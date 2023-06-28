Home of the Week Home of the Week: A farmhouse-style ranch for aging in place The house, remodeled in farmhouse style, features three bedrooms, three baths, and three fireplaces. The home sits toward the back of a 0.72-acre lot.





2 Briarcliff Road, Hopedale

$854,900

Style Ranch

Year built 1965; gut renovation completed in April

Square feet 2,326

Bedrooms 3

Baths 3 full

Sewer/water Public

Taxes $6,429 (2023)

It’s not a prerequisite for ownership of this 58-year-old ranch-style home, but if one is looking to age in place, this house definitely qualifies. A down-to-the-studs reimaging by SPB Design Build — a contractor focused on creating age-in-place and multigenerational residences — resulted in a barrier-free home.

The adaptation starts with a wide, gently sloping, smooth walkway that slips under the gable roof shielding the front doorway. The 63-square-foot foyer has a bench with storage along a shiplap wall. The foyer leads to an open floor plan that the dining area, great room, and the kitchen occupy. This comes as no surprise in a home that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Think doors and hallways that are wider than the standard size, no carpeting, and curb-less showers.

The foyer boasts a shiplap wall and a built-in bench. – Glasshouse Media

To the right off the foyer, a bay window overlooking the front yard and a boxy, cast-iron light fixture with four glass globes marks the dining area.

Exposed beams and a shiplap wall on the right direct one’s eye to the 280-square-foot great room, which features a cathedral ceiling punctuated by partially exposed trusses, recessed lighting, and a ceiling fan.

The great room also has sconces, but natural light plays a big role in this space. Two glass sliders to a Trex deck and the backyard appear to steal the attention from an electric rectangular fireplace that is clad floor to ceiling in white oak.

The dining room is open to the kitchen and the great room. – Glasshouse Media

The fireplace may be at the center of the great room, but the sliders steal the show. – Glasshouse Media

The flooring throughout much of the home is a recently installed red oak. The bathrooms and laundry room have porcelain tile.

The 238-square foot kitchen, found off the dining area in the front of the home, boasts a 10-foot-long island with drawer and cabinet storage, seating for four, and three pendant lights that honor the dining room fixture.

Farmhouse style rules the day, and the kitchen is no exception. The sides of the island are marked with a barn door “X,” the sink is farmhouse-style, and the white Shaker-style cabinets have black pulls to match the plumbing fixtures. The pot filler will come in handy for boiling summer corn. The backsplash is a white subway tile that adds to the kitchen’s clean look, and the appliances are stainless steel.

The kitchen offers an 11-foot island with seating. – Glasshouse Media

Just beyond the kitchen is a 90-square-foot mudroom that connects to the two-car garage and a 42-square-foot laundry room.

The three bedrooms take up the left side of the home. The primary suite, found off the foyer, comes first. The bedroom is 252 square feet and features a ceiling fan, a pair of double-hung windows, two sconces, a gas fireplace with a maple mantel, and a 70-square-foot walk-in closet with custom cabinetry.

A sliding barn door opens to the en-suite bath. The 126-square-foot room has a deep, rectangular soaking tub and a ceramic-tile-lined, curbless shower behind a glass door. The bath also features a high-rise toilet, porcelain tile flooring, and a double vanity with a light-colored quartz countertop and cabinetry painted white with black pulls.

The primary suite has a gas fireplace with a maple mantel. – Glasshouse Media

The primary suite bath comes with a soaking tub, a curb-less shower, and a double vanity. – Glasshouse Media

The primary suite boasts a walk-in closet with custom cabinetry. – Glasshouse Media

The remaining bedrooms line up along a hallway.

The guest bedroom — the smallest at 156 square feet — offers a single double-hung window and a closet with double doors. It sits next to a full bath that has a curbless shower, porcelain tile flooring, and a single vanity topped with quartz.

The second suite features a 210-square-foot bedroom space with a pair of double-door closets, windows overlooking the backyard, and a bath with a curb-less shower, porcelain tile flooring, and a single vanity with a quartz countertop.

The home’s second suite features two double-door closets. – Glasshouse Media

The guest bath is shower-only with a single vanity. – Glasshouse Media

The house sits back in the center of its 0.72-acre lot. The basement is unfinished but includes a wood burning-fireplace with a brick mantel.

The basement isn’t finished, but it has a functioning wood-burning fireplace. – Glasshouse Media

The Trex deck has cable railings. – Glasshouse Media

Kim E. Poirier of ERA Key Realty Services in Milford has the listing.

Kim E. Poirier of ERA Key Realty Services in Milford has the listing.