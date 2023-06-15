Home Improvement Home improvement issues were the 2nd biggest source of complaints in 2022 Here's how to file one in Massachusetts -- and how to avoid getting into that mess in the first place. The Globe's Ask the Remodeler writer offers tips for vetting contractors. Adobe Stock

For the seventh year in a row, auto sales and repair complaints ranked first on the 2022 consumer complaint survey report, conducted by the Consumer Federation of America.

Home improvement/contractor issues and consumer debt/credit ranked second and third, respectively.

Here’s what to know if you want to file a complaint in Massachusetts.

Start at the Attorney General’s Office. There, you can file a consumer complaint online, in person, or via mail. Complaints can be received only in written format, so you can’t file over the phone.

If you have questions or want to speak with someone about your complaint or the filing process, contact the AGO consumer advocacy and response division consumer hotline, available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Advertisement:

Since home improvement and contractor issues ranked so high on the list of consumer complaints, we asked Mark Philben, the Globe’s Ask The Remodeler writer, for tips on how to screen candidates for your next home improvement project:

Check databases

Search for your contractor’s construction supervisor license and home improvement contractor numbers in the Massachusetts database and the Better Business Bureau.

Get insurance binders

Make sure your contractor has liability insurance that covers the cost of home replacement — typically $1 million or more — “should the unthinkable happen,” Philben said. Also, double check that worker injuries are covered through a workers’ compensation policy.

To find this information, contact the contractor’s insurance company directly, Philben advised.

Request references and sample contracts

“References are always important, but who gives a bad reference to a potential client?” Philben said.

He advised that you ask to see a project-in-progress and speak with the homeowner to get a better picture of the contractor and the company’s work.

Philben also suggested getting a sample construction contract for you and your attorney to review and to make sure contract payments align with work milestones.

Ask about trade associations

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry, Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston, and PRO New England are “committed to bettering the industry as a whole,” Philben said.

Advertisement:

For more information on filing a consumer complaint, the Attorney General’s Office recommends a visit to its website: https://www.mass.gov/how-to/file-a-consumer-complaint.