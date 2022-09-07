Latest Sales Recent home sales in Greater Boston (Sept. 7)

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. An abridged version is published in the Address section of The Boston Sunday Globe.

ABINGTON

500 Groveland St. One-family Colonial, built 1993, 2,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,038-square-foot lot. $699,000

164 Spruce St. One-family Conventional, built 1880, 1,453 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,485-square-foot lot. $561,000

144 Spruce St. One-family Conventional, built 1920, 1,230 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $500,000

25 Quincy St. One-family Conventional, built 1880, 1,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,436-square-foot lot. $485,000

ACTON

102 Davis Road #102 Condo/Apt, built 1999, 3,033 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,969-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

4 Magnolia Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built 1968, 1,966 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,218-square-foot lot. $995,000

16 Ellsworth Village Road #16 Condo Town House, built 2007, 2,196 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

124 Waterside Clearing #124 Condo Town House, built 1972, 1,303 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

402 Great Elm Way #402 Condo Town House, built 1972, 1,540 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

ALLSTON

14-16 Sawyer Ter Two-family Conventional, built 1920, 2,295 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,788-square-foot lot. $1,780,000

15 N Beacon St. #426 Condo Mid-Rise, built 1989, 784 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 784-square-foot lot. $546,422

45 Ashford St. #15 Condo Low-Rise, built 1942, 770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 770-square-foot lot. $424,000

178 Brighton Ave. #15 Condo Low-Rise, built 1920, 655 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 655-square-foot lot. $385,000

AMESBURY

14 Hawkswood Ests #14 Condo Town House, built 1985, 2,005 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $972,000

11 Wells Ave. #9 Condo. $700,000

9 Wells Ave. #9 Condo. $700,000

22 Linwood Place #2 Condo. $475,000

220 Elm St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1930, 1,225 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,390-square-foot lot. $450,000

22 Linwood Place #1 Condo. $435,000

6 Winter St. #6 Condo Duplex, built 1860, 1,118 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

2 Boardman St. #1 Condo. $311,900

45 Macy St. #207B Condo/Apt, built 1973, 892 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $285,000

25 Clarks Road #308 Condo/Apt, built 1971, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $262,000

25 Clarks Road #101 Condo/Apt, built 1971, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $255,000

ANDOVER

82 Woburn St. One-family Colonial, built 2013, 6,120 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,293-square-foot lot. $1,840,000

6 Coderre Way One-family Colonial, built 2000, 4,615 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,778-square-foot lot. $1,399,000

19 Avery Lane One-family Colonial, built 1992, 3,464 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,795-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

1 Hidden Way One-family Cape Cod, built 1957, 3,555 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,320-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

7 Ridge Hill Way One-family Colonial, built 1983, 3,380 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

70 Bailey Road One-family Colonial, built 1986, 4,278 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,128-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

81 Bailey Road One-family Colonial, built 1980, 2,228 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,439-square-foot lot. $970,000

386 Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built 2008, 3,463 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,089-square-foot lot. $927,000

202 Brookside Drive #202 Condo Town House, built 1989, 1,334 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

1200 Spring Valley Drive #F Condo/Apt, built 1989, 1,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000

33 Stinson Road One-family Old Style, built 1790, 1,600 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,804-square-foot lot. $425,000

1 Francis Drive #205 Condo/Apt, built 2017, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $206,978

ARLINGTON

49 Oldham Road One-family Colonial, built 2014, 4,666 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,965-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

21 Fairview Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1910, 3,930 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,279-square-foot lot. $1,460,000

33-35 Beacon St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1970, 2,517 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

161 Gray St. One-family Colonial, built 1931, 1,842 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,434-square-foot lot. $1,255,000

30-32 Hayes St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1914, 2,614 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

44-46 Dorothy Road Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1931, 3,280 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

146 Ridge St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1964, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,751-square-foot lot. $950,000

112 Newland Road One-family Old Style, built 1931, 1,680 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,127-square-foot lot. $910,000

155 Wright St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1960, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $810,000

215 Forest St. One-family Old Style, built 1913, 1,667 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,993-square-foot lot. $770,000

83 Bow St. #83 Condo/Apt, built 1925, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000

5 Thorndike St. #1 Condo/Apt, built 1908, 1,559 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $650,000

140 Madison Ave. #140 Condo/Apt, built 1968, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $540,000

4 Colonial Village Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built 1962, 665 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $330,000

ASHLAND

10 Candlelight Way One-family Colonial, built 1986, 2,560 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,818-square-foot lot. $855,000

30 Fountain St. One-family Colonial, built 2001, 2,288 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $810,000

1 Old Stone Lane #1 Condo Town House, built 2019, 2,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000

12 Pinecrest Lane One-family Colonial, built 1981, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,428-square-foot lot. $610,000

66 W Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1940, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 141,134-square-foot lot. $547,500

73 Arrowhead Circle #73 Condo Town House, built 1993, 1,484 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000

AVON

24 Fletcher St. One-family Ranch, built 1936, 958 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,517-square-foot lot. $350,000

AYER

2 Jonathan Drive One-family Colonial, built 1999, 2,458 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,348-square-foot lot. $633,000

49 Pearl St. One-family Conventional, built 1925, 1,643 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,333-square-foot lot. $520,000

28 Markham Circle One-family Ranch, built 1991, 1,350 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,803-square-foot lot. $395,000

BEDFORD

101 Davis Road One-family Contemporary, built 1997, 2,556 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,000-square-foot lot. $1,245,000

5 Lynnfield St. One-family Ranch, built 1965, 1,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,080-square-foot lot. $790,000

46-48 Elm St. Two-family Family Flat, built 1820, 3,490 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,476-square-foot lot. $651,000

5 Hamilton Road One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,201-square-foot lot. $650,000

BELLINGHAM

46 Susan Lane One-family Colonial, built 2005, 3,735 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,151-square-foot lot. $775,000

361 S Main St. One-family Ranch, built 1955, 2,397 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,715-square-foot lot. $510,000

1704 Old Bridge Lane #1704 Condo Town House, built 2004, 2,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $465,000

112 Ruthellen Road One-family Conventional, built 1962, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,052-square-foot lot. $435,000

614 Maple Brook Road #614 Condo Town House, built 1985, 1,969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $399,000

425 Maple Brook Road #425 Condo Town House, built 1985, 1,605 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

50 Lakeshore Drive One-family Cottage, built 1940, 1,128 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $380,000

778 S Main St. One-family Ranch, built 1900, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 55,583-square-foot lot. $336,000

21 Wrentham Road Two-family Conventional, built 1870, 1,535 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $220,000

BELMONT

150 Fletcher Road. $2,250,000

10 Dorset Road One-family Colonial, built 1936, 3,094 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,031-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

200 Lewis Road One-family Colonial, built 1935, 2,075 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,300-square-foot lot. $1,805,000

12 S Cottage Road #12 Condo/Apt, built 2008, 2,751 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,455,000

95 Payson Road Two-family Colonial, built 1930, 2,587 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,228-square-foot lot. $1,299,000

39-41 Flett Road Two-family Old Style, built 1928, 2,326 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,826-square-foot lot. $1,100,500

29 Willow St. One-family Old Style, built 1920, 1,940 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,278-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

52 Tobey Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1935, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,509-square-foot lot. $905,000

13 Trowbridge St. #13 Condo/Apt, built 1925, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $798,000

400 Pleasant St. One-family Old Style, built 1890, 2,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,703-square-foot lot. $750,000

BERLIN

191 Gates Pond Road One-family Colonial, built 1975, 2,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 98,295-square-foot lot. $620,000

24 Campbell Road #34 Condo. $606,600

22 Campbell Road #35 Condo. $578,890

26 Campbell Road #33 Condo. $577,680

BEVERLY

785 Hale St. One-family Carriage Hse, built 1940, 1,900 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,540-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

605 Essex St. One-family Old Style, built 1935, 2,770 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,933-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

64 Hart St. Two-family Two Family, built 1900, 3,063 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,627-square-foot lot. $895,000

30 Kennel Hill Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built 1983, 2,122 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,903-square-foot lot. $850,000

8 Trask St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1968, 2,015 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,624-square-foot lot. $850,000

12 Brackenbury Lane One-family Old Style, built 1860, 1,325 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,774-square-foot lot. $780,000

3 Alcann Road One-family Ranch, built 1954, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,483-square-foot lot. $780,000

40 Dartmouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1956, 1,600 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,340-square-foot lot. $701,500

18 Dunham Road One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,215 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,640-square-foot lot. $515,000

182 Brimbal Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1958, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

27 West St. #13 Condo Town House, built 1988, 1,176 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $458,500

38 West St. #3 Condo/Apt, built 1900, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $442,000

40 Railroad Ave. #2C Condo/Apt, built 1986, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $319,000

BILLERICA

48 Pinewood Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1955, 2,096 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $832,000

43 Forest Park Ave. One-family Split Entry, built 1968, 2,399 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,103-square-foot lot. $825,000

24 Stonehedge Circle One-family Split Entry, built 1993, 1,924 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,023-square-foot lot. $650,000

4 Jared Circle One-family Colonial, built 1987, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 150,282-square-foot lot. $645,000

53 Baldwin Road #1903 Condo Town House, built 2013, 2,255 square feet, 0 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 3 baths. $636,000

4 Veterans Circle One-family Gambrel, built 1965, 2,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,227-square-foot lot. $629,900

70 Partridge Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1966, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,010-square-foot lot. $460,000

430 Treble Cove Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1945, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 38,844-square-foot lot. $450,000

41 Boston Road #133 Condo Town House, built 2009, 1,044 square feet, 0 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

BOLTON

54 Vaughn Hill Road One-family Colonial, built 1988, 2,597 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,910-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

229 S Bolton Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1972, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 186,263-square-foot lot. $550,000

BOSTON

128 Beacon St. #K Condo Row-End, built 1899, 2,927 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,927-square-foot lot. $6,100,000

10 W Cedar St. One-family Row-Middle, built 1860, 3,887 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,450-square-foot lot. $5,700,000

2 Battery Wharf #2310 Condo. $3,915,000

26 Lawrence St. One-family Row-Middle, built 1880, 2,138 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 803-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

94 Beacon St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built 1850, 2,163 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,163-square-foot lot. $2,900,000

13 Edgerly Place #13 Condo. $2,895,000

21 Upton St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built 1900, 1,675 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,675-square-foot lot. $2,510,000

92 Waltham St. #1A Condo Row-Middle, built 1875, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,768-square-foot lot. $2,295,000

90 Commonwealth Ave. #19 Condo Mid-Rise, built 1925, 1,752 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,752-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

19 Appleton St. Two-family Row-Middle, built 1890, 2,275 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,040-square-foot lot. $1,980,000

12 Braddock Park #3 Condo Row-End, built 1865, 1,687 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,687-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

86 Marlborough St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built 1920, 1,551 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,551-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

2 Avery St. #24H Condo High-Rise, built 2000, 1,573 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,573-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

1 Charles St. S #1510 Condo High-Rise, built 2004, 1,179 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,179-square-foot lot. $1,540,000

188 Brookline Ave. #26C Condo High-Rise, built 2018, 761 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $1,420,000

135 Appleton St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built 1899, 1,222 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,222-square-foot lot. $1,410,000

133 Seaport Blvd #1701 Condo High-Rise, built 2018, 667 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $1,169,900

100 Lovejoy Wharf #3K Condo High-Rise, built 2017, 1,114 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,162,500

5 Garden Court #4 Condo. $1,135,000

100 Fulton St. #3P Condo Row-End, built 1890, 879 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 879-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

65 E India Row #15F Condo High-Rise, built 1970, 1,639 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,639-square-foot lot. $980,000

33 Sleeper St. #208 Condo. $963,250

5 Garden Court #3 Condo. $925,000

16 Melrose St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built 1899, 1,207 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,207-square-foot lot. $919,000

534 Beacon St. #706 Condo Mid-Rise, built 1900, 705 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 705-square-foot lot. $885,000

82 Montgomery St. #2 Condo Row-End, built 1900, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 700-square-foot lot. $880,000

38 P St. #4 Condo Low-Rise, built 2020, 979 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $860,000

75 Waltham St. #4 Condo Row-End, built 1890, 665 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 665-square-foot lot. $845,000

214 Market St. #302 Condo Low-Rise, built 2019, 1,014 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $820,000

241 Beacon St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built 1910, 821 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 821-square-foot lot. $770,000

145 Pinckney St. #628 Condo Mid-Rise, built 1952, 570 square feet, 3 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 570-square-foot lot. $760,000

180 Beacon St. #3C Condo High-Rise, built 1968, 768 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 768-square-foot lot. $729,000

85 E India Row #32H Condo High-Rise, built 1972, 881 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 881-square-foot lot. $700,000

574-580 Tremont St. #1 Condo Row-End, built 1905, 701 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 701-square-foot lot. $680,000

464 Shawmut Ave. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built 1875, 535 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 535-square-foot lot. $650,000

32 Eldridge Road #3 Condo Free-Standng, built 1905, 895 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $637,500

8 Loring Place #8 Condo Town House, built 2018, 1,478 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $589,999

65 E India Row #15F Condo High-Rise, built 1970, 1,639 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,639-square-foot lot. $580,000

3 Goodwin Place #3 Condo Row-End, built 1899, 438 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 438-square-foot lot. $515,000

326 Dartmouth St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built 1850, 493 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 493-square-foot lot. $495,000

1971-1977 Dorchester Ave. #5004 Condo Mid-Rise, built 2015, 685 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $440,000

66 Queensberry St. #320 Condo Low-Rise, built 1910, 430 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 430-square-foot lot. $430,000

BOXFORD

35 Towne Road One-family Split Level, built 1988, 2,220 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 94,961-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

75 Mill Road One-family Colonial, built 1986, 2,868 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 101,930-square-foot lot. $940,000

BRAINTREE

31 Hannah Niles Way One-family Colonial, built 1998, 3,072 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,072-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

34 Drinkwater Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1950, 2,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,492-square-foot lot. $875,000

79 Robbie Road One-family Split Entry, built 1965, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,468-square-foot lot. $828,500

88 Hawthorn Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1927, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $810,000

100 Lisle St. One-family Split Entry, built 1965, 2,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $775,000

99 Peach St. One-family Old Style, built 1910, 1,918 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,634-square-foot lot. $715,000

66 Saint Claire St. One-family Split Entry, built 1984, 2,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,212-square-foot lot. $680,000

50 Louise Road One-family Conventional, built 1973, 1,776 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,290-square-foot lot. $625,000

633-R Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1963, 2,539 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,149-square-foot lot. $600,000

491 Middle St. One-family Ranch, built 1954, 986 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $545,000

614 Pond St. #2214 Condo/Apt, built 2006, 1,071 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $462,500

BRIDGEWATER

10 Meeting Square Drive One-family Colonial, built 1991, 2,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,943-square-foot lot. $615,000

1998 South St. One-family Conventional, built 1880, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 184,627-square-foot lot. $500,000

33 Old Forge Road #33 Condo/Apt, built 1986, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

16 Liberty Road #16 Condo/Apt, built 1972, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

180 Main St. #4306 Condo/Apt, built 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $223,000

BRIGHTON

21 Shepard St. Three-family Conventional, built 1920, 3,285 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,700-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

27 Shepard St. Two-family Conventional, built 1920, 2,188 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,700-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

50-56 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #407 Condo. $535,000

1933 Commonwealth Ave. #305 Condo Mid-Rise, built 1988, 658 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 658-square-foot lot. $474,000

160 Newton St. #1 Condo Low-Rise, built 1960, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $473,000

55 Lanark Road #A Condo Low-Rise, built 1910, 838 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 838-square-foot lot. $334,000

1560-1576 Commonwealth Ave. #1576-1 Condo. $305,000

50-56 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #203 Condo. $202,900

BROCKTON

36 Ash St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1900, 3,633 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,148-square-foot lot. $760,000

197 Moraine St. One-family Colonial, built 1929, 3,486 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,080-square-foot lot. $650,000

67 Perkins St. Two-family Two Family, built 1900, 2,525 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,050-square-foot lot. $570,000

169 Carroll Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1969, 1,508 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $490,000

11 Guild Road One-family Ranch, built 1960, 1,434 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,090-square-foot lot. $488,890

84 Malvern Road One-family Ranch, built 1965, 1,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $468,000

260 Jon Drive One-family Ranch, built 1960, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,189-square-foot lot. $465,000

18 Auburn St. One-family Colonial, built 1875, 1,314 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $460,000

56 Dewey Ave. One-family Split Level, built 1973, 1,526 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,230-square-foot lot. $450,000

41 Camden Ave. One-family Split Level, built 1960, 1,438 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $435,000

53 Colleen Drive One-family Colonial, built 1969, 2,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,258-square-foot lot. $425,000

3 Granite St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1971, 1,528 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,701-square-foot lot. $410,000

25 Rockwell Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1915, 1,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $391,000

68 Wilder St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1925, 1,734 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $360,000

245 Winter St. One-family Ranch, built 1962, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $330,000

15 Manomet St. Two-family Two Family, built 1915, 3,482 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,023-square-foot lot. $325,000

18 Kent St. One-family Ranch, built 1961, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,866-square-foot lot. $325,000

196 Belair St. One-family Ranch, built 1946, 832 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 13,085-square-foot lot. $240,140

19 Wellington Place One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1869, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,667-square-foot lot. $240,000

BROOKLINE

30 Claflin Road Three-family Row-Middle, built 1910, 5,952 square feet, 21 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,530-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

114 Clinton Road One-family Colonial, built 1919, 3,918 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,155-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

142 Fuller St. #2 Condo Row-End, built 1910, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,600,000

69 Walnut St. #2 Condo. $1,550,000

32 Meadowbrook Road #32 Condo Duplex, built 2012, 1,782 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,330,000

227 Summit Ave. #E305 Condo Low-Rise, built 1984, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,275,000

209 Winchester St. #209 Condo, built 1900, 1,564 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,265,000

601 Heath St. One-family Old Style, built 1920, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,025-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

1 Regent Circle #107 Condo. $1,135,000

30 Cumberland Ave. #W5 Condo Low-Rise, built 1929, 1,237 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $995,000

32 Columbia St. #32 Condo Decker, built 1915, 1,523 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 baths. $839,000

99 Pond Ave. #305 Condo High-Rise, built 1970, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000

83 Ivy St. #44 Condo Low-Rise, built 1910, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $688,000

145 Winthrop Road #1 Condo Low-Rise, built 1925, 724 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $420,000

BURLINGTON

28 Sedalia Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1956, 2,807 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

10 Bradford Road One-family Colonial, built 1960, 2,573 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,115,000

CAMBRIDGE

10 Channing St. One-family Colonial, built 1894, 5,557 square feet, 18 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,599-square-foot lot. $12,500,000

8 Ellery St. #8 Condo. $4,600,000

18 Craigie St. One-family Colonial, built 1920, 2,565 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,805-square-foot lot. $4,250,000

8 Ellery St. #8R Condo. $2,800,000

328 Harvard St. #4 Condo Town House, built 1900, 1,519 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,300,000

25 Bellis Circle #25 Condo, built 2005, 1,810 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,100,000

127 Western Ave. Three-family Decker, built 1854, 4,575 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, on 5,089-square-foot lot. $1,925,000

356 Western Ave. Two-family Two Family, built 1886, 1,826 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,404-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #E806 Condo/Apt, built 1989, 1,655 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,780,000

15 Valentine St. #7 Condo Town House, built 2004, 1,830 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,735,000

46 Plymouth St. Three-family Decker, built 1903, 3,319 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,911-square-foot lot. $1,381,270

2 Earhart St. #709 Condo/Apt, built 2006, 1,363 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,215,000

597 Putnam Ave. One-family Townhse-End, built 1982, 1,297 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,466-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

4 Canal Park #511 Condo/Apt, built 1986, 1,207 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000

12 Saint Paul St. #1 Condo Two Story, built 1903, 1,086 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,090,000

27 West St. #5 Condo/Apt, built 1978, 832 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $960,000

18 Harrison Ave. #20 Condo. $875,000

318 Rindge Ave. #211 Condo/Apt, built 2005, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $815,000

268 Windsor St. #5 Condo/Apt, built 1927, 827 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $711,000

8 Cambridge Ter #1 Condo Family Flat, built 1915, 1,022 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $629,000

348 Harvard St. #1 Condo/Apt, built 1920, 707 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $595,000

1105 Massachusetts Ave. #9D Condo/Apt, built 1970, 582 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $585,000

8-12 Museum Way #427 Condo/Apt, built 1998, 663 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $575,000

16 Chauncy St. #41 Condo/Apt, built 1900, 385 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $515,000

CANTON

25 Westchester Drive One-family Colonial, built 2004, 3,724 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

14 Village Gate Road One-family Colonial, built 1973, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $700,000

200 Revere St. #4203 Condo/Apt, built 2020, 1,311 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $655,000

851 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built 1956, 1,286 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,981-square-foot lot. $650,000

27 Chapel St. #27 Condo/Apt, built 2006, 1,735 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

80 Walnut St. #202 Condo/Apt, built 1968, 612 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $242,500

53 Will Drive #150 Condo/Apt, built 1982, 756 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $222,000

CARLISLE

301 Hutchins Road One-family Colonial, built 1997, 3,353 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $1,510,000

CARVER

4 Godfrey Circle One-family Colonial, built 2015, 2,494 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 65,166-square-foot lot. $780,000

15 Richfield Circle One-family Cape Cod, built 1992, 1,648 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,910-square-foot lot. $580,000

1 Laurie Lane One-family Colonial, built 1990, 1,442 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $490,000

13 Brockton Ave. One-family Cottage, built 1954, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,791-square-foot lot. $331,000

CHARLESTOWN

197 8th St. #PH217 Condo Mid-Rise, built 1989, 2,130 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,625,000

197 8th St. #330 Condo Mid-Rise, built 1989, 1,334 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,025,000

5 Clinton Place One-family Colonial, built 1900, 1,360 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,090-square-foot lot. $975,000

33 Mystic St. #3 Condo Row-End, built 1885, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $765,000

4 Trenton St. #1 Condo Semi Detachd, built 2001, 999 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $755,000

7 Armory St. One-family Row-Middle, built 1880, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 992-square-foot lot. $640,000

106 13th St. #238 Condo Low-Rise, built 1920, 824 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $490,000

CHELMSFORD

22 Brian Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1965, 3,072 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,125-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

12 Putnam Ave. Two-family Family Flat, built 1920, 2,820 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,499-square-foot lot. $800,000

7 Lynn Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,580-square-foot lot. $675,000

2 Penni Lane One-family Cape Cod, built 1980, 1,863 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,007-square-foot lot. $672,000

41 Lamplighter Lane One-family Colonial, built 1995, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,948-square-foot lot. $589,000

18 Donna Road One-family Ranch, built 1960, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,111-square-foot lot. $560,000

6 Technology Drive #333 Condo/Apt, built 2001, 1,745 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

262 Littleton Road #40 Condo Town House, built 2007, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $451,000

255 North Road #36 Condo Town House, built 1977, 1,832 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $433,450

20 Scotty Hollow Drive #B Condo Town House, built 1985, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $416,500

18 Beech St. One-family Ranch, built 1960, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $375,000

603 Wellman Ave. #603 Condo Town House, built 1987, 1,157 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,434

CHELSEA

114 Addison St. Three-family Family Flat, built 1900, 3,450 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,444-square-foot lot. $650,000

61 Tudor St. Two-family Two Family, built 1900, 2,274 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,922-square-foot lot. $650,000

57 Prospect Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1960, 1,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,074-square-foot lot. $510,000

150 Webster Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built 1987, 1,234 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $424,000

99 Parker St. One-family Conventional, built 1880, 1,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,030-square-foot lot. $420,000

175 Cottage St. #415 Condo/Apt, built 2005, 1,166 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

165 Cottage St. #402 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 1,347 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,000

COHASSET

59 Deep Run One-family Raised Ranch, built 1961, 2,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

250 Forest Ave. One-family Garrison, built 1973, 3,570 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $1,449,000

18 Riverview Drive One-family Salt Box, built 1984, 3,721 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 21,331-square-foot lot. $995,000

73 Wheelwright Farm #73 Condo/Apt, built 1986, 1,863 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $640,000

28 Ledge Way One-family Cape Cod, built 1967, 3,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,489-square-foot lot. $600,000

CONCORD

158 Alcott Road One-family Colonial, built 2008, 5,597 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $3,675,000

49 Liberty St. One-family Colonial, built 1846, 2,682 square feet, 0 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 106,572-square-foot lot. $2,725,000

124 Farmers Cliff Road One-family Colonial, built 2008, 4,491 square feet, 0 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 80,871-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

158 Laurel St. One-family Colonial, built 1964, 2,354 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,614-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

88 Walden St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1976, 2,962 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,307-square-foot lot. $2,125,000

117 Authors Road One-family Colonial, built 1960, 2,911 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,424-square-foot lot. $1,930,000

47 Adin Drive One-family Colonial, built 1967, 2,846 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

227 Central St. One-family Old Style, built 1930, 2,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,030-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

96 The Valley Road One-family Contemporary, built 1952, 1,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,038-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

67 White Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1996, 1,224 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,950-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

550 Old Bedford Road One-family Colonial, built 1770, 3,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,860-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

20 Darton St. One-family Contemporary, built 1943, 2,941 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,810-square-foot lot. $940,000

DANVERS

17 Treetops Lane One-family Colonial, built 1984, 5,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 88,427-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

29 Elm St. BANK , built 2016, 3,178 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $900,000

16 Charles St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1900, 2,944 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $775,000

82 Liberty St. Two-family Conventional, built 1875, 1,978 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,150-square-foot lot. $694,000

24 Bradstreet Ave. One-family Conventional, built 1976, 1,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $640,000

11 Nichols St. #1 Condo Town House, built 2019, 1,646 square feet, 0 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 3 baths. $614,000

10 Adams St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1928, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $535,000

77 Dayton St. One-family Ranch, built 1959, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,300-square-foot lot. $465,000

155 Maple St. #3 Condo/Apt, built 1830, 828 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $332,000

DEDHAM

40 Guild Road One-family Colonial, built 1890, 5,174 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 30,063-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

201 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built 1911, 1,977 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,820-square-foot lot. $893,000

143 Curve St. One-family Antique, built 1860, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,520-square-foot lot. $650,000

66 Vincent Road One-family Split Level, built 1958, 988 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,368-square-foot lot. $585,000

107 Whiting Ave. One-family Conventional, built 1890, 1,411 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $551,000

22 Sherwood St. One-family Conventional, built 1891, 1,374 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $530,000

39 Needham St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1938, 1,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,307-square-foot lot. $519,000

65 Hooper Road One-family Colonial, built 1922, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,427-square-foot lot. $510,000

5 S Stone Mill Drive #322 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 1,408 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

DORCHESTER

10 Pond St. Three-family Decker, built 1905, 3,474 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,729-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

7 Delmont St. Two-family Conventional, built 1935, 2,776 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,337-square-foot lot. $990,000

137-139 Fuller St. Three-family Decker, built 1920, 4,338 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $950,000

8 Penhallow St. Two-family Conventional, built 1911, 3,348 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,575-square-foot lot. $950,000

96 E Cottage St. Three-family Decker, built 1920, 2,673 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,718-square-foot lot. $905,000

77 Bailey St. Three-family Conventional, built 1890, 3,416 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,225-square-foot lot. $900,000

28 Sumner St. One-family Colonial, built 1880, 3,676 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,934-square-foot lot. $867,000

77-79 Lenoxdale Ave. Two-family Conventional, built 1920, 2,956 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $815,000

40 Garner Road One-family Conventional, built 1920, 1,135 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,404-square-foot lot. $550,000

155 Milton St. One-family Colonial, built 1925, 1,820 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,375-square-foot lot. $430,000

547 Adams St. #11 Condo Low-Rise, built 1965, 686 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 686-square-foot lot. $333,500

37 Kerwin St. #C Condo Town House, built 2005, 1,525 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,022-square-foot lot. $325,000

DOVER

8-A Grand Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built 1995, 5,701 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 323,123-square-foot lot. $2,615,000

126 Dedham St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1997, 3,387 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

DUNSTABLE

392 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built 2005, 4,507 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 144,619-square-foot lot. $905,000

DUXBURY

23 Priscilla Lane One-family Cape Cod, built 1970, 2,087 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

23 Autumn Ave. #23 Condo/Apt, built 2016, 2,735 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,200,000

591 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,832 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $900,000

22 Fordville Road One-family Colonial, built 1973, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,227-square-foot lot. $852,000

9 Lake Shore Drive One-family Cape Cod, built 1974, 1,902 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $805,000

11 Trout Farm Lane One-family Contemporary, built 1978, 1,685 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $645,000

15 Samoset Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1930, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,700-square-foot lot. $587,500

EAST BOSTON

77 Webster St. Three-family Row-Middle, built 1900, 2,535 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,155-square-foot lot. $1,387,000

8 Thurston St. Two-family Conventional, built 1910, 3,140 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,780-square-foot lot. $950,000

205 Maverick St. #312 Condo. $699,900

230 Saratoga St. #2 Condo Decker, built 2017, 1,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000

214-216 E Eagle St. #7 Condo Low-Rise, built 2017, 732 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $545,000

5 Swift Ter One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,173 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,675-square-foot lot. $520,260

483 Sumner St. #1 Condo Decker, built 1895, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 650-square-foot lot. $505,000

15 Swift Ter #2 Condo Decker, built 2017, 732 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $469,000

5 Lisbon St. #101 Condo. $351,400

EAST BRIDGEWATER

5 Blueberry Lane One-family Cape Cod, built 1999, 3,601 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $734,000

2026 Plymouth St. #E Condo. $585,000

295 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1830, 1,928 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $525,000

38 Carina Way One-family Ranch, built 2006, 1,624 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $483,000

7 Shawnee Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1946, 1,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,164-square-foot lot. $425,000

726 Winter St. One-family Split Level, built 1965, 974 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,708-square-foot lot. $320,000

EASTON

1 Appleblossom Lane One-family Contemporary, built 1987, 2,333 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,243-square-foot lot. $775,000

19 Lothrop St. One-family Colonial, built 1958, 2,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $700,000

210 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built 1910, 2,165 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,300-square-foot lot. $685,000

247 Turnpike St. #247 Condo/Apt, built 2001, 2,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000

122 Pine St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,237-square-foot lot. $580,000

28 Elm St. One-family Conventional, built 1895, 1,724 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $495,000

204 Main St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,310 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,905-square-foot lot. $475,000

71 Village St. #71 Condo/Apt, built 1984, 1,569 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $438,000

41 Norton Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1972, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,963-square-foot lot. $380,000

ESSEX

13 Cogswell Court Two-family Cape Cod, built 1983, 1,498 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,333-square-foot lot. $760,000

EVERETT

31 Warren St. Two-family Two Family, built 1900, 2,600 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,428-square-foot lot. $790,000

24 Adams Ave. Two-family Two Family, built 1900, 1,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,036-square-foot lot. $660,000

57 Windsor St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1925, 875 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,726-square-foot lot. $385,000

FOXBOROUGH

22 Bourne Road One-family Colonial, built 1993, 2,545 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $842,800

28 Bicknell St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1969, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,338-square-foot lot. $613,500

251 South St. One-family Colonial, built 1961, 2,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,631-square-foot lot. $590,000

17 Pine Acres Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1955, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,200-square-foot lot. $550,000

31 Mechanic St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1940, 1,702 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,840-square-foot lot. $550,000

136 Mill St. One-family Split Level, built 1920, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,250-square-foot lot. $495,000

FRAMINGHAM

67 Carter Drive One-family Contemporary, built 1982, 3,568 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 134,535-square-foot lot. $1,261,500

260 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built 1995, 3,150 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 150,739-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

10 Lowry Road One-family Colonial, built 1970, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,801-square-foot lot. $815,000

63 Henry St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1897, 2,418 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,332-square-foot lot. $799,900

4 North Lane One-family Colonial, built 1948, 2,060 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,422-square-foot lot. $735,000

52 Pinewood Drive One-family Colonial, built 1965, 1,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,170-square-foot lot. $650,000

54 Bradford Road One-family Ranch, built 1959, 1,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,399-square-foot lot. $625,000

61 Prior Drive One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

733 Waverley St. One-family Conventional, built 1902, 2,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 53,932-square-foot lot. $600,000

66 Joseph Road One-family Ranch, built 1958, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $580,000

2 Hampshire Road One-family Colonial, built 1929, 1,676 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,275-square-foot lot. $555,000

52 Crest Road One-family Split Level, built 1961, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,230-square-foot lot. $550,000

25 Fairbrook Road One-family Ranch, built 1954, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $505,000

77 Davidson Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,384 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $500,000

10 Saxony Ter One-family Cape Cod, built 1952, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,046-square-foot lot. $482,000

72 Apple D Or Road #A Condo/Apt, built 1842, 2,010 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $452,000

15 Purchase St. One-family Old Style, built 1867, 1,574 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,805-square-foot lot. $369,000

1550 Worcester Road #607 Condo Mid-Rise, built 1974, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $360,000

63 Kellogg St. One-family Colonial, built 1928, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,078-square-foot lot. $355,000

1809 Windsor Drive #1809 Condo Town House, built 1970, 981 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

15 Walnut St. #4 Condo Town House, built 1927, 714 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $326,000

131 Mellen St. #14A Condo Low-Rise, built 1970, 684 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $209,000

FRANKLIN

3 Mckinley Road One-family Colonial, built 1996, 2,943 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,698-square-foot lot. $915,000

19 Longfellow Drive One-family Colonial, built 1987, 2,060 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,399-square-foot lot. $730,000

3 John Edwards Circle One-family Colonial, built 1992, 1,854 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 122,404-square-foot lot. $725,000

741 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built 1992, 2,316 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,408-square-foot lot. $680,000

14 Besso St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1964, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,955-square-foot lot. $530,000

272 Partridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1960, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $495,000

196 Grove St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1920, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $287,429

GEORGETOWN

21 Warren St. One-family Contemporary, built 1965, 1,886 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,041-square-foot lot. $880,000

70 North St. Two-family Two Family, built 1880, 3,274 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,579-square-foot lot. $650,000

GLOUCESTER

163 Atlantic Road #5 Condo. $1,750,000

19 Beach Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1997, 2,627 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,100-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

7 Tarrs Road One-family Colonial, built 1896, 1,429 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,619-square-foot lot. $535,000

5 Gardner Ter One-family Ranch, built 1956, 864 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

GRAFTON

67 Magill Drive One-family Colonial, built 2011, 3,276 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $992,500

66 High Point Drive One-family Colonial, built 2012, 2,760 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $935,000

22 Meadow Lane One-family Garrison, built 1997, 1,987 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $595,000

49 Buttercup Lane #49 Condo Town House, built 2006, 1,597 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,970,792-square-foot lot. $500,000

66 Tulip Circle #66 Condo Town House, built 2006, 1,615 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $469,000

7 Hawthorne St. One-family Ranch, built 1960, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $435,000

67 Nottingham Road #67 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 1,006 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,048,054-square-foot lot. $367,970

31 Nottingham Road #31 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 972 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,048,054-square-foot lot. $346,000

13 Pullard Road #9 Condo Town House, built 1992, 1,156 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 392,040-square-foot lot. $290,000

GROVELAND

4 Cannon Hill Road Ext One-family Split Entry, built 1965, 2,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $685,000

141 King St. One-family Colonial, built 1985, 1,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $670,000

5 Georgia St. One-family Ranch, built 1962, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,625-square-foot lot. $600,000

485 Main St. One-family Conventional, built 1909, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $599,900

HALIFAX

12 Colby Drive One-family Ranch, built 1967, 1,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,240-square-foot lot. $455,000

HAMILTON

27 Walnut Road One-family Conventional, built 1907, 2,540 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,782-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

HANOVER

145 Twin Fawn Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built 1967, 1,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $715,000

34 Cape Cod Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built 1968, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $706,000

30 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built 1951, 1,758 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,402-square-foot lot. $630,000

1078 Hanover St. #2 Condo. $385,000

295 Winter St. #3 Condo. $262,500

295 Winter St. #8 Condo. $262,500

HANSON

141 Perry Ave. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,486-square-foot lot. $450,000

55 Monponsett St. One-family Ranch, built 1964, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,002-square-foot lot. $425,000

HARVARD

84 Littleton County Road One-family Contemporary, built 2004, 4,523 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 217,800-square-foot lot. $2,075,000

171 Littleton County Road One-family Colonial, built 2003, 6,055 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 780,595-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

12 Glenview Drive One-family Colonial, built 2004, 3,206 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 67,082-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

277 Stow Road One-family Colonial, built 1973, 2,884 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,776-square-foot lot. $848,000

15 Myrick Lane One-family Colonial, built 1976, 2,558 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 109,336-square-foot lot. $835,000

3 Cliffside Drive One-family Colonial, built 1995, 3,041 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 162,914-square-foot lot. $800,000

HAVERHILL

289 Mill St. One-family Old Style, built 1890, 4,072 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,719-square-foot lot. $674,000

15 Old Amesbury Line Road One-family Colonial, built 1989, 1,908 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $670,000

50-52 Vernon St. Two-family Split Entry, built 1994, 2,094 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,628-square-foot lot. $650,000

15 Braewood Drive One-family Split Entry, built 1980, 2,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,268-square-foot lot. $572,500

132 Lawrence St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1925, 2,528 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,558-square-foot lot. $555,000

18 S Williams St. One-family Old Style, built 1930, 1,871 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,392-square-foot lot. $530,000

21 Byron St. One-family Old Style, built 1910, 2,110 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $490,000

7 Dexter St. #A Condo. $470,000

16 Pine Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1949, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $451,000

191 Brickett Hill Circle #191 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 2,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $450,000

93 Rosemont St. #93 Condo Town House, built 2006, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000

3 Cottage Place One-family Old Style, built 1951, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,676-square-foot lot. $429,900

38 Denworth Bell Circle #38 Condo Town House, built 2019, 1,612 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $421,302

38 Laurel Ave. One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,828 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,876-square-foot lot. $397,000

281 Broadway One-family Ranch, built 1980, 1,051 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,989-square-foot lot. $395,000

358 Farrwood Drive #358 Condo Town House, built 1985, 1,605 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $365,000

30 Casablanca Court #30 Condo Town House, built 1988, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

15 Ringgold St. One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,610 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,701-square-foot lot. $307,500

106 Hunters Run Place #106 Condo/Apt, built 1986, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

49 Howard St. One-family Ranch, built 1964, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,449-square-foot lot. $251,000

731 Hilldale Ave. One-family Split Level, built 1950, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $200,000

HINGHAM

10 Tillinghast Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built 2005, 3,711 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $2,475,000

27 Plymouth River Road One-family Colonial, built 1965, 2,892 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,022-square-foot lot. $1,289,000

190 Halsted Drive #190 Condo/Apt, built 2010, 2,466 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,265,000

3 Playground Road One-family Colonial, built 1930, 2,286 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,774-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

189 Leavitt St. One-family Colonial, built 1984, 2,612 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 148,029-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

20 Smith Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1960, 2,503 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,137-square-foot lot. $1,014,500

7 Andrew Isle Road One-family Colonial, built 1973, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,555-square-foot lot. $912,500

9 Bulow Road One-family Ranch, built 1973, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $785,000

4 Sycamore Lane One-family Cape Cod, built 1940, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,929-square-foot lot. $771,220

21 Beals Cove Road #C Condo/Apt, built 1979, 745 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $360,000

6 Beals Cove Road #D Condo/Apt, built 1979, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $310,000

HOLBROOK

101 Weymouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,728-square-foot lot. $489,000

58 Marion St. One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,414 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $460,000

4 Woodcliff Road One-family Ranch, built 1956, 988 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,872-square-foot lot. $450,000

66 Chandler St. One-family Old Style, built 1810, 1,271 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,280-square-foot lot. $435,000

HOLLISTON

30 Morgans Way One-family Colonial, built 1995, 3,058 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,215-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

425 Underwood St. One-family Ranch, built 1986, 3,222 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 342,294-square-foot lot. $860,000

43 Shaw Farm Road One-family Colonial, built 2002, 2,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $740,000

446 Chamberlain St. One-family Ranch, built 1963, 1,208 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $605,000

4 Mechanic St. One-family Conventional, built 1871, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $529,900

127 Union St. One-family Colonial, built 1901, 813 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $170,000

HOPKINTON

7 Stewart St. One-family Colonial, built 1992, 4,071 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,500-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

20 Carriage Hill Road One-family Colonial, built 1999, 3,550 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,745-square-foot lot. $1,131,000

4 Kimball Road One-family Colonial, built 1989, 2,967 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,501-square-foot lot. $1,106,000

24 Granite St. One-family Colonial, built 1987, 3,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,470-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

8 Hoyt Way #8 Condo. $1,026,805

191 Saddle Hill Road One-family Contemporary, built 1981, 3,263 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,871-square-foot lot. $950,000

4 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,803 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,661-square-foot lot. $800,000

12 Cunningham St. One-family Ranch, built 1965, 971 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,873-square-foot lot. $555,000

9 E Main St. One-family Colonial, built 1940, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $458,000

55 Elm St. One-family Ranch, built 1953, 710 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $350,000

HUDSON

149 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built 1995, 2,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $845,000

53 Mason St. Two-family Family Flat, built 1890, 2,244 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,045-square-foot lot. $589,900

14 Michigan Drive One-family Ranch, built 1968, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,052-square-foot lot. $487,500

2 Rotherham Way #B Condo/Apt, built 2005, 1,833 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $470,000

2 Dean St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1979, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,200-square-foot lot. $420,000

5 Huron Drive One-family Cape Cod, built 1966, 1,469 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,986-square-foot lot. $348,600

12 Temple Ave. One-family Conventional, built 1923, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,072-square-foot lot. $277,000

HYDE PARK

45 Providence St. #45 Condo. $6,848,485

67 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1961, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,375-square-foot lot. $675,000

38 Van Brunt St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1953, 1,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,220-square-foot lot. $620,000

49 Danny Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1925, 1,009 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,424-square-foot lot. $590,000

1907 River St. One-family Colonial, built 1910, 1,243 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,838-square-foot lot. $500,000

40 Como Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1955, 1,521 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,624-square-foot lot. $450,000

IPSWICH

111 Jeffreys Neck Road One-family Split Entry, built 1984, 2,419 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 862,488-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

8 Water St. One-family Antique, built 1678, 3,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,955-square-foot lot. $1,251,000

40 Farley Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1958, 2,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,162-square-foot lot. $825,000

401 Colonial Drive #41 Condo Town House, built 1981, 1,665 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000

114 Linebrook Road One-family Ranch, built 1950, 1,106 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,160-square-foot lot. $499,900

14 Mineral St. One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,770-square-foot lot. $499,500

401 Colonial Drive #20 Condo Town House, built 1981, 1,665 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

37 Pershing Road Two-family Conventional, built 1929, 4,088 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,160-square-foot lot. $1,895,000

37 Pondview Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1930, 2,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,279-square-foot lot. $1,760,000

3305-3309 Washington St. #203 Condo. $1,125,000

335 Hyde Park Ave. Three-family Decker, built 1910, 3,240 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,740-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

27 Round Hill St. One-family Conventional, built 1910, 1,569 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,336-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

65 Green St. #204 Condo Free-Standng, built 2018, 1,051 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $760,000

122 Day St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built 1896, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,026-square-foot lot. $585,000

9 Kenney St. #3 Condo Decker, built 1905, 828 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 828-square-foot lot. $534,989

244 Hyde Park Ave. #1 Condo Decker, built 1945, 934 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 934-square-foot lot. $530,000

550 Centre St. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built 1900, 784 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 784-square-foot lot. $460,000

KINGSTON

48 Howlands Lane One-family Ranch, built 1940, 638 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 368,082-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

26 Atwood St. Three-family Family Flat, built 1947, 2,211 square feet, 0 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,147-square-foot lot. $750,000

2 Brook St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,972 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,424-square-foot lot. $495,000

LAKEVILLE

90 Lebaron Blvd #1 Condo. $479,937

45 Howland Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1985, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $465,000

51 S Kingman St. One-family Split Level, built 1983, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $445,000

2 Barberry St. One-family Contemporary, built 1950, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,180-square-foot lot. $307,000

41 Beechwood Ave. One-family Cottage, built 1954, 784 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,130-square-foot lot. $110,000

43 Beechwood Ave. One-family Cottage, built 1956, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,562-square-foot lot. $110,000

LAWRENCE

247 Prospect St. Three-family Family Flat, built 1910, 3,000 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,440-square-foot lot. $750,000

37-37A Salem St. Two-family Family Flat, built 1900, 2,890 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $625,000

150 Willow St. Three-family Family Flat, built 1910, 2,581 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $580,000

47 Corbett Road One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,619 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,100-square-foot lot. $445,000

272 E Haverhill St. #23 Condo/Apt, built 1971, 689 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $190,000

11 Lawrence St. #607 Condo/Apt, built 1905, 663 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $135,000

LEXINGTON

31 Fairlawn Lane One-family Split Entry, built 1956, 1,612 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,681-square-foot lot. $3,500,000

2 Hayes Ave. One-family Colonial, built 2021, 4,762 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,493-square-foot lot. $3,400,000

186 Grant St. One-family Mansion, built 2006, 5,100 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 23,341-square-foot lot. $2,789,000

5 Mckeever Drive One-family Colonial, built 1993, 3,804 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,405-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

1 Ewell Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1955, 2,205 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,622-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

102 N Hancock St. One-family Split Entry, built 1963, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,936-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

3 Woodpark Circle One-family Colonial, built 1976, 1,858 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,875-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

79 Lowell St. One-family Ranch, built 1956, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,555-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

305 Bedford St. One-family Conventional, built 1926, 1,976 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,536-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

13 Seaborn Place #13 Condo/Apt, built 1977, 1,582 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $995,000

34 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built 1960, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,871-square-foot lot. $950,000

83 Bertwell Road One-family Colonial, built 1940, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $910,000

26 Dewey Road One-family Contemporary, built 1971, 2,659 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,810-square-foot lot. $900,000

4 Revere St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1947, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,700-square-foot lot. $802,000

35 Drummer Boy Way #35 Condo/Apt, built 1976, 1,254 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $642,000

LOWELL

162 Parkview Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1986, 2,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,914-square-foot lot. $700,000

23 18th St. Two-family Duplex, built 1925, 4,164 square feet, 16 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,977-square-foot lot. $650,000

9 Alma St. Two-family Two Family, built 1910, 2,040 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $650,000

28 Warnock St. Two-family Two Family, built 1920, 1,707 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,557-square-foot lot. $600,000

441 Pine St. One-family Conventional, built 1880, 1,613 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,711-square-foot lot. $550,000

72 Manchester St. #72 Condo. $540,000

1400 Gorham St. #29 Condo. $479,900

84 Kinsman St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,588 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $465,000

18 Llewellyn St. One-family Colonial, built 1995, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,580-square-foot lot. $460,000

129 Cabot St. One-family Conventional, built 1850, 2,734 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,892-square-foot lot. $450,000

1400 Gorham St. #30 Condo. $442,000

94 Westwind Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1971, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,098-square-foot lot. $435,000

130 John St. #460 Condo/Apt, built 1871, 1,390 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

17 Shedd St. One-family Conventional, built 1920, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,131-square-foot lot. $420,000

31 Fruit St. One-family Conventional, built 1920, 1,591 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $420,000

28 W L St. Two-family Two Family, built 1920, 1,490 square feet, 0 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,450-square-foot lot. $415,000

26 Farmland Road #A Condo/Apt, built 1986, 1,332 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

22 Mansion Drive One-family Ranch, built 1984, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,512-square-foot lot. $320,000

417 Hildreth St. #25 Condo/Apt, built 2004, 1,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

127 Hildreth St. #3 Condo/Apt, built 2005, 979 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

70 Austin St. #6 Condo/Apt, built 1986, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000

234 Nesmith St. #14 Condo/Apt, built 1973, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

1215 Pawtucket Blvd #22 Condo/Apt, built 1984, 929 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $265,000

1461 Pawtucket Blvd #6-12 Condo/Apt, built 1978, 1,173 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000

1461 Pawtucket Blvd #D10 Condo. $180,000

271 Humphrey St. #H3 Condo/Apt, built 1985, 865 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $145,000

LYNN

108 W Neptune St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1900, 3,660 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,023-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

55 N Common St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1900, 3,891 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,934-square-foot lot. $830,000

78 Linwood St. One-family Old Style, built 1880, 1,194 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,918-square-foot lot. $565,000

8 Union Place One-family Old Style, built 1920, 1,441 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,330-square-foot lot. $560,000

35 Ocallaghan Way One-family Ranch, built 1955, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,760-square-foot lot. $555,000

195 Williams Ave. One-family Old Style, built 1910, 1,575 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,032-square-foot lot. $530,000

76 Commonwealth Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1959, 1,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,990-square-foot lot. $525,000

220 Linwood St. One-family Colonial, built 1950, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $517,000

191 Euclid Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1890, 1,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

126 Pine Grove Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1940, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,054-square-foot lot. $500,000

90 Linwood St. One-family Old Style, built 1919, 1,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,903-square-foot lot. $499,000

142 Bellevue Road One-family Colonial, built 1925, 2,015 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,250-square-foot lot. $488,000

51 Tudor St. #3 Condo, built 1900, 1,175 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,657-square-foot lot. $350,000

76 Fair Oaks Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1935, 1,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,337-square-foot lot. $342,000

114 River St. One-family Old Style, built 1850, 1,183 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,283-square-foot lot. $330,000

56 Sachem St. #1 Condo, built 1905, 770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,207-square-foot lot. $320,000

285 Lynn Shore Drive #712 Condo High-Rise, built 1893, 608 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 11,641-square-foot lot. $267,500

200 Locust St. #305 Condo High-Rise, built 1989, 1,031 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $190,000

32 Hamilton Ave. #4 Condo, built 1910, 570 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 6,200-square-foot lot. $180,000

LYNNFIELD

9 Mitchell Road One-family Ranch, built 1954, 1,670 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,267-square-foot lot. $808,500

MALDEN

107-109 Bainbridge St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1900, 3,507 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,980-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

29 Sylvan St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1900, 1,764 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,975-square-foot lot. $835,000

63 Spring St. One-family Old Style, built 1880, 1,785 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,607-square-foot lot. $780,000

14-16 Baldwin St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1890, 3,061 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $749,000

21 Rockwell Ter One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,559 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,566-square-foot lot. $720,000

52-54 Bower St. #2 Condo/Apt, built 2005, 1,315 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $595,000

73 Suffolk St. One-family Ranch, built 1977, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,339-square-foot lot. $545,000

42 Crestview Drive #42 Condo Town House, built 1980, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $543,500

27 Dennis Road One-family Old Style, built 1900, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $525,000

10 Linwood St. #108 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 524 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $347,500

80 Main St. #27 Condo/Apt, built 1964, 605 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $280,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

18 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built 2007, 3,608 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,202-square-foot lot. $1,935,000

8 Sky Top Drive One-family Colonial, built 2017, 4,327 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,578-square-foot lot. $23,000

MANSFIELD

2 Emerson Circle One-family Colonial, built 1991, 2,292 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $905,000

36 Dean St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 2,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,206-square-foot lot. $725,000

152 Dean St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,930-square-foot lot. $512,500

6 Paula Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built 1982, 1,080 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,630-square-foot lot. $489,000

16 Erick Road #32 Condo/Apt, built 1978, 775 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $205,000

21 Erick Road #22 Condo/Apt, built 1978, 625 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $180,000

19 Erick Road #1 Condo/Apt, built 1978, 729 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $160,000

19 Erick Road #1 Condo/Apt, built 1978, 729 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $160,000

MARBLEHEAD

25 Flint St. One-family Colonial, built 2001, 5,639 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 35,051-square-foot lot. $3,350,000

11 Circle St. One-family Colonial, built 1939, 3,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,850-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

104 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built 1905, 2,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

9 Lawrence Drive One-family Split Level, built 1975, 1,868 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,270-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

52 Brookhouse Drive One-family Colonial, built 1910, 2,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

339 Atlantic Ave. One-family Split Level, built 1950, 3,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,077,500

7 Hereford Road One-family Colonial, built 1945, 1,745 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,885-square-foot lot. $805,000

22 Leicester Road One-family Colonial, built 1941, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,885-square-foot lot. $800,000

28 Shetland Road One-family Split Level, built 1952, 2,062 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,060-square-foot lot. $800,000

58 Jersey St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1957, 1,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,110-square-foot lot. $780,000

3 Sewall St. #3 Condo Town House, built 1884, 1,518 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $554,000

50 Turner Road One-family Colonial, built 1949, 1,758 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,067-square-foot lot. $550,000

25 Lincoln Park One-family Row House, built 1968, 1,206 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,192-square-foot lot. $540,000

58 Elm St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1900, 612 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,406-square-foot lot. $422,000

3 Circle St. #3 Condo/Apt, built 1900, 693 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $399,000

MARION

326 Front St. One-family Antique, built 1840, 2,066 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,413-square-foot lot. $985,000

MARLBOROUGH

490 Sudbury St. One-family Colonial, built 1983, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $780,000

6 Jefferson St. Two-family Two Family, built 1890, 2,208 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,356-square-foot lot. $580,000

120 Ice House Lndg #120 Condo/Apt, built 2015, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000

23 Magnolia Lane #23 Condo/Apt, built 1997, 1,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $517,700

17 Russet Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built 1973, 1,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,427-square-foot lot. $510,000

116 Union St. One-family Ranch, built 1960, 2,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,180-square-foot lot. $483,000

81 Spring St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,090-square-foot lot. $450,000

MARSHFIELD

35 Paddock Way One-family Colonial, built 2000, 5,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,064-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

57 Old Plain St. One-family Colonial, built 1998, 2,197 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,598-square-foot lot. $850,000

34 Alabama St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1969, 2,039 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,905-square-foot lot. $575,000

7 Priscilla Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1958, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $485,000

56 Samoset Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1952, 1,440 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $425,000

57 Dundee Drive One-family Ranch, built 1952, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $417,000

1801 Ocean St. #W32 Condo Town House, built 1974, 667 square feet, 0 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $245,000

MATTAPAN

630-632 Harvard St. Two-family Two Family, built 1920, 2,400 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $750,000

MAYNARD

12 Boeske Ave. Two-family Cape Cod, built 1947, 1,431 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,494-square-foot lot. $602,000

47 Douglas Ave. One-family Conventional, built 1904, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,157-square-foot lot. $565,000

31 Randall Road One-family Colonial, built 1956, 1,994 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,238-square-foot lot. $520,000

4 Windmill Drive One-family Ranch, built 1959, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,418-square-foot lot. $470,000

23 Deer Path #1 Condo Town House, built 1987, 2,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $447,000

MEDFIELD

1 Sewall Court One-family Colonial, built 1989, 3,768 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,107-square-foot lot. $1,367,500

28 Garry Drive One-family Colonial, built 1980, 3,044 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,051,000

27 Maple Lane #27 Condo/Apt, built 2009, 2,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $940,000

MEDFORD

86 Brooks St. One-family Conventional, built 1910, 3,314 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $1,410,000

42 George St. Two-family Two Family, built 1925, 3,036 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,386-square-foot lot. $1,190,000

87 Walsh St. One-family Conventional, built 1910, 1,998 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,563-square-foot lot. $1,165,000

34 Tesla Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1949, 1,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,470-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

18 Edward St. Three-family Family Flat, built 1900, 2,808 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,716-square-foot lot. $925,000

31 Henry St. One-family Conventional, built 1910, 1,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,453-square-foot lot. $920,000

25 Emerson St. Two-family Two Family, built 1910, 3,224 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,896-square-foot lot. $730,000

25 Foss St. One-family Colonial, built 1930, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,929-square-foot lot. $680,000

38 Grant Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1900, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,120-square-foot lot. $680,000

511 Fulton St. One-family Colonial, built 1960, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,754-square-foot lot. $680,000

36 Kenmere Road #36 Condo/Apt, built 1920, 1,521 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,000

20 Ship Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 1,262 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000

3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy #807 Condo High-Rise, built 1988, 1,226 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $612,000

30 Revere Beach Pkwy #613 Condo High-Rise, built 1987, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000

217 Gaston St. One-family Colonial, built 1964, 1,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,168-square-foot lot. $533,760

26 Gaston St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1920, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,163-square-foot lot. $526,000

3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy #524 Condo High-Rise, built 1988, 1,229 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $485,000

160 Playstead Road #2 Condo/Apt, built 1931, 1,205 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $273,224

MEDWAY

8 Iarussi Way One-family Colonial, built 2006, 3,335 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,231-square-foot lot. $1,055,000

8 Juniper Road One-family Colonial, built 1994, 2,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,170-square-foot lot. $875,000

MELROSE

9 Blueberry Hill Lane #9 Condo. $1,175,000

42 Burrell St. One-family Garrison, built 1932, 1,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,301-square-foot lot. $922,000

32 Fairview Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1911, 1,581 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,514-square-foot lot. $830,600

16 6th St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 2,073 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,820-square-foot lot. $810,000

14 Sanford St. #14 Condo/Apt, built 1900, 1,677 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $618,500

18 Hillside Park One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1930, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 12,545-square-foot lot. $605,000

28 Circuit St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1930, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,319-square-foot lot. $600,000

METHUEN

6 Patrick Way One-family Colonial, built 2006, 3,672 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,862-square-foot lot. $956,000

28 Phonebe St. #107 Condo. $761,285

150-152 Center St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1900, 2,158 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,452-square-foot lot. $660,000

6 Fox Run Lane One-family Cape Cod, built 1989, 2,365 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,269-square-foot lot. $650,000

16 Central St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1930, 2,580 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,912-square-foot lot. $630,000

54 Hampshire St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 2,908 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,350-square-foot lot. $575,000

117 Vermont St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1925, 2,384 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $550,000

22 Ormonde Road One-family Split Entry, built 1987, 2,631 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,349-square-foot lot. $548,000

31 Louise Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1960, 2,614 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,659-square-foot lot. $545,000

22 Sevoian Drive One-family Colonial, built 1976, 1,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,813-square-foot lot. $522,500

36 Rossi St. #36 Condo Town House, built 2008, 1,625 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $505,000

3 Orchard St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1953, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $490,000

40 Meriline Ave. One-family Old Style, built 1930, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,448-square-foot lot. $420,000

1 Ashley Lane #50 Condo. $262,000

46 Ashford St. #8 Condo/Apt, built 1912, 694 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $218,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

117 Saddleworth Way One-family Colonial, built 2003, 2,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,448-square-foot lot. $655,000

21 Towerview Drive One-family Cape Cod, built 1983, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $300,000

159 Bedford St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1962, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $249,795

MIDDLETON

33 Rowell Lane #33 Condo. $1,153,470

35 Rowell Lane #35 Condo. $992,960

10 Dolan Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built 2013, 1,956 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000

MILFORD

18 Jencks Road One-family Colonial, built 1993, 2,857 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,182-square-foot lot. $635,000

18 Penny Lane One-family Colonial, built 1971, 2,186 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $619,000

17 Simon Drive One-family Colonial, built 1977, 1,942 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,451-square-foot lot. $585,000

18 Carp Road One-family Colonial, built 1984, 1,814 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,901-square-foot lot. $585,000

46 S Main St. Two-family Two Family, built 1850, 2,704 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $510,000

82 E St. Ext One-family Split Entry, built 1998, 1,810 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,474-square-foot lot. $500,000

3 Bowdoin Drive One-family Cape Cod, built 1967, 1,802 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $473,500

16 Governors Way #A Condo Town House, built 2004, 1,662 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $408,500

2-B Fountain St. #2 Condo. $370,000

3 Park Lane Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1956, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $350,000

MILLIS

9 Rockville Mdws #9 Condo/Apt, built 2010, 2,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $665,000

278 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built 1700, 2,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $630,000

MILTON

370 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built 1957, 2,623 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,796-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

188 Churchills Lane One-family Colonial, built 2005, 3,455 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,099-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

46 Meetinghouse Lane One-family Colonial, built 1984, 2,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,179-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

115 Governors Road One-family Colonial, built 1922, 1,835 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $975,500

55 Valley Road One-family Colonial, built 1927, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,958-square-foot lot. $799,000

4 Spruce St. One-family Ranch, built 1954, 1,310 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,980-square-foot lot. $699,900

443 Beale St. One-family Old Style, built 1922, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,467-square-foot lot. $635,000

NAHANT

3 Baker Road One-family Old Style, built 1911, 1,755 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,450-square-foot lot. $839,900

NATICK

9 Beverly Road One-family Colonial, built 2019, 2,986 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

6 Hickory Road One-family Colonial, built 2014, 3,136 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,050-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

1 Chestnut St. One-family Old Style, built 1868, 2,418 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,532-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

8 Stagg Drive One-family Colonial, built 1950, 2,412 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,473-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

1 Westwood Road One-family Old Style, built 1915, 3,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,577-square-foot lot. $979,900

96 W Central St. Three-family Old Style, built 1880, 3,277 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,093-square-foot lot. $950,000

209 E Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,769 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,025-square-foot lot. $785,000

20 South Ave. #202 Condo/Apt, built 2008, 1,937 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $695,000

14 Circular Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1920, 1,165 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $470,000

9 Hammond Road One-family Old Style, built 1935, 1,332 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,642-square-foot lot. $452,000

6 Squire Court #2 Condo/Apt, built 1983, 683 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $258,000

NEEDHAM

70 Edwardel Road One-family Split Level, built 1958, 1,701 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,329-square-foot lot. $2,836,000

9 Thurston Lane One-family Colonial, built 2012, 5,059 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 11,979-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

36 Shirley Road One-family Colonial, built 2008, 4,472 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,894-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

160 Valley Road One-family Colonial, built 2018, 2,846 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,106-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

38 Redington Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1939, 3,854 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,590-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

749 Great Plain Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1914, 2,563 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

84 Morningside Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1949, 2,073 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,390,000

27 Prince St. One-family Colonial, built 1925, 2,473 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

324 Hunnewell St. #324 Condo Duplex, built 2019, 2,606 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,311,000

38 Colonial Road One-family Ranch, built 1959, 1,724 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,456-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

227 Hillcrest Road One-family Colonial, built 1937, 1,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

74 High St. One-family Colonial, built 1902, 1,904 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,193-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

147 Standish Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1974, 1,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,716-square-foot lot. $1,092,500

503 High Rock St. One-family Colonial, built 1939, 1,630 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,288-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

64 Gayland Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1938, 1,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $900,000

41 Greenwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1953, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $760,000

NEWBURY

35 High Road One-family Antique, built 1850, 3,670 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

56 Central St. One-family Split Entry, built 1987, 2,141 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $700,000

NEWBURYPORT

30 Munroe St. One-family Conventional, built 1850, 1,996 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,867-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

5 Harbor St. One-family Conventional, built 1921, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,690-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

19 Marlboro St. #A Condo/Apt, built 2019, 1,315 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $842,000

45 Bromfield St. One-family Antique, built 1889, 2,200 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,030-square-foot lot. $815,000

60-66 Milk St. #2 Condo/Apt, built 1850, 907 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $526,000

18 Graf Road #8-6 Condo. $400,000

5 Zabriskie Drive #A Condo/Apt, built 1970, 717 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $320,000

NEWTON

14 Old Orchard Road One-family Colonial, built 1900, 6,945 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,984-square-foot lot. $6,900,000

203 Windsor Road One-family Victorian, built 1890, 6,397 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 22,839-square-foot lot. $5,250,000

166 Paulson Road One-family Colonial, built 1875, 3,248 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,787-square-foot lot. $4,310,000

16 Fairmont Ave. One-family Victorian, built 1890, 7,188 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 35,255-square-foot lot. $3,550,000

99 Florence St. #30-4A Condo/Apt, built 1987, 2,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 645,603-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

92 Thurston Road #94 Condo. $2,170,000

344 Boylston St. #A Condo Townhse-End, built 2002, 2,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 145,255-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

439 Lowell Ave. #439 Condo/Apt, built 2019, 3,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,869-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

47 Nancy Road One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,385 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

22 Olde Field Road One-family Colonial, built 1933, 2,484 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,100-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

9 Forest St. One-family Victorian, built 1880, 2,451 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,264-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

36 Crehore Drive One-family Cape Cod, built 1948, 2,846 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $1,444,995

16 Summit St. Three-family Victorian, built 1850, 6,745 square feet, 18 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,687-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

20 Beverly Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,595-square-foot lot. $1,320,000

49 Cottage St. #1 Condo Town House, built 2015, 1,746 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,687-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

111 Fairway Drive One-family Cape Cod, built 1940, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,645-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

152 Clark St. One-family Colonial, built 1952, 1,928 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,505-square-foot lot. $1,221,000

187 Cypress St. #2 Condo/Apt, built 2009, 2,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,280-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

388 Lexington St. One-family Victorian, built 1875, 2,646 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,772-square-foot lot. $1,088,000

52 Theodore Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1946, 1,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

11 Hallron Road One-family Colonial, built 1938, 1,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,460-square-foot lot. $979,400

33 Barbara Road One-family Ranch, built 1950, 950 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,530-square-foot lot. $756,000

12 Sylvester Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1940, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,380-square-foot lot. $740,000

1272 Boylston St. #1 Condo/Apt, built 1809, 1,011 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,076-square-foot lot. $715,000

1145 Boylston St. #4 Condo Colonial, built 1926, 1,006 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,449-square-foot lot. $430,000

NORFOLK

52 Barnstable Road One-family Colonial, built 2002, 2,812 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,307-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

113 Seekonk St. One-family Contemporary, built 1984, 2,826 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 326,814-square-foot lot. $855,000

15 Wellfleet Drive One-family Colonial, built 1983, 2,012 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $800,000

37 King St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1992, 2,928 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,359-square-foot lot. $772,500

23 Turner St. One-family Colonial, built 1980, 2,572 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 284,561-square-foot lot. $699,900

30 Wildwood Road #30 Condo/Apt, built 2012, 1,896 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

29 Sumner St. #29 Condo/Apt, built 2021, 1,782 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $289,000

NORTH ANDOVER

64 Campion Road One-family Contemporary, built 1986, 3,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

672 Sharpners Pond Road One-family Colonial, built 1997, 2,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 983,585-square-foot lot. $851,750

22 Bucklin Road One-family Colonial, built 1994, 2,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,083-square-foot lot. $730,000

8 Mill Pond One-family Row House, built 1976, 1,690 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $585,000

33 Alcott Way #33 Condo Town House, built 1989, 1,902 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $555,000

71 Riverview St. One-family , built 1920, 1,038 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $480,000

14 Mill Pond One-family Row House, built 1974, 1,364 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,798-square-foot lot. $374,900

148 Main St. #F342 Condo. $311,123

1 Walker Road #4 Condo/Apt, built 1968, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $290,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

25 Alton Road One-family Colonial, built 1978, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,024-square-foot lot. $590,500

205 Arnold Road One-family Colonial, built 2005, 1,892 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,572-square-foot lot. $570,000

69 Dodge Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1941, 1,324 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $502,000

196 Bungay Road One-family Colonial, built 2002, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,920-square-foot lot. $489,000

50 Sheldonville Road One-family Ranch, built 1965, 1,574 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,226-square-foot lot. $475,000

889 Mount Hope St. One-family Conventional, built 1850, 1,671 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,466-square-foot lot. $440,000

47 Towne St. One-family Ranch, built 1940, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,127-square-foot lot. $385,000

127 Stanley St. One-family Ranch, built 1950, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,787-square-foot lot. $379,900

117 Church St. #1 Condo/Apt, built 1900, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $250,000

212 Fisher St. #B2 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 904 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $227,000

30 Heather St. One-family Ranch, built 1945, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $210,000

641-R S Washington St. #8 Condo/Apt, built 1988, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $210,000

NORTHBOROUGH

15 Indian Meadow Drive One-family Colonial, built 1981, 2,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,236-square-foot lot. $805,000

4 Longfellow Road One-family Split Entry, built 1964, 1,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,048-square-foot lot. $680,000

33 Wilson Road One-family Split Entry, built 1973, 1,094 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,610-square-foot lot. $575,000

1 Lyman St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1800, 2,132 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 75,803-square-foot lot. $500,000

23 Autumn Lane #23 Condo Town House, built 2007, 1,552 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 577,606-square-foot lot. $196,464

NORTH READING

11 Olde Coach Road One-family Colonial, built 1996, 3,617 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $1,432,000

10 Wildwood Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1985, 3,509 square feet, 14 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 215,361-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

22 Crestwood Road One-family Colonial, built 1984, 2,952 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 102,018-square-foot lot. $1,105,000

6 Macarthur Road One-family Colonial, built 2008, 2,138 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $860,000

13 Parkview Ter One-family Customdesign, built 1920, 922 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $799,900

67 Chestnut St. One-family Ranch, built 1959, 1,137 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $645,000

13 Kingston St. One-family Ranch, built 1950, 1,331 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $625,240

11 Parker Drive One-family Ranch, built 1953, 1,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $561,000

NORTON

115 N Worcester St. One-family Colonial, built 1976, 2,384 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,000-square-foot lot. $645,000

305 E Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1994, 1,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $590,000

122 Godfrey Drive #122 Condo/Apt, built 2003, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000

3 Shelly Road One-family Ranch, built 1952, 1,386 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $395,000

5 Patten Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1945, 1,015 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $343,500

3 Robin Circle #3 Condo/Apt, built 1986, 1,284 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

10 Mansfield Ave. One-family Conventional, built 2001, 2,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,763-square-foot lot. $301,000

75 King Philip Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1945, 964 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,600-square-foot lot. $300,000

15 Rock Lane One-family Conventional, built 1946, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $282,000

NORWELL

300 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built 2012, 2,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

21 Common St. One-family Ranch, built 1961, 2,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $950,000

35 Gerard Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1953, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $710,000

NORWOOD

437 Neponset St. #A Condo. $925,000

58 Pilgrim Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built 1977, 1,854 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,847-square-foot lot. $760,000

70 Endicott St. #201 Condo/Apt, built 2016, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000

15 Harrow Road One-family Ranch, built 1960, 1,514 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,120-square-foot lot. $650,000

PEABODY

15 Sachem Road One-family Colonial, built 2011, 3,936 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,625-square-foot lot. $890,000

13 Tammie Lane One-family Colonial, built 1997, 2,398 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,812-square-foot lot. $765,100

21 Beacon Blvd One-family Colonial, built 1947, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $750,000

26 Ravenwood Road One-family Split Entry, built 1972, 2,420 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $715,000

1 Cosmos Drive One-family Split Entry, built 1994, 2,367 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,038-square-foot lot. $700,000

701 Pine Brook Drive #701 Condo Townhse-End, built 1989, 2,418 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $630,000

65 Russell St. One-family Ranch, built 1961, 1,308 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 16,601-square-foot lot. $600,000

56-R Holten St. One-family Old Style, built 1850, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $575,000

1 Granite Road One-family Ranch, built 1925, 962 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,751-square-foot lot. $515,000

19 Violet Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,688-square-foot lot. $510,000

1802 Hollow Tree Court #1802 Condo Town House, built 1987, 2,244 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $465,000

8 Ledgewood Way #3 Condo, built 1985, 1,272 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $442,500

4 Jordan Road One-family Ranch, built 1954, 1,703 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $270,000

31 Lenox Road #3 Condo/Apt, built 1920, 600 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $250,000

68 Harrison Ave. One-family Split Entry, built 1960, 1,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,323-square-foot lot. $55,000

PEMBROKE

700 Center St. One-family Garrison, built 1986, 2,212 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,603-square-foot lot. $835,000

218 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built 1964, 1,980 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,167-square-foot lot. $535,000

11 Beachway One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1950, 440 square feet, 0 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $250,000

PEPPERELL

24 Julia Lane One-family Colonial, built 2005, 3,639 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,168-square-foot lot. $726,666

94 Lowell Road One-family Split Entry, built 1978, 1,634 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,733-square-foot lot. $465,000

57 South Road One-family Colonial, built 1983, 3,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 182,804-square-foot lot. $310,000

32 Bayberry St. One-family Colonial, built 1993, 1,965 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,033-square-foot lot. $301,000

PLYMOUTH

74 Conifer Hl #74 Condo Town House, built 2013, 2,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $856,000

16 Eagle Hill Drive One-family Ranch, built 1981, 1,902 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $825,000

11 Aberdeen #11 Condo Town House, built 2005, 2,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $790,000

21 W Trevor Hl #21 Condo Town House, built 2004, 2,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $665,000

35 Oak St. Two-family Colonial, built 1900, 2,100 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $625,000

14 Red Canoe #14 Condo, built 2012, 1,413 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000

145 Beaver Dam Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1945, 2,575 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,761-square-foot lot. $580,000

50 Peter Road One-family Garrison, built 1980, 1,692 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,099-square-foot lot. $579,900

9 Clay Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1987, 1,460 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $550,000

23 Tilton St. One-family Garrison, built 2002, 2,323 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,860-square-foot lot. $530,000

59 Drum Drive #59 Condo. $529,999

11 S Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built 1923, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,815-square-foot lot. $525,000

61 Drum Drive #61 Condo. $509,999

21 Fresh Pond Circle One-family Garrison, built 1967, 1,984 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $502,000

216 Water St. #A301 Condo. $490,000

10 Delancy Drive One-family Ranch, built 1971, 1,230 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $487,000

5-1/2 Savery Lane Two-family Colonial, built 1900, 1,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,556-square-foot lot. $475,000

1 Bradlee Lane One-family Ranch, built 1972, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $406,900

12 Ocean Walk Drive #3 Condo. $389,000

14 Ocean Walk Drive #4 Condo. $389,000

16 Ocean Walk Drive #5 Condo. $389,000

17 Ocean Walk Drive #14 Condo. $389,000

18 Ocean Walk Drive #61 Condo. $389,000

21 Ocean Walk Drive #16 Condo. $389,000

5 Ocean Walk Drive #9 Condo. $389,000

8 Ocean Walk Drive #I Condo. $389,000

9 Ocean Walk Drive #11 Condo. $389,000

66 Jan Marie Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built 1973, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $250,000

QUINCY

122 Mayflower Road One-family Conventional, built 2008, 3,262 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

8 Patriot Lane One-family Colonial, built 2021, 2,390 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,706-square-foot lot. $1,079,000

171 Phipps St. One-family Colonial, built 2020, 2,096 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,852-square-foot lot. $950,000

16 Carlmark St. Three-family Family Flat, built 1900, 2,325 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,292-square-foot lot. $845,000

261 Beach St. Two-family Two Family, built 1910, 1,929 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,696-square-foot lot. $733,000

10 Moscow St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,380-square-foot lot. $720,000

42 Mill St. #1 Condo Town House, built 2019, 1,843 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $715,000

70 Village Drive #70 Condo Town House, built 1998, 1,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

98 Mayflower Road One-family Conventional, built 1925, 1,036 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $650,000

347 E Squantum St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1928, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,641-square-foot lot. $570,000

26 Oakwood Road One-family Conventional, built 1940, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,108-square-foot lot. $553,555

166 W Elm Ave. Two-family Two Family, built 1930, 978 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $520,000

592 South St. One-family Conventional, built 1925, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,233-square-foot lot. $510,000

200 Falls Blvd #H308 Condo Town House, built 1993, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $445,000

100 Marina Drive #519 Condo/Apt, built 1988, 663 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $391,020

175 Quincy Shore Drive #38 Condo/Apt, built 1975, 896 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $380,000

82 Centre St. #F Condo Town House, built 1974, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

22 Abigail Ave. #103 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $350,000

115 W Squantum St. #410 Condo/Apt, built 1975, 807 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $330,000

62 Rodman St. One-family Conventional, built 1880, 1,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $315,000

6 Division St. #4 Condo/Apt, built 1968, 546 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $47,000

RANDOLPH

5 Cormey Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built 1977, 1,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $573,800

54 Stearns Drive One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $518,000

487 West St. One-family Ranch, built 1950, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,831-square-foot lot. $475,000

17 Hickory St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $410,000

10 Northway Road One-family Ranch, built 1965, 1,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $359,000

15 Knights Crescent St. One-family Ranch, built 1954, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,711-square-foot lot. $310,000

43 West St. #B1 Condo/Apt, built 1985, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $305,000

232 Canton St. #309 Condo/Apt, built 1982, 1,086 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $260,000

49 Hills St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,789-square-foot lot. $228,000

RAYNHAM

98 Diniz Drive One-family Colonial, built 1994, 3,318 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $937,500

61 Brook St. One-family Colonial, built 2004, 3,209 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,936-square-foot lot. $910,000

86 Lounsbury Drive One-family Colonial, built 1993, 3,981 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,611-square-foot lot. $885,000

684 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1965, 1,673 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,154-square-foot lot. $545,000

179 Broadway One-family Old Style, built 1910, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 99,330-square-foot lot. $300,000

READING

136 Johnson Woods Drive #136 Condo. $1,250,000

5 Trevor Court #5 Condo Town House, built 2006, 3,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000

87 Dana Road One-family Ranch, built 1957, 2,307 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,912-square-foot lot. $866,725

187 Pearl St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1949, 1,957 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,530-square-foot lot. $785,000

10 Arrow Circle One-family Split Level, built 1974, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,066-square-foot lot. $740,000

16 Brentwood Drive One-family Ranch, built 1968, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,782-square-foot lot. $675,000

9 Linnea Lane One-family Colonial, built 1955, 1,844 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,222-square-foot lot. $650,000

226 Charles St. One-family Ranch, built 1950, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,040-square-foot lot. $645,000

33 Line Road One-family Ranch, built 2002, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,690-square-foot lot. $530,000

26 Willow St. One-family Old Style, built 1936, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $529,000

237 Salem St. #3 Condo/Apt, built 2005, 1,138 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $240,247

REVERE

68 Bosson St. Two-family Two Family, built 2014, 2,350 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,452-square-foot lot. $960,000

118 Janvrin Ave. Two-family Two Family, built 2016, 2,376 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,604-square-foot lot. $907,000

61 Geneva St. Two-family Two Family, built 1980, 3,210 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,036-square-foot lot. $900,000

17 Janvrin Ave. Two-family Two Family, built 1920, 3,412 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $765,000

151 Larkin St. #1 Condo. $750,000

64 Camille Road One-family Ranch, built 1963, 1,968 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $730,000

177 Malden St. #1 Condo Town House, built 2017, 2,147 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000

255 Bellingham Ave. One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 6,447-square-foot lot. $510,000

231 Fenno St. #231 Condo. $420,000

71 Revere Beach Blvd #7 Condo/Apt, built 1966, 778 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $319,000

ROCKLAND

12 Northfield Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built 2008, 1,568 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,831,400-square-foot lot. $615,000

44 Damon Road One-family Colonial, built 1964, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,054-square-foot lot. $565,000

116 Myrtle St. One-family Conventional, built 1926, 1,396 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,535-square-foot lot. $545,000

661 Summer St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1955, 1,598 square feet, 4 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $540,000

24 Lavina Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1955, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,200-square-foot lot. $415,000

86 Everett St. One-family Ranch, built 1958, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $350,000

ROCKPORT

1 Landmark Lane One-family Ranch, built 1951, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $765,000

74 Main St. One-family Antique, built 1870, 993 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,742-square-foot lot. $630,000

ROSLINDALE

472-474 Hyde Park Ave. #472 Condo. $860,000

179-181 Orange St. Two-family Two Family, built 1921, 2,746 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,601-square-foot lot. $849,000

48 Tyndale St. One-family Colonial, built 1907, 1,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,566-square-foot lot. $849,000

10 Hadwin Way One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1935, 1,541 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,925-square-foot lot. $848,500

75 Walworth St. One-family Colonial, built 1912, 1,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $775,000

ROWLEY

206 Main St. One-family Colonial, built 2019, 2,959 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,810-square-foot lot. $990,000

ROXBURY

18 Wellington St. #2 Condo. $1,825,000

370-380 Harrison Ave. #1107 Condo. $989,000

771 Harrison Ave. #410 Condo. $915,000

SALEM

36 Juniper Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1910, 2,097 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $873,000

2 Andover St. #B Condo Town House, built 1739, 2,273 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,891-square-foot lot. $810,000

28 Pickman Road One-family Split Entry, built 1990, 1,872 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,550-square-foot lot. $750,100

3 Quadrant Road One-family Colonial, built 2000, 1,992 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,751-square-foot lot. $725,000

25 Lynde St. #2 Condo/Apt, built 1900, 1,007 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $600,000

35 Whalers Lane #35 Condo Town House, built 1986, 1,960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

23 Moffatt Road Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1924, 2,207 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,148-square-foot lot. $560,000

45 Valiant Way #45 Condo Town House, built 1980, 2,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

7 Sutton Ter One-family Ranch, built 1958, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,691-square-foot lot. $542,700

9 Pickman Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1930, 1,501 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,626-square-foot lot. $540,000

18 Flying Cloud Lane #18 Condo Town House, built 1988, 1,635 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

22 Hillside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1930, 774 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,873-square-foot lot. $447,000

25 Wisteria St. #1 Condo/Apt, built 1920, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,172-square-foot lot. $415,000

116 Federal St. #3 Condo/Apt, built 1782, 1,016 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $315,000

71 Bay View Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1963, 2,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,775-square-foot lot. $300,000

SALISBURY

151 Cable Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1986, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,261-square-foot lot. $599,000

SAUGUS

16 Birch Pond Drive One-family Colonial, built 1999, 2,404 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $960,000

34 Highland Ave. One-family Split Entry, built 1950, 2,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,017-square-foot lot. $815,000

85 Walden Pond Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1959, 946 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,062-square-foot lot. $650,000

1602 Lewis O Gray Drive #1602 Condo Town House, built 1984, 1,898 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

23 Pinehurst Road One-family Colonial, built 1995, 2,096 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $575,000

9 Broadway #211 Condo/Apt, built 1975, 944 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $335,000

333 Central St. #1A Condo/Apt, built 1975, 700 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $285,000

33 Bristow St. #1 Condo/Apt, built 1965, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $275,000

3 Court St. One-family Camp/Cabin, built 1938, 927 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $270,000

SCITUATE

3 Aquinnah Path One-family Colonial, built 2017, 2,910 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,010-square-foot lot. $1,435,000

50 Border St. One-family Colonial, built 1966, 2,977 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 157,687-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

24 Alden Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1930, 1,682 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,706-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

73 Glades Road #73 Condo/Apt, built 2004, 1,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000

12 Meeting House Lane #306 Condo/Apt, built 1995, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000

2 Maple Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1962, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,680-square-foot lot. $475,000

SHARON

6 Ridge Road One-family Conventional, built 1900, 3,814 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,500-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

10 Foundry Road One-family Colonial, built 1994, 2,530 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,854-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

12 Aztec Way One-family Colonial, built 1999, 3,026 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 73,340-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

77 Richards Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1985, 3,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 62,726-square-foot lot. $945,000

10 Hawk Lane One-family Colonial, built 1980, 2,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $801,000

24 Condor Road One-family Colonial, built 1978, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,165-square-foot lot. $720,000

361 Norwood St. One-family Colonial, built 1850, 2,172 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,001-square-foot lot. $650,000

7 Summit Ave. One-family Conventional, built 1820, 965 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,631-square-foot lot. $500,000

183 Mountain St. One-family Ranch, built 1959, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $481,000

31 Berkshire Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1951, 1,252 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $475,000

177 E Foxboro St. One-family Split Level, built 1955, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,004-square-foot lot. $450,000

22 Leonard Road One-family Ranch, built 1954, 1,591 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,200-square-foot lot. $425,000

463 S Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,650-square-foot lot. $407,500

23 Bayberry Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built 1972, 731 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $268,000

SHERBORN

59 Eliot St. One-family Colonial, built 2017, 2,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 162,043-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

SHREWSBURY

2 Guinevere Circle One-family Colonial, built 1994, 3,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $937,000

207 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built 1978, 2,477 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $720,000

90 Odonnell Ave. #90 Condo Town House, built 1999, 1,978 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $695,000

49-A Plainfield Ave. Two-family Ranch, built 1950, 1,798 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

4 Venus Drive One-family Ranch, built 1956, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,199-square-foot lot. $560,000

650 Grafton St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1974, 1,854 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,418-square-foot lot. $460,000

130 Boylston Circle One-family Ranch, built 1956, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,903-square-foot lot. $436,000

12 Chase Ter One-family Cottage, built 1906, 1,591 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,323-square-foot lot. $400,000

48 Gage Lane One-family Ranch, built 1954, 887 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,700-square-foot lot. $376,000

95 Commons Drive #99 Condo Town House, built 1973, 1,274 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

10 Shrewsbury Green Drive #F Condo/Apt, built 1973, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $190,000

SOMERVILLE

39 Elmwood St. #1 Condo Townhse-End, built 2014, 1,849 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,675,000

82 Willow St. #1 Condo. $1,445,000

18 Irving St. #2 Condo. $1,350,000

15 Landers St. Two-family Two Family, built 1910, 2,538 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,639-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

12 Warwick St. #A Condo Conventional, built 2018, 2,032 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,295,000

11 Tannery Brook Row #2 Condo Low-Rise, built 2017, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,250,800

1 Webster St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 2,509 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,523-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

40 Glenwood Road Two-family Two Family, built 1920, 1,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,240-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

1 Tannery Brook Row #3E Condo, built 1890, 1,018 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $1,050,000

77 Columbus Ave. #2 Condo Duplex, built 1884, 1,546 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $970,000

79 Benton Road #2 Condo Decker, built 1900, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $875,000

432 Norfolk St. #2H Condo Low-Rise, built 2004, 1,326 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $870,000

2 Bartlett St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,492 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,587-square-foot lot. $850,000

101 School St. #6 Condo Decker, built 1889, 995 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $775,000

122 Josephine Ave. #122 Condo Two Family, built 1900, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $729,000

38 Oxford St. #2 Condo Decker, built 1920, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $720,000

35 Sewall St. Three-family Decker, built 1885, 3,450 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $700,000

60 Cross St. #325 Condo. $700,000

60 Cross St. E #228 Condo. $700,000

16 Waterhouse St. #1 Condo Decker, built 1930, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000

60 Cross St. #301 Condo. $668,000

4 Snow Ter One-family Cottage, built 1920, 1,391 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,151-square-foot lot. $649,000

60 Cross St. E #208 Condo. $620,000

60 Cross St. E #221 Condo. $620,000

60 Cross St. #304 Condo. $569,900

60 Cross St. #312 Condo. $569,900

60 Cross St. #212 Condo. $549,900

60 Cross St. #214 Condo. $544,900

60 Cross St. #317 Condo. $464,900

60 Cross St. #217 Condo. $420,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

17 Southwood Drive #17 Condo Colonial, built 1997, 3,166 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

33 Pinecone Lane One-family Garrison, built 1970, 2,447 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,863-square-foot lot. $900,000

30 Overlook Drive One-family Garrison, built 1985, 2,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,621-square-foot lot. $810,000

22 Pinecone Lane One-family Garrison, built 1970, 2,416 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,503-square-foot lot. $730,000

SOUTH BOSTON

1612 Columbia Road Three-family Semi Detachd, built 1890, 3,277 square feet, 14 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,796-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

764 E 8th St. Three-family Row-End, built 1900, 3,024 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,795-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

613 E 8th St. #613A Condo Town House, built 1986, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,095-square-foot lot. $1,415,000

688-1/2 E 7th St. Two-family Two Family, built 1905, 2,118 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,758-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

611 E 8th St. #611B Condo Town House, built 1986, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,114-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

472 W Broadway #501 Condo. $1,100,000

744-746 E 8th St. Two-family Two Family, built 1890, 1,893 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,552-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

490-D E 7th St. One-family Row-Middle, built 1993, 1,343 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,012-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

472 W Broadway #201 Condo. $949,000

520 E 8th St. One-family Semi Detachd, built 1900, 1,030 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 975-square-foot lot. $930,000

300 W 3rd St. One-family Row-End, built 1880, 2,310 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,440-square-foot lot. $890,000

557 E 2nd St. #3 Condo Town House, built 2006, 1,147 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,147-square-foot lot. $879,000

472 W Broadway #204 Condo. $865,000

472 W Broadway #403 Condo. $830,000

12 Mohawk St. #7 Condo Free-Standng, built 1935, 1,238 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,238-square-foot lot. $817,500

14 I St. #8 Condo Low-Rise, built 2015, 918 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $785,000

664 E 6th St. One-family Semi Detachd, built 1900, 1,566 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,348-square-foot lot. $780,000

47-51 Dorchester St. #23 Condo Low-Rise, built 1920, 870 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 870-square-foot lot. $750,000

62 H St. #3 Condo Semi Detachd, built 1890, 919 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 919-square-foot lot. $725,000

16 National St. Two-family Semi Detachd, built 1880, 1,637 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 760-square-foot lot. $715,000

350 W 4th St. #310 Condo Low-Rise, built 1899, 834 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 834-square-foot lot. $655,000

118 Tudor St. #B Condo Low-Rise, built 1989, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 884-square-foot lot. $560,000

234 Bowen St. One-family Semi Detachd, built 1890, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,039-square-foot lot. $525,000

7 Leeds St. #1 Condo Row-End, built 1890, 584 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 584-square-foot lot. $480,000

655 E 7th St. #2 Condo Row-End, built 1890, 500 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 500-square-foot lot. $410,000

STONEHAM

57 Newcomb Road One-family Ranch, built 1960, 3,113 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,999-square-foot lot. $1,510,000

10 High Rock Road One-family Split Entry, built 1988, 3,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,380-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

12 Sparhawk Circle One-family Split Entry, built 1979, 1,908 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,006-square-foot lot. $875,000

9 Arnold Road One-family Ranch, built 1960, 1,842 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,168-square-foot lot. $655,000

3 Doherty Lane One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,753 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,438-square-foot lot. $620,000

9 Rockville Park One-family Cape Cod, built 1948, 3,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,601-square-foot lot. $560,000

142 Elm St. One-family Ranch, built 1954, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,196-square-foot lot. $541,000

5 Pershing Place One-family Split Entry, built 1961, 1,869 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,415-square-foot lot. $520,000

44 Main St. #308 Condo/Apt, built 1982, 1,124 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $457,500

179 Franklin St. #3 Condo/Apt, built 1968, 896 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $355,000

7 Winthrop St. One-family Colonial, built 1926, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,049-square-foot lot. $350,000

STOUGHTON

10 Lanes End One-family Colonial, built 1999, 3,018 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $965,000

201 Morton St. One-family Split Level, built 1962, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,800-square-foot lot. $615,000

51 Britton St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1948, 1,356 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $529,900

366 Prospect St. One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,381 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $500,000

250 School St. One-family Old Style, built 1920, 756 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,922-square-foot lot. $415,000

33 Patricia Drive #33 Condo Town House, built 1973, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

21 Patricia Drive #21 Condo Town House, built 1973, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000

SUDBURY

49 Fieldstone Farm Road One-family Colonial, built 1999, 4,695 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 46,534-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

21 Brookside Farm Lane One-family , built 2006, 4,678 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

188 Greystone Lane One-family Colonial, built 1993, 4,190 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 75,283-square-foot lot. $1,730,000

67 Brewster Road One-family Colonial, built 2013, 4,609 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 74,412-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

361 Hudson Road One-family Contemporary, built 1956, 3,564 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

113 Hawks Perch #80 Condo. $842,805

109 Hawks Perch #82 Condo. $822,575

46 Eddy St. One-family Colonial, built 1958, 1,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 66,136-square-foot lot. $775,000

SWAMPSCOTT

21 Lodge Road One-family Old Style, built 1915, 1,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $657,000

6 Summit View Drive One-family Colonial, built 1962, 1,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $532,500

TEWKSBURY

5 Hampton Circle #5 Condo/Apt, built 2015, 2,262 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $701,000

40 Oregon Road One-family Two Story, built 1987, 1,768 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,750-square-foot lot. $550,000

142 Maryland Road One-family Colonial, built 1985, 1,442 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,750-square-foot lot. $540,000

27 Villa Roma Drive #27 Condo/Apt, built 1986, 1,581 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $480,000

1306 Emerald Court #1306 Condo/Apt, built 2006, 1,356 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $470,000

29 Greenhalge St. One-family Ranch, built 1950, 1,152 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,740-square-foot lot. $428,400

26 Decarolis Drive #26 Condo/Apt, built 1983, 1,023 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $385,000

10 Davis Road One-family Ranch, built 1956, 876 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,718-square-foot lot. $350,000

TOPSFIELD

19-A Averill St. One-family Colonial, built 2005, 3,330 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,422-square-foot lot. $749,000

19 Gail St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1946, 1,403 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,188-square-foot lot. $625,000

TOWNSEND

73 Emery Road One-family Colonial, built 2018, 2,184 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 137,214-square-foot lot. $555,000

13 Turnpike Road One-family Colonial, built 1800, 2,399 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $500,000

2 Tamarack Lane One-family Split Entry, built 1980, 2,031 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,033-square-foot lot. $445,000

15 Emery Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1977, 1,591 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,059-square-foot lot. $435,000

9 Coppersmith Way #9 Condo Town House, built 2007, 1,061 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $204,598

UPTON

88 Shannon Way #95 Condo. $641,275

86 Shannon Way #96 Condo. $615,755

WAKEFIELD

148 Parker Road One-family Colonial, built 1950, 2,034 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,845-square-foot lot. $915,000

2 Glendale Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1995, 1,994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,327-square-foot lot. $765,000

18 Walton Lane One-family Cape Cod, built 1942, 1,935 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

466 Water St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1944, 1,674 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $750,000

7 Houston St. One-family Colonial, built 1938, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,839-square-foot lot. $720,000

24 Kingmont St. One-family Colonial, built 1937, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $700,000

14 Babson St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1967, 2,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,322-square-foot lot. $650,000

175 North Ave. #315 Condo/Apt, built 2017, 1,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

2 Francis Ave. Two-family Conventional, built 1880, 2,076 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $625,000

5 Ballister St. #531 Condo/Apt, built 2007, 1,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

3 Bennett St. #205 Condo/Apt, built 2018, 1,093 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

42 Salem St. #B Condo Town House, built 1978, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356,000-square-foot lot. $560,000

90 Kendrick Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1993, 1,533 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,560-square-foot lot. $529,000

72 Renwick Road #A Condo/Apt, built 1965, 698 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $310,000

410 Salem St. #1403 Condo Town House, built 2006, 1,018 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,700

WALPOLE

15 Warren Lane One-family Colonial, built 2012, 3,313 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,811-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

11 Trafalgar Lane One-family Colonial, built 1990, 3,169 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,348-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

177 Main St. One-family Conventional, built 1936, 1,900 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,365-square-foot lot. $450,000

WALTHAM

2 Leslie Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1977, 3,553 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,178-square-foot lot. $1,130,088

196 Brown St. One-family Colonial, built 1910, 1,949 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $967,140

7 Christopher Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 3,107 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,178-square-foot lot. $952,000

22 Cheryl Lane One-family Ranch, built 1958, 2,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,399-square-foot lot. $875,000

13 Clark Lane One-family Cape Cod, built 1985, 1,657 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,609-square-foot lot. $740,000

22 Appleton St. One-family Colonial, built 1900, 3,046 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,795-square-foot lot. $725,000

147 Prospect Hill Road One-family Colonial, built 1910, 2,102 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,978-square-foot lot. $700,000

22 Sanderson Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,621 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,721-square-foot lot. $700,000

255 Winter St. #304 Condo/Apt, built 2009, 1,150 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $597,000

8 Fir Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1965, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,345-square-foot lot. $580,000

36 Washington Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built 1890, 1,863 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 baths. $557,000

19 Underwood Park #1 Condo/Apt, built 1910, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $510,000

215 Ash St. #4 Condo/Apt, built 1900, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $455,000

16 Winter St. #45A Condo/Apt, built 1981, 1,023 square feet, 0 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 3 baths. $410,000

73 Lionel Ave. #C Condo/Apt, built 1979, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $332,000

WATERTOWN

2 Brigham St. One-family Victorian, built 1893, 2,821 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,516-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

23 Conant Road #23 Condo. $1,735,000

101 Palfrey St. Two-family Family Flat, built 1900, 3,353 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,730-square-foot lot. $1,485,000

27 Chapman St. One-family Conventional, built 1920, 1,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,243-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

167 School St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1900, 3,397 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $1,250,550

16 Keith St. One-family Colonial, built 1840, 2,184 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,093-square-foot lot. $950,000

25 Copeland St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1930, 1,148 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $677,600

15 Heather Road #15 Condo/Apt, built 1964, 1,278 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $665,000

32 Whites Ave. #F6604 Condo/Apt, built 1966, 1,080 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $378,000

WAYLAND

30 Old Connecticut Path One-family Colonial, built 2013, 4,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 59,677-square-foot lot. $2,599,000

43 Draper Road One-family Colonial, built 1965, 3,403 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $1,657,000

29 Glen Oak Drive #29 Condo/Apt, built 1990, 3,662 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,500,000

12 Cole Road One-family Contemporary, built 1962, 3,188 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

26 Michael Road One-family Colonial, built 1991, 2,106 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $1,305,000

14 Dean Road One-family Colonial, built 1954, 1,854 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $975,000

17 Westway Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1951, 1,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,443-square-foot lot. $905,000

10 Essex #10 Condo/Apt, built 1978, 1,553 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $784,000

8 Gage Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1954, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $769,000

WELLESLEY

71 Carisbrooke Road One-family Colonial, built 1940, 5,219 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 121,547-square-foot lot. $4,350,000

7 Kipling Road One-family Colonial, built 1925, 4,728 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $2,875,000

32 Boulder Brook Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1941, 1,447 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

175 Walnut St. One-family Old Style, built 1926, 1,841 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,048-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

5 Westwood Road One-family Colonial, built 1950, 3,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,073-square-foot lot. $1,182,500

8 Bradley Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1950, 1,452 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,133-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

WESTBOROUGH

34 Church St. One-family Antique, built 1857, 2,624 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,972-square-foot lot. $929,900

187 W Main St. One-family Antique, built 1749, 3,136 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 59,442-square-foot lot. $875,000

12 Deerfield Way #12 Condo/Apt, built 2000, 2,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $702,000

12 Stagecoach Circle #12 Condo Town House, built 2013, 1,791 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000

28 Robin Road One-family Colonial, built 1955, 1,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,056-square-foot lot. $655,000

11 Samson Drive One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $525,000

202 Deacon Shattuck Way #202 Condo/Apt, built 2015, 1,185 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $521,000

216 W Main St. One-family Ranch, built 1957, 1,056 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,262-square-foot lot. $401,000

1109 Peters Farm Way #1109 Condo. $398,105

1105 Peters Farm Way #1105 Condo. $372,530

10 Baker Way One-family Ranch, built 1956, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,616-square-foot lot. $307,143

WEST BRIDGEWATER

45 West St. One-family Colonial, built 2000, 2,562 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 75,359-square-foot lot. $720,000

18 Emerson Ave. One-family Old Style, built 1900, 2,219 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $562,500

236 Matfield St. One-family Old Style, built 1915, 1,518 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $475,000

199 Ash St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1985, 2,870 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,029-square-foot lot. $465,000

63 Brooks Place Two-family Conventional, built 1926, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $370,000

193 Copeland St. One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,402 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $288,000

WESTFORD

18 Baldwin Road One-family Colonial, built 1994, 4,098 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,136-square-foot lot. $1,435,000

14 Blakes Hill Road One-family Colonial, built 1997, 2,466 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,414-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

28 Caldwell Drive One-family Colonial, built 2002, 2,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,185-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

8 Sherlock Lane One-family Colonial, built 1984, 2,395 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 239,580-square-foot lot. $985,000

15 Robinson Road One-family Colonial, built 1994, 2,588 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $950,000

8 Chatfield Circle One-family Colonial, built 1995, 2,698 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $932,000

16 Macquarrie Lane One-family Contemporary, built 1990, 2,635 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,565-square-foot lot. $925,000

3 Russells Way One-family Colonial, built 1997, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,397-square-foot lot. $879,000

19 Chandler Road One-family Colonial, built 2000, 2,460 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,749-square-foot lot. $871,000

3 Fairview Drive One-family Garrison, built 1979, 1,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $855,000

1 Fletcher Road One-family Garrison, built 1968, 2,197 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,772-square-foot lot. $840,000

22 Briarwood Drive One-family Colonial, built 1994, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,259-square-foot lot. $812,000

85 Nutting Road One-family Colonial, built 1995, 2,504 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 112,341-square-foot lot. $760,000

13 Sherwood Drive One-family Garrison, built 1969, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,554-square-foot lot. $740,000

22 Almeria Circle One-family Garrison, built 1993, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $665,000

38 Nutting Road One-family Ranch, built 1969, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $650,000

15 Southgate Road #15 Condo Town House, built 2008, 1,684 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $613,500

4 Minuteman Lane #4 Condo Town House, built 2006, 1,720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000

31 Hillside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,199-square-foot lot. $525,000

10 Pond Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1994, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $509,000

WEST NEWBURY

5 Archelaus Hill Road One-family Colonial, built 1989, 1,875 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,666-square-foot lot. $825,000

WESTON

137 Newton St. One-family Colonial, built 2001, 4,521 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 96,155-square-foot lot. $4,425,000

6 Flagg Circle #6 Condo Town House, built 2011, 2,405 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,400,000

10 Radcliffe Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1957, 3,956 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 76,988-square-foot lot. $1,619,000

17 Locust Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1926, 1,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,980-square-foot lot. $1,255,000

WESTPORT

292 Brayton Point Road One-family Ranch, built 1920, 1,083 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 28,048-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

50 Shannon Drive One-family Colonial, built 1995, 2,034 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 104,544-square-foot lot. $667,000

4 2nd St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1953, 1,844 square feet, 4 rooms, 0 bedrooms, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $605,000

3 Newton St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1964, 1,226 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $437,000

33 E Briggs Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1954, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 8,927-square-foot lot. $375,000

29 Oak Ave. Two-family Colonial, built 1940, 1,759 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 5,256-square-foot lot. $250,000

WEST ROXBURY

160 Park St. One-family Colonial, built 1910, 2,773 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,132-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

109 Mount Vernon St. One-family Victorian, built 1885, 2,855 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,615-square-foot lot. $1,526,000

96 Theodore Parker Road Two-family Two Family, built 1910, 2,840 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,445-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

84 Brook Farm Road One-family Ranch, built 1957, 1,955 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,115-square-foot lot. $930,000

14 Homewood Road One-family Colonial, built 1938, 1,715 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,770-square-foot lot. $796,500

841 Lagrange St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built 2010, 941 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 941-square-foot lot. $550,000

19 Birchwood St. #19 Condo Duplex, built 1890, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,719-square-foot lot. $545,000

5261 Washington St. #4 Condo. $504,000

26 Westgate Road #5 Condo Low-Rise, built 1965, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 770-square-foot lot. $340,000

95 Grove St. #1 Condo Low-Rise, built 1969, 740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 740-square-foot lot. $306,120

7 Maplewood St. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built 1955, 664 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 664-square-foot lot. $260,000

WESTWOOD

38 Hedgerow Lane One-family Mansion, built 2021, 4,992 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 55,682-square-foot lot. $3,100,000

152 Conant Road One-family Colonial, built 1962, 3,257 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,017-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

73 Abbey Road #73 Condo/Apt, built 2020, 1,748 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,163,449

29 Willard Circle One-family Ranch, built 1957, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,731-square-foot lot. $935,000

109 Nahatan St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1936, 1,865 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,333-square-foot lot. $915,000

60 Cranston St. One-family Conventional, built 1919, 2,045 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $731,000

WEYMOUTH

49 Great Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built 1952, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $702,500

25 Cassandra Road One-family Colonial, built 1968, 2,058 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,931-square-foot lot. $650,000

1147 Commercial St. One-family Conventional, built 1868, 1,733 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,540-square-foot lot. $625,000

27 Village Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1948, 2,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,200-square-foot lot. $620,000

70 Pine Circle One-family Colonial, built 1940, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,765-square-foot lot. $620,000

146 Idlewell Blvd One-family Ranch, built 1959, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,240-square-foot lot. $608,000

80 Manzanetta Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1900, 2,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,098-square-foot lot. $590,000

69 Great Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built 1952, 1,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,194-square-foot lot. $569,000

50 Hollis St. Two-family Conventional, built 1910, 1,916 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,900-square-foot lot. $560,000

32 Clinton Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1953, 1,141 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,920-square-foot lot. $550,000

342 Middle St. One-family Split Level, built 1960, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,500-square-foot lot. $535,000

20 Briarwood Trl One-family Cape Cod, built 1946, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,390-square-foot lot. $530,000

253 Front St. One-family Conventional, built 1888, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,800-square-foot lot. $530,000

66 Healy Road One-family Ranch, built 1951, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $490,000

45 Parnell St. One-family Split Level, built 1971, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,569-square-foot lot. $485,000

55 Alpine Road One-family Ranch, built 1926, 714 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,900-square-foot lot. $464,000

576 Broad St. One-family Conventional, built 1848, 1,687 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,115-square-foot lot. $360,000

202 Tall Oaks Drive #D Condo/Apt, built 1984, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $305,000

98 Lake St. One-family Ranch, built 1923, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $300,000

275 Lake St. #3 Condo/Apt, built 1975, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $270,500

WHITMAN

21 Sweeney Ave. One-family Old Style, built 1941, 2,618 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,292-square-foot lot. $550,000

152 Temple St. One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,478 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,377-square-foot lot. $470,000

27 Brigham St. One-family Old Style, built 1891, 1,138 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,279-square-foot lot. $395,000

44 Pinehaven Drive One-family Ranch, built 1961, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $325,000

78 Plymouth St. One-family Ranch, built 1950, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,370-square-foot lot. $235,000

WILMINGTON

16-R Hillside Way One-family Colonial, built 1991, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 89,734-square-foot lot. $960,500

7 Madison Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1993, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $725,000

7 Sheridan Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1967, 2,315 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $699,900

20 Albany St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1988, 1,971 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $699,000

50 Houghton Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1980, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $670,000

79-R High St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1983, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $650,000

34 Belmont Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1932, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $475,000

7 Webber St. One-family Colonial, built 1968, 2,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $400,000

18 Liberty St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1900, 495 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $365,000

WINCHESTER

45 Brooks St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1953, 4,325 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,698-square-foot lot. $2,475,000

69 Mystic Valley Pkwy One-family Colonial, built 1914, 4,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,858-square-foot lot. $2,120,000

22 Amberwood Drive One-family Colonial, built 1974, 5,016 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 21,514-square-foot lot. $1,970,000

99 Lawson Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1984, 3,999 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,080-square-foot lot. $1,610,000

166 Pond St. One-family Split Level, built 1942, 2,495 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

36 Elmwood Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built 2018, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $940,000

247 Washington St. #26 Condo Town House, built 1975, 863 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $557,000

115 Washington St. #1B Condo/Apt, built 1988, 842 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $480,000

200 Swanton St. #622 Condo/Apt, built 1966, 613 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $329,000

WINTHROP

149 Revere St. Three-family Family Flat, built 1900, 3,000 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,100-square-foot lot. $890,000

43 Floyd St. One-family Old Style, built 1923, 1,876 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,355-square-foot lot. $865,000

74 Locust St. Three-family Family Flat, built 1930, 3,072 square feet, 0 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,752-square-foot lot. $680,000

36 Tewksbury St. #2 Condo/Apt, built 1920, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $550,000

142 Pauline St. One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,538 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,049-square-foot lot. $475,000

241 Washington Ave. #1A Condo/Apt, built 1900, 260 square feet, 0 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 1 baths. $258,000

WOBURN

20 Ingalls St. One-family Colonial, built 2012, 4,204 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,986-square-foot lot. $1,440,000

11 Ledgewood Road One-family Ranch, built 1972, 1,989 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,947-square-foot lot. $825,000

4 Knollwood Ave. One-family Conventional, built 1930, 1,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,952-square-foot lot. $660,000

11 Deb Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,600-square-foot lot. $560,000

141 Bedford Road One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,020-square-foot lot. $550,000

16 Dix Road One-family Ranch, built 1955, 987 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

700 Main St. Two-family Duplex, built 1955, 2,744 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,650-square-foot lot. $426,000

74 Beach St. #6-2 Condo/Apt, built 1962, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $315,000

19-A E Nichols St. One-family Ranch, built 1956, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $300,000

WRENTHAM

245 Cowell Road #245 Condo Townhse-End, built 1987, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $335,000