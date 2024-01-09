Home Buying Store. Post office. Underground railroad stop? Property with riveting history hits market. The main house on the Pepperell parcel comes with three bedrooms and one bath. The wrought-iron balcony that spans the front was a show of love from a previous owner to his homesick wife. Madore Photography

With its history as a post office, general store, and a possible stop on the Underground Railroad, 4 Townsend St. has a fascinating past. Now, the property, right in the center of Pepperell, is on the market for $499,900.

Built in 1770, the Federal-style property is part of a district on the National Register of Historic Places and is rumored to have been a stop on the Underground Railroad. A plaque on the historic schoolhouse on the property, a small building to the right of the 1,924-square-foot home, describes how a trap door leads into a cellar, where runaway slaves aided by the nearby Congregationalist church likely hid.

The home was also used as a storehouse for barrels of rum, which were supplied to clergy taking a break between Sunday sermons.

These days, the three-bed, one-bath house welcomes guests on the lower level, reached by a few steps down to the front door.

“The lower level is where the kitchen and the dining room is. It’s an untraditional New England home,” said Faun MacDonald of Keller Williams Realty Merrimack Valley, who has the listing.

Upon entering, you’ll find the 187-square-foot kitchen to your right, which features stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. It’s also home to the stacked washer and dryer, which come with the sale of the home. On the other side of the foyer, the 150-square-foot dining room features the original fireplace, as well as a pantry.

Back in the hallway, continue straight until you reach the curved stairwell, which takes you to the second-floor main living area, featuring wide-plank hardwood floors. There you’ll find a comfortable TV room, which measures 165 square feet, as well as an office that could function as a fourth bedroom. The three bedrooms and full bath (with tub) are on this floor.

Walk up to the third floor, which spans the entire width of the home, and you’ll find several small rooms that are “just a little bit bigger than closets,” said MacDonald, who also sold the property five years ago.

If you’re wondering about the Spanish-style wrought-iron balcony that spans the front of the home, historic documents reveal that in the mid-1800s, the owner installed a similar balcony to make his wife, who was homesick for her native country of Spain, happy. However, the balcony needs work and is not recommended for use.

This house of history has a new roof, however, and all of the electrical wiring has been brought up to code. It was fully insulated recently, and the windows and heating system are new.

In addition to the schoolhouse, there are two additional outbuildings on the 0.23-acre lot — both of which function as sheds.

