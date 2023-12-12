Home Buying Got $299k? You can buy this Charlestown houseboat This studio setup comes with stunning views and a top deck for soaking up the sun. The top deck offers views of downtown Boston, the Seaport, and Logan International Airport. Robert Brown/Generating Media

Living on Boston’s waterfront often comes with a hefty price tag, but there’s a houseboat on the market where you can slip into the seaside life for $299,000.

But that’s just for the boat itself — and all the furnishings. The fee for the winter season is roughly $5,000 a month and includes water, sewer, internet, and electric to the slip, according to the post on the Multiple Listing Service.

The houseboat at 1 Pier 8, Slip C in Charlestown is a 500 square feet studio setup that comes with one bath and an upper deck to take in “stunning panoramic views” of the Seaport, downtown Boston, and Logan International Airport, the listing agent, Sarah Fillmann of Coldwell Banker Realty in Boston, told Boston.com Tuesday.

Living in Charlestown isn’t cheap. According to Zillow, the median home value in this storied Boston neighborhood has increased 2.8% year over year to $897,190.

The boat was built in 2019 and has an open layout in the shape of a C. Enter through a sliding door into the sunny living room. The kitchen takes up the right side and features open shelving, cabinetry, and a breakfast bar, which extends along a hallway into a bedroom with several windows and a slider. The full bathroom, nestled off that hallway, offers a single vanity, a shower, and a window. The hallway wall outside it is clad in playful nautical wallpaper with white outlines of ships on a gray background.

The houseboat comes with a ductless mini-split system.

The New York Post reported Monday that “Google searches for ‘how to live on a boat’ have increased by more than 70% in the past year.”

Here’s your opportunity to catch that wave.