies metro areas where the housing market is appreciating and where strong local economies and appealing lifestyle amenities suggest that the appreciation will continue.” That’s good news for homeowners and sellers, but not for home buyers, who are facing a dearth of listings, high home prices, and surging interest rates.
Only two New England cities made the top 10; most were in the Midwest:
|RANKING
|METRO
|1.
|Topeka, Kan.
|2.
|Elkhart-Goshen, Ind.
|3.
|Oshkosh-Neenah, Wis.
|4.
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|5.
|Lafayette-West Lafayette, Ind.
|6.
|Racine, Wis.
|7.
|Manchester-Nashua, N.H.
|8.
|Concord, N.H.
|9.
|Columbus, Ohio
|10.
|Johnson City, Tenn.
The median home value in Topeka, Kan., is $174,819, according to Zillow.com. Compare that with the median home value of the New England metros that made the top 50:
|RANK
|METRO
|MEDIAN HOME VALUE
|% CHANGE
YEAR OVER YEAR
|7.
|Manchester-Nashua, N.H.
|$382,242 | $438,815
|⬆7.4% | ⬆7.2%
|8.
|Concord, N.H.
|$381,528
|⬆7.1%
|19.
|Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.
|$170,173 | $421,708 | $254,894
|⬆10.4% | ⬆10.2% | ⬆10.8%
|22.
|Portland-South Portland, Maine
|$528,770 | $490,868
|⬆7.7% | ⬆8.8%
|25.
|Springfield
|$259,790
|⬆4.4%
|27.
|Norwich-New London, Conn.
|$243,494 | $260,173
|⬆8.6% | ⬆8.9%
|28.
|Burlington-South Burlington, Vt.
|$501,130 | $464,902
|⬆6.5% | ⬆5.9%
|30.
|Providence-Warwick, R.I.
|$363,234 | $363,130
|⬆5.2% | ⬆6.1%
|32.
|Boston-Cambridge-Newton
|$718,208 | $980,849 | $1,394,089
|⬇0.8% | ⬇1.8% | ⬆6.8%
|35.
|New Haven-Milford, Conn.
|$278,476 | $443,635
|⬆5.9% | ⬆9.1%
