Home of the Week Home of the Week: From apartment, keep tabs on Allston scene Pet-friendly development offers a tenant lounge, garage parking, a roof deck, European stylings, expansive windows, and a balcony. The apartment kitchen features gray and white smooth-front cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. (Note: The photos with this story are of another apartment that has similar features.) -The Hamilton Co.

55 Brighton Ave., Apt. 511

$4,600 a month

Style Contemporary

Year built 2023

Square footage 875

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Pets $75 per month, per pet

It doesn’t matter if you call it by its classic name, “Packard’s Corner,” or its more recently deemed moniker, “Packard Crossing,” living in the heart of Allston means access to one of Boston’s most lively communities.

Officially named 55 Brighton at Packard Crossing, the contemporary-style brick building, completed just last year, features 77 residential rental units and one commercial space. Tenants started moving into the building last summer, and there were three vacant apartments as of press time.

A rendering of 55 Brighton at Packard Crossing, which has 77 units.

Step into the lobby, which features modern European-style trim, high ceilings, and wide white walls. You’re greeted by a 24/7 security guard and have access to a package and seating areas and a mailroom. A landing features two elevators.

Unit 511 is a two-bed, two-bath space on the fifth floor. From the elevator, a right turn and a short stroll to the end of the hallway leads to the entrance of the 875-square-foot apartment. Step inside the bright space, which features hardwood floors throughout (except for the bathrooms), and you’re greeted with a view of Allston/Brighton and beyond from the living room windows. To one side is a kitchen featuring gray and white wooden cabinets, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, and stylish granite countertops. Measuring more than 153 square feet, the space also offers an L-shaped, European-style bar that accommodates three seated guests comfortably. Across from the kitchen, you’ll find a coat and utility closet.

Continue into the living area (228 square feet), where large windows overlook a bustling Brighton Avenue.

The windows in the living room, which is open to the kitchen, overlook Brighton Avenue.

“The windows, particularly in the upper levels, are really nice because you have a great view and a lot of light comes in,” said Dimosthenis Vazakas, residential leasing manager for The Hamilton Co. “It’s a great environment.”

Step into the hallway to enter the guest bathroom, which has small gray tile flooring, a bathtub, and the same granite on the single vanity as in the kitchen. Back in the hall, there is a closet containing a washer/dryer and the HVAC system.

The bathroom off the kitchen comes with a single vanity and a tub/shower combination.

The primary bedroom, which measures 164 square feet, has a double-door closet and balcony access. Vazakas said the balcony is roughly 100 square feet and could accommodate four people comfortably.

“If you peek over the rails, you see Brighton Avenue and the sunset,” said Vazakas, who added that you can watch fireworks on the Fourth of July. “It’s a nice place if you have company over to relax and socialize or if you want to go outside and read a book and enjoy the nice weather.”

The suite offers a bathroom with a step-in shower and the same stylish granite countertops as the rest of the unit.

The primary suite boasts a double-door closet and a private balcony.

The primary suite bath includes a step-in shower.

The second bedroom in the apartment measures 133 square feet. It has a single-door closet and a window overlooking both Brighton Avenue and the balcony.

Hardwood flooring, seen here in the second bedroom, runs throughout the apartment.

Tenants have access to the second-floor fitness center at no extra charge. There’s also a tenant lounge with a kitchen that can be booked for private events. The development offers two outdoor spaces for tenants to enjoy: The first is the courtyard — which comes with three gas grills, a fire pit, and an overhang for inclement weather.

“It’s very quiet back there as well. It’s great to offer something like this where people can go in and have a little peace,” Vazakas said.

The second outdoor space, the six-floor rooftop, boasts unparalleled views of the neighborhood. From one side, you’ll see as far as the Prudential Center and downtown Boston, and from the other, you have an unobstructed view of Lower Allston and Brighton Avenue, according to Vazakas.

Pets are welcome at 55 Brighton for an additional charge, but support and service animals are free. There’s a two-pet limit, as well as a 60-pound weight cap and breed restrictions.

The building provides keyless entry to all tenants through a program called Latch. Using a phone app, tenants have access to their units and all of the building’s community spaces and elevators. The building also features a parking garage, accessed through the back of the lobby, where each space can be rented for $325 per month.

This apartment’s prime location in the heart of Allston provides access to the neighborhood’s beloved spots, including a thriving international food scene. For those who take public transit, the Packard’s Corner stop on the MBTA’s Green Line B branch is just 800 feet away.

Hamilton is currently offering one month of free rent and flexible lease terms and will not charge a broker’s fee if the tenant leases an apartment directly from them.