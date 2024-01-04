Home of the Week Our favorite Homes of the Week from 2023 From a mid-century modern home in Cohasset to a Holbrook bungalow to a Mattapan property with 4 bedrooms... Tell us: Which one would you pick? The foyer of 109 Jenkins Road in Andover, a contemporary that gives off mountain home vibes. — The Walters Group – Realty One Group Nest

It’s January, and it’s time to put away the holiday cookie cutters. When it comes to our Home of the Week candidates, we have a yearlong ban on them: cookie-cutter homes need not apply.

We look for standout properties at a variety of price points but reserve listings marketed at $1.8 million-plus for our Luxury Home of the Week column.

This year has been a battle, with soaring prices, fewer listings, and pent-up demand, which means anything that hits the market is snapped up in short order. Our monthly housing market wrap-up, based on the latest analytics from The Warren Group, found a more than 10% year-over-year decrease in sales in the condo and single-family markets in November alone.

Advertisement:

Many homes are sold between the time we start the reporting process and when the Globe’s Address section goes to print. And this year may bring more of the same. Our 2024 outlook for home buyers and renters is signaling unabated demand, marginally lower mortgage rates, and a lack of inventory.

Despite the lack of listings, hunting for our Home of the Week pick sates our desire to look in people’s homes. We admit it; we’re a bunch of looky-loos who won’t pass up a chance to find DIY inspiration.

If you’re one, too, take a look back at 10 of our favorite 2023 Homes of the Week. Are they still on the market? Tell us: Which one would you pick?

The living room features a waist-high stone wall and long, padded bench seating. – Mike Petrocelli

The home sits on more than a half acre. – Mike Petrocelli

The primary suite boasts a cathedral ceiling clad in redwood and a wall of windows. – Mike Petrocelli

8 Stevens Lane, Cohasset

Listed for $1,999,000 at press time

Status Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, for $1,940,000 (according to MLS)

Style Contemporary

Year built 1890

Square feet 4,100 (rental unit adds 900)

Bedrooms 5 (1 in the rental unit)

Baths 4 full, 1 half (1 full in the rental)

***

The home sits on nearly a half acre with mature trees and plantings. – Megan Booth

The breakfast bar offers seating for four. – Megan Booth

The primary suite boasts its own fireplace flanked by windows. – Megan Booth

3 Fern St., Lexington

Listed for $1,749,000 at press time

Status Sold on Dec. 18, 2023, for $1,570,000 (according to MLS)

Style Colonial farmhouse

Year built 1907

Square feet 3,230

Bedrooms 4

Baths 2 full, 2 half

***

The natural wood shutters pop against the green vinyl siding, while spring green shrubs offer another texture and natural color. — WRight Property

The living room features an electric fireplace and quoin corners. — WRight Property

The paver patio is set next to the hot tub and offers room for a couch and a grill. – WRight Property

360 Pine St., Holbrook

Listed for $425,000 at press time

Status Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, for $430,000

Style Bungalow

Year built 1946

Square feet 850

Advertisement:

Bedrooms 2

Baths 1 full

***

The new single-family home sits on a 0.12-acre lot. – Charles Jones Photography

A long island offers seating for four. – Charles Jones Photography

Glass doors in the primary suite open to a Juliet balcony. – Charles Jones Photography

6 Menton St.

Listed for $999,900 at press time

Status Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, for $925,000

Style Contemporary Colonial

Year built 2023

Square feet 3,078

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full

***

The property requires flood insurance. – Seven Roads Real Estate Media

The living and dining areas share an open layout with views of the water. -Seven Roads Real Estate Media – Seven Roads Real Estate Media

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. – Seven Roads Real Estate Media

87 Fort Point Road

Listed for $839,900 at press time

Status Listing temporarily withdrawn (according to MLS)

Style Colonial

Year built 1918

Square feet 1,488

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full

***

A view of the back of the residence/business, which has a grassy backyard. — Robert Moreno Photography

The Sullivan family has been running Sunday’s Ice Cream for 40 years. — Robert Moreno Photography

The living room is open to the kitchen. — Robert Moreno Photography

3 Bearskin Neck, Rockport

Listed for $1,495,000 at press time

Status Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, for $1,280,000 (according to MLS)

Style Mixed-use building

Year built 1800

Square feet 1,552

Bedrooms 1

Baths 1 full, 1 half

***

The kitchen of this East Boston condo will come with an island that has seating for two. Rendering by US PR Studio of Graphic Design

The living and dining areas will have a soft-brushed European engineered oak with a matte finish. — Rendering by US PR Studio of Graphic Design

The units will come with private balconies or decks. — Rendering by US PR Studio of Graphic Design

323 Maverick St., Unit 1

Listed for $679,000 at press time

Status Sold on Dec. 29, 2023, for $679,000 (according to MLS)

Style Condo

Year built 2023

Square feet 927

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Fee $217 a month

Pets Allowed (up to two per unit)

***

The backyard has a bluestone patio and a plunge pool. – Sky Studios

There is a fireplace in the living room (not visible), but the custom draperies capture the attention in this photo. – Sky Studios

The kitchen has blue cabinetry that matches the playful checkered-tile floor. – Sky Studios

227 North St.

Listed for $1,400,000 at press time

Status Under agreement (according to MLS)

Style Antique

Year built 1650, disassembled, moved, rebuilt in 1890

Square feet 3,300

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full, 1 half

***

This raised ranch in Northborough sits on 4.42 acres. –Robert Langevin/Refined Image

The dining area shares an open layout with the kitchen. — Robert Langevin/Refined Image

The lower level offers access to the garage, storage for shoes, coats, and hats, and the laundry room. — Robert Langevin/Refined Image

26 Dennis Circle, Northborough

Listed for $799,900 at press time

Status Sold on Oct. 17, 2023, for $856,000

Style Raised ranch

Year built 1976

Square feet 2,076

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 1 half

***

The home sits on a 1.1 acre lot near Harold Parker State Forest. — The Walters Group – Realty One Group Nest

The primary bedroom suite features a cathedral ceiling, wood flooring, a loft, a home office, its own bath, and a double-sided fireplace. — The Walters Group – Realty One Group Nest

The formal dining room features a wall of windows. — The Walters Group – Realty One Group Nest

109 Jenkins Road, Andover

Listed for $1,799,000

Status Listing was canceled on Nov. 17, 2023 (according to MLS)

Style Contemporary

Year built 1990, addition 2000

Advertisement:

Square feet 5,991

Bedrooms 4

Baths 5 full, one half

Our favorite 2023 Homes of the Week Which home would you pick? (Required) 8 Stevens Lane, Cohasset 3 Fern St., Lexington 360 Pine St., Holbrook 6 Menton St., Mattapan 87 Fort Point Road, Weymouth 3 Bearskin Neck, Rockport 323 Maverick St., Unit 1, East Boston 227 North St., Medfield 26 Dennis Circle, Northborough 109 Jenkins Road, Andover Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.