Home of the Week Home of the Week: Your own harborwalk … from the living room to the kitchen Two-bedroom luxury Seaport condo features floor-to-ceiling windows, marble baths, and a $6.25 million price tag. The condo overlooks Boston Harbor and the city skyline. (Thomas Jones/Drone Home Media)





22 Liberty Drive, Unit 6A, Seaport District

$6,250,000

Style Condo

Year built 2015

Square feet 2,027

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full 1 half

Condo Fee $3,482 a month

Pets Two per unit, but dogs must weigh 35 pounds or less.

Taxes $64,361 (2023, without residential exemption)

Given the price point and its location overlooking the Harborwalk and Boston Harbor, it’s hard to think of this luxury condo as a pioneer. But that’s exactly what Twenty Two Liberty is, a high-end condo building that was among the first to be built when Fan Pier and its environs were being transformed into the Seaport.

The unit is one of 108 in the building and is on the sixth floor. – Thomas Jones/Drone Home Media

Unit 6A is on the sixth floor of this 108-condo building that counts the brick-clad John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse and Fan Pier Park as neighbors. It’s also on a corner of the building, giving it prime viewing of downtown Boston and life along the city’s harborfront through floor-to-ceiling windows.

The living room boasts an incredible view of the harbor and skyline and a cove ceiling with lighting. – Thomas Jones/Drone Home Media

An added draw is the 24-foot-long balcony at the end of the single-floor home, a perfect space for morning coffee (PJs probably are not a great clothing choice, though) and for that glass of wine at sunset, as the view is free of obstructions.

The condo comes with a 24-foot-long balcony overlooking the harbor. – Thomas Jones/Drone Home Media

A shared hallway in the elevatored building brings one to the front door. Inside, the unit features a long L-shaped hallway from which all rooms but the office can be accessed.

The star of the show is the living/diving area, a 447-square-foot space that features a lighted cove ceiling with custom lighting, as well as a chandelier, two walls of floor-to-ceiling glass windows separated by thick white frames, recessed lighting, a wall built-in, and a door to the balcony. The flooring throughout, except for in the bathrooms, is an engineered dark oak.

Nearly all of the main rooms are off the foyer and L-shaped hallway. – Thomas Jones/Drone Home Media

The powder room is next to the laundry room, right off the foyer. – Thomas Jones/Drone Home Media

The dining area shares an open layout, and the view, with the living room. – Thomas Jones/Drone Home Media

A narrow wall with a breakfast bar separates the living/dining area from the kitchen. In the 120-square-foot kitchen, the other side of that wall is stacked with white, high-gloss custom-milled cabinetry, as well as a high-end oven, a microwave, gas cooktop with a vented hood, wine fridge, and a sink. The opposite wall holds a gas cooktop, a refrigerator with two freezer doors, and another visual attraction: two cabinets with glass doors that offer a nice way to show off your crystal wine glasses. The kitchen counters and backsplashes are Silestone, making for easy cleanup, and the cabinets have undermount lighting. Immediately to the left is the door to a 44-square-foot pantry with custom built-in cabinetry and shelving.

Next to the pantry is the door to the office, which, frankly, can make one wish never to commute again. There’s the entire wall of windows and enthralling — distracting, too, maybe — harbor views. And at 131 square feet, this is no cubicle. A custom desk system hugs two walls of the room, which has recessed lighting.

The kitchen has high-end appliances, a breakfast bar, and Silestone counters. – Thomas Jones/Drone Home Media

The office overlooks the water but the desk faces the wall to limit distractions. – Thomas Jones/Drone Home Media

To reach the remainder of the private spaces, one must return to the living/dining room and then back down the hallway toward the foyer, passing the laundry room and a half bath that boasts marble flooring and a single custom-milled vanity topped with marble.

The primary suite is 193 square feet and offers a 59-square-foot walk-in closet, but the view takes charge, creating the appearance of an even larger space. The views from two walls of windows are seemingly limitless and include, off in the distance, the entire Maurice J. Tobin Memorial Bridge, Boston Harbor Hotel, Long and Commercial wharves, and parts of Charlestown, East Boston, and Chelsea. There is also a cove ceiling with custom lighting and a small screened window to capture the ocean breeze.

The en-suite bath comes with a custom-milled double vanity topped with a polished Calcutta marble, a tub with a surround of the same material, and a frameless glass shower. The shower surround and flooring are Greek Thassos marble.

The commanding view from the primary bedroom is through two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows. – Thomas Jones/Drone Home Media

The marble owner bath comes with a standalone shower and a tub. – Thomas Jones/Drone Home Media

The primary bedroom has a nearly 60-square-foot walk-in closet with custom shelving. – Thomas Jones/Drone Home Media

The guest bedroom (188 square feet) has the same view but through a single floor-to-ceiling window. Its en-suite bath features a single custom-milled vanity topped with marble, a marble floor, and a shower/bath combination surrounded by (you guessed it) marble tile.

The guest room has a floor-to-ceiling window with a view of the harbor and skyline. – Thomas Jones/Drone Home Media

The marble guest bath has a tub/shower combination. – Thomas Jones/Drone Home Media

The unit comes with two side-by-side parking spaces and a storage unit, and the professionally managed building is nonsmoking. Residents also have access to 24-hour concierge services, a fitness center, a residents’ lounge with a meeting room, a kitchen, and a common terrace.

The monthly condo fee covers parking, heat, hot water, gas, water, sewer, master insurance, security, elevator and exterior maintenance, landscaping, snow and refuse removal, air conditioning, the management fee, concierge service, and the reserve fund.

Neda Vander Stoep of Coldwell Banker Realty in the Back Bay has the listing.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe.