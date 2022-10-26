Home of the Week Home of the Week: Forget the gym, pump iron here. Waltham roperty comes with a blacksmith shop. It also offers a dual-sided fireplace, a second workshop, four bedrooms, and three full baths. The home sits on more than an acre.





65 Old County Road, Waltham

$1,199,000

Style Ranch/farmhouse

Year built 1954

Square feet 3,091

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full

Sewer/water Private

Taxes $8,679 (2022)

At this home, the phrase “strike while the iron is hot” is taken literally.

The property comes with a blacksmith shop and an octagonal barn that has been converted into a workshop with a loft.

The blacksmith shop. – A Louis Jean Media

This octagonal barn has been converted into a second workshop. – A Louis Jean Media

The 1.06-acre property is festooned with the works of acclaimed blacksmith Ted Tucker, author of “Practical Projects for the Blacksmith.” They include a cast-iron deer mount/coat rack, a sundial, a running dog, and railing supports, among other objects.

A Tucker-designed rack. – A Louis Jean Media

Tucker-designed pieces like this one can be found throughout the property. – A Louis Jean Media

Entry is through a Dutch door off a parking area for up to eight vehicles. The foyer shepherds one into an open layout encompassing the kitchen and the living and dining areas.

Advertisement:

A granite-topped peninsula with pretty iron legs marks the start of the kitchen, which comes with a white refrigerator, a black wall oven and microwave, an electric stove, and a wall-mounted pot rack. The living room is 289 square feet and has an imposing feature: a wide floor-to-ceiling dual-sided brick fireplace that will ease away the blues, and the chill, this winter — with the help of a Tucker-designed wood-burning stove that sits a few feet away. A wagon wheel light fixture and the hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living area add to the home’s rustic aesthetic.

The kitchen features a peninsula, a stove, a wall oven, and a built-in microwave. – A Louis Jean Media

The living area shares a dual-sided fireplace with the family room. – A Louis Jean Media

Tucker designed this woodstove. – A Louis Jean Media

Directly ahead and one step up, one finds the dining area, further separated from the rest by square red-brick columns and brick flooring. An iron fixture — also made by Tucker — with candle-like lights sits at the center of the 230-square-foot room, and a custom barn-like door with iron heart-shaped hinges occupies one wall. The best light comes from the pair of muntin-less sliders that open to a stone patio with a fountain. The view is of the blacksmith shop, painted barn red. Beyond that is the second workshop.

The dining area is one step up and has a brick floor and sliders. – A Louis Jean Media

Stairs next to the fireplace and past the woodstove lead to the family room, which at 357 square feet is one of the largest spaces in the home. It has the flipside of the brick fireplace, a pair of skylights, sets of windows on two walls, and flooring with radiant heat.

Advertisement:

The family room boasts several windows, including skylights. – A Louis Jean Media

A hallway off the family room flows into the right wing of the home. The first stop off this hallway is a shower-only bath with laminate flooring and a granite-topped single vanity. Next is a 130-square-foot office, and opposite that sits the smallest bedroom (79 square feet), which offers a skylight, a trio of windows, and laminate flooring.

The primary bath in the main bedroom wing comes with a single vanity. – A Louis Jean Media

The home’s smallest bedroom comes with a skylight. – A Louis Jean Media

The last room in this wing is a 178-square-foot bedroom with French doors that open to a wrap-around deck. The ceiling is vaulted, the flooring is laminate, and there are casement windows on three walls.

This is the largest bedroom in the home. – A Louis Jean Media

The owner suite is down a hallway off the kitchen on the left hand side of the home. The suite contains a 156-square-foot carpeted bedroom with a skylight, a ceiling fan, and windows on two walls. The en-suite bath comes with a single vanity that has a granite top; a tub and shower combination with a tile surround; a skylight; and ceramic tile flooring. The laundry/utility room, just steps away from the suite, has cabinetry and stone flooring.

The bedroom area of the owner suite. – A Louis Jean Media

The owner suite bath. – A Louis Jean Media

Access to the walkout lower level is via a stairwell in the family room. This level totals 1,091 square feet, and a great room with a brick fireplace, a kitchenette, yard access, and hardwood flooring takes up the largest share. This level also holds the home’s final bedroom (192 square feet) — there’s laminate flooring here — and third full bath, which has a shower stall, a porcelain pedestal sink, and vinyl flooring.

Advertisement:

The full downstairs bath comes with a pedestal sink. – A Louis Jean Media

Marie Montieth of The Synergy Group is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to [email protected]. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.