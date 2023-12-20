Home Buying 5 pretty homes on the market for under $600k From ranches and Capes in beach towns to properties in private, woodsy locales. This Gloucester home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a $538,000 price tag.

Living in Eastern Massachusetts certainly has its perks, with world-renowned health care facilities, high quality education, and career opportunities in Boston and beyond.

Despite increasing home prices, many still choose to live in the region. The median sales price for single-family homes and condos broke records in November, according to an analysis The Warren Group released Tuesday. Single-family homes commanded a median sales price of $579,900, or 8.4% more.

We found five pretty single-family homes for under $600,000 to put on your holiday wish list:

$429,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

560 square feet

This renovated ranch sits on 0.37 of an acre on a dead-end road near a wildlife land trust. The home overlooks Great Herring Pond. Its bright kitchen offers quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and soft-close cabinets. The home comes with solid oak hardwood flooring and exposed wooden beams. There is also a small loft that can be used as an extra sleeping area or reading nook.

$499,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,430 square feet

This Taunton Colonial has hardwood flooring in the dining room and bedrooms and a living room with a vaulted ceiling and skylights. There’s a full bath on the first floor, but the primary suite is located on the second floor. The two-car garage comes with storage space overhead. The property sits on 0.58 of an acre.

$538,000

Two bedrooms, 1 full bath

843 square feet

This 1920s ranch sits on 0.29 of an acre on a heavily wooded street. The recently renovated kitchen has quartz countertops and exposed beams. Other updates to the home include fresh paint inside and out, a remodeled bath, as well as new flooring and lighting and heating and air-conditioning systems.

$599,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,760 square feet

This Dutch Gambrel home has two fireplaces, recessed lighting, wood flooring, and an open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling and a skylight. Hiking trails lead right from the property along Kingsbury Pond, according to the listing. The home is on 0.73 of an acre.

$585,000

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,408 square feet

The Cape is on a one-way street one-tenth of a mile from a beach with a playground. Highlights: shiplap, hardwood flooring, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a fenced-in yard, a back deck, a three-season porch, a living with a fireplace, and a mini-split system. The home sits on 0.13 of an acre.