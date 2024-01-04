Our favorite Homes of the Week from 2023

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
It’s January, and it’s time to put away the holiday cookie cutters. When it comes to our Home of the Week candidates, we have a yearlong ban on them: cookie-cutter homes need not apply.
We look for standout properties at a variety of price points but reserve listings marketed at $1.8 million-plus for our Luxury Home of the Week column.
This year has been a battle, with soaring prices, fewer listings, and pent-up demand, which means anything that hits the market is snapped up in short order. Our monthly housing market wrap-up, based on the latest analytics from The Warren Group, found a more than 10% year-over-year decrease in sales in the condo and single-family markets in November alone.
Many homes are sold between the time we start the reporting process and when the Globe’s Address section goes to print. And this year may bring more of the same. Our 2024 outlook for home buyers and renters is signaling unabated demand, marginally lower mortgage rates, and a lack of inventory.
Despite the lack of listings, hunting for our Home of the Week pick sates our desire to look in people’s homes. We admit it; we’re a bunch of looky-loos who won’t pass up a chance to find DIY inspiration.
If you’re one, too, take a look back at 10 of our favorite 2023 Homes of the Week. Are they still on the market? Tell us: Which one would you pick?
Listed for $1,999,000 at press time
Status Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, for $1,940,000 (according to MLS)
Style Contemporary
Year built 1890
Square feet 4,100 (rental unit adds 900)
Bedrooms 5 (1 in the rental unit)
Baths 4 full, 1 half (1 full in the rental)
***
Listed for $1,749,000 at press time
Status Sold on Dec. 18, 2023, for $1,570,000 (according to MLS)
Style Colonial farmhouse
Year built 1907
Square feet 3,230
Bedrooms 4
Baths 2 full, 2 half
***
Listed for $425,000 at press time
Status Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, for $430,000
Style Bungalow
Year built 1946
Square feet 850
Bedrooms 2
Baths 1 full
***
Listed for $999,900 at press time
Status Sold on Sept. 1, 2023, for $925,000
Style Contemporary Colonial
Year built 2023
Square feet 3,078
Bedrooms 4
Baths 3 full
***
Listed for $839,900 at press time
Status Listing temporarily withdrawn (according to MLS)
Style Colonial
Year built 1918
Square feet 1,488
Bedrooms 3
Baths 2 full
***
Listed for $1,495,000 at press time
Status Sold on Sept. 21, 2023, for $1,280,000 (according to MLS)
Style Mixed-use building
Year built 1800
Square feet 1,552
Bedrooms 1
Baths 1 full, 1 half
***
Listed for $679,000 at press time
Status Sold on Dec. 29, 2023, for $679,000 (according to MLS)
Style Condo
Year built 2023
Square feet 927
Bedrooms 2
Baths 2 full
Fee $217 a month
Pets Allowed (up to two per unit)
***
Listed for $1,400,000 at press time
Status Under agreement (according to MLS)
Style Antique
Year built 1650, disassembled, moved, rebuilt in 1890
Square feet 3,300
Bedrooms 4
Baths 3 full, 1 half
***
Listed for $799,900 at press time
Status Sold on Oct. 17, 2023, for $856,000
Style Raised ranch
Year built 1976
Square feet 2,076
Bedrooms 3
Baths 2 full, 1 half
***
Listed for $1,799,000
Status Listing was canceled on Nov. 17, 2023 (according to MLS)
Style Contemporary
Year built 1990, addition 2000
Square feet 5,991
Bedrooms 4
Baths 5 full, one half
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.