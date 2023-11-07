Home Buying For $589,000 a Vermont Italianate with a stunning roof deck Its sense of individualism goes far beyond the purple door and the mermaid-like scales that flank it. The roof deck overlooks the city of Montpelier and its neighbor, St. Augustine's Catholic Church. Ted Dawson Photography

Vermont’s capital city feels extra magical from the rooftop of 4 Downing St.

A three-bed, 2.5-bath Italianate, this 2,048-square-foot Montpelier home has undergone a major renovation in the past decade. Now listed at $589,000, it boasts a tremendous sense of individualism that goes far beyond its purple doors and the mermaid-like scales that flank the side entrance.

“There are few houses that are really memorable in their individuality, and this one was really fabulous,” said Lori Holt of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices | Vermont Realty Group, who has the listing.

The home, which was built in 1880, features high ceilings, an open floor plan, exposed brick, and stunning rooftop views of the Gothic arches and stained-glass windows of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Hardwood floors with radiant heat run throughout, while an open stairwell serves as the central artery of the home.

In the kitchen, you’ll find cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and floating shelves, as well as a cozy breakfast bar with a granite countertop. The kitchen leads into a dining area and then to a living room space. There’s also a laundry room on the ground floor, as well as a half bath with a soapstone sink and exposed-brick wall. A side entrance off the driveway leads to a mudroom.

On the second level, you’ll find two bedrooms. The first features a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a clawfoot tub, while the other one is being used as a den. A small additional space off the stairwell currently functions as an office.

Continue up to the third level, truly the crown jewel of the property. There’s a guest suite and a stunning atrium, where walls of glass stream in natural light that bounces off the Marmoleum floors. The atrium affords access to an outstanding deck with raised garden beds and unrivaled views of Vermont’s stunning landscape.

.

“The first floor is kind of where you eat and do all your living; the second is your bedroom suite, your walk-in closet, and more elaborate bathroom; and up the stairs is almost a vacation space,” Holt said. “It’s kind of like the three levels represent different levels of your life.”

Back on the ground floor, a trap door leads to a 708-square-foot full basement that is unfinished but offers plenty of storage and workshop space.

Outside, a stay-mat driveway has room for several cars, and the 0.07-acre property comes with two on-street parking permits. But it’s the home’s walkable proximity to resources that prospective buyers may love the most. From a historic movie theater to the grocery store, downtown Montpelier, the Vermont capital, is right around the corner.