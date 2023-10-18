Home of the Week Home of the Week: This Cambridge condo is all decked out Two-level unit comes with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a kitchen to envy. You don’t have enough stuff to fill those cabinets. The island runs nearly the length of the kitchen space in this Cambridge condo. -- Michael O'Connor/Property Precision





26 Jackson St., Unit 1, Cambridge

$1,119,000

Style Condo

Year built 1926; renovated 2016

Square feet 2,015

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Fee $225 a month, includes water, sewer, insurance, and grounds maintenance

Taxes $5,883 (2023)

When there is a feature so distinctive, the journey should start there, and for this Home of the Week, that feature is in the backyard of this Cambridge property. Here, a ziggurat-like set of stairs heads up to the 550-square-foot composite deck that’s exclusive to this unit.

From the deck, two glass doors lead to an open floor plan that encompasses the kitchen, dining area, and living room — in that order. It’s 48 feet long and 13 feet wide, and the flooring is maple.

The deck is for the exclusive use of this unit. — Michael O’Connor/Property Precision

This is a kitchen made for gatherings: A long island with waterfall edges, a sink, a quartz top, seating for four, and a microwave stands in the middle of the 195-square-foot space, ready for food prep. The appliances are stainless steel, including the gas cooktop and double ovens. Narrow, greenish-gray tile forms the backsplash above the counters, and the drawers and cabinets are clad in a walnut or cream-colored veneer. A counter by the ovens has a sink and sits under glass-front cabinets with backlighting. The dining area mimics this setup, but it is set before a trio of windows.

Recessed lighting and fixtures with frosted-glass covers in the kitchen and dining area add the right glow without being overwhelming.

A short hallway between the kitchen and dining room leads to a half bath with gray tile on the walls and floor and a white wall-mounted porcelain sink.

Doors in the kitchen open to the deck. — Michael O’Connor/Property Precision

Cabinetry lines one wall of the dining area. — Michael O’Connor/Property Precision

The half bath features a glass tile inlay. — Michael O’Connor/Property Precision

The living room fills out this open floor plan. It’s 156 square feet and features a really wide door to the driveway and a bank of windows that forms an upside-down U. The space comes with track and recessed lighting and a ceiling fan.

Two bedrooms (132 and 144 square feet) and a full bath run off a hallway connected to the living room. The full bath has a single vanity topped with granite, a shower behind a glass door, and ceramic tile on the floor and walls and in the shower.

The living room is off the right from the foyer. — Michael O’Connor/Property Precision

The secondary bedrooms have hardwood flooring. — Michael O’Connor/Property Precision

The secondary bedrooms share this bathroom, which has a long single vanity. — Michael O’Connor/Property Precision

Natural light from two windows fills the room. — Michael O’Connor/Property Precision

The primary suite is in the front of the house. The bedroom is 195 square feet and has a three-window bump-out and a small rectangular window above the bed. The windows, door trim, and mopboard all have a natural stain, setting them off from the walls, which are painted a light blue. There is a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. The flooring is red oak.

The primary bath has a double vanity with a granite top. No need to wait your turn for the shower. There is a whirlpool tub/shower tub surrounded by gray ceramic tile with a glass tile inlay and a standalone shower behind glass doors. The bath features heated towel bars and flooring with radiant heat.

The primary suite has a bay window. — Michael O’Connor/Property Precision

The primary suite bath has two showers. — Michael O’Connor/Property Precision

The other is a tub/shower combination. — Michael O’Connor/Property Precision

The lower level offers a 165-square-foot family room and a 128-square-foot laundry room with shelving and a slop sink. The washer and dryer are included in the sale. The remainder of this level is storage.

The laundry room has enough space for piles of laundry and baskets, away from guests’ eyes. — Michael O’Connor/Property Precision

The unit includes one off-street parking space. The building’s two condos share the backyard. This Cambridge home has central air and solar panels.

Tania Wu of eXp Real Estate in Boston has this Cambridge listing. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to [email protected]. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.