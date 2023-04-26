Home of the Week: Andover mansion gives off a mountain home vibe.

Address newsletter
$1,799,000
Style Contemporary
Year built 1990, addition 2000
Square feet 5,991
Bedrooms 4
Baths 5 full, one half
Sewer/water Private (but home is piped for town water)
Taxes $13,685 (2023)
Step aside, John Dutton. This mansion could compete with any home on TV’s “Yellowstone” for beauty.
Located on a lot near Harold Parker State Forest, this custom-built mansion celebrates multiple wood species. The exterior uses cedar for the clapboard siding, deck railings, and gazebo. Built by post-and-beam aficionado Tedd Benson of Bensonwood, the home features timber framing with heartwood pine beams, ceilings of tongue-and-groove pine, and Santos mahogany flooring. Oak also makes an appearance.
A crushed asphalt driveway leads to the main entrance steps. Inside, the foyer offers coat hooks, slab-pine benches, tile with an inlay, and stairs to the upper floor and finished basement.
Two steps up, one enters a formal dining room with a crystal chandelier and divided-light doors to a deck.
And should a political discussion at the dinner table get heated and you need your space like the cast of “Yellowstone,” a pocket door on the right opens to the home’s second kitchen, a living room, an informal dining area with custom bookcases, and a half bath. The flooring changes from Santos mahogany in the formal dining room to oak in this section.
The full kitchen has white raised-panel cabinets, a stainless-steel double sink underneath a window, butcher-block countertops, a peninsula with seating, and a French door to the backyard. The kitchen shares an open layout with the dining area and living room, and two sliders connect to a deck overlooking the front yard. There is also a stairwell to the upper floor leading to a bedroom and full bath.
The loft area outside that bedroom boasts custom bookshelves. The bedroom, which measures 335 square feet, offers two skylights, a walk-in closet, Santos mahogany flooring, and three windows, including a half-moon one.
The full bath, found across the hall, comes with tile flooring, a standalone shower with a subway tile surround, a jetted tub with a tile and butcher-block frame, and a long vanity with a butcher-block counter and round stainless steel sink.
The hallway continues on to a sitting room/loft that connects both sides of the home.
Taking the stairs down to the primary level, one continues past the aforementioned formal dining room to a sitting room with a gorgeous double-sided fireplace and divided-light patio doors to the backyard. The fireplace is clad in stone native to the area: bluestone, along with fluorite (green) and quartz crystals (white/clear/brown) from the New Hampshire mine of the homeowner’s brother. A long line of bookshelves within the eyeline draws one into the living room (275 square feet), which shares the fireplace and has patio doors to the yard.
The 183-square-foot kitchen charms with custom touches, as well: white raised-panel cabinetry, upper cabinets with arched glass doors, stainless steel countertops and appliances, a glass-block backsplash, an island with seating and a black granite counter, circular glass pendant lights, and narrow rectangular windows that function as a backsplash, offering a fantastic view of the woodsy property and casting natural light on all food prep surfaces.
There’s a 206-square-foot bedroom suite off the kitchen with two expansive divided-light windows, a single-door closet, and a bath with a pedestal sink, blue square tile flooring, and a standalone shower with glass that features caming.
Upstairs, there are two more bedroom suites off the second-floor sitting room. The primary suite packs a lot into a space that feels airy: a bedroom area (262 square feet); a home office (249 square feet) with custom shelving; a cathedral ceiling; a bath with a long vanity, two vessel sinks, a butcher-block counter, a shower with multiple heads, tile flooring, and a walk-in closet; a double-sided stone fireplace; two chandeliers; a door to the yard; and ladder stairs to a loft with a tulip mural and pine flooring.
The home’s final bedroom (193 square feet) features a closet behind mirrored sliding doors, multiple windows in custom shapes, a shower-only bath with a single vanity, a cathedral ceiling, and ladder stairs to a loft with a half-moon window, Santos mahogany flooring, and custom shelving.
An attached two-car garage provides access to the basement, which offers a workshop, a full bath, and storage space.
The house, which has air conditioning and a new geothermal heat pump, sits on a 1.1-acre lot.
Doug Walters with Realty One Group Nest has the listing.
Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to [email protected]. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.
