Recent home sales in Greater Boston (Sept. 7)

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. An abridged version is published in the Address section of The Boston Sunday Globe. Send comments to [email protected] or to [email protected]
ABINGTON
500 Groveland St. One-family Colonial, built 1993, 2,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,038-square-foot lot. $699,000
164 Spruce St. One-family Conventional, built 1880, 1,453 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,485-square-foot lot. $561,000
144 Spruce St. One-family Conventional, built 1920, 1,230 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $500,000
25 Quincy St. One-family Conventional, built 1880, 1,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,436-square-foot lot. $485,000
ACTON
102 Davis Road #102 Condo/Apt, built 1999, 3,033 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,969-square-foot lot. $1,005,000
4 Magnolia Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built 1968, 1,966 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,218-square-foot lot. $995,000
16 Ellsworth Village Road #16 Condo Town House, built 2007, 2,196 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000
124 Waterside Clearing #124 Condo Town House, built 1972, 1,303 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
402 Great Elm Way #402 Condo Town House, built 1972, 1,540 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000
ALLSTON
14-16 Sawyer Ter Two-family Conventional, built 1920, 2,295 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,788-square-foot lot. $1,780,000
15 N Beacon St. #426 Condo Mid-Rise, built 1989, 784 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 784-square-foot lot. $546,422
45 Ashford St. #15 Condo Low-Rise, built 1942, 770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 770-square-foot lot. $424,000
178 Brighton Ave. #15 Condo Low-Rise, built 1920, 655 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 655-square-foot lot. $385,000
AMESBURY
14 Hawkswood Ests #14 Condo Town House, built 1985, 2,005 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $972,000
11 Wells Ave. #9 Condo. $700,000
9 Wells Ave. #9 Condo. $700,000
22 Linwood Place #2 Condo. $475,000
220 Elm St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1930, 1,225 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,390-square-foot lot. $450,000
22 Linwood Place #1 Condo. $435,000
6 Winter St. #6 Condo Duplex, built 1860, 1,118 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
2 Boardman St. #1 Condo. $311,900
45 Macy St. #207B Condo/Apt, built 1973, 892 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $285,000
25 Clarks Road #308 Condo/Apt, built 1971, 915 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $262,000
25 Clarks Road #101 Condo/Apt, built 1971, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $255,000
ANDOVER
82 Woburn St. One-family Colonial, built 2013, 6,120 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,293-square-foot lot. $1,840,000
6 Coderre Way One-family Colonial, built 2000, 4,615 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,778-square-foot lot. $1,399,000
19 Avery Lane One-family Colonial, built 1992, 3,464 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,795-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
1 Hidden Way One-family Cape Cod, built 1957, 3,555 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,320-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
7 Ridge Hill Way One-family Colonial, built 1983, 3,380 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
70 Bailey Road One-family Colonial, built 1986, 4,278 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,128-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
81 Bailey Road One-family Colonial, built 1980, 2,228 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,439-square-foot lot. $970,000
386 Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built 2008, 3,463 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,089-square-foot lot. $927,000
202 Brookside Drive #202 Condo Town House, built 1989, 1,334 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
1200 Spring Valley Drive #F Condo/Apt, built 1989, 1,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000
33 Stinson Road One-family Old Style, built 1790, 1,600 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,804-square-foot lot. $425,000
1 Francis Drive #205 Condo/Apt, built 2017, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $206,978
ARLINGTON
49 Oldham Road One-family Colonial, built 2014, 4,666 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,965-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
21 Fairview Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1910, 3,930 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,279-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
33-35 Beacon St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1970, 2,517 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $1,265,000
161 Gray St. One-family Colonial, built 1931, 1,842 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,434-square-foot lot. $1,255,000
30-32 Hayes St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1914, 2,614 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
44-46 Dorothy Road Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1931, 3,280 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
146 Ridge St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1964, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,751-square-foot lot. $950,000
112 Newland Road One-family Old Style, built 1931, 1,680 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,127-square-foot lot. $910,000
155 Wright St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1960, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $810,000
215 Forest St. One-family Old Style, built 1913, 1,667 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,993-square-foot lot. $770,000
83 Bow St. #83 Condo/Apt, built 1925, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000
5 Thorndike St. #1 Condo/Apt, built 1908, 1,559 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $650,000
140 Madison Ave. #140 Condo/Apt, built 1968, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $540,000
4 Colonial Village Drive #6 Condo/Apt, built 1962, 665 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $330,000
ASHLAND
10 Candlelight Way One-family Colonial, built 1986, 2,560 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,818-square-foot lot. $855,000
30 Fountain St. One-family Colonial, built 2001, 2,288 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $810,000
1 Old Stone Lane #1 Condo Town House, built 2019, 2,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $780,000
12 Pinecrest Lane One-family Colonial, built 1981, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,428-square-foot lot. $610,000
66 W Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1940, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 141,134-square-foot lot. $547,500
73 Arrowhead Circle #73 Condo Town House, built 1993, 1,484 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000
AVON
24 Fletcher St. One-family Ranch, built 1936, 958 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,517-square-foot lot. $350,000
AYER
2 Jonathan Drive One-family Colonial, built 1999, 2,458 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,348-square-foot lot. $633,000
49 Pearl St. One-family Conventional, built 1925, 1,643 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,333-square-foot lot. $520,000
28 Markham Circle One-family Ranch, built 1991, 1,350 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,803-square-foot lot. $395,000
BEDFORD
101 Davis Road One-family Contemporary, built 1997, 2,556 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,000-square-foot lot. $1,245,000
5 Lynnfield St. One-family Ranch, built 1965, 1,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,080-square-foot lot. $790,000
46-48 Elm St. Two-family Family Flat, built 1820, 3,490 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,476-square-foot lot. $651,000
5 Hamilton Road One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,201-square-foot lot. $650,000
BELLINGHAM
46 Susan Lane One-family Colonial, built 2005, 3,735 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,151-square-foot lot. $775,000
361 S Main St. One-family Ranch, built 1955, 2,397 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,715-square-foot lot. $510,000
1704 Old Bridge Lane #1704 Condo Town House, built 2004, 2,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $465,000
112 Ruthellen Road One-family Conventional, built 1962, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,052-square-foot lot. $435,000
614 Maple Brook Road #614 Condo Town House, built 1985, 1,969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $399,000
425 Maple Brook Road #425 Condo Town House, built 1985, 1,605 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
50 Lakeshore Drive One-family Cottage, built 1940, 1,128 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $380,000
778 S Main St. One-family Ranch, built 1900, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 55,583-square-foot lot. $336,000
21 Wrentham Road Two-family Conventional, built 1870, 1,535 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $220,000
BELMONT
150 Fletcher Road. $2,250,000
10 Dorset Road One-family Colonial, built 1936, 3,094 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,031-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
200 Lewis Road One-family Colonial, built 1935, 2,075 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,300-square-foot lot. $1,805,000
12 S Cottage Road #12 Condo/Apt, built 2008, 2,751 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,455,000
95 Payson Road Two-family Colonial, built 1930, 2,587 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,228-square-foot lot. $1,299,000
39-41 Flett Road Two-family Old Style, built 1928, 2,326 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,826-square-foot lot. $1,100,500
29 Willow St. One-family Old Style, built 1920, 1,940 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,278-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
52 Tobey Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1935, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,509-square-foot lot. $905,000
13 Trowbridge St. #13 Condo/Apt, built 1925, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $798,000
400 Pleasant St. One-family Old Style, built 1890, 2,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,703-square-foot lot. $750,000
BERLIN
191 Gates Pond Road One-family Colonial, built 1975, 2,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 98,295-square-foot lot. $620,000
24 Campbell Road #34 Condo. $606,600
22 Campbell Road #35 Condo. $578,890
26 Campbell Road #33 Condo. $577,680
BEVERLY
785 Hale St. One-family Carriage Hse, built 1940, 1,900 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,540-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
605 Essex St. One-family Old Style, built 1935, 2,770 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,933-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
64 Hart St. Two-family Two Family, built 1900, 3,063 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,627-square-foot lot. $895,000
30 Kennel Hill Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built 1983, 2,122 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,903-square-foot lot. $850,000
8 Trask St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1968, 2,015 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,624-square-foot lot. $850,000
12 Brackenbury Lane One-family Old Style, built 1860, 1,325 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,774-square-foot lot. $780,000
3 Alcann Road One-family Ranch, built 1954, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,483-square-foot lot. $780,000
40 Dartmouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1956, 1,600 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,340-square-foot lot. $701,500
18 Dunham Road One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,215 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,640-square-foot lot. $515,000
182 Brimbal Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1958, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
27 West St. #13 Condo Town House, built 1988, 1,176 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $458,500
38 West St. #3 Condo/Apt, built 1900, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $442,000
40 Railroad Ave. #2C Condo/Apt, built 1986, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $319,000
BILLERICA
48 Pinewood Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1955, 2,096 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $832,000
43 Forest Park Ave. One-family Split Entry, built 1968, 2,399 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,103-square-foot lot. $825,000
24 Stonehedge Circle One-family Split Entry, built 1993, 1,924 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,023-square-foot lot. $650,000
4 Jared Circle One-family Colonial, built 1987, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 150,282-square-foot lot. $645,000
53 Baldwin Road #1903 Condo Town House, built 2013, 2,255 square feet, 0 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 3 baths. $636,000
4 Veterans Circle One-family Gambrel, built 1965, 2,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,227-square-foot lot. $629,900
70 Partridge Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1966, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,010-square-foot lot. $460,000
430 Treble Cove Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1945, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 38,844-square-foot lot. $450,000
41 Boston Road #133 Condo Town House, built 2009, 1,044 square feet, 0 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
BOLTON
54 Vaughn Hill Road One-family Colonial, built 1988, 2,597 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,910-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
229 S Bolton Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1972, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 186,263-square-foot lot. $550,000
BOSTON
128 Beacon St. #K Condo Row-End, built 1899, 2,927 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,927-square-foot lot. $6,100,000
10 W Cedar St. One-family Row-Middle, built 1860, 3,887 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,450-square-foot lot. $5,700,000
2 Battery Wharf #2310 Condo. $3,915,000
26 Lawrence St. One-family Row-Middle, built 1880, 2,138 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 803-square-foot lot. $3,000,000
94 Beacon St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built 1850, 2,163 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,163-square-foot lot. $2,900,000
13 Edgerly Place #13 Condo. $2,895,000
21 Upton St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built 1900, 1,675 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,675-square-foot lot. $2,510,000
92 Waltham St. #1A Condo Row-Middle, built 1875, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,768-square-foot lot. $2,295,000
90 Commonwealth Ave. #19 Condo Mid-Rise, built 1925, 1,752 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,752-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
19 Appleton St. Two-family Row-Middle, built 1890, 2,275 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,040-square-foot lot. $1,980,000
12 Braddock Park #3 Condo Row-End, built 1865, 1,687 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,687-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
86 Marlborough St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built 1920, 1,551 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,551-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
2 Avery St. #24H Condo High-Rise, built 2000, 1,573 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,573-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
1 Charles St. S #1510 Condo High-Rise, built 2004, 1,179 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,179-square-foot lot. $1,540,000
188 Brookline Ave. #26C Condo High-Rise, built 2018, 761 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $1,420,000
135 Appleton St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built 1899, 1,222 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,222-square-foot lot. $1,410,000
133 Seaport Blvd #1701 Condo High-Rise, built 2018, 667 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $1,169,900
100 Lovejoy Wharf #3K Condo High-Rise, built 2017, 1,114 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,162,500
5 Garden Court #4 Condo. $1,135,000
100 Fulton St. #3P Condo Row-End, built 1890, 879 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 879-square-foot lot. $1,005,000
65 E India Row #15F Condo High-Rise, built 1970, 1,639 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,639-square-foot lot. $980,000
33 Sleeper St. #208 Condo. $963,250
5 Garden Court #3 Condo. $925,000
16 Melrose St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built 1899, 1,207 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,207-square-foot lot. $919,000
534 Beacon St. #706 Condo Mid-Rise, built 1900, 705 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 705-square-foot lot. $885,000
82 Montgomery St. #2 Condo Row-End, built 1900, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 700-square-foot lot. $880,000
38 P St. #4 Condo Low-Rise, built 2020, 979 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $860,000
75 Waltham St. #4 Condo Row-End, built 1890, 665 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 665-square-foot lot. $845,000
214 Market St. #302 Condo Low-Rise, built 2019, 1,014 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $820,000
241 Beacon St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built 1910, 821 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 821-square-foot lot. $770,000
145 Pinckney St. #628 Condo Mid-Rise, built 1952, 570 square feet, 3 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 570-square-foot lot. $760,000
180 Beacon St. #3C Condo High-Rise, built 1968, 768 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 768-square-foot lot. $729,000
85 E India Row #32H Condo High-Rise, built 1972, 881 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 881-square-foot lot. $700,000
574-580 Tremont St. #1 Condo Row-End, built 1905, 701 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 701-square-foot lot. $680,000
464 Shawmut Ave. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built 1875, 535 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 535-square-foot lot. $650,000
32 Eldridge Road #3 Condo Free-Standng, built 1905, 895 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $637,500
8 Loring Place #8 Condo Town House, built 2018, 1,478 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $589,999
65 E India Row #15F Condo High-Rise, built 1970, 1,639 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,639-square-foot lot. $580,000
3 Goodwin Place #3 Condo Row-End, built 1899, 438 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 438-square-foot lot. $515,000
326 Dartmouth St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built 1850, 493 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 493-square-foot lot. $495,000
1971-1977 Dorchester Ave. #5004 Condo Mid-Rise, built 2015, 685 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $440,000
66 Queensberry St. #320 Condo Low-Rise, built 1910, 430 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 430-square-foot lot. $430,000
BOXFORD
35 Towne Road One-family Split Level, built 1988, 2,220 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 94,961-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
75 Mill Road One-family Colonial, built 1986, 2,868 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 101,930-square-foot lot. $940,000
BRAINTREE
31 Hannah Niles Way One-family Colonial, built 1998, 3,072 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,072-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
34 Drinkwater Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1950, 2,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,492-square-foot lot. $875,000
79 Robbie Road One-family Split Entry, built 1965, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,468-square-foot lot. $828,500
88 Hawthorn Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1927, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $810,000
100 Lisle St. One-family Split Entry, built 1965, 2,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $775,000
99 Peach St. One-family Old Style, built 1910, 1,918 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,634-square-foot lot. $715,000
66 Saint Claire St. One-family Split Entry, built 1984, 2,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,212-square-foot lot. $680,000
50 Louise Road One-family Conventional, built 1973, 1,776 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,290-square-foot lot. $625,000
633-R Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1963, 2,539 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,149-square-foot lot. $600,000
491 Middle St. One-family Ranch, built 1954, 986 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $545,000
614 Pond St. #2214 Condo/Apt, built 2006, 1,071 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $462,500
BRIDGEWATER
10 Meeting Square Drive One-family Colonial, built 1991, 2,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,943-square-foot lot. $615,000
1998 South St. One-family Conventional, built 1880, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 184,627-square-foot lot. $500,000
33 Old Forge Road #33 Condo/Apt, built 1986, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
16 Liberty Road #16 Condo/Apt, built 1972, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000
180 Main St. #4306 Condo/Apt, built 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $223,000
BRIGHTON
21 Shepard St. Three-family Conventional, built 1920, 3,285 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,700-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
27 Shepard St. Two-family Conventional, built 1920, 2,188 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,700-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
50-56 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #407 Condo. $535,000
1933 Commonwealth Ave. #305 Condo Mid-Rise, built 1988, 658 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 658-square-foot lot. $474,000
160 Newton St. #1 Condo Low-Rise, built 1960, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $473,000
55 Lanark Road #A Condo Low-Rise, built 1910, 838 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 838-square-foot lot. $334,000
1560-1576 Commonwealth Ave. #1576-1 Condo. $305,000
50-56 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #203 Condo. $202,900
BROCKTON
36 Ash St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1900, 3,633 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,148-square-foot lot. $760,000
197 Moraine St. One-family Colonial, built 1929, 3,486 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,080-square-foot lot. $650,000
67 Perkins St. Two-family Two Family, built 1900, 2,525 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,050-square-foot lot. $570,000
169 Carroll Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1969, 1,508 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $490,000
11 Guild Road One-family Ranch, built 1960, 1,434 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,090-square-foot lot. $488,890
84 Malvern Road One-family Ranch, built 1965, 1,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $468,000
260 Jon Drive One-family Ranch, built 1960, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,189-square-foot lot. $465,000
18 Auburn St. One-family Colonial, built 1875, 1,314 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $460,000
56 Dewey Ave. One-family Split Level, built 1973, 1,526 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,230-square-foot lot. $450,000
41 Camden Ave. One-family Split Level, built 1960, 1,438 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $435,000
53 Colleen Drive One-family Colonial, built 1969, 2,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,258-square-foot lot. $425,000
3 Granite St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1971, 1,528 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,701-square-foot lot. $410,000
25 Rockwell Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1915, 1,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $391,000
68 Wilder St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1925, 1,734 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $360,000
245 Winter St. One-family Ranch, built 1962, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $330,000
15 Manomet St. Two-family Two Family, built 1915, 3,482 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,023-square-foot lot. $325,000
18 Kent St. One-family Ranch, built 1961, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,866-square-foot lot. $325,000
196 Belair St. One-family Ranch, built 1946, 832 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 13,085-square-foot lot. $240,140
19 Wellington Place One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1869, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,667-square-foot lot. $240,000
BROOKLINE
30 Claflin Road Three-family Row-Middle, built 1910, 5,952 square feet, 21 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,530-square-foot lot. $3,000,000
114 Clinton Road One-family Colonial, built 1919, 3,918 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,155-square-foot lot. $2,750,000
142 Fuller St. #2 Condo Row-End, built 1910, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,600,000
69 Walnut St. #2 Condo. $1,550,000
32 Meadowbrook Road #32 Condo Duplex, built 2012, 1,782 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,330,000
227 Summit Ave. #E305 Condo Low-Rise, built 1984, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,275,000
209 Winchester St. #209 Condo, built 1900, 1,564 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,265,000
601 Heath St. One-family Old Style, built 1920, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,025-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
1 Regent Circle #107 Condo. $1,135,000
30 Cumberland Ave. #W5 Condo Low-Rise, built 1929, 1,237 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $995,000
32 Columbia St. #32 Condo Decker, built 1915, 1,523 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 baths. $839,000
99 Pond Ave. #305 Condo High-Rise, built 1970, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000
83 Ivy St. #44 Condo Low-Rise, built 1910, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $688,000
145 Winthrop Road #1 Condo Low-Rise, built 1925, 724 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $420,000
BURLINGTON
28 Sedalia Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1956, 2,807 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
10 Bradford Road One-family Colonial, built 1960, 2,573 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,115,000
CAMBRIDGE
10 Channing St. One-family Colonial, built 1894, 5,557 square feet, 18 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,599-square-foot lot. $12,500,000
8 Ellery St. #8 Condo. $4,600,000
18 Craigie St. One-family Colonial, built 1920, 2,565 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,805-square-foot lot. $4,250,000
8 Ellery St. #8R Condo. $2,800,000
328 Harvard St. #4 Condo Town House, built 1900, 1,519 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,300,000
25 Bellis Circle #25 Condo, built 2005, 1,810 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,100,000
127 Western Ave. Three-family Decker, built 1854, 4,575 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, on 5,089-square-foot lot. $1,925,000
356 Western Ave. Two-family Two Family, built 1886, 1,826 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,404-square-foot lot. $1,825,000
75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #E806 Condo/Apt, built 1989, 1,655 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,780,000
15 Valentine St. #7 Condo Town House, built 2004, 1,830 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,735,000
46 Plymouth St. Three-family Decker, built 1903, 3,319 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,911-square-foot lot. $1,381,270
2 Earhart St. #709 Condo/Apt, built 2006, 1,363 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,215,000
597 Putnam Ave. One-family Townhse-End, built 1982, 1,297 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,466-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
4 Canal Park #511 Condo/Apt, built 1986, 1,207 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000
12 Saint Paul St. #1 Condo Two Story, built 1903, 1,086 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,090,000
27 West St. #5 Condo/Apt, built 1978, 832 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $960,000
18 Harrison Ave. #20 Condo. $875,000
318 Rindge Ave. #211 Condo/Apt, built 2005, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $815,000
268 Windsor St. #5 Condo/Apt, built 1927, 827 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $711,000
8 Cambridge Ter #1 Condo Family Flat, built 1915, 1,022 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $629,000
348 Harvard St. #1 Condo/Apt, built 1920, 707 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $595,000
1105 Massachusetts Ave. #9D Condo/Apt, built 1970, 582 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $585,000
8-12 Museum Way #427 Condo/Apt, built 1998, 663 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $575,000
16 Chauncy St. #41 Condo/Apt, built 1900, 385 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $515,000
CANTON
25 Westchester Drive One-family Colonial, built 2004, 3,724 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
14 Village Gate Road One-family Colonial, built 1973, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $700,000
200 Revere St. #4203 Condo/Apt, built 2020, 1,311 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $655,000
851 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built 1956, 1,286 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,981-square-foot lot. $650,000
27 Chapel St. #27 Condo/Apt, built 2006, 1,735 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000
80 Walnut St. #202 Condo/Apt, built 1968, 612 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $242,500
53 Will Drive #150 Condo/Apt, built 1982, 756 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $222,000
CARLISLE
301 Hutchins Road One-family Colonial, built 1997, 3,353 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $1,510,000
CARVER
4 Godfrey Circle One-family Colonial, built 2015, 2,494 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 65,166-square-foot lot. $780,000
15 Richfield Circle One-family Cape Cod, built 1992, 1,648 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,910-square-foot lot. $580,000
1 Laurie Lane One-family Colonial, built 1990, 1,442 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $490,000
13 Brockton Ave. One-family Cottage, built 1954, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,791-square-foot lot. $331,000
CHARLESTOWN
197 8th St. #PH217 Condo Mid-Rise, built 1989, 2,130 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,625,000
197 8th St. #330 Condo Mid-Rise, built 1989, 1,334 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,025,000
5 Clinton Place One-family Colonial, built 1900, 1,360 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,090-square-foot lot. $975,000
33 Mystic St. #3 Condo Row-End, built 1885, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $765,000
4 Trenton St. #1 Condo Semi Detachd, built 2001, 999 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $755,000
7 Armory St. One-family Row-Middle, built 1880, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 992-square-foot lot. $640,000
106 13th St. #238 Condo Low-Rise, built 1920, 824 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $490,000
CHELMSFORD
22 Brian Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1965, 3,072 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,125-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
12 Putnam Ave. Two-family Family Flat, built 1920, 2,820 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,499-square-foot lot. $800,000
7 Lynn Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,580-square-foot lot. $675,000
2 Penni Lane One-family Cape Cod, built 1980, 1,863 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,007-square-foot lot. $672,000
41 Lamplighter Lane One-family Colonial, built 1995, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,948-square-foot lot. $589,000
18 Donna Road One-family Ranch, built 1960, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,111-square-foot lot. $560,000
6 Technology Drive #333 Condo/Apt, built 2001, 1,745 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
262 Littleton Road #40 Condo Town House, built 2007, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $451,000
255 North Road #36 Condo Town House, built 1977, 1,832 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $433,450
20 Scotty Hollow Drive #B Condo Town House, built 1985, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $416,500
18 Beech St. One-family Ranch, built 1960, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $375,000
603 Wellman Ave. #603 Condo Town House, built 1987, 1,157 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,434
CHELSEA
114 Addison St. Three-family Family Flat, built 1900, 3,450 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,444-square-foot lot. $650,000
61 Tudor St. Two-family Two Family, built 1900, 2,274 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,922-square-foot lot. $650,000
57 Prospect Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1960, 1,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,074-square-foot lot. $510,000
150 Webster Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built 1987, 1,234 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $424,000
99 Parker St. One-family Conventional, built 1880, 1,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,030-square-foot lot. $420,000
175 Cottage St. #415 Condo/Apt, built 2005, 1,166 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
165 Cottage St. #402 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 1,347 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,000
COHASSET
59 Deep Run One-family Raised Ranch, built 1961, 2,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $2,450,000
250 Forest Ave. One-family Garrison, built 1973, 3,570 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $1,449,000
18 Riverview Drive One-family Salt Box, built 1984, 3,721 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 21,331-square-foot lot. $995,000
73 Wheelwright Farm #73 Condo/Apt, built 1986, 1,863 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $640,000
28 Ledge Way One-family Cape Cod, built 1967, 3,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,489-square-foot lot. $600,000
CONCORD
158 Alcott Road One-family Colonial, built 2008, 5,597 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $3,675,000
49 Liberty St. One-family Colonial, built 1846, 2,682 square feet, 0 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 106,572-square-foot lot. $2,725,000
124 Farmers Cliff Road One-family Colonial, built 2008, 4,491 square feet, 0 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 80,871-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
158 Laurel St. One-family Colonial, built 1964, 2,354 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,614-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
88 Walden St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1976, 2,962 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,307-square-foot lot. $2,125,000
117 Authors Road One-family Colonial, built 1960, 2,911 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,424-square-foot lot. $1,930,000
47 Adin Drive One-family Colonial, built 1967, 2,846 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
227 Central St. One-family Old Style, built 1930, 2,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,030-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
96 The Valley Road One-family Contemporary, built 1952, 1,830 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,038-square-foot lot. $1,265,000
67 White Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1996, 1,224 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,950-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
550 Old Bedford Road One-family Colonial, built 1770, 3,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,860-square-foot lot. $1,085,000
20 Darton St. One-family Contemporary, built 1943, 2,941 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,810-square-foot lot. $940,000
DANVERS
17 Treetops Lane One-family Colonial, built 1984, 5,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 88,427-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
29 Elm St. BANK , built 2016, 3,178 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $900,000
16 Charles St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1900, 2,944 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $775,000
82 Liberty St. Two-family Conventional, built 1875, 1,978 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,150-square-foot lot. $694,000
24 Bradstreet Ave. One-family Conventional, built 1976, 1,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $640,000
11 Nichols St. #1 Condo Town House, built 2019, 1,646 square feet, 0 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 3 baths. $614,000
10 Adams St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1928, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $535,000
77 Dayton St. One-family Ranch, built 1959, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,300-square-foot lot. $465,000
155 Maple St. #3 Condo/Apt, built 1830, 828 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $332,000
DEDHAM
40 Guild Road One-family Colonial, built 1890, 5,174 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 30,063-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
201 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built 1911, 1,977 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,820-square-foot lot. $893,000
143 Curve St. One-family Antique, built 1860, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,520-square-foot lot. $650,000
66 Vincent Road One-family Split Level, built 1958, 988 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,368-square-foot lot. $585,000
107 Whiting Ave. One-family Conventional, built 1890, 1,411 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $551,000
22 Sherwood St. One-family Conventional, built 1891, 1,374 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $530,000
39 Needham St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1938, 1,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,307-square-foot lot. $519,000
65 Hooper Road One-family Colonial, built 1922, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,427-square-foot lot. $510,000
5 S Stone Mill Drive #322 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 1,408 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000
DORCHESTER
10 Pond St. Three-family Decker, built 1905, 3,474 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,729-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
7 Delmont St. Two-family Conventional, built 1935, 2,776 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,337-square-foot lot. $990,000
137-139 Fuller St. Three-family Decker, built 1920, 4,338 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $950,000
8 Penhallow St. Two-family Conventional, built 1911, 3,348 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,575-square-foot lot. $950,000
96 E Cottage St. Three-family Decker, built 1920, 2,673 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,718-square-foot lot. $905,000
77 Bailey St. Three-family Conventional, built 1890, 3,416 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,225-square-foot lot. $900,000
28 Sumner St. One-family Colonial, built 1880, 3,676 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,934-square-foot lot. $867,000
77-79 Lenoxdale Ave. Two-family Conventional, built 1920, 2,956 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $815,000
40 Garner Road One-family Conventional, built 1920, 1,135 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,404-square-foot lot. $550,000
155 Milton St. One-family Colonial, built 1925, 1,820 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,375-square-foot lot. $430,000
547 Adams St. #11 Condo Low-Rise, built 1965, 686 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 686-square-foot lot. $333,500
37 Kerwin St. #C Condo Town House, built 2005, 1,525 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,022-square-foot lot. $325,000
DOVER
8-A Grand Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built 1995, 5,701 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 323,123-square-foot lot. $2,615,000
126 Dedham St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1997, 3,387 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
DUNSTABLE
392 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built 2005, 4,507 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 144,619-square-foot lot. $905,000
DUXBURY
23 Priscilla Lane One-family Cape Cod, built 1970, 2,087 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
23 Autumn Ave. #23 Condo/Apt, built 2016, 2,735 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,200,000
591 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,832 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $900,000
22 Fordville Road One-family Colonial, built 1973, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,227-square-foot lot. $852,000
9 Lake Shore Drive One-family Cape Cod, built 1974, 1,902 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $805,000
11 Trout Farm Lane One-family Contemporary, built 1978, 1,685 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $645,000
15 Samoset Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1930, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,700-square-foot lot. $587,500
EAST BOSTON
77 Webster St. Three-family Row-Middle, built 1900, 2,535 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,155-square-foot lot. $1,387,000
8 Thurston St. Two-family Conventional, built 1910, 3,140 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,780-square-foot lot. $950,000
205 Maverick St. #312 Condo. $699,900
230 Saratoga St. #2 Condo Decker, built 2017, 1,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000
214-216 E Eagle St. #7 Condo Low-Rise, built 2017, 732 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $545,000
5 Swift Ter One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,173 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,675-square-foot lot. $520,260
483 Sumner St. #1 Condo Decker, built 1895, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 650-square-foot lot. $505,000
15 Swift Ter #2 Condo Decker, built 2017, 732 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $469,000
5 Lisbon St. #101 Condo. $351,400
EAST BRIDGEWATER
5 Blueberry Lane One-family Cape Cod, built 1999, 3,601 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $734,000
2026 Plymouth St. #E Condo. $585,000
295 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1830, 1,928 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $525,000
38 Carina Way One-family Ranch, built 2006, 1,624 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $483,000
7 Shawnee Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1946, 1,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,164-square-foot lot. $425,000
726 Winter St. One-family Split Level, built 1965, 974 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,708-square-foot lot. $320,000
EASTON
1 Appleblossom Lane One-family Contemporary, built 1987, 2,333 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,243-square-foot lot. $775,000
19 Lothrop St. One-family Colonial, built 1958, 2,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $700,000
210 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built 1910, 2,165 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,300-square-foot lot. $685,000
247 Turnpike St. #247 Condo/Apt, built 2001, 2,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000
122 Pine St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,237-square-foot lot. $580,000
28 Elm St. One-family Conventional, built 1895, 1,724 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $495,000
204 Main St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,310 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,905-square-foot lot. $475,000
71 Village St. #71 Condo/Apt, built 1984, 1,569 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $438,000
41 Norton Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1972, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,963-square-foot lot. $380,000
ESSEX
13 Cogswell Court Two-family Cape Cod, built 1983, 1,498 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,333-square-foot lot. $760,000
EVERETT
31 Warren St. Two-family Two Family, built 1900, 2,600 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,428-square-foot lot. $790,000
24 Adams Ave. Two-family Two Family, built 1900, 1,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,036-square-foot lot. $660,000
57 Windsor St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1925, 875 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,726-square-foot lot. $385,000
FOXBOROUGH
22 Bourne Road One-family Colonial, built 1993, 2,545 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $842,800
28 Bicknell St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1969, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,338-square-foot lot. $613,500
251 South St. One-family Colonial, built 1961, 2,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,631-square-foot lot. $590,000
17 Pine Acres Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1955, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,200-square-foot lot. $550,000
31 Mechanic St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1940, 1,702 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,840-square-foot lot. $550,000
136 Mill St. One-family Split Level, built 1920, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,250-square-foot lot. $495,000
FRAMINGHAM
67 Carter Drive One-family Contemporary, built 1982, 3,568 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 134,535-square-foot lot. $1,261,500
260 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built 1995, 3,150 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 150,739-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
10 Lowry Road One-family Colonial, built 1970, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,801-square-foot lot. $815,000
63 Henry St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1897, 2,418 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,332-square-foot lot. $799,900
4 North Lane One-family Colonial, built 1948, 2,060 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,422-square-foot lot. $735,000
52 Pinewood Drive One-family Colonial, built 1965, 1,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,170-square-foot lot. $650,000
54 Bradford Road One-family Ranch, built 1959, 1,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,399-square-foot lot. $625,000
61 Prior Drive One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $620,000
733 Waverley St. One-family Conventional, built 1902, 2,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 53,932-square-foot lot. $600,000
66 Joseph Road One-family Ranch, built 1958, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $580,000
2 Hampshire Road One-family Colonial, built 1929, 1,676 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,275-square-foot lot. $555,000
52 Crest Road One-family Split Level, built 1961, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,230-square-foot lot. $550,000
25 Fairbrook Road One-family Ranch, built 1954, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $505,000
77 Davidson Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,384 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $500,000
10 Saxony Ter One-family Cape Cod, built 1952, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,046-square-foot lot. $482,000
72 Apple D Or Road #A Condo/Apt, built 1842, 2,010 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $452,000
15 Purchase St. One-family Old Style, built 1867, 1,574 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,805-square-foot lot. $369,000
1550 Worcester Road #607 Condo Mid-Rise, built 1974, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $360,000
63 Kellogg St. One-family Colonial, built 1928, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,078-square-foot lot. $355,000
1809 Windsor Drive #1809 Condo Town House, built 1970, 981 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000
15 Walnut St. #4 Condo Town House, built 1927, 714 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $326,000
131 Mellen St. #14A Condo Low-Rise, built 1970, 684 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $209,000
FRANKLIN
3 Mckinley Road One-family Colonial, built 1996, 2,943 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,698-square-foot lot. $915,000
19 Longfellow Drive One-family Colonial, built 1987, 2,060 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,399-square-foot lot. $730,000
3 John Edwards Circle One-family Colonial, built 1992, 1,854 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 122,404-square-foot lot. $725,000
741 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built 1992, 2,316 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,408-square-foot lot. $680,000
14 Besso St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1964, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,955-square-foot lot. $530,000
272 Partridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1960, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $495,000
196 Grove St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1920, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $287,429
GEORGETOWN
21 Warren St. One-family Contemporary, built 1965, 1,886 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,041-square-foot lot. $880,000
70 North St. Two-family Two Family, built 1880, 3,274 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,579-square-foot lot. $650,000
GLOUCESTER
163 Atlantic Road #5 Condo. $1,750,000
19 Beach Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1997, 2,627 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,100-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
7 Tarrs Road One-family Colonial, built 1896, 1,429 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,619-square-foot lot. $535,000
5 Gardner Ter One-family Ranch, built 1956, 864 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
GRAFTON
67 Magill Drive One-family Colonial, built 2011, 3,276 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $992,500
66 High Point Drive One-family Colonial, built 2012, 2,760 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $935,000
22 Meadow Lane One-family Garrison, built 1997, 1,987 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $595,000
49 Buttercup Lane #49 Condo Town House, built 2006, 1,597 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,970,792-square-foot lot. $500,000
66 Tulip Circle #66 Condo Town House, built 2006, 1,615 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $469,000
7 Hawthorne St. One-family Ranch, built 1960, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $435,000
67 Nottingham Road #67 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 1,006 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,048,054-square-foot lot. $367,970
31 Nottingham Road #31 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 972 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,048,054-square-foot lot. $346,000
13 Pullard Road #9 Condo Town House, built 1992, 1,156 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 392,040-square-foot lot. $290,000
GROVELAND
4 Cannon Hill Road Ext One-family Split Entry, built 1965, 2,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $685,000
141 King St. One-family Colonial, built 1985, 1,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $670,000
5 Georgia St. One-family Ranch, built 1962, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,625-square-foot lot. $600,000
485 Main St. One-family Conventional, built 1909, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $599,900
HALIFAX
12 Colby Drive One-family Ranch, built 1967, 1,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,240-square-foot lot. $455,000
HAMILTON
27 Walnut Road One-family Conventional, built 1907, 2,540 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,782-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
HANOVER
145 Twin Fawn Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built 1967, 1,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $715,000
34 Cape Cod Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built 1968, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $706,000
30 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built 1951, 1,758 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,402-square-foot lot. $630,000
1078 Hanover St. #2 Condo. $385,000
295 Winter St. #3 Condo. $262,500
295 Winter St. #8 Condo. $262,500
HANSON
141 Perry Ave. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,486-square-foot lot. $450,000
55 Monponsett St. One-family Ranch, built 1964, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,002-square-foot lot. $425,000
HARVARD
84 Littleton County Road One-family Contemporary, built 2004, 4,523 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 217,800-square-foot lot. $2,075,000
171 Littleton County Road One-family Colonial, built 2003, 6,055 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 780,595-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
12 Glenview Drive One-family Colonial, built 2004, 3,206 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 67,082-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
277 Stow Road One-family Colonial, built 1973, 2,884 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,776-square-foot lot. $848,000
15 Myrick Lane One-family Colonial, built 1976, 2,558 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 109,336-square-foot lot. $835,000
3 Cliffside Drive One-family Colonial, built 1995, 3,041 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 162,914-square-foot lot. $800,000
HAVERHILL
289 Mill St. One-family Old Style, built 1890, 4,072 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,719-square-foot lot. $674,000
15 Old Amesbury Line Road One-family Colonial, built 1989, 1,908 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $670,000
50-52 Vernon St. Two-family Split Entry, built 1994, 2,094 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,628-square-foot lot. $650,000
15 Braewood Drive One-family Split Entry, built 1980, 2,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,268-square-foot lot. $572,500
132 Lawrence St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1925, 2,528 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,558-square-foot lot. $555,000
18 S Williams St. One-family Old Style, built 1930, 1,871 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,392-square-foot lot. $530,000
21 Byron St. One-family Old Style, built 1910, 2,110 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $490,000
7 Dexter St. #A Condo. $470,000
16 Pine Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1949, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $451,000
191 Brickett Hill Circle #191 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 2,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $450,000
93 Rosemont St. #93 Condo Town House, built 2006, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $440,000
3 Cottage Place One-family Old Style, built 1951, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,676-square-foot lot. $429,900
38 Denworth Bell Circle #38 Condo Town House, built 2019, 1,612 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $421,302
38 Laurel Ave. One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,828 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,876-square-foot lot. $397,000
281 Broadway One-family Ranch, built 1980, 1,051 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,989-square-foot lot. $395,000
358 Farrwood Drive #358 Condo Town House, built 1985, 1,605 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $365,000
30 Casablanca Court #30 Condo Town House, built 1988, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
15 Ringgold St. One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,610 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,701-square-foot lot. $307,500
106 Hunters Run Place #106 Condo/Apt, built 1986, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000
49 Howard St. One-family Ranch, built 1964, 1,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,449-square-foot lot. $251,000
731 Hilldale Ave. One-family Split Level, built 1950, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $200,000
HINGHAM
10 Tillinghast Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built 2005, 3,711 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $2,475,000
27 Plymouth River Road One-family Colonial, built 1965, 2,892 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,022-square-foot lot. $1,289,000
190 Halsted Drive #190 Condo/Apt, built 2010, 2,466 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,265,000
3 Playground Road One-family Colonial, built 1930, 2,286 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,774-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
189 Leavitt St. One-family Colonial, built 1984, 2,612 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 148,029-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
20 Smith Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1960, 2,503 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,137-square-foot lot. $1,014,500
7 Andrew Isle Road One-family Colonial, built 1973, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,555-square-foot lot. $912,500
9 Bulow Road One-family Ranch, built 1973, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $785,000
4 Sycamore Lane One-family Cape Cod, built 1940, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,929-square-foot lot. $771,220
21 Beals Cove Road #C Condo/Apt, built 1979, 745 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $360,000
6 Beals Cove Road #D Condo/Apt, built 1979, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $310,000
HOLBROOK
101 Weymouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,728-square-foot lot. $489,000
58 Marion St. One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,414 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $460,000
4 Woodcliff Road One-family Ranch, built 1956, 988 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,872-square-foot lot. $450,000
66 Chandler St. One-family Old Style, built 1810, 1,271 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,280-square-foot lot. $435,000
HOLLISTON
30 Morgans Way One-family Colonial, built 1995, 3,058 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,215-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
425 Underwood St. One-family Ranch, built 1986, 3,222 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 342,294-square-foot lot. $860,000
43 Shaw Farm Road One-family Colonial, built 2002, 2,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $740,000
446 Chamberlain St. One-family Ranch, built 1963, 1,208 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $605,000
4 Mechanic St. One-family Conventional, built 1871, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $529,900
127 Union St. One-family Colonial, built 1901, 813 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $170,000
HOPKINTON
7 Stewart St. One-family Colonial, built 1992, 4,071 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,500-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
20 Carriage Hill Road One-family Colonial, built 1999, 3,550 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,745-square-foot lot. $1,131,000
4 Kimball Road One-family Colonial, built 1989, 2,967 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,501-square-foot lot. $1,106,000
24 Granite St. One-family Colonial, built 1987, 3,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,470-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
8 Hoyt Way #8 Condo. $1,026,805
191 Saddle Hill Road One-family Contemporary, built 1981, 3,263 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,871-square-foot lot. $950,000
4 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,803 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,661-square-foot lot. $800,000
12 Cunningham St. One-family Ranch, built 1965, 971 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,873-square-foot lot. $555,000
9 E Main St. One-family Colonial, built 1940, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $458,000
55 Elm St. One-family Ranch, built 1953, 710 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $350,000
HUDSON
149 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built 1995, 2,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $845,000
53 Mason St. Two-family Family Flat, built 1890, 2,244 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,045-square-foot lot. $589,900
14 Michigan Drive One-family Ranch, built 1968, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,052-square-foot lot. $487,500
2 Rotherham Way #B Condo/Apt, built 2005, 1,833 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $470,000
2 Dean St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1979, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,200-square-foot lot. $420,000
5 Huron Drive One-family Cape Cod, built 1966, 1,469 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,986-square-foot lot. $348,600
12 Temple Ave. One-family Conventional, built 1923, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,072-square-foot lot. $277,000
HYDE PARK
45 Providence St. #45 Condo. $6,848,485
67 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1961, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,375-square-foot lot. $675,000
38 Van Brunt St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1953, 1,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,220-square-foot lot. $620,000
49 Danny Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1925, 1,009 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,424-square-foot lot. $590,000
1907 River St. One-family Colonial, built 1910, 1,243 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,838-square-foot lot. $500,000
40 Como Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1955, 1,521 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,624-square-foot lot. $450,000
IPSWICH
111 Jeffreys Neck Road One-family Split Entry, built 1984, 2,419 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 862,488-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
8 Water St. One-family Antique, built 1678, 3,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,955-square-foot lot. $1,251,000
40 Farley Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1958, 2,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,162-square-foot lot. $825,000
401 Colonial Drive #41 Condo Town House, built 1981, 1,665 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000
114 Linebrook Road One-family Ranch, built 1950, 1,106 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,160-square-foot lot. $499,900
14 Mineral St. One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,770-square-foot lot. $499,500
401 Colonial Drive #20 Condo Town House, built 1981, 1,665 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
37 Pershing Road Two-family Conventional, built 1929, 4,088 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,160-square-foot lot. $1,895,000
37 Pondview Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1930, 2,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,279-square-foot lot. $1,760,000
3305-3309 Washington St. #203 Condo. $1,125,000
335 Hyde Park Ave. Three-family Decker, built 1910, 3,240 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,740-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
27 Round Hill St. One-family Conventional, built 1910, 1,569 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,336-square-foot lot. $1,015,000
65 Green St. #204 Condo Free-Standng, built 2018, 1,051 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $760,000
122 Day St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built 1896, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,026-square-foot lot. $585,000
9 Kenney St. #3 Condo Decker, built 1905, 828 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 828-square-foot lot. $534,989
244 Hyde Park Ave. #1 Condo Decker, built 1945, 934 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 934-square-foot lot. $530,000
550 Centre St. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built 1900, 784 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 784-square-foot lot. $460,000
KINGSTON
48 Howlands Lane One-family Ranch, built 1940, 638 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 368,082-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
26 Atwood St. Three-family Family Flat, built 1947, 2,211 square feet, 0 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,147-square-foot lot. $750,000
2 Brook St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,972 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,424-square-foot lot. $495,000
LAKEVILLE
90 Lebaron Blvd #1 Condo. $479,937
45 Howland Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1985, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $465,000
51 S Kingman St. One-family Split Level, built 1983, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $445,000
2 Barberry St. One-family Contemporary, built 1950, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,180-square-foot lot. $307,000
41 Beechwood Ave. One-family Cottage, built 1954, 784 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,130-square-foot lot. $110,000
43 Beechwood Ave. One-family Cottage, built 1956, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,562-square-foot lot. $110,000
LAWRENCE
247 Prospect St. Three-family Family Flat, built 1910, 3,000 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,440-square-foot lot. $750,000
37-37A Salem St. Two-family Family Flat, built 1900, 2,890 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $625,000
150 Willow St. Three-family Family Flat, built 1910, 2,581 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $580,000
47 Corbett Road One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,619 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,100-square-foot lot. $445,000
272 E Haverhill St. #23 Condo/Apt, built 1971, 689 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $190,000
11 Lawrence St. #607 Condo/Apt, built 1905, 663 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $135,000
LEXINGTON
31 Fairlawn Lane One-family Split Entry, built 1956, 1,612 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,681-square-foot lot. $3,500,000
2 Hayes Ave. One-family Colonial, built 2021, 4,762 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,493-square-foot lot. $3,400,000
186 Grant St. One-family Mansion, built 2006, 5,100 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 23,341-square-foot lot. $2,789,000
5 Mckeever Drive One-family Colonial, built 1993, 3,804 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,405-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
1 Ewell Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1955, 2,205 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,622-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
102 N Hancock St. One-family Split Entry, built 1963, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,936-square-foot lot. $1,380,000
3 Woodpark Circle One-family Colonial, built 1976, 1,858 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,875-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
79 Lowell St. One-family Ranch, built 1956, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,555-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
305 Bedford St. One-family Conventional, built 1926, 1,976 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,536-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
13 Seaborn Place #13 Condo/Apt, built 1977, 1,582 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $995,000
34 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built 1960, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,871-square-foot lot. $950,000
83 Bertwell Road One-family Colonial, built 1940, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $910,000
26 Dewey Road One-family Contemporary, built 1971, 2,659 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,810-square-foot lot. $900,000
4 Revere St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1947, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,700-square-foot lot. $802,000
35 Drummer Boy Way #35 Condo/Apt, built 1976, 1,254 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $642,000
LOWELL
162 Parkview Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1986, 2,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,914-square-foot lot. $700,000
23 18th St. Two-family Duplex, built 1925, 4,164 square feet, 16 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,977-square-foot lot. $650,000
9 Alma St. Two-family Two Family, built 1910, 2,040 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $650,000
28 Warnock St. Two-family Two Family, built 1920, 1,707 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,557-square-foot lot. $600,000
441 Pine St. One-family Conventional, built 1880, 1,613 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,711-square-foot lot. $550,000
72 Manchester St. #72 Condo. $540,000
1400 Gorham St. #29 Condo. $479,900
84 Kinsman St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,588 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $465,000
18 Llewellyn St. One-family Colonial, built 1995, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,580-square-foot lot. $460,000
129 Cabot St. One-family Conventional, built 1850, 2,734 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,892-square-foot lot. $450,000
1400 Gorham St. #30 Condo. $442,000
94 Westwind Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1971, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,098-square-foot lot. $435,000
130 John St. #460 Condo/Apt, built 1871, 1,390 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
17 Shedd St. One-family Conventional, built 1920, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,131-square-foot lot. $420,000
31 Fruit St. One-family Conventional, built 1920, 1,591 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $420,000
28 W L St. Two-family Two Family, built 1920, 1,490 square feet, 0 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,450-square-foot lot. $415,000
26 Farmland Road #A Condo/Apt, built 1986, 1,332 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
22 Mansion Drive One-family Ranch, built 1984, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,512-square-foot lot. $320,000
417 Hildreth St. #25 Condo/Apt, built 2004, 1,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
127 Hildreth St. #3 Condo/Apt, built 2005, 979 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
70 Austin St. #6 Condo/Apt, built 1986, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000
234 Nesmith St. #14 Condo/Apt, built 1973, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000
1215 Pawtucket Blvd #22 Condo/Apt, built 1984, 929 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $265,000
1461 Pawtucket Blvd #6-12 Condo/Apt, built 1978, 1,173 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000
1461 Pawtucket Blvd #D10 Condo. $180,000
271 Humphrey St. #H3 Condo/Apt, built 1985, 865 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $145,000
LYNN
108 W Neptune St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1900, 3,660 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,023-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
55 N Common St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1900, 3,891 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,934-square-foot lot. $830,000
78 Linwood St. One-family Old Style, built 1880, 1,194 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,918-square-foot lot. $565,000
8 Union Place One-family Old Style, built 1920, 1,441 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,330-square-foot lot. $560,000
35 Ocallaghan Way One-family Ranch, built 1955, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,760-square-foot lot. $555,000
195 Williams Ave. One-family Old Style, built 1910, 1,575 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,032-square-foot lot. $530,000
76 Commonwealth Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1959, 1,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,990-square-foot lot. $525,000
220 Linwood St. One-family Colonial, built 1950, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $517,000
191 Euclid Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1890, 1,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $510,000
126 Pine Grove Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1940, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,054-square-foot lot. $500,000
90 Linwood St. One-family Old Style, built 1919, 1,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,903-square-foot lot. $499,000
142 Bellevue Road One-family Colonial, built 1925, 2,015 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,250-square-foot lot. $488,000
51 Tudor St. #3 Condo, built 1900, 1,175 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,657-square-foot lot. $350,000
76 Fair Oaks Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1935, 1,119 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,337-square-foot lot. $342,000
114 River St. One-family Old Style, built 1850, 1,183 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,283-square-foot lot. $330,000
56 Sachem St. #1 Condo, built 1905, 770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,207-square-foot lot. $320,000
285 Lynn Shore Drive #712 Condo High-Rise, built 1893, 608 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 11,641-square-foot lot. $267,500
200 Locust St. #305 Condo High-Rise, built 1989, 1,031 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $190,000
32 Hamilton Ave. #4 Condo, built 1910, 570 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 6,200-square-foot lot. $180,000
LYNNFIELD
9 Mitchell Road One-family Ranch, built 1954, 1,670 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,267-square-foot lot. $808,500
MALDEN
107-109 Bainbridge St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1900, 3,507 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,980-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
29 Sylvan St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1900, 1,764 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,975-square-foot lot. $835,000
63 Spring St. One-family Old Style, built 1880, 1,785 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,607-square-foot lot. $780,000
14-16 Baldwin St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1890, 3,061 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $749,000
21 Rockwell Ter One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,559 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,566-square-foot lot. $720,000
52-54 Bower St. #2 Condo/Apt, built 2005, 1,315 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $595,000
73 Suffolk St. One-family Ranch, built 1977, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,339-square-foot lot. $545,000
42 Crestview Drive #42 Condo Town House, built 1980, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $543,500
27 Dennis Road One-family Old Style, built 1900, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $525,000
10 Linwood St. #108 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 524 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $347,500
80 Main St. #27 Condo/Apt, built 1964, 605 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $280,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
18 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built 2007, 3,608 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,202-square-foot lot. $1,935,000
8 Sky Top Drive One-family Colonial, built 2017, 4,327 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,578-square-foot lot. $23,000
MANSFIELD
2 Emerson Circle One-family Colonial, built 1991, 2,292 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $905,000
36 Dean St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 2,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,206-square-foot lot. $725,000
152 Dean St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,930-square-foot lot. $512,500
6 Paula Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built 1982, 1,080 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,630-square-foot lot. $489,000
16 Erick Road #32 Condo/Apt, built 1978, 775 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $205,000
21 Erick Road #22 Condo/Apt, built 1978, 625 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $180,000
19 Erick Road #1 Condo/Apt, built 1978, 729 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $160,000
19 Erick Road #1 Condo/Apt, built 1978, 729 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $160,000
MARBLEHEAD
25 Flint St. One-family Colonial, built 2001, 5,639 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 35,051-square-foot lot. $3,350,000
11 Circle St. One-family Colonial, built 1939, 3,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,850-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
104 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built 1905, 2,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $1,525,000
9 Lawrence Drive One-family Split Level, built 1975, 1,868 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,270-square-foot lot. $1,380,000
52 Brookhouse Drive One-family Colonial, built 1910, 2,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,120,000
339 Atlantic Ave. One-family Split Level, built 1950, 3,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,077,500
7 Hereford Road One-family Colonial, built 1945, 1,745 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,885-square-foot lot. $805,000
22 Leicester Road One-family Colonial, built 1941, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,885-square-foot lot. $800,000
28 Shetland Road One-family Split Level, built 1952, 2,062 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,060-square-foot lot. $800,000
58 Jersey St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1957, 1,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,110-square-foot lot. $780,000
3 Sewall St. #3 Condo Town House, built 1884, 1,518 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $554,000
50 Turner Road One-family Colonial, built 1949, 1,758 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,067-square-foot lot. $550,000
25 Lincoln Park One-family Row House, built 1968, 1,206 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,192-square-foot lot. $540,000
58 Elm St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1900, 612 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,406-square-foot lot. $422,000
3 Circle St. #3 Condo/Apt, built 1900, 693 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $399,000
MARION
326 Front St. One-family Antique, built 1840, 2,066 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,413-square-foot lot. $985,000
MARLBOROUGH
490 Sudbury St. One-family Colonial, built 1983, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $780,000
6 Jefferson St. Two-family Two Family, built 1890, 2,208 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,356-square-foot lot. $580,000
120 Ice House Lndg #120 Condo/Apt, built 2015, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $530,000
23 Magnolia Lane #23 Condo/Apt, built 1997, 1,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $517,700
17 Russet Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built 1973, 1,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,427-square-foot lot. $510,000
116 Union St. One-family Ranch, built 1960, 2,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,180-square-foot lot. $483,000
81 Spring St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,090-square-foot lot. $450,000
MARSHFIELD
35 Paddock Way One-family Colonial, built 2000, 5,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 57,064-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
57 Old Plain St. One-family Colonial, built 1998, 2,197 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,598-square-foot lot. $850,000
34 Alabama St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1969, 2,039 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,905-square-foot lot. $575,000
7 Priscilla Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1958, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $485,000
56 Samoset Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1952, 1,440 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $425,000
57 Dundee Drive One-family Ranch, built 1952, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $417,000
1801 Ocean St. #W32 Condo Town House, built 1974, 667 square feet, 0 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $245,000
MATTAPAN
630-632 Harvard St. Two-family Two Family, built 1920, 2,400 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $750,000
MAYNARD
12 Boeske Ave. Two-family Cape Cod, built 1947, 1,431 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,494-square-foot lot. $602,000
47 Douglas Ave. One-family Conventional, built 1904, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,157-square-foot lot. $565,000
31 Randall Road One-family Colonial, built 1956, 1,994 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,238-square-foot lot. $520,000
4 Windmill Drive One-family Ranch, built 1959, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,418-square-foot lot. $470,000
23 Deer Path #1 Condo Town House, built 1987, 2,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $447,000
MEDFIELD
1 Sewall Court One-family Colonial, built 1989, 3,768 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,107-square-foot lot. $1,367,500
28 Garry Drive One-family Colonial, built 1980, 3,044 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,051,000
27 Maple Lane #27 Condo/Apt, built 2009, 2,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $940,000
MEDFORD
86 Brooks St. One-family Conventional, built 1910, 3,314 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $1,410,000
42 George St. Two-family Two Family, built 1925, 3,036 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,386-square-foot lot. $1,190,000
87 Walsh St. One-family Conventional, built 1910, 1,998 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,563-square-foot lot. $1,165,000
34 Tesla Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1949, 1,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,470-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
18 Edward St. Three-family Family Flat, built 1900, 2,808 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,716-square-foot lot. $925,000
31 Henry St. One-family Conventional, built 1910, 1,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,453-square-foot lot. $920,000
25 Emerson St. Two-family Two Family, built 1910, 3,224 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,896-square-foot lot. $730,000
25 Foss St. One-family Colonial, built 1930, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,929-square-foot lot. $680,000
38 Grant Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1900, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,120-square-foot lot. $680,000
511 Fulton St. One-family Colonial, built 1960, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,754-square-foot lot. $680,000
36 Kenmere Road #36 Condo/Apt, built 1920, 1,521 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,000
20 Ship Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 1,262 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000
3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy #807 Condo High-Rise, built 1988, 1,226 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $612,000
30 Revere Beach Pkwy #613 Condo High-Rise, built 1987, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000
217 Gaston St. One-family Colonial, built 1964, 1,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,168-square-foot lot. $533,760
26 Gaston St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1920, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,163-square-foot lot. $526,000
3920 Mystic Valley Pkwy #524 Condo High-Rise, built 1988, 1,229 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $485,000
160 Playstead Road #2 Condo/Apt, built 1931, 1,205 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $273,224
MEDWAY
8 Iarussi Way One-family Colonial, built 2006, 3,335 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,231-square-foot lot. $1,055,000
8 Juniper Road One-family Colonial, built 1994, 2,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,170-square-foot lot. $875,000
MELROSE
9 Blueberry Hill Lane #9 Condo. $1,175,000
42 Burrell St. One-family Garrison, built 1932, 1,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,301-square-foot lot. $922,000
32 Fairview Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1911, 1,581 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,514-square-foot lot. $830,600
16 6th St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 2,073 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,820-square-foot lot. $810,000
14 Sanford St. #14 Condo/Apt, built 1900, 1,677 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $618,500
18 Hillside Park One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1930, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 12,545-square-foot lot. $605,000
28 Circuit St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1930, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,319-square-foot lot. $600,000
METHUEN
6 Patrick Way One-family Colonial, built 2006, 3,672 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 88,862-square-foot lot. $956,000
28 Phonebe St. #107 Condo. $761,285
150-152 Center St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1900, 2,158 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,452-square-foot lot. $660,000
6 Fox Run Lane One-family Cape Cod, built 1989, 2,365 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,269-square-foot lot. $650,000
16 Central St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1930, 2,580 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,912-square-foot lot. $630,000
54 Hampshire St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 2,908 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,350-square-foot lot. $575,000
117 Vermont St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1925, 2,384 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $550,000
22 Ormonde Road One-family Split Entry, built 1987, 2,631 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,349-square-foot lot. $548,000
31 Louise Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1960, 2,614 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,659-square-foot lot. $545,000
22 Sevoian Drive One-family Colonial, built 1976, 1,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,813-square-foot lot. $522,500
36 Rossi St. #36 Condo Town House, built 2008, 1,625 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $505,000
3 Orchard St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1953, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $490,000
40 Meriline Ave. One-family Old Style, built 1930, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,448-square-foot lot. $420,000
1 Ashley Lane #50 Condo. $262,000
46 Ashford St. #8 Condo/Apt, built 1912, 694 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $218,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
117 Saddleworth Way One-family Colonial, built 2003, 2,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,448-square-foot lot. $655,000
21 Towerview Drive One-family Cape Cod, built 1983, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $300,000
159 Bedford St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1962, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $249,795
MIDDLETON
33 Rowell Lane #33 Condo. $1,153,470
35 Rowell Lane #35 Condo. $992,960
10 Dolan Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built 2013, 1,956 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000
MILFORD
18 Jencks Road One-family Colonial, built 1993, 2,857 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,182-square-foot lot. $635,000
18 Penny Lane One-family Colonial, built 1971, 2,186 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $619,000
17 Simon Drive One-family Colonial, built 1977, 1,942 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,451-square-foot lot. $585,000
18 Carp Road One-family Colonial, built 1984, 1,814 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,901-square-foot lot. $585,000
46 S Main St. Two-family Two Family, built 1850, 2,704 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $510,000
82 E St. Ext One-family Split Entry, built 1998, 1,810 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,474-square-foot lot. $500,000
3 Bowdoin Drive One-family Cape Cod, built 1967, 1,802 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $473,500
16 Governors Way #A Condo Town House, built 2004, 1,662 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $408,500
2-B Fountain St. #2 Condo. $370,000
3 Park Lane Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1956, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $350,000
MILLIS
9 Rockville Mdws #9 Condo/Apt, built 2010, 2,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $665,000
278 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built 1700, 2,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $630,000
MILTON
370 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built 1957, 2,623 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,796-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
188 Churchills Lane One-family Colonial, built 2005, 3,455 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,099-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
46 Meetinghouse Lane One-family Colonial, built 1984, 2,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,179-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
115 Governors Road One-family Colonial, built 1922, 1,835 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $975,500
55 Valley Road One-family Colonial, built 1927, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,958-square-foot lot. $799,000
4 Spruce St. One-family Ranch, built 1954, 1,310 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,980-square-foot lot. $699,900
443 Beale St. One-family Old Style, built 1922, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,467-square-foot lot. $635,000
NAHANT
3 Baker Road One-family Old Style, built 1911, 1,755 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,450-square-foot lot. $839,900
NATICK
9 Beverly Road One-family Colonial, built 2019, 2,986 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
6 Hickory Road One-family Colonial, built 2014, 3,136 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,050-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
1 Chestnut St. One-family Old Style, built 1868, 2,418 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,532-square-foot lot. $1,265,000
8 Stagg Drive One-family Colonial, built 1950, 2,412 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,473-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
1 Westwood Road One-family Old Style, built 1915, 3,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,577-square-foot lot. $979,900
96 W Central St. Three-family Old Style, built 1880, 3,277 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,093-square-foot lot. $950,000
209 E Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,769 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,025-square-foot lot. $785,000
20 South Ave. #202 Condo/Apt, built 2008, 1,937 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $695,000
14 Circular Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1920, 1,165 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $470,000
9 Hammond Road One-family Old Style, built 1935, 1,332 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,642-square-foot lot. $452,000
6 Squire Court #2 Condo/Apt, built 1983, 683 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $258,000
NEEDHAM
70 Edwardel Road One-family Split Level, built 1958, 1,701 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,329-square-foot lot. $2,836,000
9 Thurston Lane One-family Colonial, built 2012, 5,059 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 11,979-square-foot lot. $2,650,000
36 Shirley Road One-family Colonial, built 2008, 4,472 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,894-square-foot lot. $2,050,000
160 Valley Road One-family Colonial, built 2018, 2,846 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,106-square-foot lot. $1,725,000
38 Redington Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1939, 3,854 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,590-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
749 Great Plain Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1914, 2,563 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,420,000
84 Morningside Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1949, 2,073 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,390,000
27 Prince St. One-family Colonial, built 1925, 2,473 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
324 Hunnewell St. #324 Condo Duplex, built 2019, 2,606 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,311,000
38 Colonial Road One-family Ranch, built 1959, 1,724 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,456-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
227 Hillcrest Road One-family Colonial, built 1937, 1,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
74 High St. One-family Colonial, built 1902, 1,904 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,193-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
147 Standish Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1974, 1,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,716-square-foot lot. $1,092,500
503 High Rock St. One-family Colonial, built 1939, 1,630 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,288-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
64 Gayland Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1938, 1,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $900,000
41 Greenwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1953, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $760,000
NEWBURY
35 High Road One-family Antique, built 1850, 3,670 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
56 Central St. One-family Split Entry, built 1987, 2,141 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $700,000
NEWBURYPORT
30 Munroe St. One-family Conventional, built 1850, 1,996 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,867-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
5 Harbor St. One-family Conventional, built 1921, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,690-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
19 Marlboro St. #A Condo/Apt, built 2019, 1,315 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $842,000
45 Bromfield St. One-family Antique, built 1889, 2,200 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,030-square-foot lot. $815,000
60-66 Milk St. #2 Condo/Apt, built 1850, 907 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $526,000
18 Graf Road #8-6 Condo. $400,000
5 Zabriskie Drive #A Condo/Apt, built 1970, 717 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $320,000
NEWTON
14 Old Orchard Road One-family Colonial, built 1900, 6,945 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,984-square-foot lot. $6,900,000
203 Windsor Road One-family Victorian, built 1890, 6,397 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 22,839-square-foot lot. $5,250,000
166 Paulson Road One-family Colonial, built 1875, 3,248 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,787-square-foot lot. $4,310,000
16 Fairmont Ave. One-family Victorian, built 1890, 7,188 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 35,255-square-foot lot. $3,550,000
99 Florence St. #30-4A Condo/Apt, built 1987, 2,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 645,603-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
92 Thurston Road #94 Condo. $2,170,000
344 Boylston St. #A Condo Townhse-End, built 2002, 2,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 145,255-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
439 Lowell Ave. #439 Condo/Apt, built 2019, 3,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,869-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
47 Nancy Road One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,385 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
22 Olde Field Road One-family Colonial, built 1933, 2,484 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,100-square-foot lot. $1,475,000
9 Forest St. One-family Victorian, built 1880, 2,451 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,264-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
36 Crehore Drive One-family Cape Cod, built 1948, 2,846 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $1,444,995
16 Summit St. Three-family Victorian, built 1850, 6,745 square feet, 18 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,687-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
20 Beverly Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,595-square-foot lot. $1,320,000
49 Cottage St. #1 Condo Town House, built 2015, 1,746 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,687-square-foot lot. $1,260,000
111 Fairway Drive One-family Cape Cod, built 1940, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,645-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
152 Clark St. One-family Colonial, built 1952, 1,928 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,505-square-foot lot. $1,221,000
187 Cypress St. #2 Condo/Apt, built 2009, 2,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,280-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
388 Lexington St. One-family Victorian, built 1875, 2,646 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,772-square-foot lot. $1,088,000
52 Theodore Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1946, 1,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
11 Hallron Road One-family Colonial, built 1938, 1,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,460-square-foot lot. $979,400
33 Barbara Road One-family Ranch, built 1950, 950 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,530-square-foot lot. $756,000
12 Sylvester Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1940, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,380-square-foot lot. $740,000
1272 Boylston St. #1 Condo/Apt, built 1809, 1,011 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,076-square-foot lot. $715,000
1145 Boylston St. #4 Condo Colonial, built 1926, 1,006 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,449-square-foot lot. $430,000
NORFOLK
52 Barnstable Road One-family Colonial, built 2002, 2,812 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,307-square-foot lot. $1,015,000
113 Seekonk St. One-family Contemporary, built 1984, 2,826 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 326,814-square-foot lot. $855,000
15 Wellfleet Drive One-family Colonial, built 1983, 2,012 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $800,000
37 King St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1992, 2,928 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,359-square-foot lot. $772,500
23 Turner St. One-family Colonial, built 1980, 2,572 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 284,561-square-foot lot. $699,900
30 Wildwood Road #30 Condo/Apt, built 2012, 1,896 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
29 Sumner St. #29 Condo/Apt, built 2021, 1,782 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $289,000
NORTH ANDOVER
64 Campion Road One-family Contemporary, built 1986, 3,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
672 Sharpners Pond Road One-family Colonial, built 1997, 2,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 983,585-square-foot lot. $851,750
22 Bucklin Road One-family Colonial, built 1994, 2,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,083-square-foot lot. $730,000
8 Mill Pond One-family Row House, built 1976, 1,690 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $585,000
33 Alcott Way #33 Condo Town House, built 1989, 1,902 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $555,000
71 Riverview St. One-family , built 1920, 1,038 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $480,000
14 Mill Pond One-family Row House, built 1974, 1,364 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,798-square-foot lot. $374,900
148 Main St. #F342 Condo. $311,123
1 Walker Road #4 Condo/Apt, built 1968, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $290,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
25 Alton Road One-family Colonial, built 1978, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,024-square-foot lot. $590,500
205 Arnold Road One-family Colonial, built 2005, 1,892 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,572-square-foot lot. $570,000
69 Dodge Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1941, 1,324 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $502,000
196 Bungay Road One-family Colonial, built 2002, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,920-square-foot lot. $489,000
50 Sheldonville Road One-family Ranch, built 1965, 1,574 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,226-square-foot lot. $475,000
889 Mount Hope St. One-family Conventional, built 1850, 1,671 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,466-square-foot lot. $440,000
47 Towne St. One-family Ranch, built 1940, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,127-square-foot lot. $385,000
127 Stanley St. One-family Ranch, built 1950, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,787-square-foot lot. $379,900
117 Church St. #1 Condo/Apt, built 1900, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $250,000
212 Fisher St. #B2 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 904 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $227,000
30 Heather St. One-family Ranch, built 1945, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $210,000
641-R S Washington St. #8 Condo/Apt, built 1988, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $210,000
NORTHBOROUGH
15 Indian Meadow Drive One-family Colonial, built 1981, 2,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,236-square-foot lot. $805,000
4 Longfellow Road One-family Split Entry, built 1964, 1,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,048-square-foot lot. $680,000
33 Wilson Road One-family Split Entry, built 1973, 1,094 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,610-square-foot lot. $575,000
1 Lyman St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1800, 2,132 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 75,803-square-foot lot. $500,000
23 Autumn Lane #23 Condo Town House, built 2007, 1,552 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 577,606-square-foot lot. $196,464
NORTH READING
11 Olde Coach Road One-family Colonial, built 1996, 3,617 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $1,432,000
10 Wildwood Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1985, 3,509 square feet, 14 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 215,361-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
22 Crestwood Road One-family Colonial, built 1984, 2,952 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 102,018-square-foot lot. $1,105,000
6 Macarthur Road One-family Colonial, built 2008, 2,138 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $860,000
13 Parkview Ter One-family Customdesign, built 1920, 922 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $799,900
67 Chestnut St. One-family Ranch, built 1959, 1,137 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $645,000
13 Kingston St. One-family Ranch, built 1950, 1,331 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $625,240
11 Parker Drive One-family Ranch, built 1953, 1,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $561,000
NORTON
115 N Worcester St. One-family Colonial, built 1976, 2,384 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,000-square-foot lot. $645,000
305 E Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1994, 1,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $590,000
122 Godfrey Drive #122 Condo/Apt, built 2003, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000
3 Shelly Road One-family Ranch, built 1952, 1,386 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $395,000
5 Patten Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1945, 1,015 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $343,500
3 Robin Circle #3 Condo/Apt, built 1986, 1,284 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000
10 Mansfield Ave. One-family Conventional, built 2001, 2,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,763-square-foot lot. $301,000
75 King Philip Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1945, 964 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,600-square-foot lot. $300,000
15 Rock Lane One-family Conventional, built 1946, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $282,000
NORWELL
300 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built 2012, 2,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
21 Common St. One-family Ranch, built 1961, 2,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $950,000
35 Gerard Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1953, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $710,000
NORWOOD
437 Neponset St. #A Condo. $925,000
58 Pilgrim Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built 1977, 1,854 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,847-square-foot lot. $760,000
70 Endicott St. #201 Condo/Apt, built 2016, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $675,000
15 Harrow Road One-family Ranch, built 1960, 1,514 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,120-square-foot lot. $650,000
PEABODY
15 Sachem Road One-family Colonial, built 2011, 3,936 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,625-square-foot lot. $890,000
13 Tammie Lane One-family Colonial, built 1997, 2,398 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,812-square-foot lot. $765,100
21 Beacon Blvd One-family Colonial, built 1947, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $750,000
26 Ravenwood Road One-family Split Entry, built 1972, 2,420 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $715,000
1 Cosmos Drive One-family Split Entry, built 1994, 2,367 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,038-square-foot lot. $700,000
701 Pine Brook Drive #701 Condo Townhse-End, built 1989, 2,418 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $630,000
65 Russell St. One-family Ranch, built 1961, 1,308 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 16,601-square-foot lot. $600,000
56-R Holten St. One-family Old Style, built 1850, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $575,000
1 Granite Road One-family Ranch, built 1925, 962 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,751-square-foot lot. $515,000
19 Violet Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,688-square-foot lot. $510,000
1802 Hollow Tree Court #1802 Condo Town House, built 1987, 2,244 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $465,000
8 Ledgewood Way #3 Condo, built 1985, 1,272 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $442,500
4 Jordan Road One-family Ranch, built 1954, 1,703 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $270,000
31 Lenox Road #3 Condo/Apt, built 1920, 600 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $250,000
68 Harrison Ave. One-family Split Entry, built 1960, 1,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,323-square-foot lot. $55,000
PEMBROKE
700 Center St. One-family Garrison, built 1986, 2,212 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,603-square-foot lot. $835,000
218 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built 1964, 1,980 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,167-square-foot lot. $535,000
11 Beachway One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1950, 440 square feet, 0 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $250,000
PEPPERELL
24 Julia Lane One-family Colonial, built 2005, 3,639 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,168-square-foot lot. $726,666
94 Lowell Road One-family Split Entry, built 1978, 1,634 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,733-square-foot lot. $465,000
57 South Road One-family Colonial, built 1983, 3,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 182,804-square-foot lot. $310,000
32 Bayberry St. One-family Colonial, built 1993, 1,965 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,033-square-foot lot. $301,000
PLYMOUTH
74 Conifer Hl #74 Condo Town House, built 2013, 2,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $856,000
16 Eagle Hill Drive One-family Ranch, built 1981, 1,902 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $825,000
11 Aberdeen #11 Condo Town House, built 2005, 2,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $790,000
21 W Trevor Hl #21 Condo Town House, built 2004, 2,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $665,000
35 Oak St. Two-family Colonial, built 1900, 2,100 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $625,000
14 Red Canoe #14 Condo, built 2012, 1,413 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000
145 Beaver Dam Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1945, 2,575 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,761-square-foot lot. $580,000
50 Peter Road One-family Garrison, built 1980, 1,692 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,099-square-foot lot. $579,900
9 Clay Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1987, 1,460 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $550,000
23 Tilton St. One-family Garrison, built 2002, 2,323 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,860-square-foot lot. $530,000
59 Drum Drive #59 Condo. $529,999
11 S Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built 1923, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,815-square-foot lot. $525,000
61 Drum Drive #61 Condo. $509,999
21 Fresh Pond Circle One-family Garrison, built 1967, 1,984 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $502,000
216 Water St. #A301 Condo. $490,000
10 Delancy Drive One-family Ranch, built 1971, 1,230 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $487,000
5-1/2 Savery Lane Two-family Colonial, built 1900, 1,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,556-square-foot lot. $475,000
1 Bradlee Lane One-family Ranch, built 1972, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $406,900
12 Ocean Walk Drive #3 Condo. $389,000
14 Ocean Walk Drive #4 Condo. $389,000
16 Ocean Walk Drive #5 Condo. $389,000
17 Ocean Walk Drive #14 Condo. $389,000
18 Ocean Walk Drive #61 Condo. $389,000
21 Ocean Walk Drive #16 Condo. $389,000
5 Ocean Walk Drive #9 Condo. $389,000
8 Ocean Walk Drive #I Condo. $389,000
9 Ocean Walk Drive #11 Condo. $389,000
66 Jan Marie Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built 1973, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $250,000
QUINCY
122 Mayflower Road One-family Conventional, built 2008, 3,262 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
8 Patriot Lane One-family Colonial, built 2021, 2,390 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,706-square-foot lot. $1,079,000
171 Phipps St. One-family Colonial, built 2020, 2,096 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,852-square-foot lot. $950,000
16 Carlmark St. Three-family Family Flat, built 1900, 2,325 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,292-square-foot lot. $845,000
261 Beach St. Two-family Two Family, built 1910, 1,929 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,696-square-foot lot. $733,000
10 Moscow St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,380-square-foot lot. $720,000
42 Mill St. #1 Condo Town House, built 2019, 1,843 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $715,000
70 Village Drive #70 Condo Town House, built 1998, 1,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
98 Mayflower Road One-family Conventional, built 1925, 1,036 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $650,000
347 E Squantum St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1928, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,641-square-foot lot. $570,000
26 Oakwood Road One-family Conventional, built 1940, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,108-square-foot lot. $553,555
166 W Elm Ave. Two-family Two Family, built 1930, 978 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $520,000
592 South St. One-family Conventional, built 1925, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,233-square-foot lot. $510,000
200 Falls Blvd #H308 Condo Town House, built 1993, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $445,000
100 Marina Drive #519 Condo/Apt, built 1988, 663 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $391,020
175 Quincy Shore Drive #38 Condo/Apt, built 1975, 896 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $380,000
82 Centre St. #F Condo Town House, built 1974, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
22 Abigail Ave. #103 Condo/Apt, built 1987, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $350,000
115 W Squantum St. #410 Condo/Apt, built 1975, 807 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $330,000
62 Rodman St. One-family Conventional, built 1880, 1,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $315,000
6 Division St. #4 Condo/Apt, built 1968, 546 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $47,000
RANDOLPH
5 Cormey Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built 1977, 1,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $573,800
54 Stearns Drive One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $518,000
487 West St. One-family Ranch, built 1950, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,831-square-foot lot. $475,000
17 Hickory St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $410,000
10 Northway Road One-family Ranch, built 1965, 1,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $359,000
15 Knights Crescent St. One-family Ranch, built 1954, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,711-square-foot lot. $310,000
43 West St. #B1 Condo/Apt, built 1985, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $305,000
232 Canton St. #309 Condo/Apt, built 1982, 1,086 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $260,000
49 Hills St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,789-square-foot lot. $228,000
RAYNHAM
98 Diniz Drive One-family Colonial, built 1994, 3,318 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $937,500
61 Brook St. One-family Colonial, built 2004, 3,209 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,936-square-foot lot. $910,000
86 Lounsbury Drive One-family Colonial, built 1993, 3,981 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,611-square-foot lot. $885,000
684 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1965, 1,673 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,154-square-foot lot. $545,000
179 Broadway One-family Old Style, built 1910, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 99,330-square-foot lot. $300,000
READING
136 Johnson Woods Drive #136 Condo. $1,250,000
5 Trevor Court #5 Condo Town House, built 2006, 3,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000
87 Dana Road One-family Ranch, built 1957, 2,307 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,912-square-foot lot. $866,725
187 Pearl St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1949, 1,957 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,530-square-foot lot. $785,000
10 Arrow Circle One-family Split Level, built 1974, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,066-square-foot lot. $740,000
16 Brentwood Drive One-family Ranch, built 1968, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,782-square-foot lot. $675,000
9 Linnea Lane One-family Colonial, built 1955, 1,844 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,222-square-foot lot. $650,000
226 Charles St. One-family Ranch, built 1950, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,040-square-foot lot. $645,000
33 Line Road One-family Ranch, built 2002, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,690-square-foot lot. $530,000
26 Willow St. One-family Old Style, built 1936, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $529,000
237 Salem St. #3 Condo/Apt, built 2005, 1,138 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $240,247
REVERE
68 Bosson St. Two-family Two Family, built 2014, 2,350 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,452-square-foot lot. $960,000
118 Janvrin Ave. Two-family Two Family, built 2016, 2,376 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,604-square-foot lot. $907,000
61 Geneva St. Two-family Two Family, built 1980, 3,210 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,036-square-foot lot. $900,000
17 Janvrin Ave. Two-family Two Family, built 1920, 3,412 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $765,000
151 Larkin St. #1 Condo. $750,000
64 Camille Road One-family Ranch, built 1963, 1,968 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $730,000
177 Malden St. #1 Condo Town House, built 2017, 2,147 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000
255 Bellingham Ave. One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 6,447-square-foot lot. $510,000
231 Fenno St. #231 Condo. $420,000
71 Revere Beach Blvd #7 Condo/Apt, built 1966, 778 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $319,000
ROCKLAND
12 Northfield Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built 2008, 1,568 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,831,400-square-foot lot. $615,000
44 Damon Road One-family Colonial, built 1964, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,054-square-foot lot. $565,000
116 Myrtle St. One-family Conventional, built 1926, 1,396 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,535-square-foot lot. $545,000
661 Summer St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1955, 1,598 square feet, 4 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $540,000
24 Lavina Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1955, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,200-square-foot lot. $415,000
86 Everett St. One-family Ranch, built 1958, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $350,000
ROCKPORT
1 Landmark Lane One-family Ranch, built 1951, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $765,000
74 Main St. One-family Antique, built 1870, 993 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,742-square-foot lot. $630,000
ROSLINDALE
472-474 Hyde Park Ave. #472 Condo. $860,000
179-181 Orange St. Two-family Two Family, built 1921, 2,746 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,601-square-foot lot. $849,000
48 Tyndale St. One-family Colonial, built 1907, 1,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,566-square-foot lot. $849,000
10 Hadwin Way One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1935, 1,541 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,925-square-foot lot. $848,500
75 Walworth St. One-family Colonial, built 1912, 1,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $775,000
ROWLEY
206 Main St. One-family Colonial, built 2019, 2,959 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,810-square-foot lot. $990,000
ROXBURY
18 Wellington St. #2 Condo. $1,825,000
370-380 Harrison Ave. #1107 Condo. $989,000
771 Harrison Ave. #410 Condo. $915,000
SALEM
36 Juniper Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1910, 2,097 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $873,000
2 Andover St. #B Condo Town House, built 1739, 2,273 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,891-square-foot lot. $810,000
28 Pickman Road One-family Split Entry, built 1990, 1,872 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,550-square-foot lot. $750,100
3 Quadrant Road One-family Colonial, built 2000, 1,992 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,751-square-foot lot. $725,000
25 Lynde St. #2 Condo/Apt, built 1900, 1,007 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $600,000
35 Whalers Lane #35 Condo Town House, built 1986, 1,960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
23 Moffatt Road Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1924, 2,207 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,148-square-foot lot. $560,000
45 Valiant Way #45 Condo Town House, built 1980, 2,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000
7 Sutton Ter One-family Ranch, built 1958, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,691-square-foot lot. $542,700
9 Pickman Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1930, 1,501 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,626-square-foot lot. $540,000
18 Flying Cloud Lane #18 Condo Town House, built 1988, 1,635 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
22 Hillside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1930, 774 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,873-square-foot lot. $447,000
25 Wisteria St. #1 Condo/Apt, built 1920, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,172-square-foot lot. $415,000
116 Federal St. #3 Condo/Apt, built 1782, 1,016 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $315,000
71 Bay View Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1963, 2,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,775-square-foot lot. $300,000
SALISBURY
151 Cable Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1986, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,261-square-foot lot. $599,000
SAUGUS
16 Birch Pond Drive One-family Colonial, built 1999, 2,404 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $960,000
34 Highland Ave. One-family Split Entry, built 1950, 2,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,017-square-foot lot. $815,000
85 Walden Pond Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1959, 946 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,062-square-foot lot. $650,000
1602 Lewis O Gray Drive #1602 Condo Town House, built 1984, 1,898 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
23 Pinehurst Road One-family Colonial, built 1995, 2,096 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $575,000
9 Broadway #211 Condo/Apt, built 1975, 944 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $335,000
333 Central St. #1A Condo/Apt, built 1975, 700 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $285,000
33 Bristow St. #1 Condo/Apt, built 1965, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $275,000
3 Court St. One-family Camp/Cabin, built 1938, 927 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $270,000
SCITUATE
3 Aquinnah Path One-family Colonial, built 2017, 2,910 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,010-square-foot lot. $1,435,000
50 Border St. One-family Colonial, built 1966, 2,977 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 157,687-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
24 Alden Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1930, 1,682 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,706-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
73 Glades Road #73 Condo/Apt, built 2004, 1,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000
12 Meeting House Lane #306 Condo/Apt, built 1995, 1,125 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000
2 Maple Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1962, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,680-square-foot lot. $475,000
SHARON
6 Ridge Road One-family Conventional, built 1900, 3,814 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,500-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
10 Foundry Road One-family Colonial, built 1994, 2,530 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,854-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
12 Aztec Way One-family Colonial, built 1999, 3,026 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 73,340-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
77 Richards Ave. One-family Colonial, built 1985, 3,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 62,726-square-foot lot. $945,000
10 Hawk Lane One-family Colonial, built 1980, 2,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $801,000
24 Condor Road One-family Colonial, built 1978, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,165-square-foot lot. $720,000
361 Norwood St. One-family Colonial, built 1850, 2,172 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,001-square-foot lot. $650,000
7 Summit Ave. One-family Conventional, built 1820, 965 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,631-square-foot lot. $500,000
183 Mountain St. One-family Ranch, built 1959, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $481,000
31 Berkshire Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1951, 1,252 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $475,000
177 E Foxboro St. One-family Split Level, built 1955, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,004-square-foot lot. $450,000
22 Leonard Road One-family Ranch, built 1954, 1,591 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,200-square-foot lot. $425,000
463 S Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,650-square-foot lot. $407,500
23 Bayberry Drive #4 Condo/Apt, built 1972, 731 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $268,000
SHERBORN
59 Eliot St. One-family Colonial, built 2017, 2,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 162,043-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
SHREWSBURY
2 Guinevere Circle One-family Colonial, built 1994, 3,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $937,000
207 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built 1978, 2,477 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $720,000
90 Odonnell Ave. #90 Condo Town House, built 1999, 1,978 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $695,000
49-A Plainfield Ave. Two-family Ranch, built 1950, 1,798 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $580,000
4 Venus Drive One-family Ranch, built 1956, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,199-square-foot lot. $560,000
650 Grafton St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1974, 1,854 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,418-square-foot lot. $460,000
130 Boylston Circle One-family Ranch, built 1956, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,903-square-foot lot. $436,000
12 Chase Ter One-family Cottage, built 1906, 1,591 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,323-square-foot lot. $400,000
48 Gage Lane One-family Ranch, built 1954, 887 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,700-square-foot lot. $376,000
95 Commons Drive #99 Condo Town House, built 1973, 1,274 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
10 Shrewsbury Green Drive #F Condo/Apt, built 1973, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $190,000
SOMERVILLE
39 Elmwood St. #1 Condo Townhse-End, built 2014, 1,849 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,675,000
82 Willow St. #1 Condo. $1,445,000
18 Irving St. #2 Condo. $1,350,000
15 Landers St. Two-family Two Family, built 1910, 2,538 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,639-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
12 Warwick St. #A Condo Conventional, built 2018, 2,032 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,295,000
11 Tannery Brook Row #2 Condo Low-Rise, built 2017, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,250,800
1 Webster St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 2,509 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,523-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
40 Glenwood Road Two-family Two Family, built 1920, 1,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,240-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
1 Tannery Brook Row #3E Condo, built 1890, 1,018 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $1,050,000
77 Columbus Ave. #2 Condo Duplex, built 1884, 1,546 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $970,000
79 Benton Road #2 Condo Decker, built 1900, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $875,000
432 Norfolk St. #2H Condo Low-Rise, built 2004, 1,326 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $870,000
2 Bartlett St. One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,492 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,587-square-foot lot. $850,000
101 School St. #6 Condo Decker, built 1889, 995 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $775,000
122 Josephine Ave. #122 Condo Two Family, built 1900, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $729,000
38 Oxford St. #2 Condo Decker, built 1920, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $720,000
35 Sewall St. Three-family Decker, built 1885, 3,450 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $700,000
60 Cross St. #325 Condo. $700,000
60 Cross St. E #228 Condo. $700,000
16 Waterhouse St. #1 Condo Decker, built 1930, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000
60 Cross St. #301 Condo. $668,000
4 Snow Ter One-family Cottage, built 1920, 1,391 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,151-square-foot lot. $649,000
60 Cross St. E #208 Condo. $620,000
60 Cross St. E #221 Condo. $620,000
60 Cross St. #304 Condo. $569,900
60 Cross St. #312 Condo. $569,900
60 Cross St. #212 Condo. $549,900
60 Cross St. #214 Condo. $544,900
60 Cross St. #317 Condo. $464,900
60 Cross St. #217 Condo. $420,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
17 Southwood Drive #17 Condo Colonial, built 1997, 3,166 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
33 Pinecone Lane One-family Garrison, built 1970, 2,447 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,863-square-foot lot. $900,000
30 Overlook Drive One-family Garrison, built 1985, 2,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,621-square-foot lot. $810,000
22 Pinecone Lane One-family Garrison, built 1970, 2,416 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,503-square-foot lot. $730,000
SOUTH BOSTON
1612 Columbia Road Three-family Semi Detachd, built 1890, 3,277 square feet, 14 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,796-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
764 E 8th St. Three-family Row-End, built 1900, 3,024 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,795-square-foot lot. $1,875,000
613 E 8th St. #613A Condo Town House, built 1986, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,095-square-foot lot. $1,415,000
688-1/2 E 7th St. Two-family Two Family, built 1905, 2,118 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,758-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
611 E 8th St. #611B Condo Town House, built 1986, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,114-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
472 W Broadway #501 Condo. $1,100,000
744-746 E 8th St. Two-family Two Family, built 1890, 1,893 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,552-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
490-D E 7th St. One-family Row-Middle, built 1993, 1,343 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,012-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
472 W Broadway #201 Condo. $949,000
520 E 8th St. One-family Semi Detachd, built 1900, 1,030 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 975-square-foot lot. $930,000
300 W 3rd St. One-family Row-End, built 1880, 2,310 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,440-square-foot lot. $890,000
557 E 2nd St. #3 Condo Town House, built 2006, 1,147 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,147-square-foot lot. $879,000
472 W Broadway #204 Condo. $865,000
472 W Broadway #403 Condo. $830,000
12 Mohawk St. #7 Condo Free-Standng, built 1935, 1,238 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,238-square-foot lot. $817,500
14 I St. #8 Condo Low-Rise, built 2015, 918 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $785,000
664 E 6th St. One-family Semi Detachd, built 1900, 1,566 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,348-square-foot lot. $780,000
47-51 Dorchester St. #23 Condo Low-Rise, built 1920, 870 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 870-square-foot lot. $750,000
62 H St. #3 Condo Semi Detachd, built 1890, 919 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 919-square-foot lot. $725,000
16 National St. Two-family Semi Detachd, built 1880, 1,637 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 760-square-foot lot. $715,000
350 W 4th St. #310 Condo Low-Rise, built 1899, 834 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 834-square-foot lot. $655,000
118 Tudor St. #B Condo Low-Rise, built 1989, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 884-square-foot lot. $560,000
234 Bowen St. One-family Semi Detachd, built 1890, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,039-square-foot lot. $525,000
7 Leeds St. #1 Condo Row-End, built 1890, 584 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 584-square-foot lot. $480,000
655 E 7th St. #2 Condo Row-End, built 1890, 500 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 500-square-foot lot. $410,000
STONEHAM
57 Newcomb Road One-family Ranch, built 1960, 3,113 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,999-square-foot lot. $1,510,000
10 High Rock Road One-family Split Entry, built 1988, 3,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,380-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
12 Sparhawk Circle One-family Split Entry, built 1979, 1,908 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,006-square-foot lot. $875,000
9 Arnold Road One-family Ranch, built 1960, 1,842 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,168-square-foot lot. $655,000
3 Doherty Lane One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,753 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,438-square-foot lot. $620,000
9 Rockville Park One-family Cape Cod, built 1948, 3,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,601-square-foot lot. $560,000
142 Elm St. One-family Ranch, built 1954, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,196-square-foot lot. $541,000
5 Pershing Place One-family Split Entry, built 1961, 1,869 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,415-square-foot lot. $520,000
44 Main St. #308 Condo/Apt, built 1982, 1,124 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $457,500
179 Franklin St. #3 Condo/Apt, built 1968, 896 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $355,000
7 Winthrop St. One-family Colonial, built 1926, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,049-square-foot lot. $350,000
STOUGHTON
10 Lanes End One-family Colonial, built 1999, 3,018 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $965,000
201 Morton St. One-family Split Level, built 1962, 1,328 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,800-square-foot lot. $615,000
51 Britton St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1948, 1,356 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $529,900
366 Prospect St. One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,381 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $500,000
250 School St. One-family Old Style, built 1920, 756 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,922-square-foot lot. $415,000
33 Patricia Drive #33 Condo Town House, built 1973, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
21 Patricia Drive #21 Condo Town House, built 1973, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
SUDBURY
49 Fieldstone Farm Road One-family Colonial, built 1999, 4,695 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 46,534-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
21 Brookside Farm Lane One-family , built 2006, 4,678 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
188 Greystone Lane One-family Colonial, built 1993, 4,190 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 75,283-square-foot lot. $1,730,000
67 Brewster Road One-family Colonial, built 2013, 4,609 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 74,412-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
361 Hudson Road One-family Contemporary, built 1956, 3,564 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $1,310,000
113 Hawks Perch #80 Condo. $842,805
109 Hawks Perch #82 Condo. $822,575
46 Eddy St. One-family Colonial, built 1958, 1,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 66,136-square-foot lot. $775,000
SWAMPSCOTT
21 Lodge Road One-family Old Style, built 1915, 1,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $657,000
6 Summit View Drive One-family Colonial, built 1962, 1,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $532,500
TEWKSBURY
5 Hampton Circle #5 Condo/Apt, built 2015, 2,262 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $701,000
40 Oregon Road One-family Two Story, built 1987, 1,768 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,750-square-foot lot. $550,000
142 Maryland Road One-family Colonial, built 1985, 1,442 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,750-square-foot lot. $540,000
27 Villa Roma Drive #27 Condo/Apt, built 1986, 1,581 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $480,000
1306 Emerald Court #1306 Condo/Apt, built 2006, 1,356 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $470,000
29 Greenhalge St. One-family Ranch, built 1950, 1,152 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,740-square-foot lot. $428,400
26 Decarolis Drive #26 Condo/Apt, built 1983, 1,023 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $385,000
10 Davis Road One-family Ranch, built 1956, 876 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,718-square-foot lot. $350,000
TOPSFIELD
19-A Averill St. One-family Colonial, built 2005, 3,330 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,422-square-foot lot. $749,000
19 Gail St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1946, 1,403 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,188-square-foot lot. $625,000
TOWNSEND
73 Emery Road One-family Colonial, built 2018, 2,184 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 137,214-square-foot lot. $555,000
13 Turnpike Road One-family Colonial, built 1800, 2,399 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $500,000
2 Tamarack Lane One-family Split Entry, built 1980, 2,031 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,033-square-foot lot. $445,000
15 Emery Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1977, 1,591 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,059-square-foot lot. $435,000
9 Coppersmith Way #9 Condo Town House, built 2007, 1,061 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $204,598
UPTON
88 Shannon Way #95 Condo. $641,275
86 Shannon Way #96 Condo. $615,755
WAKEFIELD
148 Parker Road One-family Colonial, built 1950, 2,034 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,845-square-foot lot. $915,000
2 Glendale Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1995, 1,994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,327-square-foot lot. $765,000
18 Walton Lane One-family Cape Cod, built 1942, 1,935 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,000-square-foot lot. $750,000
466 Water St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1944, 1,674 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $750,000
7 Houston St. One-family Colonial, built 1938, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,839-square-foot lot. $720,000
24 Kingmont St. One-family Colonial, built 1937, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $700,000
14 Babson St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1967, 2,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,322-square-foot lot. $650,000
175 North Ave. #315 Condo/Apt, built 2017, 1,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
2 Francis Ave. Two-family Conventional, built 1880, 2,076 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $625,000
5 Ballister St. #531 Condo/Apt, built 2007, 1,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
3 Bennett St. #205 Condo/Apt, built 2018, 1,093 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000
42 Salem St. #B Condo Town House, built 1978, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356,000-square-foot lot. $560,000
90 Kendrick Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1993, 1,533 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,560-square-foot lot. $529,000
72 Renwick Road #A Condo/Apt, built 1965, 698 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $310,000
410 Salem St. #1403 Condo Town House, built 2006, 1,018 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,700
WALPOLE
15 Warren Lane One-family Colonial, built 2012, 3,313 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,811-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
11 Trafalgar Lane One-family Colonial, built 1990, 3,169 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,348-square-foot lot. $1,325,000
177 Main St. One-family Conventional, built 1936, 1,900 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,365-square-foot lot. $450,000
WALTHAM
2 Leslie Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1977, 3,553 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,178-square-foot lot. $1,130,088
196 Brown St. One-family Colonial, built 1910, 1,949 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $967,140
7 Christopher Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 3,107 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,178-square-foot lot. $952,000
22 Cheryl Lane One-family Ranch, built 1958, 2,364 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,399-square-foot lot. $875,000
13 Clark Lane One-family Cape Cod, built 1985, 1,657 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,609-square-foot lot. $740,000
22 Appleton St. One-family Colonial, built 1900, 3,046 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,795-square-foot lot. $725,000
147 Prospect Hill Road One-family Colonial, built 1910, 2,102 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,978-square-foot lot. $700,000
22 Sanderson Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,621 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,721-square-foot lot. $700,000
255 Winter St. #304 Condo/Apt, built 2009, 1,150 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $597,000
8 Fir Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1965, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,345-square-foot lot. $580,000
36 Washington Ave. #4 Condo/Apt, built 1890, 1,863 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 baths. $557,000
19 Underwood Park #1 Condo/Apt, built 1910, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $510,000
215 Ash St. #4 Condo/Apt, built 1900, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $455,000
16 Winter St. #45A Condo/Apt, built 1981, 1,023 square feet, 0 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 3 baths. $410,000
73 Lionel Ave. #C Condo/Apt, built 1979, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $332,000
WATERTOWN
2 Brigham St. One-family Victorian, built 1893, 2,821 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,516-square-foot lot. $2,400,000
23 Conant Road #23 Condo. $1,735,000
101 Palfrey St. Two-family Family Flat, built 1900, 3,353 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,730-square-foot lot. $1,485,000
27 Chapman St. One-family Conventional, built 1920, 1,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,243-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
167 School St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built 1900, 3,397 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $1,250,550
16 Keith St. One-family Colonial, built 1840, 2,184 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,093-square-foot lot. $950,000
25 Copeland St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1930, 1,148 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $677,600
15 Heather Road #15 Condo/Apt, built 1964, 1,278 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $665,000
32 Whites Ave. #F6604 Condo/Apt, built 1966, 1,080 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $378,000
WAYLAND
30 Old Connecticut Path One-family Colonial, built 2013, 4,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 59,677-square-foot lot. $2,599,000
43 Draper Road One-family Colonial, built 1965, 3,403 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $1,657,000
29 Glen Oak Drive #29 Condo/Apt, built 1990, 3,662 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,500,000
12 Cole Road One-family Contemporary, built 1962, 3,188 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $1,355,000
26 Michael Road One-family Colonial, built 1991, 2,106 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $1,305,000
14 Dean Road One-family Colonial, built 1954, 1,854 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $975,000
17 Westway Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1951, 1,684 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,443-square-foot lot. $905,000
10 Essex #10 Condo/Apt, built 1978, 1,553 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $784,000
8 Gage Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1954, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $769,000
WELLESLEY
71 Carisbrooke Road One-family Colonial, built 1940, 5,219 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 121,547-square-foot lot. $4,350,000
7 Kipling Road One-family Colonial, built 1925, 4,728 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $2,875,000
32 Boulder Brook Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1941, 1,447 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $2,450,000
175 Walnut St. One-family Old Style, built 1926, 1,841 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,048-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
5 Westwood Road One-family Colonial, built 1950, 3,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,073-square-foot lot. $1,182,500
8 Bradley Ave. One-family Ranch, built 1950, 1,452 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,133-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
WESTBOROUGH
34 Church St. One-family Antique, built 1857, 2,624 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,972-square-foot lot. $929,900
187 W Main St. One-family Antique, built 1749, 3,136 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 59,442-square-foot lot. $875,000
12 Deerfield Way #12 Condo/Apt, built 2000, 2,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $702,000
12 Stagecoach Circle #12 Condo Town House, built 2013, 1,791 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000
28 Robin Road One-family Colonial, built 1955, 1,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,056-square-foot lot. $655,000
11 Samson Drive One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $525,000
202 Deacon Shattuck Way #202 Condo/Apt, built 2015, 1,185 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $521,000
216 W Main St. One-family Ranch, built 1957, 1,056 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,262-square-foot lot. $401,000
1109 Peters Farm Way #1109 Condo. $398,105
1105 Peters Farm Way #1105 Condo. $372,530
10 Baker Way One-family Ranch, built 1956, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,616-square-foot lot. $307,143
WEST BRIDGEWATER
45 West St. One-family Colonial, built 2000, 2,562 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 75,359-square-foot lot. $720,000
18 Emerson Ave. One-family Old Style, built 1900, 2,219 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $562,500
236 Matfield St. One-family Old Style, built 1915, 1,518 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $475,000
199 Ash St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1985, 2,870 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,029-square-foot lot. $465,000
63 Brooks Place Two-family Conventional, built 1926, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $370,000
193 Copeland St. One-family Ranch, built 1955, 1,402 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $288,000
WESTFORD
18 Baldwin Road One-family Colonial, built 1994, 4,098 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 49,136-square-foot lot. $1,435,000
14 Blakes Hill Road One-family Colonial, built 1997, 2,466 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,414-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
28 Caldwell Drive One-family Colonial, built 2002, 2,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,185-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
8 Sherlock Lane One-family Colonial, built 1984, 2,395 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 239,580-square-foot lot. $985,000
15 Robinson Road One-family Colonial, built 1994, 2,588 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $950,000
8 Chatfield Circle One-family Colonial, built 1995, 2,698 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $932,000
16 Macquarrie Lane One-family Contemporary, built 1990, 2,635 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,565-square-foot lot. $925,000
3 Russells Way One-family Colonial, built 1997, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,397-square-foot lot. $879,000
19 Chandler Road One-family Colonial, built 2000, 2,460 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,749-square-foot lot. $871,000
3 Fairview Drive One-family Garrison, built 1979, 1,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $855,000
1 Fletcher Road One-family Garrison, built 1968, 2,197 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,772-square-foot lot. $840,000
22 Briarwood Drive One-family Colonial, built 1994, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,259-square-foot lot. $812,000
85 Nutting Road One-family Colonial, built 1995, 2,504 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 112,341-square-foot lot. $760,000
13 Sherwood Drive One-family Garrison, built 1969, 1,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,554-square-foot lot. $740,000
22 Almeria Circle One-family Garrison, built 1993, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $665,000
38 Nutting Road One-family Ranch, built 1969, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $650,000
15 Southgate Road #15 Condo Town House, built 2008, 1,684 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $613,500
4 Minuteman Lane #4 Condo Town House, built 2006, 1,720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000
31 Hillside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,199-square-foot lot. $525,000
10 Pond Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1994, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $509,000
WEST NEWBURY
5 Archelaus Hill Road One-family Colonial, built 1989, 1,875 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,666-square-foot lot. $825,000
WESTON
137 Newton St. One-family Colonial, built 2001, 4,521 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 96,155-square-foot lot. $4,425,000
6 Flagg Circle #6 Condo Town House, built 2011, 2,405 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,400,000
10 Radcliffe Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1957, 3,956 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 76,988-square-foot lot. $1,619,000
17 Locust Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1926, 1,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,980-square-foot lot. $1,255,000
WESTPORT
292 Brayton Point Road One-family Ranch, built 1920, 1,083 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, on 28,048-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
50 Shannon Drive One-family Colonial, built 1995, 2,034 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 104,544-square-foot lot. $667,000
4 2nd St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1953, 1,844 square feet, 4 rooms, 0 bedrooms, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $605,000
3 Newton St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1964, 1,226 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $437,000
33 E Briggs Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1954, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 8,927-square-foot lot. $375,000
29 Oak Ave. Two-family Colonial, built 1940, 1,759 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 5,256-square-foot lot. $250,000
WEST ROXBURY
160 Park St. One-family Colonial, built 1910, 2,773 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,132-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
109 Mount Vernon St. One-family Victorian, built 1885, 2,855 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,615-square-foot lot. $1,526,000
96 Theodore Parker Road Two-family Two Family, built 1910, 2,840 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,445-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
84 Brook Farm Road One-family Ranch, built 1957, 1,955 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,115-square-foot lot. $930,000
14 Homewood Road One-family Colonial, built 1938, 1,715 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,770-square-foot lot. $796,500
841 Lagrange St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built 2010, 941 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 941-square-foot lot. $550,000
19 Birchwood St. #19 Condo Duplex, built 1890, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,719-square-foot lot. $545,000
5261 Washington St. #4 Condo. $504,000
26 Westgate Road #5 Condo Low-Rise, built 1965, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 770-square-foot lot. $340,000
95 Grove St. #1 Condo Low-Rise, built 1969, 740 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 740-square-foot lot. $306,120
7 Maplewood St. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built 1955, 664 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 664-square-foot lot. $260,000
WESTWOOD
38 Hedgerow Lane One-family Mansion, built 2021, 4,992 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 55,682-square-foot lot. $3,100,000
152 Conant Road One-family Colonial, built 1962, 3,257 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,017-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
73 Abbey Road #73 Condo/Apt, built 2020, 1,748 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,163,449
29 Willard Circle One-family Ranch, built 1957, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,731-square-foot lot. $935,000
109 Nahatan St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1936, 1,865 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,333-square-foot lot. $915,000
60 Cranston St. One-family Conventional, built 1919, 2,045 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $731,000
WEYMOUTH
49 Great Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built 1952, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $702,500
25 Cassandra Road One-family Colonial, built 1968, 2,058 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,931-square-foot lot. $650,000
1147 Commercial St. One-family Conventional, built 1868, 1,733 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,540-square-foot lot. $625,000
27 Village Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1948, 2,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,200-square-foot lot. $620,000
70 Pine Circle One-family Colonial, built 1940, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,765-square-foot lot. $620,000
146 Idlewell Blvd One-family Ranch, built 1959, 992 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,240-square-foot lot. $608,000
80 Manzanetta Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1900, 2,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,098-square-foot lot. $590,000
69 Great Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built 1952, 1,692 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,194-square-foot lot. $569,000
50 Hollis St. Two-family Conventional, built 1910, 1,916 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,900-square-foot lot. $560,000
32 Clinton Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1953, 1,141 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,920-square-foot lot. $550,000
342 Middle St. One-family Split Level, built 1960, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,500-square-foot lot. $535,000
20 Briarwood Trl One-family Cape Cod, built 1946, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,390-square-foot lot. $530,000
253 Front St. One-family Conventional, built 1888, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,800-square-foot lot. $530,000
66 Healy Road One-family Ranch, built 1951, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $490,000
45 Parnell St. One-family Split Level, built 1971, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,569-square-foot lot. $485,000
55 Alpine Road One-family Ranch, built 1926, 714 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,900-square-foot lot. $464,000
576 Broad St. One-family Conventional, built 1848, 1,687 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,115-square-foot lot. $360,000
202 Tall Oaks Drive #D Condo/Apt, built 1984, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $305,000
98 Lake St. One-family Ranch, built 1923, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $300,000
275 Lake St. #3 Condo/Apt, built 1975, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $270,500
WHITMAN
21 Sweeney Ave. One-family Old Style, built 1941, 2,618 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,292-square-foot lot. $550,000
152 Temple St. One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,478 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,377-square-foot lot. $470,000
27 Brigham St. One-family Old Style, built 1891, 1,138 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,279-square-foot lot. $395,000
44 Pinehaven Drive One-family Ranch, built 1961, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $325,000
78 Plymouth St. One-family Ranch, built 1950, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,370-square-foot lot. $235,000
WILMINGTON
16-R Hillside Way One-family Colonial, built 1991, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 89,734-square-foot lot. $960,500
7 Madison Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1993, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $725,000
7 Sheridan Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1967, 2,315 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $699,900
20 Albany St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1988, 1,971 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $699,000
50 Houghton Road One-family Raised Ranch, built 1980, 1,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $670,000
79-R High St. One-family Raised Ranch, built 1983, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $650,000
34 Belmont Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built 1932, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $475,000
7 Webber St. One-family Colonial, built 1968, 2,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $400,000
18 Liberty St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built 1900, 495 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $365,000
WINCHESTER
45 Brooks St. One-family Cape Cod, built 1953, 4,325 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,698-square-foot lot. $2,475,000
69 Mystic Valley Pkwy One-family Colonial, built 1914, 4,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,858-square-foot lot. $2,120,000
22 Amberwood Drive One-family Colonial, built 1974, 5,016 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 21,514-square-foot lot. $1,970,000
99 Lawson Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1984, 3,999 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,080-square-foot lot. $1,610,000
166 Pond St. One-family Split Level, built 1942, 2,495 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $1,230,000
36 Elmwood Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built 2018, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $940,000
247 Washington St. #26 Condo Town House, built 1975, 863 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $557,000
115 Washington St. #1B Condo/Apt, built 1988, 842 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $480,000
200 Swanton St. #622 Condo/Apt, built 1966, 613 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $329,000
WINTHROP
149 Revere St. Three-family Family Flat, built 1900, 3,000 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,100-square-foot lot. $890,000
43 Floyd St. One-family Old Style, built 1923, 1,876 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,355-square-foot lot. $865,000
74 Locust St. Three-family Family Flat, built 1930, 3,072 square feet, 0 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,752-square-foot lot. $680,000
36 Tewksbury St. #2 Condo/Apt, built 1920, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $550,000
142 Pauline St. One-family Old Style, built 1900, 1,538 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,049-square-foot lot. $475,000
241 Washington Ave. #1A Condo/Apt, built 1900, 260 square feet, 0 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 1 baths. $258,000
WOBURN
20 Ingalls St. One-family Colonial, built 2012, 4,204 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,986-square-foot lot. $1,440,000
11 Ledgewood Road One-family Ranch, built 1972, 1,989 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,947-square-foot lot. $825,000
4 Knollwood Ave. One-family Conventional, built 1930, 1,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,952-square-foot lot. $660,000
11 Deb Road One-family Cape Cod, built 1950, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,600-square-foot lot. $560,000
141 Bedford Road One-family Conventional, built 1900, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,020-square-foot lot. $550,000
16 Dix Road One-family Ranch, built 1955, 987 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
700 Main St. Two-family Duplex, built 1955, 2,744 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,650-square-foot lot. $426,000
74 Beach St. #6-2 Condo/Apt, built 1962, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $315,000
19-A E Nichols St. One-family Ranch, built 1956, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $300,000
WRENTHAM
245 Cowell Road #245 Condo Townhse-End, built 1987, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $335,000
