Home of the Week Home of the Week: Don’t insult this Westford home by ordering out Newly built contemporary Colonial comes with three bedrooms, four baths, a finished basement, and a must-see kitchen. The same white porcelain that surrounds the fireplace forms a counter-to-ceiling backsplash in the kitchen. LOTHAR GLOSS

134 Plain Road, Westford

$1,299,900

Style Contemporary Colonial

Year built 2023

Square feet 3,614

Bedrooms 3

Baths 4 full

Sewer/Water Private/public

Taxes $16,500 (2024)

If you like to cook and friends and relatives keep gifting you kitchen appliances, this home has multiple pantries for storing it all — including the industrial size can of baked beans you got in the Yankee Gift swap.

This contemporary Colonial — which is less than a half mile to Edwards Beach on Nabnasset Lake — is the epitome of the style: white siding, white-framed windows, black gutters, white walls, recessed lighting, wood accents, and an open layout. Board-and-batten-like siding on much of the upper floor provides a pleasing visual break.

The home sits on a 0.28-acre lot.

From the driveway, a paver walkway curves toward a wide, railing-less porch with dark wood columns. The matching front door constitutes three glass panels flanked by sidelights. Behind it is a foyer with a two-story-high ceiling and stairs to the bedroom level. Shuck your shoes and coat to the right in a mudroom with a built-in bench and cubbies. A door here opens to the single-bay garage.

The mudroom offers coat hooks, cubbies, and a built-in bench.

A turn to the left off the foyer brings one into the open layout the living room and kitchen share. The living room, up first, offers a pair of double-hung windows on two walls. A gas fireplace insert low on a porcelain wall creates a comfy spot.

The horizontal fireplace in the living area uses gas.

That porcelain forms the counter-to-ceiling backsplash in the kitchen, which has black crown molding, open shelving, white Shaker-style cabinets with black handles, and stainless steel appliances (the stove is gas). There’s a spot for a six-person dining table in front of a pair of French doors to the back deck and the in-ground pool on the 0.28-acre lot. For a quick nosh or to show off your julienning skills, the kitchen has an island with seating for six, sides of vertical wood slats, a black granite counter with a waterfall edge, and three bulbous bamboo pendant lights overhead.

The dining area is part of an open layout with the kitchen.

The fenced-in backyard has a pool and a patio.

On the other side of the dining area is the first of four full baths. This one comes with a single vanity, gold-toned faucets, porcelain flooring, a vessel sink, and a shower behind glass. The shower surround looks like wood but is actually porcelain.

The shower surround looks like wood, but it’s actually porcelain.

A study with two pairs of double-hung windows completes this floor.

The central stairway, which has motion-sensor lights that activate with each step and iron balusters, sits under a large chandelier with lights that belong in a castle’s great hall. The first stop is a family room with gray cabinetry to match the home’s three-panel doors and a beverage refrigerator.

The family room at the top of the stairs has a bar.

A modern gold-toned chandelier with candle-like bulbs and three arms descends from the vaulted ceiling in the primary suite. The 12-by-24 feet space also has three windows and a walk-in closet behind a barn door. The en-suite bath comes with an oval soaking tub, a double wood vanity with open shelving, quartz flooring, and a separate shower with multiple heads and a porcelain surround that mimics wood slats.

The primary suite features high ceilings, modern lighting, and a deep closet with custom cabinetry.

The primary suite bath boasts a soaking tub, a separate shower, and a double vanity.

A laundry room with a sink and counter space separates the secondary bedrooms, which offer double closets and are both about 11.5 by 16 feet. They share a full bath with porcelain flooring, a double vanity with a quartz countertop, and a shower/tub combination.

One of the secondary bedrooms.

The laundry room comes with an apron sink and cabinetry.

The 984-square-foot basement is finished with recessed lighting, laminate flooring, and a full bath with a single vanity and a shower with porcelain flooring.

The home comes with central air and forced hot air gas heat.

Raquel Menezes of Mega Realty Services in Framingham is the listing agent.

Raquel Menezes of Mega Realty Services in Framingham is the listing agent.