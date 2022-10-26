Recent home sales in Greater Boston (Oct. 26)

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
ABINGTON
209 Centre Ave. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1880, 4,181 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,356 square-foot lot. $675,000
366 Washington St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1831, 3,320 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,216 square-foot lot. $595,000
61 Bayberry Road One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,896 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,454 square-foot lot. $500,000
23 Jefferson St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,356 square-foot lot. $390,000
80 Bay State Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,871 square-foot lot. $360,000
68 Washington St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,049 square-foot lot. $345,000
3 Kingswood Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 943 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
ACTON
74 Esterbrook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 109,185 square-foot lot. $1,495,000
5 Hatch Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,858 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,401 square-foot lot. $865,000
63 Piper Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 2,390 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,246 square-foot lot. $760,000
404 Arlington St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,500 square-foot lot. $617,000
169 Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,523 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,685 square-foot lot. $575,000
6 Beth Circle #6 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,180 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000
539 Old Stone Brk #539 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,176 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
384 Great Road #B203 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 770 square feet, 0 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $190,000
ALLSTON
20 Penniman Road #301 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2018, 1,009 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $845,000
59 Brainerd Road #606 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1988, 815 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 815 square-foot lot. $600,000
1161 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 826 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 826 square-foot lot. $495,000
2-4 Sinclair Road #102 Condo. $202,900
AMESBURY
465 Main St. One-family Split Level, built in 1979, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,340 square-foot lot. $1,750,000
11 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,336 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,884 square-foot lot. $870,000
1 Rocky Hill Road One-family Conventional, built in 1850, 1,873 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,636 square-foot lot. $775,000
13 Atlantic Vw #13 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,310 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $735,000
50 Prospect St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,645 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,130 square-foot lot. $620,000
133 Haverhill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1980, 1,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,200 square-foot lot. $540,000
239 Elm St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1967, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,584 square-foot lot. $475,000
31 High St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1850, 2,167 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,720 square-foot lot. $360,000
ANDOVER
2 Harper Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,084 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,613 square-foot lot. $1,475,000
8 Rutgers Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,653 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,908 square-foot lot. $995,000
12 Stevens Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,643 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,144 square-foot lot. $955,000
28 William St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 2,907 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,049 square-foot lot. $915,000
15 Mohawk Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 2,506 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,369 square-foot lot. $910,000
3 Will O Way One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,167 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,564 square-foot lot. $850,000
7 Brady Loop One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,990 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,518 square-foot lot. $770,000
17 Noel Road One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,427 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,994 square-foot lot. $765,000
174 Haverhill St. #328 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,135 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $432,500
1100 Spring Valley Drive #B Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $409,900
1 Francis Drive #202 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $405,000
14 Longwood Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 1,017 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000
ARLINGTON
414 Ridge St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 2,386 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,093 square-foot lot. $1,600,000
9 Hazel Ter One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,181 square-foot lot. $1,585,000
19 Perkins St. One-family Garrison, built in 1938, 2,291 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,247 square-foot lot. $1,450,000
44-44A Magnolia St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1924, 2,200 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999 square-foot lot. $1,272,000
24 Fountain Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,766 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,726 square-foot lot. $1,200,000
8 Alpine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,410 square-foot lot. $1,200,000
43 Beacon St. #43 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,214 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,155,000
58 Exeter St. #58 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,130,000
171 Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,823 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,329 square-foot lot. $1,060,000
84 Marathon St. #84 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,799 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000
94 Appleton St. #94 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,505 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths. $840,000
335 Lake St. One-family Tudor, built in 1925, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,402 square-foot lot. $833,000
110 Paul Revere Road #110 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,985 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $810,000
30-32 Varnum St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1912, 1,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $802,500
66 Tufts St. #66 Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 1,821 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $705,000
34 Hamilton Road #305 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,194 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $699,000
34 Dow Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1917, 1,519 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501 square-foot lot. $650,678
34 Dow Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1917, 1,519 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501 square-foot lot. $640,000
38 Beacon St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 836 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $590,000
114 Pleasant St. #G2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 987 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $535,000
ASHLAND
66 Lantern Way #66 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2018, 2,270 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $800,000
93 Cedar St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,528 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609 square-foot lot. $615,000
11 Eliot Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890 square-foot lot. $460,000
11 Mountain Gate Road #11 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $435,101
87 Voyagers Lane #87 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
AYER
12 Douglas Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,734 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,460 square-foot lot. $650,000
21 Shaker Road #21 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,494 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,815 square-foot lot. $517,000
81-83 Willard St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1940, 1,872 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019 square-foot lot. $482,000
42 Pleasant St. #A Condo. $432,970
50 E Main St. #50 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 1,863 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,651 square-foot lot. $315,000
BEDFORD
31 Buehler Road One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,185 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,903 square-foot lot. $1,650,000
14 Glenridge Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,447 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,348 square-foot lot. $1,250,000
3 Fern Way One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 1,691 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,405 square-foot lot. $1,157,000
1 Noreen Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,572 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,376 square-foot lot. $760,000
9-11 Marion Road Two-family Duplex, built in 1959, 1,608 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,708 square-foot lot. $550,000
BELLINGHAM
40 Whitehall Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,515 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,935 square-foot lot. $625,000
17 Hilltop Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,958 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,014 square-foot lot. $585,000
37 Mohawk Path One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,827 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000 square-foot lot. $549,900
20 Carryville Xing #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $480,000
41 Pearl St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,011 square-foot lot. $453,000
441 Hartford Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,235 square-foot lot. $410,000
65 N Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,136 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,484 square-foot lot. $410,000
906 Village Lane #906 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $389,500
90 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,682 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,000 square-foot lot. $360,000
79 Maple St. One-family Old Style, built in 1755, 1,847 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 224,334 square-foot lot. $300,000
110 Maple Brook Road #110 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,250 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $220,000
BELMONT
14-16 King St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1927, 2,631 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500 square-foot lot. $1,927,000
38 Cottage St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1906, 2,344 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,333 square-foot lot. $900,000
16 Leslie Road #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,301 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $825,000
20 Moraine St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $569,900
BERLIN
21 Campbell Road #52 Condo. $702,000
8 Summer Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 122,253 square-foot lot. $691,900
81 Peach Hill Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,337 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 163,200 square-foot lot. $555,000
94 Brook Lane #94 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,932 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $526,100
BEVERLY
11 Doane Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,998 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,570 square-foot lot. $810,000
8 Roy Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,912 square-foot lot. $777,000
4 Medford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,818 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,600 square-foot lot. $661,000
24 Franklin Place Two-family Two Family, built in 1985, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,520 square-foot lot. $535,900
8 Prospect St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,875 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,775 square-foot lot. $500,000
40 W Dane St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 685 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000
348 Rantoul St. #303 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,054 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000
BILLERICA
4 Zackney Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,251 square-foot lot. $1,000,000
4 Sugar Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,125 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,992 square-foot lot. $865,000
7 Kenwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,534 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,702 square-foot lot. $750,000
7 Homestead Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1976, 2,198 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,005 square-foot lot. $725,000
2 Arakelian Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,014 square-foot lot. $625,100
3 Apple St. One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 2,785 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,425 square-foot lot. $580,000
12 Boston Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1952, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,580 square-foot lot. $575,000
54 Dyer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,189 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,492 square-foot lot. $555,000
16 Putnam Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,742 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000 square-foot lot. $550,000
44 Great Elm Road One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 2,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $525,000
17 Woodbury Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,400 square-foot lot. $500,000
8 Dustin Young Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500 square-foot lot. $480,000
409 Middlesex Tpke One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000 square-foot lot. $475,000
1 Keneson St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1932, 1,320 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,635 square-foot lot. $460,000
81 Salem Road #73 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,029 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 baths. $287,900
BOLTON
165 W Berlin Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 2010, 3,421 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 227,383 square-foot lot. $1,300,000
155 Berlin Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,054 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 102,671 square-foot lot. $982,000
238 Berlin Road One-family Ranch, built in 1968, 1,458 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 baths, on 52,272 square-foot lot. $605,000
BOSTON
98 Mount Vernon St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1890, 4,957 square feet, 17 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,225 square-foot lot. $7,750,000
88 Beacon St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 3,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 3,857 square-foot lot. $6,900,000
50 Beacon St. #5 Condo. $6,750,000
1 Dalton St. #2801 Condo High-Rise, built in 2015, 2,630 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $5,855,000
300 Pier 4 Blvd #6D Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2017, 2,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $5,300,000
20 Rowes Wharf #710 Condo High-Rise, built in 1987, 1,870 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,870 square-foot lot. $4,500,000
20 Charles River Sq One-family Row-Middle, built in 1899, 2,983 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 990 square-foot lot. $3,850,000
1 Avery St. #PH1A Condo High-Rise, built in 2000, 2,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,229 square-foot lot. $3,700,000
110 Sudbury St. #3905 Condo. $3,250,000
34 Church St. One-family Row-End, built in 1868, 2,148 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,500 square-foot lot. $2,862,500
100 Belvidere St. #7D Condo High-Rise, built in 2001, 1,493 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,493 square-foot lot. $2,575,000
20 Isabella St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 1,746 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,220,000
27 Chestnut St. #1B27 Condo. $1,725,000
500 Atlantic Ave. #18C Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 1,132 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,132 square-foot lot. $1,522,500
280 Beacon St. #23 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1930, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,094 square-foot lot. $1,465,000
80 Broad St. #305 Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 604 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 604 square-foot lot. $1,450,000
21 Everett Ave. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,290,000
180 Commonwealth Ave. #14 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1925, 1,035 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,035 square-foot lot. $1,200,000
537-539 E 2nd St. #301 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2019, 1,253 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000
2-1/2 Battery Wharf #4301 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2008, 1,149 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,149 square-foot lot. $1,170,000
88 Waltham St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 827 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 827 square-foot lot. $1,125,000
75 Fulton St. #21 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,115 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,115 square-foot lot. $1,050,000
8 Hackensack Road. $1,000,000
2-A Wellington St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1885, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,060 square-foot lot. $850,000
15 Follen St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 770 square-foot lot. $825,000
1597 Washington St. #606 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2000, 717 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 717 square-foot lot. $820,000
21 Father Francis Gilday St. #507 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2006, 1,138 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,138 square-foot lot. $820,000
151 Tremont St. #7S Condo High-Rise, built in 1968, 735 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 735 square-foot lot. $758,000
65 E India Row #11H Condo High-Rise, built in 1970, 879 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 879 square-foot lot. $654,000
234 Causeway St. #921 Condo High-Rise, built in 1899, 675 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 675 square-foot lot. $630,000
14-16 Henchman St. #4M Condo Row-End, built in 1904, 584 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 584 square-foot lot. $615,000
138 Trenton St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1900, 664 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $579,000
59 W Cedar St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 550 square-foot lot. $525,000
35 Queensberry St. #20 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1899, 508 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 508 square-foot lot. $509,000
326-328 Commercial St. #33 Condo Row-End, built in 1896, 461 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 461 square-foot lot. $505,000
BOXBOROUGH
185 Tokatawan Spring Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,662 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,291 square-foot lot. $1,345,000
520 Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,469 square-foot lot. $975,000
BOXFORD
9 Silvermine Road One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 3,167 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 158,558 square-foot lot. $1,750,000
26 Arrowhead Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 4,108 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 101,059 square-foot lot. $1,698,000
24 Whitney Road One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,148 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 107,593 square-foot lot. $1,075,000
6 Foster St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1994, 2,269 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 236,531 square-foot lot. $899,900
161 Spofford Road One-family Antique, built in 1702, 3,819 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 89,734 square-foot lot. $880,000
161 Spofford Road One-family Antique, built in 1702, 3,819 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 89,734 square-foot lot. $880,000
391 Ipswich Road One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,556 square-foot lot. $880,000
2 King George Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 3,431 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 104,544 square-foot lot. $844,000
BRAINTREE
187 Hawthorn Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 2,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,059 square-foot lot. $860,000
31 Parkside Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,868 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,322 square-foot lot. $850,000
418 John Mahar Hwy #404 Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,600 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $668,000
15 Boscobel St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1987, 2,100 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,009 square-foot lot. $650,000
25 Linden St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,928 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,451 square-foot lot. $600,000
45 Norfolk Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,857 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,983 square-foot lot. $590,000
5 Vine St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,751 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,496 square-foot lot. $557,000
255 Allerton Commons Lane #255 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $526,000
21 Wilmarth Road One-family Old Style, built in 1921, 1,782 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,187 square-foot lot. $510,000
208 Middle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,710 square-foot lot. $500,000
16 Royal Lake Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000
240 Allerton Commons Lane #240 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,105 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
49 Vinedale Road One-family Camp/Cabin, built in 1923, 690 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,759 square-foot lot. $350,000
25 Woodsum Drive #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 803 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
BRIDGEWATER
45 Cedar Crest Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,816 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,578 square-foot lot. $950,000
130 Grange Park One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,200 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,816 square-foot lot. $835,000
6 Bramblewood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,146 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,579 square-foot lot. $725,000
520 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,948 square-foot lot. $680,000
102 Walnut St. One-family Antique, built in 1720, 2,444 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,000 square-foot lot. $664,000
569 East St. Two-family, built in 1932, 2,260 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,300 square-foot lot. $425,000
126 East St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,750 square-foot lot. $400,000
35 Edge Hill Drive #35 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
44 Old Forge Road #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 704 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $249,900
180 Main St. #A23 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $231,000
BRIGHTON
24 Selkirk Road #3 Condo. $1,500,000
47 Claymoss Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,670 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500 square-foot lot. $906,000
50-56 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #503 Condo. $650,000
50-56 Leo M Birmingham Pkwy #403 Condo. $640,000
189 Chestnut Hill Ave. #6 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1930, 520 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 520 square-foot lot. $400,000
164 Strathmore Road #28 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1910, 552 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 552 square-foot lot. $360,000
BROCKTON
21 Irvington St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,564 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,439 square-foot lot. $749,900
79 Briarcliff Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 2,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,865 square-foot lot. $709,000
90 Cherry St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1925, 4,326 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,401 square-foot lot. $691,640
34 Riverview St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 3,694 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,398 square-foot lot. $615,000
517 Summer St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,861 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,598 square-foot lot. $615,000
46 Earle St.. $599,900
110 Clinton St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1872, 2,528 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,135 square-foot lot. $585,000
24 Sprague St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,904 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,126 square-foot lot. $555,000
36 Hovenden Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 2004, 1,860 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,448 square-foot lot. $549,900
74 Rockland Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1956, 1,870 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,111 square-foot lot. $545,000
102 Bigney Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001 square-foot lot. $515,000
70 Waldo St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,247 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,840 square-foot lot. $470,000
146 N Quincy St. One-family Ranch, built in 1930, 1,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000 square-foot lot. $444,000
309 Southfield Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1971, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,581 square-foot lot. $442,000
84 Oak St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,204 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,095 square-foot lot. $435,000
11 Bernard Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,759 square-foot lot. $430,000
135 Cambo St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,292 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,476 square-foot lot. $430,000
128 East St. One-family Split Level, built in 1974, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,916 square-foot lot. $409,000
56 Myrtle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,014 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,593 square-foot lot. $407,000
21 Fred St. One-family Split Level, built in 1988, 1,496 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,139 square-foot lot. $400,000
55 Lisa Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,156 square-foot lot. $395,000
60 Sterling Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,011 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,866 square-foot lot. $360,000
71 Hollis St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,211 square-foot lot. $360,000
122 Elsie Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,491 square-foot lot. $340,000
41 Lookoff St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1940, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,619 square-foot lot. $340,000
101 Forest Ave. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1902, 3,120 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,048 square-foot lot. $325,000
196 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,776 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,868 square-foot lot. $305,550
74 Packard Way One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 860 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,945 square-foot lot. $290,000
120 Coventry Circle #120 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $289,000
118 Oak Lane #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $247,500
221 Oak St. #8-24 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $236,500
433 W Elm St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $158,000
685 Oak St. #22-3 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 597 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $146,000
BROOKLINE
30 Clinton Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 2,048 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,533 square-foot lot. $2,950,000
91 Lagrange St. One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 2,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,394 square-foot lot. $1,800,000
1265 Beacon St. #801 Condo High-Rise, built in 1984, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,325,000
629 Hammond St. #W106 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2008, 1,534 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000
323 Boylston St. #601 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2005, 1,498 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,190,000
8 Hackensack Road One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,747 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,896 square-foot lot. $1,000,000
16 Addington Road #36 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1967, 1,074 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000
17 Monmouth Court #6 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1945, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $647,000
23 Englewood Ave. #6 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1945, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $510,000
8 Olmsted Road #3 Condo Decker, built in 2011, 1,234 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $372,932
BURLINGTON
8 Erin Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,891 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 38,468 square-foot lot. $1,325,000
11 Moss St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,182 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 25,500 square-foot lot. $1,235,000
16 Thomas St. One-family Garrison, built in 1953, 2,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $925,000
40 Harriett Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1927, 2,592 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,500 square-foot lot. $860,000
10 Cranberry Lane #10 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,626 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $807,500
67 Macon Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500 square-foot lot. $750,000
8 Paul St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,706 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $740,000
2 Rita Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,151 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,100 square-foot lot. $675,000
4 Murray Ave. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 1,815 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $638,600
73 Muller Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,826 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,781 square-foot lot. $625,000
CAMBRIDGE
3 Gerrys Landing Road One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 9,967 square feet, 14 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 64,396 square-foot lot. $11,750,000
8 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1897, 5,755 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 9 baths, on 8,107 square-foot lot. $7,200,000
8 Whittier St. One-family Colonial, built in 1902, 2,814 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,990 square-foot lot. $2,750,000
8 Van Norden St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1894, 2,299 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,959 square-foot lot. $2,475,000
1663 Cambridge St. #1 Condo Two Story, built in 1925, 1,330 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,275,000
168-170 Webster Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1886, 1,796 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,782 square-foot lot. $1,200,000
47 Cameron Ave. #1 Condo. $1,000,000
51 Jackson St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,295 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600 square-foot lot. $969,000
73-75 School St. #2 Condo. $850,000
1 Stearns St. #1 Condo Family Flat, built in 1911, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $840,000
71 Fulkerson St. #111 Condo. $785,000
173 Pleasant St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,025 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $773,015
47 Cameron Ave. #3 Condo. $750,000
8-12 Museum Way #1003 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 811 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $715,000
38 Linnaean St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $586,000
217 Putnam Ave. #227 Condo. $185,000
CANTON
129 Indian Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,862 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560 square-foot lot. $705,000
17 Walnut Knls One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,674 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,230 square-foot lot. $675,000
4 Manitou Road One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,691 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,752 square-foot lot. $649,500
Lake Road. $649,500
21 Randolph St. One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,684 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000 square-foot lot. $645,000
266 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 1,204 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,388 square-foot lot. $620,000
2239 Washington St. #108 Condo. $563,800
34 Farm St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,094 square-foot lot. $530,000
84 Walpole St. #1C Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000
23 Evergreen Circle #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,239 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
90 Neponset St. #804 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 589 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $190,000
CARVER
27 Myles Standish Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 3,856 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,293 square-foot lot. $800,000
54 Woodhaven St. One-family Split Level, built in 1979, 1,792 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965 square-foot lot. $527,000
65 High St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 52,272 square-foot lot. $449,900
CHARLESTOWN
58 Baldwin St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1855, 2,595 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,540 square-foot lot. $2,100,000
28 Auburn St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1875, 2,032 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,894 square-foot lot. $1,975,000
84 Constitution Road #84 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,804 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,572,500
16 Union St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1875, 1,201 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000
42 8th St. #1507 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 1,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $915,000
65 Chelsea St. #404 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2000, 1,210 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $905,000
73 Main St. #7 Condo Row-End, built in 1880, 510 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $470,000
CHELMSFORD
6 Wedgewood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,108 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 273,557 square-foot lot. $875,000
17 Westchester Road One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,930 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,817 square-foot lot. $810,000
37 Abbott Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609 square-foot lot. $710,000
54 Park Road One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,872 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,064 square-foot lot. $640,000
317 Old Westford Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,161 square-foot lot. $630,000
6 8th Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,550 square-foot lot. $630,000
65 School St. One-family Split Level, built in 1961, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,068 square-foot lot. $599,000
103 Billerica Road #103 Condo. $594,900
17 Balsam Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1972, 1,140 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,510 square-foot lot. $575,000
48 Lamplighter Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,212 square-foot lot. $550,000
24 Moore St. One-family Conventional, built in 1924, 2,163 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480 square-foot lot. $500,000
16-A Rivermeadow Drive #16A Condo Duplex, built in 1981, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,500
255 North Road #125 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,755 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $445,000
13 Scotty Hollow Drive #A Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,126 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
915 Wellman Ave. #915 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,225 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $417,000
427 Wellman Ave. #427 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
174 Tyngsboro Road #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 642 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $180,000
CHELSEA
54 Palmer St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,574 square-foot lot. $640,000
39 Heard St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,902 square-foot lot. $610,000
25 2nd St. #206 Condo. $589,000
25 2nd St. #207 Condo. $579,000
25 2nd St. #301 Condo. $579,000
93 Parker St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,807 square-foot lot. $535,000
25 2nd St. #404 Condo. $469,000
124 Addison St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
25 2nd St. #202 Condo. $248,000
CONCORD
462 Thoreau St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 3,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 33,522 square-foot lot. $2,280,000
86 Shagbark Road One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,915 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000 square-foot lot. $950,000
151 Peter Spring Road One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,705 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436 square-foot lot. $926,000
95 Conant St. #304 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,814 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $810,000
44 Old Bridge Road One-family Old Style, built in 1896, 1,863 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,307 square-foot lot. $765,000
DANVERS
37 Winthrop St. Ext One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,829 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431 square-foot lot. $985,000
26 N Shetland Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,230 square-foot lot. $930,000
15 Chestnut St. One-family Old Style, built in 1924, 1,541 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,744 square-foot lot. $810,000
5 Lakeview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,444 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,100 square-foot lot. $800,000
9 Congress Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 2,132 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,850 square-foot lot. $800,000
113 Pine St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,596 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,610 square-foot lot. $760,000
13 Thomas Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1977, 2,165 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,480 square-foot lot. $750,000
18 Ledgewood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,241 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,403 square-foot lot. $749,000
56 Centre St. #18 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,564 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000
82 Sylvan St. #3 Condo. $635,000
67 Lawrence St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,138 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $615,000
60 Water St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1829, 2,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,146 square-foot lot. $575,000
33 Central Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1940, 1,798 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,467 square-foot lot. $528,000
320 Newbury St. #803 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,312 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $424,000
2 Mcdewell Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 673 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000
94 Ash St. Two-family Townhouse, built in 2021, 5,396 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 20,789 square-foot lot. $305,000
DEDHAM
15 Hale Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 6,408 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 179,828 square-foot lot. $4,000,000
49 Reed St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,771 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,114 square-foot lot. $970,000
32 Fay Road One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 2,300 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,295 square-foot lot. $825,000
81 Maple Place One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500 square-foot lot. $650,000
125 Colwell Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,927 square-foot lot. $649,000
87 Maple Place One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500 square-foot lot. $550,000
40 Riverside Drive One-family Conventional, built in 1938, 1,920 square feet, 5 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,365 square-foot lot. $196,132
DORCHESTER
6 Duncan St. Three-family Decker, built in 2002, 3,972 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,485 square-foot lot. $1,500,000
78 Sydney St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,117 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,951 square-foot lot. $1,125,000
18 Morrill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,335 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,120 square-foot lot. $1,075,000
66-68 Oakton Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1925, 2,296 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,627 square-foot lot. $1,025,000
20 Thornley St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1890, 2,594 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,652 square-foot lot. $965,000
86-88 Bernard St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1890, 4,590 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,341 square-foot lot. $900,000
14 Snowden Way One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,800 square-foot lot. $842,000
40 Spring Garden St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,320 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,050 square-foot lot. $838,000
2 Shenandoah St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,214 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,736 square-foot lot. $805,000
23 Eastman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,927 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,757 square-foot lot. $739,900
13 Mckone St. #2 Condo. $720,000
31 Rosedale St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,689 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,039 square-foot lot. $690,000
12 Bloomington St. #2 Condo. $675,000
12 Juliette St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1910, 898 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 898 square-foot lot. $560,000
31 Fuller St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,411 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250 square-foot lot. $555,000
25 Patterson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,216 square-foot lot. $503,500
55 King St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1920, 1,035 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,035 square-foot lot. $485,000
2 Howe Ter #6 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,506 square-foot lot. $455,000
440 Adams St. #4 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1940, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 748 square-foot lot. $435,000
DOVER
4 Picardy Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 3,686 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,037 square-foot lot. $895,000
DUXBURY
224 Franklin St. One-family Gambrel, built in 1950, 2,042 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,307 square-foot lot. $800,000
EAST BOSTON
221 Trenton St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1900, 3,113 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,799 square-foot lot. $885,000
18-20 Crestway Road #2 Condo. $835,000
205 Maverick St. #306 Condo. $739,900
10 Noble Court One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 920 square-foot lot. $733,000
136 Coleridge St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 1,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,875 square-foot lot. $719,000
18 Crestway Road #3 Condo. $618,000
151 Chelsea St. Three-family Decker, built in 1910, 2,778 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,000 square-foot lot. $500,000
42 W Eagle St. #1B Condo. $443,000
150 Orleans St. #501 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1920, 575 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 575 square-foot lot. $405,000
267 Lexington St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 476 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 476 square-foot lot. $335,000
396 Meridian St. #3 Condo Row-End, built in 1910, 747 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 747 square-foot lot. $270,000
205 Maverick St. #311 Condo. $269,200
197 Maverick St. #207 Condo. $250,200
205 Maverick St. #202 Condo. $240,800
EAST BRIDGEWATER
146 Pine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 3,132 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 135,472 square-foot lot. $739,100
12 Marvill Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 1,650 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,718 square-foot lot. $560,000
30 Browns Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1988, 1,276 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,026 square-foot lot. $545,000
465 Highland St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,392 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560 square-foot lot. $505,000
5 Carina Way One-family Ranch, built in 2008, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,905 square-foot lot. $490,000
EASTON
37 Gilmore Road One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,382 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,506 square-foot lot. $850,000
345 Depot St. One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 2,728 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 231,304 square-foot lot. $800,000
14 Columbus Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,325 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,720 square-foot lot. $675,000
95 Church St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,846 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,561 square-foot lot. $549,900
84 Highland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,162 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,522 square-foot lot. $530,000
92 Black Brook Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 1,132 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,500 square-foot lot. $515,000
423 Turnpike St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,148 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000 square-foot lot. $450,000
30 Baldwin St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890 square-foot lot. $445,000
286 Depot St. One-family Ranch, built in 1930, 1,068 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,800 square-foot lot. $360,000
41 Foundry St. #21-2 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,024 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $293,000
9 Adam St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,052 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $253,000
EVERETT
31 Morris St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 2,903 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,350 square-foot lot. $915,000
138 Dartmouth St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,334 square-foot lot. $625,000
58 Robin St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,687 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,735 square-foot lot. $452,000
12 Gledhill Ave. #B Condo. $280,000
15 Staples Ave. #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 722 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000
FOXBOROUGH
15 Bourne Road One-family Ranch, built in 1984, 1,287 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000 square-foot lot. $675,000
17 Glenwood Ave. #D Condo. $644,900
111 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,309 square-foot lot. $510,000
120 Mechanic St. One-family Conventional, built in 1939, 1,757 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,419 square-foot lot. $479,900
157 Chestnut St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,182 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
FRAMINGHAM
99 Winch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 3,364 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 64,987 square-foot lot. $1,140,000
80 Oxbow Road #80 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $790,000
19 Hickory Hill Lane One-family Garrison, built in 1971, 2,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,025 square-foot lot. $780,000
3 Chesterfield St. One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,012 square-foot lot. $710,000
10 Stanley Drive One-family Split Level, built in 2014, 1,424 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,998 square-foot lot. $690,000
1 Murray Hill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,497 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,427 square-foot lot. $675,000
12 Lindbergh Road One-family Conventional, built in 1867, 1,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,194 square-foot lot. $650,000
152 Edmands Road One-family Conventional, built in 1887, 2,235 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,736 square-foot lot. $630,000
552 Brook St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,422 square-foot lot. $615,000
40 Jean St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,822 square-foot lot. $600,000
240 Belknap Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,046 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,381 square-foot lot. $585,000
57 Donna Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1956, 1,967 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,970 square-foot lot. $560,000
694 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 1,370 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,409 square-foot lot. $560,000
2 Temi Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,527 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,952 square-foot lot. $550,000
33 Wood Ter One-family Conventional, built in 1937, 1,891 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,798 square-foot lot. $550,000
31 Eden Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,997 square-foot lot. $530,000
14 Lilian Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 991 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,044 square-foot lot. $505,000
25 Chautauqua Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,098 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,217 square-foot lot. $500,000
43 Willis Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,876 square-foot lot. $410,000
1321 Worcester Road #106 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1967, 740 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $240,000
FRANKLIN
138 Brookview Road #138 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,404 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $750,000
36 Jordan Road One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,543 square-foot lot. $725,000
226 Conlyn Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,261 square-foot lot. $634,000
461 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,546 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,297 square-foot lot. $610,000
27 Marvin Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,930 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,895 square-foot lot. $550,000
237 Daniels St. One-family Split Level, built in 1964, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,098 square-foot lot. $500,000
8 Winter St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,579 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,854 square-foot lot. $402,100
42 Washington St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1922, 1,318 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,395 square-foot lot. $380,000
30 Benjamin Landing Lane #30 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 983 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
69 Cottage St. #69 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 743 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $230,000
69 Milliken Ave. #2A Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 834 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $230,000
FREETOWN
4 Abraham Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,482 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,511 square-foot lot. $475,000
102 Richmond Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,333 square-foot lot. $325,000
43 County Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1742, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890 square-foot lot. $175,000
GEORGETOWN
355-R Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,436 square-foot lot. $692,500
8 Andover St. One-family Conventional, built in 1830, 1,735 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,662 square-foot lot. $510,000
GLOUCESTER
15 Long Beach Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1991, 4,148 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,017 square-foot lot. $3,800,000
4 Raven Lane #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 2,488 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,560,000
11 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1652, 2,776 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 104,980 square-foot lot. $1,400,000
67 Hesperus Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,796 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,900 square-foot lot. $955,000
1 Sayward St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,624 square feet, 0 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,858 square-foot lot. $815,000
15 Harriett Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1979, 1,942 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,132 square-foot lot. $750,000
5 Babson St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,710 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000
15 Highland St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,600 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000
1099 Washington St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1841, 1,898 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,360 square-foot lot. $525,000
116 Concord St. One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 806 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,895 square-foot lot. $475,000
6 Harvard St. One-family Conventional, built in 1886, 1,013 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,695 square-foot lot. $445,000
24 Reservoir Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1979, 3,369 square feet, 0 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,472 square-foot lot. $355,000
24 Cobblestone Lane #402 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000
274 Main St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 658 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $259,000
17 Cleveland Place #7 Condo. $245,000
27 Reynard St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,182 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 273,992 square-foot lot. $100,000
27 Reynard St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,182 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 273,992 square-foot lot. $100,000
27 Reynard St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,182 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 273,992 square-foot lot. $100,000
GRAFTON
118-1/2 Old Westboro Road One-family Colonial, built in 1830, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 78,844 square-foot lot. $460,000
42 Oak St. One-family Split Level, built in 1996, 1,164 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068 square-foot lot. $425,000
5 Warren St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712 square-foot lot. $415,000
70 Westboro Road One-family Conventional, built in 1948, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019 square-foot lot. $413,565
125 Keith Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 1,536 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 75,794 square-foot lot. $386,350
53 Church St. #53 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $344,400
83 Keith Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272 square-foot lot. $258,000
GROVELAND
42 7 Star Road One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,000 square-foot lot. $585,000
HALIFAX
35 White Island Road One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 1,872 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,688 square-foot lot. $575,000
173 Holmes St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,549 square-foot lot. $510,000
62 Furnace St. One-family Antique, built in 1770, 2,945 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 159,363 square-foot lot. $415,000
615 Twin Lakes Drive #615 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
HAMILTON
83 Fox Run Road One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 2,640 square feet, 0 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,081 square-foot lot. $900,000
19 Norman Road One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,640 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019 square-foot lot. $775,000
118 Woodbury St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,368 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,681 square-foot lot. $760,000
128 Linden St. One-family Split Level, built in 1956, 1,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,619 square-foot lot. $705,000
HANOVER
54 Absolom Way One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,909 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,895 square-foot lot. $955,000
7 Longwood Lane #7 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 2,247 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $810,000
662 Webster St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,013 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,620 square-foot lot. $760,000
176 Washington St. One-family Antique, built in 1840, 2,648 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,136 square-foot lot. $715,000
58 Hemlock Circle #58 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $715,000
321 Ponderosa Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 1,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056 square-foot lot. $478,650
HANSON
195 Pleasant St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1855, 2,645 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787 square-foot lot. $675,000
45 Lance Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1971, 996 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,400 square-foot lot. $499,000
146 Milford St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 890 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800 square-foot lot. $338,000
HAVERHILL
1 Nellie Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,166 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001 square-foot lot. $816,000
84 Lakeview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 3,940 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,098 square-foot lot. $710,000
70 Kenoza St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,966 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,590 square-foot lot. $670,000
13-15 Davis St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1913, 3,283 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,701 square-foot lot. $615,000
176 Summer St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,360 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,440 square-foot lot. $610,000
5 S Lincoln St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,923 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,278 square-foot lot. $500,000
4 Brickett Hill Circle #4 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,919 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $480,000
221 Monument St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,835 square-foot lot. $460,000
5 Carrington Way #5 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $452,500
79 Rosemary Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1984, 1,840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,232 square-foot lot. $425,000
26 Fairmount Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001 square-foot lot. $409,000
84 S Kimball St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,100 square-foot lot. $400,000
25 Hillside Ave.. $350,000
68 Casablanca Court #68 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,103 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
293 Concord St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1979, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,920 square-foot lot. $293,000
HINGHAM
15 Westmoreland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,764 square-foot lot. $2,061,449
45 Popes Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 5,691 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,436 square-foot lot. $1,700,000
162 Stayner Drive #162 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,153 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000
29 S Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,912 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,854 square-foot lot. $1,195,000
9 Hancock Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500 square-foot lot. $850,000
59 Cushing St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,586 square-foot lot. $649,900
HOLBROOK
44 Norfolk Road One-family Ranch, built in 1947, 3,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,299 square-foot lot. $545,000
68 W Shore Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1956, 1,501 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,000 square-foot lot. $499,000
9 Bagley Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $440,000
10 Clover Road One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 640 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $294,000
HOLLISTON
83 Mohawk Path One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 4,316 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,325 square-foot lot. $1,290,000
59 Stonybrook Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1975, 2,646 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,818 square-foot lot. $812,000
HOPKINTON
15 Fawn Ridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 6,198 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 51,414 square-foot lot. $2,226,000
77 South St. #4 Condo. $2,098,000
77 South St. #5 Condo. $2,098,000
77 South St. #6 Condo. $2,098,000
60 Greenwood Road One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,459 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 48,587 square-foot lot. $1,610,000
157 Lumber St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,789 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,002 square-foot lot. $1,110,000
27 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,886 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,002 square-foot lot. $780,000
9 Valleywood Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1985, 1,531 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 61,437 square-foot lot. $700,000
4 Morningside Lane #4 Condo, built in 2016, 1,570 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $695,000
30 Chamberlain St. One-family Old Style, built in 1945, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 217,787 square-foot lot. $670,000
24 Amherst Road One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,546 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,534 square-foot lot. $660,000
33 Forest Lane #33 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,895 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $558,000
5 Pinecrest Vlg #5 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,160 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,900
HUDSON
7 Falls Brook Road One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,652 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,920 square-foot lot. $800,000
155 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,418 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,209 square-foot lot. $558,500
36 Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,813 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,073 square-foot lot. $522,000
3 Zina Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000 square-foot lot. $460,000
1 Eaton Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,295 square-foot lot. $422,500
59 Brook St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1986, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,120 square-foot lot. $332,000
HULL
21 Marina Drive #21 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 2,051 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $775,000
141 Samoset Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500 square-foot lot. $725,000
3 Harborview Road One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,686 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,114 square-foot lot. $595,000
19 Mayflower Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,016 square-foot lot. $518,000
50 Warfield Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 1,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,995 square-foot lot. $330,000
50 Warfield Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 1,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,995 square-foot lot. $330,000
9 Park Ave. #407 Condo High-Rise, built in 1988, 969 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
1169 Nantasket Ave. #6 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 528 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000
4 South Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,337 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,134 square-foot lot. $270,000
1173 Nantasket Ave. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 523 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $218,500
HYDE PARK
160 Summit St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,288 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,512 square-foot lot. $795,000
252 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,347 square-foot lot. $655,000
14 Arborfield Road. $529,000
94 Safford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,978 square-foot lot. $525,000
921 Metropolitan Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 2,436 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,459 square-foot lot. $468,750
IPSWICH
67 Skytop Road One-family Conventional, built in 1975, 2,688 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,334 square-foot lot. $1,000,000
21 Mill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 2,429 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 94,525 square-foot lot. $987,000
9 Primrose Lane #9 Condo. $875,000
10 Kinsman Court One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,171 square-foot lot. $690,000
3 Manning St. #2 Condo. $665,000
28 Hodgkins Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1974, 2,264 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,501 square-foot lot. $620,000
13 Hillside Road Two-family Ranch, built in 1945, 1,248 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,801 square-foot lot. $600,000
40 Argilla Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,497 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001 square-foot lot. $430,000
199 County Road One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,889 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 82,764 square-foot lot. $345,000
15 Primrose Lane #15 Condo. $305,300
JAMAICA PLAIN
15 Zamora St. #15 Condo. $1,360,000
293 Perkins St. #B201 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1979, 2,226 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,581 square-foot lot. $995,000
33-35 Moraine St. #2 Condo. $850,000
3231 Washington St. #3 Condo. $735,000
19 Glade Ave. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 988 square-foot lot. $675,000
99 Sheridan St. #99 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1905, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,172 square-foot lot. $675,000
465 Arborway #15 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1946, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 730 square-foot lot. $229,000
KINGSTON
27 Atwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 1,782 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,660 square-foot lot. $800,000
LAKEVILLE
102 Precinct St. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 116,609 square-foot lot. $650,000
22 Country Club Lane #16 Condo. $642,514
90 Lebaron Blvd #5 Condo. $586,925
90 Lebaron Blvd #10 Condo. $515,518
57 Long Point Road #105 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $509,000
16 Bridgets Way #16 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $449,900
9 Shore Ave. One-family Cottage, built in 1954, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,019 square-foot lot. $400,000
2 Wright Blvd One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,029 square-foot lot. $360,000
2 Agnes Way #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $329,900
LAWRENCE
807-809 Essex St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,978 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,450 square-foot lot. $725,000
63 Bigelow St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1905, 3,160 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $600,000
19 Cathedral Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,778 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,208 square-foot lot. $535,000
9 Orange Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000 square-foot lot. $535,000
19 Wyman St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1920, 3,455 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $515,000
5 Shawsheen Road One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,685 square-foot lot. $465,000
26 Leroy Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000 square-foot lot. $460,000
27 Bellevue St. One-family Conventional, built in 1923, 1,795 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,680 square-foot lot. $460,000
20 N Boylston St. One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,260 square-foot lot. $450,000
28-30 Magnolia St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1910, 2,532 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,750 square-foot lot. $355,000
77 S Bowdoin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,229 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,350 square-foot lot. $350,000
70-A Ames St. #70A Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 857 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $272,000
312 Water St. #27 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $230,000
270 E Haverhill St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000
242 Mount Vernon St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 785 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000
LEXINGTON
218 Follen Road One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,779 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,898 square-foot lot. $2,769,000
5 Skyview Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1966, 1,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,440 square-foot lot. $2,695,000
573 Marrett Road One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 1,264 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500 square-foot lot. $2,100,000
110 Kendall Road One-family Split Level, built in 1962, 2,540 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,004 square-foot lot. $1,841,000
8 Boxwood Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 3,137 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,678 square-foot lot. $1,655,000
890 Waltham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,435 square-foot lot. $1,410,000
29 Blossomcrest Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,200 square-foot lot. $1,200,000
1505 Massachusetts Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435 square-foot lot. $725,000
120 Emerson Gardens Road #120 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 435 square-foot lot. $559,000
LINCOLN
135 Bedford Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 6,124 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 79,279 square-foot lot. $1,910,000
LITTLETON
1200 Constitution Ave. #1 Condo. $4,625,000
3 David Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 2,548 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,358 square-foot lot. $650,000
67 Mill Road One-family Ranch, built in 2020, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,136 square-foot lot. $560,000
45 Jennifer St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,502 square-foot lot. $520,000
40 Shaker Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 3,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,999 square-foot lot. $513,100
5 Charles Ridge Road #B Condo Town House, built in 2009, 1,618 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000
28 Hartwell Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,107 square-foot lot. $500,000
LOWELL
281 Concord St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 3,661 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,610 square-foot lot. $628,000
33 Munroe St. One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 2,373 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,008 square-foot lot. $603,000
396 Pine St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 2,088 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,383 square-foot lot. $580,000
240 Acropolis Road One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,805 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,124 square-foot lot. $565,000
27 A St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 3,049 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,959 square-foot lot. $539,000
77 Halley Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,591 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,100 square-foot lot. $500,000
184 Foster St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,855 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000 square-foot lot. $495,000
36 Osgood St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,685 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $472,000
20 Genest Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,750 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,788 square-foot lot. $460,000
84 Burnside St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500 square-foot lot. $446,000
170 Princeton Blvd One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,303 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,366 square-foot lot. $419,900
14 Watson St. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
38 Wedgemere Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,265 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,979 square-foot lot. $400,000
72 Canton St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,741 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,028 square-foot lot. $389,900
394 Hovey St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500 square-foot lot. $388,000
142 Shaw St. One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 1,601 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,222 square-foot lot. $375,000
36 Boylston Lane #36 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,250 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
23 Frechette St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,163 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,535 square-foot lot. $338,520
19 Hadley St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 1,980 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,444 square-foot lot. $335,000
1431 Pawtucket Blvd #52 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $332,400
1431 Pawtucket Blvd #38 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,518 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
333 University Ave. #337 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,253 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
35 Riverwalk Way #R106 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,170 square feet, 0 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000
240 Jackson St. #323 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $317,000
68 Epping St. #68 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,099 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000
373 Aiken Ave. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000
18 Dana St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000
23 11th St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,025 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000
2510 Skyline Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $254,000
LYNN
24 Linden St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1890, 3,612 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,881 square-foot lot. $925,000
15 Wolcott Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1930, 3,022 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,523 square-foot lot. $832,000
20 Sylvia St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,129 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,250 square-foot lot. $735,000
50 Robinson St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 2,282 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,251 square-foot lot. $665,000
10 Mary Ellen Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,984 square-foot lot. $635,000
18 Mace Place One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,343 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,987 square-foot lot. $590,000
91 Chestnut St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,273 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,517 square-foot lot. $560,000
22 Fernwood Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,383 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,484 square-foot lot. $550,000
57 Cowdrey Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1985, 1,034 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,110 square-foot lot. $550,000
59 Quinn Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200 square-foot lot. $510,000
9 Winnepurkit Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1800, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,668 square-foot lot. $485,000
16 Brookline St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,508 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,893 square-foot lot. $475,000
333 Lynnfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500 square-foot lot. $475,000
60 Broadway One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $465,000
16 Sutcliffe Road One-family Ranch, built in 1928, 1,006 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,966 square-foot lot. $460,000
67 Ontario St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,674 square-foot lot. $455,000
20 Pinkham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 2,812 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,996 square-foot lot. $450,000
475 Lynnfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,163 square-foot lot. $450,000
40 Cannon Rock Road One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,114 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,689 square-foot lot. $445,000
32 Margin St. #C Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,385 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,075 square-foot lot. $440,000
25 Great Woods Ter One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,574 square-foot lot. $430,000
96 Jackson St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 887 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,993 square-foot lot. $400,000
70 Exchange St. #305 Condo Loft, built in 1924, 931 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,404 square-foot lot. $379,000
11 Margin St. #5 Condo, built in 1987, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 48,897 square-foot lot. $300,000
44 Graves Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1900, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,107 square-foot lot. $255,000
100 Magnolia Ave. #36 Condo, built in 1950, 661 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,789 square-foot lot. $253,000
285 Lynn Shore Drive #406 Condo High-Rise, built in 1893, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,641 square-foot lot. $200,000
25 Tucker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,011 square-foot lot. $150,000
LYNNFIELD
29 N Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 5,236 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,091 square-foot lot. $1,700,000
4 Tappan Court One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,939 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,742 square-foot lot. $1,500,000
20 Homestead Road One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,911 square-foot lot. $1,300,000
9 Yorkshire Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1960, 2,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,146 square-foot lot. $1,250,000
17 Pocahontas Way One-family Split Level, built in 1975, 2,366 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001 square-foot lot. $1,075,000
93 Locksley Road One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,952 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,480 square-foot lot. $875,000
3 Willowdale Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1966, 2,000 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,901 square-foot lot. $799,888
175 Walnut St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,008 square-foot lot. $645,000
MALDEN
100 Belmont St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1860, 3,100 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,222 square-foot lot. $938,000
430 Charles St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 2,481 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,635 square-foot lot. $895,000
434 Charles St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1930, 1,811 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,230 square-foot lot. $830,000
17 Constance St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,291 square-foot lot. $705,000
254 Lebanon St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,612 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,340 square-foot lot. $655,000
35 Madison St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,625 square-foot lot. $650,000
47 Marlboro St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,040 square-foot lot. $650,000
6 Fairview Ter One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,668 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,740 square-foot lot. $649,000
84 Appleton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,880 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,380 square-foot lot. $638,000
30 Franklin St. #112 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,667 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $580,000
49 Sheafe St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,688 square-foot lot. $545,000
66 Glen Rock Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1930, 737 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,326 square-foot lot. $460,000
123 Salem St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 817 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $425,000
240 Ferry St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,077 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000
MANCHESTER
13 Eaglehead Road One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 3,357 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,017 square-foot lot. $1,950,000
162 Pine St. One-family Split Level, built in 1965, 3,065 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,527 square-foot lot. $710,000
50 Union St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000
MANSFIELD
128 York Road One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,628 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,201 square-foot lot. $1,162,000
78 Brook St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,744 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,859 square-foot lot. $680,000
54 Tracy Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,501 square-foot lot. $645,000
21 Concetta Drive #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
15 Fairfield Park #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,184 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
4 Erick Road #96 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,069 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,500
MARBLEHEAD
13 Goldthwait Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1958, 5,429 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,308 square-foot lot. $3,200,000
17 Kenneth Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1954, 3,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,740 square-foot lot. $3,200,000
1 Pearl St. One-family Old Style, built in 1808, 3,522 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,900 square-foot lot. $1,800,000
9 Goodwins Court #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,242 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,495,000
69 Naugus Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1975, 874 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $1,000,000
34 Bubier Road One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,547 square-foot lot. $710,000
18 Middle St. One-family Antique, built in 1750, 1,586 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,394 square-foot lot. $649,300
269 W Shore Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1968, 2,229 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,905 square-foot lot. $639,900
6 Ocean Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 976 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,937 square-foot lot. $635,000
47 Glendale Road One-family Ranch, built in 1942, 1,987 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,030 square-foot lot. $608,000
12 Intervale Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1936, 990 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,720 square-foot lot. $565,000
27 Washington St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,242 square-foot lot. $563,025
202 Washington St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 643 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $370,000
MARLBOROUGH
17 Worster Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,278 square-foot lot. $640,000
650 Pleasant St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 66,647 square-foot lot. $590,000
11 Huntington Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1880, 1,996 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200 square-foot lot. $550,000
69 Paquin Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,242 square-foot lot. $535,000
59 Evelina Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,383 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,856 square-foot lot. $525,000
149 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,062 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,856 square-foot lot. $480,000
3 Westminster Drive #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,804 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $454,900
547 Brigham St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,242 square-foot lot. $450,000
340 Berlin Road One-family Split Level, built in 1968, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000 square-foot lot. $350,000
6 Mountain Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 1,776 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,342 square-foot lot. $275,000
245 Boston Post Road E #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 966 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $251,000
249 Boston Post Road E #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 861 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $224,900
59 Harrison Place One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,643 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,316 square-foot lot. $221,700
MARSHFIELD
235 Cornhill Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 2,381 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 74,052 square-foot lot. $789,000
10 Cricket Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,310 square-foot lot. $699,900
72 Carlton Road One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,938 square-foot lot. $695,000
8 Autumn Lane #8 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 2,117 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $675,000
109 Gotham Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,709 square-foot lot. $595,000
442 Careswell St. One-family Ranch, built in 1976, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,200 square-foot lot. $530,000
55 Central St. One-family Old Style, built in 1849, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,040 square-foot lot. $507,500
1030 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,928 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,984 square-foot lot. $505,000
62 Constellation Road One-family Old Style, built in 1950, 1,768 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,200 square-foot lot. $500,000
14 Towne Way One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,178 square-foot lot. $415,000
MATTAPAN
30-32 Pleasant Hill Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1935, 2,925 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,766 square-foot lot. $890,000
51 River St. #51 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,485 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000
189 Savannah Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1900, 1,622 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,236 square-foot lot. $530,000
54 Rockingham Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 936 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,702 square-foot lot. $515,000
71 Gladeside Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1950, 2,112 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,810 square-foot lot. $455,000
MAYNARD
1 Riverview Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1965, 1,784 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,119 square-foot lot. $740,000
27 Elm St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,442 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,008 square-foot lot. $552,000
37 Elmwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019 square-foot lot. $475,000
256 Great Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,818 square-foot lot. $293,861
3 Florida Court #6 Condo Town House, built in 1920, 820 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $195,000
MEDFIELD
19 Stuart St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,791 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 52,551 square-foot lot. $1,250,000
16 Sunset Way #16 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 2,599 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,050,000
6 Stoneridge Way #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,829 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $770,000
6 Kamark Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1968, 1,605 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,107 square-foot lot. $729,000
25 Longmeadow Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,909 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,042 square-foot lot. $660,000
56 Philip St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,394 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,264 square-foot lot. $550,000
MEDFORD
7 Capen St. Two-family Two Family, built in 2003, 3,071 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,107 square-foot lot. $1,500,000
19 Bowdoin St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,448 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,960 square-foot lot. $1,200,000
160 Playstead Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1931, 2,819 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,130,000
247 High St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,876 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,292 square-foot lot. $1,039,000
100 Station Lndg #1112 Condo High-Rise, built in 2007, 1,266 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,010,000
571 High St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 3,082 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000 square-foot lot. $980,000
175 Riverside Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,602 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,770 square-foot lot. $898,000
177 Playstead Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,354 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,870 square-foot lot. $850,000
24 Wildwood Road One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,388 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,150 square-foot lot. $850,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #B202 Condo. $845,900
11 Granville Ave. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,602 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $797,000
67 Roberts Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $765,000
46 Jackson Road One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 1,772 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,800 square-foot lot. $749,900
18 Pinkert St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,494 square-foot lot. $665,000
20 Sharon St. #20 Condo. $624,000
20 Sharon St. #22 Condo. $590,000
615 Fellsway W One-family Conventional, built in 1921, 1,432 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $590,000
289 Elm St. #48 Condo High-Rise, built in 1981, 1,114 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1 square-foot lot. $491,000
MEDWAY
2 Nirvana Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,328 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 253,519 square-foot lot. $950,000
2 Pine Meadow Road One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,737 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,534 square-foot lot. $875,000
25 Granite St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,312 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,452 square-foot lot. $832,000
9 Waterside Run #9 Condo. $709,900
6 Spruce Road One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,936 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,040 square-foot lot. $625,000
10 Old Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,216 square-foot lot. $580,000
16 Franklin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 1,834 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,483 square-foot lot. $561,000
2 Kingson Lane #3 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 2,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000
32 Broad St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1870, 1,936 square feet, 18 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970 square-foot lot. $415,000
14 Sanford St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 826 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000
MELROSE
71 Goss Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 2,293 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,599 square-foot lot. $800,000
109 Howard St. One-family Garrison, built in 1929, 2,010 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,808 square-foot lot. $790,000
22 Glendale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,253 square-foot lot. $790,000
43 Lynde St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,737 square-foot lot. $761,000
20 E Highland Ave. One-family Victorian, built in 1900, 1,853 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501 square-foot lot. $755,000
87 Essex St. #302 Condo. $729,900
86 Otis St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,869 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,576 square-foot lot. $675,000
87 Essex St. #103 Condo. $649,900
25 Meridian St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,445 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,838 square-foot lot. $635,000
87 Essex St. #203 Condo. $630,000
43 Baxter St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000
33 Clifton Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,399 square-foot lot. $612,000
11 Cottage Park #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $550,000
87 Essex St. #201 Condo. $479,900
MERRIMAC
42 Woodland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,970 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,656 square-foot lot. $770,000
6 Valley St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1978, 2,170 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,680 square-foot lot. $595,000
33 Grove St. One-family Old Style, built in 1895, 2,027 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,900 square-foot lot. $350,000
METHUEN
10 Morgan Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,994 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 57,499 square-foot lot. $890,000
2 Birch Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,348 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 172,498 square-foot lot. $840,000
15 Fairways Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,682 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,410 square-foot lot. $770,000
4 Jefferson Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 2,492 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,801 square-foot lot. $730,000
27 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,228 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,861 square-foot lot. $715,000
88 Sherwood Drive #88 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,717 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000
130-132 Haverhill St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1950, 2,688 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,999 square-foot lot. $679,900
27 Buswell Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1942, 3,994 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,507 square-foot lot. $675,000
26 Duston Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1969, 2,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,919 square-foot lot. $665,000
1-3 Merrill St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 4,272 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,558 square-foot lot. $650,000
95 Chippy Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1992, 2,241 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,908 square-foot lot. $615,000
100-102 Phillips St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1926, 2,215 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998 square-foot lot. $605,000
506 Howe St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 2,839 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560 square-foot lot. $600,000
58 Wingate Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1974, 2,290 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,400 square-foot lot. $580,000
689 Jackson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,024 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,213 square-foot lot. $571,000
8 Junior Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,086 square-foot lot. $530,000
64 Clayton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,794 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,650 square-foot lot. $500,000
20 Hampshire Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,948 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,050 square-foot lot. $470,000
37 Milk Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,107 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,250 square-foot lot. $455,000
33 Landing Drive #33 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $420,000
2 Alfred St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 1,170 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,127 square-foot lot. $375,000
20 Washington St. #48 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000
99 Arnold St. #99 Condo Town House, built in 1930, 1,257 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
29 Birch Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1910, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,694 square-foot lot. $345,000
30 Birch Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 816 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,189 square-foot lot. $320,000
18 Stillwater Road One-family Ranch, built in 1968, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,000 square-foot lot. $276,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
31 Chadderton Way One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,618 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,718 square-foot lot. $650,000
109 S Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,521 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,958 square-foot lot. $550,000
182 Miller St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,840 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,541 square-foot lot. $535,000
52 France St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2003, 2,474 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 119,640 square-foot lot. $530,000
8 Montello St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,184 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712 square-foot lot. $515,000
72 Wall St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 1,476 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,900 square-foot lot. $440,000
88 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,094 square-foot lot. $437,500
31 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,504 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890 square-foot lot. $415,000
14 Benton St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 2,337 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,375 square-foot lot. $347,545
MIDDLETON
1 Woodward Road One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,273 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 93,645 square-foot lot. $1,375,000
152 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,040 square-foot lot. $1,100,000
29 Rowell Lane #29 Condo. $990,640
11 Meadow Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1963, 960 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002 square-foot lot. $950,000
13 Meeting House Sq #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,658 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000
MILFORD
8 Manoogian Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,718 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,115 square-foot lot. $655,000
15 Western Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,106 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,000 square-foot lot. $580,000
12 Polar Court #60 Condo. $552,900
36 Walker Ave. Ext One-family Split Entry, built in 1974, 1,626 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,756 square-foot lot. $530,000
100-102 Congress St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1880, 2,658 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,499 square-foot lot. $482,500
11 Tanglewood Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,586 square-foot lot. $465,000
16 Country Club Lane #D Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000
17 Leonard St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,301 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001 square-foot lot. $400,000
335 Main St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 1,695 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998 square-foot lot. $375,000
3 Cedar St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1877, 1,668 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,002 square-foot lot. $360,000
6 Leonard St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,502 square-foot lot. $350,000
MILLIS
232 Causeway St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2010, 2,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,174 square-foot lot. $801,000
90 Irving St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1918, 2,472 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019 square-foot lot. $735,000
44 Acorn St. #44 Condo. $639,900
43 Acorn St. #43 Condo. $630,000
45 Bow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682 square-foot lot. $575,000
83 Village St. One-family Conventional, built in 1928, 1,947 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,450 square-foot lot. $570,000
94 Ridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,344 square-foot lot. $541,000
144 Spring St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1961, 1,008 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504 square-foot lot. $525,000
MILTON
130 Cabot St. One-family Split Level, built in 1974, 3,041 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,698 square-foot lot. $1,600,000
47 Hillside St. One-family Ranch, built in 1976, 2,866 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,564 square-foot lot. $1,150,000
658 Canton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,261 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 131,551 square-foot lot. $1,118,000
424 Brook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,127 square-foot lot. $881,500
NAHANT
105 Fox Hill Road Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1911, 2,666 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,619 square-foot lot. $800,000
52 Castle Road One-family Old Style, built in 1931, 1,580 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,694 square-foot lot. $746,500
66 Lennox Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1900, 560 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,058 square-foot lot. $649,000
NATICK
18 Algonquian Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,226 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,103 square-foot lot. $1,400,000
10 Lamplight Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,839 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,867 square-foot lot. $1,160,700
5 Rockland Ter One-family Garrison, built in 1981, 2,220 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,174 square-foot lot. $950,000
48 Washington St. #48 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,700 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $680,800
9 University Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,491 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,968 square-foot lot. $663,000
59 Park Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,520 square-foot lot. $660,000
50 Hartford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 2,106 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001 square-foot lot. $640,000
142 Walnut St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,899 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001 square-foot lot. $619,000
8 Westfield Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,151 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,339 square-foot lot. $565,000
8 Mill St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1940, 1,474 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998 square-foot lot. $530,000
38 Curtis Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,265 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,452 square-foot lot. $450,000
48 Silver Hill Lane #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 759 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $284,000
NEEDHAM
177 Jarvis Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,803 square-foot lot. $2,715,000
67 Heather Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 2,884 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272 square-foot lot. $1,976,000
1376 Great Plain Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,579 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,468 square-foot lot. $1,845,000
471 Greendale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 2,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,422 square-foot lot. $1,685,000
82 Border Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,062 square-foot lot. $1,082,000
27 Walnut St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,072 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019 square-foot lot. $1,029,000
63 Hawthorn Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970 square-foot lot. $951,000
118 Sutton Road One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019 square-foot lot. $925,000
609 Hunnewell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276 square-foot lot. $790,000
101 Rolling Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,672 square-foot lot. $725,000
26 Denmark Lane #26 Condo, built in 1981, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $705,000
33 Murphy Road #33 Condo Duplex, built in 2008, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,403
NEWBURY
6 Independence Way One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,798 square-foot lot. $1,750,000
NEWBURYPORT
12 Auburn St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2012, 2,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,617 square-foot lot. $1,950,000
21-23 Middle St. #23C Condo. $1,732,500
97-99 State St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1889, 1,852 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,200,000
43 Liberty St. One-family Conventional, built in 1850, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,960 square-foot lot. $1,160,000
3 Frances Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,260 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,970 square-foot lot. $862,500
21-23 Middle St. #23B Condo. $799,900
13 Hines Way #13 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,713 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $740,000
2 Willow Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $710,000
1 Everett Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,930 square-foot lot. $610,000
4 Franklin St. One-family Antique, built in 1789, 1,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,020 square-foot lot. $600,000
20 Oakland St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,310 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
37 Forrester St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 926 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
6 Woodman Way #219 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,160 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
6 Woodman Way #308 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,130 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $474,900
244 High St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 2,366 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $350,000
6 Zabriskie Drive #C Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 812 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000
12 Woodman Way #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 888 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $150,000
NEWTON
35 Wykeham Road One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 6,059 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 44,779 square-foot lot. $6,150,000
677 Beacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1913, 3,106 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,240 square-foot lot. $3,750,000
12 Irvington St. One-family Victorian, built in 1900, 3,702 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 12,358 square-foot lot. $3,100,000
14 Exeter St. One-family Victorian, built in 1898, 3,971 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 12,772 square-foot lot. $2,900,000
34 Donna Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 2,112 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,578 square-foot lot. $2,800,000
243 Arnold Road One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,002 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,447 square-foot lot. $2,325,000
5 Shuman Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 4,440 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,604 square-foot lot. $1,850,000
906 Chestnut St. #1 Condo. $1,780,000
230 Winchester St. One-family Victorian, built in 1880, 2,726 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,780 square-foot lot. $1,475,000
44 Grove Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,184 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,740 square-foot lot. $1,362,000
19 Vernon St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1957, 2,816 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,674 square-foot lot. $1,360,000
33 John St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,177 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,153 square-foot lot. $1,285,000
210 Nahanton St. #308 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,903 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,251,043 square-foot lot. $1,100,100
192 Newtonville Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $1,050,000
125 Bridge St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1881, 2,173 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,990 square-foot lot. $1,015,000
66 Walker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,566 square-foot lot. $975,000
1174 Boylston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 3,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,250 square-foot lot. $938,000
808 Watertown St. #808 Condo. $905,000
166 Cabot St. #2 Condo. $858,000
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1202N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642 square-foot lot. $840,000
28 Myrtle St. #28 Condo Duplex, built in 1920, 1,425 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,233 square-foot lot. $832,000
640 Boylston St. One-family Split Level, built in 1959, 946 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,212 square-foot lot. $785,000
210 Nahanton St. #209 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,416 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,251,043 square-foot lot. $719,681
1034 Chestnut St. #1034 Condo Old Style, built in 1790, 887 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,910 square-foot lot. $577,000
NORFOLK
4 Whites Pond Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,304 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,922 square-foot lot. $710,000
9 Sumner St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,782 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $709,970
12 Overlea Road One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,437 square-foot lot. $700,000
14 King Philip Trl One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000 square-foot lot. $603,000
NORTH ANDOVER
48 Campion Road One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,096 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560 square-foot lot. $1,334,000
280 Webster Woods Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,758 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560 square-foot lot. $1,185,000
178 Bridges Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,132 square-foot lot. $890,000
236 Johnson St. One-family Ranch, built in 1974, 2,449 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,565 square-foot lot. $847,900
150 Old Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 219,107 square-foot lot. $822,220
9 Brewster St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1920, 2,529 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,500 square-foot lot. $779,900
330 Andover St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1734, 2,898 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,999 square-foot lot. $750,000
107 Sandra Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 3,468 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,420 square-foot lot. $726,000
13 Morris St. One-family Split Level, built in 1965, 1,772 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001 square-foot lot. $725,000
1689 Great Pond Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1965, 1,941 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,965 square-foot lot. $652,176
58 Linden Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,377 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,475 square-foot lot. $535,000
11 Fernwood St. #11 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,312 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $442,000
14 Andrew Circle One-family Row House, built in 1978, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,001 square-foot lot. $403,900
180 Chickering Road #101C Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
14 Village Green Drive #14 Condo Town House, built in 1966, 892 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000
190 Chickering Road #111D Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000
11 Walker Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 624 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000
2 Fernview Ave. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000
8 Walker Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
138 Elmwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,577 square-foot lot. $600,000
225 Mckeon Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1981, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,304 square-foot lot. $508,000
115 Mckeon Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1977, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,453 square-foot lot. $440,000
1 Hunting St. One-family Customdesign, built in 1900, 3,539 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,526 square-foot lot. $400,000
45 Leonard St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,132 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,991 square-foot lot. $400,000
140 Commonwealth Ave. #29 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,684 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $389,900
70 Pleasant St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,280 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $342,000
224 Broad St. One-family Conventional, built in 1905, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,376 square-foot lot. $319,900
166 High St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,349 square-foot lot. $312,500
11 Diamond St. One-family Conventional, built in 1950, 719 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,926 square-foot lot. $275,000
265 Park St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,347 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000
NORTHBOROUGH
144 Howard St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,402 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 83,126 square-foot lot. $1,200,000
25 Emerson Road One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,427 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998 square-foot lot. $780,000
25 Fay Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1975, 1,808 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,971 square-foot lot. $710,000
90 Indian Meadow Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1984, 1,324 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,565 square-foot lot. $707,000
35 Lydias Way #35 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,826 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 574,556 square-foot lot. $665,000
74 Rice Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1974, 1,525 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,166 square-foot lot. $640,000
2 Gladwalt Road One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,544 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,049 square-foot lot. $630,000
40 Lincoln St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,972 square-foot lot. $578,000
22 Sunset Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,280 square-foot lot. $525,000
2 Elizabeth Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 1,228 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405 square-foot lot. $480,000
23 Hitching Post Lane #23 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,458 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 242,194 square-foot lot. $465,000
59 School St. #A3 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712 square-foot lot. $253,000
NORTH READING
8 Kristyn Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,651 square-foot lot. $1,125,000
1 Darrell Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1986, 2,614 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,946 square-foot lot. $1,100,000
99 Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,415 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916 square-foot lot. $959,900
215 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1700, 2,986 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075 square-foot lot. $789,000
3 Shirley Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1956, 3,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810 square-foot lot. $400,000
5 Greenbriar Drive #206 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1974, 800 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $293,500
NORTON
ne-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,964 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,299 square-foot lot. $650,000
13 Eisenhower Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,557 square-foot lot. $511,000
327 E Main St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,000 square-foot lot. $500,000
22 Kingsley Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,990 square-foot lot. $495,000
19 Indian Road One-family Split Level, built in 1994, 1,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $320,000
272 W Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,398 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,300 square-foot lot. $305,825
NORWELL
16 Lantern Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,715 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 656,449 square-foot lot. $1,500,000
593 Main St. One-family Antique, built in 1836, 3,411 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,450 square-foot lot. $1,475,000
172 Circuit St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2008, 3,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 78,408 square-foot lot. $1,400,000
11 Hillcrest Circle #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 2,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $915,000
620 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560 square-foot lot. $785,000
21 Millwood Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780 square-foot lot. $780,000
10 Donovan Farm Way #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 2,033 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $777,500
8 Wendall Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,810 square-foot lot. $517,525
99 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,362 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454 square-foot lot. $399,900
NORWOOD
112 Ledgeview Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,276 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500 square-foot lot. $1,085,000
84 Deerfield Road One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 2,036 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,751 square-foot lot. $889,000
37 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1913, 1,314 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,954 square-foot lot. $770,000
338 Railroad Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,440 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,804 square-foot lot. $705,000
84 Prospect St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,516 square-foot lot. $700,000
23 Canterbury Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 1,534 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,416 square-foot lot. $699,000
179 Walpole St. One-family Conventional, built in 1899, 1,773 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,835 square-foot lot. $665,000
238 Ridgewood Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,412 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,243 square-foot lot. $620,000
67 Cameron Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,670 square-foot lot. $599,500
243 Walpole St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 1,768 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,166 square-foot lot. $550,000
18 Mylod St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,713 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,985 square-foot lot. $520,000
21 Harding Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,951 square-foot lot. $505,000
527 Walpole St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 710 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,461 square-foot lot. $385,000
777 Neponset St. One-family Split Level, built in 1971, 1,174 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,100 square-foot lot. $375,000
PEABODY
13 Ralph Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1969, 2,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001 square-foot lot. $865,000
19 Hamerick Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 2,317 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,700 square-foot lot. $695,000
6 Manomet Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,222 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,799 square-foot lot. $678,000
2 Downing Road One-family Garrison, built in 1957, 2,410 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001 square-foot lot. $650,000
31 Longview Way One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,948 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,011 square-foot lot. $649,900
16 Cashman Road One-family Garrison, built in 1956, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,447 square-foot lot. $639,000
24 Stevens St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1981, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,469 square-foot lot. $635,000
12 Surrey Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,738 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002 square-foot lot. $630,000
11 Dale St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,711 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002 square-foot lot. $595,000
24 Bay State Blvd One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999 square-foot lot. $585,000
33 Hawthorne Circle #33 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1972, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000
237 Lowell St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,463 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,680 square-foot lot. $560,000
267 Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,162 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,068 square-foot lot. $525,000
15 Juniper Road #15 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $508,000
168 Lynnfield St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1997, 2,106 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001 square-foot lot. $500,000
41 Lynnfield St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,887 square-foot lot. $482,000
22 Bartholomew St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1916, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,401 square-foot lot. $475,000
1 Drake Way #16 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $474,000
2 Ledgewood Way #2 Condo, built in 1980, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
2 Blaney Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1928, 791 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $345,000
34 Boulderbrook Drive #34 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1990, 1,258 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000
PEMBROKE
221 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,333 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 264,357 square-foot lot. $725,000
118 Pilgrim Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1966, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000 square-foot lot. $661,000
33 Center Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 2,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,108 square-foot lot. $635,000
27 Newbury Drive #27 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,208 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000
191 Dwelley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,450 square-foot lot. $505,000
16 Parker Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1956, 576 square feet, 0 rooms, 1 bath, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $370,000
PEPPERELL
17 Tucker St. #2 Condo. $589,000
PLYMOUTH
17 Cupola Lane #17 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 3,102 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,097,500
38 Skipping Stone One-family Contemporary, built in 2014, 4,118 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,180 square-foot lot. $993,000
28 Russell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,096 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,370 square-foot lot. $788,000
163 Bay Shore Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,629 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,356 square-foot lot. $780,000
205 Standish Ave. Three-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,701 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,696 square-foot lot. $675,000
10 Cliffside Drive #10 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,167 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000
104 Seaview Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098 square-foot lot. $630,000
7 Russell St. #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1904, 882 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $619,000
27 Howland St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 970 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $605,000
35 Jamies Path One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,000 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,436 square-foot lot. $600,000
27 Carver Road Two-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 2,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436 square-foot lot. $550,000
83 Arboretum Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,483 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,052 square-foot lot. $535,000
74 Drum Drive #74 Condo. $530,000
2120 State Road One-family Ranch, built in 1977, 1,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,375 square-foot lot. $505,000
21 Alewife Road One-family Garrison, built in 1989, 1,790 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,197 square-foot lot. $500,000
17 Stowe Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,997 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,227 square-foot lot. $490,000
35 Scarlet Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1987, 1,686 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246 square-foot lot. $375,500
7 Tower Road One-family Split Level, built in 1970, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970 square-foot lot. $370,000
11 Bittersweet Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 1,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,811 square-foot lot. $360,000
31 Cordage Ter #31 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000
7 Marc Drive #8B Condo. $291,000
207 Samoset St. #AT2 Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,044 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $230,000
QUINCY
21 Newcomb St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,739 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,009 square-foot lot. $1,600,000
939 Quincy Shore Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,900 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,650 square-foot lot. $1,085,000
57 Quincy Shore Drive #PHS Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2019, 1,459 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000
82 Harbourside Road #82 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $907,500
68 Phillips St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 2,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,400 square-foot lot. $888,000
60 Newbury St. #5 Condo. $875,000
124 Glendale Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 1,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,155 square-foot lot. $870,000
40 Appleton St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,564 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,223 square-foot lot. $850,000
2001 Marina Drive #510 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,305 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $810,000
3 Emerald St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,975 square-foot lot. $799,900
313 Elmwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,090 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,470 square-foot lot. $745,000
261 W Squantum St. One-family Ranch, built in 1945, 1,871 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,064 square-foot lot. $725,000
299 Whitwell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,672 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,064 square-foot lot. $722,000
33 Randlett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $720,000
95 Oakland Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1929, 1,390 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,258 square-foot lot. $710,000
42-44 Franklin Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,016 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,330 square-foot lot. $708,000
134 Prospect Ave.. $680,000
137 Presidents Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,203 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,875 square-foot lot. $650,000
27 Mill St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,759 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $635,000
64 Garfield St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $624,041
35 Merrymount Road #10 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,587 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $624,000
74 Carlisle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200 square-foot lot. $605,000
37 Pawsey St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,477 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $575,000
21 Village Drive #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 1,112 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
71 Randlett St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,620 square-foot lot. $430,000
33 Elmwood Park #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 789 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $370,000
205 Independence Ave. #230 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 845 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $355,000
133 Commander Shea Blvd #518 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
205 Independence Ave. #238 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 845 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
58 Wall St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 742 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,655 square-foot lot. $350,000
1025 Hancock St. #4G Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000
RANDOLPH
2 Eagle Rock Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,388 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,304 square-foot lot. $600,000
24 Collins Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,477 square-foot lot. $590,000
41 Knights Crescent St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,656 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,200 square-foot lot. $580,000
87 Thayer Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,304 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,774 square-foot lot. $470,000
9 Emeline St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $460,000
103 Morgan St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,186 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $391,080
37 Lafayette St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,136 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,440 square-foot lot. $360,000
369 S Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1949, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,501 square-foot lot. $340,000
290 South St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,040 square-foot lot. $205,000
READING
17 Deborah Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1971, 2,230 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,239 square-foot lot. $1,100,000
68 Old Farm Road One-family Split Level, built in 1978, 1,825 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,567 square-foot lot. $1,025,000
3 Bond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,938 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,390 square-foot lot. $900,000
47 Jacob Way #47 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,865 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $772,000
105 John St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 2,086 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,025 square-foot lot. $750,000
9 Smith Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,416 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,800 square-foot lot. $750,000
18 Aurele Circle One-family Split Level, built in 1980, 1,661 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,120 square-foot lot. $740,000
19 Boswell Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1959, 2,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,200 square-foot lot. $650,000
63 Longfellow Road One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,754 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,319 square-foot lot. $650,000
30 Taylor Drive #1009 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000
57 Augustus Court #1006 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,475 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $612,000
75 Green St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 813 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
40 Martin Road One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,285 square-foot lot. $455,000
261 Salem St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,212 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $231,666
REVERE
48 Cushman Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 2018, 2,792 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,375 square-foot lot. $1,020,000
61 Glendale St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,801 square-foot lot. $975,000
68 Glendale St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1926, 476 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,398 square-foot lot. $975,000
57 Aurelia Sylvia Drive Two-family Two Family, built in 1994, 3,573 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,002 square-foot lot. $934,000
26 Sewall St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1928, 3,922 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,798 square-foot lot. $925,000
259 Grover St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 3,570 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,886 square-foot lot. $900,000
119 Kimball Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1960, 2,201 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,365 square-foot lot. $750,000
151 Larkin St. #2 Condo. $740,000
109 Bellingham Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1870, 1,639 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,221 square-foot lot. $725,000
30 Cushman Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,971 square-foot lot. $625,000
40 Eastern Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,601 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999 square-foot lot. $560,000
15 Tuttle St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,890 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,376 square-foot lot. $510,000
73 Fowler Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,531 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999 square-foot lot. $487,500
236 Proctor Ave. #236 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,670 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000
360 Revere Beach Blvd #407 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $455,000
62 Pitcairn St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,746
ROCKLAND
41 Winter Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780 square-foot lot. $615,000
40 E Water St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1930, 2,186 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 baths, on 9,372 square-foot lot. $590,000
144 Pond St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,690 square-foot lot. $455,000
262 Central St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,270 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,284 square-foot lot. $430,000
72 Boxberry Lane #72 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,020 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 381,586 square-foot lot. $396,000
63 Brooks Road One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 1,566 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,137 square-foot lot. $395,000
ROCKPORT
2 Briarstone Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1968, 3,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,344 square-foot lot. $1,100,000
17 Landmark Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,265 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,731 square-foot lot. $897,500
4 Pooles Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534 square-foot lot. $600,000
29 Highview Road One-family Conventional, built in 1984, 1,254 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,295 square-foot lot. $550,000
11 White Way One-family Cottage, built in 1957, 875 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,227 square-foot lot. $488,000
ROSLINDALE
472 Hyde Park Ave. #474 Condo. $880,000
20 Clare Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,310 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,354 square-foot lot. $825,000
480 Beech St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,346 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,820 square-foot lot. $750,000
11 Ainsworth St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1906, 1,463 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,463 square-foot lot. $675,000
250 Metropolitan Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 3,178 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,550 square-foot lot. $600,000
18 Haydn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,462 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000 square-foot lot. $535,000
4044 Washington St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2006, 1,265 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,265 square-foot lot. $529,000
16 Bradfield Ave. #1 Condo Duplex, built in 1920, 1,370 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,820 square-foot lot. $451,000
ROWLEY
865 Haverhill St. One-family Antique, built in 1723, 3,498 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,780 square-foot lot. $850,000
87 Weldon Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,794 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,169 square-foot lot. $460,000
18 Fenno Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 46,818 square-foot lot. $450,000
16 Wethersfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,229 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,583 square-foot lot. $150,000
ROXBURY
1280 Washington St. #303 Condo. $1,610,000
12 Holborn St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1910, 4,416 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,700 square-foot lot. $912,000
22 Alaska St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,018 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,400 square-foot lot. $820,000
90 Wareham St. #413 Condo. $610,000
63 Moreland St. #202 Condo. $605,000
1 Quincy Place #1 Condo Semi Detachd, built in 1899, 1,398 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,398 square-foot lot. $463,000
75 Humboldt Ave. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1905, 926 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 926 square-foot lot. $395,000
SALEM
19 Barr St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1850, 2,433 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,558 square-foot lot. $737,000
8 Mead Court Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1850, 2,080 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,963 square-foot lot. $720,000
7 Union St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1858, 1,667 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,400 square-foot lot. $690,000
16 Brittania Circle #16 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000
8 Surrey Road One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,281 square-foot lot. $565,000
10 Barnes Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,710 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999 square-foot lot. $560,000
2 Nursery St. One-family Old Style, built in 1915, 1,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,992 square-foot lot. $535,000
11 Fillmore Road #13AB Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,667 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
6 Willson St. One-family Old Style, built in 1895, 1,036 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,891 square-foot lot. $415,000
11 Church St. #212 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 978 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
46 Walter St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 806 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,169 square-foot lot. $335,000
SALISBURY
5 James Court One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,800 square-foot lot. $335,000
127 N End Blvd One-family Cottage, built in 1920, 1,195 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,001 square-foot lot. $300,000
135 Beach Road #B312 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 681 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $253,000
SAUGUS
15 Homeland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,430 square-foot lot. $1,115,000
4 Seagirt Ave. Two-family Townhouse, built in 1998, 2,800 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 6,926 square-foot lot. $1,050,000
2 Tanglewood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,936 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,801 square-foot lot. $906,000
9 Guild Road Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 2,271 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,443 square-foot lot. $680,000
51 Sunnyside Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 2,084 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,235 square-foot lot. $650,000
20 Felton St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,532 square-foot lot. $590,000
175 Water St. One-family Ranch, built in 1900, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,803 square-foot lot. $585,000
28 Desota St. One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,580 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,487 square-foot lot. $570,000
2506 Lewis O Gray Drive #2506 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,218 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000
707 Sherwood Forest Lane #707 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,504 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
14 Makepeace St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1932, 1,036 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,966 square-foot lot. $440,000
SCITUATE
266 Gannett Road One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,994 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 158,558 square-foot lot. $1,425,000
27 Greenfield Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 2,085 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,616 square-foot lot. $1,100,000
60 New Driftway #21 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,378 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $975,000
14 Old Country Way One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1926, 336 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,193 square-foot lot. $920,000
16 Old Country Way One-family Ranch, built in 1926, 1,323 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,056 square-foot lot. $920,000
62 Utility Road One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,717 square-foot lot. $829,000
490 Hatherly Road One-family Split Level, built in 1959, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,619 square-foot lot. $826,000
23 Hughey Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,471 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,436 square-foot lot. $755,000
16 Gannett Pasture Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,232 square-foot lot. $749,000
25 Marshall Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1915, 1,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000 square-foot lot. $705,000
74 Branch St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $660,000
27 Pine View Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,351 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609 square-foot lot. $610,000
74 Branch St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,111 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
52 Booth Hill Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,208 square-foot lot. $599,000
170 Turner Road One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,788 square-foot lot. $539,000
SHARON
11 Beach Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,513 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,961 square-foot lot. $1,710,000
1481 Bay Road One-family Antique, built in 1730, 2,726 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,265 square-foot lot. $1,250,000
43 Bella Road One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,840 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,824 square-foot lot. $1,195,000
38 Bishop Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1976, 2,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,008 square-foot lot. $950,000
71 Furnace St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,096 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,000 square-foot lot. $945,000
22 Chase Drive One-family Contemporary, built in 1978, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,600 square-foot lot. $685,000
SHERBORN
1 Abbey Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,930 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $840,000
SHREWSBURY
27 Birch Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,446 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,901 square-foot lot. $1,250,000
5 Blackthorn Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,858 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,349 square-foot lot. $1,100,000
6 Victoria Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,780 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 91,040 square-foot lot. $1,100,000
23 Rockwell Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,886 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,206 square-foot lot. $1,070,000
52 Cherry St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 91,476 square-foot lot. $1,065,000
3 Seton Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,824 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,858 square-foot lot. $920,000
61 Trowbridge Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,048 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,814 square-foot lot. $831,000
3 Cranbrook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,092 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,140 square-foot lot. $725,000
2 Lexington Road One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,886 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,992 square-foot lot. $638,000
123 Crescent St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,116 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,988 square-foot lot. $627,500
6 Ronald Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,524 square-foot lot. $590,000
86 Harrington Farms Way #86 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,692 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $535,000
7 Carlton St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,167 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,252 square-foot lot. $525,000
167 S Quinsigamond Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1950, 3,134 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,338 square-foot lot. $520,000
67 N Quinsigamond Ave. #23 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,690 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $495,000
17 Richard Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,673 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,558 square-foot lot. $480,000
24 Gordon Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,153 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $420,000
21 Brookdale Circle #21 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $390,000
69 Clinton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,263 square-foot lot. $360,000
8 Grafton St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 667 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $242,500
10 Shrewsbury Green Drive #G Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $195,000
SOMERVILLE
28 Milton St. One-family Conventional, built in 1885, 2,929 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,528 square-foot lot. $2,800,000
88 Orchard St. One-family Conventional, built in 1898, 3,735 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,757 square-foot lot. $1,850,000
82 Conwell Ave. Three-family Decker, built in 1910, 3,144 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,000 square-foot lot. $1,675,000
50 Spencer Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,990 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,850 square-foot lot. $1,300,000
25 Banks St. #2 Condo Two Family, built in 1920, 1,883 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,260,000
266 Beacon St. #6 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2016, 1,425 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,235,000
4 Rose St. Two-family Decker, built in 1900, 2,072 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,870 square-foot lot. $1,195,000
42 Moore St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,930 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000 square-foot lot. $1,174,500
50 Dane St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1885, 2,110 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,974 square-foot lot. $1,065,000
2 Park Place Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,272 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,630 square-foot lot. $1,056,000
23 Cedar St. #B Condo. $1,026,000
23 Murdock St. #23B Condo Conventional, built in 2018, 1,672 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,026,000
10 Gussie Ter One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,331 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,800 square-foot lot. $1,020,000
9 Medford St. #508 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2015, 1,140 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $940,000
25 Oak St. #A Condo Decker, built in 1900, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $920,000
26 Fenwick St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 3,550 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,750 square-foot lot. $870,000
100 Jaques St. One-family, built in 1900, 1,413 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000 square-foot lot. $615,000
60 Cross St. E #332 Condo. $535,000
326 Broadway #5 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1970, 286 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $282,500
SOUTHBOROUGH
44 Presidential Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,531 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 74,488 square-foot lot. $1,500,000
10 Old Harry Road One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,422 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 179,903 square-foot lot. $1,000,000
21 Southville Road One-family Garrison, built in 1985, 2,000 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,117 square-foot lot. $799,900
16 E Main St. One-family Old Style, built in 1928, 1,837 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,390 square-foot lot. $435,500
SOUTH BOSTON
621 E 1st St. #D5 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2017, 1,939 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,950,000
93 Dresser St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,350 square-foot lot. $1,100,000
15 Sleeper St. #404 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1911, 1,127 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,127 square-foot lot. $965,000
891 E 1st St. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2018, 1,175 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $809,574
332 K St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1890, 1,353 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,353 square-foot lot. $800,000
150 Dorchester Ave. #502 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2008, 998 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 998 square-foot lot. $782,000
472 W Broadway #202 Condo. $729,000
109 Bolton St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1940, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 560 square-foot lot. $570,000
44 Mercer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 993 square-foot lot. $535,000
216 E St. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1880, 627 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 610 square-foot lot. $487,500
21 Wormwood St. #210 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 803 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 803 square-foot lot. $433,363
STONEHAM
20 Concord Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,015 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,236 square-foot lot. $1,305,000
11 Executive Drive #112 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,790 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $839,900
20-22 Victoria Lane Two-family Conventional, built in 1962, 1,800 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,456 square-foot lot. $750,000
11 Elaine Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,524 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001 square-foot lot. $742,000
3 Kays Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,092 square-foot lot. $709,000
31 Hillside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,859 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001 square-foot lot. $667,000
7 Crescent Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1928, 2,769 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001 square-foot lot. $655,000
4 Veterans Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,744 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,449 square-foot lot. $650,000
53 Summer St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,507 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000
22 Collincote St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1937, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,835 square-foot lot. $515,000
17 Butler Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1935, 1,373 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,762 square-foot lot. $475,000
100 Main St. #4 Condo. $391,000
66 Main St. #16A Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 1,105 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
129 W Wyoming Ave. #307 Condo. $225,000
300 Park Terrace Drive #307 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 450 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000
200 Park Terrace Drive #258 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 1,205 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $175,000
200 Park Terrace Drive #258 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 1,205 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $175,000
15 Pond St. Two-family Townhouse, built in 1880, 1,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,882 square-foot lot. $150,000
STOUGHTON
21 Donahue Way One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,474 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,551 square-foot lot. $770,000
79 Fitzpatrick St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 3,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,620 square-foot lot. $725,000
131 Zabrosky Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 3,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,780 square-foot lot. $685,000
46 Joyce Drive One-family Old Style, built in 1935, 1,638 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,239 square-foot lot. $620,000
12 Daly Drive Ext One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 1,412 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,500 square-foot lot. $599,900
58 Charles Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,840 square-foot lot. $540,000
159 Lowe Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,147 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,462 square-foot lot. $525,000
196 Mill St. #196 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 2,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000
55 Brian Drive #D Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
89 Howland Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 884 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,366 square-foot lot. $250,000
STOW
34 Meeting House Lane #211 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,197 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $348,000
SUDBURY
125 Plympton Road One-family, built in 2000, 5,069 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 64,829 square-foot lot. $2,750,000
48 Thornberry Lane One-family, built in 2000, 4,501 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 104,469 square-foot lot. $1,850,000
40 Maynard Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,096 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,185 square-foot lot. $1,400,000
11 Revolutionary Road One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,945 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,276 square-foot lot. $1,310,000
12 Stuart St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1995, 2,041 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000 square-foot lot. $1,300,000
45 Dawson Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,862 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056 square-foot lot. $893,000
107 Orchard Drive #A30 Condo. $883,650
105 Orchard Drive #A31 Condo. $858,755
104 Emery Lane #91 Condo. $813,930
106 Emery Lane #92 Condo. $813,855
32 Singletary Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,522 square-foot lot. $637,500
SWAMPSCOTT
406 Paradise Road #3R Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 2,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000
44 Essex St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,507 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,229 square-foot lot. $595,000
24 Vaughan Place One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,404 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,013 square-foot lot. $490,000
81 Middlesex Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,525 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $459,000
1 Loring Ave. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,165 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $355,000
TEWKSBURY
81 Mount Joy Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1982, 3,198 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738 square-foot lot. $893,000
11 Russell St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,216 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,625 square-foot lot. $801,000
471 Kendall Road One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,052 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272 square-foot lot. $760,000
10 Rockingham Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,140 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $681,000
1018 Chandler St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,940 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,000 square-foot lot. $660,000
37 Farmer Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,493 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $615,000
36 Carter St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,092 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,250 square-foot lot. $595,000
624 North St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,238 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,365 square-foot lot. $550,000
83 Patten Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,142 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,200 square-foot lot. $535,000
3 S Oliver St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,416 square feet, 0 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $525,000
21 Miles Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,312 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000 square-foot lot. $510,000
32 Quail Run #32 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,094 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100 square-foot lot. $468,300
80 Ballard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,277 square feet, 0 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,669 square-foot lot. $422,000
240 Apache Way #240 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,000 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100 square-foot lot. $345,000
160 Shawsheen St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,178 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000
TOPSFIELD
27 Central St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,873 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,202 square-foot lot. $955,000
10 Surrey Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,204 square-foot lot. $850,000
TOWNSEND
60 Maplewood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,397 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,673 square-foot lot. $535,000
2 Saint James Place One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787 square-foot lot. $500,000
30 Laurelwoods Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 151,153 square-foot lot. $450,000
549 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 4,494 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,829 square-foot lot. $210,000
44 Fitchburg Road #44 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 689 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $75,000
UPTON
64 Knowlton Circle #64 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000
WAKEFIELD
8 Flanders Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 3,174 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,113 square-foot lot. $1,211,000
29 Orsini Drive One-family Contemporary, built in 1987, 3,683 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,212 square-foot lot. $890,000
7 Salem St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1800, 2,593 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,759 square-foot lot. $856,000
31 Preston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,854 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,846 square-foot lot. $810,000
37 W Park Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 2,217 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,979 square-foot lot. $802,000
6 Morrison Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,761 square-foot lot. $775,000
15 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 1,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,445 square-foot lot. $700,000
115 Albion St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,664 square-foot lot. $652,500
12 Raven Road #F Condo. $620,000
40 Madison Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 1,396 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,013 square-foot lot. $585,000
47 Bay State Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,015 square-foot lot. $550,000
410 Salem St. #1103 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 954 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $538,000
7 Ballister St. #417 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,165 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $525,000
36 Nahant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 981 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,841 square-foot lot. $465,000
11-A Druid Hill Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,979 square-foot lot. $425,000
WALPOLE
18 Coach Road One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,104 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,008 square-foot lot. $800,000
265 Plimpton St. #265 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,900 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $668,000
3307 Pennington Drive #3307 Condo. $640,000
14 Sterling Lane #14 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000
23 Charlotte Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,694 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,153 square-foot lot. $485,000
27 Eldor Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,019 square-foot lot. $485,000
859 East St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1926, 1,477 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,326 square-foot lot. $485,000
881 Main St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 821 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $234,900
WALTHAM
8 Cowasset Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,186 square-foot lot. $1,205,000
20 Marlton Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,977 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200 square-foot lot. $935,000
80 Colonial Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,918 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,713 square-foot lot. $875,000
19 Piedmont Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,757 square-foot lot. $860,000
31 Fuller St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 2,013 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998 square-foot lot. $810,000
297 Bishops Forest Drive #297 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 2,424 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000
9 Madison Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,089 square-foot lot. $710,000
132 Clocktower Drive #113 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,465 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $705,000
45 Fuller St. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001 square-foot lot. $700,000
66 Prentice St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,828 square-foot lot. $672,000
5 Floyd St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,012 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
37 Pond St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 948 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,000
65 Hobbs Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,318 square-foot lot. $575,000
79 Mokema Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1935, 1,166 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,999 square-foot lot. $565,000
269 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,072 square-foot lot. $540,000
152 Ash St. One-family Old Style, built in 1870, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,849 square-foot lot. $430,000
WATERTOWN
71 Burnham St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1940, 2,150 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,295 square-foot lot. $975,000
15 Langdon Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,842 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,367 square-foot lot. $900,000
141 Coolidge Ave. #511 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,295 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000
82 Nyack St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,518 square-foot lot. $605,000
76 Duff St. #76 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $521,000
25 York Ave. Two-family Townhouse, built in 1938, 1,938 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,550 square-foot lot. $500,000
WAYLAND
303 Willow Brook Drive #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 2,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $690,000
WELLESLEY
10 Park Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1939, 2,051 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,190 square-foot lot. $3,900,000
55 Ledgeways One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 3,951 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,255 square-foot lot. $3,070,000
91 Suffolk Road One-family Garrison, built in 1956, 4,392 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 21,305 square-foot lot. $2,850,000
49 Fieldstone Way #49 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 0 square feet, 0 rooms. $2,300,000
18 Wiswall Circle #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,732 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $975,000
96 Woodside Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1928, 708 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,995 square-foot lot. $505,000
WESTBOROUGH
16 Nottingham Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1976, 2,884 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,221 square-foot lot. $819,000
12 Simeon Howard Way #12 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,090 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $805,000
8 High St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 4,400 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,613 square-foot lot. $775,000
25 Grove St. One-family Antique, built in 1782, 1,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890 square-foot lot. $683,500
43 Bowman St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1977, 1,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,300 square-foot lot. $614,000
11307 Peters Farm Way #11307 Condo, built in 2020, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $610,000
40 Treetop Park #40 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,214 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $428,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
1 Copper Beech Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 1,980 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,111 square-foot lot. $605,000
WESTFORD
20 Misty Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,835 square-foot lot. $950,000
66 Patten Road One-family Garrison, built in 1963, 3,112 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,905 square-foot lot. $900,000
9 Sherwood Drive One-family Gambrel, built in 1968, 3,015 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,119 square-foot lot. $775,000
4 Rail Tree Ter One-family Gambrel, built in 1983, 1,706 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,996 square-foot lot. $760,000
23 Sugar Maple Lane #23 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $665,000
56 Pine Ridge Road One-family Gambrel, built in 1974, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560 square-foot lot. $610,000
20 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,886 square-foot lot. $550,000
5-B Charles Ridge Road #503 Condo. $510,000
13 Bixby Lane #13 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 2,003 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000
3 Nabnasset St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,862 square-foot lot. $380,000
WESTON
189 Merriam St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,792 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,510 square-foot lot. $3,987,500
24 Bogle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,508 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,009 square-foot lot. $1,465,000
120 Radcliffe Road One-family Split Level, built in 1961, 2,068 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,000 square-foot lot. $1,400,000
WESTPORT
1779 Main Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,871 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 71,177 square-foot lot. $1,650,000
27 Stella Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 60,026 square-foot lot. $759,000
44-46 R Drive Three-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,664 square feet, 4 rooms, on 33,062 square-foot lot. $605,000
350 Tickle Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, on 20,000 square-foot lot. $395,000
3 Chestnut Hill Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1974, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 20,000 square-foot lot. $333,500
WEST ROXBURY
135 Wren St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,262 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,978 square-foot lot. $1,224,000
20 Kirk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,667 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,225 square-foot lot. $1,027,000
10 Schiller Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,300 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,220 square-foot lot. $950,000
11 Sherbrook St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,150 square-foot lot. $840,000
29 Farmington Road One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,804 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800 square-foot lot. $829,000
5-A Charles Park Road #5A Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,785 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,025 square-foot lot. $675,000
96 Anderer Lane #5 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,587 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,827 square-foot lot. $655,000
97 Partridge St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,950 square-foot lot. $600,000
2450 Centre St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,448 square-foot lot. $599,000
60 Baker St. One-family Ranch, built in 1925, 810 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,675 square-foot lot. $500,550
68 Bryon Road #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1955, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 625 square-foot lot. $305,000
125 Grove St. #9 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1969, 620 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 620 square-foot lot. $260,000
WESTWOOD
25 Fieldstone Road One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 4,790 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 49,223 square-foot lot. $2,475,000
594 Clapboardtree St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 5,437 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 86,970 square-foot lot. $2,350,000
41 Fieldstone Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,665 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,965 square-foot lot. $1,460,000
70 Abbey Road #70 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 1,073 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,398,863
298 Washington St. #302 Condo. $1,331,250
135 Fensview Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,742 square-foot lot. $1,200,000
WEYMOUTH
146 Pond St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1893, 1,978 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,400 square-foot lot. $850,000
85 Wainwright Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1988, 1,536 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 baths, on 10,325 square-foot lot. $718,000
49 Central St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1868, 2,146 square feet, 12 rooms, 2 baths, on 8,501 square-foot lot. $680,000
76 Southern Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,400 square-foot lot. $650,000
70 Church St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 1,418 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,731 square-foot lot. $624,000
20 Bartlett St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,617 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,400 square-foot lot. $580,000
27 Lafayette Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,573 square-foot lot. $540,000
28 Moreland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500 square-foot lot. $519,000
34 Swan Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,542 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,449 square-foot lot. $500,000
4 Peter Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,045 square-foot lot. $500,000
440 Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1928, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,820 square-foot lot. $440,000
37 Thayer Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,260 square feet, 8 rooms, 1 bath, on 5,100 square-foot lot. $428,000
137 Lambert Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,850 square-foot lot. $400,000
135 Jaffrey St. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 888 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500 square-foot lot. $399,900
272 Washington St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1868, 1,282 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,260 square-foot lot. $370,000
20 Chapman St. #302 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $342,000
159 Tall Oaks Drive #B Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
116 Tall Oaks Drive #I Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,080 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000
73 Broad Reach #T41C Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000
55 Tall Oaks Drive #607 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,461
23 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1868, 1,355 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,200 square-foot lot. $270,000
665 Pleasant St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,081 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $269,588
46 Greentree Lane #21 Condo, built in 1970, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $238,000
573 Broad St. #332 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 649 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $125,000
WHITMAN
56-58 Vernon St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,792 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,457 square-foot lot. $700,000
1098 Bedford St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 837 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,295 square-foot lot. $610,000
321 Temple St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 2,933 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,577 square-foot lot. $569,900
55 Plymouth St. #38 Condo. $455,000
55 Plymouth St. #40 Condo. $455,000
879 Washington St. One-family Ranch, built in 1983, 1,221 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,162 square-foot lot. $442,500
65 Fullerton Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,430 square-foot lot. $414,900
548 Harvard St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,725 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,617 square-foot lot. $180,000
WILMINGTON
16 Washington Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,265 square-foot lot. $906,111
24 Fairview Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038 square-foot lot. $865,000
12 Olmstead Ave. One-family Gambrel, built in 1991, 1,693 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326 square-foot lot. $684,900
13 Moore St. One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,021 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,087 square-foot lot. $626,000
19 Birchwood Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056 square-foot lot. $622,000
WINCHESTER
26 Gershon Way #26 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,638 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,754,200
6 Webster St. #A Condo. $1,397,000
25 Jefferson Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 3,839 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,351 square-foot lot. $1,350,263
6 Webster St. #B Condo. $1,350,000
7 Wainwright Road #88 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 2,276 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,250,000
12 Albamont Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 2,413 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,916 square-foot lot. $1,025,000
32 Nathaniel Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,191 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,355 square-foot lot. $960,000
22 Grove Place #26 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 3,045 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $920,000
101 Harvard St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,147 square-foot lot. $784,000
15 Clark St. #17 Condo. $780,000
7 Conant Road #22 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $524,000
200 Swanton St. #614 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 613 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000
WINTHROP
164 Somerset Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,809 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,170 square-foot lot. $855,000
180 Winthrop St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 2,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,612 square-foot lot. $850,000
21 Forrest St. #2 Condo. $570,000
45 Beal St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,473 square-foot lot. $500,008
43 Sagamore Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1950, 769 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $405,000
1000 Governors Drive #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 782 square feet, 0 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000
WOBURN
14 Hilltop Pkwy One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,593 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,986 square-foot lot. $1,795,000
1 Downs Court One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,278 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,612 square-foot lot. $1,445,000
12 Mishawum Road One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,080 square-foot lot. $958,000
9 Granny Smith Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,024 square-foot lot. $830,000
12 Derby Drive #72 Condo Town House, built in 0, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $789,900
16 Derby Drive #76 Condo Town House, built in 0, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $719,900
57 Lowell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,032 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500 square-foot lot. $650,000
14 Fisher Ter One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,324 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,000 square-foot lot. $597,500
15 Virginia Ave. #15 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,145 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $548,000
1 Main St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 2,261 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $534,000
27 Arlington Road #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000
WRENTHAM
25 Welcome Lane One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 2,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,888 square-foot lot. $950,000
35 Weber Farm Road #35 Condo. $818,838
21 Weber Farm Road #21 Condo. $816,038
390 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 3,546 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120 square-foot lot. $780,000
80 Jennifer Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,867 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,494 square-foot lot. $775,000
35 Blake Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000 square-foot lot. $551,000
17 Cypress Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,619 square-foot lot. $380,000
540 Franklin St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,044 square-foot lot. $357,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.