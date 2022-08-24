Home of the Week For $529,000, a Saugus Colonial updated from head to toe The owners create an open layout downstairs and knocked down a wall to expand the primary bedroom. The kitchen has seating and a butcher-block top. Atlantic Visuals

$529,000

Style Colonial

Year built 1890

Square feet 1,237

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Sewer/water Public

Taxes $5,084 (2022)

The exterior of this home, neat and clean and reflective of its turn-of-the-last-century pedigree, gives no indication that the interior holds many modern upgrades.

Situated on a 0.13-acre corner lot in a North Shore town best known — perhaps unfairly — for its Route 1 traffic, the home has been renovated from top to bottom, with new flooring, fresh interior paint, an updated electric system, and a new first-floor bath, among other changes.

The front entry is a covered composite porch. – Atlantic Visuals

The main entry is a covered composite porch that runs the width of the home. The door opens into a foyer that offers a generous look into the major living areas, ceramic tile flooring with a wood appearance, and stairs that wind off to the left. Moving to the right leads to a 181-square-foot living room with a total of three windows on two walls, vertical-grain fir flooring, and a large ceiling fan. An angled wall offers the perfect spot to hang a television.

The flooring in the living room is vertical-grain fir. – Atlantic Visuals

The house flows, almost as if one were being pulled by a magnet, into a fully updated kitchen where the flooring shifts to ceramic tile with a wood-like appearance. There is an island with a butcher-block top and an overhang that can accommodate multiple seats. Dark gray Shaker cabinets stretch nearly to the ceiling, the counters are quartz, and the backsplash is a mix of glass, ceramic tile, and metal. A pair of tall cabinets flank a small bench seat. The white farmer’s sink sits underneath two windows, and the space also has recessed lighting, open shelving, and stainless steel appliances.

The dining area, however, features a bay window, bead board wainscoting, the same ceramic tile flooring as the kitchen, and a built-in bench in a boomerang-like shape. At the end of the 198-square-foot room is the first-floor bath. The black octagonal ceramic tile on the shower floor offers a wonderful contrast to the white Shaker cabinetry and white walls. The sink is topped with porcelain, and the shower features a gray subway tile surround.

There’s a bay window with seating in the dining room. – Atlantic Visuals

The first-floor bath offers white Shaker cabinetry and a shower. – Atlantic Visuals

The second floor holds the primary bedroom, the second full bath, and the guest room.

The owners expanded the primary bedroom to 235 square feet by knocking down a non-load-bearing wall and absorbing what was then a third bedroom. There are two windows on one wall, a closet with sliding doors, a ceiling fan, and pine flooring.

The second bedroom is 166 square feet and has two windows; one smaller and the other about knee height. Like the primary bedroom, the flooring here is pine, and the closet sits behind sliding doors.

They share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combination. A small window in the shower emits natural light that reflects off the white square ceramic tile that runs two-thirds of the way up the walls. The flooring is a sandy-colored ceramic tile, and the vanity is clad in a veneer.

The owners expanded the primary bedroom by knocking down a wall and absorbing the third bedroom. – Atlantic Visuals

The second-floor bath comes with a shower/tub combination. – Atlantic Visuals

The guest bedroom has two windows and pine flooring. – Atlantic Visuals

A door next to the downstairs bathroom opens to a small porch with steps to the backyard, which is fenced in and flat. Two massive broadleaf trees create shaded comfort near the fences, while the central and rear sections are sun-splashed.

The home has central air and an unfinished, walk-out basement.

The home sits on a 0.13-acre corner lot with a fenced-in backyard. – Atlantic Visuals

Sabrina Carr of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services in Reading has the listing.

As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

Sabrina Carr of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services in Reading has the listing.

As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.