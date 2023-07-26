Home of the Week Home of the Week: Not an inch is wasted in Medfield antique Property offers four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a lush setting to envy. The double-gabled home is 133 years old.





Home of the Week: 227 North St., Medfield

$1,400,000

Style Antique

Year built 1650, disassembled, moved, rebuilt in 1890

Square feet 3,300

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full ,1 half

Water/Sewer Public/private (Title 5 not done)

Taxes $27,936 (2022)

Sometimes it’s the outside that draws one in.

And this 3,300-square-foot, 133-year-old home is the ideal example. Its expansive grounds include a fenced vegetable garden with a potting shed and pergola entwined with wisteria overlooked by a crooked crabapple tree.

The pergola presents a cool place to take a break from yardwork under the wisteria. – Glasshouse Media

The backyard has a bluestone patio and a plunge pool. – Sky Studios

Lilies line a plunge pool on the property. – Glasshouse Media

The property offers several spaces for hobbyists. – Glasshouse Media

The home comes with a detached three-car garage with an attached wood shed. – Sky Studios

The property also features a detached studio. – Sky Studios

This bonus space in an outbuilding has skylights. – Sky Studios

The owners, drawing inspiration from English cottage gardens, planted boxwood peonies and roses on the grounds, which include flat lawns perfect for outdoor sports. A bluestone patio flows to an in-ground plunge pool. There is also a standalone artist’s studio (521 square feet), a separate workshop, and a detached three-car garage with storage.

There is much to discuss about the interior, too.

A curving paving stone sidewalk ends at a front door set in the center of the double-gabled house. It opens into a foyer with a doorway on the left to the living room and one on the right to the dining room.

In the living room (256 square feet), a thick beam the color of mahogany crosses a white ceiling with exposed joists. Six double-hung windows are set in two walls, but the main attraction here is the first of five fireplaces in this 19th-century home. (The ones on the first floor work; the others haven’t been tested.) The fireplace has a brick firebox and a mantel that matches that exposed beam.

There is a fireplace in the living room (not visible), but the custom draperies capture the attention in this photo. – Sky Studios

The dining room (242 square feet) shows the historic charm of this home: It’s clad in what may be the original dark mahogany paneling, and the central light fixture looks like candles. The fireplace in this room is also daunting in size and more formal, featuring beautiful woodwork for the mantel and surround.

The first-floor fireplaces are functional. – Sky Studios

Doors in the living and dining rooms flow into a shared hallway that brings one deeper into the house and to the 100-square-foot walk-in pantry. In the adjoining eat-in kitchen, a long counter runs the length of the rear wall. The cabinets are blue, the countertops are wood, and the updated appliances are stainless steel, including the induction stove. The sink is part of this long counter and positioned underneath a pair of double-hung windows with views of the backyard. The flooring is a whimsical checkerboard tile in blue and cream. A side entrance is the fastest way to the driveway and garage.

A long hallway connects the kitchen to an addition built in 1978. The first stops along the way are the laundry room and a mudroom with a half bath. The destination, however, is a sun-splashed family room (392 square feet) with a trio of French doors. The walls are white shiplap, and exposed beams cross the ceiling. The flooring is vinyl.

The kitchen has blue cabinetry that matches the playful checkered-tile floor. – Sky Studios

The laundry room is clad in shiplap and features open shelving. – Sky Studios

There’s a half bath off the mudroom. – Sky Studios

A stairway lined with whitewashed brick in the center of the home is the route to take to the bedroom levels.

The primary suite occupies one half of the second floor. The 330-square-foot bedroom is positioned in the front of the home, and six double-hung windows coupled with neutral paint and carpeting make the room very bright. There is built-in storage, much like that found in Cape-style homes, as well as a walk-in closet, 88 square feet in size, with built-in shelving.

The en-suite bath features a whirlpool tub surrounded by pale pink tile squares and positioned under a window. The bath also has a single vanity with a ceramic counter and tile flooring.

The primary suite features built-in cabinetry. – Sky Studios

The primary suite bath offers a jetted tub. – Sky Studios

There are two more bedrooms on the second floor. They are 193 and 213 square feet, and the smaller of the two boasts a walk-in closet. They share a full bath with a single vanity, a shower/tub combination behind a curtain, and tile flooring.

The fourth bedroom — at 193 square feet, the largest of the secondary ones — sits on the third floor, where there is an office and a full bath with a tub, brick walls, and a white porcelain sink.

This bedroom also has built-ins. – Sky Studios

The two secondary bedrooms on the second floor share this bath with the tub/shower combination. – Sky Studios

Built-ins flank two windows with 15 panes of glass apiece. – Sky Studios

Natural light pours in through a skylight in one of the upstairs bedrooms. – Sky Studios

The top-floor bathroom boasts exposed brick. – Sky Studios

There’s a fireplace in the third-floor office. – Sky Studios

The basement is unfinished. The home is heated with oil.

The house sits on a 4.1-acre lot. Two adjoining lots are for sale.

The bluestone patio has large-format tiles and offers space for a seating area or two. – Sky Studios

Ruth Marks McGary of RE/Max Distinct Advantage in Westwood has the listing. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to [email protected]. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.