Home Buying For $315k, a Worcester County getaway to relax, reflect, and create The ranch has one bedroom, one bathroom, and an A-frame building with a lake view that could be used as an artist studio. This northern Worcester County home has 400 square feet of living space and a shed that could be used as a studio. Timothy Michael Photography

Built in 2017, this quaint one-bedroom Worcester County home is perfect for those looking to live near the water without paying a hefty price tag.

Diane Dimacale of LAER Realty Partners has listed 29 Lakeshore Drive in the Central Massachusetts town of Ashburnham for $315,000. Located on 0.63 of an acre, the ranch-style home has one bedroom, one full bathroom, and 400 square feet of living space.

“It’s just quirky. People aren’t used to a one-bedroom property,” Dimacale said.

The home has a galley kitchen finished with Thomasville maple cabinets and laminate flooring. A slider opens to a 16-by-16-foot covered patio with views of Lake Watatic, which is across the street.

-Timothy Michael Photography

The bedroom, found off the living room, includes space with stackable washer and dryer.

–Timothy Michael Photography

–Timothy Michael Photography

The property also has a shed, a lean-to for firewood, and A-frame shed that could serve as an artist studio, according to the listing.

-Timothy Michael Photography

A heat pump warms and cools the home, reflecting the owner’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The house has a heated basement, a three-bedroom septic system, on-demand hot water, and a one-car garage.

Advertisement:

The home is on town water.

Located in the quiet town of Ashburnham, the main attractions in this Worcester County community are the various lakes, including Sunset Lake, Upper Naukeag Lake, and Winnekeag Lake, as well as Lake Watatic.