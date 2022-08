Latest Sales Recent home sales in Greater Boston (Aug. 24) WELLESLEY One-family Old Style, built in 1927, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $1,265,000 | realestate.boston.com . Adobe Stock

ABINGTON

675 Adams St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,915-square-foot lot. $410,000

ACTON

19 Stoneymeade Way One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,982 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,041-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

5 Puritan Road One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,730 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,677-square-foot lot. $989,000

4 Old Oregon Trl #4 Condo, built in 1999, 2,209 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,239-square-foot lot. $850,000

1 Whittier Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,154 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,800-square-foot lot. $800,000

20 John Swift Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,582-square-foot lot. $665,000

59 Lawsbrook Road One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,373-square-foot lot. $499,900

Advertisement:

12 Wampus Ave. #13 Condo, built in 1970, 763 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000

ALLSTON

24 Pratt St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1885, 2,669 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

1419 Commonwealth Ave. #503 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 1,017 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,017-square-foot lot. $607,257

AMESBURY

5 Cammetts Court Two-Family, built in 1880, 2,204 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,830-square-foot lot. $380,000

34 Collins St. #34 Condo Duplex, built in 1876, 1,113 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $302,000

ANDOVER

30 Stoneybrook Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,859 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,676-square-foot lot. $1,705,000

8 Knollcrest Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 4,361 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,003-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

2 Christian Way One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 4,025 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,865-square-foot lot. $1,255,000

15 Blackberry Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

37 Algonquin Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 3,444 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,015-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

4 Montclair Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,312 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $990,000

9 Pioneer Circle One-family Split Entry, built in 1964, 2,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,611-square-foot lot. $865,000

8 Donald Circle One-family Split Entry, built in 1969, 2,154 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,238-square-foot lot. $850,000

60 Elm St. One-family Old Style, built in 1866, 2,778 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,113-square-foot lot. $775,000

122 N Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1987, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,845-square-foot lot. $550,000

Advertisement:

750 Brookside Drive #E Condo, built in 1989, 1,163 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

16 Balmoral St. #301 Condo, built in 1925, 706 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000

ARLINGTON

239 Ridge St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,850 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,795-square-foot lot. $1,860,000

18 Wellington St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 3,722 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,928-square-foot lot. $1,770,000

38 Russell St. One-family Old Style, built in 1870, 2,401 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

275 Florence Ave. One-family Garrison, built in 1959, 4,606 square feet, 14 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,261-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

80 Paul Revere Road One-family Ranch, built in 1947, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

99 Madison Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1911, 1,423 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

68 Cleveland St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1912, 2,618 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,197-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

31-33 Silk St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1950, 2,353 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,391-square-foot lot. $1,171,000

14-16 Edith St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1927, 2,092 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,403-square-foot lot. $1,060,500

51 Oak Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,180 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,756-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

76 Cleveland St. #2 Condo, built in 1913, 1,802 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,015,000

178 Wollaston Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,636 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,957-square-foot lot. $805,000

8 Newman Way #8 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,085 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,083-square-foot lot. $750,000

Advertisement:

4 Fountain Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 800 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,726-square-foot lot. $720,000

164 Mystic Valley Pkwy #164 Condo, built in 1926, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $650,000

79 Bow St. #1 Condo, built in 1927, 1,091 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $525,000

1 Watermill Place #527 Condo, built in 1988, 759 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $490,000

14 Old Colony Lane #4 Condo, built in 1965, 365 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000

ASHLAND

146 Oak St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 2020, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $840,000

11 Loring Drive One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 2,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 88,862-square-foot lot. $800,000

90 Roberts Road One-family Conventional, built in 1955, 1,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $640,000

250 America Blvd #250 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $622,000

260 Captain Eames Circle #260 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,758 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000

217 Meeting House Path #217 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $390,000

AVON

99 W Spring St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 830 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,450-square-foot lot. $399,000

318 Central St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,200-square-foot lot. $340,000

AYER

8 Turtle Hill Road #A Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,744 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

100 E Main St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1870, 2,174 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,127-square-foot lot. $530,000

75 Sandy Pond Road #18 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000

308 Autumn Ridge Drive #308 Condo, built in 2006, 1,304 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $253,117

BEDFORD

16 Charles St. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 3,247 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,578-square-foot lot. $1,543,750

400 Davis Road One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,652 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,786-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

Advertisement:

2 Labo Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1964, 954 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,970-square-foot lot. $825,000

22 Roberts Drive #D Condo, built in 1953, 540 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $318,000

BELLINGHAM

11 Evergreen Drive #11 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,741 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000

160 Mendon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 995 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,518-square-foot lot. $391,532

122 Bellwood Circle #122 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 2,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

BELMONT

21 Edmunds Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 5,460 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,818-square-foot lot. $3,800,000

81 Old Concord Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 4,154 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 63,016-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

71 Selwyn Road One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,850 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,027-square-foot lot. $2,030,000

19 Benton Road One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,936-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

7 Birch Hill Road One-family Split Level, built in 1962, 1,802 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,928-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

112 Blanchard Road One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,646-square-foot lot. $1,203,063

10 Radcliffe Road One-family Garrison, built in 1937, 1,905 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,311-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

263 Waverley St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1920, 2,706 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,757-square-foot lot. $1,123,000

13-15 Russell Ter Two-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,702 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,753-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

190 Lexington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,388 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,939-square-foot lot. $980,000

19 Burnham St. #A1 Condo, built in 1987, 1,380 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $737,000

BERLIN

3 Gates Pond Road One-family Victorian, built in 1920, 4,448 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $500,000

16 Alden Drive #16 Condo, built in 2005, 1,619 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

Advertisement:

BEVERLY

7 Ocean St. Two-Family, built in 1880, 2,280 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,225-square-foot lot. $820,000

18 Bridge St. One-family Dutch Colonl, built in 1900, 1,516 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,314-square-foot lot. $635,000

42 Abbott St. #2 Condo. $630,000

17 Linden Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,161 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,480-square-foot lot. $575,000

55 Webster Ave. Two-Family, built in 1920, 2,514 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,845-square-foot lot. $500,000

22 Butman St. #2 Condo, built in 1900, 1,025 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $475,000

8 Vine St. #5 Condo, built in 1920, 678 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $332,500

60 Rantoul St. #111N Condo, built in 1988, 946 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $321,500

18 Smithson Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,461-square-foot lot. $266,667

9 Endicott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1913, 3,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,757-square-foot lot. $250,000

BILLERICA

11 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,840 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,267-square-foot lot. $725,000

29 Twombley Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,387-square-foot lot. $675,000

10 Oxford Road One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $670,000

218 Rangeway Road #273 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,613 square feet, 3 baths. $666,000

51 Peace St. One-family Split Entry, built in 2002, 2,492 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $655,000

22 Fredrickson Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,512 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,204-square-foot lot. $620,000

7 Colleen Circle One-family Split Entry, built in 1972, 1,474 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,400-square-foot lot. $605,000

32 Fox Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,411 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $530,000

14 Elsie Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1935, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,150-square-foot lot. $490,000

Advertisement:

22 Ox Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,476 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,673-square-foot lot. $475,000

10 Kenmar Drive #26 Condo, built in 1979, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

BOSTON

17 Edgerly Place #17 Condo. $3,175,000

15 Edgerly Place #15 Condo. $2,175,500

188 Brookline Ave. #27B Condo High-Rise, built in 2018, 1,148 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,125,000

1 Franklin St. #1807 Condo High-Rise, built in 2016, 1,366 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,000,000

219 Shawmut Ave. #4 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2000, 1,759 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,759-square-foot lot. $1,995,000

177 Beacon St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,380 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,380-square-foot lot. $1,918,000

85 E India Row #35F Condo High-Rise, built in 1972, 1,636 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,636-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

195 W Canton St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,427 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,427-square-foot lot. $1,751,000

1 Dartmouth Place One-family Row-End, built in 1900, 1,603 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,140-square-foot lot. $1,615,000

133 Seaport Blvd #1907 Condo High-Rise, built in 2018, 686 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,239,000

80-82 Fenwood Road #613 Condo High-Rise, built in 2016, 1,052 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000

133 Seaport Blvd #1719 Condo High-Rise, built in 2018, 646 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,195,000

188 Brookline Ave. #25F Condo High-Rise, built in 2018, 658 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $1,185,000

108 Lincoln St. #5A Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 1,515 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,515-square-foot lot. $950,000

320 Shawmut Ave. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $925,000

99 Fulton St. #2-2 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1860, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,155-square-foot lot. $922,000

100 Lovejoy Wharf #10N Condo High-Rise, built in 2017, 736 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $915,000

22 Medfield St. #6 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 1,009 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,009-square-foot lot. $850,000

112 Pinckney St. #46 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1910, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 825-square-foot lot. $820,000

Advertisement:

77 Waltham St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1851, 780 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 780-square-foot lot. $785,000

452 Park Drive #8 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1920, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,080-square-foot lot. $733,000

127 Beacon St. #41 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 623 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 623-square-foot lot. $720,000

66 Queensberry St. #219 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1910, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 720-square-foot lot. $716,500

61 W Cedar St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 750 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $710,000

37 Symphony Road #B Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1986, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 620-square-foot lot. $708,888

464 Hanover St. #7 Condo Row-End, built in 1920, 808 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 808-square-foot lot. $700,000

478 Beacon St. #8 Condo. $699,990

36 Bradford St. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1890, 485 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 485-square-foot lot. $685,000

84 Prince St. #3D Condo Row-End, built in 1900, 663 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 663-square-foot lot. $650,000

124 Saint Marys St. #4 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1930, 565 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 565-square-foot lot. $594,500

411 Shawmut Ave. #5 Condo Row-End, built in 1899, 450 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 450-square-foot lot. $570,000

483 Beacon St. #57 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1895, 480 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 480-square-foot lot. $570,000

23 Saint Stephen St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1905, 590 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 590-square-foot lot. $560,000

BOXBOROUGH

35 Morse Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,968 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 93,219-square-foot lot. $1,190,000

94 Waite Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 2,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 92,783-square-foot lot. $900,000

337 Burroughs Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,834 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $650,000

53 Swanson Court #26C Condo, built in 1973, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000

BOXFORD

3 Mill Run Road One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,934 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $865,000

Advertisement:

BRAINTREE

76 Colby Road One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 3,611 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,676-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

246 Washington St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1921, 2,418 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,756-square-foot lot. $850,000

40 Powder Hill Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1971, 1,812 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $750,000

29 Wynot Road One-family Old Style, built in 1933, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $615,000

10 Abbott St. One-family Old Style, built in 1926, 1,307 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $610,000

143 Tyson Commons Lane #143 Condo, built in 1989, 1,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $479,000

97 Arthur St. One-family Old Style, built in 1921, 1,244 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $460,000

132 Arborway Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,797-square-foot lot. $455,000

BRIDGEWATER

10 Charles St. One-family Raised Cape, built in 1988, 2,271 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,392-square-foot lot. $703,000

30 Matthew Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,746 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,374-square-foot lot. $582,000

180 Main St. #6201 Condo, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $230,000

220 Bedford St. #2F Condo. $225,000

BRIGHTON

50-56 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #404 Condo. $1,025,000

50-56 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #202 Condo. $926,500

7 Tip Top St. Two-Family, built in 1925, 2,772 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $925,000

50-56 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #606 Condo. $835,000

1868 Commonwealth Ave. #A Condo Low-Rise, built in 1930, 1,370 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,370-square-foot lot. $775,000

78 Presentation Road One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,461 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,760-square-foot lot. $730,000

7 Cummings Road #7 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 985 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 985-square-foot lot. $635,000

142 Bigelow St. #102 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2005, 1,311 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,311-square-foot lot. $590,000

Advertisement:

1500 Commonwealth Ave. #3F Condo Low-Rise, built in 1940, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 960-square-foot lot. $587,500

180 Telford St. #510 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2018, 632 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $585,000

285 Corey Road #7 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1930, 916 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 916-square-foot lot. $580,000

245 Kelton St. #22 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1965, 690 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 690-square-foot lot. $435,000

1754 Commonwealth Ave. #A Condo Row-End, built in 1910, 584 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 584-square-foot lot. $390,100

BROCKTON

91 E Ashland St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1890, 2,411 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,846-square-foot lot. $784,000

18 Watson St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 3,112 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,697-square-foot lot. $715,000

832 Centre St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1925, 3,280 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,265-square-foot lot. $650,000

79 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,815-square-foot lot. $600,000

39 Mulberry St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 2016, 2,169 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,252-square-foot lot. $599,000

128 Ettrick St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,748 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $500,000

118 Christopher Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,312 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,750-square-foot lot. $480,000

53 Thurber Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,336-square-foot lot. $465,000

113 Overton St. One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 1,564 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,064-square-foot lot. $449,000

6 Addison Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1986, 1,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,442-square-foot lot. $425,000

238 Cambo St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,776-square-foot lot. $420,000

22 Custer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,972-square-foot lot. $369,000

146 Court St. #602 Condo, built in 2006, 913 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $289,000

Advertisement:

BROOKLINE

14 Dummer St. Two-family Decker, built in 1940, 3,640 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,654-square-foot lot. $2,406,098

491 Clinton Road One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 2,220 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,973-square-foot lot. $2,375,000

135 Thorndike St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1900, 2,381 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,115,000

111 Marion St. #3 Condo. $2,075,000

106 Naples Road #1 Condo Decker, built in 1887, 1,400 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,975,000

227 Winchester St. Two-family Decker, built in 1927, 3,642 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

18 Still St. #25 Condo, built in 1953, 1,437 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,430,000

152 Winthrop Road #1 Condo, built in 1900, 2,018 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,370,000

317 Cypress St. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,023-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

16 Kent Sq #1 Condo, built in 1875, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,027,500

233 Freeman St. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1925, 956 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $859,000

BURLINGTON

19 Ivy Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1985, 2,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,985-square-foot lot. $830,000

6 Hampden Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,029 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,097-square-foot lot. $715,000

13 Algonquin Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,810 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,125-square-foot lot. $670,000

3 James St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,500-square-foot lot. $670,000

121 Bedford St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,953-square-foot lot. $565,000

CAMBRIDGE

12 Hilliard St. One-family Row-End, built in 1911, 2,336 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,806-square-foot lot. $2,405,000

1 Allston Court One-family Conventional, built in 1873, 1,946 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,250-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

1 Hancock Park #2 Condo Two Story, built in 1903, 2,196 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,950,000

28 Bristol St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1894, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,211-square-foot lot. $1,945,000

Advertisement:

222 Columbia St. Two-Family, built in 1880, 1,742 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,563-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

95 Hampshire St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1886, 2,547 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,099-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

46 Magoun St. Two-Family, built in 1903, 2,688 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

5 Michael Way One-family Townhse-End, built in 1984, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,335-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

266-276 Pearl St. #G Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,325,000

224 Columbia St. One-family Conventional, built in 1874, 1,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 938-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

159 Cherry St. #159 Condo Family Flat, built in 1998, 1,345 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,150,000

49 Cedar St. #1 Condo, built in 1866, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000

676 Huron Ave. #23 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,709 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $890,000

177 Charles St. #1 Condo. $775,000

173 Pleasant St. #208 Condo, built in 2002, 996 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $746,748

6 Washington Ave. #5 Condo, built in 1880, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $725,000

21 Chauncy St. #21 Condo, built in 1900, 502 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $715,000

146 Allston St. #2 Condo Two Story, built in 1886, 704 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000

63-65 Norfolk St. #2 Condo Family Flat, built in 1894, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $625,000

12 Inman St. #62 Condo, built in 1965, 653 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $590,000

88 Hancock St. #4 Condo, built in 1894, 580 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $579,000

CANTON

55 Magnolia Way One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 4,157 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,803-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

215 Chapman St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,126 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,781-square-foot lot. $752,500

24 Ames Ave. #24 Condo, built in 2015, 1,329 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $562,500

4 Mountain Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $545,000

96 Prospect St. One-family Ranch, built in 1910, 1,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,943-square-foot lot. $537,000

Advertisement:

2204 Davenport Ave. #2204 Condo, built in 2006, 1,051 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

CARVER

66 Bow St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,940 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $620,000

176 Tremont St. One-family Split Level, built in 1971, 896 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $440,000

CHARLESTOWN

98 Warren St. #98 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1997, 1,730 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,550,000

28 Chestnut St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1865, 1,830 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,500,000

27-37 Chestnut St. #110 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1989, 1,084 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,075,000

16 Monument Sq #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1885, 1,021 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,010,000

3 Short St. Place One-family Row-Middle, built in 1885, 900 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 500-square-foot lot. $705,000

45 Belmont St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1989, 638 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $570,000

CHELMSFORD

28 Old Farm Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,340 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,902-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

7 Nabnasset Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,877 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,394-square-foot lot. $1,063,400

5 Crescent Drive One-family Contemporary, built in 1985, 2,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,581-square-foot lot. $780,000

1 Danforth Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,552-square-foot lot. $735,000

37 Old Stage Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,104 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,520-square-foot lot. $665,000

28 Walnut Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,790 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,568-square-foot lot. $650,000

13 Brook St. One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 2,536 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,200-square-foot lot. $635,000

24 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,952-square-foot lot. $625,000

54 Westford St. One-family Antique, built in 1887, 4,415 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 66,211-square-foot lot. $575,000

28 Manning Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,704 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,199-square-foot lot. $492,500

Advertisement:

20 Rainbow Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,232-square-foot lot. $480,000

255 North Road #103 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,943 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $453,000

174 Tyngsboro Road #16 Condo, built in 1969, 626 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $210,000

CHELSEA

165 Cottage St. #608 Condo, built in 1987, 1,056 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000

770 Broadway #4 Condo, built in 1900, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $205,000

COHASSET

69 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 5,040 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 38,962-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

62 Surry Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1977, 4,867 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 143,312-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

26-A Atlantic Ave. One-family Gambrel, built in 1952, 3,441 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 4 baths, on 10,022-square-foot lot. $1,995,000

9 Orchard Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,402 square feet, 3 baths, on 17,571-square-foot lot. $1,925,000

51 Red Fox Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,396 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100,188-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

495 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 3,444 square feet, 4 baths, on 37,231-square-foot lot. $750,000

CONCORD

50 Musterfield Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1979, 3,362 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 77,462-square-foot lot. $3,300,000

115 Indian Pipe Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 3,266 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,098-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

537 Barretts Mill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,895 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $1,545,000

54 Lexington Road One-family, built in 1806, 2,489 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

38 Lang St. One-family Old Style, built in 1924, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,920-square-foot lot. $1,410,000

52 Stacey Circle One-family Contemporary, built in 1987, 2,960 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

146 Central St. One-family Old Style, built in 1916, 1,358 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $950,000

DANVERS

20 Warren St. One-family Old Style, built in 1940, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,682-square-foot lot. $575,000

Advertisement:

5 Grandview Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1962, 1,933 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,566-square-foot lot. $550,000

18 Shawmut Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1915, 1,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,477-square-foot lot. $535,000

15 Milton Road One-family Old Style, built in 1942, 1,925 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,257-square-foot lot. $500,000

3 Oakland Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,400-square-foot lot. $450,000

145 High St. #1 Condo, built in 1900, 916 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $350,000

52 Purchase St. #C8 Condo, built in 1971, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $316,000

DEDHAM

203 Jefferson St. One-family Antique, built in 1870, 3,611 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $1,226,000

8 Margaret Road One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,637 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,537-square-foot lot. $1,032,500

15 Stoughton Road One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,030 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,547-square-foot lot. $937,500

39 Cass Ave. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1850, 2,586 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,105-square-foot lot. $779,675

15 Whiting Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,672 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,220-square-foot lot. $770,000

76 Dartmouth Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1934, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,220-square-foot lot. $750,000

133 Pacella Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,434 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,492-square-foot lot. $715,000

237 Curve St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 891 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,258-square-foot lot. $520,000

45 Harvard St. One-family Conventional, built in 1950, 1,010 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,950-square-foot lot. $495,000

126 Harding Ter One-family Conventional, built in 1914, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,214-square-foot lot. $435,000

8 Demetra Ter #8 Condo, built in 1965, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $412,000

14 Fairfield St. #1 Condo, built in 1895, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000

DORCHESTER

31 Savin Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,742 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,229-square-foot lot. $3,800,000

Advertisement:

13 Dorset St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1910, 3,802 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

42 Newport St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1910, 3,076 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,959-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

78-80 Oakton Ave. Two-Family, built in 1928, 2,436 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,327-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

14-14A King St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1890, 5,353 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,475-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

36 Temple St. #34A Condo. $980,000

472-474 Gallivan Blvd Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 3,299 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $915,000

223 Callender St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1910, 3,291 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,867-square-foot lot. $850,000

18 Regan Road One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $785,000

70 Tonawanda St. One-family Colonial, built in 1899, 2,699 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $737,500

1 Odonnell Sq One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 2,505 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,100-square-foot lot. $735,000

29 Garner Road One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,332 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,304-square-foot lot. $710,000

70 Whitfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 2,415 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,930-square-foot lot. $625,000

761 Washington St. #2 Condo. $595,000

9 Oakhurst St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,671 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,250-square-foot lot. $555,000

2 Moultrie St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1904, 1,347 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,347-square-foot lot. $550,000

32 Brent St. Two-Family, built in 1890, 2,425 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,009-square-foot lot. $550,000

71-73 Glendale St. #1 Condo Duplex, built in 1880, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,901-square-foot lot. $550,000

10 Rev Robert M Costello Place One-family Row-Middle, built in 1985, 750 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 605-square-foot lot. $525,000

544 Ashmont St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1905, 906 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 945-square-foot lot. $475,000

Advertisement:

29 Pleasant St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,312-square-foot lot. $464,070

671 Adams St. #2 Condo. $435,000

55 Jacob St. One-family Row-End, built in 1950, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,397-square-foot lot. $430,000

61 Capen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,277-square-foot lot. $360,000

51 Willowwood St. #51 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,631 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,631-square-foot lot. $256,000

51 Stanley St. #3R Condo Decker, built in 1920, 792 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 792-square-foot lot. $231,000

DOVER

209 Dedham St. One-family Mansion, built in 2006, 11,235 square feet, 20 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 242,629-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

28 Donnelly Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 4,170 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

26 Haven St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,956 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 103,847-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

29 Dover Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 2,883 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 141,570-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

DUNSTABLE

1143 Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 3,810 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,677-square-foot lot. $780,000

95 Parkhurst St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $660,000

DUXBURY

21 Beaverbrook Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 3,689 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

353 Washington St. One-family Antique, built in 1796, 3,058 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,235-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

566 Tremont St. One-family Antique, built in 1816, 3,359 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,326-square-foot lot. $925,000

60 Tussock Brook Road #60 Condo, built in 1994, 2,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000

1408 Tremont St. One-family Conventional, built in 1950, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $675,000

EAST BOSTON

16 Paris St. Three-family Row-Middle, built in 1900, 2,541 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,800-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

226 Havre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,230 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

Advertisement:

21 Brooks St. Three-family Decker, built in 1910, 2,463 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,560-square-foot lot. $900,000

61 Marion St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1910, 2,448 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,150-square-foot lot. $875,000

96 Cottage St. #9 Condo. $860,000

174-176 Saratoga St. Two-Family, built in 1910, 2,478 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,350-square-foot lot. $718,500

3 Seaver St. #3 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1910, 1,470 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,470-square-foot lot. $700,000

47 Boardman St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1950, 993 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,475-square-foot lot. $690,000

223 Saratoga St. #203 Condo. $625,000

66 Wordsworth St. #3 Condo. $549,000

133 Saratoga St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1880, 910 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 910-square-foot lot. $525,500

112 Trenton St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 559 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $399,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

264 Spring St. One-family Conventional, built in 1770, 1,530 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,000-square-foot lot. $480,000

37 Hayes Road One-family Conventional, built in 1960, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,908-square-foot lot. $450,000

110-R Pleasant St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,362 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 73,616-square-foot lot. $425,000

EASTON

81 Kennedy Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,512 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,838-square-foot lot. $942,500

20 Pine Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,696 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $940,000

49 Forest Edge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,944 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $820,000

2 Marshall Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,104 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $740,000

52 Western Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $625,000

2 Twin Brooks Drive One-family Ranch, built in 2005, 1,688 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,350-square-foot lot. $522,500

453 Turnpike St. #1 Condo, built in 1982, 1,482 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $373,000

489 Turnpike St. #3-4 Condo, built in 1983, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $338,500

Advertisement:

20 Washington St. #3-2 Condo, built in 1982, 1,116 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

14 Nancy Road #5 Condo, built in 1976, 1,052 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

7 Nancy Road #7 Condo, built in 1976, 1,052 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $299,999

29 Greenwood Village St. #29 Condo, built in 1981, 1,180 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $277,500

EVERETT

8 Morris St. Two-Family, built in 1890, 3,153 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,036-square-foot lot. $910,000

90 Summer St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,665 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,868-square-foot lot. $810,000

49-A Grover St. Two-Family, built in 2010, 2,256 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,436-square-foot lot. $800,000

63 Preston St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1929, 1,367 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,419-square-foot lot. $625,000

23 Winthrop Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,929-square-foot lot. $600,000

9 Warren St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,578 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,378-square-foot lot. $595,000

67 Wilbur St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,514 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,798-square-foot lot. $465,000

2 Tileston St. #2 Condo, built in 1880, 951 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $442,000

FOXBOROUGH

7 Mason Place One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,264 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,038-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

11 Church St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,513 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,400-square-foot lot. $350,000

96 Main St. #F4 Condo, built in 1970, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

96 Main St. #F4 Condo, built in 1970, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

96 Main St. #F7 Condo, built in 1970, 921 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

FRAMINGHAM

3 Royal Meadow Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,056 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,065-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

92 Flanagan Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,248 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,411-square-foot lot. $910,000

43 Blackberry Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1967, 1,956 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,162-square-foot lot. $850,000

Advertisement:

32 Briarwood Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1964, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,571-square-foot lot. $750,000

3 Michaud Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1964, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,580-square-foot lot. $750,000

559 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 3,287 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 77,785-square-foot lot. $735,000

7 Hemenway Road One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 1,808 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,799-square-foot lot. $665,000

10 Rolling Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1959, 1,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,587-square-foot lot. $650,000

16 Bayberry Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,280-square-foot lot. $650,000

90 Wilson Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $640,000

23 Poplar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $506,000

212 Arlington St. One-family Conventional, built in 1907, 1,767 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,815-square-foot lot. $500,000

100 Wilson Ave. #100 Condo, built in 1990, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $482,500

21 Frost St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,120-square-foot lot. $460,000

38 America St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $435,800

911 Windsor Drive #911 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

302 Windsor Drive #302 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $390,000

35 Sloane Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,414-square-foot lot. $360,000

1504 Windsor Drive #1504 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 981 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $322,000

83 Nicholas Road #K Condo Low-Rise, built in 1964, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

FRANKLIN

7 Hayden Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 2004, 3,435 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,753-square-foot lot. $1,187,500

6 Autumn Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1999, 3,094 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $910,000

Advertisement:

51 A St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,873 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,982-square-foot lot. $870,000

9 Norumbega Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,170-square-foot lot. $860,000

11 Madison Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,114 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,475-square-foot lot. $830,000

4 Farm Pond Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,611 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,827-square-foot lot. $800,000

101 Brookview Road #101 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,081 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

16 Sahlin Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,499-square-foot lot. $525,000

7 Hawthorne Vlg #B Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,774 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $494,000

1 Fuller Place One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 944 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,674-square-foot lot. $421,000

56 Ruggles St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $250,000

FREETOWN

4 Rebecca Road One-family Ranch, built in 1998, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $500,000

GEORGETOWN

48 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,877 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $602,500

GLOUCESTER

15 Norrock Road One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,490 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

6 Stewart Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1920, 1,651 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $662,500

38 Hodgkins St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,242 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $598,000

612 Essex Ave. #8 Condo, built in 1988, 1,449 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $549,000

33 Railroad Ave. #4 Condo, built in 2004, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

179 Western Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 962 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $365,000

47 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1750, 1,680 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,570-square-foot lot. $300,059

GRAFTON

120 Magill Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,139 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $915,000

Advertisement:

3 Woodbridge Court #3 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,763 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 943,945-square-foot lot. $590,000

28 Sibley St. One-family Split Level, built in 1972, 2,854 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 216,929-square-foot lot. $500,000

7 Coventry Road #7 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 915 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 446,926-square-foot lot. $339,900

8 Coventry Road #8 Condo, built in 1983, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 446,926-square-foot lot. $325,000

16 Bedford Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,242 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $270,000

1 Hitchings Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $225,000

151 Providence Road #13 Condo, built in 1981, 811 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $214,000

GROVELAND

6 Main St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1970, 2,360 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $620,000

5 Groveland Commons Way #5 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

HALIFAX

287 Oak St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1972, 1,561 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $459,000

15 11th Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1935, 872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $415,000

266 Monponsett St. One-family Ranch, built in 1795, 828 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $389,000

HAMILTON

580 Essex St. One-family Ranch, built in 1977, 1,470 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $700,000

HANOVER

12 Nash Lndg One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 3,773 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,038-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

16 Wood Hollow Way One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,677 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,068-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

HANSON

638 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,602 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 178,160-square-foot lot. $650,000

65 Surrey Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,350-square-foot lot. $273,750

140 Pine Grove Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1915, 572 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 12,870-square-foot lot. $220,000

Advertisement:

216 Waltham St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 777 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $220,000

HAVERHILL

1352 Broadway Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,852 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $644,000

19 Forest St. One-family Old Style, built in 1918, 2,004 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,949-square-foot lot. $600,000

71-73 Blaisdell St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,396 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,874-square-foot lot. $580,000

1081 Boston Road One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,746-square-foot lot. $549,000

436 Washington St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1915, 2,528 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,299-square-foot lot. $532,000

120 Lakeview Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,788 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,826-square-foot lot. $520,000

25 Oak Ter Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,000 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,273-square-foot lot. $520,000

167 Concord St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,372 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,521-square-foot lot. $500,000

82 Fountain St. One-family Old Style, built in 1915, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,438-square-foot lot. $476,000

41 Thomas Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $475,000

18 Lilac Lane #18 Condo, built in 1995, 2,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $455,000

27 14th Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,882 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $450,000

27 Hamel Way #27 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,756 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000

472 W Lowell Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1936, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,825-square-foot lot. $365,000

2 Iris Way #167 Condo. $350,000

20 Blaisdell St. #3 Condo, built in 1900, 1,173 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000

132 W Meadow Road #75-1F Condo. $234,900

21 Wingate St. #405 Condo, built in 1910, 641 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $205,000

HINGHAM

156 East St. One-family Antique, built in 1751, 3,362 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,163-square-foot lot. $2,375,000

Advertisement:

33 Maryknoll Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,815 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,920-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

58 Burr Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 3,461 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,094-square-foot lot. $2,035,000

8 Rockwood Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 4,061 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,718-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

8 Weir St. Ext One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,502 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,920-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

380 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1934, 1,980 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,636-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

6 Smith Road One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 2,744 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,302-square-foot lot. $1,245,000

10 Coolidge Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 2,172 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,802-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

23 Shipyard Drive #401 Condo, built in 2012, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000

21 Hersey St. One-family Antique, built in 1850, 1,694 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,660-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

28 Bulow Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,281 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,616-square-foot lot. $770,000

49 Whitcomb Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1941, 2,046 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,926-square-foot lot. $700,000

160 South St. #2 Condo. $690,000

344 High St. One-family Antique, built in 1897, 1,277 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,663-square-foot lot. $525,000

344 High St. One-family Antique, built in 1897, 1,277 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,663-square-foot lot. $525,000

59 Manatee Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1915, 967 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,717-square-foot lot. $490,000

HOLBROOK

344 S Franklin St. One-family Old Style, built in 1820, 1,858 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,280-square-foot lot. $535,000

4 White Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,414-square-foot lot. $479,900

96 Poole Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,205-square-foot lot. $330,000

68 Spring St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 957 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,040-square-foot lot. $310,000

Advertisement:

18 Hemlock Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 872 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $305,000

HOLLISTON

112 Mohawk Path One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 4,200 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,162-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

47 Bittersweet Circle #26 Condo. $825,000

152 Prospect St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,810 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $500,000

HOPKINTON

53 N Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 5,469 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 53,749-square-foot lot. $1,947,900

6 Pendulum Pass One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 4,322 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,043-square-foot lot. $1,271,000

7 Elizabeth Road One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,078 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 50,821-square-foot lot. $1,240,000

5 Lyford Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1995, 3,258 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 45,002-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

27 Walnut Way #27 Condo, built in 2019, 2,756 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,130,000

7 Meadowland Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,094 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100,663-square-foot lot. $950,000

14 Valleywood Road One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,804 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,435-square-foot lot. $830,000

20 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,327 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,429-square-foot lot. $770,000

15 Oliver Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,992 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,781-square-foot lot. $730,000

30 W Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 82,751-square-foot lot. $726,000

HUDSON

70 Bennett St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,256 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,263-square-foot lot. $750,000

32 Blueberry Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,704 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,075-square-foot lot. $649,000

38 Gates Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,640 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,200-square-foot lot. $500,000

28 Meadowbrook Road One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,793-square-foot lot. $487,500

26 Richardson Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,107 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $480,000

Advertisement:

141 River St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,802-square-foot lot. $475,000

33 Priest St. One-family Conventional, built in 1892, 1,453 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,663-square-foot lot. $439,900

HULL

1072 Nantasket Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 970 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 3,565-square-foot lot. $475,000

153 Manomet Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,615 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,861-square-foot lot. $443,000

HYDE PARK

1131 Hyde Park Ave. One-family Victorian, built in 1890, 3,969 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,349-square-foot lot. $899,000

92 W Milton St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,958 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,986-square-foot lot. $889,100

86-88 Wood Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,870 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $875,000

19 Thatcher St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 2,286 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,300-square-foot lot. $860,325

95 Williams Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,923 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,581-square-foot lot. $801,000

198 Dana Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,501 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,481-square-foot lot. $800,000

142 Summer St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,998-square-foot lot. $679,417

35 Joan Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1950, 2,455 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,917-square-foot lot. $672,525

100 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,244-square-foot lot. $655,000

87 Walnut St. Two-Family, built in 1910, 1,408 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,953-square-foot lot. $560,000

IPSWICH

13 Dow Brook Circle #45 Condo. $1,178,999

6 Cape Ann Circle One-family Contemporary, built in 2002, 3,263 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,347-square-foot lot. $850,000

28 Eagle Hill Road One-family Camp/Cabin, built in 1930, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,256-square-foot lot. $625,000

381 Linebrook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $370,000

Advertisement:

JAMAICA PLAIN

23-R Cheshire St. #23R Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 4,086 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,300,000

65 Bynner St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1987, 2,335 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,532-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

71 Saint Rose St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1905, 3,351 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,562-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

10 Zamora Court #10 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2013, 2,643 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,643-square-foot lot. $1,350,548

40 Cheshire St. #40 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,885 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,545-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

303 Perkins St. #A302 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1979, 1,489 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,845-square-foot lot. $875,000

37 Boynton St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1910, 1,570 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,570-square-foot lot. $870,000

8 Boylston St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1905, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,250-square-foot lot. $615,000

20 Forest Hills St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1914, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,024-square-foot lot. $605,000

19 Rosemary St. #3 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1901, 840 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 840-square-foot lot. $579,000

47 Dalrymple St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1905, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,046-square-foot lot. $567,500

116 Minden St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1900, 881 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 881-square-foot lot. $495,000

30 Jamaicaway #8 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 607 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 607-square-foot lot. $367,500

580 Centre St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,094 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,480-square-foot lot. $250,000

KINGSTON

7 Thomas St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 1,464 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,270-square-foot lot. $430,000

19 Schofield Road #19 Condo Family Flat, built in 1985, 1,030 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $280,000

LAKEVILLE

52 Fuller Shores Road One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,333 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 79,583-square-foot lot. $715,000

1 Hawthorne St. One-family Ranch, built in 1993, 1,650 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,436-square-foot lot. $680,000

Advertisement:

12 Anaconda Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1972, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,500-square-foot lot. $455,000

57 Long Point Road #109 Condo, built in 2021, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $449,900

47 Riverside Drive #D Condo. $395,000

8 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2013, 1,888 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $240,000

LAWRENCE

476-1/2 Haverhill St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,297 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,747-square-foot lot. $724,000

68-70 Manchester St. Two-family Duplex, built in 2018, 2,464 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $690,000

26 Hofmann Ave. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1970, 1,416 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,545-square-foot lot. $650,000

334-336 Park St. Two-family Duplex, built in 2004, 2,296 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,780-square-foot lot. $650,000

33-35 Floral St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1915, 2,802 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $630,000

115-117 Saratoga St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 2,528 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,157-square-foot lot. $600,000

38 Orchard St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 2,060 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,922-square-foot lot. $600,000

121 Farley St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,372 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $520,000

16 Rockwood Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $504,000

25 Kingston St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,255-square-foot lot. $335,000

469 Hampshire St. #A Condo, built in 1987, 1,293 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $275,000

469 Hampshire St. #B Condo, built in 1987, 1,305 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000

LEXINGTON

22 Holmes Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 2,329 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,435-square-foot lot. $3,895,000

20 Ingleside Road One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,340 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 38,276-square-foot lot. $2,899,000

Advertisement:

6 Hampton Road One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,433 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 31,742-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

14 Milk St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,364 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,420-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

92 Adams St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 3,636 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,613-square-foot lot. $1,820,000

16 Village Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 3,514 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,727-square-foot lot. $1,810,000

43 Moreland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,576 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,730-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

682 Marrett Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,086 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,049-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

8 Sullivan St. One-family Conventional, built in 1955, 1,905 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,195,000

26 Robbins Road One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,891 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

87 Bridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,899-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

7 Young St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1965, 1,086 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,993-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

1 Sherman St. #3 Condo, built in 1919, 1,914 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $980,000

262 Marrett Road One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,116-square-foot lot. $795,000

LINCOLN

54 Bedford Road One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,624 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 120,206-square-foot lot. $2,160,000

7 Oak Meadow Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1981, 4,182 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 117,612-square-foot lot. $1,697,000

140 Lincoln Road #213 Condo, built in 1992, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000

8 Ridge Road #3 Condo, built in 1971, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000

LITTLETON

307 Tahattawan Road One-family Split Level, built in 1969, 1,886 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,092-square-foot lot. $600,000

38 Shaker Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1967, 1,824 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,402-square-foot lot. $550,000

LOWELL

28 Corinthian Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,662 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,040-square-foot lot. $600,000

Advertisement:

17 Kearney Sq #C2 Condo. $575,000

53 Billings St. One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 2,447 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,394-square-foot lot. $550,000

61 Corbett St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1900, 480 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,617-square-foot lot. $510,000

28 Dover St. One-family Conventional, built in 1870, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,978-square-foot lot. $495,000

99 Jenness St. One-family Conventional, built in 1896, 1,870 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,044-square-foot lot. $490,000

428 Butman Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,535 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $474,000

9 Dublin St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,052 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,322-square-foot lot. $450,000

32 Blossom St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,558 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $425,000

153 Jewett St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $415,000

398 Wentworth Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $415,000

38 June St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,645-square-foot lot. $395,000

12 Shea St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $390,000

41 School St. #B Condo, built in 1880, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $273,000

1710 Skyline Drive #11 Condo, built in 1985, 918 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $258,000

4 Jewett Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,520-square-foot lot. $248,500

60 Arnold Ave. #60 Condo, built in 1982, 744 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $234,000

130 John St. #249 Condo, built in 1871, 1,217 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $212,600

LYNN

25 Brimblecom St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1915, 3,492 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,061-square-foot lot. $970,000

106 Bowler St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,216 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,291-square-foot lot. $775,000

54 Archer St. Two-Family, built in 1926, 2,496 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,022-square-foot lot. $750,000

Advertisement:

35 Burchstead Place Two-Family, built in 1905, 2,565 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,738-square-foot lot. $730,000

78-80 Marianna St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,733 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,431-square-foot lot. $700,000

39 Cottage St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1925, 2,931 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,280-square-foot lot. $617,000

12 Sanderson Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,518 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,558-square-foot lot. $580,000

144 S Common St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1905, 3,590 square feet, 15 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,028-square-foot lot. $550,000

17 Whiting St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,328-square-foot lot. $550,000

31 Keslar Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,560-square-foot lot. $540,000

46 Neptune St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 3,369 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,782-square-foot lot. $525,000

19 Atkinson St. One-family Old Style, built in 1915, 1,059 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,626-square-foot lot. $518,200

65 N Federal St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,097-square-foot lot. $490,000

72 Woodman St. Two-Family, built in 1910, 1,755 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,994-square-foot lot. $485,000

103 Sterling St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,757-square-foot lot. $480,000

39 Magnolia Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 4,742-square-foot lot. $420,000

69 Cliff St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 630 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,408-square-foot lot. $400,000

80-82 Broad St. #5 Condo, built in 1902, 1,039 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,832-square-foot lot. $355,000

23 Franklin St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 693 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,050-square-foot lot. $305,000

LYNNFIELD

20 Apple Hill Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1962, 3,247 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,101-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

Advertisement:

28 Huckleberry Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 2,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $940,000

37 Greenwood Road One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,829 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,096-square-foot lot. $854,000

2 Homestead Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 2,355 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,406-square-foot lot. $750,000

6 Dewing Road One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,375-square-foot lot. $725,000

MALDEN

71-73 Highland Ave. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,484 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $964,000

56-58 Waverly St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,770 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,370-square-foot lot. $950,000

28 Willard St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 2,366 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,079-square-foot lot. $840,000

10 Grace St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1880, 2,044 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,341-square-foot lot. $810,000

19 Chatham St. Ext One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,034-square-foot lot. $800,000

4 Maurice St. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,645-square-foot lot. $680,000

150 Floral Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,526 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,521-square-foot lot. $670,000

77 High Rock Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,785 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,978-square-foot lot. $635,000

68 Gilbert St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,206 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,975-square-foot lot. $575,000

274 Highland Ave. #5 Condo, built in 1900, 781 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000

3 Lilly St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 1,044 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,803-square-foot lot. $420,000

30 Franklin St. #221 Condo, built in 2005, 747 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $365,000

31 Lodgen Court #2E Condo, built in 1979, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

30 Rich St. #20 Condo, built in 1970, 590 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $260,000

Advertisement:

28 Olive Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 845 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,152-square-foot lot. $225,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

8 Boardman Ave. One-family Contemporary, built in 1969, 3,223 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,614-square-foot lot. $4,000,000

19 Harbor St. One-family Old Style, built in 1878, 5,175 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 56,940-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

504 Summer St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1955, 3,198 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,280-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

MANSFIELD

30 Columbus Ave. Two-Family, built in 1910, 2,329 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,483-square-foot lot. $635,000

MARBLEHEAD

11 Coolidge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,440-square-foot lot. $2,075,000

1 Devereux St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 3,278 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,350-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

33 Devereux St. One-family Old Style, built in 1879, 2,148 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,185-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

6 Mount Vernon St. #1 Condo, built in 1800, 754 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $900,000

6 Mount Vernon St. #2 Condo, built in 1800, 736 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $900,000

6 Mount Vernon St. #3 Condo, built in 1800, 684 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $900,000

6 Mount Vernon St. #4 Condo, built in 1800, 381 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $900,000

35 Kenneth Road One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,825 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,296-square-foot lot. $755,000

11 Elbridge Lane #18 Condo. $679,000

3 Devereux St. One-family Conventional, built in 2017, 1,664 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 6,019-square-foot lot. $400,000

MARLBOROUGH

2 Sudbury St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,850 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 182,952-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

51 Eager Court One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,946 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,924-square-foot lot. $880,000

127 Ewald Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,032 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,081-square-foot lot. $760,000

566 Stow Road One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 128,066-square-foot lot. $720,000

Advertisement:

32 Summit Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,407 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,242-square-foot lot. $560,000

18 Dowling Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,812 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $450,000

29 Westminster Drive #29 Condo, built in 1998, 1,795 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $404,900

127 Beach St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,900-square-foot lot. $349,000

MARSHFIELD

1339 Ferry St. One-family Ranch, built in 1973, 1,939 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,021-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

76 Prospect St. One-family Antique, built in 1890, 5,612 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

3 Cottage Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 4,225 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,384-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

347 Prince Rogers Way One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,797 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,505,000

78 Parker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,276 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

10 Windsor Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,778 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

21 Philips Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,880 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

78 Earldor Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,208 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,566-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

588 Pine St. One-family Conventional, built in 1948, 1,912 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 128,066-square-foot lot. $865,000

1323 Ferry St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1936, 1,984 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,350-square-foot lot. $800,000

95 Bradley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,479-square-foot lot. $775,000

31 Spyglass Landing Drive #31 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,139 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $655,000

181 Valley Path One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,842 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $575,000

713 Webster St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,524 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,650-square-foot lot. $452,805

Advertisement:

1323 Ferry St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1936, 1,984 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,350-square-foot lot. $225,000

MATTAPAN

83 Hollingsworth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,391 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,201-square-foot lot. $380,000

MAYNARD

12 Field St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $755,000

1 Silver Hill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,736 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,755-square-foot lot. $620,000

4 Bellevue Ter One-family Conventional, built in 1947, 1,968 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,059-square-foot lot. $600,000

180 Summer St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1984, 1,086 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,081-square-foot lot. $580,000

4 Bancroft St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,413-square-foot lot. $453,500

198 Main St. #198 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,116 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,943-square-foot lot. $330,000

MEDFIELD

27 Indian Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,993 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,806-square-foot lot. $900,000

1 Copperwood Road One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,306 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,732-square-foot lot. $885,000

8 Brastow Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1983, 1,862 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,627-square-foot lot. $750,000

41 Rocky Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $625,000

30 Dale St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 988 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,797-square-foot lot. $549,900

49 Brook St. #49 Condo, built in 1989, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000

MEDFORD

20-22 West St. #20 Condo. $1,396,000

27-29 South St. #27 Condo. $1,350,000

12 Mystic St. Two-Family, built in 1912, 2,554 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,115,000

85 Sharon St. #85 Condo, built in 2004, 1,735 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,060,000

347 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,002-square-foot lot. $885,000

Advertisement:

14 Webster St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,869-square-foot lot. $873,000

30 Revere Beach Pkwy #810 Condo High-Rise, built in 1987, 1,583 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $790,000

96 Bonner Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,764 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $715,000

161 4th St. Two-Family, built in 1920, 2,725 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,066-square-foot lot. $630,000

112 Washington St. #3 Condo, built in 2011, 1,267 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

28 9th St. #203 Condo High-Rise, built in 1986, 1,182 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $560,000

8 Hamlin Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1905, 1,954 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

8 Hamlin Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1905, 1,954 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $520,000

28 9th St. #103 Condo High-Rise, built in 1986, 790 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $450,000

2 Bellevue Ter #2A Condo, built in 1885, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $372,000

MEDWAY

1 Harmony Way #3 Condo. $660,000

50 Fisher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 167,706-square-foot lot. $655,000

6 Lee Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $500,000

MELROSE

10 Blueberry Hill Lane #10 Condo. $1,200,000

25 Shadow Road One-family Gambrel, built in 1962, 2,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,934-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

9-11 Linwood Ave. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1913, 2,601 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,571-square-foot lot. $930,000

19 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,166 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,175-square-foot lot. $785,000

35 Edgemere St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,923-square-foot lot. $750,000

214 Laurel St. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,802-square-foot lot. $690,000

84 Wheeler Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $690,000

Advertisement:

67 Granite St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1923, 1,620 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,162-square-foot lot. $680,000

220-230 Essex St. #9 Condo, built in 1953, 615 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $290,000

MERRIMAC

11-13 Vendome St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1875, 2,464 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $510,000

5 Adams St. One-family Old Style, built in 1895, 1,765 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $462,000

40 E Main St. #A Condo. $388,000

METHUEN

83 Pine Tree Drive #83 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,473 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $860,000

36 Pine Tree Drive #36 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,751 square feet, 2 baths. $780,000

48 Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,172 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $760,000

24 Rebecca Way #24 Condo, built in 2009, 1,609 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000

12 Ashley Lane #12 Condo, built in 2018, 2,036 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

50-52 Mystic St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,235 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $630,000

3 Falmouth St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,212-square-foot lot. $535,000

10 Edgar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,428 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $510,000

7 Hilltop Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,560-square-foot lot. $485,000

35 Webb St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,088 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,122-square-foot lot. $303,500

37 Maplewood Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 826 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $289,900

175 Old Ferry Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,024,531-square-foot lot. $250,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

1196 Centre St. One-family Conventional, built in 1970, 3,114 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,693-square-foot lot. $540,000

19 Elisha Drive #19 Condo, built in 2007, 2,095 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $520,000

174 Plympton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 1,652 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,313-square-foot lot. $495,000

Advertisement:

170 Wood St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1986, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $485,000

6 Mitchell St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,491 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $400,000

9 Sycamore Drive #9 Condo, built in 2004, 1,556 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000

10 Shaw Ave. Two-Family, built in 1930, 2,218 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $300,000

MIDDLETON

16 Old Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $935,000

36 Meadow Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 1,118 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $550,000

38 Village Road #310 Condo, built in 2003, 769 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $342,500

MILFORD

10 Woodridge Road One-family Tudor, built in 1986, 2,674 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,174-square-foot lot. $669,000

5 Bodio Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,747-square-foot lot. $585,000

14 Bradford Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1974, 1,957 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,700-square-foot lot. $560,000

29 Brown Bear Lane #94 Condo. $529,934

30 Brown Bear Lane #91 Condo. $526,374

1 Vickie Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,590 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $425,000

24 Country Club Lane #A Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,564 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $420,000

10 Carroll St. One-family Old Style, built in 1907, 832 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,001-square-foot lot. $390,000

15 Shadowbrook Lane #28 Condo, built in 1970, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000

MILLIS

1 Kensington Place #1 Condo, built in 2019, 1,808 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

8 Heritage Path One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,412 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $550,000

MILTON

21 Countryside Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1983, 4,545 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

13-15 Laurel Road Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1921, 2,633 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

Advertisement:

28 Elton Road Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 2,096 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,980-square-foot lot. $969,000

651 Canton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,894 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,815-square-foot lot. $933,000

42 Washington St. One-family Old Style, built in 1898, 2,515 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,498-square-foot lot. $900,000

72 Centre Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $900,000

40 Beacon St. Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $850,000

76 Hollingsworth Road One-family Split Level, built in 1961, 1,782 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,301-square-foot lot. $825,000

55 Huntington Road One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 1,700 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,101-square-foot lot. $800,000

2 Lawrence Road One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,332 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,240-square-foot lot. $700,000

531 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1949, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,507-square-foot lot. $665,000

NATICK

39 Harwood Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,172 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,058-square-foot lot. $1,775,000

221 Oak St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2014, 1,000 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 13,098-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

25 Stratford Road One-family Garrison, built in 1950, 2,030 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,764-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

20 Eastleigh Lane One-family Garrison, built in 1992, 1,708 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,952-square-foot lot. $915,000

31 Elmwood Ave. One-family Garrison, built in 1950, 1,902 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $880,000

10 Nouvelle Way #S301 Condo, built in 2008, 1,254 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $765,000

61 Pond St. #61 Condo, built in 1900, 1,944 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $629,000

24 Edwards Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $615,000

63 Pond St. #63 Condo, built in 1900, 1,185 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $435,000

Advertisement:

NEEDHAM

1122 Webster St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 7,101 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $3,300,000

15 Parker Road One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,920 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 10,106-square-foot lot. $2,925,000

94 Mackintosh Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,956 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $2,590,000

14 Ingleside Road One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,783 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

207 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1931, 2,554 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

26 Parkvale Road One-family Garrison, built in 1981, 2,844 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,221-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

22 Guild Road #22 Condo Duplex, built in 2016, 3,000 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,400,000

110 Parker Road One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,155 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,159-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

108 Bradford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1913, 2,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,498-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

333 Cartwright Road One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $950,000

12 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,768 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $910,000

NEWBURY

1 Plum Bush #1 Condo, built in 1930, 855 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,065,000

5 Moulton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,306 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $850,000

4 Plum Island Blvd Two-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,870 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $740,000

7 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,906 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,741-square-foot lot. $733,420

NEWBURYPORT

88-1/2 High St. One-family Federalist, built in 1994, 4,080 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,320-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

5 Truman Way One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,294 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,875-square-foot lot. $1,695,000

36 Daniel Lucy Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,086 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,276-square-foot lot. $1,580,000

Advertisement:

10 Congress St. One-family Old Style, built in 1844, 3,220 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,125-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

52 Milk St. One-family Antique, built in 1850, 1,850 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,990-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

26 Johnson St. One-family Conventional, built in 1850, 2,093 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,440-square-foot lot. $950,000

1 Carlton Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,615 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $847,000

19 Purchase St. One-family Old Style, built in 1850, 2,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

70 Curzon Mill Road One-family Conventional, built in 1800, 1,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,098-square-foot lot. $690,000

47 Washington St. #B Condo, built in 1850, 1,173 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000

38 Clipper Way #38 Condo, built in 2000, 1,395 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,100

5 Woodman Way #106 Condo, built in 2004, 1,130 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $474,000

NEWTON

180 Allen Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,712 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $4,250,000

19 Gordon Road One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,862 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,719-square-foot lot. $2,858,000

21 Wamesit Road One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 3,877 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,100-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

60 Levbert Road One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 2,942 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

34 Sevland Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 3,071 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,062-square-foot lot. $2,320,000

11 Considine Road One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,542 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,809-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

26 Shepherd Park One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,750 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,472-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

148 Pine St. #1 Condo. $1,895,000

150 Pine St. #1 Condo. $1,895,000

152 Pine St. #1 Condo. $1,895,000

6-8 Beecher Ter #B Condo, built in 1954, 2,439 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,675-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

28 Schofield Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,212 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,124-square-foot lot. $1,835,000

Advertisement:

83 Larchmont Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 1,936 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,030-square-foot lot. $1,760,000

43 Carver Road One-family Victorian, built in 1890, 2,242 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,760-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

175 Waverley Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,130 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,001-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

99-101 Crafts St. #99 Condo. $1,525,000

125 Eliot Ave. #125 Condo Victorian, built in 1840, 2,187 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,316-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

65 Mary Ellen Road One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 2,494 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,170-square-foot lot. $1,412,404

47-49 Ripley St. Two-Family, built in 1958, 2,100 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,649-square-foot lot. $1,389,000

58 Wetherell St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,596 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,123-square-foot lot. $1,322,762

51 Albert Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,944 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,021-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

80-A Jackson St. #80A Condo Townhse-End, built in 2000, 1,791 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

288 Parker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,849-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

118 Clark St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,688 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,090-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

161 Linwood Ave. Two-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,860 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $995,000

101-103 Warwick Road #101 Condo. $980,000

101 Warwick Road #103 Condo. $980,000

138 Pearl St. #138 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1999, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,400-square-foot lot. $980,000

117 Russell Road One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,548 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,860-square-foot lot. $940,000

55 Green St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,776 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,910-square-foot lot. $892,000

41 Murray Road #A Condo. $867,500

116 Florence St. #A Condo, built in 1987, 1,684 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,701-square-foot lot. $675,000

30 Columbia Ave. #1 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1997, 1,438 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,149-square-foot lot. $675,000

Advertisement:

4 Hersey St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,039-square-foot lot. $660,000

12 Waban St. #2 Condo Victorian, built in 1872, 1,293 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,668-square-foot lot. $580,000

100 Madison Ave. #4 Condo, built in 1900, 646 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,040-square-foot lot. $490,000

NORFOLK

10 Nichols Way One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,980 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

28 Cleveland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,870 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,349-square-foot lot. $710,250

39 Lois Lane #39 Condo, built in 2005, 2,215 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $570,000

NORTH ANDOVER

103 Rosemont Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,810 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,425-square-foot lot. $1,242,000

1 Scott Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 3,565 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 159,865-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

173 Coachmans Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1975, 3,652 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 74,488-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

111 Woodcrest Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 2,826 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $980,000

340 Foster St. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,308 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $785,000

29 Edmands Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 2,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,201-square-foot lot. $675,000

9 Princeton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $585,000

35 Wood Ave. #35 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,194 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $408,000

120 Edgelawn Ave. #9 Condo, built in 1967, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

4 Fernview Ave. #3 Condo, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $307,000

52 Farrwood Ave. #2 Condo, built in 1967, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $218,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

158 Cranberry Road One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,598 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $805,000

14 Butterfly Way One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,628 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,290-square-foot lot. $785,000

Advertisement:

77 Oak Crest Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,864 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,900-square-foot lot. $600,000

46 Bucklin St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $567,500

10 Bellevue Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,132 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $500,000

315 Hoppin Hill Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,082-square-foot lot. $450,000

52 Avery St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,406 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,895-square-foot lot. $450,000

12 Kenney Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,176 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,753-square-foot lot. $445,000

234 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1850, 2,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,010-square-foot lot. $350,000

87 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,916-square-foot lot. $250,000

NORTHBOROUGH

2 Blueberry Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,805 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,656-square-foot lot. $1,095,000

213 Whitney St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,588 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 173,765-square-foot lot. $990,000

106 Indian Meadow Drive One-family Raised Cape, built in 1984, 1,953 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,923-square-foot lot. $740,000

19 Indian Meadow Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1984, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,264-square-foot lot. $728,500

6 Lexington Road One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,685 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,904-square-foot lot. $645,000

110 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1932, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 234,183-square-foot lot. $560,000

145 Davis St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1983, 1,362 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,214-square-foot lot. $505,000

1 Fisk Drive #1 Condo, built in 1995, 1,299 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $480,000

12 Chandler Way #12 Condo, built in 1995, 1,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $425,000

75 SW Cutoff #B Condo Duplex, built in 1982, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $250,000

Advertisement:

NORTH READING

17 Tower Hill Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 1,158 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $700,000

491 Park St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,002 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $650,000

NORTON

35 S Worcester St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1875, 3,733 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 36,721-square-foot lot. $749,000

39 Cross St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,562 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 76,230-square-foot lot. $625,000

2 Billys Way One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 85,378-square-foot lot. $565,000

158 Plain St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1985, 1,130 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 70,567-square-foot lot. $460,000

11 Robin Circle #4 Condo, built in 1986, 1,284 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

13 Maple St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,656 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $255,000

NORWELL

43 Mount Hope St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $765,000

NORWOOD

117 Walpole St. One-family Conventional, built in 1908, 3,650 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,660-square-foot lot. $925,000

96 Ellis Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1891, 1,754 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,530-square-foot lot. $715,000

98 Casey St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,884-square-foot lot. $700,000

18 Norton Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1954, 1,585 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,534-square-foot lot. $635,000

12 Devon Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,634 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,680-square-foot lot. $620,000

28 Ellis Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,367 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,124-square-foot lot. $615,000

4 Baker St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1923, 3,168 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,064-square-foot lot. $610,000

18 Jefferson Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,682 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,503-square-foot lot. $589,900

Advertisement:

785 Washington St. #206 Condo, built in 1989, 1,623 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $499,900

PEABODY

9 Mary Rose Way One-family Contemporary, built in 1993, 2,429 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,334-square-foot lot. $805,000

7 Tremont St. Three-family Old Style, built in 1850, 3,080 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,532-square-foot lot. $797,000

5 Beeman Road One-family Gambrel, built in 1960, 2,880 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,721-square-foot lot. $749,000

5 Bowen Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,130 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,958-square-foot lot. $630,000

1 Magnolia Ter One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,751-square-foot lot. $590,000

22 Donegal Road One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $585,000

111 Foster St. #509 Condo, built in 1988, 692 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000

PEMBROKE

67 Prince Way One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,132-square-foot lot. $820,000

135 Birch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 4,704 square feet, 2 baths, on 64,468-square-foot lot. $780,000

306 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,336 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,277-square-foot lot. $775,000

28 Kerri Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,128-square-foot lot. $710,000

120 Standish St. One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 900 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 45,494-square-foot lot. $601,000

21 Stetson Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1987, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,273-square-foot lot. $595,000

171 Wampatuck St. One-family Ranch, built in 1939, 1,112 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $577,000

38 N Boundary Road One-family Garrison, built in 1954, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,497-square-foot lot. $465,000

PEPPERELL

65 River Road One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,718 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $825,000

63 Heald St. One-family Ranch, built in 2020, 1,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $665,000

Advertisement:

4 Scotch Pine Farm Way One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 2,430 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 170,320-square-foot lot. $554,900

27 Emerson Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 1,896 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,487-square-foot lot. $507,000

157 Townsend St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1973, 1,434 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,689-square-foot lot. $505,000

12 Railroad St. #12 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,191 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $455,000

20 Leighton St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,369 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,454-square-foot lot. $300,000

PLYMOUTH

20 Veridian #20 Condo. $1,042,491

11 Bridge Gate One-family Contemporary, built in 2005, 3,244 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,255-square-foot lot. $1,011,000

3 Jamies Path One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,292 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,719-square-foot lot. $750,000

720 Ship Pond Road One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,763 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 124,980-square-foot lot. $739,900

12 Valley Front One-family Contemporary, built in 2005, 2,555 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,185-square-foot lot. $720,000

5-7 Chilton St. Three-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,570 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,240-square-foot lot. $700,000

21 Russell Mills Road One-family, built in 1860, 2,259 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 94,488-square-foot lot. $660,000

51 Speedwell Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,744 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,947-square-foot lot. $639,000

2 Lukes Way One-family Split Level, built in 1978, 1,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $600,000

8 Scott Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1979, 2,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

19 Reed Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,835 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $425,000

62 Esta Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1967, 1,163 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $410,000

164 Rocky Hill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 754 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,611-square-foot lot. $391,000

Advertisement:

QUINCY

125 Dorchester St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2017, 2,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,072-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

5 Hutchinson Lane #5 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,595 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,350,000

316 Fayette St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1910, 3,195 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

94 Grand View Ave. One-family Antique, built in 1900, 3,845 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,122-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

2001 Marina Drive #503 Condo, built in 1987, 1,634 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000

164 Davis St. Two-Family, built in 1910, 2,554 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $925,000

21 Caledonia Ave. Two-family Duplex, built in 1897, 2,086 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $900,000

60 Newbury St. #1 Condo. $860,000

190 Beach St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,855 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $760,000

34 Webster St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,183 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,962-square-foot lot. $755,000

7 Lawton Road One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,940-square-foot lot. $750,000

89 Glover Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,891-square-foot lot. $700,000

85 Hilma St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1950, 1,169 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $685,000

15 Martell Road One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,264 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,144-square-foot lot. $635,000

20 Rhude St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,343-square-foot lot. $531,000

24 Chase St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 1,418 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $513,900

625 Sea St. One-family Conventional, built in 1908, 1,549 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,526-square-foot lot. $490,000

36 Hilltop St. One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 1,445 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,098-square-foot lot. $485,000

328 Copeland St. #1B Condo, built in 2006, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $447,000

Advertisement:

18 Ruthven St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,443 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $441,000

115 W Squantum St. #312 Condo, built in 1975, 1,093 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $410,000

24 South St. #102 Condo, built in 1976, 990 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

89 Glover Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,891-square-foot lot. $350,000

808 Willard St. #F1 Condo, built in 1965, 771 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000

11 Bethel Ter One-family Conventional, built in 1934, 1,347 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,399-square-foot lot. $290,000

RANDOLPH

11 Alward Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,347-square-foot lot. $718,000

11 Mark Ter One-family Raised Ranch, built in 2001, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,176-square-foot lot. $655,000

15 Van Tassel Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,221-square-foot lot. $600,000

12 Emeline St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1948, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,350-square-foot lot. $590,000

4 Maple Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,722 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,293-square-foot lot. $587,500

4 Darrell Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,686 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,220-square-foot lot. $500,000

295 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,358-square-foot lot. $490,000

10 Lind Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $450,000

44 Bartlett Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,880-square-foot lot. $437,000

100 Reed St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,274 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,415-square-foot lot. $415,000

3 Tilton St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1950, 964 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,922-square-foot lot. $350,000

RAYNHAM

138 Clubhouse Circle One-family Ranch, built in 2006, 1,688 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $535,000

Advertisement:

32 River St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 2,820 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 79,292-square-foot lot. $500,000

59 Michael Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,137-square-foot lot. $430,000

165 Nicholas Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $383,000

READING

16 Taylor Drive #3004 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 2,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $975,000

46 Putnam Road One-family Split Level, built in 1957, 1,621 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,837-square-foot lot. $966,000

524 Pearl St. One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 2,659 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $962,500

201 Van Norden Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1965, 944 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $865,000

37 Joseph Way One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1958, 3,085 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,600-square-foot lot. $829,900

431 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,521 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,127-square-foot lot. $750,000

215 Washington St. One-family Old Style, built in 1760, 1,379 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,112-square-foot lot. $707,000

13 Lawrence Road One-family Ranch, built in 1931, 1,532 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,886-square-foot lot. $694,000

406 Gazebo Circle #406 Condo, built in 1996, 1,178 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

50 Johanna Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1974, 1,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,876-square-foot lot. $500,000

REVERE

55 School St. Two-Family, built in 1985, 3,190 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,014-square-foot lot. $905,000

37 Revere Beach Blvd Two-Family, built in 1880, 3,089 square feet, 11 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,099-square-foot lot. $850,000

63 Sullivan St. Two-Family, built in 1970, 2,708 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,210-square-foot lot. $840,000

75 Marshall St. N One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $805,000

65 Griffin St. One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 2,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $750,000

Advertisement:

909 Revere Beach Pkwy One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 2,902 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,056-square-foot lot. $700,000

58-60 Bradstreet Ave. #1 Condo. $680,000

38 Arcadia St. Two-Family, built in 2002, 2,150 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $675,000

88 Bradstreet Ave. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,178 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,665-square-foot lot. $665,000

182 Proctor Ave. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1870, 3,081 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,075-square-foot lot. $595,000

18 Beckert Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1933, 1,133 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,162-square-foot lot. $575,000

509 Broadway #1 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 532 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000

ROCKLAND

128 Exchange St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,547 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,035-square-foot lot. $495,000

26 Bigelow Ave. #26 Condo, built in 1987, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $345,000

15 Holly Court #15 Condo, built in 1988, 1,518 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,213,277-square-foot lot. $300,000

ROCKPORT

340 Granite St. #4 Condo, built in 1910, 588 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

ROSLINDALE

173 Durnell Ave. Two-Family, built in 1890, 2,982 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,426-square-foot lot. $985,611

59 Zeller St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,826 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,420-square-foot lot. $910,000

1 Crestview Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,788 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,454-square-foot lot. $855,000

62 Dale St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1928, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $800,000

11 Haydn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

52 Aldrich St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,377 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $750,000

66 Fawndale Road #3 Condo. $705,000

77 Clare Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1950, 1,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

24 Brookdale St. Two-Family, built in 1904, 1,828 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,553-square-foot lot. $550,000

Advertisement:

95-97 Neponset Ave. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1928, 1,051 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000

ROWLEY

104 Trowbridge Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,330 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,250-square-foot lot. $1,099,000

740 Haverhill St. One-family Split Level, built in 1977, 1,447 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,941-square-foot lot. $725,000

17 Jellison Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,218 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,823-square-foot lot. $490,000

ROXBURY

47 Hillside St. Three-family Decker, built in 1911, 5,168 square feet, 18 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,565-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

49 Georgia St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,755 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,035-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

370 Harrison Ave. #1010 Condo. $1,263,000

23 Harold St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1905, 3,189 square feet, 17 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,109-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

9 Mount Pleasant Ave. Three-family Decker, built in 1885, 4,410 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,625-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

14 John Eliot Sq #4B Condo. $575,000

14 John Eliot Sq #4C Condo. $575,000

370-380 Harrison Ave. #1026 Condo. $202,900

SALEM

5 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1828, 2,882 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,243-square-foot lot. $1,590,000

28 Fairmount St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 3,043 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,365-square-foot lot. $750,000

22 Sable Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1972, 1,970 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,379-square-foot lot. $725,000

89 Bridge St. #1 Condo, built in 1850, 1,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,237-square-foot lot. $655,000

1 Savoy Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,111 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,369-square-foot lot. $630,000

8 Laurent Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,630 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,397-square-foot lot. $626,000

12 Lincoln Road One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $575,000

60 Marlborough Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1983, 1,928 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,366-square-foot lot. $575,000

50 Freedom Holw #204 Condo, built in 1980, 1,341 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $569,000

Advertisement:

40-42 School St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1880, 2,472 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,690-square-foot lot. $550,000

13 Barton St. One-family Old Style, built in 1870, 1,207 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,818-square-foot lot. $520,000

49 Warren St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1918, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,105-square-foot lot. $520,000

30 Proctor St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,009-square-foot lot. $510,000

24 Fowler St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1870, 2,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 1,921-square-foot lot. $500,000

49 Federal St. #4 Condo. $499,900

49 Federal St. #4 Condo. $470,000

44 Essex St. #2 Condo, built in 1900, 1,061 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

15 1st St. #A2 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,419 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $447,000

5 School St. #5 Condo, built in 1980, 1,329 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

SALISBURY

4 Derby Lane #A Condo, built in 2007, 2,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $655,000

123 Cable Ave. #B Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,406 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $520,000

12 Cushing St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,335 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,739-square-foot lot. $516,000

SAUGUS

15 Birch Pond Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,736 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,134-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

15 Felton St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,190 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,975-square-foot lot. $650,000

25 Oak Point Road One-family Ranch, built in 1982, 1,927 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $635,000

18 Putnam St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,900 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $630,000

18 Bayfield Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,273-square-foot lot. $621,000

9 Hood St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,474 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,053-square-foot lot. $608,000

29 Pleasant Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,659 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,494-square-foot lot. $603,000

Advertisement:

54 Pearson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $600,000

28 Oak Point Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,061 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,225-square-foot lot. $550,000

SCITUATE

596 Hatherly Road One-family, built in 2012, 3,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

58 Woodworth Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 7,980 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $975,000

96 Lawson Ter One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,949-square-foot lot. $860,000

26 Tilden Road One-family Split Level, built in 1959, 1,714 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $719,500

32 Hughey Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,370-square-foot lot. $690,000

13 Hillcrest Road One-family Ranch, built in 1973, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,185-square-foot lot. $502,000

21 Fay Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1935, 920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $350,000

SHARON

42 Castle Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 4,188 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,299-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

4 Ginger Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,888 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,002-square-foot lot. $1,225,500

357 N Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,270-square-foot lot. $945,000

32 Madison Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,835-square-foot lot. $785,000

86 Bullard St. One-family Conventional, built in 1922, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 62,566-square-foot lot. $700,000

18 Sandy Ridge Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,013-square-foot lot. $620,000

21 Tolman St. One-family Conventional, built in 1851, 1,167 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,610-square-foot lot. $600,000

11 Lyndon Road One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,062 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,620-square-foot lot. $540,000

19 Summit Ave. #19 Condo, built in 1927, 1,386 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $513,000

Advertisement:

40 Bayberry Drive #1 Condo, built in 1972, 691 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $215,000

SHERBORN

6 Abbey Road #6 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $985,000

160 Nason Hill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,286 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 132,858-square-foot lot. $975,000

84 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 834 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $799,000

SHREWSBURY

5 Hawthorne Road One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,961 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,632-square-foot lot. $981,000

288 Spring St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1985, 3,419 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,598-square-foot lot. $875,000

2 Silver Gate Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,360 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,816-square-foot lot. $811,238

6 Evergreen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,453 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,077-square-foot lot. $809,100

70 Summer St. One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,864 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $724,000

32 Minuteman Way One-family Conventional, built in 1983, 1,912 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $695,000

31 Monadnock Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,416 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,575-square-foot lot. $673,000

26 Ruthen Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,757 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,547-square-foot lot. $600,000

32 Fairlawn Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,299 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $538,000

4 Taha Drive #4 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,252 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $524,000

19 Holman St. One-family Cottage, built in 1926, 1,282 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,905-square-foot lot. $510,000

22 Mercury Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,261 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,375-square-foot lot. $425,000

65 Commons Drive #610 Condo, built in 1974, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

48 Shrewsbury Green Drive #B Condo, built in 1973, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $262,500

14 Bosworth Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,710 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $250,000

Advertisement:

SOMERVILLE

52 Grove St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,608 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,025-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

156 Sycamore St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,472 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

5 Hersey St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,450 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,270-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

36 Corinthian Road One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,209 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,159-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

86 Glen St. One-family Cottage, built in 1890, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $1,190,000

109-111 Prospect St. #305 Condo. $1,150,000

15 Russell Road Two-Family, built in 1910, 2,994 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,805-square-foot lot. $1,095,000

73 Park St. #1 Condo. $1,052,000

4 Elmwood Ter #C Condo Townhse-End, built in 2002, 1,482 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,050,000

34 Willow Ave. #1 Condo Two Family, built in 1920, 1,270 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $952,000

29 Mansfield St. #29 Condo Decker, built in 1900, 1,399 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000

36 Oxford St. #36 Condo Decker, built in 1920, 1,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $755,000

103 Belmont St. #1 Condo Two Family, built in 1900, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $697,000

7 Arnold Ave. #7 Condo Two Family, built in 1900, 702 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $650,000

110 Pearl St. #5 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 985 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $541,000

261 Highland Ave. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1900, 418 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $355,000

28 Pinckney St. #1 Condo Duplex, built in 1900, 200 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $225,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

3 Barn Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,940 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,546-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

125 Parkerville Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $550,000

2 Richards Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,635 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,809-square-foot lot. $515,000

194 Parkerville Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1967, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,491-square-foot lot. $465,000

Advertisement:

SOUTH BOSTON

813 E Broadway Two-family Row-Middle, built in 1890, 3,667 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,750-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

2 W 6th St. #401 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2017, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,600,000

161 W 2nd St. Three-family Row-End, built in 1910, 2,775 square feet, 11 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,150-square-foot lot. $1,545,000

25 Channel Center St. #210 Condo High-Rise, built in 2004, 2,351 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,351-square-foot lot. $1,449,000

615 E 3rd St. #2 Condo. $1,298,825

5 O St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1890, 2,874 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,850-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

6 National St. Three-family Decker, built in 1890, 2,648 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,120-square-foot lot. $1,255,000

813 E 4th St. #813 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 1,959 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths, on 1,959-square-foot lot. $1,099,000

615 E 3rd St. #1 Condo. $1,062,675

881 E 2nd St. #5 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2015, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,000,000

521 E 8th St. #6 Condo. $939,000

350 W 2nd St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2012, 1,356 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,356-square-foot lot. $860,000

521 E 8th St. #1 Condo. $837,900

39 Dorchester St. #17 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1999, 1,168 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,168-square-foot lot. $793,500

50 B St. #5 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2002, 1,250 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,250-square-foot lot. $782,000

354 Dorchester St. #4 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2005, 1,284 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,284-square-foot lot. $716,500

137 O St. One-family Row-End, built in 1920, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 504-square-foot lot. $635,000

265 Silver St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1890, 767 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 767-square-foot lot. $540,000

364 K St. Three-family Row-Middle, built in 1900, 2,292 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,537-square-foot lot. $508,250

5 Viking St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 440 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 440-square-foot lot. $500,000

14 W Broadway #702 Condo. $214,300

STONEHAM

26 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family Split Entry, built in 1952, 3,877 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,328-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

Advertisement:

1 Elwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,014-square-foot lot. $876,000

461 Fellsway E One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,663 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,636-square-foot lot. $844,000

21 Evans Road One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,191 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,814-square-foot lot. $825,000

10-A Unicorn Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,929-square-foot lot. $750,000

15 Country Club Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,881 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,566-square-foot lot. $730,000

8 Kenneth Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,803 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,710-square-foot lot. $727,000

3 Vinton Court One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,424 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,340-square-foot lot. $700,000

7 Congress St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1870, 2,204 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $640,000

14 Katherine Road One-family Old Style, built in 1924, 1,545 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $580,000

99 William St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,846-square-foot lot. $455,000

137 Franklin St. #201 Condo, built in 1984, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

STOUGHTON

612 Page St. One-family Old Style, built in 1935, 2,314 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 435,600-square-foot lot. $1,285,000

27 Nickerson Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,955 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $710,000

283 Morton St. One-family Old Style, built in 1935, 2,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

31 Laurelwood Drive #31 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,295 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $349,000

89 Britton Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1945, 2,075 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $325,000

61 Meadowood Drive #61 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

SUDBURY

61 Meadowbrook Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,871 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 101,855-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

Advertisement:

36 Sexton St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,288,000

245 Raymond Road One-family Antique, built in 1900, 2,340 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,443-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

483 North Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 1,660 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $725,000

54 Blackmer Road One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $655,000

SWAMPSCOTT

59 Thomas Road One-family Old Style, built in 1895, 1,725 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,267-square-foot lot. $729,000

20 Nichols St. One-family Split Level, built in 1961, 1,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,644-square-foot lot. $599,000

88 Roy St. One-family Old Style, built in 1905, 1,257 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,966-square-foot lot. $585,000

443 Essex St. #201 Condo, built in 2018, 1,088 square feet, 2 baths. $560,000

TEWKSBURY

81 Barry Drive One-family Two Story, built in 1980, 2,186 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,993-square-foot lot. $910,000

1428 Andover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,998 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $850,000

31 Buckingham Road #31 Condo, built in 2014, 1,998 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,000

17 Warren Road One-family Two Story, built in 2014, 1,728 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,260-square-foot lot. $670,000

250 Apache Way #250 Condo, built in 1985, 1,000 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100-square-foot lot. $315,000

TOPSFIELD

76 Campmeeting Road One-family, built in 1900, 5,516 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 446,490-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

57 Perkins Row One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,538 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 352,836-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

76 Campmeeting Road One-family, built in 1900, 5,516 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 446,490-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

57 Perkins Row One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,538 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 352,836-square-foot lot. $658,400

TOWNSEND

36 Shirley Road One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,438 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 99,752-square-foot lot. $680,000

142 Pierce Road One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,803 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,251-square-foot lot. $582,900

Advertisement:

17 N End Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 1,555 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 110,642-square-foot lot. $380,000

4 Spruce St. One-family Ranch, built in 1976, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $376,000

1 Squannacook Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 836 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,176-square-foot lot. $300,000

UPTON

336 Westboro Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 2,645 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 219,089-square-foot lot. $635,000

171 Pleasant St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1972, 2,811 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $600,000

WAKEFIELD

69 Plymouth Road One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,462 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,066-square-foot lot. $840,000

15 Michael Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,997 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $753,000

30 Walton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $670,000

8 Byron St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,502 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,093-square-foot lot. $600,000

26 Atwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 921 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,619-square-foot lot. $530,000

WALPOLE

20 Dutton Park One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,547 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 170,755-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

11 Nightingale Farm Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 2002, 4,252 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $1,045,000

2407 Pennington Drive #2407 Condo, built in 2019, 1,490 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $649,995

34 Massachusetts Ave. #2 Condo, built in 1928, 1,392 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000

WALTHAM

1265 Main St. #1E1 Condo. $60,000,000

1265 Main St. #1E2 Condo. $60,000,000

1265 Main St. #1E3 Condo. $60,000,000

1265 Main St. #1E4 Condo. $60,000,000

1265 Main St. #1E5 Condo. $60,000,000

1265 Main St. #1E6 Condo. $60,000,000

1188 Trapelo Road One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 1,920 square feet, 3 baths, on 4,125-square-foot lot. $870,000

3 Lowell St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,947 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $860,500

113-115 Calvary St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 1,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,248-square-foot lot. $825,000

Advertisement:

325 Bacon St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,570 square feet, 3 baths. $825,000

170 Clocktower Drive #312 Condo, built in 2008, 1,465 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $752,000

137 Seminole Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,650-square-foot lot. $743,000

15 Flood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,162 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,443-square-foot lot. $725,000

111 Seminole Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,611 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,067-square-foot lot. $665,000

28 Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,213 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,081-square-foot lot. $620,000

170 Clocktower Drive #404 Condo, built in 2008, 970 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $550,000

38 Eddy St. #1 Condo, built in 1920, 958 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $550,000

21 Hartwell St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,743 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000

20 Wamsutta Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,596 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $529,000

16 Winter St. #43A Condo, built in 1981, 1,025 square feet, 3 baths. $440,000

36 Jacqueline Road #D Condo, built in 1979, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,000

41 Warren St. #B1 Condo, built in 1982, 707 square feet, 1 bath. $325,000

36 Jacqueline Road #B Condo, built in 1979, 450 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $253,000

43 Amherst Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $250,000

WATERTOWN

174 Edenfield Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 3,657 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,808-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

129 Arsenal St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1923, 3,078 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,742-square-foot lot. $1,049,000

71-73 Prentiss St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1907, 2,562 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $935,000

5 Circuit Lane #5 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $610,000

49 Hersom St. #49 Condo, built in 1928, 1,076 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $525,000

12 Grant Ave. #12 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $495,000

Advertisement:

229 Coolidge Ave. #305 Condo, built in 1962, 378 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $330,000

WAYLAND

145 Woodridge Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1959, 1,992 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,124-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

7 Shaw Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,968 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,506-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

2 Charles St. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,383 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $830,000

17 Steepletree Lane #17 Condo, built in 1979, 1,562 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $670,000

5 Coltsway #5 Condo, built in 1980, 1,698 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $640,000

WELLESLEY

37 Cypress Road One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 4,232 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,391-square-foot lot. $3,800,000

25 Emerson Road One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 4,874 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,641-square-foot lot. $3,025,000

29 Patton Road One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,033 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,468-square-foot lot. $2,703,500

11 Bradley Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,730 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,301-square-foot lot. $2,587,500

19 Colgate Road One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 3,026 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 32,846-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

38 Earle Road One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,584 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,070-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

9 Old Town Road One-family Tudor, built in 1928, 3,334 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,680-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

45 Fieldstone Way #45 Condo, built in 2021. $2,200,000

19 Indian Springs Way One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 3,707 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,567-square-foot lot. $2,180,000

15 Linwood Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 3,475 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 16,654-square-foot lot. $1,865,000

14 Standish Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,722 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,960-square-foot lot. $1,715,000

126 Glen Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 2,058 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,838-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

6 Fuller Brook Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 2,170 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,283-square-foot lot. $1,305,000

Advertisement:

32 Hillside Road One-family Old Style, built in 1927, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

26 Harris Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 2,156 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,660-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

88 Crest Road One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,867 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $850,000

11 Oak St. #36 Condo, built in 1967, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $759,888

56 Manor Ave. One-family Cottage, built in 1937, 640 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $730,000

WENHAM

6 Charles Davis Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,196 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,308-square-foot lot. $1,405,000

WESTBOROUGH

27 Butterfield Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,258 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

201 W Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,190 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,351-square-foot lot. $705,000

58 Glen St. One-family Ranch, built in 1984, 1,760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 123,710-square-foot lot. $700,000

118 Ruggles St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,574 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,669-square-foot lot. $551,000

214 Deacon Shattuck Way #214 Condo, built in 2015, 1,102 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000

85 W Main St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1932, 1,233 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,214-square-foot lot. $465,000

1404 Peters Farm Way #1404 Condo. $440,180

1303 Peters Farm Way #1303 Condo. $408,695

2 Meadow Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,273 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,519-square-foot lot. $365,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

195 Lincoln St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 3,115 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $709,000

372 Ash St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1991, 2,170 square feet, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $635,000

93 Belmont St. One-family Split Level, built in 1966, 1,429 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $525,000

11 High St. One-family Old Style, built in 1848, 1,361 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $465,000

Advertisement:

WESTFORD

3 Millstone Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,181 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

11 Sycamore Lane One-family Garrison, built in 1963, 2,999 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,812-square-foot lot. $882,750

6 Balsam Circle #6 Condo, built in 2021, 2,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $735,000

11 Camp Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,938 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,322-square-foot lot. $729,200

444 Groton Road One-family Split Level, built in 1975, 1,330 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $725,000

33 West St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 2,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,119-square-foot lot. $635,150

82 Plain Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,983-square-foot lot. $520,500

35 E Prescott St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $375,000

18 Waterview Drive #18 Condo, built in 2007, 829 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $305,000

3 Wildwood Drive #3 Condo, built in 2010, 676 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $240,000

WEST NEWBURY

5 Upland Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,237 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $949,000

62 Moody Lane #62 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 4,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $899,900

WESTON

21 Radcliffe Road One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 5,822 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 70,019-square-foot lot. $3,925,000

41 Hillcrest Road One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,465 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,064-square-foot lot. $3,151,000

568 Wellesley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 8,152 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 77,860-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

5 Di Benedetto Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 6,215 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 63,049-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

26 October Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 4,207 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,400-square-foot lot. $2,630,000

16 Chiltern Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1953, 2,059 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

44 Hubbard Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 3,254 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,124-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

Advertisement:

64 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 3,140 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,010-square-foot lot. $1,901,000

30 Myles Standish Road One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,450 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 102,253-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

56 Forest Ridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,710 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,270-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

76 Brook Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,314 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $500,000

WESTPORT

56 Bentley Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,725 square feet, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $735,000

131 Pettey Lane One-family Cottage, built in 1937, 693 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 13,472-square-foot lot. $625,000

351 Fisher Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,119 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 43,200-square-foot lot. $423,505

868 Sanford Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 26,950-square-foot lot. $290,000

WEST ROXBURY

156 Mount Vernon St. One-family Victorian, built in 1895, 4,543 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,953-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

12 Pleasant Valley Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,272-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

51 Church St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,698 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,443-square-foot lot. $1,222,000

350 Vfw Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,572 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,536-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

45 Bellevue Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,683 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,949-square-foot lot. $1,137,500

117 Wren St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1870, 2,444 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,024-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

37 Crehore Road One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,562 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $920,000

98 Northdale Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,245 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,381-square-foot lot. $776,714

14 Johnson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,043-square-foot lot. $730,000

9 Autumn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,363-square-foot lot. $620,000

Advertisement:

108 Glenellen Road One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,229-square-foot lot. $600,000

68 Eastwood Circuit One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,035 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,350-square-foot lot. $590,000

97 Anderer Lane #108 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1989, 1,260 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,260-square-foot lot. $505,500

419 Belgrade Ave. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 925-square-foot lot. $445,000

22 Westgate Road #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1965, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 775-square-foot lot. $360,000

WESTWOOD

493 Sandy Valley Road One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 6,092 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 80,077-square-foot lot. $2,825,000

251-253 Washington St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1910, 4,961 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,422-square-foot lot. $1,490,000

33 Whitney Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,535 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $1,410,000

32 Meadowbrook Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 2,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,452-square-foot lot. $1,400,800

66 Abbey Road #66 Condo, built in 2020, 2,072 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,114,964

73 Hillview Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,536 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,377-square-foot lot. $740,000

WEYMOUTH

17 Union Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 4,136 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,098-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

28 Cobblestone Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,672 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $858,000

22 Center St. One-family Conventional, built in 1883, 1,523 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,100-square-foot lot. $612,500

207 Central St. One-family Conventional, built in 1928, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bath, on 9,022-square-foot lot. $576,000

10 Sagamore Road One-family Conventional, built in 1913, 1,116 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $555,000

119 Pond St. One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 1,402 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,129-square-foot lot. $555,000

28 Oakcrest Road One-family Conventional, built in 1928, 1,336 square feet, 2 baths, on 12,930-square-foot lot. $530,000

83 Norma Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,980-square-foot lot. $486,828

Advertisement:

555 Broad St. #B Condo, built in 2017, 1,275 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

16 Washburn St. One-family Conventional, built in 1868, 912 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,375-square-foot lot. $405,000

160 Burkhall St. #203 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1989, 840 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

90 Sea St. #117 Condo, built in 1900, 853 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

66 Fountain Lane #9 Condo, built in 1968, 736 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $272,500

209 Lake St. #67 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 560 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $260,000

53 Wachusett Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,271 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,852-square-foot lot. $240,000

4 Tara Drive #1 Condo, built in 1965, 626 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $210,000

WHITMAN

3 Edward Drive Two-family Split Entry, built in 1997, 2,889 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,503-square-foot lot. $741,000

324 South Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1916, 1,881 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,474-square-foot lot. $549,000

1 Paradise Lane #D1 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,161 square feet, 3 baths. $430,000

1 Paradise Lane #H1 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,161 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,900

7 Acorn Road One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 893 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,440-square-foot lot. $175,000

WILMINGTON

3 Strout Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 3,502 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $1,505,000

15 Green Meadow Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

1 Serenoa Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,551 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

164 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 2,865 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $980,000

104 Andover St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1988, 1,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $700,000

7 Jacobs St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1945, 957 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $430,000

WINCHESTER

Advertisement:

7 Nathaniel Road One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,639 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

64 Westland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 3,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,194-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

36 Mayflower Road One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 4,731 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

77 Oxford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 3,722 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,263-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

26 New Meadows Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,290 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,117-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

22 Glenwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,883-square-foot lot. $1,175,226

36 Edward Drive #36 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,859 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $900,000

36 Elmwood Ave. #7 Condo, built in 2018, 1,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

200 Swanton St. #T6 Condo, built in 1966, 450 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $235,000

WINTHROP

41 Waveway Ave. Two-Family, built in 1900, 3,252 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $850,000

119 Read St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,711 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,150-square-foot lot. $750,000

12 Sewall Ave. Two-Family, built in 1925, 3,451 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,889-square-foot lot. $725,000

34 Ocean Ave. Two-Family, built in 1910, 2,398 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,097-square-foot lot. $524,500

182 Court Road Two-Family, built in 1920, 2,516 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,300-square-foot lot. $477,000

249 Winthrop Shore Drive #4 Condo, built in 1900, 950 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000

WOBURN

29 Fairway Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,961 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,685-square-foot lot. $1,480,000

10 Shaker Hill Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,032 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,656-square-foot lot. $975,000

9 Briscoe St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,555 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,262-square-foot lot. $860,000

7 Garvey Road #7 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000

Advertisement:

727 Main St. Two-Family, built in 1930, 2,306 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,230-square-foot lot. $692,550

17 Grape St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1986, 1,305 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,342-square-foot lot. $680,000

20 Hilltop Ter One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,200-square-foot lot. $660,000

14 Hinston Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $608,000

17 Duren Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,670-square-foot lot. $599,900

50 Alfred St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1978, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,668-square-foot lot. $550,000

727-R Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 914 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,470-square-foot lot. $522,450

2 Spring St. Two-Family, built in 1850, 2,606 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,185-square-foot lot. $515,000

41 Richardson St. #41 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 1,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000

5 Dickson Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $415,000

24 Houghton St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1928, 1,154 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,923-square-foot lot. $400,000

22 Fisher Ter One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,400-square-foot lot. $312,500

WRENTHAM

169 Elysium St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2008, 3,483 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 93,839-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

75 Carriage House Lane One-family Gambrel, built in 1987, 2,996 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 110,217-square-foot lot. $810,000

588 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1727, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 131,987-square-foot lot. $649,900

140 Lakeside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 1,653 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,300-square-foot lot. $600,000

91 Taunton St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 3,160 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,725-square-foot lot. $530,000

685 South St. #G Condo. $425,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to A[email protected] or [email protected]. Subscribe to the Globe’s free real estate newsletter — our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design — at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeHomes and Boston.com on Facebook.