Home Buying Listed: A condo inside a historic Wellesley firehouse for $999,000 The first-floor unit welcomes guests through the towering arched front doorway that used to serve as the firetruck entrance. 3 Hose 3 was built in 1903 to be near the woolen mills on the Charles River and to care for the Lower Falls section of Wellesley. Alison Borrelli

There may not be a pole to slide down, but you’ll still want to hang out at 182 Walnut Street.

3 Hose 3 was built in 1903 to be near the woolen mills on the Charles River and to care for the Lower Falls section of Wellesley. At the time, firefighters would spot smoke or flames from the building’s tower, race to fetch their horses from Diehl’s Stables, and bring water with carriages to put out fires, according to the seller, Elizabeth Fortescue.

It was used as a firehouse until the late 1980s when it was determined that the bay doors were too small to accommodate modern fire trucks. The building was converted into condos in 2006.

Comprising three units, the building is home to unit 1, a two-bed, two-and-a-half-bath condo that’s currently listed for $999,000.

Measuring 1,623 square feet, the first-floor unit welcomes guests through the towering arched front doorway that used to serve as the firetruck entrance.

Step inside to an open floor plan that allows the natural light to stream in through the set of oversized doors, both of which open.

In front of you, a 90-square-foot cherry kitchen, updated in 2006, features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a pull-out microwave built into the front of the island.

To the side of the island is a desk area, ideal for working from home.

The 432-square-foot living room and dining area, which features 14-foot ceilings, glows with natural light thanks to the two sets of arched doors, replicas of the firehouse’s original entrances.

“The windows and doors at the front of the unit just allow for such spectacular natural light,” says Allison Borrelli of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Commonwealth Real Estate, who has the listing.

Thick walls constructed out of the firehouse’s original brick provide plenty of sound protection. There’s also a half-bathroom on the first floor.

Continue upstairs and step into the primary bedroom, which measures 192 square feet. With three bright windows anchoring the space, it draws in the same natural light as the home’s main level. It has two closets and an en-suite bathroom. There, you’ll find a step-in shower and cream-colored tiling.

A second bedroom, which measures 90 square feet, could easily be converted into a home office.

Further down the hallway, you’ll find a closet with washer/dryer hookups and a second full bathroom with a bathtub.

“This is the most unique property I’ve ever had the privilege of listing because it’s historic and it’s special. There’s a story with it,” says Borelli. “And it’s very cozy. Everybody who walks in, that’s their first reaction. This just feels cozy and comfortable.”

Outside, a small brick patio located to the right of the front entrance is a private space dedicated to the unit, which also comes with two deeded parking spaces.

The HOA fee for the property is $450 a month and includes water, snow removal, and landscaping.