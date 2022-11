Latest Sales Recent home sales in Greater Boston (Nov. 2)

ABINGTON

43 Bicknell Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,583-square-foot lot. $585,000

73 Central St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,616 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,920-square-foot lot. $440,000

64 Wales St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $370,000

ACTON

7 Ladyslipper Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 4,086 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 98,731-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

AMESBURY

22 Greenwood St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 2,538 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,930-square-foot lot. $850,000

10 Osgood Place One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,486-square-foot lot. $635,000

ANDOVER

14 Basswood Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1996, 4,165 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,274-square-foot lot. $1,630,000

79 Pine St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,402 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,973-square-foot lot. $810,000

2 Olde Berry Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1974, 1,554 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,233-square-foot lot. $550,000

50 Washington Park Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $315,000

ARLINGTON

101 Irving St. One-family Old Style, built in 1929, 1,668 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,816-square-foot lot. $1,001,000

3 Mary St. #3 Condo. $999,000

3 Clyde Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 2,061 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,996-square-foot lot. $940,000

23 Elwern Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,714 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,441-square-foot lot. $905,000

101 N Union St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,944 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,059-square-foot lot. $784,600

ASHLAND

40 Tudor Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,033-square-foot lot. $805,000

BELLINGHAM

59 Susan Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,256 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,020-square-foot lot. $700,000

125 Plymouth Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1969, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $540,000

63 Newland Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1965, 2,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,406-square-foot lot. $465,000

219 Caroline Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,484 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,750-square-foot lot. $357,500

BERLIN

51 Wheeler Hill Road #26 Condo. $668,280

BEVERLY

107 Dodge St. #D Condo. $685,000

13 Prospect St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1797, 2,240 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,989-square-foot lot. $640,000

8 Cherry Road One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,700-square-foot lot. $500,000

22 Butman St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 868 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $480,000

4 Duck Pond Road #213 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,043 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $376,000

5 Beckford St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 849 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $228,000

BILLERICA

27 Blackwood Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $420,000

3 Karen Circle #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $315,000

BOLTON

62 Bolton Woods Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,541 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $525,000

BOSTON

100 Beacon St. #3A Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1920, 1,975 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,975-square-foot lot. $3,100,000

3 Winter Place #1-4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 3,323 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,323-square-foot lot. $2,680,000

61 Dartmouth St. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1910, 1,894 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,894-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

226 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1880, 1,569 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,569-square-foot lot. $2,199,000

16 Bond St. One-family Row-End, built in 1890, 2,691 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,260-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

3-5 Walnut St. #3 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1899, 1,706 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,706-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

80 Broad St. #1007 Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 1,156 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,156-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

21 Beacon St. #7E Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 514 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 514-square-foot lot. $725,000

15 River St. #803 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 505 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 505-square-foot lot. $700,000

61 Prince St. #4F Condo Low-Rise, built in 2002, 601 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 601-square-foot lot. $610,000

300 Commercial St. #501 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 599 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 599-square-foot lot. $560,000

3 Avery St. #903 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2004, 964 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 964-square-foot lot. $545,000

6 Whittier Place #12C Condo High-Rise, built in 1964, 742 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 742-square-foot lot. $415,000

12 Stoneholm St. #301 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2006, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 735-square-foot lot. $345,000

511 Beacon St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 209 square feet, 2 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 209-square-foot lot. $323,750

BOXBOROUGH

60 Wheeler Drive #43 Condo. $978,317

BOXFORD

33-E Andrews Farm Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,159 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,072-square-foot lot. $425,000

BRAINTREE

12 Ellsworth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $750,000

11 Sampson Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,184-square-foot lot. $629,000

32 Hoover Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1927, 1,684 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,594-square-foot lot. $550,000

BRIGHTON

1650 Commonwealth Ave. #506 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2018, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,700,000

74 Wallingford Road Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 4,626 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,943-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

106 Evans Road #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1950, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 640-square-foot lot. $490,000

BROCKTON

96 W Chestnut St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1902, 2,590 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,556-square-foot lot. $740,000

14 Addison Ave. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,744 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,477-square-foot lot. $720,000

16 Thayer St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 2014, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,004-square-foot lot. $600,000

140 Myrtle St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1925, 1,425 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,286-square-foot lot. $550,000

69 Kame St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,550-square-foot lot. $525,000

12 Lorraine Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,384 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,136-square-foot lot. $515,000

39 Hopkins Road One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,324 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,729-square-foot lot. $515,000

33 Rosemary St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,641 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,273-square-foot lot. $499,900

11 Fern St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,261 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,440-square-foot lot. $495,000

119 Gladstone St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,103 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,497-square-foot lot. $450,000

136 Keswick Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $399,000

14 Hampton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,278 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,301-square-foot lot. $380,000

224 Bates Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $315,000

932 N Main St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,500

BROOKLINE

19 Craftsland Road One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,608-square-foot lot. $1,470,000

2-14 Saint Paul St. #407 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2003, 1,342 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,300,000

108 Tappan St. #108 Condo Decker, built in 1925, 1,385 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $880,000

32 James St. #4 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1928, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $833,000

15 Francis St. #38 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1968, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $672,000

196 Evans Road #3 Condo. $490,000

44 Washington St. #515 Condo High-Rise, built in 1970, 500 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $450,000

BURLINGTON

27 Cranberry Lane #27 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,812 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $901,000

76 Lexington St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,149 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,091-square-foot lot. $582,500

CAMBRIDGE

75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #306 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 2,025 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $2,900,000

27 Tremont St. #1 Condo. $2,812,500

94 Berkshire St. Three-family Decker, built in 1903, 4,557 square feet, 20 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,732-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

101 3rd St. #2 Condo, built in 1827, 1,969 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,850,000

19 Centre St. #6 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1870, 1,798 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,730,000

35 Market St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1854, 2,627 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,579-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

8-12 Museum Way #1506 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,067 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $1,116,152

98-100 Erie St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1956, 1,307 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 3 baths. $1,075,000

19 Chauncy St. #5B Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,040,000

1580 Massachusetts Ave. #3G Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 942 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $900,000

60 6th St. One-family Row-End, built in 1886, 1,207 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 989-square-foot lot. $863,000

20-30 Winter St. #2 Condo. $835,500

10 Rogers St. #1103 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 863 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $829,000

24-30 Winter St. #1 Condo. $815,000

21 Shepard St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 540 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $620,000

36 Highland Ave. #58 Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 615 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $585,000

165 Pleasant St. #103 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 635 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $501,650

CANTON

25 York Brook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,596 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

17 Hillcrest Road One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 2,290 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,759-square-foot lot. $819,900

11 Evergreen Circle #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,249 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000

21 Pine St. #F Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 815 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $314,500

348 Neponset St. #A Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 860 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $305,000

CARVER

4 Meeting House Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 2009, 2,736 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,050-square-foot lot. $725,000

38 Purchase St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 2,308 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $505,000

39 Lakeview St. One-family Old Style, built in 1850, 1,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $340,000

CHARLESTOWN

5 Monument Sq #1-2 Condo. $2,650,000

69 High St. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1875, 1,994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,600,000

CHELMSFORD

3 Butt Hinge Road One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,422 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,914-square-foot lot. $750,000

11 Windemere Lane #11 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,206 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

12 Quigley Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,858-square-foot lot. $470,000

CHELSEA

28 Hawthorne St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,055 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $580,000

25 2nd St. #201 Condo. $565,000

60 Hooper St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,186 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

62 Beacon St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 970 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $450,000

104 Cook Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 1,281 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,202-square-foot lot. $370,000

70 Warren Ave. #2-4 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 710 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $290,000

COHASSET

34 Flintlock Ridge Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 1,783 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,111-square-foot lot. $820,000

CONCORD

661 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,982 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,911-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

762 Barretts Mill Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,672 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,942-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

84 Baker Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,437 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $833,000

91 Virginia Road One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,056 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 86,098-square-foot lot. $745,000

DANVERS

47 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 1907, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 152,460-square-foot lot. $775,000

8 Rowell Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 2,482 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $742,000

85 Hobart St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 3,445 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,077-square-foot lot. $723,000

6 Cole Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,917 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,770-square-foot lot. $615,000

5 Hardy St. One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $485,000

153 Maple St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,778 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,300-square-foot lot. $436,100

DEDHAM

270 Washington St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1868, 1,488 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,650-square-foot lot. $570,000

6 Cedar St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1870, 1,368 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,908-square-foot lot. $564,500

DORCHESTER

34 Norton St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,384 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,770-square-foot lot. $950,000

31-33 Myrtlebank Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1935, 2,527 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $949,000

22-24 Romsey St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1915, 2,366 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,186-square-foot lot. $935,000

17 Supple Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1935, 3,400 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,551-square-foot lot. $875,000

84 Lonsdale St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1889, 3,521 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,534-square-foot lot. $860,000

16 Vera St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1930, 2,793 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,427-square-foot lot. $785,750

84 Everdean St. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,800-square-foot lot. $660,000

19 Powellton Road Two-family Conventional, built in 1903, 3,939 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,128-square-foot lot. $610,000

42 Wentworth St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 2017, 1,075 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $470,000

84 Evans St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,183 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,765-square-foot lot. $425,000

DUXBURY

199 Depot St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,129 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,469-square-foot lot. $1,799,000

5 Surfside W One-family Gambrel, built in 1930, 973 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $750,000

EAST BOSTON

129 Orleans St. #301 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,232-square-foot lot. $646,000

161 Cottage St. #6 Condo. $567,500

205 Maverick St. #405 Condo. $221,700

EAST BRIDGEWATER

26 Fieldcrest Drive One-family Contemporary, built in 1988, 2,625 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,299-square-foot lot. $775,000

15 Stagecoach Lane #15 Condo Duplex, built in 2010, 1,959 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

107 Waterman St. One-family Split Level, built in 1952, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,539-square-foot lot. $465,000

1689 Central St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,932 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,022-square-foot lot. $460,000

34 Old Plymouth St. #34 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $372,000

EASTON

8 Carriage House Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,201 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $970,000

123 Sheridan St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,613-square-foot lot. $800,000

1 Hollis Road One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 1,530 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,315-square-foot lot. $680,000

62 Highland St. One-family Split Level, built in 1975, 1,649 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $620,000

12 Gardner Road One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,872 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $595,000

35 Prudence Crandall Lane #35 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,476 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $355,000

5 Adam St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,052 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

ESSEX

67 Choate St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 4,041 square feet, 0 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 184,694-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

8 Town Farm Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 720 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,964-square-foot lot. $418,000

EVERETT

20 Wall St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,456 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,389-square-foot lot. $892,500

28 Abbott Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,635-square-foot lot. $605,000

FOXBOROUGH

3 Payn Road One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,363 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,381-square-foot lot. $600,000

7 Howard Ave. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1898, 3,760 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,974-square-foot lot. $250,000

FRAMINGHAM

391 Brook St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,276 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,020-square-foot lot. $800,000

11 Carter Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1967, 1,614 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,604-square-foot lot. $796,000

15 Wayside Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,678 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $665,000

7 Merriam Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $620,000

1 Fenton St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,276 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,437-square-foot lot. $560,000

4 Little Tree Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,401-square-foot lot. $525,000

39 Ruthellen Road One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,120-square-foot lot. $520,000

14 Rosslare Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,439 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,085-square-foot lot. $519,000

7 Kings Row Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,087-square-foot lot. $500,000

57 Sloane Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,265-square-foot lot. $460,000

26 Taralli Ter #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1922, 1,157 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $437,400

46 Crest Road One-family Three Story, built in 1965, 1,930 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,438-square-foot lot. $410,000

199 Arlington St. One-family Conventional, built in 1887, 1,527 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,811-square-foot lot. $315,000

FRANKLIN

366 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,087-square-foot lot. $620,000

200 Union St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,545 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,639-square-foot lot. $565,000

812 Franklin Crossing Road #812 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $270,000

GLOUCESTER

20 Links Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 5,186 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 127,195-square-foot lot. $3,700,000

44 Beach Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1952, 1,461 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,870-square-foot lot. $933,000

19 Hillside Court One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,490 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 109,336-square-foot lot. $600,000

9 Sadler St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,444 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $500,000

116 Magnolia Ave. #B Condo. $415,000

145 Essex Ave. #507 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 714 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $282,000

GRAFTON

21 Flint Pond Drive #21 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,687 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 943,945-square-foot lot. $655,000

6 Deerfield Court #6 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $380,000

HANSON

51 Liberty Circle #51 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,412 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $660,000

HARVARD

132 Littleton Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1980, 2,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

HAVERHILL

24 Park St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1850, 3,525 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,839-square-foot lot. $730,000

2 Kali Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,785 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,511-square-foot lot. $730,000

17-19 Taft Ave. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,528 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $510,000

22 Fountain St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1890, 2,237 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,428-square-foot lot. $495,000

5 Oleary Way #5 Condo. $449,000

13 Marion St. #13 Condo. $425,000

11 Marion St. #11 Condo. $400,000

89 Farrwood Drive #89 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,145 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

48 Haverhill St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $175,000

HINGHAM

28 Carleton Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,912-square-foot lot. $625,000

3 Beals Cove Road #B Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $300,000

HOPKINTON

1 Cross St. One-family Split Level, built in 1920, 2,037 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,259-square-foot lot. $525,000

177 Hayden Rowe St. One-family Old Style, built in 1860, 1,757 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,405-square-foot lot. $312,507

HUDSON

3 Causeway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 1,992 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $675,000

35 Pope St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1861, 1,533 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $485,000

HULL

603 Nantasket Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,776-square-foot lot. $470,000

26 School St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,067 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000

HYDE PARK

39 Neponset Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,839 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,800-square-foot lot. $865,000

45 Summit St. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,181-square-foot lot. $575,000

36 Ayles Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,403 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,300-square-foot lot. $515,000

43 Windham Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $495,000

1409 River St. #46 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1960, 615 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 615-square-foot lot. $250,000

IPSWICH

453 Linebrook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $750,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

305 Chestnut Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1899, 4,042 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,614-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

104 Child St. One-family Ranch, built in 1920, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,224-square-foot lot. $955,000

1 Achorn Circle #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1890, 1,070 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,070-square-foot lot. $746,000

9 Sheridan St. #3 Condo. $700,000

LAWRENCE

72 Woodland St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,097 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

12 Lasalle Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,468 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,640-square-foot lot. $425,000

26 Amherst St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $425,000

29 Beaconsfield St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $280,000

LEXINGTON

443 Massachusetts Ave. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1750, 2,417 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,560-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

82 Fottler Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1919, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,180-square-foot lot. $805,000

LITTLETON

10 Lincoln Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $502,500

LOWELL

700 Andover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 3,350 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,855-square-foot lot. $835,000

32 Briar Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,099-square-foot lot. $640,000

137 Rogers St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,018 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $499,000

518 Princeton Blvd One-family, built in 0, 0 square feet, 0 bedrooms, on 8,730-square-foot lot. $480,000

410 Rogers St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,743-square-foot lot. $470,000

11 Pemberton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,911-square-foot lot. $430,000

41 West St. One-family Conventional, built in 1881, 916 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,653-square-foot lot. $339,000

1255 Middlesex St. #D Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,022 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

1461 Pawtucket Blvd #3-2 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 987 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $230,000

12 Chase St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,010-square-foot lot. $200,000

297 Pawtucket Blvd #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 739 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $195,000

23-33 Middle St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 779 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $165,000

LYNN

18-20 Astor St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1986, 1,892 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,055-square-foot lot. $625,000

24 Wentworth Place One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,293 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,156-square-foot lot. $550,000

24 Whiting St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 3,900 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,820-square-foot lot. $535,000

125 Pine Grove Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,376 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,123-square-foot lot. $525,000

92 Flint St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,620 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $520,000

129 Maple St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,399-square-foot lot. $500,000

54 W Sigourney St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,700-square-foot lot. $430,000

78 Saunders Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1921, 1,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,886-square-foot lot. $410,000

19 Halford Place Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1890, 2,592 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,544-square-foot lot. $400,000

56 Raddin Grove Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,532 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,975-square-foot lot. $387,000

LYNNFIELD

414 Broadway One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,074 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,630-square-foot lot. $760,000

MALDEN

56-56A Gale St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,402 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,402-square-foot lot. $780,000

25 Monroe St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 1,876 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,981-square-foot lot. $765,000

113 Emerald St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,762 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,345-square-foot lot. $750,000

14 Cliff Ter One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $650,000

MARBLEHEAD

46-A Peach Highlands One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,668 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,750-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

15 Guernsey St. One-family Old Style, built in 1850, 1,626 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,840-square-foot lot. $930,000

33 Intrepid Circle #403 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $739,000

MARION

324 Front St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,716 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $812,500

324 Front St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,716 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000

410 Front St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,627 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,046-square-foot lot. $385,000

MARLBOROUGH

50 Houde St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1982, 2,011 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,856-square-foot lot. $660,000

54 Spoonhill Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1980, 2,638 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,905-square-foot lot. $650,000

10 Ames Place Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 1,261 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,725-square-foot lot. $242,100

MARSHFIELD

13 Woodbine Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,666 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,013-square-foot lot. $525,000

203 Standish St. One-family Cottage, built in 1953, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

797 S River St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,309 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,119-square-foot lot. $285,000

13 Water St. One-family Old Style, built in 1917, 1,007 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,160-square-foot lot. $205,000

MAYNARD

1 Oak Ridge Drive #2 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,930 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

MEDFIELD

89 Pine St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1963, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,666-square-foot lot. $799,900

MEDFORD

51 Auburn St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1855, 1,593 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $710,000

29 Harris Road #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $629,000

MEDWAY

4 Harmony Lane #5 Condo. $674,900

MELROSE

65 Elm St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1865, 2,654 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,199-square-foot lot. $754,000

71 Marvin Road #73 Condo. $730,000

MERRIMAC

1 Sunset Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,472 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,550-square-foot lot. $410,000

METHUEN

15 Farley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 2,096 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $515,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

204 Marion Road One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,984 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $660,000

62 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,749 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,487-square-foot lot. $460,000

92 Old Center St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $360,000

MILFORD

250 Congress St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,339-square-foot lot. $610,000

186 Medway Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $395,000

17 Salvia Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1978, 1,990 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $320,000

MILLIS

19 Helen Lane #154 Condo. $834,963

1012-1014 Main St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1890, 2,288 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $580,000

199 Farm St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1971, 1,597 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,443-square-foot lot. $549,900

14 Pine Vw #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $359,900

MILTON

114-116 Otis St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,868 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

252 Edge Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,791 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,505-square-foot lot. $950,000

14 Farmer Road #14 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 2,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $870,000

7 Breck St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $540,000

NATICK

12 Elwin Road One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,245 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,101-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

9 Fisher St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 2,220 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

11 Russell Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,994 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,013-square-foot lot. $730,000

40 Pond St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1880, 2,606 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $710,000

8 Walden Drive #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

3 Village Rock Lane #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $265,000

NEEDHAM

463 South St. One-family Old Style, built in 1927, 2,969 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,412-square-foot lot. $4,329,075

71 Robinwood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,554 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,903-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

246 Hunnewell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,168 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,112-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

1616 Great Plain Ave. One-family Garrison, built in 1968, 1,966 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,786-square-foot lot. $880,000

NEWBURYPORT

11 Williamson Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,163-square-foot lot. $742,000

18 Rawson Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,420-square-foot lot. $575,000

57 Kent St. One-family Conventional, built in 1794, 1,506 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,640-square-foot lot. $465,000

13 Christie Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 993 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

41 Boardman St. #41 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $435,000

NEWTON

1400 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 4,423 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 37,557-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

14 Sterling St. One-family Victorian, built in 1880, 2,708 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,170,000

40 Oakmont Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,580-square-foot lot. $925,000

86 Webster St. #86 Condo Two Family, built in 1930, 1,215 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $680,000

NORFOLK

17 Sumner St. #21 Condo. $740,363

NORTH ANDOVER

149 Pleasant St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1980, 2,392 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,054-square-foot lot. $780,000

89 Berkeley Road One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $660,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

36 Jean Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,001-square-foot lot. $661,500

11 Bonneau St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1955, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,086-square-foot lot. $447,000

124 Division St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1900, 3,038 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,840-square-foot lot. $435,000

58 Reed Ave. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,520 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $383,000

17 Stagecoach Road One-family Conventional, built in 1932, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $365,000

NORTHBOROUGH

2 Edge Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $625,000

348 Brigham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1944, 2,078 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 96,228-square-foot lot. $620,000

NORTH READING

21 Cedar St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1929, 3,447 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,556-square-foot lot. $835,000

35 Mid Iron Drive #35 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,594 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $619,000

NORTON

9 Ledge Road One-family Ranch, built in 1977, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $388,000

NORWELL

285 Prospect St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,559 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $785,000

36 Bowker St. One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $550,000

NORWOOD

36 Greenwich Road One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 3,284 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,740-square-foot lot. $955,000

12 Westover Pkwy One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1961, 1,341 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,250-square-foot lot. $533,000

PEABODY

20 Patricia Road One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,370-square-foot lot. $725,000

703 Foxwood Circle #703 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1987, 2,692 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $619,900

2 Yale St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1965, 2,048 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,455-square-foot lot. $615,000

10 Patricia Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,489-square-foot lot. $550,000

17 Charlotte St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,713 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,900-square-foot lot. $368,000

PEPPERELL

13 Pleasant St. One-family Old Style, built in 1902, 1,459 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,953-square-foot lot. $400,000

PLYMOUTH

26 Wickertree One-family Contemporary, built in 2004, 3,085 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,777-square-foot lot. $900,000

16 Jamison Way #16 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,173 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $860,000

15 Hudson St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,304 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $550,000

15 Glen Road One-family Ranch, built in 2007, 2,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $549,900

14 Halifax Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 947 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $415,000

QUINCY

186 Arlington St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,883 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

44 Longwood Road One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,643 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

365 Newport Ave. #301 Condo. $698,000

6 Waumbeck St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,439 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,728-square-foot lot. $660,000

99 Hamilton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $623,000

27 Parker St. #27 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,114 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $599,900

34 Copley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $459,000

56 Bowes Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,164-square-foot lot. $425,000

179 Presidents Lane #3C Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 490 square feet, 2 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 1 baths. $240,000

RANDOLPH

8 Marion St. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,581 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,680-square-foot lot. $550,000

5 Sunset Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 1,756 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,555-square-foot lot. $401,000

27 Rockefeller St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 780 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,700-square-foot lot. $272,500

RAYNHAM

767 South St. E One-family Ranch, built in 2009, 2,118 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,334-square-foot lot. $639,000

69 Orchard St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1930, 2,115 square feet, 20 rooms, 0 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,163-square-foot lot. $300,000

READING

86 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 5,160 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 39,280-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

188 Van Norden Road One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,863 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

46 Howard St. One-family Ranch, built in 1996, 2,187 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,626-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

25 Pennsylvania Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,020 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,075-square-foot lot. $950,000

17 Arlington St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,942 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,930-square-foot lot. $904,999

34 Springvale Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,038 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $783,000

16 Keith Road One-family Split Level, built in 1972, 1,794 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,848-square-foot lot. $780,000

1446 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,140-square-foot lot. $630,000

340 Lowell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 2,293 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,490-square-foot lot. $580,000

84 Forest St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1945, 1,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 28,740-square-foot lot. $550,000

REVERE

44 Rand St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $600,000

34 Sumner St. #6 Condo. $315,000

ROCKPORT

19 Clark Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1865, 1,796 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $1,403,000

30 Pigeon Hill St. One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 1,094 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $630,000

ROSLINDALE

4110 Washington St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,078 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,400-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

337 Cornell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,004 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $855,000

2 Delore Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,528-square-foot lot. $534,000

6 Iona St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1910, 1,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,088-square-foot lot. $510,000

4061 Washington St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1910, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 960-square-foot lot. $427,000

139 Grew Ave. #B Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,050-square-foot lot. $240,000

ROXBURY

100 Shawmut Ave. #314 Condo. $1,024,900

145 Worcester St. #2 Condo. $1,000,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #311 Condo. $810,000

24 Gayland St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,250-square-foot lot. $450,000

SALEM

18 Sutton Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 2,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,439-square-foot lot. $752,000

14 Monroe Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,471-square-foot lot. $555,500

4 Rawlins St. One-family Old Style, built in 1860, 1,103 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,101-square-foot lot. $500,000

27 Hancock St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,993 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $470,000

93 Canal St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,070-square-foot lot. $465,000

82 Washington Sq #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 931 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $415,000

1 Laurent Road #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 773 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $330,000

31 Symonds St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 707 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $280,000

36 Willson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1923, 1,637 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,691-square-foot lot. $250,000

SALISBURY

128 N End Blvd #3 Condo. $1,100,000

SAUGUS

11 3rd St. One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,307 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $603,000

8 Floyd St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $530,000

24 Riverside Court One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,105 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,797-square-foot lot. $500,000

SCITUATE

273 Country Way One-family Conventional, built in 1849, 3,231 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,713-square-foot lot. $1,535,000

9 Christopher Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,312 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,002-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

21 Ladds Way #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 2,405 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $989,000

334 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 134,600-square-foot lot. $619,000

14 Manns Hill Cres One-family Contemporary, built in 1988, 2,980 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,687-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

6 Lakeview St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,686 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,680-square-foot lot. $655,000

584 Mountain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,615 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

SHREWSBURY

15 Caroline Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,230 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,676-square-foot lot. $397,000

SOMERVILLE

19 Harvard St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 3,733 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,570-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

9 Monmouth St. #3 Condo Victorian, built in 1870, 1,525 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,763-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

34 Moore St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,383 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

63 Prichard Ave. Two-family Decker, built in 1920, 2,354 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,590-square-foot lot. $930,000

10 Hillside Circle #3 Condo, built in 1898, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $810,000

270 Cedar St. #8 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2012, 1,111 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $722,700

28 Highland Ave. #3 Condo, built in 1893, 907 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $655,000

38 Otis St. #2 Condo Two Family, built in 1890, 1,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 baths. $572,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

50 Oregon Road One-family Tudor, built in 1991, 2,712 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $742,500

SOUTH BOSTON

637 E 1st St. #206 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2013, 1,265 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,265-square-foot lot. $915,000

115 B St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2013, 906 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 906-square-foot lot. $769,000

17 Vinton St. #2 Condo. $720,000

112 N St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1924, 648 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 648-square-foot lot. $585,000

457-469A W Broadway #208 Condo. $314,000

STONEHAM

29 Upland Road One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,810 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $550,000

77 Hancock St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,251-square-foot lot. $380,000

STOUGHTON

55 Alpine Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,528-square-foot lot. $715,000

25 Hepburn Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 3,202 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,920-square-foot lot. $575,000

57 Tea St. One-family Split Level, built in 1983, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,113-square-foot lot. $500,000

83 Grove St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,496 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $410,000

41 Oliva Court #41 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,280 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $343,999

SUDBURY

215 Mossman Road One-family Conventional, built in 1905, 2,769 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,473-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

319 Willis Road One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $950,000

17 Farmstead Lane #17 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,262 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $919,000

61 Moore Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1951, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,295-square-foot lot. $910,000

SWAMPSCOTT

3 Fisher Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1915, 1,417 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,244-square-foot lot. $600,000

TEWKSBURY

53 Patrick Road #53 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,240 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $465,000

TOPSFIELD

10 Dover Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 4,408 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 118,483-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

TOWNSEND

10 Hickory Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,996 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,305-square-foot lot. $560,000

UPTON

8 Stearns Road One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,317 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 79,715-square-foot lot. $715,000

125 Westborough Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 2,513 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 316,228-square-foot lot. $610,000

149 Westborough Road One-family Cottage, built in 1940, 896 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 76,666-square-foot lot. $360,000

WAKEFIELD

741 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,708 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $649,900

12 Middle St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,021-square-foot lot. $477,000

WALPOLE

24 Hampton Court One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,396 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,016-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

24 Short St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1910, 1,906 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,550-square-foot lot. $650,000

26 Merganser Way #26 Condo/Apt, built in 1992, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000

383 Fisher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,131 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,281-square-foot lot. $515,000

267 Washington St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $350,000

WALTHAM

16 Dobbins St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,984 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

67-69 Lexington St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,768 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,464-square-foot lot. $867,500

87 Marivista Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,440 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $725,000

175 Lincoln St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1978, 2,182 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,011-square-foot lot. $700,000

WATERTOWN

190 Summer St. #1 Condo. $1,015,000

290 Pleasant St. #209 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 961 square feet, 1 room, 1 baths. $540,000

WAYLAND

10 Bennett Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,330 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $950,000

97 Draper Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1961, 2,646 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $849,000

12 Oak Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,185-square-foot lot. $800,000

35 Rich Valley Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,207 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $760,000

WELLESLEY

12 Tennyson Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 4,063 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,020-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

24 S Woodside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,649-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

52 Riverdale Road One-family Old Style, built in 1927, 2,256 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

11 Oak St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $759,900

WESTBOROUGH

25 Deerfield Way #25 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 2,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $720,000

11 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1897, 1,745 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $465,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

536 N Elm St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,604 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $395,000

WESTFORD

13 Chippewa Road One-family Ranch, built in 1980, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,935-square-foot lot. $680,000

31 Depot St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,503-square-foot lot. $600,000

149 Groton Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,763 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $460,000

3 Hillside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,750 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $260,000

WESTON

75 Scotch Pine Road One-family Contemporary, built in 2020, 5,076 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 124,469-square-foot lot. $8,000,000

55 Loring Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,741 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

WEST ROXBURY

71 Joyce Kilmer Road One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,210-square-foot lot. $820,000

56 Morrell St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $545,000

WEYMOUTH

16 Bleakney Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,740 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,936-square-foot lot. $650,000

8 Prospect Court One-family Conventional, built in 1893, 1,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,044-square-foot lot. $602,900

104 Swan Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,605-square-foot lot. $505,000

11 Ledge Hill Road One-family Antique, built in 1728, 2,442 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,498-square-foot lot. $500,000

463 Broad St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,796-square-foot lot. $440,000

WHITMAN

238 Stetson St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,551-square-foot lot. $405,000

WILMINGTON

10 Blueberry Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $831,500

114 Nichols St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,156 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $775,000

35 Swain Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $670,000

36 Middlesex Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 956 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $455,000

WINCHESTER

4 Horn Pond Brook Road One-family Ranch, built in 1941, 1,128 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,830-square-foot lot. $680,000

WINTHROP

46 Jefferson St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 760 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $542,500

600 Shirley St. #3 Condo. $523,000

WOBURN

1 Bay St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,699 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,689-square-foot lot. $805,000

94 Pearl St. One-family Conventional, built in 1914, 1,569 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,010-square-foot lot. $585,000

85 Winn St. One-family Conventional, built in 1830, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,380-square-foot lot. $565,000

