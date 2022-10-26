Latest Sales Recent home sales in Greater Boston (Oct. 26)

ABINGTON

209 Centre Ave. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1880, 4,181 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,356 square-foot lot. $675,000

366 Washington St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1831, 3,320 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,216 square-foot lot. $595,000

61 Bayberry Road One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,896 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,454 square-foot lot. $500,000

23 Jefferson St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,356 square-foot lot. $390,000

80 Bay State Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,871 square-foot lot. $360,000

68 Washington St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,049 square-foot lot. $345,000

3 Kingswood Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 943 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000

ACTON

74 Esterbrook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 109,185 square-foot lot. $1,495,000

5 Hatch Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,858 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,401 square-foot lot. $865,000

63 Piper Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 2,390 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,246 square-foot lot. $760,000

404 Arlington St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500 square-foot lot. $617,000

169 Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,523 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,685 square-foot lot. $575,000

6 Beth Circle #6 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,180 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000

539 Old Stone Brk #539 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,176 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

384 Great Road #B203 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 770 square feet, 0 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $190,000

ALLSTON

20 Penniman Road #301 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2018, 1,009 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $845,000

59 Brainerd Road #606 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1988, 815 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 815 square-foot lot. $600,000

1161 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 826 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 826 square-foot lot. $495,000

2-4 Sinclair Road #102 Condo. $202,900

AMESBURY

465 Main St. One-family Split Level, built in 1979, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,340 square-foot lot. $1,750,000

11 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,884 square-foot lot. $870,000

1 Rocky Hill Road One-family Conventional, built in 1850, 1,873 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,636 square-foot lot. $775,000

13 Atlantic Vw #13 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,310 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $735,000

50 Prospect St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,645 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,130 square-foot lot. $620,000

133 Haverhill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1980, 1,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,200 square-foot lot. $540,000

239 Elm St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1967, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,584 square-foot lot. $475,000

31 High St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1850, 2,167 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,720 square-foot lot. $360,000

ANDOVER

2 Harper Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,084 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,613 square-foot lot. $1,475,000

8 Rutgers Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,653 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,908 square-foot lot. $995,000

12 Stevens Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,643 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,144 square-foot lot. $955,000

28 William St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 2,907 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,049 square-foot lot. $915,000

15 Mohawk Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 2,506 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,369 square-foot lot. $910,000

3 Will O Way One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,167 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,564 square-foot lot. $850,000

7 Brady Loop One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,990 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,518 square-foot lot. $770,000

17 Noel Road One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,427 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,994 square-foot lot. $765,000

174 Haverhill St. #328 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,135 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $432,500

1100 Spring Valley Drive #B Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $409,900

1 Francis Drive #202 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $405,000

14 Longwood Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 1,017 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000

ARLINGTON

414 Ridge St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 2,386 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,093 square-foot lot. $1,600,000

9 Hazel Ter One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,181 square-foot lot. $1,585,000

19 Perkins St. One-family Garrison, built in 1938, 2,291 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,247 square-foot lot. $1,450,000

44-44A Magnolia St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1924, 2,200 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999 square-foot lot. $1,272,000

24 Fountain Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,766 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,726 square-foot lot. $1,200,000

8 Alpine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,410 square-foot lot. $1,200,000

43 Beacon St. #43 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,214 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,155,000

58 Exeter St. #58 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,130,000

171 Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,823 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,329 square-foot lot. $1,060,000

84 Marathon St. #84 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,799 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000

94 Appleton St. #94 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,505 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000

335 Lake St. One-family Tudor, built in 1925, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,402 square-foot lot. $833,000

110 Paul Revere Road #110 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,985 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $810,000

30-32 Varnum St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1912, 1,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $802,500

66 Tufts St. #66 Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 1,821 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $705,000

34 Hamilton Road #305 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,194 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $699,000

34 Dow Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1917, 1,519 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501 square-foot lot. $650,678

38 Beacon St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 836 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $590,000

114 Pleasant St. #G2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 987 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $535,000

ASHLAND

66 Lantern Way #66 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2018, 2,270 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000

93 Cedar St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,528 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609 square-foot lot. $615,000

11 Eliot Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890 square-foot lot. $460,000

11 Mountain Gate Road #11 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,101

87 Voyagers Lane #87 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000

AYER

12 Douglas Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,734 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,460 square-foot lot. $650,000

21 Shaker Road #21 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,494 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,815 square-foot lot. $517,000

81-83 Willard St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1940, 1,872 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019 square-foot lot. $482,000

42 Pleasant St. #A Condo. $432,970

50 E Main St. #50 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 1,863 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,651 square-foot lot. $315,000

BEDFORD

31 Buehler Road One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,185 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,903 square-foot lot. $1,650,000

14 Glenridge Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,447 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,348 square-foot lot. $1,250,000

3 Fern Way One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 1,691 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,405 square-foot lot. $1,157,000

1 Noreen Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,572 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,376 square-foot lot. $760,000

9-11 Marion Road Two-family Duplex, built in 1959, 1,608 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,708 square-foot lot. $550,000

BELLINGHAM

40 Whitehall Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,515 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,935 square-foot lot. $625,000

17 Hilltop Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,958 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,014 square-foot lot. $585,000

37 Mohawk Path One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,827 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000 square-foot lot. $549,900

20 Carryville Xing #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $480,000

41 Pearl St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,011 square-foot lot. $453,000

441 Hartford Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,235 square-foot lot. $410,000

65 N Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,136 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,484 square-foot lot. $410,000

906 Village Lane #906 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $389,500

90 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,682 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,000 square-foot lot. $360,000

79 Maple St. One-family Old Style, built in 1755, 1,847 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 224,334 square-foot lot. $300,000

110 Maple Brook Road #110 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,250 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $220,000

BELMONT

14-16 King St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1927, 2,631 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500 square-foot lot. $1,927,000

38 Cottage St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1906, 2,344 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,333 square-foot lot. $900,000

16 Leslie Road #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,301 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $825,000

20 Moraine St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $569,900

BERLIN

21 Campbell Road #52 Condo. $702,000

8 Summer Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 122,253 square-foot lot. $691,900

81 Peach Hill Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,337 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 163,200 square-foot lot. $555,000

94 Brook Lane #94 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,932 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $526,100

BEVERLY

11 Doane Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,998 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,570 square-foot lot. $810,000

8 Roy Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,912 square-foot lot. $777,000

4 Medford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,818 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600 square-foot lot. $661,000

24 Franklin Place Two-family Two Family, built in 1985, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,520 square-foot lot. $535,900

8 Prospect St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,875 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,775 square-foot lot. $500,000

40 W Dane St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 685 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000

348 Rantoul St. #303 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,054 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000

BILLERICA

4 Zackney Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,251 square-foot lot. $1,000,000

4 Sugar Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,125 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,992 square-foot lot. $865,000

7 Kenwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,534 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,702 square-foot lot. $750,000

7 Homestead Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1976, 2,198 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,005 square-foot lot. $725,000

2 Arakelian Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,014 square-foot lot. $625,100

3 Apple St. One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 2,785 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,425 square-foot lot. $580,000

12 Boston Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1952, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,580 square-foot lot. $575,000

54 Dyer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,189 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,492 square-foot lot. $555,000

16 Putnam Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,742 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000 square-foot lot. $550,000

44 Great Elm Road One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 2,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $525,000

17 Woodbury Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,400 square-foot lot. $500,000

8 Dustin Young Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500 square-foot lot. $480,000

409 Middlesex Tpke One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000 square-foot lot. $475,000

1 Keneson St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1932, 1,320 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,635 square-foot lot. $460,000

81 Salem Road #73 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,029 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 baths. $287,900

BOLTON

165 W Berlin Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 2010, 3,421 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 227,383 square-foot lot. $1,300,000

155 Berlin Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,054 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 102,671 square-foot lot. $982,000

238 Berlin Road One-family Ranch, built in 1968, 1,458 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 baths, on 52,272 square-foot lot. $605,000

BOSTON

98 Mount Vernon St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1890, 4,957 square feet, 17 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,225 square-foot lot. $7,750,000

88 Beacon St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 3,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,857 square-foot lot. $6,900,000

50 Beacon St. #5 Condo. $6,750,000

1 Dalton St. #2801 Condo High-Rise, built in 2015, 2,630 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $5,855,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #6D Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2017, 2,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $5,300,000

20 Rowes Wharf #710 Condo High-Rise, built in 1987, 1,870 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,870 square-foot lot. $4,500,000

20 Charles River Sq One-family Row-Middle, built in 1899, 2,983 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 990 square-foot lot. $3,850,000

1 Avery St. #PH1A Condo High-Rise, built in 2000, 2,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,229 square-foot lot. $3,700,000

110 Sudbury St. #3905 Condo. $3,250,000

34 Church St. One-family Row-End, built in 1868, 2,148 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,500 square-foot lot. $2,862,500

100 Belvidere St. #7D Condo High-Rise, built in 2001, 1,493 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,493 square-foot lot. $2,575,000

20 Isabella St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 1,746 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,220,000

27 Chestnut St. #1B27 Condo. $1,725,000

500 Atlantic Ave. #18C Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 1,132 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,132 square-foot lot. $1,522,500

280 Beacon St. #23 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1930, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,094 square-foot lot. $1,465,000

80 Broad St. #305 Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 604 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 604 square-foot lot. $1,450,000

21 Everett Ave. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,290,000

180 Commonwealth Ave. #14 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1925, 1,035 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,035 square-foot lot. $1,200,000

537-539 E 2nd St. #301 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2019, 1,253 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000

2-1/2 Battery Wharf #4301 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2008, 1,149 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,149 square-foot lot. $1,170,000

88 Waltham St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 827 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 827 square-foot lot. $1,125,000

75 Fulton St. #21 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,115 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,115 square-foot lot. $1,050,000

8 Hackensack Road. $1,000,000

2-A Wellington St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1885, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,060 square-foot lot. $850,000

15 Follen St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 770 square-foot lot. $825,000

1597 Washington St. #606 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2000, 717 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 717 square-foot lot. $820,000

21 Father Francis Gilday St. #507 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2006, 1,138 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,138 square-foot lot. $820,000

151 Tremont St. #7S Condo High-Rise, built in 1968, 735 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 735 square-foot lot. $758,000

65 E India Row #11H Condo High-Rise, built in 1970, 879 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 879 square-foot lot. $654,000

234 Causeway St. #921 Condo High-Rise, built in 1899, 675 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 675 square-foot lot. $630,000

14-16 Henchman St. #4M Condo Row-End, built in 1904, 584 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 584 square-foot lot. $615,000

138 Trenton St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1900, 664 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $579,000

59 W Cedar St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 550 square-foot lot. $525,000

35 Queensberry St. #20 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1899, 508 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 508 square-foot lot. $509,000

326-328 Commercial St. #33 Condo Row-End, built in 1896, 461 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 461 square-foot lot. $505,000

BOXBOROUGH

185 Tokatawan Spring Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,662 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,291 square-foot lot. $1,345,000

520 Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469 square-foot lot. $975,000

BOXFORD

9 Silvermine Road One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 3,167 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 158,558 square-foot lot. $1,750,000

26 Arrowhead Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 4,108 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 101,059 square-foot lot. $1,698,000

24 Whitney Road One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,148 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 107,593 square-foot lot. $1,075,000

6 Foster St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1994, 2,269 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 236,531 square-foot lot. $899,900

161 Spofford Road One-family Antique, built in 1702, 3,819 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 89,734 square-foot lot. $880,000

391 Ipswich Road One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,556 square-foot lot. $880,000

2 King George Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 3,431 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 104,544 square-foot lot. $844,000

BRAINTREE

187 Hawthorn Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 2,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,059 square-foot lot. $860,000

31 Parkside Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,868 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,322 square-foot lot. $850,000

418 John Mahar Hwy #404 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,600 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $668,000

15 Boscobel St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1987, 2,100 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,009 square-foot lot. $650,000

25 Linden St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,928 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,451 square-foot lot. $600,000

45 Norfolk Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,857 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,983 square-foot lot. $590,000

5 Vine St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,751 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,496 square-foot lot. $557,000

255 Allerton Commons Lane #255 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $526,000

21 Wilmarth Road One-family Old Style, built in 1921, 1,782 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,187 square-foot lot. $510,000

208 Middle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,710 square-foot lot. $500,000

16 Royal Lake Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000

240 Allerton Commons Lane #240 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,105 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

49 Vinedale Road One-family Camp/Cabin, built in 1923, 690 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,759 square-foot lot. $350,000

25 Woodsum Drive #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 803 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

BRIDGEWATER

45 Cedar Crest Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,816 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,578 square-foot lot. $950,000

130 Grange Park One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,200 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,816 square-foot lot. $835,000

6 Bramblewood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,146 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,579 square-foot lot. $725,000

520 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,948 square-foot lot. $680,000

102 Walnut St. One-family Antique, built in 1720, 2,444 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,000 square-foot lot. $664,000

569 East St. Two-family, built in 1932, 2,260 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,300 square-foot lot. $425,000

126 East St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,750 square-foot lot. $400,000

35 Edge Hill Drive #35 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

44 Old Forge Road #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 704 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $249,900

180 Main St. #A23 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $231,000

BRIGHTON

24 Selkirk Road #3 Condo. $1,500,000

47 Claymoss Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,670 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500 square-foot lot. $906,000

50-56 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #503 Condo. $650,000

50-56 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #403 Condo. $640,000

189 Chestnut Hill Ave. #6 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1930, 520 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 520 square-foot lot. $400,000

164 Strathmore Road #28 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1910, 552 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 552 square-foot lot. $360,000

BROCKTON

21 Irvington St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,564 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,439 square-foot lot. $749,900

79 Briarcliff Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 2,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,865 square-foot lot. $709,000

90 Cherry St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1925, 4,326 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,401 square-foot lot. $691,640

34 Riverview St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 3,694 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,398 square-foot lot. $615,000

517 Summer St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,861 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,598 square-foot lot. $615,000

46 Earle St.. $599,900

110 Clinton St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1872, 2,528 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,135 square-foot lot. $585,000

24 Sprague St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,904 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,126 square-foot lot. $555,000

36 Hovenden Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 2004, 1,860 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,448 square-foot lot. $549,900

74 Rockland Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1956, 1,870 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,111 square-foot lot. $545,000

102 Bigney Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001 square-foot lot. $515,000

70 Waldo St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,247 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,840 square-foot lot. $470,000

146 N Quincy St. One-family Ranch, built in 1930, 1,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000 square-foot lot. $444,000

309 Southfield Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1971, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,581 square-foot lot. $442,000

84 Oak St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,204 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,095 square-foot lot. $435,000

11 Bernard Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,759 square-foot lot. $430,000

135 Cambo St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,292 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,476 square-foot lot. $430,000

128 East St. One-family Split Level, built in 1974, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,916 square-foot lot. $409,000

56 Myrtle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,014 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,593 square-foot lot. $407,000

21 Fred St. One-family Split Level, built in 1988, 1,496 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,139 square-foot lot. $400,000

55 Lisa Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,156 square-foot lot. $395,000

60 Sterling Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,011 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,866 square-foot lot. $360,000

71 Hollis St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,211 square-foot lot. $360,000

122 Elsie Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,491 square-foot lot. $340,000

41 Lookoff St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1940, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,619 square-foot lot. $340,000

101 Forest Ave. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1902, 3,120 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,048 square-foot lot. $325,000

196 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,776 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,868 square-foot lot. $305,550

74 Packard Way One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 860 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,945 square-foot lot. $290,000

120 Coventry Circle #120 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $289,000

118 Oak Lane #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $247,500

221 Oak St. #8-24 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $236,500

433 W Elm St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $158,000

685 Oak St. #22-3 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 597 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $146,000

BROOKLINE

30 Clinton Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 2,048 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,533 square-foot lot. $2,950,000

91 Lagrange St. One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 2,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,394 square-foot lot. $1,800,000

1265 Beacon St. #801 Condo High-Rise, built in 1984, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,325,000

Advertisement:

629 Hammond St. #W106 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2008, 1,534 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000

323 Boylston St. #601 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2005, 1,498 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,190,000

8 Hackensack Road One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,747 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,896 square-foot lot. $1,000,000

16 Addington Road #36 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1967, 1,074 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000

17 Monmouth Court #6 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1945, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $647,000

23 Englewood Ave. #6 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1945, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $510,000

8 Olmsted Road #3 Condo Decker, built in 2011, 1,234 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $372,932

BURLINGTON

8 Erin Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,891 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 38,468 square-foot lot. $1,325,000

11 Moss St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,182 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 25,500 square-foot lot. $1,235,000

16 Thomas St. One-family Garrison, built in 1953, 2,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $925,000

40 Harriett Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1927, 2,592 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,500 square-foot lot. $860,000

10 Cranberry Lane #10 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,626 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $807,500

67 Macon Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500 square-foot lot. $750,000

8 Paul St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,706 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $740,000

2 Rita Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,151 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,100 square-foot lot. $675,000

4 Murray Ave. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 1,815 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $638,600

73 Muller Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,826 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,781 square-foot lot. $625,000

CAMBRIDGE

3 Gerrys Landing Road One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 9,967 square feet, 14 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 64,396 square-foot lot. $11,750,000

8 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1897, 5,755 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 9 baths, on 8,107 square-foot lot. $7,200,000

8 Whittier St. One-family Colonial, built in 1902, 2,814 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,990 square-foot lot. $2,750,000

8 Van Norden St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1894, 2,299 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,959 square-foot lot. $2,475,000

1663 Cambridge St. #1 Condo Two Story, built in 1925, 1,330 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,275,000

168-170 Webster Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1886, 1,796 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,782 square-foot lot. $1,200,000

47 Cameron Ave. #1 Condo. $1,000,000

51 Jackson St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,295 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600 square-foot lot. $969,000

73-75 School St. #2 Condo. $850,000

1 Stearns St. #1 Condo Family Flat, built in 1911, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $840,000

71 Fulkerson St. #111 Condo. $785,000

173 Pleasant St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,025 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $773,015

47 Cameron Ave. #3 Condo. $750,000

8-12 Museum Way #1003 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 811 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $715,000

38 Linnaean St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $586,000

217 Putnam Ave. #227 Condo. $185,000

CANTON

129 Indian Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,862 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560 square-foot lot. $705,000

17 Walnut Knls One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,674 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,230 square-foot lot. $675,000

4 Manitou Road One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,691 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,752 square-foot lot. $649,500

Lake Road. $649,500

21 Randolph St. One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,684 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000 square-foot lot. $645,000

266 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 1,204 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,388 square-foot lot. $620,000

2239 Washington St. #108 Condo. $563,800

34 Farm St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,094 square-foot lot. $530,000

84 Walpole St. #1C Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

23 Evergreen Circle #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,239 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

90 Neponset St. #804 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 589 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $190,000

CARVER

27 Myles Standish Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 3,856 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,293 square-foot lot. $800,000

54 Woodhaven St. One-family Split Level, built in 1979, 1,792 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965 square-foot lot. $527,000

65 High St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 52,272 square-foot lot. $449,900

CHARLESTOWN

58 Baldwin St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1855, 2,595 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,540 square-foot lot. $2,100,000

28 Auburn St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1875, 2,032 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,894 square-foot lot. $1,975,000

84 Constitution Road #84 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,804 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,572,500

16 Union St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1875, 1,201 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000

42 8th St. #1507 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 1,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $915,000

65 Chelsea St. #404 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2000, 1,210 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $905,000

73 Main St. #7 Condo Row-End, built in 1880, 510 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $470,000

CHELMSFORD

6 Wedgewood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 273,557 square-foot lot. $875,000

17 Westchester Road One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,930 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,817 square-foot lot. $810,000

37 Abbott Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609 square-foot lot. $710,000

54 Park Road One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,872 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,064 square-foot lot. $640,000

317 Old Westford Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,161 square-foot lot. $630,000

6 8th Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,550 square-foot lot. $630,000

65 School St. One-family Split Level, built in 1961, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,068 square-foot lot. $599,000

103 Billerica Road #103 Condo. $594,900

17 Balsam Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1972, 1,140 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,510 square-foot lot. $575,000

48 Lamplighter Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,212 square-foot lot. $550,000

24 Moore St. One-family Conventional, built in 1924, 2,163 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480 square-foot lot. $500,000

16-A Rivermeadow Drive #16A Condo Duplex, built in 1981, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,500

255 North Road #125 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,755 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $445,000

13 Scotty Hollow Drive #A Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,126 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

915 Wellman Ave. #915 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,225 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $417,000

427 Wellman Ave. #427 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

174 Tyngsboro Road #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 642 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $180,000

CHELSEA

54 Palmer St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,574 square-foot lot. $640,000

39 Heard St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,902 square-foot lot. $610,000

25 2nd St. #206 Condo. $589,000

25 2nd St. #207 Condo. $579,000

25 2nd St. #301 Condo. $579,000

93 Parker St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,807 square-foot lot. $535,000

25 2nd St. #404 Condo. $469,000

124 Addison St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

25 2nd St. #202 Condo. $248,000

CONCORD

462 Thoreau St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 3,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 33,522 square-foot lot. $2,280,000

86 Shagbark Road One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,915 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000 square-foot lot. $950,000

151 Peter Spring Road One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,705 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436 square-foot lot. $926,000

95 Conant St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,814 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $810,000

44 Old Bridge Road One-family Old Style, built in 1896, 1,863 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,307 square-foot lot. $765,000

DANVERS

37 Winthrop St. Ext One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,829 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431 square-foot lot. $985,000

26 N Shetland Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,230 square-foot lot. $930,000

15 Chestnut St. One-family Old Style, built in 1924, 1,541 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,744 square-foot lot. $810,000

5 Lakeview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,444 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,100 square-foot lot. $800,000

9 Congress Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 2,132 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,850 square-foot lot. $800,000

113 Pine St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,596 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,610 square-foot lot. $760,000

13 Thomas Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1977, 2,165 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,480 square-foot lot. $750,000

18 Ledgewood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,241 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,403 square-foot lot. $749,000

56 Centre St. #18 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,564 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000

82 Sylvan St. #3 Condo. $635,000

67 Lawrence St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,138 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $615,000

60 Water St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1829, 2,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,146 square-foot lot. $575,000

33 Central Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1940, 1,798 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,467 square-foot lot. $528,000

320 Newbury St. #803 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,312 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $424,000

2 Mcdewell Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 673 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

94 Ash St. Two-family Townhouse, built in 2021, 5,396 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,789 square-foot lot. $305,000

DEDHAM

15 Hale Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 6,408 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 179,828 square-foot lot. $4,000,000

49 Reed St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,771 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,114 square-foot lot. $970,000

32 Fay Road One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 2,300 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,295 square-foot lot. $825,000

81 Maple Place One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500 square-foot lot. $650,000

125 Colwell Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,927 square-foot lot. $649,000

87 Maple Place One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500 square-foot lot. $550,000

40 Riverside Drive One-family Conventional, built in 1938, 1,920 square feet, 5 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,365 square-foot lot. $196,132

DORCHESTER

6 Duncan St. Three-family Decker, built in 2002, 3,972 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,485 square-foot lot. $1,500,000

78 Sydney St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,117 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,951 square-foot lot. $1,125,000

18 Morrill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,335 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,120 square-foot lot. $1,075,000

66-68 Oakton Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1925, 2,296 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,627 square-foot lot. $1,025,000

20 Thornley St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1890, 2,594 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,652 square-foot lot. $965,000

86-88 Bernard St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1890, 4,590 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,341 square-foot lot. $900,000

14 Snowden Way One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,800 square-foot lot. $842,000

40 Spring Garden St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,320 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050 square-foot lot. $838,000

2 Shenandoah St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,214 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,736 square-foot lot. $805,000

23 Eastman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,927 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,757 square-foot lot. $739,900

13 Mckone St. #2 Condo. $720,000

31 Rosedale St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,689 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,039 square-foot lot. $690,000

12 Bloomington St. #2 Condo. $675,000

12 Juliette St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1910, 898 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 898 square-foot lot. $560,000

31 Fuller St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,411 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250 square-foot lot. $555,000

25 Patterson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,216 square-foot lot. $503,500

55 King St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1920, 1,035 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,035 square-foot lot. $485,000

2 Howe Ter #6 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,506 square-foot lot. $455,000

440 Adams St. #4 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1940, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 748 square-foot lot. $435,000

DOVER

4 Picardy Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 3,686 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,037 square-foot lot. $895,000

DUXBURY

224 Franklin St. One-family Gambrel, built in 1950, 2,042 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,307 square-foot lot. $800,000

EAST BOSTON

221 Trenton St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1900, 3,113 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,799 square-foot lot. $885,000

18-20 Crestway Road #2 Condo. $835,000

205 Maverick St. #306 Condo. $739,900

10 Noble Court One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 920 square-foot lot. $733,000

136 Coleridge St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,875 square-foot lot. $719,000

18 Crestway Road #3 Condo. $618,000

151 Chelsea St. Three-family Decker, built in 1910, 2,778 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,000 square-foot lot. $500,000

42 W Eagle St. #1B Condo. $443,000

150 Orleans St. #501 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1920, 575 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 575 square-foot lot. $405,000

267 Lexington St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 476 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 476 square-foot lot. $335,000

396 Meridian St. #3 Condo Row-End, built in 1910, 747 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 747 square-foot lot. $270,000

205 Maverick St. #311 Condo. $269,200

197 Maverick St. #207 Condo. $250,200

205 Maverick St. #202 Condo. $240,800

EAST BRIDGEWATER

146 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 3,132 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 135,472 square-foot lot. $739,100

12 Marvill Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 1,650 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,718 square-foot lot. $560,000

30 Browns Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1988, 1,276 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,026 square-foot lot. $545,000

465 Highland St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,392 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560 square-foot lot. $505,000

5 Carina Way One-family Ranch, built in 2008, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,905 square-foot lot. $490,000

EASTON

37 Gilmore Road One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,382 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,506 square-foot lot. $850,000

345 Depot St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,728 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 231,304 square-foot lot. $800,000

14 Columbus Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,325 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,720 square-foot lot. $675,000

95 Church St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,846 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,561 square-foot lot. $549,900

84 Highland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,162 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,522 square-foot lot. $530,000

92 Black Brook Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 1,132 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,500 square-foot lot. $515,000

423 Turnpike St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,148 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000 square-foot lot. $450,000

30 Baldwin St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890 square-foot lot. $445,000

286 Depot St. One-family Ranch, built in 1930, 1,068 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,800 square-foot lot. $360,000

41 Foundry St. #21-2 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,024 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $293,000

9 Adam St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,052 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $253,000

EVERETT

31 Morris St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 2,903 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,350 square-foot lot. $915,000

138 Dartmouth St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,334 square-foot lot. $625,000

58 Robin St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,687 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,735 square-foot lot. $452,000

12 Gledhill Ave. #B Condo. $280,000

15 Staples Ave. #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 722 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000

FOXBOROUGH

15 Bourne Road One-family Ranch, built in 1984, 1,287 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000 square-foot lot. $675,000

17 Glenwood Ave. #D Condo. $644,900

111 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,309 square-foot lot. $510,000

120 Mechanic St. One-family Conventional, built in 1939, 1,757 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,419 square-foot lot. $479,900

157 Chestnut St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,182 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000

FRAMINGHAM

99 Winch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 3,364 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 64,987 square-foot lot. $1,140,000

80 Oxbow Road #80 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $790,000

19 Hickory Hill Lane One-family Garrison, built in 1971, 2,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,025 square-foot lot. $780,000

3 Chesterfield St. One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,012 square-foot lot. $710,000

10 Stanley Drive One-family Split Level, built in 2014, 1,424 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,998 square-foot lot. $690,000

1 Murray Hill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,497 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,427 square-foot lot. $675,000

12 Lindbergh Road One-family Conventional, built in 1867, 1,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,194 square-foot lot. $650,000

152 Edmands Road One-family Conventional, built in 1887, 2,235 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,736 square-foot lot. $630,000

552 Brook St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,422 square-foot lot. $615,000

40 Jean St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,822 square-foot lot. $600,000

240 Belknap Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,046 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,381 square-foot lot. $585,000

57 Donna Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1956, 1,967 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,970 square-foot lot. $560,000

694 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 1,370 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,409 square-foot lot. $560,000

2 Temi Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,527 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,952 square-foot lot. $550,000

33 Wood Ter One-family Conventional, built in 1937, 1,891 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,798 square-foot lot. $550,000

31 Eden Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,997 square-foot lot. $530,000

14 Lilian Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 991 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,044 square-foot lot. $505,000

25 Chautauqua Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,098 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,217 square-foot lot. $500,000

43 Willis Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,876 square-foot lot. $410,000

1321 Worcester Road #106 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1967, 740 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $240,000

FRANKLIN

138 Brookview Road #138 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,404 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $750,000

36 Jordan Road One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,543 square-foot lot. $725,000

226 Conlyn Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,261 square-foot lot. $634,000

461 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,546 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,297 square-foot lot. $610,000

27 Marvin Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,930 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,895 square-foot lot. $550,000

237 Daniels St. One-family Split Level, built in 1964, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,098 square-foot lot. $500,000

8 Winter St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,579 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,854 square-foot lot. $402,100

42 Washington St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1922, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,395 square-foot lot. $380,000

30 Benjamin Landing Lane #30 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 983 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

69 Cottage St. #69 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 743 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $230,000

69 Milliken Ave. #2A Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 834 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $230,000

FREETOWN

4 Abraham Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,482 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,511 square-foot lot. $475,000

102 Richmond Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,333 square-foot lot. $325,000

43 County Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1742, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890 square-foot lot. $175,000

GEORGETOWN

355-R Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,436 square-foot lot. $692,500

8 Andover St. One-family Conventional, built in 1830, 1,735 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,662 square-foot lot. $510,000

GLOUCESTER

15 Long Beach Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1991, 4,148 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,017 square-foot lot. $3,800,000

4 Raven Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 2,488 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,560,000

11 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1652, 2,776 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 104,980 square-foot lot. $1,400,000

67 Hesperus Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,796 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,900 square-foot lot. $955,000

1 Sayward St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,624 square feet, 0 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,858 square-foot lot. $815,000

15 Harriett Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1979, 1,942 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,132 square-foot lot. $750,000

5 Babson St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,710 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

15 Highland St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,600 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000

1099 Washington St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1841, 1,898 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,360 square-foot lot. $525,000

116 Concord St. One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 806 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,895 square-foot lot. $475,000

6 Harvard St. One-family Conventional, built in 1886, 1,013 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,695 square-foot lot. $445,000

24 Reservoir Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1979, 3,369 square feet, 0 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,472 square-foot lot. $355,000

24 Cobblestone Lane #402 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000

274 Main St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 658 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $259,000

17 Cleveland Place #7 Condo. $245,000

27 Reynard St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,182 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 273,992 square-foot lot. $100,000

GRAFTON

118-1/2 Old Westboro Road One-family Colonial, built in 1830, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 78,844 square-foot lot. $460,000

42 Oak St. One-family Split Level, built in 1996, 1,164 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068 square-foot lot. $425,000

5 Warren St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712 square-foot lot. $415,000

70 Westboro Road One-family Conventional, built in 1948, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019 square-foot lot. $413,565

125 Keith Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 1,536 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 75,794 square-foot lot. $386,350

53 Church St. #53 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $344,400

83 Keith Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272 square-foot lot. $258,000

GROVELAND

42 7 Star Road One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,000 square-foot lot. $585,000

HALIFAX

35 White Island Road One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 1,872 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,688 square-foot lot. $575,000

173 Holmes St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,549 square-foot lot. $510,000

62 Furnace St. One-family Antique, built in 1770, 2,945 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 159,363 square-foot lot. $415,000

615 Twin Lakes Drive #615 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

HAMILTON

83 Fox Run Road One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 2,640 square feet, 0 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,081 square-foot lot. $900,000

19 Norman Road One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,640 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019 square-foot lot. $775,000

118 Woodbury St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,368 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,681 square-foot lot. $760,000

128 Linden St. One-family Split Level, built in 1956, 1,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,619 square-foot lot. $705,000

HANOVER

54 Absolom Way One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,909 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,895 square-foot lot. $955,000

7 Longwood Lane #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 2,247 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $810,000

662 Webster St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,013 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,620 square-foot lot. $760,000

176 Washington St. One-family Antique, built in 1840, 2,648 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,136 square-foot lot. $715,000

58 Hemlock Circle #58 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $715,000

321 Ponderosa Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 1,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056 square-foot lot. $478,650

HANSON

195 Pleasant St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1855, 2,645 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787 square-foot lot. $675,000

45 Lance Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1971, 996 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,400 square-foot lot. $499,000

146 Milford St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 890 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800 square-foot lot. $338,000

HAVERHILL

1 Nellie Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,166 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001 square-foot lot. $816,000

84 Lakeview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 3,940 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,098 square-foot lot. $710,000

70 Kenoza St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,966 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,590 square-foot lot. $670,000

13-15 Davis St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1913, 3,283 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,701 square-foot lot. $615,000

176 Summer St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,360 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,440 square-foot lot. $610,000

5 S Lincoln St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,923 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,278 square-foot lot. $500,000

4 Brickett Hill Circle #4 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,919 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $480,000

221 Monument St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,835 square-foot lot. $460,000

5 Carrington Way #5 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $452,500

79 Rosemary Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1984, 1,840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,232 square-foot lot. $425,000

26 Fairmount Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001 square-foot lot. $409,000

84 S Kimball St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,100 square-foot lot. $400,000

25 Hillside Ave.. $350,000

68 Casablanca Court #68 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,103 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

293 Concord St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1979, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,920 square-foot lot. $293,000

HINGHAM

15 Westmoreland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,764 square-foot lot. $2,061,449

45 Popes Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 5,691 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,436 square-foot lot. $1,700,000

162 Stayner Drive #162 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,153 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000

29 S Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,912 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,854 square-foot lot. $1,195,000

9 Hancock Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500 square-foot lot. $850,000

59 Cushing St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,586 square-foot lot. $649,900

HOLBROOK

44 Norfolk Road One-family Ranch, built in 1947, 3,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,299 square-foot lot. $545,000

68 W Shore Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1956, 1,501 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,000 square-foot lot. $499,000

9 Bagley Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $440,000

10 Clover Road One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 640 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $294,000

HOLLISTON

83 Mohawk Path One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 4,316 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,325 square-foot lot. $1,290,000

59 Stonybrook Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1975, 2,646 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,818 square-foot lot. $812,000

HOPKINTON

15 Fawn Ridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 6,198 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 51,414 square-foot lot. $2,226,000

77 South St. #4 Condo. $2,098,000

60 Greenwood Road One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,459 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 48,587 square-foot lot. $1,610,000

157 Lumber St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,789 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,002 square-foot lot. $1,110,000

27 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,886 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,002 square-foot lot. $780,000

9 Valleywood Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1985, 1,531 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,437 square-foot lot. $700,000

4 Morningside Lane #4 Condo, built in 2016, 1,570 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $695,000

30 Chamberlain St. One-family Old Style, built in 1945, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 217,787 square-foot lot. $670,000

24 Amherst Road One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,546 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,534 square-foot lot. $660,000

33 Forest Lane #33 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,895 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $558,000

5 Pinecrest Vlg #5 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,160 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,900

HUDSON

7 Falls Brook Road One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,652 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,920 square-foot lot. $800,000

155 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,418 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,209 square-foot lot. $558,500

36 Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,813 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,073 square-foot lot. $522,000

3 Zina Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000 square-foot lot. $460,000

1 Eaton Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,295 square-foot lot. $422,500

59 Brook St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1986, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,120 square-foot lot. $332,000

HULL

21 Marina Drive #21 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,051 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000

141 Samoset Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500 square-foot lot. $725,000

3 Harborview Road One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,686 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,114 square-foot lot. $595,000

19 Mayflower Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,016 square-foot lot. $518,000

50 Warfield Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 1,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,995 square-foot lot. $330,000

9 Park Ave. #407 Condo High-Rise, built in 1988, 969 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

1169 Nantasket Ave. #6 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 528 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000

4 South Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,337 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,134 square-foot lot. $270,000

1173 Nantasket Ave. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 523 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $218,500

HYDE PARK

160 Summit St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,288 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,512 square-foot lot. $795,000

252 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,347 square-foot lot. $655,000

14 Arborfield Road. $529,000

94 Safford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,978 square-foot lot. $525,000

921 Metropolitan Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 2,436 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,459 square-foot lot. $468,750

IPSWICH

67 Skytop Road One-family Conventional, built in 1975, 2,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,334 square-foot lot. $1,000,000

21 Mill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 2,429 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 94,525 square-foot lot. $987,000

9 Primrose Lane #9 Condo. $875,000

10 Kinsman Court One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,171 square-foot lot. $690,000

3 Manning St. #2 Condo. $665,000

28 Hodgkins Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1974, 2,264 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,501 square-foot lot. $620,000

13 Hillside Road Two-family Ranch, built in 1945, 1,248 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,801 square-foot lot. $600,000

40 Argilla Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,497 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001 square-foot lot. $430,000

199 County Road One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,889 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 82,764 square-foot lot. $345,000

15 Primrose Lane #15 Condo. $305,300

JAMAICA PLAIN

15 Zamora St. #15 Condo. $1,360,000

293 Perkins St. #B201 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1979, 2,226 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,581 square-foot lot. $995,000

33-35 Moraine St. #2 Condo. $850,000

3231 Washington St. #3 Condo. $735,000

19 Glade Ave. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 988 square-foot lot. $675,000

99 Sheridan St. #99 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1905, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,172 square-foot lot. $675,000

465 Arborway #15 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1946, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 730 square-foot lot. $229,000

KINGSTON

27 Atwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 1,782 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,660 square-foot lot. $800,000

LAKEVILLE

102 Precinct St. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 116,609 square-foot lot. $650,000

22 Country Club Lane #16 Condo. $642,514

90 Lebaron Blvd #5 Condo. $586,925

90 Lebaron Blvd #10 Condo. $515,518

57 Long Point Road #105 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $509,000

16 Bridgets Way #16 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $449,900

9 Shore Ave. One-family Cottage, built in 1954, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,019 square-foot lot. $400,000

2 Wright Blvd One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,029 square-foot lot. $360,000

2 Agnes Way #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $329,900

LAWRENCE

807-809 Essex St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,978 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,450 square-foot lot. $725,000

63 Bigelow St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1905, 3,160 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $600,000

19 Cathedral Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,778 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,208 square-foot lot. $535,000

9 Orange Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000 square-foot lot. $535,000

19 Wyman St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1920, 3,455 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $515,000

5 Shawsheen Road One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,685 square-foot lot. $465,000

26 Leroy Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000 square-foot lot. $460,000

27 Bellevue St. One-family Conventional, built in 1923, 1,795 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,680 square-foot lot. $460,000

20 N Boylston St. One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,260 square-foot lot. $450,000

28-30 Magnolia St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1910, 2,532 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,750 square-foot lot. $355,000

77 S Bowdoin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,350 square-foot lot. $350,000

70-A Ames St. #70A Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 857 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $272,000

312 Water St. #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $230,000

270 E Haverhill St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000

242 Mount Vernon St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 785 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000

LEXINGTON

218 Follen Road One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,779 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,898 square-foot lot. $2,769,000

5 Skyview Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1966, 1,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,440 square-foot lot. $2,695,000

573 Marrett Road One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 1,264 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500 square-foot lot. $2,100,000

110 Kendall Road One-family Split Level, built in 1962, 2,540 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,004 square-foot lot. $1,841,000

8 Boxwood Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 3,137 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,678 square-foot lot. $1,655,000

890 Waltham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,435 square-foot lot. $1,410,000

29 Blossomcrest Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,200 square-foot lot. $1,200,000

1505 Massachusetts Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435 square-foot lot. $725,000

120 Emerson Gardens Road #120 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 435 square-foot lot. $559,000

LINCOLN

135 Bedford Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 6,124 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 79,279 square-foot lot. $1,910,000

LITTLETON

1200 Constitution Ave. #1 Condo. $4,625,000

3 David Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 2,548 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,358 square-foot lot. $650,000

67 Mill Road One-family Ranch, built in 2020, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,136 square-foot lot. $560,000

45 Jennifer St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,502 square-foot lot. $520,000

40 Shaker Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 3,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,999 square-foot lot. $513,100

5 Charles Ridge Road #B Condo Town House, built in 2009, 1,618 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000

28 Hartwell Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,107 square-foot lot. $500,000

LOWELL

281 Concord St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 3,661 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,610 square-foot lot. $628,000

33 Munroe St. One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 2,373 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,008 square-foot lot. $603,000

396 Pine St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 2,088 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,383 square-foot lot. $580,000

240 Acropolis Road One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,805 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,124 square-foot lot. $565,000

27 A St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 3,049 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,959 square-foot lot. $539,000

77 Halley Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,591 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,100 square-foot lot. $500,000

184 Foster St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,855 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000 square-foot lot. $495,000

36 Osgood St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,685 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $472,000

20 Genest Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,750 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,788 square-foot lot. $460,000

84 Burnside St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500 square-foot lot. $446,000

170 Princeton Blvd One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,303 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,366 square-foot lot. $419,900

14 Watson St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000

38 Wedgemere Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,265 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,979 square-foot lot. $400,000

72 Canton St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,741 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,028 square-foot lot. $389,900

394 Hovey St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500 square-foot lot. $388,000

142 Shaw St. One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 1,601 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,222 square-foot lot. $375,000

36 Boylston Lane #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,250 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

23 Frechette St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,163 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,535 square-foot lot. $338,520

19 Hadley St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 1,980 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,444 square-foot lot. $335,000

1431 Pawtucket Blvd #52 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $332,400

1431 Pawtucket Blvd #38 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,518 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

333 University Ave. #337 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,253 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

35 Riverwalk Way #R106 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,170 square feet, 0 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000

240 Jackson St. #323 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $317,000

68 Epping St. #68 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,099 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

373 Aiken Ave. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

18 Dana St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000

23 11th St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,025 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000

2510 Skyline Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $254,000

LYNN

24 Linden St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1890, 3,612 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,881 square-foot lot. $925,000

15 Wolcott Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1930, 3,022 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,523 square-foot lot. $832,000

20 Sylvia St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,129 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,250 square-foot lot. $735,000

50 Robinson St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 2,282 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,251 square-foot lot. $665,000

10 Mary Ellen Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,984 square-foot lot. $635,000

18 Mace Place One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,343 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,987 square-foot lot. $590,000

91 Chestnut St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,273 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,517 square-foot lot. $560,000

22 Fernwood Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,383 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,484 square-foot lot. $550,000

57 Cowdrey Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1985, 1,034 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,110 square-foot lot. $550,000

59 Quinn Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200 square-foot lot. $510,000

9 Winnepurkit Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1800, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,668 square-foot lot. $485,000

16 Brookline St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,508 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,893 square-foot lot. $475,000

333 Lynnfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500 square-foot lot. $475,000

60 Broadway One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $465,000

16 Sutcliffe Road One-family Ranch, built in 1928, 1,006 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,966 square-foot lot. $460,000

67 Ontario St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,674 square-foot lot. $455,000

20 Pinkham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 2,812 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,996 square-foot lot. $450,000

475 Lynnfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,163 square-foot lot. $450,000

40 Cannon Rock Road One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,114 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,689 square-foot lot. $445,000

32 Margin St. #C Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,385 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,075 square-foot lot. $440,000

25 Great Woods Ter One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,574 square-foot lot. $430,000

96 Jackson St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 887 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,993 square-foot lot. $400,000

70 Exchange St. #305 Condo Loft, built in 1924, 931 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,404 square-foot lot. $379,000

11 Margin St. #5 Condo, built in 1987, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 48,897 square-foot lot. $300,000

44 Graves Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1900, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,107 square-foot lot. $255,000

100 Magnolia Ave. #36 Condo, built in 1950, 661 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,789 square-foot lot. $253,000

285 Lynn Shore Drive #406 Condo High-Rise, built in 1893, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,641 square-foot lot. $200,000

25 Tucker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,011 square-foot lot. $150,000

LYNNFIELD

29 N Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 5,236 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,091 square-foot lot. $1,700,000

4 Tappan Court One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,939 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,742 square-foot lot. $1,500,000

20 Homestead Road One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,911 square-foot lot. $1,300,000

9 Yorkshire Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1960, 2,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,146 square-foot lot. $1,250,000

17 Pocahontas Way One-family Split Level, built in 1975, 2,366 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001 square-foot lot. $1,075,000

93 Locksley Road One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,952 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,480 square-foot lot. $875,000

3 Willowdale Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1966, 2,000 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,901 square-foot lot. $799,888

175 Walnut St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,008 square-foot lot. $645,000

MALDEN

100 Belmont St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1860, 3,100 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,222 square-foot lot. $938,000

430 Charles St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 2,481 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,635 square-foot lot. $895,000

434 Charles St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1930, 1,811 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,230 square-foot lot. $830,000

17 Constance St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,291 square-foot lot. $705,000

254 Lebanon St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,612 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,340 square-foot lot. $655,000

35 Madison St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,625 square-foot lot. $650,000

47 Marlboro St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,040 square-foot lot. $650,000

6 Fairview Ter One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,668 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,740 square-foot lot. $649,000

84 Appleton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,880 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,380 square-foot lot. $638,000

30 Franklin St. #112 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,667 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $580,000

49 Sheafe St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,688 square-foot lot. $545,000

66 Glen Rock Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1930, 737 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,326 square-foot lot. $460,000

123 Salem St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 817 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $425,000

240 Ferry St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,077 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000

MANCHESTER

13 Eaglehead Road One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 3,357 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,017 square-foot lot. $1,950,000

162 Pine St. One-family Split Level, built in 1965, 3,065 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,527 square-foot lot. $710,000

50 Union St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000

MANSFIELD

128 York Road One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,628 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,201 square-foot lot. $1,162,000

78 Brook St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,744 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,859 square-foot lot. $680,000

54 Tracy Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,501 square-foot lot. $645,000

21 Concetta Drive #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

15 Fairfield Park #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,184 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000

4 Erick Road #96 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,069 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,500

MARBLEHEAD

13 Goldthwait Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1958, 5,429 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,308 square-foot lot. $3,200,000

17 Kenneth Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1954, 3,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,740 square-foot lot. $3,200,000

1 Pearl St. One-family Old Style, built in 1808, 3,522 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,900 square-foot lot. $1,800,000

9 Goodwins Court #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,242 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,495,000

69 Naugus Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1975, 874 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $1,000,000

34 Bubier Road One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,547 square-foot lot. $710,000

18 Middle St. One-family Antique, built in 1750, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,394 square-foot lot. $649,300

269 W Shore Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1968, 2,229 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,905 square-foot lot. $639,900

6 Ocean Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 976 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,937 square-foot lot. $635,000

47 Glendale Road One-family Ranch, built in 1942, 1,987 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,030 square-foot lot. $608,000

12 Intervale Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1936, 990 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,720 square-foot lot. $565,000

27 Washington St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,242 square-foot lot. $563,025

202 Washington St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 643 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $370,000

MARLBOROUGH

17 Worster Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,278 square-foot lot. $640,000

650 Pleasant St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,647 square-foot lot. $590,000

11 Huntington Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1880, 1,996 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200 square-foot lot. $550,000

69 Paquin Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,242 square-foot lot. $535,000

59 Evelina Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,383 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,856 square-foot lot. $525,000

149 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,062 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,856 square-foot lot. $480,000

3 Westminster Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,804 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $454,900

547 Brigham St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,242 square-foot lot. $450,000

340 Berlin Road One-family Split Level, built in 1968, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000 square-foot lot. $350,000

6 Mountain Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 1,776 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,342 square-foot lot. $275,000

245 Boston Post Road E #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 966 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $251,000

249 Boston Post Road E #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 861 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $224,900

59 Harrison Place One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,643 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,316 square-foot lot. $221,700

MARSHFIELD

235 Cornhill Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 2,381 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 74,052 square-foot lot. $789,000

10 Cricket Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,310 square-foot lot. $699,900

72 Carlton Road One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,938 square-foot lot. $695,000

8 Autumn Lane #8 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 2,117 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $675,000

109 Gotham Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,709 square-foot lot. $595,000

442 Careswell St. One-family Ranch, built in 1976, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,200 square-foot lot. $530,000

55 Central St. One-family Old Style, built in 1849, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,040 square-foot lot. $507,500

1030 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,928 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,984 square-foot lot. $505,000

62 Constellation Road One-family Old Style, built in 1950, 1,768 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,200 square-foot lot. $500,000

14 Towne Way One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,178 square-foot lot. $415,000

MATTAPAN

30-32 Pleasant Hill Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1935, 2,925 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,766 square-foot lot. $890,000

51 River St. #51 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,485 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

189 Savannah Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1900, 1,622 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,236 square-foot lot. $530,000

54 Rockingham Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 936 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,702 square-foot lot. $515,000

71 Gladeside Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1950, 2,112 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,810 square-foot lot. $455,000

MAYNARD

1 Riverview Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1965, 1,784 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,119 square-foot lot. $740,000

27 Elm St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,442 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,008 square-foot lot. $552,000

37 Elmwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019 square-foot lot. $475,000

256 Great Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,818 square-foot lot. $293,861

3 Florida Court #6 Condo Town House, built in 1920, 820 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $195,000

MEDFIELD

19 Stuart St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,791 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 52,551 square-foot lot. $1,250,000

16 Sunset Way #16 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,599 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,050,000

6 Stoneridge Way #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,829 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $770,000

6 Kamark Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1968, 1,605 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,107 square-foot lot. $729,000

25 Longmeadow Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,909 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,042 square-foot lot. $660,000

56 Philip St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,394 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,264 square-foot lot. $550,000

MEDFORD

7 Capen St. Two-family Two Family, built in 2003, 3,071 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,107 square-foot lot. $1,500,000

19 Bowdoin St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,448 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,960 square-foot lot. $1,200,000

160 Playstead Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1931, 2,819 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,130,000

247 High St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,876 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,292 square-foot lot. $1,039,000

100 Station Lndg #1112 Condo High-Rise, built in 2007, 1,266 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,010,000

571 High St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 3,082 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000 square-foot lot. $980,000

175 Riverside Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,602 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,770 square-foot lot. $898,000

177 Playstead Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,354 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,870 square-foot lot. $850,000

24 Wildwood Road One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,388 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,150 square-foot lot. $850,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #B202 Condo. $845,900

11 Granville Ave. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,602 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $797,000

67 Roberts Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $765,000

46 Jackson Road One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 1,772 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,800 square-foot lot. $749,900

18 Pinkert St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,494 square-foot lot. $665,000

20 Sharon St. #20 Condo. $624,000

20 Sharon St. #22 Condo. $590,000

615 Fellsway W One-family Conventional, built in 1921, 1,432 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $590,000

289 Elm St. #48 Condo High-Rise, built in 1981, 1,114 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1 square-foot lot. $491,000

MEDWAY

2 Nirvana Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,328 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 253,519 square-foot lot. $950,000

2 Pine Meadow Road One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,737 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,534 square-foot lot. $875,000

25 Granite St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,312 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,452 square-foot lot. $832,000

9 Waterside Run #9 Condo. $709,900

6 Spruce Road One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,936 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,040 square-foot lot. $625,000

10 Old Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,216 square-foot lot. $580,000

16 Franklin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 1,834 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,483 square-foot lot. $561,000

2 Kingson Lane #3 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 2,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000

32 Broad St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1870, 1,936 square feet, 18 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970 square-foot lot. $415,000

14 Sanford St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 826 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000

MELROSE

71 Goss Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 2,293 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,599 square-foot lot. $800,000

109 Howard St. One-family Garrison, built in 1929, 2,010 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,808 square-foot lot. $790,000

22 Glendale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,253 square-foot lot. $790,000

43 Lynde St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,737 square-foot lot. $761,000

20 E Highland Ave. One-family Victorian, built in 1900, 1,853 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501 square-foot lot. $755,000

87 Essex St. #302 Condo. $729,900

86 Otis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,869 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,576 square-foot lot. $675,000

87 Essex St. #103 Condo. $649,900

25 Meridian St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,445 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,838 square-foot lot. $635,000

87 Essex St. #203 Condo. $630,000

43 Baxter St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000

33 Clifton Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,399 square-foot lot. $612,000

11 Cottage Park #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $550,000

87 Essex St. #201 Condo. $479,900

MERRIMAC

42 Woodland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,970 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,656 square-foot lot. $770,000

6 Valley St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1978, 2,170 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,680 square-foot lot. $595,000

33 Grove St. One-family Old Style, built in 1895, 2,027 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,900 square-foot lot. $350,000

METHUEN

10 Morgan Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,994 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,499 square-foot lot. $890,000

2 Birch Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,348 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 172,498 square-foot lot. $840,000

15 Fairways Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,682 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,410 square-foot lot. $770,000

4 Jefferson Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 2,492 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,801 square-foot lot. $730,000

27 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,228 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,861 square-foot lot. $715,000

88 Sherwood Drive #88 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,717 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000

130-132 Haverhill St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1950, 2,688 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,999 square-foot lot. $679,900

27 Buswell Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1942, 3,994 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,507 square-foot lot. $675,000

26 Duston Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1969, 2,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,919 square-foot lot. $665,000

1-3 Merrill St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 4,272 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,558 square-foot lot. $650,000

95 Chippy Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1992, 2,241 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,908 square-foot lot. $615,000

100-102 Phillips St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1926, 2,215 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998 square-foot lot. $605,000

506 Howe St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 2,839 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560 square-foot lot. $600,000

58 Wingate Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1974, 2,290 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,400 square-foot lot. $580,000

689 Jackson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,024 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,213 square-foot lot. $571,000

8 Junior Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,086 square-foot lot. $530,000

64 Clayton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,794 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,650 square-foot lot. $500,000

20 Hampshire Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,948 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,050 square-foot lot. $470,000

37 Milk Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,107 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,250 square-foot lot. $455,000

33 Landing Drive #33 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $420,000

2 Alfred St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 1,170 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,127 square-foot lot. $375,000

20 Washington St. #48 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

99 Arnold St. #99 Condo Town House, built in 1930, 1,257 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

29 Birch Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1910, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,694 square-foot lot. $345,000

30 Birch Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,189 square-foot lot. $320,000

18 Stillwater Road One-family Ranch, built in 1968, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,000 square-foot lot. $276,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

31 Chadderton Way One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,618 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,718 square-foot lot. $650,000

109 S Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,521 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,958 square-foot lot. $550,000

182 Miller St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,840 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,541 square-foot lot. $535,000

52 France St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2003, 2,474 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 119,640 square-foot lot. $530,000

8 Montello St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,184 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712 square-foot lot. $515,000

72 Wall St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 1,476 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,900 square-foot lot. $440,000

88 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,094 square-foot lot. $437,500

31 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,504 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890 square-foot lot. $415,000

14 Benton St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 2,337 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375 square-foot lot. $347,545

MIDDLETON

1 Woodward Road One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,273 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 93,645 square-foot lot. $1,375,000

152 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,040 square-foot lot. $1,100,000

29 Rowell Lane #29 Condo. $990,640

11 Meadow Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1963, 960 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002 square-foot lot. $950,000

13 Meeting House Sq #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,658 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000

MILFORD

8 Manoogian Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,718 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,115 square-foot lot. $655,000

15 Western Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,106 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,000 square-foot lot. $580,000

12 Polar Court #60 Condo. $552,900

36 Walker Ave. Ext One-family Split Entry, built in 1974, 1,626 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,756 square-foot lot. $530,000

100-102 Congress St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1880, 2,658 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499 square-foot lot. $482,500

11 Tanglewood Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,586 square-foot lot. $465,000

16 Country Club Lane #D Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000

17 Leonard St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,301 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001 square-foot lot. $400,000

335 Main St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 1,695 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998 square-foot lot. $375,000

3 Cedar St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1877, 1,668 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,002 square-foot lot. $360,000

6 Leonard St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,502 square-foot lot. $350,000

MILLIS

232 Causeway St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2010, 2,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174 square-foot lot. $801,000

90 Irving St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1918, 2,472 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019 square-foot lot. $735,000

44 Acorn St. #44 Condo. $639,900

43 Acorn St. #43 Condo. $630,000

45 Bow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682 square-foot lot. $575,000

83 Village St. One-family Conventional, built in 1928, 1,947 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,450 square-foot lot. $570,000

94 Ridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,344 square-foot lot. $541,000

144 Spring St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1961, 1,008 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504 square-foot lot. $525,000

MILTON

130 Cabot St. One-family Split Level, built in 1974, 3,041 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,698 square-foot lot. $1,600,000

47 Hillside St. One-family Ranch, built in 1976, 2,866 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,564 square-foot lot. $1,150,000

658 Canton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,261 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 131,551 square-foot lot. $1,118,000

424 Brook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,127 square-foot lot. $881,500

NAHANT

105 Fox Hill Road Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1911, 2,666 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,619 square-foot lot. $800,000

52 Castle Road One-family Old Style, built in 1931, 1,580 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,694 square-foot lot. $746,500

66 Lennox Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1900, 560 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,058 square-foot lot. $649,000

NATICK

18 Algonquian Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,226 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,103 square-foot lot. $1,400,000

10 Lamplight Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,839 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,867 square-foot lot. $1,160,700

5 Rockland Ter One-family Garrison, built in 1981, 2,220 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,174 square-foot lot. $950,000

48 Washington St. #48 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,700 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,800

9 University Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,491 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,968 square-foot lot. $663,000

59 Park Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,520 square-foot lot. $660,000

50 Hartford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 2,106 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001 square-foot lot. $640,000

142 Walnut St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,899 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001 square-foot lot. $619,000

8 Westfield Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,151 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,339 square-foot lot. $565,000

8 Mill St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1940, 1,474 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998 square-foot lot. $530,000

38 Curtis Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,265 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,452 square-foot lot. $450,000

48 Silver Hill Lane #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 759 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $284,000

NEEDHAM

177 Jarvis Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,803 square-foot lot. $2,715,000

67 Heather Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 2,884 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272 square-foot lot. $1,976,000

1376 Great Plain Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,579 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,468 square-foot lot. $1,845,000

471 Greendale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,422 square-foot lot. $1,685,000

82 Border Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,062 square-foot lot. $1,082,000

27 Walnut St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,072 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019 square-foot lot. $1,029,000

63 Hawthorn Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970 square-foot lot. $951,000

118 Sutton Road One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019 square-foot lot. $925,000

609 Hunnewell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276 square-foot lot. $790,000

101 Rolling Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,672 square-foot lot. $725,000

26 Denmark Lane #26 Condo, built in 1981, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $705,000

33 Murphy Road #33 Condo Duplex, built in 2008, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,403

NEWBURY

6 Independence Way One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,798 square-foot lot. $1,750,000

NEWBURYPORT

12 Auburn St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2012, 2,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,617 square-foot lot. $1,950,000

21-23 Middle St. #23C Condo. $1,732,500

97-99 State St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1889, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,200,000

43 Liberty St. One-family Conventional, built in 1850, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,960 square-foot lot. $1,160,000

3 Frances Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,260 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,970 square-foot lot. $862,500

21-23 Middle St. #23B Condo. $799,900

13 Hines Way #13 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,713 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $740,000

2 Willow Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000

1 Everett Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,930 square-foot lot. $610,000

4 Franklin St. One-family Antique, built in 1789, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,020 square-foot lot. $600,000

20 Oakland St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,310 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

37 Forrester St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 926 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

6 Woodman Way #219 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,160 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

6 Woodman Way #308 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,130 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $474,900

244 High St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 2,366 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $350,000

6 Zabriskie Drive #C Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 812 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000

12 Woodman Way #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 888 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $150,000

NEWTON

35 Wykeham Road One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 6,059 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 44,779 square-foot lot. $6,150,000

677 Beacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1913, 3,106 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,240 square-foot lot. $3,750,000

12 Irvington St. One-family Victorian, built in 1900, 3,702 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 12,358 square-foot lot. $3,100,000

14 Exeter St. One-family Victorian, built in 1898, 3,971 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 12,772 square-foot lot. $2,900,000

34 Donna Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 2,112 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,578 square-foot lot. $2,800,000

243 Arnold Road One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,002 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,447 square-foot lot. $2,325,000

5 Shuman Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 4,440 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,604 square-foot lot. $1,850,000

906 Chestnut St. #1 Condo. $1,780,000

230 Winchester St. One-family Victorian, built in 1880, 2,726 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,780 square-foot lot. $1,475,000

44 Grove Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,184 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,740 square-foot lot. $1,362,000

19 Vernon St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1957, 2,816 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,674 square-foot lot. $1,360,000

33 John St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,177 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,153 square-foot lot. $1,285,000

210 Nahanton St. #308 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,903 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,251,043 square-foot lot. $1,100,100

192 Newtonville Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $1,050,000

125 Bridge St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1881, 2,173 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,990 square-foot lot. $1,015,000

66 Walker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,566 square-foot lot. $975,000

1174 Boylston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 3,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,250 square-foot lot. $938,000

808 Watertown St. #808 Condo. $905,000

166 Cabot St. #2 Condo. $858,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1202N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642 square-foot lot. $840,000

28 Myrtle St. #28 Condo Duplex, built in 1920, 1,425 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,233 square-foot lot. $832,000

640 Boylston St. One-family Split Level, built in 1959, 946 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,212 square-foot lot. $785,000

210 Nahanton St. #209 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,416 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,251,043 square-foot lot. $719,681

1034 Chestnut St. #1034 Condo Old Style, built in 1790, 887 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,910 square-foot lot. $577,000

NORFOLK

4 Whites Pond Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,304 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,922 square-foot lot. $710,000

9 Sumner St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,782 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $709,970

12 Overlea Road One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,437 square-foot lot. $700,000

14 King Philip Trl One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000 square-foot lot. $603,000

NORTH ANDOVER

48 Campion Road One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,096 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560 square-foot lot. $1,334,000

280 Webster Woods Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,758 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560 square-foot lot. $1,185,000

178 Bridges Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,132 square-foot lot. $890,000

236 Johnson St. One-family Ranch, built in 1974, 2,449 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,565 square-foot lot. $847,900

150 Old Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 219,107 square-foot lot. $822,220

9 Brewster St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1920, 2,529 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500 square-foot lot. $779,900

330 Andover St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1734, 2,898 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,999 square-foot lot. $750,000

107 Sandra Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 3,468 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,420 square-foot lot. $726,000

13 Morris St. One-family Split Level, built in 1965, 1,772 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001 square-foot lot. $725,000

1689 Great Pond Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1965, 1,941 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965 square-foot lot. $652,176

58 Linden Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,377 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,475 square-foot lot. $535,000

11 Fernwood St. #11 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,312 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $442,000

14 Andrew Circle One-family Row House, built in 1978, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,001 square-foot lot. $403,900

180 Chickering Road #101C Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

14 Village Green Drive #14 Condo Town House, built in 1966, 892 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000

190 Chickering Road #111D Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000

11 Walker Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 624 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000

2 Fernview Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000

8 Walker Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

138 Elmwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,577 square-foot lot. $600,000

225 Mckeon Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1981, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,304 square-foot lot. $508,000

115 Mckeon Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1977, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,453 square-foot lot. $440,000

1 Hunting St. One-family Customdesign, built in 1900, 3,539 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,526 square-foot lot. $400,000

45 Leonard St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,132 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,991 square-foot lot. $400,000

140 Commonwealth Ave. #29 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,684 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $389,900

70 Pleasant St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,280 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $342,000

224 Broad St. One-family Conventional, built in 1905, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,376 square-foot lot. $319,900

166 High St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,349 square-foot lot. $312,500

11 Diamond St. One-family Conventional, built in 1950, 719 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,926 square-foot lot. $275,000

265 Park St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,347 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

NORTHBOROUGH

144 Howard St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,402 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 83,126 square-foot lot. $1,200,000

25 Emerson Road One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,427 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998 square-foot lot. $780,000

25 Fay Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1975, 1,808 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,971 square-foot lot. $710,000

90 Indian Meadow Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1984, 1,324 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,565 square-foot lot. $707,000

35 Lydias Way #35 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,826 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 574,556 square-foot lot. $665,000

74 Rice Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1974, 1,525 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,166 square-foot lot. $640,000

2 Gladwalt Road One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,544 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,049 square-foot lot. $630,000

40 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,972 square-foot lot. $578,000

22 Sunset Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,280 square-foot lot. $525,000

2 Elizabeth Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 1,228 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405 square-foot lot. $480,000

23 Hitching Post Lane #23 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 242,194 square-foot lot. $465,000

59 School St. #A3 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712 square-foot lot. $253,000

NORTH READING

8 Kristyn Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,651 square-foot lot. $1,125,000

1 Darrell Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1986, 2,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,946 square-foot lot. $1,100,000

99 Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,415 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916 square-foot lot. $959,900

215 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1700, 2,986 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075 square-foot lot. $789,000

3 Shirley Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1956, 3,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810 square-foot lot. $400,000

5 Greenbriar Drive #206 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1974, 800 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $293,500

NORTON

ne-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,964 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,299 square-foot lot. $650,000

13 Eisenhower Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,557 square-foot lot. $511,000

327 E Main St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,000 square-foot lot. $500,000

22 Kingsley Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,990 square-foot lot. $495,000

19 Indian Road One-family Split Level, built in 1994, 1,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $320,000

272 W Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,398 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,300 square-foot lot. $305,825

NORWELL

16 Lantern Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,715 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 656,449 square-foot lot. $1,500,000

593 Main St. One-family Antique, built in 1836, 3,411 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,450 square-foot lot. $1,475,000

172 Circuit St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2008, 3,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 78,408 square-foot lot. $1,400,000

11 Hillcrest Circle #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $915,000

620 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560 square-foot lot. $785,000

21 Millwood Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780 square-foot lot. $780,000

10 Donovan Farm Way #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 2,033 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $777,500

8 Wendall Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,810 square-foot lot. $517,525

99 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,362 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454 square-foot lot. $399,900

NORWOOD

112 Ledgeview Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,276 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500 square-foot lot. $1,085,000

84 Deerfield Road One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 2,036 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,751 square-foot lot. $889,000

37 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1913, 1,314 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,954 square-foot lot. $770,000

338 Railroad Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,440 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,804 square-foot lot. $705,000

84 Prospect St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,516 square-foot lot. $700,000

23 Canterbury Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 1,534 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,416 square-foot lot. $699,000

179 Walpole St. One-family Conventional, built in 1899, 1,773 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,835 square-foot lot. $665,000

238 Ridgewood Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,412 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,243 square-foot lot. $620,000

67 Cameron Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,670 square-foot lot. $599,500

243 Walpole St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 1,768 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,166 square-foot lot. $550,000

18 Mylod St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,713 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,985 square-foot lot. $520,000

21 Harding Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,951 square-foot lot. $505,000

527 Walpole St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 710 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,461 square-foot lot. $385,000

777 Neponset St. One-family Split Level, built in 1971, 1,174 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,100 square-foot lot. $375,000

PEABODY

13 Ralph Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1969, 2,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001 square-foot lot. $865,000

19 Hamerick Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 2,317 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,700 square-foot lot. $695,000

6 Manomet Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,222 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,799 square-foot lot. $678,000

2 Downing Road One-family Garrison, built in 1957, 2,410 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001 square-foot lot. $650,000

31 Longview Way One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,948 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,011 square-foot lot. $649,900

16 Cashman Road One-family Garrison, built in 1956, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,447 square-foot lot. $639,000

24 Stevens St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1981, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,469 square-foot lot. $635,000

12 Surrey Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,738 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002 square-foot lot. $630,000

11 Dale St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,711 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002 square-foot lot. $595,000

24 Bay State Blvd One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999 square-foot lot. $585,000

33 Hawthorne Circle #33 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1972, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000

237 Lowell St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,463 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,680 square-foot lot. $560,000

267 Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,162 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,068 square-foot lot. $525,000

15 Juniper Road #15 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $508,000

168 Lynnfield St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1997, 2,106 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001 square-foot lot. $500,000

41 Lynnfield St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,887 square-foot lot. $482,000

22 Bartholomew St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1916, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,401 square-foot lot. $475,000

1 Drake Way #16 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $474,000

2 Ledgewood Way #2 Condo, built in 1980, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

2 Blaney Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1928, 791 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $345,000

34 Boulderbrook Drive #34 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1990, 1,258 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000

PEMBROKE

221 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,333 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 264,357 square-foot lot. $725,000

118 Pilgrim Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1966, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000 square-foot lot. $661,000

33 Center Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 2,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,108 square-foot lot. $635,000

27 Newbury Drive #27 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,208 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

191 Dwelley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,450 square-foot lot. $505,000

16 Parker Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1956, 576 square feet, 0 rooms, 1 bath, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $370,000

PEPPERELL

17 Tucker St. #2 Condo. $589,000

PLYMOUTH

17 Cupola Lane #17 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 3,102 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,097,500

38 Skipping Stone One-family Contemporary, built in 2014, 4,118 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,180 square-foot lot. $993,000

28 Russell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,096 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,370 square-foot lot. $788,000

163 Bay Shore Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,629 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,356 square-foot lot. $780,000

205 Standish Ave. Three-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,701 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,696 square-foot lot. $675,000

10 Cliffside Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,167 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

104 Seaview Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098 square-foot lot. $630,000

7 Russell St. #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1904, 882 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $619,000

27 Howland St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 970 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $605,000

35 Jamies Path One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,000 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,436 square-foot lot. $600,000

27 Carver Road Two-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 2,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436 square-foot lot. $550,000

83 Arboretum Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,483 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,052 square-foot lot. $535,000

74 Drum Drive #74 Condo. $530,000

2120 State Road One-family Ranch, built in 1977, 1,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,375 square-foot lot. $505,000

21 Alewife Road One-family Garrison, built in 1989, 1,790 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,197 square-foot lot. $500,000

17 Stowe Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,997 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,227 square-foot lot. $490,000

35 Scarlet Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1987, 1,686 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246 square-foot lot. $375,500

7 Tower Road One-family Split Level, built in 1970, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970 square-foot lot. $370,000

11 Bittersweet Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 1,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,811 square-foot lot. $360,000

31 Cordage Ter #31 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

7 Marc Drive #8B Condo. $291,000

207 Samoset St. #AT2 Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,044 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $230,000

QUINCY

21 Newcomb St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,739 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,009 square-foot lot. $1,600,000

939 Quincy Shore Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,900 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,650 square-foot lot. $1,085,000

57 Quincy Shore Drive #PHS Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2019, 1,459 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000

82 Harbourside Road #82 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $907,500

68 Phillips St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 2,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,400 square-foot lot. $888,000

60 Newbury St. #5 Condo. $875,000

124 Glendale Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 1,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,155 square-foot lot. $870,000

40 Appleton St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,564 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,223 square-foot lot. $850,000

2001 Marina Drive #510 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,305 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $810,000

3 Emerald St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,975 square-foot lot. $799,900

313 Elmwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,090 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,470 square-foot lot. $745,000

261 W Squantum St. One-family Ranch, built in 1945, 1,871 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,064 square-foot lot. $725,000

299 Whitwell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,672 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,064 square-foot lot. $722,000

33 Randlett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $720,000

95 Oakland Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1929, 1,390 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,258 square-foot lot. $710,000

42-44 Franklin Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,016 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,330 square-foot lot. $708,000

134 Prospect Ave.. $680,000

137 Presidents Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,203 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,875 square-foot lot. $650,000

27 Mill St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,759 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000

64 Garfield St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $624,041

35 Merrymount Road #10 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,587 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $624,000

74 Carlisle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200 square-foot lot. $605,000

37 Pawsey St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,477 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $575,000

21 Village Drive #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 1,112 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

71 Randlett St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,620 square-foot lot. $430,000

33 Elmwood Park #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 789 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $370,000

205 Independence Ave. #230 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 845 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $355,000

133 Commander Shea Blvd #518 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

205 Independence Ave. #238 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 845 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

58 Wall St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 742 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,655 square-foot lot. $350,000

1025 Hancock St. #4G Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

RANDOLPH

2 Eagle Rock Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,388 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,304 square-foot lot. $600,000

24 Collins Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,477 square-foot lot. $590,000

41 Knights Crescent St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,656 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,200 square-foot lot. $580,000

87 Thayer Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,304 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,774 square-foot lot. $470,000

9 Emeline St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $460,000

103 Morgan St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,186 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $391,080

37 Lafayette St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,136 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,440 square-foot lot. $360,000

369 S Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1949, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,501 square-foot lot. $340,000

290 South St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,040 square-foot lot. $205,000

READING

17 Deborah Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1971, 2,230 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,239 square-foot lot. $1,100,000

68 Old Farm Road One-family Split Level, built in 1978, 1,825 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,567 square-foot lot. $1,025,000

3 Bond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,938 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,390 square-foot lot. $900,000

47 Jacob Way #47 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,865 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $772,000

105 John St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 2,086 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,025 square-foot lot. $750,000

9 Smith Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,416 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,800 square-foot lot. $750,000

18 Aurele Circle One-family Split Level, built in 1980, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,120 square-foot lot. $740,000

19 Boswell Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1959, 2,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,200 square-foot lot. $650,000

63 Longfellow Road One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,754 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,319 square-foot lot. $650,000

30 Taylor Drive #1009 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000

57 Augustus Court #1006 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,475 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $612,000

75 Green St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 813 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

40 Martin Road One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,285 square-foot lot. $455,000

261 Salem St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,212 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $231,666

REVERE

48 Cushman Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 2018, 2,792 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,375 square-foot lot. $1,020,000

61 Glendale St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,801 square-foot lot. $975,000

68 Glendale St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1926, 476 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,398 square-foot lot. $975,000

57 Aurelia Sylvia Drive Two-family Two Family, built in 1994, 3,573 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,002 square-foot lot. $934,000

26 Sewall St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1928, 3,922 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,798 square-foot lot. $925,000

259 Grover St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 3,570 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,886 square-foot lot. $900,000

119 Kimball Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1960, 2,201 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,365 square-foot lot. $750,000

151 Larkin St. #2 Condo. $740,000

109 Bellingham Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1870, 1,639 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,221 square-foot lot. $725,000

30 Cushman Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,971 square-foot lot. $625,000

40 Eastern Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,601 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999 square-foot lot. $560,000

15 Tuttle St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,890 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,376 square-foot lot. $510,000

73 Fowler Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,531 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999 square-foot lot. $487,500

236 Proctor Ave. #236 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,670 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000

360 Revere Beach Blvd #407 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $455,000

62 Pitcairn St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,746

ROCKLAND

41 Winter Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780 square-foot lot. $615,000

40 E Water St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1930, 2,186 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 baths, on 9,372 square-foot lot. $590,000

144 Pond St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,690 square-foot lot. $455,000

262 Central St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,270 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,284 square-foot lot. $430,000

72 Boxberry Lane #72 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,020 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 381,586 square-foot lot. $396,000

63 Brooks Road One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 1,566 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,137 square-foot lot. $395,000

ROCKPORT

2 Briarstone Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1968, 3,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,344 square-foot lot. $1,100,000

17 Landmark Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,265 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,731 square-foot lot. $897,500

4 Pooles Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534 square-foot lot. $600,000

29 Highview Road One-family Conventional, built in 1984, 1,254 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,295 square-foot lot. $550,000

11 White Way One-family Cottage, built in 1957, 875 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,227 square-foot lot. $488,000

ROSLINDALE

472 Hyde Park Ave. #474 Condo. $880,000

20 Clare Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,310 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,354 square-foot lot. $825,000

480 Beech St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,346 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,820 square-foot lot. $750,000

11 Ainsworth St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1906, 1,463 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,463 square-foot lot. $675,000

250 Metropolitan Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 3,178 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,550 square-foot lot. $600,000

18 Haydn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,462 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000 square-foot lot. $535,000

4044 Washington St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2006, 1,265 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,265 square-foot lot. $529,000

16 Bradfield Ave. #1 Condo Duplex, built in 1920, 1,370 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,820 square-foot lot. $451,000

ROWLEY

865 Haverhill St. One-family Antique, built in 1723, 3,498 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,780 square-foot lot. $850,000

87 Weldon Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,794 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,169 square-foot lot. $460,000

18 Fenno Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 46,818 square-foot lot. $450,000

16 Wethersfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,229 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,583 square-foot lot. $150,000

ROXBURY

1280 Washington St. #303 Condo. $1,610,000

12 Holborn St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1910, 4,416 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,700 square-foot lot. $912,000

22 Alaska St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,018 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,400 square-foot lot. $820,000

90 Wareham St. #413 Condo. $610,000

63 Moreland St. #202 Condo. $605,000

1 Quincy Place #1 Condo Semi Detachd, built in 1899, 1,398 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,398 square-foot lot. $463,000

75 Humboldt Ave. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1905, 926 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 926 square-foot lot. $395,000

SALEM

19 Barr St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1850, 2,433 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,558 square-foot lot. $737,000

8 Mead Court Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1850, 2,080 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,963 square-foot lot. $720,000

7 Union St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1858, 1,667 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,400 square-foot lot. $690,000

16 Brittania Circle #16 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000

8 Surrey Road One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,281 square-foot lot. $565,000

10 Barnes Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,710 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999 square-foot lot. $560,000

2 Nursery St. One-family Old Style, built in 1915, 1,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,992 square-foot lot. $535,000

11 Fillmore Road #13AB Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,667 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

6 Willson St. One-family Old Style, built in 1895, 1,036 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,891 square-foot lot. $415,000

11 Church St. #212 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 978 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

46 Walter St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 806 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,169 square-foot lot. $335,000

SALISBURY

5 James Court One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,800 square-foot lot. $335,000

127 N End Blvd One-family Cottage, built in 1920, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,001 square-foot lot. $300,000

135 Beach Road #B312 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 681 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $253,000

SAUGUS

15 Homeland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,430 square-foot lot. $1,115,000

4 Seagirt Ave. Two-family Townhouse, built in 1998, 2,800 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 6,926 square-foot lot. $1,050,000

2 Tanglewood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,936 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,801 square-foot lot. $906,000

9 Guild Road Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 2,271 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,443 square-foot lot. $680,000

51 Sunnyside Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 2,084 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,235 square-foot lot. $650,000

20 Felton St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,532 square-foot lot. $590,000

175 Water St. One-family Ranch, built in 1900, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,803 square-foot lot. $585,000

28 Desota St. One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,580 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,487 square-foot lot. $570,000

2506 Lewis O Gray Drive #2506 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

707 Sherwood Forest Lane #707 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,504 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

14 Makepeace St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1932, 1,036 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,966 square-foot lot. $440,000

SCITUATE

266 Gannett Road One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,994 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 158,558 square-foot lot. $1,425,000

27 Greenfield Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 2,085 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,616 square-foot lot. $1,100,000

60 New Driftway #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,378 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $975,000

14 Old Country Way One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1926, 336 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,193 square-foot lot. $920,000

16 Old Country Way One-family Ranch, built in 1926, 1,323 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,056 square-foot lot. $920,000

62 Utility Road One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,717 square-foot lot. $829,000

490 Hatherly Road One-family Split Level, built in 1959, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,619 square-foot lot. $826,000

23 Hughey Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,471 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,436 square-foot lot. $755,000

16 Gannett Pasture Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,232 square-foot lot. $749,000

25 Marshall Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1915, 1,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000 square-foot lot. $705,000

74 Branch St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $660,000

27 Pine View Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,351 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609 square-foot lot. $610,000

74 Branch St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,111 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

52 Booth Hill Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,208 square-foot lot. $599,000

170 Turner Road One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,788 square-foot lot. $539,000

SHARON

11 Beach Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,513 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,961 square-foot lot. $1,710,000

1481 Bay Road One-family Antique, built in 1730, 2,726 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,265 square-foot lot. $1,250,000

43 Bella Road One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,840 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,824 square-foot lot. $1,195,000

38 Bishop Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1976, 2,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,008 square-foot lot. $950,000

71 Furnace St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,096 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,000 square-foot lot. $945,000

22 Chase Drive One-family Contemporary, built in 1978, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,600 square-foot lot. $685,000

SHERBORN

1 Abbey Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,930 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $840,000

SHREWSBURY

27 Birch Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,446 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,901 square-foot lot. $1,250,000

5 Blackthorn Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,858 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,349 square-foot lot. $1,100,000

6 Victoria Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,780 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 91,040 square-foot lot. $1,100,000

23 Rockwell Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,886 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,206 square-foot lot. $1,070,000

52 Cherry St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 91,476 square-foot lot. $1,065,000

3 Seton Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,824 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,858 square-foot lot. $920,000

61 Trowbridge Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,048 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,814 square-foot lot. $831,000

3 Cranbrook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,092 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,140 square-foot lot. $725,000

2 Lexington Road One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,886 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,992 square-foot lot. $638,000

123 Crescent St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,116 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,988 square-foot lot. $627,500

6 Ronald Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,524 square-foot lot. $590,000

86 Harrington Farms Way #86 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,692 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $535,000

7 Carlton St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,167 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,252 square-foot lot. $525,000

167 S Quinsigamond Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1950, 3,134 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,338 square-foot lot. $520,000

67 N Quinsigamond Ave. #23 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,690 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $495,000

17 Richard Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,673 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,558 square-foot lot. $480,000

24 Gordon Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,153 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $420,000

21 Brookdale Circle #21 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $390,000

69 Clinton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,263 square-foot lot. $360,000

8 Grafton St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 667 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $242,500

10 Shrewsbury Green Drive #G Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $195,000

SOMERVILLE

28 Milton St. One-family Conventional, built in 1885, 2,929 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,528 square-foot lot. $2,800,000

88 Orchard St. One-family Conventional, built in 1898, 3,735 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,757 square-foot lot. $1,850,000

82 Conwell Ave. Three-family Decker, built in 1910, 3,144 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $1,675,000

50 Spencer Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,990 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,850 square-foot lot. $1,300,000

25 Banks St. #2 Condo Two Family, built in 1920, 1,883 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,260,000

266 Beacon St. #6 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2016, 1,425 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,235,000

4 Rose St. Two-family Decker, built in 1900, 2,072 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,870 square-foot lot. $1,195,000

42 Moore St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,930 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000 square-foot lot. $1,174,500

50 Dane St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1885, 2,110 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,974 square-foot lot. $1,065,000

2 Park Place Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,272 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,630 square-foot lot. $1,056,000

23 Cedar St. #B Condo. $1,026,000

23 Murdock St. #23B Condo Conventional, built in 2018, 1,672 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,026,000

10 Gussie Ter One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,331 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,800 square-foot lot. $1,020,000

9 Medford St. #508 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2015, 1,140 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $940,000

25 Oak St. #A Condo Decker, built in 1900, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $920,000

26 Fenwick St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 3,550 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,750 square-foot lot. $870,000

100 Jaques St. One-family, built in 1900, 1,413 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000 square-foot lot. $615,000

60 Cross St. E #332 Condo. $535,000

326 Broadway #5 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1970, 286 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $282,500

SOUTHBOROUGH

44 Presidential Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,531 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 74,488 square-foot lot. $1,500,000

10 Old Harry Road One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,422 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 179,903 square-foot lot. $1,000,000

21 Southville Road One-family Garrison, built in 1985, 2,000 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,117 square-foot lot. $799,900

16 E Main St. One-family Old Style, built in 1928, 1,837 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,390 square-foot lot. $435,500

SOUTH BOSTON

621 E 1st St. #D5 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2017, 1,939 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,950,000

93 Dresser St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,350 square-foot lot. $1,100,000

15 Sleeper St. #404 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1911, 1,127 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,127 square-foot lot. $965,000

891 E 1st St. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2018, 1,175 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $809,574

332 K St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1890, 1,353 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,353 square-foot lot. $800,000

150 Dorchester Ave. #502 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2008, 998 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 998 square-foot lot. $782,000

472 W Broadway #202 Condo. $729,000

109 Bolton St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1940, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 560 square-foot lot. $570,000

44 Mercer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 993 square-foot lot. $535,000

216 E St. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1880, 627 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 610 square-foot lot. $487,500

21 Wormwood St. #210 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 803 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 803 square-foot lot. $433,363

STONEHAM

20 Concord Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,015 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,236 square-foot lot. $1,305,000

11 Executive Drive #112 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,790 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $839,900

20-22 Victoria Lane Two-family Conventional, built in 1962, 1,800 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,456 square-foot lot. $750,000

11 Elaine Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,524 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001 square-foot lot. $742,000

3 Kays Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,092 square-foot lot. $709,000

31 Hillside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,859 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001 square-foot lot. $667,000

7 Crescent Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1928, 2,769 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001 square-foot lot. $655,000

4 Veterans Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,744 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,449 square-foot lot. $650,000

53 Summer St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,507 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000

22 Collincote St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1937, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,835 square-foot lot. $515,000

17 Butler Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1935, 1,373 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,762 square-foot lot. $475,000

100 Main St. #4 Condo. $391,000

66 Main St. #16A Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 1,105 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

129 W Wyoming Ave. #307 Condo. $225,000

300 Park Terrace Drive #307 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 450 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000

200 Park Terrace Drive #258 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 1,205 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $175,000

200 Park Terrace Drive #258 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 1,205 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $175,000

15 Pond St. Two-family Townhouse, built in 1880, 1,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,882 square-foot lot. $150,000

STOUGHTON

21 Donahue Way One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,474 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,551 square-foot lot. $770,000

79 Fitzpatrick St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 3,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,620 square-foot lot. $725,000

131 Zabrosky Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 3,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,780 square-foot lot. $685,000

46 Joyce Drive One-family Old Style, built in 1935, 1,638 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,239 square-foot lot. $620,000

12 Daly Drive Ext One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 1,412 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,500 square-foot lot. $599,900

58 Charles Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,840 square-foot lot. $540,000

159 Lowe Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,147 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,462 square-foot lot. $525,000

196 Mill St. #196 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 2,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

55 Brian Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

89 Howland Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 884 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,366 square-foot lot. $250,000

STOW

34 Meeting House Lane #211 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,197 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $348,000

SUDBURY

125 Plympton Road One-family, built in 2000, 5,069 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 64,829 square-foot lot. $2,750,000

48 Thornberry Lane One-family, built in 2000, 4,501 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 104,469 square-foot lot. $1,850,000

40 Maynard Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,096 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,185 square-foot lot. $1,400,000

11 Revolutionary Road One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,945 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,276 square-foot lot. $1,310,000

12 Stuart St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1995, 2,041 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000 square-foot lot. $1,300,000

45 Dawson Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,862 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056 square-foot lot. $893,000

107 Orchard Drive #A30 Condo. $883,650

105 Orchard Drive #A31 Condo. $858,755

104 Emery Lane #91 Condo. $813,930

106 Emery Lane #92 Condo. $813,855

32 Singletary Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,522 square-foot lot. $637,500

SWAMPSCOTT

406 Paradise Road #3R Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 2,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000

44 Essex St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,507 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,229 square-foot lot. $595,000

24 Vaughan Place One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,404 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,013 square-foot lot. $490,000

81 Middlesex Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,525 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $459,000

1 Loring Ave. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,165 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $355,000

TEWKSBURY

81 Mount Joy Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1982, 3,198 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738 square-foot lot. $893,000

11 Russell St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,216 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,625 square-foot lot. $801,000

471 Kendall Road One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,052 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272 square-foot lot. $760,000

10 Rockingham Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,140 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $681,000

1018 Chandler St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,940 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,000 square-foot lot. $660,000

37 Farmer Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,493 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $615,000

36 Carter St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,092 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,250 square-foot lot. $595,000

624 North St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,238 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,365 square-foot lot. $550,000

83 Patten Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,142 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,200 square-foot lot. $535,000

3 S Oliver St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,416 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $525,000

21 Miles Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,312 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $510,000

32 Quail Run #32 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,094 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100 square-foot lot. $468,300

80 Ballard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,277 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,669 square-foot lot. $422,000

240 Apache Way #240 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,000 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100 square-foot lot. $345,000

160 Shawsheen St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,178 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000

TOPSFIELD

27 Central St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,873 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,202 square-foot lot. $955,000

10 Surrey Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,204 square-foot lot. $850,000

TOWNSEND

60 Maplewood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,397 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,673 square-foot lot. $535,000

2 Saint James Place One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787 square-foot lot. $500,000

30 Laurelwoods Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 151,153 square-foot lot. $450,000

549 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 4,494 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,829 square-foot lot. $210,000

44 Fitchburg Road #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 689 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $75,000

UPTON

64 Knowlton Circle #64 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000

WAKEFIELD

8 Flanders Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 3,174 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,113 square-foot lot. $1,211,000

29 Orsini Drive One-family Contemporary, built in 1987, 3,683 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,212 square-foot lot. $890,000

7 Salem St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1800, 2,593 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,759 square-foot lot. $856,000

31 Preston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,854 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,846 square-foot lot. $810,000

37 W Park Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 2,217 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,979 square-foot lot. $802,000

6 Morrison Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,761 square-foot lot. $775,000

15 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 1,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,445 square-foot lot. $700,000

115 Albion St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,664 square-foot lot. $652,500

12 Raven Road #F Condo. $620,000

40 Madison Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 1,396 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,013 square-foot lot. $585,000

47 Bay State Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,015 square-foot lot. $550,000

410 Salem St. #1103 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 954 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $538,000

7 Ballister St. #417 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,165 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000

36 Nahant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 981 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,841 square-foot lot. $465,000

11-A Druid Hill Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,979 square-foot lot. $425,000

WALPOLE

18 Coach Road One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,104 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,008 square-foot lot. $800,000

265 Plimpton St. #265 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,900 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $668,000

3307 Pennington Drive #3307 Condo. $640,000

14 Sterling Lane #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

23 Charlotte Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,694 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,153 square-foot lot. $485,000

27 Eldor Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,019 square-foot lot. $485,000

859 East St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1926, 1,477 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,326 square-foot lot. $485,000

881 Main St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 821 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $234,900

WALTHAM

8 Cowasset Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,186 square-foot lot. $1,205,000

20 Marlton Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,977 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200 square-foot lot. $935,000

80 Colonial Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,918 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,713 square-foot lot. $875,000

19 Piedmont Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,757 square-foot lot. $860,000

31 Fuller St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 2,013 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998 square-foot lot. $810,000

297 Bishops Forest Drive #297 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 2,424 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000

9 Madison Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,089 square-foot lot. $710,000

132 Clocktower Drive #113 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,465 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $705,000

45 Fuller St. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001 square-foot lot. $700,000

66 Prentice St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,828 square-foot lot. $672,000

5 Floyd St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,012 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

37 Pond St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 948 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000

65 Hobbs Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,318 square-foot lot. $575,000

79 Mokema Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1935, 1,166 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,999 square-foot lot. $565,000

269 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,072 square-foot lot. $540,000

152 Ash St. One-family Old Style, built in 1870, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,849 square-foot lot. $430,000

WATERTOWN

71 Burnham St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1940, 2,150 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,295 square-foot lot. $975,000

15 Langdon Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,842 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,367 square-foot lot. $900,000

141 Coolidge Ave. #511 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,295 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000

82 Nyack St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,518 square-foot lot. $605,000

76 Duff St. #76 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $521,000

25 York Ave. Two-family Townhouse, built in 1938, 1,938 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,550 square-foot lot. $500,000

WAYLAND

303 Willow Brook Drive #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 2,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000

WELLESLEY

10 Park Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1939, 2,051 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,190 square-foot lot. $3,900,000

55 Ledgeways One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 3,951 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,255 square-foot lot. $3,070,000

91 Suffolk Road One-family Garrison, built in 1956, 4,392 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 21,305 square-foot lot. $2,850,000

49 Fieldstone Way #49 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 0 square feet, 0 rooms. $2,300,000

18 Wiswall Circle #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,732 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $975,000

96 Woodside Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1928, 708 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,995 square-foot lot. $505,000

WESTBOROUGH

16 Nottingham Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1976, 2,884 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,221 square-foot lot. $819,000

12 Simeon Howard Way #12 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,090 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $805,000

8 High St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 4,400 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,613 square-foot lot. $775,000

25 Grove St. One-family Antique, built in 1782, 1,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890 square-foot lot. $683,500

43 Bowman St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1977, 1,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,300 square-foot lot. $614,000

11307 Peters Farm Way #11307 Condo, built in 2020, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $610,000

40 Treetop Park #40 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,214 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $428,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

1 Copper Beech Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 1,980 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,111 square-foot lot. $605,000

WESTFORD

20 Misty Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,835 square-foot lot. $950,000

66 Patten Road One-family Garrison, built in 1963, 3,112 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,905 square-foot lot. $900,000

9 Sherwood Drive One-family Gambrel, built in 1968, 3,015 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,119 square-foot lot. $775,000

4 Rail Tree Ter One-family Gambrel, built in 1983, 1,706 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,996 square-foot lot. $760,000

23 Sugar Maple Lane #23 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $665,000

56 Pine Ridge Road One-family Gambrel, built in 1974, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560 square-foot lot. $610,000

20 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,886 square-foot lot. $550,000

5-B Charles Ridge Road #503 Condo. $510,000

13 Bixby Lane #13 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 2,003 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

3 Nabnasset St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,862 square-foot lot. $380,000

WESTON

189 Merriam St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,792 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,510 square-foot lot. $3,987,500

24 Bogle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,508 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,009 square-foot lot. $1,465,000

120 Radcliffe Road One-family Split Level, built in 1961, 2,068 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,000 square-foot lot. $1,400,000

WESTPORT

1779 Main Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,871 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 71,177 square-foot lot. $1,650,000

27 Stella Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,026 square-foot lot. $759,000

44-46 R Drive Three-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,664 square feet, 4 rooms, on 33,062 square-foot lot. $605,000

350 Tickle Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, on 20,000 square-foot lot. $395,000

3 Chestnut Hill Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1974, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 20,000 square-foot lot. $333,500

WEST ROXBURY

135 Wren St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,262 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,978 square-foot lot. $1,224,000

20 Kirk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,667 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,225 square-foot lot. $1,027,000

10 Schiller Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,300 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,220 square-foot lot. $950,000

11 Sherbrook St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,150 square-foot lot. $840,000

29 Farmington Road One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,804 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800 square-foot lot. $829,000

5-A Charles Park Road #5A Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,785 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,025 square-foot lot. $675,000

96 Anderer Lane #5 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,587 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,827 square-foot lot. $655,000

97 Partridge St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,950 square-foot lot. $600,000

2450 Centre St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,448 square-foot lot. $599,000

60 Baker St. One-family Ranch, built in 1925, 810 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,675 square-foot lot. $500,550

68 Bryon Road #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1955, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 625 square-foot lot. $305,000

125 Grove St. #9 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1969, 620 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 620 square-foot lot. $260,000

WESTWOOD

25 Fieldstone Road One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,790 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 49,223 square-foot lot. $2,475,000

594 Clapboardtree St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 5,437 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 86,970 square-foot lot. $2,350,000

41 Fieldstone Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,665 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,965 square-foot lot. $1,460,000

70 Abbey Road #70 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,073 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,398,863

298 Washington St. #302 Condo. $1,331,250

135 Fensview Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,742 square-foot lot. $1,200,000

WEYMOUTH

146 Pond St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1893, 1,978 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,400 square-foot lot. $850,000

85 Wainwright Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1988, 1,536 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 baths, on 10,325 square-foot lot. $718,000

49 Central St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1868, 2,146 square feet, 12 rooms, 2 baths, on 8,501 square-foot lot. $680,000

76 Southern Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,400 square-foot lot. $650,000

70 Church St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 1,418 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,731 square-foot lot. $624,000

20 Bartlett St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,617 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,400 square-foot lot. $580,000

27 Lafayette Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,573 square-foot lot. $540,000

28 Moreland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500 square-foot lot. $519,000

34 Swan Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,542 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,449 square-foot lot. $500,000

4 Peter Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,045 square-foot lot. $500,000

440 Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1928, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,820 square-foot lot. $440,000

37 Thayer Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,260 square feet, 8 rooms, 1 bath, on 5,100 square-foot lot. $428,000

137 Lambert Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,850 square-foot lot. $400,000

135 Jaffrey St. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500 square-foot lot. $399,900

272 Washington St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1868, 1,282 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,260 square-foot lot. $370,000

20 Chapman St. #302 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $342,000

159 Tall Oaks Drive #B Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000

116 Tall Oaks Drive #I Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

73 Broad Reach #T41C Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

55 Tall Oaks Drive #607 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,461

23 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1868, 1,355 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,200 square-foot lot. $270,000

665 Pleasant St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,081 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $269,588

46 Greentree Lane #21 Condo, built in 1970, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $238,000

573 Broad St. #332 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 649 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $125,000

WHITMAN

56-58 Vernon St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,792 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,457 square-foot lot. $700,000

1098 Bedford St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 837 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,295 square-foot lot. $610,000

321 Temple St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 2,933 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,577 square-foot lot. $569,900

55 Plymouth St. #38 Condo. $455,000

55 Plymouth St. #40 Condo. $455,000

879 Washington St. One-family Ranch, built in 1983, 1,221 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,162 square-foot lot. $442,500

65 Fullerton Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,430 square-foot lot. $414,900

548 Harvard St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,725 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,617 square-foot lot. $180,000

WILMINGTON

16 Washington Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,265 square-foot lot. $906,111

24 Fairview Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038 square-foot lot. $865,000

12 Olmstead Ave. One-family Gambrel, built in 1991, 1,693 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326 square-foot lot. $684,900

13 Moore St. One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,021 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,087 square-foot lot. $626,000

19 Birchwood Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056 square-foot lot. $622,000

WINCHESTER

26 Gershon Way #26 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,638 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,754,200

6 Webster St. #A Condo. $1,397,000

25 Jefferson Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 3,839 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,351 square-foot lot. $1,350,263

6 Webster St. #B Condo. $1,350,000

7 Wainwright Road #88 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 2,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,250,000

12 Albamont Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 2,413 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,916 square-foot lot. $1,025,000

32 Nathaniel Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,191 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,355 square-foot lot. $960,000

22 Grove Place #26 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 3,045 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $920,000

101 Harvard St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,147 square-foot lot. $784,000

15 Clark St. #17 Condo. $780,000

7 Conant Road #22 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $524,000

200 Swanton St. #614 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 613 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

WINTHROP

164 Somerset Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,809 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,170 square-foot lot. $855,000

180 Winthrop St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 2,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,612 square-foot lot. $850,000

21 Forrest St. #2 Condo. $570,000

45 Beal St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,473 square-foot lot. $500,008

43 Sagamore Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 769 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $405,000

1000 Governors Drive #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 782 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000

WOBURN

14 Hilltop Pkwy One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,593 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,986 square-foot lot. $1,795,000

1 Downs Court One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,278 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,612 square-foot lot. $1,445,000

12 Mishawum Road One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,080 square-foot lot. $958,000

9 Granny Smith Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,024 square-foot lot. $830,000

12 Derby Drive #72 Condo Town House, built in 0, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $789,900

16 Derby Drive #76 Condo Town House, built in 0, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $719,900

57 Lowell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,032 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500 square-foot lot. $650,000

14 Fisher Ter One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,324 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,000 square-foot lot. $597,500

15 Virginia Ave. #15 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,145 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $548,000

1 Main St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 2,261 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $534,000

27 Arlington Road #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

WRENTHAM

25 Welcome Lane One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 2,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,888 square-foot lot. $950,000

35 Weber Farm Road #35 Condo. $818,838

21 Weber Farm Road #21 Condo. $816,038

390 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 3,546 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120 square-foot lot. $780,000

80 Jennifer Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,867 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,494 square-foot lot. $775,000

35 Blake Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000 square-foot lot. $551,000

17 Cypress Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,619 square-foot lot. $380,000

540 Franklin St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,044 square-foot lot. $357,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]