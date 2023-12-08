Late governor’s Beacon Hill home hits market for $4.1m. See inside.

Address newsletter
From President Rutherford B. Hayes and Harriet Beecher Stowe to Oliver Wendell Holmes, several prominent boldfaces of the past have hung out at 63 Mount Vernon St. in Beacon Hill. Now, Unit 4 inside the Greek Revival is a three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home on the market for $4.1 million.
Formerly the home of Massachusetts Governor William Claflin, who was known as an advocate for women’s suffrage, the Beacon Hill brownstone was a hotspot for gatherings that drew intellectuals from politics, education, literature, and more.
Built in 1837, the building underwent an extensive renovation that was completed in 2021, said Kevin Cleary of RE/Max Select Realty, who is the listing agent.
“Maintaining that level of architectural detail of the property was a laborious process,” Cleary said, citing the intricate historic elements blended with modern convenience.
Located on the second level, the unit measures 2,172 square feet. It welcomes guests into a hallway that leads to a living room with towering ceilings and stunning original crown molding. White oak hardwood floors continue throughout the space, and bay windows overlook Mount Vernon Street.
To the side, a doorway leads into a bedroom currently being used as a TV room. There’s also a bathroom with Carrara marble countertops and a walk-in shower. From there, a door leads out to a beautiful balcony overlooking the stunning landscape of Beacon Hill.
Back in the living room, a massive arched doorway with pocket doors leads into the kitchen, home to elegant cabinets, top-tier appliances, and a big island. There’s a separate pantry.
Continue down the hall and you’ll find a small study, which could function as a third bedroom, and a half bath. At the end of the hallway is the primary bedroom, which features the same stunning crown molding under high ceilings. It also has a walk-in closet and pocket window shades for enhanced privacy. In the en-suite bathroom, you’ll find a soaking tub, a separate shower, and dual sinks with marble counters.
The Beacon Hill building has seven units in total, but it’s the legendary characters who have walked through the doors of 63 Mount Vernon who make it so unique.
“Even by Beacon Hill standards, it’s amazing,” Cleary said.
