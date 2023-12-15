Home Improvement Up on the housetop, someone else. How much does a holiday decor service cost? In 2022, nearly 15,000 people ended up in the emergency room because of holiday decorating-related injuries. Holiday decorating companies can provide safe storage for decorations in the off months. Adobe Stock

From string lights to blow-up characters, people love to deck their homes with holiday cheer. But with all the stress the season brings, many struggle to find the time to tangle with lighting.

Holiday decorating services allow you to sit back and relax by the fire while a crew spruces up your home.

“People choose our services for convenience and safety,” said Darrin Smith, vice president of operations at Mary’s Holiday Lights in Eastern Massachusetts. “Our trained installers use the right equipment to ensure every installation is secure. Our team’s expertise guarantees not only a stunning display, but also safety, as climbing roofs and handling lights can be risky.”

It’s safer to have someone else march up and down those ladders.

Decorating causes 160 injuries per day on average, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and 40% of these injuries resulted from falls. Nearly 15,000 people were treated in a hospital for decorating-related injuries in 2022.

Companies such as Mary’s Holiday Lights offer a variety of options for decor. Aside from the typical roof-lined lights, decorators can create wreaths to hang on the front door and garlands, as well as string twinkling lights on the trees, among other options.

Store that decor

When it comes to holiday lighting, one of the biggest hassles is lugging bins, wrangling strings of lights, and finding a place to store it all. Attics and basements may already be full of other treasures, leaving no room for that new holiday display you bought this year.

Holiday decorating services also offer storage options. At the conclusion of the holiday season, professional decorators will take down and store the decorations until the following year.

“We store them year-round in our climate-controlled facility, allowing for easy seasonal changes without cluttering your home,” Smith said. “This service not only adds convenience, but also extends the lifespan of your lights and decorations.”

What will it cost you?

Prices for these services can vary significantly, depending on the need and size of the home. Many holiday decorating companies will do an assessment prior to decorating.

Angi, a home service company, offers various options to help homeowners find the decorating service they are seeking. Decorating pros can be booked through the site starting at $195. The site also sells lights at Walmart with a QR code that gives you the option to add a light installation and removal service. For 150 feet of lights it will cost $229. It’s $329 for 300 feet.

A holiday light installation service can cost you $427 on average, according to Angi. Prices can range from $219 for a smaller job and $665 for larger projects. A home smaller than 2,000 square feet could cost $250. A multistory home that’s more than 4,000 square feet could cost you at least $1,800, according to Angie Hicks, chief customer officer at Angi.

Costs can also vary depending on the type of decorations. Additions such as lawn ornaments, projectors, and larger lights can cost anything from $10 to $2,000. Many companies also suggest getting a timer for the lights, which can add another $35 to $50 to the total, Hicks said.

On the lower end, installation, rental, and removal may cost you $620. If you’re looking to go all out, the price tag could be more than $3,000, Hicks said.

What price would you pay to have someone Clark Griswold your house?