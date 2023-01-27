6 homes for sale in Greater Boston with beautiful backsplashes

Address newsletter
The COVID-19 pandemic was a remodeling boom, as more owners stuck at home sought to improve what they were looking at day after day and many tuned into home improvement shows. Here are five listings with backsplashes sure to make a, well, splash:
***
555 E. Fifth St., South Boston
$1,499,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,651 square feet
***
$1,399,900
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,634 square feet
***
$765,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,720 square feet
0.16-acre lot
***
2 Elm St., Unit 1B, Dorchester
$799,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,854 square feet
***
41 Rossmore Road, Unit 1, Jamaica Plain
$799,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,015 square feet
***
32 Traveler St., Unit 608, South End
$829,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
687 square feet
