Massachusetts' most popular paint color is a hoot U.S. homeowners still love their neutrals, study indicates.

What color to paint is one of the most important, and most daunting, choices homeowners have to make when decorating their homes, and it doesn’t matter that they can just re-paint the walls if they don’t like it.

Painting is work.

While some may choose to accent their homes with bright colors, a majority of American homeowners opt for a neutral color palette, according to a recent study from All Star Home, a home improvement service.

Based on Google search trends, the top 10 most popular colors are various shades of white, beige, and gray, with one blue exception. All of these shades create a timeless look.

The top 10 most popular paint colors in the United States are:

In New England, shades of blue and gray by Benjamin Moore rule the day:

Here’s what the rest of the country likes:

According to All Star Home, 49% of people wish a room in their home were a different color, and 32% of the respondents repainted a room because they disliked the color, according to All Star Home. There are many different factors that go into choosing the best color for a certain space. Experts suggest:

Looking at paint chips in the store Considering the function of a room Taking the room’s lighting into account Buying samples and testing Leaning toward a favorite color

To reach their findings, All Star Home analyzed 1,821 Google search results related to Benjamin Moore and Sherwin-Williams paint colors. For state-level data, they looked at search volume-per-capita averages over the past 12 months. In August, the company surveyed 1,007 homeowners ranging in age from 19 to 77 on their paint color preferences.