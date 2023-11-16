Home Buying For $679,900, an energy-efficient contemporary in Lancaster The custom-built home has an art studio on the third floor. This Lancaster home has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Rob Pessolano

A standout among the Colonials in the bucolic Worcester County town of Lancaster, this cedar-sided contemporary also stands apart for its energy-efficiency.

Deborah Kotlarz of Keller Williams-Boston Northwest has listed 115 South Meadow Road for $679,900. The home, set on 3.5 acres, has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and an attached two-car garage.

“The breathtakingly beautiful and private setting [entices] the senses with its tranquil pond and woodland views enhanced by the serene sounds of the babbling brook,” Kotlarz said.

With nature in mind, the seller was environmentally conscious when she upgraded the home, installing a hybrid heating system with a heat pump and solar panels.

The home has three levels for a total of 3,143 square feet of living space.

The first floor features living, dining, and family rooms with hardwood flooring. The family room also has a woodstove (it hasn’t been used in years) and recessed lighting and flows into a kitchen with natural wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

The dining room sits between the family and living rooms. This level also offers a full bath and a laundry room.

Upstairs, you’ll find all four bedrooms and the two full bathrooms.

The third floor features bonus space, which the seller uses as an art studio.

“The seller is an artist, and her talented eye for beauty is evident in the home’s design,” Kotlarz said.

The custom-built home has a plethora of muntin-less windows that allow for natural light to flood its spaces.

The outdoor space of this Lancaster home provides a tranquil feel with a patio that overlooks a garden, and a pond is visible from the property.

Kotlarz has scheduled an open house for Saturday, Nov. 18, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.