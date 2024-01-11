Home Buying For $425k, Killington cyclodome with a fire pole, swing, and sauna Check out the red shag carpeting and wine bottle chandelier. The dome house is set on 0.95 of an acre. Francois Gossieaux

Whether you’re shimmying down the fire pole or working up a sweat in the sauna, you’ll likely have plenty of fun at 607 Rim Road in Killington, Vt. — which is exactly why the house was built.

“The home was built for families to gather and have fun,” said Heidi Bomengen of Prestige Real Estate of Killington, who has the listing.

Designed by architect Robert Melik Finkle, the four-bed, 4.5-bath home, which was built in 1970, differs from the more common geodesic dome. Instead, it’s considered a cyclodome, according to the architect, because it’s built with two cross beams that meet at 90-degree angles. The 3,274-square-foot Vermont house 2.1 miles from the Killington Skyeship Base Lodge is now on the market for $425,000.

Step inside the rounded, solid wood front doors to the entryway, which has wood-paneled walls and flooring. Two doors from that entry lead into the house: The first heads into a workshop area that’s ideal for ski tuning, while the other opens to the main living area, where slate flooring leads to stairs clad in red shag carpeting, which continues down into the living space. There, you’ll find a bevy of triangular windows and a fire pole extending to the third story. Boasting an interior that’s post-and-beam construction, the home has several trees that serve as posts to anchor the space. The bottom of the posts are covered in red shag, of course.

A swing hangs from one of the crossbeams, while a working circular fireplace sits in the center of the space. A blue wall, filled with push-button light switches, controls the majority of the lighting in the house.

The space continues into an open dining area, which sits under a chandelier made out of wine bottles. The dining area flows into the kitchen, where the cabinets are attached to a curved wall. The kitchen is also home to a washer and dryer.

The main floor also has a bathroom with a rounded shower, as well as a dry sauna across the hallway. On the other side is a blue door with a sign that reads “life support systems”; it’s the utility room. The house also has a central vacuum system.

Travel up the spiral staircase to the second floor, where bright blue shag carpeting from the balcony extends into bedrooms. The home was built with four bedrooms, but an owner removed the wall between two of them to create a larger primary bedroom. The flooring is luxury vinyl plank.

Two of the bedrooms have sinks, which Bomengen said was very common in 1970s-era ski houses with frequent visitors heading out together early in the morning.

The third floor was originally built as a dormitory and is unfinished save for two bathrooms, each of which has a shower.

Set on just under 1 acre, the property also has a shed. The driveway was rebuilt last summer following flooding in the state and now features a cozy spot with chairs and a fire pit to enjoy the long-range mountain view.

While the home is being sold furnished and “as is,” the only thing that’s not included is the phone booth, found in the main living area.