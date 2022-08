Latest Sales Recent home sales in Greater Boston (Aug. 10) NORTON One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,240 square feet, 15 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $700,000 | realestate.boston.com . Adobe Stock

ABINGTON

130 Ashland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 2,870 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,541-square-foot lot. $650,000

27 Rockland St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $499,000

566 Randolph St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,501 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,276-square-foot lot. $460,000

106 Temple St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,641 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,307-square-foot lot. $380,000

ACTON

5 Wingate Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,355 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 244,221-square-foot lot. $1,390,000

81 Liberty St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,292 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $985,000

14 Thoreau Road One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,316 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,250-square-foot lot. $975,000

95 School St. One-family Ranch, built in 1972, 2,034 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,086-square-foot lot. $880,000

130 Newtown Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 3,228 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,312-square-foot lot. $875,000

51 Arlington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,332 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,614-square-foot lot. $830,000

9 Pond View Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,090-square-foot lot. $813,000

88 Summer St. One-family Conventional, built in 1927, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,957-square-foot lot. $770,000

14 Black Horse Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $765,000

15 Notre Dame Road One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,542 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,250-square-foot lot. $705,500

29 Pope Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $675,000

642 Pheasant Hl #642 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,540 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000

423 Great Elm Way #423 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,700 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $475,000

401 Great Road #2 Condo Town House, built in 1969, 1,152 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

405 Great Road #13 Condo, built in 1969, 818 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $225,000

ALLSTON

43 Imrie Road Two-Family, built in 1885, 2,400 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,205-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

27 Athol St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,733-square-foot lot. $770,000

15 N Beacon St. #505 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1989, 778 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 778-square-foot lot. $449,500

AMESBURY

4 Bay St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,400-square-foot lot. $607,000

25 E Greenwood St. One-family Conventional, built in 1870, 1,458 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,828-square-foot lot. $561,000

130 Cedar St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,651 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,300-square-foot lot. $543,000

2 Cleveland St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,866 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,260-square-foot lot. $525,000

38 Whittier St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1926, 1,451 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,560-square-foot lot. $512,050

ANDOVER

142 North St. One-family Old Style, built in 1860, 1,565 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 99,317-square-foot lot. $1,613,584

17 Abbot Bridge Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,058-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

9 Delphi Circle One-family Split Entry, built in 1974, 2,277 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,577-square-foot lot. $852,000

3 Miles Circle One-family Split Entry, built in 1963, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,343-square-foot lot. $699,900

10 Harding St. One-family Old Style, built in 1899, 1,938 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,619-square-foot lot. $676,000

15 Balmoral St. #15 Condo, built in 1900, 1,089 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000

ARLINGTON

62 Richfield Road One-family Tudor, built in 1933, 1,961 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,080-square-foot lot. $1,590,000

7 Addison St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 2,875 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,657-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

26 Hartford Road One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 2,785 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,224-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

28 Higgins St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1874, 3,398 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,591-square-foot lot. $1,435,000

5-7 Dorothy Road Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1928, 2,847 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,940-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

9 Gloucester St. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 2,050 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,166-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

15-15A Mott St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1940, 1,848 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,029-square-foot lot. $1,255,000

70 Oak Hill Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,961 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,522-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

26 Lakehill Ave. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 2,208 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,121-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

18 Field Road #1 Condo, built in 1925, 2,233 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000

54 Oak Hill Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $985,000

96 Winchester Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,613 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,357-square-foot lot. $952,000

40-42 Forest St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1925, 2,464 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,288-square-foot lot. $900,000

24-26 Glen Ave. #1 Condo, built in 1925, 1,682 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $870,000

18 Field Road #2 Condo, built in 1925, 1,517 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $862,000

102 Hathaway Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 2,237 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,375-square-foot lot. $805,000

70-72 Allen St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1922, 2,191 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,861-square-foot lot. $750,000

147 Franklin St. #1 Condo, built in 1926, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $730,000

15 Mount Vernon St. #1 Condo, built in 1914, 1,025 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $660,000

38 Menotomy Road #1 Condo, built in 1927, 1,655 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $655,000

1288 Massachusetts Ave. #1288 Condo, built in 1923, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $639,000

10 Governor Road One-family Old Style, built in 1927, 1,390 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,785-square-foot lot. $575,000

ASHLAND

320-322 Cordaville Road Two-family Duplex, built in 1989, 2,700 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,541-square-foot lot. $850,000

16 Gray Birch Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,369 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $750,000

3 Old Country Path One-family Garrison, built in 1975, 2,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $720,000

23 Tower Road One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,609 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,155-square-foot lot. $700,000

30 Lakeside Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,684 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $650,000

27 E Bluff Road #27 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,812 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $545,000

9 Arrowhead Circle #9 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,868 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $521,000

295 Meeting House Path #295 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $455,000

39 Longhill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $450,000

27 Pleasant St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1935, 998 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $430,000

43 Oregon Road One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,590-square-foot lot. $400,000

59 Tri St. One-family Conventional, built in 1943, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,106-square-foot lot. $325,000

AVON

6 Feeley St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1963, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,000-square-foot lot. $525,000

27 Walnut Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,750-square-foot lot. $380,000

33 Walnut Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $326,130

AYER

1 Patriot Way One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 1,950 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,863-square-foot lot. $651,000

2 Pheasant Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 1,980 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,023-square-foot lot. $645,000

BEDFORD

121 Springs Road One-family Old Style, built in 1926, 3,119 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,226-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

60 Wildwood Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1967, 2,042 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,062-square-foot lot. $900,000

1 Hamilton Road One-family Garrison, built in 1974, 1,734 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,108-square-foot lot. $890,000

23 Washington St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1965, 1,034 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,202-square-foot lot. $660,000

BELLINGHAM

5 Connor Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,656-square-foot lot. $775,000

75 Highridge Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 2003, 3,124 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,341-square-foot lot. $720,000

50 S Maple St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1991, 1,892 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,400-square-foot lot. $576,000

383 Hartford Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1964, 1,740 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,704-square-foot lot. $555,000

501 Old Bridge Lane #501 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,683 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $472,900

27 Standish Road One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 1,670 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $424,000

1076 S Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,750 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,600-square-foot lot. $400,000

3 Bucky Drive #3 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,100

BELMONT

24 Woodland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,780 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,845-square-foot lot. $1,325,500

7 Vincent Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1903, 1,865 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

26-B Harris St. #26B Condo, built in 2008, 1,583 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,130,000

100 Lexington St. #TH3 Condo. $975,000

95 Beech St. #1 Condo, built in 1910, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $610,000

BERLIN

11 Wheeler Hill Road #6 Condo. $559,460

84 Brook Lane #84 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,932 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000

BEVERLY

18 Pond View Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,659 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,872-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

6 Ober St. #3 Condo, built in 1910, 1,689 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000

4 Mark Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,309 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,635-square-foot lot. $810,000

107 Dodge St. #E Condo. $715,000

12 Winthrop Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,499 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,180-square-foot lot. $600,000

5 Burton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,336-square-foot lot. $445,000

17 Lincoln St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,400-square-foot lot. $400,000

28 Arthur St. #3 Condo, built in 1900, 873 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $398,000

116-128 Rantoul St. #106 Condo, built in 2006, 819 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $380,000

24 Gardner St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,498 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $360,000

BILLERICA

7 Nicholas Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,699-square-foot lot. $903,000

9 Skyline Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,431 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,960-square-foot lot. $801,000

48 Old Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 2,046 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,850-square-foot lot. $695,000

4 Simmons Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1968, 2,258 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,800-square-foot lot. $650,000

16 Woodside Road One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,432 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $645,000

5 Urban St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $640,000

22 Nile St. #5 Condo. $630,000

17 Mchugh Ave. One-family Gambrel, built in 1997, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,676-square-foot lot. $620,000

46 Lexington Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1982, 1,622 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,011-square-foot lot. $615,000

10 4th Ave. One-family Gambrel, built in 1984, 2,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $595,000

6 Kenmar Drive #24 Condo, built in 1979, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000

BOSTON

110 Broad St. #PH3 Condo High-Rise, built in 2018, 3,875 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $5,100,000

9 Claremont Park One-family Row-Middle, built in 1877, 3,686 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $3,890,000

86 Myrtle St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1830, 2,950 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,106-square-foot lot. $2,940,000

82 Mount Vernon St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,764 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,897,000

215 Commonwealth Ave. #5 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1883, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,452-square-foot lot. $2,675,000

580 Washington St. #8B Condo High-Rise, built in 2013, 1,908 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,908-square-foot lot. $2,320,000

1 Charles St. S #906 Condo High-Rise, built in 2004, 1,554 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,554-square-foot lot. $2,057,868

505 Tremont St. #410 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2003, 1,418 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,418-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

5 Dwight St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1890, 1,466 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,466-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

48 Chandler St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,449 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,449-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

24 Dartmouth Place #24 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1863, 1,290 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,290-square-foot lot. $1,395,000

80 Appleton St. #24 Condo. $1,395,000

85 E India Row #39C Condo High-Rise, built in 1972, 1,226 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,226-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

22 Medfield St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 1,791 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,791-square-foot lot. $1,320,000

105 W 3rd St. #6 Condo Row-Middle, built in 2018, 1,213 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,250,000

24 Dartmouth St. #4 Condo Row-End, built in 1870, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,260-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

20 Rowes Wharf #402 Condo High-Rise, built in 1987, 1,046 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,046-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

535 Harrison Ave. #A202 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2002, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,108-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

75 Chestnut St. #34 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 505 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 505-square-foot lot. $1,089,000

1784 Columbia Road #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1962, 1,990 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,080,000

121-127 Portland St. #209 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2017, 1,055 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,040,000

26 Concord Sq #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 682 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 682-square-foot lot. $915,000

5 Garden Court #2 Condo. $890,000

37 Concord Sq #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1875, 697 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 697-square-foot lot. $855,000

97 Waltham St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 756-square-foot lot. $685,000

111 Gainsborough St. #102 Condo Row-End, built in 1899, 1,088 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,088-square-foot lot. $622,000

85 E India Row #12D Condo High-Rise, built in 1972, 746 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 746-square-foot lot. $600,000

105-107 Prince St. #5 Condo Row-End, built in 1910, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $599,900

454 Hanover St. #3 Condo Row-End, built in 1920, 636 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 636-square-foot lot. $545,000

406-418 Commercial St. #2 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 680-square-foot lot. $535,000

300 Commercial St. #502 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 553 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 553-square-foot lot. $525,000

169 Beacon St. #1-1 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1920, 354 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 354-square-foot lot. $510,000

326-328 Commercial St. #53 Condo Row-End, built in 1896, 457 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 457-square-foot lot. $470,000

123 Marlborough St. #BB Condo. $390,000

131 Park Drive #22 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1910, 302 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 302-square-foot lot. $380,000

BOXBOROUGH

77 Mayfair Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,342 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $930,000

146 Swanson Road #406 Condo, built in 1970, 799 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000

BOXFORD

25 Burning Bush Drive One-family Contemporary, built in 1975, 2,566 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 121,968-square-foot lot. $910,000

10 Macdonald Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,149 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $850,000

232 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,469 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $825,000

21 Stage Coach Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,948 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $620,000

BRAINTREE

68 Summit Ridge Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,795 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,248-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

71 Mount Vernon Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1895, 2,452 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,415-square-foot lot. $850,000

21 Elm Knoll Road One-family Old Style, built in 1915, 1,809 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,619-square-foot lot. $770,000

62 Leahaven Ter One-family Split Entry, built in 1959, 2,411 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,545-square-foot lot. $735,000

59 Parkside Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,189-square-foot lot. $725,000

57 Amherst Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 2,076 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,803-square-foot lot. $700,000

20 Blossom Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,119-square-foot lot. $699,000

226 Pond St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1915, 914 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,884-square-foot lot. $670,000

422 John Mahar Hwy #105 Condo, built in 2011, 1,720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000

9 Independence Ave. #109 Condo, built in 2018, 1,383 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000

17 Stonewood Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1941, 1,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,803-square-foot lot. $550,000

370 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,914 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,110-square-foot lot. $480,000

191 Commercial St. #302 Condo, built in 1969, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $294,000

BRIDGEWATER

46 Magnolia Way One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,620 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,012-square-foot lot. $835,000

100 Greenbrier Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,952 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,660-square-foot lot. $700,000

40 Fieldcrest Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,640-square-foot lot. $700,000

999 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,164 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,757-square-foot lot. $690,000

40 College Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,938-square-foot lot. $640,000

165 Old Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,174 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $593,000

56 Home Town Ter #56 Condo, built in 2012, 1,926 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,125-square-foot lot. $530,000

1035 High St. One-family Ranch, built in 1986, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 58,007-square-foot lot. $510,000

73 Rowayne Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,373 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,150-square-foot lot. $475,000

15 Heather Lane #15 Condo, built in 1972, 1,206 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000

BRIGHTON

40 Waverly St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 2,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,110-square-foot lot. $950,000

42 Waverly St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1843, 2,296 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,340-square-foot lot. $950,000

1501 Commonwealth Ave. #402 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2015, 995 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $845,000

99 Tremont St. #112 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2018, 794 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $612,500

1500 Commonwealth Ave. #8F Condo Low-Rise, built in 1940, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 820-square-foot lot. $575,000

10 Lake Shore Ter #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1963, 1,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,052-square-foot lot. $560,000

50-56 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #307 Condo. $535,000

60 Sutherland Road #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1941, 711 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 711-square-foot lot. $420,000

1933 Commonwealth Ave. #308 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1988, 663 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 663-square-foot lot. $415,000

116 Sutherland Road #12 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1947, 742 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 742-square-foot lot. $390,000

315 Allston St. #6 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 700-square-foot lot. $380,000

142 Kenrick St. #14 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1975, 488 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 488-square-foot lot. $335,000

BROCKTON

70 Calmar St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1905, 3,717 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $765,000

122 French Ave. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1890, 2,420 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,535-square-foot lot. $750,000

14 Emerson Ave. Two-Family, built in 1925, 2,767 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,487-square-foot lot. $750,000

69 Wyman St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,186-square-foot lot. $610,000

16 Draper St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,909-square-foot lot. $535,000

119 Winthrop St. Two-Family, built in 1890, 2,648 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $530,000

266 Jon Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 2,320 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,913-square-foot lot. $530,000

102 Sunset Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,660 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,142-square-foot lot. $522,000

14 Pineview Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,164 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,439-square-foot lot. $500,000

47 Pine Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,831-square-foot lot. $474,900

36 Endicott St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,613-square-foot lot. $445,000

1129 W Elm St. Ext One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,237-square-foot lot. $430,000

65 Noyes Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $425,000

4 Kurland Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,149-square-foot lot. $412,500

74 Boundary Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,324-square-foot lot. $406,000

730 E Ashland St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,494 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,551-square-foot lot. $400,000

60 Beach St. One-family Ranch, built in 1976, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,342-square-foot lot. $390,000

150 Keswick Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $370,000

685 Oak St. #19-3 Condo, built in 1985, 1,087 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $245,000

685 Oak St. #19 Condo. $235,000

685 Oak St. #10-11 Condo, built in 1985, 810 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $220,000

BROOKLINE

284 Woodland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1933, 3,467 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 22,499-square-foot lot. $3,100,000

99 Jordan Road One-family Ranch, built in 1947, 2,152 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,772-square-foot lot. $2,210,122

53 Dwight St. One-family Old Style, built in 1895, 2,141 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,262-square-foot lot. $1,921,000

69 Walnut St. #6 Condo. $1,225,000

1 Eliot Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1919, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,408-square-foot lot. $900,000

20 Boylston St. #8 Condo. $895,000

69 Walnut St. #8 Condo. $895,000

69 Walnut St. #3 Condo. $875,000

65 Park St. #5 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1951, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000

20 Linden Place One-family Carriage Hse, built in 1875, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,230-square-foot lot. $800,000

32 James St. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1928, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000

8 Euston St. #6 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1905, 852 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $721,650

18 Leland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,041 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $700,000

111-115 Coolidge St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1895, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $659,000

33 Pond Ave. #618 Condo High-Rise, built in 1970, 870 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $550,000

19 Alton Court #5 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1955, 591 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $505,000

BURLINGTON

12 Park Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1961, 2,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,076-square-foot lot. $938,800

6 Nevada Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,993 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

4 Old Colony Road One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,800-square-foot lot. $500,000

CAMBRIDGE

58 Shepard St. One-family Victorian, built in 1873, 2,423 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,080-square-foot lot. $4,275,000

71 Avon Hill St. One-family Conventional, built in 1912, 2,883 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,347-square-foot lot. $4,250,000

17 Vineyard St. One-family Conventional, built in 1847, 1,943 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,754-square-foot lot. $2,999,000

32 Putnam Ave. Three-family Decker, built in 1916, 3,405 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,935-square-foot lot. $2,325,000

339 Allston St. Three-family Decker, built in 1917, 4,086 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,843-square-foot lot. $2,280,000

7 Beech St. #211 Condo. $1,880,000

11 Wright St. #1 Condo Family Flat, built in 1914, 1,270 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,550,000

73 Orchard St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,916 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,374-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

29 Tufts St. #2 Condo Two Story, built in 1925, 1,327 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,275,000

18 Whitney Ave. #2 Condo, built in 1885, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,257,000

56 Griswold St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,999-square-foot lot. $1,240,000

18 Harrington Road One-family Conventional, built in 1891, 1,349 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,290-square-foot lot. $1,158,000

39 Sherman St. Two-Family, built in 1891, 2,514 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,880-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

50 Washburn Ave. #52 Condo. $1,000,000

50-52 Washburn Ave. #50 Condo. $950,000

43 Highland Ave. #2 Condo, built in 1903, 1,031 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $875,000

28 River St. #3 Condo, built in 1999, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $805,000

20 2nd St. #224 Condo, built in 2006, 842 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $790,000

30 2nd St. #2 Condo, built in 1839, 994 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $785,000

89-91 Thorndike St. #3 Condo Two Story, built in 1860, 1,156 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $780,000

129-205 Richdale Ave. #A4 Condo, built in 1988, 951 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $760,000

1 Richdale Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

147 Sherman St. #104 Condo, built in 1935, 1,175 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $720,000

931 Massachusetts Ave. #506 Condo, built in 1987, 811 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $680,000

305 Webster Ave. #104 Condo. $660,000

19 Shepard St. #41 Condo, built in 1900, 565 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $645,000

8-12 Museum Way #1427 Condo, built in 1998, 663 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $607,500

4 Crawford St. #8 Condo, built in 1930, 580 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $575,000

27 Cushing St. #1 Condo, built in 1902, 662 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $531,531

7 Beech St. #201 Condo. $279,500

31 Wheeler St. #201 Condo, built in 2007, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $235,000

CANTON

20 Laurel Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,444 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

220 Dedham St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,378 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $1,199,000

30 Westchester Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,724 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,043,000

18 Bridle Path One-family Contemporary, built in 1985, 3,182 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 198,634-square-foot lot. $975,000

4 Kings Road One-family Split Level, built in 1969, 1,814 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,580-square-foot lot. $840,000

120 Messinger St. One-family Conventional, built in 1935, 1,636 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,824-square-foot lot. $830,000

10 Lincolnshire Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,839-square-foot lot. $740,000

1 Revolution Way #201 Condo, built in 2019, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $730,000

10 Fencourt Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,798 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,385-square-foot lot. $590,000

227 Mechanic St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,983-square-foot lot. $525,000

52 Will Drive #83 Condo, built in 1971, 890 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

47 Turtle Brook Road #47 Condo, built in 2007, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $224,255

CARLISLE

296 Fiske St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1966, 2,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $905,000

CARVER

52 Silva St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1987, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $550,000

22 Crystal Lake Drive One-family Cottage, built in 1953, 959 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $410,000

CHARLESTOWN

86 High St. #1 Condo. $1,300,000

9 Mystic St. #2 Condo Semi Detachd, built in 2017, 1,473 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,265,000

65-67 Monument Ave. #3 Condo Row-End, built in 1860, 1,155 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,125,000

121 High St. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1920, 1,070 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $995,000

246 Bunker Hill St. #3 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2003, 1,143 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $995,000

73 Chelsea St. #108 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2000, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $989,000

8 Monument St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1880, 1,396 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $920,000

45 1st Ave. #203 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2015, 850 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $562,500

191-193 Bunker Hill St. #302 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1960, 567 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $440,000

CHELMSFORD

34 Elm St. One-family Antique, built in 1853, 2,833 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $800,000

137 Groton Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,126 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $645,000

24 Whippletree Road One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $625,000

27 Billerica Road One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,638 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,848-square-foot lot. $585,000

28 Chestnut Hill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,056 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 57,064-square-foot lot. $560,000

255 North Road #65 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,715 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000

67 Princeton St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,201 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

27 Scotty Hollow Drive #D Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

96 Park Road One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,443-square-foot lot. $400,000

CHELSEA

71 Spencer Ave. Two-Family, built in 1890, 1,980 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

16 Madison Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1938, 1,463 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $650,000

26 Louis St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,615 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

950 Broadway #13 Condo, built in 2008, 1,225 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $467,500

50 Cottage St. #2 Condo. $449,900

505 Washington Ave. #46 Condo, built in 1970, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

COHASSET

698 Jerusalem Road One-family Garrison, built in 1954, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,566-square-foot lot. $905,000

120 Wheelwright Farm #120 Condo, built in 1986, 1,928 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $535,000

CONCORD

59 Mildred Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,499 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 41,563-square-foot lot. $2,680,000

240 Ministerial Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,182 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

348 Hayward Mill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,772 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,049-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

41-43 Central St. Two-Family, built in 1896, 2,045 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,304-square-foot lot. $1,053,000

10 Crest St. Two-Family, built in 1916, 1,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,871-square-foot lot. $900,000

87 Prairie St. One-family Old Style, built in 1905, 1,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $775,000

45 Staffordshire Lane #45 Condo, built in 1982, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 182,952-square-foot lot. $477,892

DANVERS

46 Liberty St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,540-square-foot lot. $810,000

2 Pond St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,334 square feet, 3 baths. $699,000

32 Massachusetts Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,180-square-foot lot. $610,000

173 Pine St. One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,498 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,390-square-foot lot. $550,500

163 Summer St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,050-square-foot lot. $525,000

DEDHAM

176 Court St. One-family Antique, built in 1864, 3,039 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,425-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

56 Mount Vernon St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 2,910 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,650-square-foot lot. $755,000

63 Chester Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $700,000

43 Hillside Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1945, 1,562 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,835-square-foot lot. $620,000

59 Bingham Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 1,181 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $620,000

24 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,445 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,250-square-foot lot. $557,000

34 Oakland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,723 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,736-square-foot lot. $530,000

DORCHESTER

1166 Washington St. #V204 Condo. $1,810,000

22 Howell St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,153 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,800-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

4 Richfield St. Three-family Decker, built in 1910, 3,792 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,756-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

12 Supple Road Three-family Conventional, built in 1935, 4,001 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,748-square-foot lot. $1,158,190

121-123 Glenway St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1910, 4,498 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,320-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

76 Clarkson St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,210 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

425 Seaver St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1915, 2,351 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,035-square-foot lot. $790,000

26 Speedwell St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,944 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,552-square-foot lot. $653,500

15 Auriga St. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,009 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,323-square-foot lot. $595,000

682 Blue Hill Ave. #2 Condo. $580,000

26 Speedwell St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,944 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,552-square-foot lot. $575,000

5-7 Bearse Ave. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 820 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 820-square-foot lot. $525,000

23 Taft St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 912-square-foot lot. $473,000

24-26 Hopkins St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,872 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,291-square-foot lot. $440,000

20 Dix St. #31 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1960, 709 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 709-square-foot lot. $275,000

DOVER

19 Farm St. One-family Mansion, built in 1989, 7,474 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 147,586-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

311 Dedham St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1988, 4,384 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 108,944-square-foot lot. $1,610,000

9 Hilltop Road One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 5,134 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,609-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

DUNSTABLE

163 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,400 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 216,929-square-foot lot. $960,000

DUXBURY

4 Cooper Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 3,615 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,218-square-foot lot. $2,975,000

270 King Caesar Road One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 4,878 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

111 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,810 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

1 Hidden Hollow St. One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 779 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 49,148-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

231 Parks St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

2 Elm Hill Lane One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,887 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

64 Trout Farm Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1985, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,056-square-foot lot. $581,000

EAST BOSTON

347 Sumner St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1910, 1,643 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,183-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

263 Webster St. #2 Condo Semi Detachd, built in 2017, 989 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $784,000

189 Trenton St. #4 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2018, 920 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $665,000

66 Wordsworth St. #4 Condo. $659,000

292 Marginal St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1900, 754 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 754-square-foot lot. $635,000

309 Chelsea St. #1 Condo Semi Detachd, built in 1915, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $511,000

30 Haynes St. #3 Condo Row-End, built in 1900, 652 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 652-square-foot lot. $470,000

101 Condor St. #306 Condo. $314,000

70 Bremen St. #208 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2018, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $274,154

21 Chelsea St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1999, 668 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 668-square-foot lot. $247,186

101-105 Condor St. #204 Condo. $240,800

EAST BRIDGEWATER

2026 Plymouth St. #G Condo. $898,500

55 Deer Run Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,752 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $595,000

333 Oak St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,060-square-foot lot. $560,000

254 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1800, 2,204 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,590-square-foot lot. $510,000

732 Elm St. One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 2,227 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 125,453-square-foot lot. $480,000

226 Plymouth St. One-family Conventional, built in 1735, 1,486 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $425,000

254 Thatcher St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 728 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,407-square-foot lot. $300,000

EASTON

16 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,495 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,100-square-foot lot. $823,000

2 Juniper Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,267-square-foot lot. $685,000

8 Island Court #106 Condo, built in 2017, 1,700 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $637,500

366 Center St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,843 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100,624-square-foot lot. $500,000

5 Hilltop Lane #1 Condo, built in 1980, 1,122 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

ESSEX

4 Hobbs Court One-family Conventional, built in 1885, 1,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,361-square-foot lot. $540,000

EVERETT

16 Dean St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,073-square-foot lot. $645,000

FOXBOROUGH

7 Neff Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,828-square-foot lot. $862,000

11-13 Garfield St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1976, 2,656 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,900-square-foot lot. $735,000

35 Morse St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,280-square-foot lot. $635,000

59 Neponset Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1904, 2,165 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,930-square-foot lot. $580,000

FRAMINGHAM

32 Wayside Inn Road One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,861 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 163,751-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

256 Edmands Road One-family Garrison, built in 1988, 2,732 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,161-square-foot lot. $797,000

12 William J Hts One-family Garrison, built in 1967, 2,085 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $730,000

20 Pinewood Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 2,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $720,000

183 Arthur St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,046 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,777-square-foot lot. $635,000

14 Debra Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,749-square-foot lot. $615,000

14 Maymont Drive One-family Gambrel, built in 1963, 1,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,050-square-foot lot. $599,000

771 Edgell Road One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,168 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,732-square-foot lot. $590,000

100 Ardmore Road One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,998-square-foot lot. $570,000

26 Edith Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $540,000

17 Audrea Road One-family Ranch, built in 1949, 1,101 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,724-square-foot lot. $532,000

69 Cottage St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,050-square-foot lot. $522,000

4 Mayhew St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1892, 1,847 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,054-square-foot lot. $500,000

39 Pond St. Two-Family, built in 1926, 3,486 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,579-square-foot lot. $450,000

77 Pine Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1711, 2,670 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,444-square-foot lot. $450,000

1105 Windsor Drive #1105 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000

1500 Worcester Road #212 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $358,500

15 Weld St. #53 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1968, 975 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

41 Beulah St. #4 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1930, 609 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $208,000

FRANKLIN

6 Alex Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,517 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,694-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

23 Old Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,604-square-foot lot. $860,000

25 Longfellow Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,393-square-foot lot. $779,000

71 Jordan Road One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,228 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,344-square-foot lot. $728,000

148 Brook St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,571 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,919-square-foot lot. $710,000

30 Mill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,305-square-foot lot. $585,000

437 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 2,162 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,033-square-foot lot. $580,000

134 Longhill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,552 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,613-square-foot lot. $567,000

850 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,742-square-foot lot. $489,000

16 Howard St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,243 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,134-square-foot lot. $365,000

264 W Central St. #264 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,124 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

12 Highwood Drive #12 Condo, built in 1976, 985 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000

8 Macarthur Road One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,845 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,004-square-foot lot. $300,000

264 W Central St. #264 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,124 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $220,000

FREETOWN

40 Mason Road One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,694 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $415,000

114 S Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,572 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $225,000

GEORGETOWN

21 Pillsbury Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,491 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $975,000

2 Silver Mine Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $725,000

GLOUCESTER

4 Cambridge Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,718 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,200-square-foot lot. $2,695,000

163 Atlantic Road #2 Condo. $1,750,000

38 Castle View Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,397 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,778-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

64 Grapevine Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,249 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,071-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

7 Mechanics Place Two-Family, built in 1920, 1,553 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

9 Mechanics Place One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,185 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

59 Leonard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,352 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $601,219

4 Linden Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,196 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $525,000

GRAFTON

70 Magill Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,064 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $990,000

41 Millbury St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $610,000

224 Main St. One-family Split Level, built in 1988, 1,618 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $582,500

9 Lincoln Ave. #6501 Condo. $555,000

19 Bedford Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $505,000

331 Providence Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,776-square-foot lot. $471,000

254 Magill Drive #254 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 174,240-square-foot lot. $450,000

4 Jordan Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 986 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $440,000

65 Follette St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 103,673-square-foot lot. $383,500

7 Hovey Pond Drive #7 Condo, built in 1985, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 175,547-square-foot lot. $352,100

GROVELAND

156 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 3,162 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $709,900

HALIFAX

122 Monponsett St. One-family Ranch, built in 1975, 2,562 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 355,022-square-foot lot. $600,000

218 Thompson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,507-square-foot lot. $570,000

660 Twin Lakes Drive #660 Condo, built in 1986, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

HAMILTON

291 Sagamore St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1986, 2,392 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 171,191-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

1 Northedge Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1981, 2,536 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,101-square-foot lot. $850,000

29 Tally Ho Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,310 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $711,000

HANOVER

44 Gardner Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,545 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,030-square-foot lot. $1,520,000

45 Stone Meadow Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 4,604 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,186-square-foot lot. $1,482,375

112 Donna Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 2,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $885,000

216 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,232 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $760,000

67 Broad Oak Way One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $750,000

506 Circuit St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,093 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $410,000

HANSON

36 Crescent St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2010, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,104-square-foot lot. $619,125

367 E Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 1,578 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,802-square-foot lot. $600,000

902 Main St. #26 Condo, built in 2020, 1,366 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

902 Main St. #29 Condo, built in 2020, 1,364 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

HARVARD

88 Poor Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,776 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 163,350-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

14 Still River Road One-family Antique, built in 1869, 2,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $851,000

HAVERHILL

17 Lyons Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,923-square-foot lot. $774,000

141 Lowell Ave. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1915, 2,550 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,705-square-foot lot. $630,000

6 W Parish Ridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,185-square-foot lot. $620,000

2 Altamont St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1910, 2,322 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,302-square-foot lot. $599,000

193 River St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 1,866 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $565,000

26 Lexington Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1903, 1,905 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $540,000

9 Thorndike St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1892, 2,153 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,234-square-foot lot. $480,000

57 Mount Dustin Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1986, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $435,000

41 Smiley Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1940, 1,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $430,000

101 Ferry Road #101 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,511 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000

56 S Prospect St. #56 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 954 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

30 Morgan Drive #30 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,240 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $336,000

59 Arlington St. #2 Condo, built in 1900, 846 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000

HINGHAM

10 Howe St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,693 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,092-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

11 Longmeadow Road One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 3,219 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,638-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

102 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,622 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 165,017-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

65 Bradley Hill Road One-family Split Level, built in 1959, 1,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,375-square-foot lot. $899,900

HOLBROOK

100 Belcher St. One-family Old Style, built in 1959, 1,816 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $520,000

69 E Shore Road One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,120 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $455,000

86 Pond St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1945, 1,433 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 129,373-square-foot lot. $450,000

5 King Road One-family Split Level, built in 1965, 1,311 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $330,000

255 Sycamore St. One-family Ranch, built in 1949, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,846-square-foot lot. $300,000

HOLLISTON

29 Hiawatha Trl One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,447 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 42,340-square-foot lot. $1,299,900

145 Morgans Way One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,158 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,730-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

15 Partridge Way One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,508 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,007-square-foot lot. $988,000

309 Willowgate Rise One-family Garrison, built in 1990, 2,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 211,658-square-foot lot. $840,000

82 Westfield Drive One-family, built in 1967, 2,173 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $650,000

43 Ruth Ellen Road One-family, built in 1970, 2,354 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $643,000

78 Woodland St. One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $440,000

610 Marshall St. One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,313 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 95,701-square-foot lot. $213,000

HOPKINTON

4 Peter Porcaro Drive One-family Ranch, built in 2001, 3,967 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 149,777-square-foot lot. $1,168,000

3 Hoyt Way #3 Condo. $917,033

81 Spruce St. #81 Condo, built in 2017, 1,934 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $899,995

12 Curtis Road One-family Ranch, built in 1949, 1,018 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,601-square-foot lot. $530,000

54 Cedar St. Ext One-family Old Style, built in 1850, 1,684 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,182-square-foot lot. $350,000

HUDSON

6 Falls Brook Road One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,098-square-foot lot. $800,000

3 Orchard Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,731-square-foot lot. $690,000

5 Birchwood Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1963, 1,449 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,189-square-foot lot. $510,000

15 Seneca Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,055 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,876-square-foot lot. $470,000

425 Main St. #19B Condo, built in 1981, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $296,000

136 Central St. #C9 Condo, built in 1985, 914 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000

HULL

351 Beach Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,028-square-foot lot. $1,810,000

28 Stoney Beach Road One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,236 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,150-square-foot lot. $625,000

53 Oceanside Drive #53 Condo High-Rise, built in 1987, 588 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $370,000

55 Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,829 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,314-square-foot lot. $356,250

1169 Nantasket Ave. #5 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 529 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $230,000

HYDE PARK

1873 Hyde Park Ave. Three-family Decker, built in 1920, 4,356 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

80 Williams Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1935, 2,681 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,080-square-foot lot. $790,000

36 Myopia Road One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,156-square-foot lot. $725,000

IPSWICH

5 Barnside Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 184,694-square-foot lot. $960,000

12 High St. #A1 Condo. $850,000

7 Linebrook Road One-family Old Style, built in 1914, 737 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $475,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

69 Williams St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 1,548 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,572-square-foot lot. $2,362,850

36 Neillian Cres One-family Ranch, built in 1945, 888 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,480-square-foot lot. $2,080,000

3474-3476 Washington St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,415 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,078-square-foot lot. $1,566,075

133-137 Lamartine St. #3 Condo. $1,120,000

11 Revere St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1930, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,134-square-foot lot. $870,000

32 Aldworth St. #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 1,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,186-square-foot lot. $790,000

72 Parkton Road #3 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 962 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 962-square-foot lot. $765,000

143 Williams St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 2016, 1,002 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $693,000

42 Hall St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1900, 812 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 812-square-foot lot. $600,000

25 Child St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1912, 872 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 872-square-foot lot. $565,000

80 Wenham St. #1 Condo. $450,000

425 S Huntington Ave. #15 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 820-square-foot lot. $445,000

60 Jamaicaway #8 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1923, 620 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 620-square-foot lot. $426,500

41 Morton St. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 690 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 690-square-foot lot. $369,000

KINGSTON

5 Center St. One-family Antique, built in 1750, 3,022 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,640-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

128 Wolf Pond Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 4,115 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,411-square-foot lot. $935,000

6 Innsbruck Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,541 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 81,457-square-foot lot. $600,000

5 Riverside Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,871 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,178-square-foot lot. $525,000

93 Main St. One-family Antique, built in 1780, 3,973 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $440,200

LAKEVILLE

28 Sherwood Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,586 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 104,412-square-foot lot. $725,000

32 Staples Shore Road One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 114,867-square-foot lot. $625,000

6 Bridgets Way #6 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,506 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $464,900

16 2nd Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $415,000

LAWRENCE

324-326 High St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,808 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $675,000

41 Summer St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1920, 4,826 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,255-square-foot lot. $675,000

626-628 Haverhill St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1915, 2,892 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,040-square-foot lot. $656,000

159 Park St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 2,056 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,640-square-foot lot. $610,000

204 Cypress Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,003 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $560,000

42 Eutaw St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1910, 1,794 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,564-square-foot lot. $560,000

75-77 Coolidge St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1970, 2,074 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,018-square-foot lot. $530,000

99 Saratoga St. One-family Conventional, built in 1927, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,151-square-foot lot. $498,000

5 Thomas Road One-family Ranch, built in 1968, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,906-square-foot lot. $450,000

67 Amherst St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $425,000

18 Rollins St. One-family Split Level, built in 1964, 1,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $310,000

LEXINGTON

92 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,862 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,500-square-foot lot. $3,095,000

6 Hayes Ave. One-family Mansion, built in 1840, 4,997 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 16,219-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

46 Moreland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,047 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,820-square-foot lot. $2,625,000

279 Concord Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,096 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,727-square-foot lot. $2,595,000

30 Rockville Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,215-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

34 Woodcliffe Road One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,410 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $2,495,000

14 Ellison Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,798-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

12 Payson St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,932 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,323-square-foot lot. $2,202,000

18 Meriam St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,097 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,273-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

21 Wachusett Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,444 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,036-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

5 Gould Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1958, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,871-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

3 Stevens Road One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,076 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,628-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

259 Lowell St. One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $870,000

423 Bedford St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,205-square-foot lot. $610,000

LINCOLN

46 Indian Camp Lane #D Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $322,295

LITTLETON

1 Fox Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,512 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $885,000

45 Green Needles Road One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,974 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,696-square-foot lot. $750,000

20 Westchester Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $452,743

LOWELL

86 Arbor Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1967, 1,813 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,613-square-foot lot. $677,500

15 Harland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,036 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $664,500

304 Cumberland Road Two-Family, built in 1920, 3,159 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $655,000

121 Jewett St. Two-Family, built in 1920, 2,708 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $625,000

210 W 6th St. Two-Family, built in 1950, 1,955 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,023-square-foot lot. $625,000

289 Wentworth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,493 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,602-square-foot lot. $526,000

19 Lamb St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,775 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,788-square-foot lot. $520,000

1 Farnham St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,288 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,374-square-foot lot. $461,500

145 Barbara St. One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,922 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,745-square-foot lot. $450,000

236 Parkview Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 3,025 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,103-square-foot lot. $450,000

323 Lincoln St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

1975 Middlesex St. #65 Condo, built in 2016, 1,370 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $438,102

35 Canada St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,269-square-foot lot. $430,100

36 July St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1935, 1,362 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,851-square-foot lot. $425,100

59 2nd Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,170 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,875-square-foot lot. $401,000

184 A St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $397,000

414 School St. #414 Condo, built in 2005, 1,375 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,958-square-foot lot. $350,000

21 Christman Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 946 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $330,000

417 Hildreth St. #11 Condo, built in 2005, 1,081 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

16 Lipton St. One-family Conventional, built in 1898, 1,750 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,007-square-foot lot. $310,000

59 Manufacturers St. #2 Condo, built in 1986, 944 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

36 Cork St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 647-square-foot lot. $300,000

81 W 3rd St. #D Condo, built in 2004, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000

39 Madonna Circle #39 Condo, built in 1986, 892 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000

371 Aiken Ave. #7 Condo, built in 1986, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $261,000

2310 Skyline Drive #9 Condo, built in 1985, 918 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000

34 Newhall St. #402 Condo, built in 1970, 897 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

353 Pawtucket Blvd #9 Condo, built in 1969, 725 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $221,000

LYNN

9 Adams Court Two-Family, built in 1910, 2,042 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,041-square-foot lot. $800,000

57 Timson St. Two-Family, built in 1910, 2,088 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,491-square-foot lot. $759,000

40 Copeland Road One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,922 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,308-square-foot lot. $750,000

20 Red Rock St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,883-square-foot lot. $739,000

7 James St. Three-family, built in 1900, 2,839 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,255-square-foot lot. $735,000

37 Apple Blossom Lane #37 Condo, built in 2003, 1,287 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 430,404-square-foot lot. $635,000

686-A Boston St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 1,714 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,550-square-foot lot. $625,000

16 Nancy Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,166 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,089-square-foot lot. $600,000

129 Wyman St. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 1,328 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

9 Cumberland Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,309 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $575,000

52 Atlantic St. #A Condo, built in 1900, 2,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,574-square-foot lot. $567,000

8 E Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,220-square-foot lot. $540,000

31 Sewall St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,957-square-foot lot. $525,000

46 Jefferson St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,707 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,262-square-foot lot. $525,000

44 Hayes St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,361 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $520,000

257 Lynnfield St. One-family Old Style, built in 1905, 1,099 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,116-square-foot lot. $490,000

209 Fayette St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,440-square-foot lot. $470,000

37 Sherbrook Place One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,097 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,511-square-foot lot. $468,000

55 Lake Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,238-square-foot lot. $425,000

20 Heaths Court #101 Condo, built in 2002, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 84,500-square-foot lot. $310,000

17 Barrett St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,089 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,997-square-foot lot. $300,000

406 Broadway #305 Condo, built in 1980, 895 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 17,789-square-foot lot. $285,000

458-460 Eastern Ave. #14 Condo, built in 1970, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 29,573-square-foot lot. $250,000

101 Timson St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,509 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,159-square-foot lot. $240,000

LYNNFIELD

15 Timberhill Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1969, 2,751 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,401-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

482 Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 3,311 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,489-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

2 Atherton Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,840 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,082-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

5 Lovell Road One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,308-square-foot lot. $1,025,500

6 Ivanhoe Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1972, 2,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,779-square-foot lot. $870,000

43 Douglas Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,159-square-foot lot. $770,000

10 Saunders Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,513 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,329-square-foot lot. $715,000

MALDEN

22 Judson St. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 2,702 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,123-square-foot lot. $830,000

130 Beachview Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1985, 2,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,101-square-foot lot. $685,000

22 Page St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,938-square-foot lot. $670,000

34 Forest St. One-family Old Style, built in 1870, 1,103 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,598-square-foot lot. $660,000

28 Preston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,566 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,306-square-foot lot. $630,000

78 Brentwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,634 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,094-square-foot lot. $550,000

74 Watts St. #74 Condo, built in 1925, 2,044 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath. $512,500

72 Ashland St. #208 Condo, built in 1889, 1,078 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $475,000

MANSFIELD

10 Helena Circle One-family Contemporary, built in 1993, 2,401 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,239-square-foot lot. $950,000

215 Stearns Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,872 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,068-square-foot lot. $740,000

14 Glen St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1910, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $368,000

121 Balcom St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1900, 388 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 24,400-square-foot lot. $305,000

MARBLEHEAD

9 Ridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 3,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,223-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

12 Buchanan Road One-family Split Level, built in 1971, 2,341 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

5 Leslie Cv One-family Row House, built in 1969, 1,485 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,270-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

14 Taft St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,814 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $855,000

16 Curtis St. One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,412 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $785,000

147 Front St. #5 Condo, built in 1964, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $757,500

23 Barnard St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,655 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $740,000

8 Lindsey St. One-family Old Style, built in 1885, 1,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,040-square-foot lot. $720,000

11 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,214 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $699,000

MARLBOROUGH

85 Dufresne Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,472 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 188,615-square-foot lot. $917,000

27 Jefferson St. #206 Condo. $599,900

23 Paquin Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1978, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,985-square-foot lot. $567,000

69 Houde St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,842 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $525,000

199 Essex St. Two-Family, built in 1850, 1,453 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,292-square-foot lot. $460,000

81 Fremont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $441,000

43 Curtis Ave. #C Condo, built in 1984, 1,292 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $412,000

43 Chase Road One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,159-square-foot lot. $375,000

654 Stevens St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 744 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $375,000

52 Emmett St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,590-square-foot lot. $335,000

MARSHFIELD

46 Pokanoket Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 4,431 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 70,567-square-foot lot. $1,370,000

92 Foster Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1946, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,090-square-foot lot. $995,000

33 Pinehurst Road One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,826 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $765,000

48 Pownal St. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 2,162 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $619,900

55 Tower Ave. One-family Cottage, built in 1950, 1,462 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $500,000

24 Leland Road One-family Ranch, built in 1946, 1,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $357,000

976 Plain St. #42 Condo, built in 1972, 796 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

MATTAPAN

72 Wellington Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 2,801 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,169-square-foot lot. $577,000

MAYNARD

52 Waltham St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,378 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $725,000

13 Roosevelt St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,726 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $600,000

122 Parker St. One-family Conventional, built in 1944, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,108-square-foot lot. $495,000

MEDFIELD

7 Newport Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,759 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,020-square-foot lot. $730,000

MEDFORD

91 2nd St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,526 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,444-square-foot lot. $1,037,500

63 Kenmere Road Three-family Family Flat, built in 1920, 3,474 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,280-square-foot lot. $960,000

48 Medford St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,739-square-foot lot. $864,000

93 Whitney Road One-family Conventional, built in 1935, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $850,000

15 Wicklow Ave. Two-Family, built in 1920, 2,503 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,150-square-foot lot. $800,000

41 Daniels St. Two-Family, built in 1926, 1,770 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,642-square-foot lot. $800,000

21 Trainer Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 972 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,959-square-foot lot. $780,000

28 Ellsworth St. One-family Conventional, built in 1915, 1,153 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,532-square-foot lot. $669,420

3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy #901 Condo High-Rise, built in 1988, 1,229 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $665,000

34 Tainter St. Two-Family, built in 1870, 1,771 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,176-square-foot lot. $660,000

14-R Wyman St. #14R Condo, built in 1900, 1,595 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $645,000

47 Circuit St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,809-square-foot lot. $640,000

60 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,670-square-foot lot. $640,000

14-16 Henry St. #14 Condo. $523,000

MEDWAY

2 Harmony Way #6 Condo. $660,000

15 Colonial Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,336 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $585,000

25 Meryl St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $533,000

37 Ellis St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,083-square-foot lot. $355,000

MELROSE

47 Orient Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 2,415 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

19 Boardman Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1887, 2,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,924-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

138 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,437 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,800-square-foot lot. $1,326,500

81 Mount Vernon St. One-family Gambrel, built in 1898, 2,254 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,370-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

1087 Franklin St. One-family Gambrel, built in 1900, 2,219 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,667-square-foot lot. $1,003,110

183 Howard St. One-family Garrison, built in 1930, 2,185 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,125-square-foot lot. $900,000

14 Nowell Road One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,278 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,985-square-foot lot. $850,000

26 Keniston Road One-family Old Style, built in 1928, 1,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,929-square-foot lot. $843,000

131 Florence St. One-family Old Style, built in 1940, 1,433 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,125-square-foot lot. $800,000

16 Meacham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $800,000

54 Meridian St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,982 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,826-square-foot lot. $730,000

167 Boardman Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1941, 1,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,050-square-foot lot. $728,000

100 Porter St. One-family Old Style, built in 1850, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,385-square-foot lot. $710,000

104 Park St. One-family Garrison, built in 1960, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $630,000

220-230 Essex St. #15 Condo, built in 1953, 770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $379,000

306 Main St. #6 Condo, built in 1900, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $332,000

MERRIMAC

7 Burnside Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,890 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $530,000

METHUEN

14 Valley View Way One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,294 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,720-square-foot lot. $860,200

4 Bramble Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,043 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $740,000

2-4 Linda Ave. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1930, 2,206 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,120-square-foot lot. $715,000

106 Harris St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,997-square-foot lot. $660,000

24 Jefferson Road One-family Gambrel, built in 1981, 2,102 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,613-square-foot lot. $635,000

32 Newhill Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1969, 2,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $585,000

32 Booth Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 2,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $530,000

31 Pinewood Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,537 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,999-square-foot lot. $490,000

43 Chippy Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1982, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,391-square-foot lot. $480,700

14 Cross Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,484-square-foot lot. $430,000

19 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 846 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,431-square-foot lot. $410,000

2 Barrett Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,678 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $350,000

128 Weybossett St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1905, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $323,486

246 Pelham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,661 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,558-square-foot lot. $310,000

21 Hampshire Road #212 Condo, built in 2002, 690 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000

MIDDLETON

1 Emerson Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,274 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,211-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

8 Currier Road One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,046 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,261-square-foot lot. $930,000

97 Maple St. One-family Ranch, built in 1929, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 75,359-square-foot lot. $799,900

36 Village Road #514 Condo, built in 2003, 1,139 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

MILFORD

27 Jefferson St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1890, 2,912 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,501-square-foot lot. $649,000

26 Joan Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,008-square-foot lot. $625,000

87 Highland St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1965, 2,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $540,000

33 Brown Bear Lane #92 Condo. $529,900

36 Harvard Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1970, 1,812 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,578-square-foot lot. $480,000

192 Congress St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $350,000

11 Shadowbrook Lane #21 Condo, built in 1970, 1,032 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $261,000

6 Shadowbrook Lane #61 Condo, built in 1976, 771 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $205,000

8 Poplar St. One-family Old Style, built in 1927, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,201-square-foot lot. $201,038

MILLIS

18 Helen Lane #170 Condo. $824,000

17 Hilltop Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $482,000

81 Irving St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,011 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $310,000

MILTON

328 Adams St. One-family Mansion, built in 1903, 11,970 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 199,069-square-foot lot. $5,620,000

97 Neponset Valley Pkwy One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 1,443 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $950,000

43 Ridgewood Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 2,042 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,347-square-foot lot. $945,000

9 Columbia Park One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,677 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,253-square-foot lot. $850,000

36 Otis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,710 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,351-square-foot lot. $715,000

3 Breck St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,159-square-foot lot. $575,000

NATICK

15 Davis Brook Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,284 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,168-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

7 Whitridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,646 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,006-square-foot lot. $1,702,900

6 Huntington St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1967, 1,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $850,000

S Natick Hills Condo #2 Condo. $850,000

3 Burning Tree Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,678 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,207-square-foot lot. $800,000

110 North Ave. #110 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $726,000

4 Windsor Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,900-square-foot lot. $640,000

6-1/2 Cabot St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,086 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,818-square-foot lot. $595,000

3 Point St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 876 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,441-square-foot lot. $550,000

247 Oak St. One-family Ranch, built in 1947, 1,113 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,149-square-foot lot. $520,000

30-1/2 West St. One-family Split Level, built in 1962, 1,485 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,315-square-foot lot. $483,000

1 Quince St. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,269 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,428-square-foot lot. $425,000

NEEDHAM

148 Edgewater Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 4,104 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $3,450,000

11 Bellevue Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,558 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,240-square-foot lot. $1,886,000

35 Briarwood Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,312 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,853,000

245 Webster St. #245 Condo Duplex, built in 2019, 2,406 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,705,000

401 High Rock St. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 2,544 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,629-square-foot lot. $1,460,000

69 Kimball St. One-family Colonial, built in 1909, 2,935 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,021-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

20 Laurel Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 1,755 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $500,000

NEWBURY

6 Rolfes Lane One-family Old Style, built in 1840, 3,609 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,836-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

6 Hutchins Road One-family Contemporary, built in 2014, 2,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,801-square-foot lot. $1,640,000

15 Fatherland Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 261,970-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

3 Fatherland Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,448 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 104,544-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

170 Hay St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,546 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 98,446-square-foot lot. $810,000

NEWBURYPORT

386 High St. One-family Old Style, built in 1790, 3,497 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,160-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

5 Hancock St. One-family Antique, built in 1850, 2,002 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,210-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

1 Bartlett Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,776 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,056-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

163 Water St. One-family Conventional, built in 1860, 1,650 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,270-square-foot lot. $950,000

5 Madison St. #5 Condo, built in 1850, 1,265 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $925,000

8 Colby Farm Lane #G Condo. $889,900

90 Water St. One-family Conventional, built in 1850, 1,562 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,830-square-foot lot. $815,000

52-54 Fair St. #2A Condo, built in 1917, 559 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $370,000

NEWTON

55 Chestnut Hill Road One-family Split Level, built in 1952, 3,968 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 34,532-square-foot lot. $4,290,000

23 Karen Road One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 4,225 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,598-square-foot lot. $3,600,000

1765 Beacon St. One-family Tudor, built in 1925, 4,661 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

11 Wenham Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,336 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,055-square-foot lot. $2,630,000

97 Montvale Road One-family Victorian, built in 1895, 3,751 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,040-square-foot lot. $2,460,000

222 Lowell Ave. Three-family Victorian, built in 1880, 4,857 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 10,469-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

81 Varick Road One-family Victorian, built in 1910, 3,334 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,883-square-foot lot. $1,899,000

53 Auburn St. #53 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,494-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

2 Rockwood Ter #2 Condo. $1,700,000

32 Hancock St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,471 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,247-square-foot lot. $1,665,000

55-57 Madison Ave. Two-family Duplex, built in 1979, 2,600 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,008-square-foot lot. $1,535,000

5 Hosmer Circle One-family Tudor, built in 1930, 2,087 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,570-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

1583 Centre St. #4 Condo. $1,300,000

39 Woodward St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,964 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,581-square-foot lot. $1,276,000

31 Carl St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,307-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

266 Cabot St. Two-Family, built in 1915, 2,316 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,581-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

95 Cabot St. #95 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1845, 1,701 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,140-square-foot lot. $1,096,000

45 Waverley Ave. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,258 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,470-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

292 Lagrange St. #292 Condo Townhse-End, built in 2001, 2,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,054-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

48 Hale St. One-family Old Style, built in 1895, 1,161 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,371-square-foot lot. $950,000

30 Cherry Place #1 Condo Two Family, built in 1906, 1,704 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,780-square-foot lot. $900,000

68 Los Angeles St. #203 Condo. $878,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1110S Condo, built in 1978, 1,266 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $810,000

52 Walker St. #54 Condo. $770,000

28 Beecher Place #A Condo, built in 1910, 718 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $740,000

158 Pearl St. #1 Condo Two Family, built in 1900, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $735,129

362 California St. #362 Condo Two Family, built in 1945, 1,554 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,791-square-foot lot. $650,000

235 Tremont St. #235 Condo Two Family, built in 1923, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $630,000

655 Saw Mill Brook Pkwy #19 Condo, built in 1982, 887 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 85,777-square-foot lot. $533,000

22 Park St. #1 Condo, built in 1900, 571 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,684-square-foot lot. $420,000

NORFOLK

152 Seekonk St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1983, 1,948 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

4 Marshall St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 90,284-square-foot lot. $595,000

NORTH ANDOVER

40 Hitching Post Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 5,559 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,535,000

223 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 3,911 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,411-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

30 Keyes Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,650 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,452-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

25 Mill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,228 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,634-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

200 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,660-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

23 Tanglewood Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,706 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $995,000

112 Abbott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,544 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $901,112

28 Quail Run Road One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,021-square-foot lot. $890,000

1469 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $785,000

24 Norman Road One-family, built in 1920, 1,834 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $690,000

210 Osgood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,425 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,153-square-foot lot. $520,000

554 Foster St. One-family Ranch, built in 1926, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $500,000

133 Pleasant St. #1 Condo, built in 1879, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $369,900

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

106 Spruce St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 3,769 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,703-square-foot lot. $975,000

49 Burden Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

18 Sylvan Road One-family Ranch, built in 1920, 640 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 12,796-square-foot lot. $510,000

414 Mount Hope St. #305 Condo, built in 2006, 1,365 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

3 Orchard Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,050-square-foot lot. $429,000

68 N Washington St. #516 Condo, built in 1988, 983 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $274,900

426 Mount Hope St. #402 Condo, built in 2005, 759 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $235,000

NORTHBOROUGH

1 Smith Road One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,788 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,015-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

27 Beechwood Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,292 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,169-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

169 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,753-square-foot lot. $820,000

18 Cherlyn Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,771 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,219-square-foot lot. $790,000

46 Milk Porridge Circle One-family Split Entry, built in 1973, 1,478 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,957-square-foot lot. $640,000

40 Davis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $625,000

NORTH READING

21 Pine Ridge Road One-family Raised Cape, built in 1964, 2,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $1,067,000

2 Carriage Way One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 1,190 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,064-square-foot lot. $715,000

167 Central St. One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 1,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $551,786

11 Rodgers Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,104 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $490,000

NORTON

7 Bryson Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,240 square feet, 15 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $700,000

148 Newland St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1994, 1,078 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $585,000

13 Plain St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,825 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $540,000

50 S Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,431 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,360-square-foot lot. $500,000

27 Taylor Court #27 Condo, built in 1982, 1,020 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

NORWELL

120 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,023 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 79,715-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

424 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 3,406 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 217,800-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

294 Lincoln St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 2,363 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $835,000

439 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 143,748-square-foot lot. $830,000

423 Prospect St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $800,000

4 Pleasant St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,604 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $601,000

224 Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $260,000

NORWOOD

220 Nichols St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,481 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,650-square-foot lot. $780,000

38 Cottage St. Two-Family, built in 1880, 3,940 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,854-square-foot lot. $775,000

9 Warren St. One-family Conventional, built in 1915, 1,587 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,599-square-foot lot. $615,000

67 Sumner St. One-family Ranch, built in 1968, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,257-square-foot lot. $600,000

15 5th St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $590,000

142 Hill St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,017 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,607-square-foot lot. $560,000

140 Railroad Ave. #B404 Condo, built in 2004, 718 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $283,900

PEABODY

15 County St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1820, 2,268 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,039-square-foot lot. $735,000

23 Felton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,952-square-foot lot. $680,000

43 Coleman St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,164 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,150-square-foot lot. $590,000

2 Hathaway Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1992, 1,996 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,054-square-foot lot. $525,000

210 Washington St. #23 Condo, built in 1985, 956 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

12 Bourbon St. #22 Condo, built in 1989, 939 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

64 Foster St. #304 Condo, built in 1988, 783 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

PEMBROKE

23 Blackbird Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,544 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,816-square-foot lot. $1,105,000

649 Washington St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 74,900-square-foot lot. $511,000

228 W Elm St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,318 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $480,000

PEPPERELL

1 Dow St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $650,000

53 Shattuck St. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,496 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 121,820-square-foot lot. $650,000

PLYMOUTH

43 Boulder Rdg One-family Contemporary, built in 2008, 4,330 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,841-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

9 Snapping Bow One-family Contemporary, built in 2017, 3,607 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,351-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

22 Veridian St. #22 Condo. $914,858

748 Ship Pond Road One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,228 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 120,624-square-foot lot. $775,000

27 Howland St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,686 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $739,900

28 Red Leaf One-family Contemporary, built in 2014, 2,076 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,028-square-foot lot. $710,000

41 Mountain Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,324 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 78,806-square-foot lot. $710,000

82 Fairway Drive #82 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,900 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $569,900

216 Water St. #A105 Condo. $560,000

6 Southcliff Drive #6 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $505,000

65 Drum Drive #65 Condo. $499,000

57 Stafford St. #D Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,525 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $486,000

263 Bartlett Road One-family Garrison, built in 1999, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $460,000

37 Post N Rail Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $455,000

272 Long Pond Road One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,345-square-foot lot. $390,000

19 Braley Lane #L Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,425 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $358,000

1 Highland Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1975, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $350,000

4 Marc Drive #4B4 Condo, built in 2000, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

159 Rocky Pond Road One-family Gambrel, built in 1972, 2,390 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $268,000

QUINCY

57 Parke Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,200-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

166-168 Highland Ave. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,166 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,633-square-foot lot. $985,000

54 Phillips St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,939 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $935,000

48 Sea Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1928, 1,750 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,065-square-foot lot. $899,900

61 Arnold Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1940, 1,297 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,319-square-foot lot. $780,000

2001 Marina Drive #210 Condo, built in 1987, 1,305 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $752,000

103 Assabet Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,166 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $638,000

18-20 Freeman St. Two-Family, built in 1890, 2,527 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $635,000

23 Parker St. #23 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,074 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $630,000

18 Cliveden St. #201 Condo, built in 2017, 1,190 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

36 Hanna St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,032-square-foot lot. $615,000

15-17 Phipps St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 1,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

8 Warren Ter One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1910, 1,043 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,560-square-foot lot. $530,000

67 Littlefield St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,161-square-foot lot. $520,000

RANDOLPH

20 Cedar Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1972, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,450-square-foot lot. $650,000

14 Phyllis Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 1,082 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $605,000

701 Meadow Lane #701 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,136 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000

52 Canton St. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,666-square-foot lot. $571,000

44 Mcauliffe Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,760 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $530,000

21 Scannell Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,650-square-foot lot. $500,000

10 Charles St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $498,000

18 James Tighe Road #18 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $452,000

5 Phyllis Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 982 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,299-square-foot lot. $450,000

587 North St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,948-square-foot lot. $380,000

RAYNHAM

41 Raymond Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1870, 1,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,133-square-foot lot. $465,000

READING

10 Cory Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,221 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,951-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

10 Duck Road One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,250 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,237-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

78 Lowell St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 3,645 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,097-square-foot lot. $915,000

1124 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 2,391 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $760,000

10 Pierce St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,616 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $750,000

36 Parkview Road One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,557 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,929-square-foot lot. $743,000

8 Wakefield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,431 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,008-square-foot lot. $740,000

50 Mill St. One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 1,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,397-square-foot lot. $660,000

389 Haverhill St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,423 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,125-square-foot lot. $610,000

242 High St. One-family Old Style, built in 1860, 1,579 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,758-square-foot lot. $590,000

334 Main St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 baths, on 5,973-square-foot lot. $450,000

16 W Hill Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,659 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,675-square-foot lot. $300,000

241 Main St. #C9 Condo, built in 1969, 654 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $222,500

REVERE

28 Ellerton St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1930, 2,746 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $915,000

347 Park Ave. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,341 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $851,000

1 Oak Tree Lane Two-Family, built in 1997, 2,698 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,011-square-foot lot. $816,000

128 Franklin Ave. Two-Family, built in 1850, 1,780 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,990-square-foot lot. $805,000

23 John Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 3,542 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $765,000

69 Ellerton St. Two-Family, built in 1910, 2,204 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,199-square-foot lot. $725,000

93 Steeple St. Two-Family, built in 1960, 2,661 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $725,000

40 Augustus St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 2,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,747-square-foot lot. $685,000

1133 N Shore Road #406 Condo. $475,000

308 Reservoir Ave. #2 Condo. $440,000

ROCKLAND

226 Centre Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,995 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,906-square-foot lot. $830,000

120 Levin Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $435,000

330 Beech St. One-family Split Level, built in 1998, 1,394 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $373,000

57 Howard St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,183 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,860-square-foot lot. $370,000

ROCKPORT

15 Dean Road One-family Conventional, built in 1936, 2,509 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

8 High St. #1 Condo, built in 1866, 973 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000

11 Ridgewood Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $454,920

3 Warren Court One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 907 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,485-square-foot lot. $440,000

ROSLINDALE

71 Hilburn St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1930, 1,754 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $730,000

763 American Legion Hwy One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,757 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,567-square-foot lot. $680,000

39 Firth Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,660-square-foot lot. $675,000

32 Ardale St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,863-square-foot lot. $560,000

75 Seymour St. #B Condo Free-Standng, built in 2005, 1,208 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,208-square-foot lot. $525,000

51 Aldrich St. #1 Condo. $500,000

ROWLEY

85 Kittery Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,564 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,435-square-foot lot. $820,000

ROXBURY

100 Shawmut Ave. #410 Condo. $1,308,712

3-5 S Whitney St. #8 Condo. $1,235,000

487 Massachusetts Ave. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,107 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,107-square-foot lot. $685,000

1-3 Clifton St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 2,930 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,871-square-foot lot. $560,000

SALEM

7 Winter St. #1 Condo, built in 1873, 1,405 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,725-square-foot lot. $756,000

19 Oakland St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1880, 2,373 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,327-square-foot lot. $685,000

18 Settlers Way #18 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,629 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000

13 Station Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,542 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $635,000

35 Nichols St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,436 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,320-square-foot lot. $580,000

57 Forrester St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,099 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,378-square-foot lot. $575,000

4 Countryside Lane #4 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,854 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000

13 Brooks St. One-family Ranch, built in 1980, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $441,000

48 Essex St. #10 Condo, built in 1900, 890 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,000

18 Ropes St. #2L Condo, built in 1915, 2,536 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,761-square-foot lot. $330,000

141-A North St. #1 Condo. $324,900

SALISBURY

9 Atlantic Ave. #5 Condo, built in 2006, 1,548 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

2 Black Snake Road One-family Ranch, built in 1972, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,002-square-foot lot. $464,000

35 High St. One-family Ranch, built in 1935, 1,186 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,952-square-foot lot. $400,000

SAUGUS

3 Water Wheel Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,411 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,517-square-foot lot. $1,460,000

5 Nickole Circle One-family Contemporary, built in 2001, 4,544 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 22,825-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

33 Woodland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,053 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,106-square-foot lot. $899,000

65 Halstead St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,061 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,752-square-foot lot. $725,000

93 Hobson St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1960, 1,166 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,077-square-foot lot. $700,000

40 Jasper St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,761 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,445-square-foot lot. $550,000

6 Lilypond Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,534 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $539,000

5 Oakwood Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1914, 1,348 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,106-square-foot lot. $525,000

100 Lincoln Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $468,000

37 Orcutt Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,839-square-foot lot. $375,000

SCITUATE

81 Crescent Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 2009, 3,492 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,368-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

50 Branch St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,428 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 26,049-square-foot lot. $1,384,000

35 Williamsburg Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $975,000

30 Pennfield Road One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,064 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,100-square-foot lot. $900,000

55 Hazel Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,710 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,320-square-foot lot. $831,000

87 Marion Road One-family Conventional, built in 1935, 1,652 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $825,000

387 Tilden Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 2,298 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,316-square-foot lot. $800,000

50 Oakhurst Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,898-square-foot lot. $650,000

17 Clifton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,599 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,672-square-foot lot. $466,000

241 Old Oaken Bucket Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,840 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,380-square-foot lot. $420,000

24 Sandy Hill Circle #24 Condo, built in 2021, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $312,200

SHARON

7 Reeve Road One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,530 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,390-square-foot lot. $1,003,000

29 Cape Club Drive #20 Condo. $979,900

SHERBORN

21 Spywood Road One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,126 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 138,085-square-foot lot. $850,000

SHREWSBURY

32 Trowbridge Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,270 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $870,000

10 Berkshire Road One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,548 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,230-square-foot lot. $835,000

40 Richard Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,700-square-foot lot. $675,000

9 Notchbrook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,412 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,370-square-foot lot. $660,000

8 Westview Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $565,000

41 Lebeaux Drive #41 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,862 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,786

43 Holman St. One-family Cottage, built in 1914, 1,637 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,016-square-foot lot. $522,000

34 Edgemere Blvd One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,650-square-foot lot. $445,000

42 Manor Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,656 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $420,000

SOMERVILLE

14 Appleton St. #2 Condo Conventional, built in 1910, 2,213 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

49 Lowden Ave. #2 Condo Two Family, built in 1905, 1,945 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,540,000

25 Robinson St. #B Condo. $1,400,000

58 Burnside Ave. #58 Condo Two Family, built in 1900, 1,801 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,224-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

60 Clyde St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,363 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,332,500

142 Summer St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 3,075 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,207-square-foot lot. $1,315,000

42 Clyde St. #3 Condo Townhse-End, built in 2009, 1,483 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,305,000

315 Summer St. #2 Condo. $1,190,000

106 Rogers Ave. #2 Condo Two Family, built in 1900, 1,628 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,115,000

37 Raymond Ave. Two-family Decker, built in 1910, 1,814 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

8 Hardan Road #2 Condo. $969,900

25 Robinson St. #A Condo. $900,000

16 Gordon St. #16 Condo Two Family, built in 1920, 1,289 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000

19 Harris St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 2001, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000

23 Elm St. #103 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1987, 1,053 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $755,000

10 Howe St. #1 Condo Two Family, built in 1900, 866 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $720,000

34 Waterhouse St. #34 Condo Two Family, built in 1930, 1,018 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000

6 Dell St. One-family Cottage, built in 1900, 882 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,413-square-foot lot. $475,000

153 Powder House Blvd Three-family Family Flat, built in 1920, 4,279 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,233-square-foot lot. $370,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

9 Fiddle Neck Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,233 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,391-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

5 Sarsenstone Way One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,726-square-foot lot. $885,000

32 Woodbury Road One-family Split Level, built in 1967, 1,174 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,699-square-foot lot. $675,000

4 Winchester St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,307 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $525,000

SOUTH BOSTON

244 L St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,444 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,995-square-foot lot. $3,333,333

115 G St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,759 square feet, 19 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,030-square-foot lot. $2,605,000

211 W 9th St. One-family Row-End, built in 1886, 1,919 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,310-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

303 K St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1899, 2,721 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,833-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

537 E 1st St. #6 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2013, 1,396 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,396-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

280 Gold St. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2018, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,070,000

724 E 2nd St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1915, 1,595 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,065,000

720 E 2nd St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 2012, 1,115 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,201-square-foot lot. $910,000

578 E Broadway #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1890, 1,408 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,408-square-foot lot. $900,000

22 Gates St. #3 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1890, 1,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,306-square-foot lot. $875,000

492 E 3rd St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1910, 1,355 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,355-square-foot lot. $870,000

621 E 3rd St. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1880, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 765-square-foot lot. $705,000

160 W 7th St. #1 Condo. $700,000

86 O St. #2 Condo Semi Detachd, built in 1890, 674 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 674-square-foot lot. $675,000

761 E 6th St. #17 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1972, 1,075 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,075-square-foot lot. $624,900

9 Mercer St. #3 Condo Row-End, built in 1900, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 720-square-foot lot. $590,000

290 E St. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 666 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 666-square-foot lot. $550,000

296 W 3rd St. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1880, 595 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 595-square-foot lot. $508,000

132 Emerson St. #31 Condo Row-End, built in 1890, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $340,000

STONEHAM

16 Landers Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1990, 2,625 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,277-square-foot lot. $992,000

58 Hancock St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,042 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,443-square-foot lot. $818,223

15 Flint Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 2,633 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,036-square-foot lot. $810,000

155 Spring St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,827 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,608-square-foot lot. $725,000

22 Evergreen Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,123-square-foot lot. $725,000

122 Main St. #302 Condo, built in 1974, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000

410 Fellsview Ter #417 Condo, built in 1979, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $325,000

150 Main St. #2 Condo, built in 1961, 526 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $300,000

157 Franklin St. #B2 Condo, built in 1973, 613 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000

STOUGHTON

18 James Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,965-square-foot lot. $561,000

161 Poskus St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 2,010 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,707-square-foot lot. $550,000

676 Pearl St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,991 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,041-square-foot lot. $505,000

200 Mill St. #200 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,981 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $495,000

61 Laarhoven Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,088 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,074-square-foot lot. $320,000

76 Rosewood Drive #76 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,295 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

68 Summer Ave. #9 Condo, built in 1970, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000

STOW

75 Dunster Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,928 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,666-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

31 Hale Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 2,847 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $1,369,000

68 Pompositticutt St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,471-square-foot lot. $605,000

98 Gleasondale Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $565,000

SUDBURY

33 Fox Run Road One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 4,042 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

21 Patricia Road One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 3,244 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,462-square-foot lot. $1,630,000

88 Atkinson Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1988, 3,453 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,780-square-foot lot. $1,538,800

30 Meadow Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,570 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

53 Thunder Road One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,791-square-foot lot. $1,290,000

22 Parmenter Road One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,702 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,435-square-foot lot. $1,062,500

6 Old County Road #16 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $925,000

11 Blueberry Hill Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,950 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $845,000

22 Pine St. One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,076 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $650,000

SWAMPSCOTT

39 Estabrook Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 2,850 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,286-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

225 Humphrey St. #6 Condo, built in 2004, 1,637 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,400,000

185 Burrill St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,111 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,312-square-foot lot. $569,000

594 Humphrey St. #594 Condo, built in 1920, 1,460 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $483,550

11 Hawser Lane #11 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 1,055 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000

402 Paradise Road #4D Condo, built in 1975, 933 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $300,000

TEWKSBURY

13 Buckingham Road #13 Condo, built in 2014, 1,998 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $645,900

215 Maple St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 952 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,054-square-foot lot. $630,000

6 Darby St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,306 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,600-square-foot lot. $620,000

1066 Andover St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,604 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $580,000

130 Rounsevell Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 994 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $572,000

193 Merrimack Meadows Lane #193 Condo, built in 1989, 1,560 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $525,000

240 Old Main St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 1,602 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,884-square-foot lot. $490,000

32 Edgewood Road One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 970 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $460,000

1 Apache Way #1 Condo, built in 1982, 1,274 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $455,000

26 Quail Run #26 Condo, built in 1984, 1,212 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $375,000

TOPSFIELD

28 Morningside Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,360 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,365,000

TOWNSEND

381 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 3,075 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,748-square-foot lot. $547,000

2-A Chestnut Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1975, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,094-square-foot lot. $449,000

UPTON

170 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,300 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 101,913-square-foot lot. $790,000

34 Mendon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,164 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,689-square-foot lot. $550,000

46 School St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $390,000

WAKEFIELD

211 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,844 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,778-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

41 Coolidge Park One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,156 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,411-square-foot lot. $915,000

10 Maple Way One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,786 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,926-square-foot lot. $905,000

25 Andrews Road One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,686 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $900,000

34 Coolidge Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 2,249 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,589-square-foot lot. $820,000

14 Nahant St. #1 Condo, built in 2015, 1,968 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000

9 Robert St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,001 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,365-square-foot lot. $675,000

5 Ballister St. #523 Condo, built in 2007, 1,519 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

28 Brewster Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,059-square-foot lot. $560,000

WALPOLE

61 Wagon Road One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,757 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,242-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

7 Shaker Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,482 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,181-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

30 Carpenter Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,820 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,717-square-foot lot. $698,600

3312 Pennington Drive #3312 Condo. $628,650

40 Alton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,693 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $605,000

125 Kendall St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1983, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,941-square-foot lot. $590,000

2 Hartshorn Road One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,788-square-foot lot. $561,000

3211 Pennington Drive #3211 Condo. $505,485

3210 Pennington Drive #3210 Condo. $504,075

WALTHAM

172 Virginia Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,646 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,248-square-foot lot. $870,000

30 Fremont Ter One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1963, 1,853 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,421-square-foot lot. $845,000

73 Bishops Forest Drive #73 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 2,251 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $814,000

10 Glen Circle One-family Split Level, built in 1957, 2,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,041-square-foot lot. $800,000

39 Banford Way One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,770 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,090-square-foot lot. $775,000

330 Bishops Forest Drive #330 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 2,235 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $740,000

15 Lexington Ter One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,334 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,200-square-foot lot. $610,000

170 Lakeview Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,890 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $600,000

52 Clematis Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,597-square-foot lot. $575,000

31 Hiawatha Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1910, 830 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,212-square-foot lot. $420,000

41 Warren St. #2-1 Condo, built in 1982, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $370,000

WATERTOWN

1 Arden Road One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,450 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,747-square-foot lot. $2,207,000

23 Hunt St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

27 Hunt St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,491 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

29 Hunt St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

48 Emerson Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

69 Langdon Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 1,808 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,748-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

133 Fayette St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 3,551 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

172 Pleasant St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1860, 2,608 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,188-square-foot lot. $900,000

38 California St. #38 Condo, built in 1927, 2,029 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $855,000

128 Carey Ave. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,893-square-foot lot. $830,000

20 Riverside St. #1-1 Condo, built in 1962, 809 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $425,000

WAYLAND

4 Cobblestone Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 6,227 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $2,505,000

46 Woodridge Road One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 2,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 115,434-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

1702 Bayberry Lane #1702 Condo, built in 1999, 2,587 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $930,000

6 Aqueduct Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1961, 897 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $780,000

27 Hillside Drive #27 Condo, built in 1986, 1,862 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $720,000

WELLESLEY

18 Linwood Road One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,322 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,684-square-foot lot. $3,150,000

120 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 2,590 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,190-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

39 Fieldstone Way #39 Condo, built in 2021. $2,000,000

3 Livermore Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,410 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,680-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

11 Denton Road One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,520 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

24 Kimlo Road One-family Ranch, built in 1947, 3,112 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,372-square-foot lot. $1,786,000

59 Fairbanks Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,891 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

20 Tappan Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,965 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,490-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

73 Prospect St. One-family Old Style, built in 1901, 1,642 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,984-square-foot lot. $1,182,500

39 College Road One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,698 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,300-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

79 Alba Road One-family Garrison, built in 1948, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,806-square-foot lot. $900,000

WESTBOROUGH

12 Reverend Thomas Hooker Road One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 4,204 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,699-square-foot lot. $990,000

2 Moses Wheelock Lane #2 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,996 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $765,000

26 Crestview Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 2,466 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,656-square-foot lot. $650,000

5 Jefferson Road One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,626-square-foot lot. $632,500

1106 Peters Farm Way #1106 Condo. $536,355

2213 Talbot Way #2213 Condo, built in 2019, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $535,000

1 Treetop Park #1 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,500

60 Flanders Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,803 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,837-square-foot lot. $425,000

1111 Peters Farm Way #1111 Condo. $414,325

1110 Peters Farm Way #1110 Condo. $384,200

1104 Peters Farm Way #1104 Condo. $373,025

1103 Peters Farm Way #1103 Condo. $352,235

149 Milk St. #21 Condo, built in 1968, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000

151 Milk St. #7 Condo, built in 1968, 990 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $266,000

145 Milk St. #5 Condo, built in 1968, 991 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

147 Milk St. #5 Condo, built in 1968, 987 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

151 Milk St. #5 Condo, built in 1968, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

67 Pleasant St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,541-square-foot lot. $375,000

373 Spring St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,091 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $350,000

325 W Center St. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 1,748 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $345,000

WESTFORD

4 Heritage Way One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 3,561 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,201-square-foot lot. $1,551,000

29 Chicory Road #29 Condo, built in 1994, 2,650 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,791-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

85 Providence Road One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,636 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,206-square-foot lot. $860,000

22 Mark Vincent Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1977, 2,178 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,032-square-foot lot. $831,000

22 Graniteville Road One-family Gambrel, built in 1915, 2,056 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $708,000

16 Bradley Lane #16 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,204 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000

2 Cypress Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1963, 1,194 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,845-square-foot lot. $625,000

15 Endmoor Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,418-square-foot lot. $570,000

WEST NEWBURY

59 Turkey Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 3,697 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 86,249-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

196 Main St. One-family Old Style, built in 1846, 1,914 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $435,000

WESTON

25 Bridle Path One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 7,967 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 158,881-square-foot lot. $4,051,000

WESTPORT

64 Old Harbor Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,842 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 206,779-square-foot lot. $1,165,000

1130-1134 American Legion Hwy. $400,000

562 Sanford Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $352,000

24 Crane Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 808 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 18,149-square-foot lot. $350,000

WEST ROXBURY

16 Montview St. One-family Colonial, built in 1901, 2,939 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,055-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

1 Courtney Road One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,650 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,846-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

126 Dwinell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,720-square-foot lot. $881,000

23 Avalon Road One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,620-square-foot lot. $872,500

115 Westmoor Road One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,871 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,730-square-foot lot. $850,000

102 Greaton Road Two-Family, built in 1910, 2,288 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $725,000

86 Sanborn Ave. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1930, 1,133 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,133-square-foot lot. $595,000

WESTWOOD

190 Arcadia Road One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 3,538 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,405-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

46 Perry Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,600 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,663-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

132 Carroll Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,996 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,405-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

65 Abbey Road #65 Condo, built in 2020, 1,224 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $296,800

WEYMOUTH

218 Sandtrap Circle #218 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2004, 1,896 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,001,000

21 Biscayne Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 2,597 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,979-square-foot lot. $960,000

60 Lake St. One-family Conventional, built in 1893, 1,561 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,200-square-foot lot. $700,000

578 Essex St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,096-square-foot lot. $640,000

367 Essex St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $581,000

24 Ingrid Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 baths, on 9,840-square-foot lot. $550,000

99 Phillips St. One-family Conventional, built in 1878, 849 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,327-square-foot lot. $545,000

34 Huntington Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1918, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bath, on 7,289-square-foot lot. $525,000

997 Pleasant St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1868, 1,832 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,642-square-foot lot. $510,000

18 Hinston Road One-family Ranch, built in 1949, 1,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $475,000

52 Colonial Road One-family Ranch, built in 1918, 738 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,950-square-foot lot. $455,000

40 Rucille Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $440,000

18 Granite St. One-family Conventional, built in 1868, 1,302 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,696-square-foot lot. $435,000

1622 Commercial St. One-family Antique, built in 1768, 1,469 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bath, on 14,150-square-foot lot. $369,000

116 Burkhall St. #L Condo, built in 1988, 1,113 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

12 Arlington St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 940 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $300,000

WHITMAN

69 Carleton St. One-family Old Style, built in 1913, 1,269 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,270-square-foot lot. $559,000

94 Rowena Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1976, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $480,000

55 Plymouth St. #37 Condo. $455,000

55 Plymouth St. #35 Condo. $450,000

14 High St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,091 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,915-square-foot lot. $400,000

WILMINGTON

54 Garden Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2008, 2,361 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $835,000

11 Bay St. One-family Conventional, built in 1850, 1,832 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $700,000

188 Chestnut St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1950, 1,379 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $576,000

37 King St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1978, 1,069 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $570,000

46 Cottage St. One-family Conventional, built in 1960, 1,327 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,621-square-foot lot. $370,000

130 Aldrich Road One-family Conventional, built in 1962, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $330,000

WINCHESTER

6 Sheffield Road One-family Revival, built in 1917, 3,957 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 6,469-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

12 Keenan Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,892 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,028-square-foot lot. $1,910,000

24 Gershon Way #24 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,549 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,625,000

15 Garfield Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,411 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,717-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

171 Swanton St. #39 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $682,000

171 Swanton St. #50 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,450 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000

9 George Road #9 Condo Town House, built in 1962, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

WINTHROP

231 Court Road Two-Family, built in 1920, 2,354 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,940-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

375 Revere St. Two-Family, built in 1923, 2,712 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,291-square-foot lot. $800,000

30 Sewall Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,951 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,951-square-foot lot. $780,000

5 Pearl Ave. #3 Condo, built in 1900, 866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000

WOBURN

47 Independence Drive One-family Contemporary, built in 1973, 2,250 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,789-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

28 Rich Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 2003, 2,314 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,000-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

9 Canterbury Road One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,980 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,035-square-foot lot. $945,000

74 Fletcher Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,824 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,700-square-foot lot. $749,900

10 Crescent Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,555 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,943-square-foot lot. $718,000

110 Arlington Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,070-square-foot lot. $710,000

2 Inwood Drive #2004 Condo, built in 2018, 1,373 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $679,000

39 Houghton St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,300-square-foot lot. $580,000

36 Mountain St. One-family Conventional, built in 1847, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $563,000

4 Porter St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1890, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,500

WRENTHAM

45 Comstock Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,072 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,002-square-foot lot. $905,000

125 Lorraine Metcalf Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,746-square-foot lot. $760,000

