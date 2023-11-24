Home Buying For $1.69m, 2 condos in a historic Newport meetinghouse The Rhode Island property features stained-glass windows and a cupola with harbor views. The main unit has an open layout encompassing the kitchen and living and dining areas. Michael Osean

The building once known as Clarke Street Meeting House has been converted into condo units that have hit the market.

Dina Karousos of Sotheby’s International Realty listed the two condos in a package deal for $1,690,000. Units 8 and 13B at 15 Clarke St. in Newport provide 2,377 square feet of living space and a cupola with fantastic views.

“There are so many beautiful, preserved features to the home, but the cupola, located in the main condo [8] is the showstopper,” Karousos said. “It offers the highest 360-degree view of the Old City of Newport and harbor”.

The main condo includes historic features such as the beautiful stained-glass window along the staircase. Unit B has an open layout with the kitchen and living and dining rooms on the main floor. This space also features a fireplace with elaborate scrollwork.

The living room has built-in shelves that frame one of the home’s many floor-to-ceiling stained-glass windows. Tucked behind the staircase is a wet bar with a sink, fridge, and glass-front cabinets. There is also an office nook on the main floor.

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. The primary suite has vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. There is also a balcony to take in the sunset views over Newport Bridge.

Unit 13B can be used as a guest suite and has recently undergone several renovations. The updates include mahogany cabinetry, a kitchenette, a Murphy bed, a built-in desk, a stone bath, and a window seat.

The prime location of the meetinghouse-turned-condo is worth noting.

“Clarke Street is located in the historic Hill neighborhood, steps from Washington Square, with the Colony House, Vernon House, and Touro Synagogue,” Karousos said.

The building that now holds condos was once the meetinghouse for the Second Congressional Church in 1735, when Ezra Stiles, former Yale president and cofounder of Brown University, was the minister. Throughout history, the meetinghouse provided space for a variety of congregations until its conversion into condos in 1985. The building comes with two garage spaces.

The downtown location provides access to shopping, dining, and harbor galleries.