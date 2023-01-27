Home Improvement 6 homes for sale in Greater Boston with beautiful backsplashes In high-end homes to more modest offerings, these kitchens stand out for their gorgeous backdrops. This home at 555 East Fifth St. comes with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a stunning blue backsplash in the kitchen, and a price tag of $1,499,000. Via MLS

The COVID-19 pandemic was a remodeling boom, as more owners stuck at home sought to improve what they were looking at day after day and many tuned into home improvement shows. Here are five listings with backsplashes sure to make a, well, splash:

***

555 E. Fifth St., South Boston

. – Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,499,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,651 square feet

***

29 Foch St., Cambridge

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,399,900

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,634 square feet

***

146 Pilgrim Road, Weymouth

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$765,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,720 square feet

0.16-acre lot

***

2 Elm St., Unit 1B, Dorchester

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$799,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,854 square feet

***

41 Rossmore Road, Unit 1, Jamaica Plain

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$799,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,015 square feet

***

32 Traveler St., Unit 608, South End

Via MLS

Via MLS

$829,000

Advertisement:

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

687 square feet