Home of the Week Home of the Week: A two-story Newton condo with room to entertain Unit comes with five bedrooms, three full baths, a deeded patio, and parking. The open layout of this Newton condo encompasses the kitchen and living and dining areas.





$1,445,000

Style Condo

Year built 1928/2019

Square feet 2,539

Bedrooms 5

Baths 3 full

Condo fee None

Water/sewer Public

Taxes $11,183 (2023)

Pets: Allowed

The unit, one of two, comes with a pair of deeded parking spaces. – Surette Media Group

In our Home of the Week pick, light-gray walls and a bright white, vaulted ceiling clad in shiplap reflect sunlight — and just how airy and ideal this open layout is for one-story living. But this unit is a two-story Newton condo offering a second-floor respite for guests.

The open layout is part of an addition and renovation work completed in 2019. White shiplap that extends to the peak establishes that this ceiling is impressively high, and the iron chandelier that hangs from the expanse confirms this is a luxury home. Twelve nine-over-one, double-hung windows line the combined kitchen and living and dining areas, while round windows accent each end. French doors in the dining area open to a Juliet balcony overlooking the backyard.

A Juliet balcony awaits through French doors off the dining area. – Surette Media Group

The living room area, at 327 square feet, sits in the front of the building. The 185-square-foot dining area and 150-square-foot kitchen share the other end, delineated by their light fixtures: two pendant lights with clear schoolhouse globes over a long island and an elegant, boxy brass chandelier with candle-like bulbs over the dining table.

The kitchen features white Shaker-style cabinetry that extends to the ceiling, a subway tile backsplash, black hardware, stainless steel appliances, recessed lights, white quartz countertops, and the aforementioned island, which offers seating for four and a sink.

The kitchen features a long island with cabinetry, as well as stainless steel appliances. – Surette Media Group

From here, the original house beckons, aided by a 23-foot-long hallway with a chair rail and tall baseboards that stitches together two bedrooms, the laundry room, a full bath, a library, and a primary suite into a collective whole.

The laundry room offers upper and lower Shaker-style cabinetry, two six-over-one windows, and wide tile flooring.

The laundry room features custom shelving, cabinetry, and a hanging rack. – Surette Media Group

The two bedrooms are on the right side, next to each other, and are nearly the same size; the difference is just 8 square feet. Both have a set of double-hung windows like the ones found in the laundry room, and perhaps to make up for the size differential, the smaller bedroom (139 square feet) has two closets.

They share a bath that has a gray single vanity with raised-panel doors and a quartz countertop, as well as a tub-shower combination behind a curtain. The tile on the floor and in the shower is ceramic.

This is the bigger of the home’s secondary bedrooms. – Surette Media Group

The main bathroom comes with a shower-tub combination and a single vanity. – Surette Media Group

This bedroom comes with two windows and a single-door closet. – Surette Media Group

The hallway outside signals a change in formality with picture-frame and crown molding as it flows into a 138-square-foot library with a window seat, peacock blue walls, a flush-mounted crystal light, and walls lined with custom bookshelves.

The library boasts a window seat, picture-frame molding, and custom bookshelves. – Surette Media Group

The picture-frame and crown molding carry into a 162-square-foot primary suite with a white-brick wood-burning fireplace, a trio of windows, a crystal chandelier, brass sconces, and, behind a French door, a walk-in closet with windows and custom shelving and cabinetry.

The wood floor switches to ceramic tile with radiant heat in the adjoining bath. The single vanity is the color of espresso and topped with marbled quartz. Subway tile lines the shower, which has a bench, a clear-glass door, a rain shower head, and insets for one’s bathing products.

The primary suite has a working wood-burning fireplace. – Surette Media Group

The primary suite bath comes with a single vanity topped with marbled quartz, flooring with radiant heat, and a shower with a bench. – Surette Media Group

Back out in the living room, a stairway heads up to a 180-square-foot sitting room that also serves as the loft for the two bedrooms and full bath that complete this level.

The upstairs loft is perfect for guests. – Surette Media Group

The bathroom has a tub/shower combination behind a curtain, a single vanity with a quartz countertop, and ceramic tile on the floor and surrounding the shower.

The bedrooms, close in size at 128 and 115 square feet, respectively, are at the end of the hall. Both have two windows, oak flooring, and a single-door closet.

This unit, which comes with two deeded parking spaces, controls 51 percent of the condo association and also pays that percentage of all common expenses, according to the listing agent: Jason Kaczmarczyk of Compass.

Take the virtual tour.

