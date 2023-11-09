Home Buying For $699,900, a dairy barn that’s ready for humans to moooove in Hampden County home has three bedrooms, four full baths, and a silo now used as a wine cellar. The barn was gut-renovated and transformed into a home in 1999. Jeffrey Byrnes of Clear to Close Media.

Got milk? No, this dairy barn-turned-farmhouse in Hampden has a silo wine cellar.

Offering more than 3 acres of land, this dairy barn-turned-farmhouse hit the market in late October.

Ryan McDowell of Naples Realty Group has listed 236 Mill Road in Hampden for $699,900. The property, which dates to 1930, offers three bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and a three-car garage. It underwent a significant renovation in 1999 that transformed it from a barn into a home.

“The original barn boards were removed, fully insulated, and replaced to maintain the history and character of the barn, but also to make it a functional living space,” McDowell said.

The entryway features a three-story-high cathedral ceiling. To the left of the foyer, the dining room, living room, and kitchen are all housed in an open-concept space with exposed beams. The farm-style kitchen features wood cabinets, granite countertops, open shelving, and stainless steel appliances.

–Jeffrey Byrnes of Clear to Close Media

There’s a pantry and a laundry room off the kitchen, as well as the aforementioned silo, which serves as a wine cellar and storage.

A living room with a gas fireplace and recessed lighting; a full bathroom; and a primary bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, sitting area, and a private deck complete this floor.

The home really shows off its history on the second floor, which has high ceilings with exposed, preserved barn boards.

“The second level is super unique, with a huge, open entertaining space featuring 40-foot ceilings, the original exposed barn boards, and [the] pulley system,” McDowell said. The space also has a wet bar.

A deck connects the main house, silo, and garage.

Homeowners could use the second-floor suite, which has a walk-in closet, as the primary bedroom.

The third level holds the remaining bedroom and a full bathroom.

The home is heated with gas and comes with a generator.

The property provides a country-like setting with an in-ground pool and a patio.

