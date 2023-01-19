7 listings with lighting we wish we had

Address newsletter
From rustic candelabras to modern chandeliers, funky fixtures keep these Boston homes bright. Check out these seven homes with unique lighting — from a $599,000 apartment to a $15,500,000 mansion.
210 Lincoln St. No. 801, Leather District
$1,399,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
1,508 square feet
***
9 W. Broadway, No. 312, South Boston
$1,275,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
1,435 square feet
***
63 Atlantic Ave., Apt. PH11B, Boston Waterfront
$1,900,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
1,030 square feet
***
21 Beacon St., Unit 8G, Beacon Hill
$649,900
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
535 square feet
***
187 London St., Unit 1, East Boston
$599,000
2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
1,250 square feet
***
284 Sumner St., Unit 2, East Boston
$749,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
1,135 square feet
***
$15,500,000
15 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
14,000 square feet
27-acre property
