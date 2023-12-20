Home Buying

5 pretty homes on the market for under $600k

From ranches and Capes in beach towns to properties in private, woodsy locales.

Entryway in Gloucester single family home.
This Gloucester home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a $538,000 price tag.

By Caroline Bunnell

Living in Eastern Massachusetts certainly has its perks, with world-renowned health care facilities, high quality education, and career opportunities in Boston and beyond.

Despite increasing home prices, many still choose to live in the region. The median sales price for single-family homes and condos broke records in November, according to an analysis The Warren Group released Tuesday. Single-family homes commanded a median sales price of $579,900, or 8.4% more.

We found five pretty single-family homes for under $600,000 to put on your holiday wish list:

29 Pokonoket Road, Plymouth

Single family home in Plymouth with a wrap around deck and white fence.
-MLS
Kitchen with white cabinets and wood flooring.
-MLS
Furnished living room with wood flooring and wood beams.
-MLS
Bedroom with wooden mirror and television mounted on the wall.
-MLS

$429,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

560 square feet

This renovated ranch sits on 0.37 of an acre on a dead-end road near a wildlife land trust. The home overlooks Great Herring Pond. Its bright kitchen offers quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and soft-close cabinets. The home comes with solid oak hardwood flooring and exposed wooden beams. There is also a small loft that can be used as an extra sleeping area or reading nook.

108 Tremont St., Taunton

Living room with wood floors and patterned rug.
-MLS
Dining room with wooden floors and light colored dining room table.
-MLS
Kitchen with tile flooring and white cabinets.
-MLS

$499,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,430 square feet

This Taunton Colonial has hardwood flooring in the dining room and bedrooms and a living room with a vaulted ceiling and skylights. There’s a full bath on the first floor, but the primary suite is located on the second floor. The two-car garage comes with storage space overhead. The property sits on 0.58 of an acre.

45 Holly St., Gloucester

Single family home with blue-green siding.
-MLS
Living room with wooden beams and sunlight shining in.
MLS
Bedroom with wood flooring, and beige walls.
-MLS

$538,000

Two bedrooms, 1 full bath

843 square feet

This 1920s ranch sits on 0.29 of an acre on a heavily wooded street. The recently renovated kitchen has quartz countertops and exposed beams. Other updates to the home include fresh paint inside and out, a remodeled bath, as well as new flooring and lighting and heating and air-conditioning systems.

46 Kingsbury Road, Norfolk

Home in Norfolk with green siding and red door.
-MLS
Kitchen with white cabinets and a wooden island.
-MLS
Living room with wood floors and a fireplace.
-MLS
Bedroom with yellow walls and carpet.
-MLS

$599,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,760 square feet

This Dutch Gambrel home has two fireplaces, recessed lighting, wood flooring, and an open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling and a skylight. Hiking trails lead right from the property along Kingsbury Pond, according to the listing. The home is on 0.73 of an acre.

11 Grace Road, Quincy

Home in Quincy with yellow siding and an American Flag.
-MLS
Kitchen with wood floors, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
-MLS
Living room in Quincy home with dark blue walls, wood floors and a white fireplace.
-MLS
Bedroom with gray walls and wooden floors.
-MLS

$585,000

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,408 square feet

The Cape is on a one-way street one-tenth of a mile from a beach with a playground. Highlights: shiplap, hardwood flooring, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a fenced-in yard, a back deck, a three-season porch, a living with a fireplace, and a mini-split system. The home sits on 0.13 of an acre.

