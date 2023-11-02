Home Buying For $675k, a Worcester home that belongs in a fairy tale The Tudor has four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a study with a fireplace, and a primary suite with its own balcony. This tudor-style home was built in 1928 and has 2,502 square feet of living space. Drone Home Photography

This Worcester single-family is a Tudor that looks straight out of the storybooks.

The 2,502-square-foot-home has four bedrooms and 2.5 baths and sits on 0.32 of an acre.

Lee Joseph of Coldwell Banker Realty in Worcester has listed 45 Terrace Drive in Worcester for $675,000.

“The home is in the heart of a growing community. Be a part of everything Worcester has to offer,” Joseph said.

Built in 1928, the home has many original features that add character. Window seats, paneling, and pretty molding remain.

The living room contains one of the home’s two gas fireplaces, as well as hardwood flooring. Two arched doorways reveal a four-season sunroom, a cozy respite as the fall chill settles in.

The dining room, located off the living room, boasts custom cabinets, crown molding, tall baseboards, and a row of four windows.

While the dining room offers a formal gathering spot, the adjoining kitchen also provides space for everyday meals. The kitchen comes with extensive smooth-front cabinetry, recessed lighting, a pantry, casement windows, stainless steel appliances, a slider to a deck, and a work area with shelving.

The first floor also features a beautiful study with a gas fireplace, custom bookcases, a window seat, recessed lighting, several windows, crown molding, and access to the half bath.

All three bedrooms are upstairs. The primary suite comes with a custom closets, built-in drawers, and a balcony. The owners updated the en-suite bath with granite countertops. Renovations also included a ductless mini-split air-conditioning system for this bedroom.

The two-car garage, tucked underneath the house, has an electric car-charging station. The basement is partially finished and features custom wine storage.

The home’s exterior exemplifies the architecture of the 1920s, Joseph said. “The brick and stucco exterior and slate roof are indicative of the period and Tudor style.”

The property is a mile from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.