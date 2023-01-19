Home Improvement 7 listings with lighting we wish we had Sputniks, sconces, and starbursts, oh, my. Apartment 312 at 9 W. Broadway offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, exposed brick walls, and wood beam ceilings for $1,275,000.

From rustic candelabras to modern chandeliers, funky fixtures keep these Boston homes bright. Check out these seven homes with unique lighting — from a $599,000 apartment to a $15,500,000 mansion.

210 Lincoln St. No. 801, Leather District

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,399,000

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,508 square feet

***

9 W. Broadway, No. 312, South Boston

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,275,000

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,435 square feet

Take the virtual tour.

***

63 Atlantic Ave., Apt. PH11B, Boston Waterfront

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,900,000

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,030 square feet

***

21 Beacon St., Unit 8G, Beacon Hill

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$649,900

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

535 square feet

***

187 London St., Unit 1, East Boston

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$599,000

2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

1,250 square feet

***

284 Sumner St., Unit 2, East Boston

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$749,000

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,135 square feet

***

151 Grove St., Westwood

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$15,500,000

15 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

14,000 square feet

27-acre property