Latest Sales Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Nov. 9)

ABINGTON

61 Van Buren Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,304 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,056-square-foot lot. $770,000

500 Randolph St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1751, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 72,726-square-foot lot. $483,000

67 Davis St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,581 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,049-square-foot lot. $460,000

882 Brockton Ave. #882 Condo, built in 2002, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $397,000

58 Isabelle St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 937 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,720-square-foot lot. $385,000

84 Ekstrom Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,492-square-foot lot. $365,000

1 Kingswood Drive #10 Condo, built in 1971, 943 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,900

8 Kingswood Drive #5 Condo, built in 1971, 706 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $225,000

ACTON

6 Maillet Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,206 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 63,598-square-foot lot. $875,000

13 Hillcrest Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,400-square-foot lot. $850,000

ALLSTON

15 N Beacon St. #506 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1989, 898 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 898-square-foot lot. $530,000

90 Brainerd Road #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 563 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 563-square-foot lot. $346,500

AMESBURY

12 Hawkswood Ests #12 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,955 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,060,000

15 Fairway Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,556 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,999-square-foot lot. $741,000

21 Lakeshore Drive One-family Cottage, built in 1940, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,650-square-foot lot. $725,000

45 Whitehall Road One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,180-square-foot lot. $522,000

7 Albion St. #1 Condo Family Flat, built in 1860, 1,242 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $448,000

13 High St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 2,966 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,670-square-foot lot. $300,000

ANDOVER

7 Robert Drive #7 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 3,981 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,550,000

1 Robert Drive #1-1 Condo. $1,380,000

36 Juniper Road One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,717 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 72,048-square-foot lot. $1,340,000

8 Robert Drive #8 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 3,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,260,000

11 Robert Drive #11 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 3,981 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,250,000

15 Yardley Road One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,352 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,952-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

38 Hidden Road One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,884 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,005-square-foot lot. $860,000

99 Sunset Rock Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,275 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 59,764-square-foot lot. $800,000

175 Lowell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,390 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,628-square-foot lot. $760,000

2 Clark Road One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,833 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,496-square-foot lot. $695,000

354 N Main St. #307 Condo, built in 1930, 800 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $320,000

ARLINGTON

16 Cypress Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1913, 720 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,265-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

35 Henderson St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,668 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,072-square-foot lot. $1,200,777

1 Mary St. #3 Condo. $1,000,000

73 Tanager St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,943 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,029-square-foot lot. $875,000

17-19 Lowell St. Place Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1910, 2,131 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,576-square-foot lot. $750,000

19 Wellington St. #19 Condo, built in 1890, 1,252 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $635,000

ASHLAND

38 Lantern Way #38 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2018, 1,659 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $705,000

296 America Blvd #296 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $615,000

8 Charles St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,629 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,494-square-foot lot. $600,000

163 Leland Farm Road #163 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $410,000

AYER

116 W Main St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,433 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $470,000

36 Sandy Pond Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1920, 1,567 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,869-square-foot lot. $460,000

10 Calvin St. One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,173 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 23,827-square-foot lot. $420,000

BEDFORD

22 Page Road One-family Garrison, built in 1960, 3,452 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 59,377-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

23 Lane Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,912 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

12 Mickelson Lane #15 Condo. $562,900

BELLINGHAM

25 Mohawk Path One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,876 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

46 Puddingstone Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1968, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $458,000

124 Hartford Ave. One-family Antique, built in 1794, 1,356 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 45,956-square-foot lot. $393,000

44 Pond St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 975 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $390,000

878 S Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,598-square-foot lot. $384,000

BELMONT

15 Sandrick Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 1,612 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,294-square-foot lot. $1,670,000

30-32 Beech St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1926, 2,835 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,990-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

39-41 Chandler St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1951, 2,564 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,567-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

BERLIN

12 Coulson Road One-family Ranch, built in 1975, 1,008 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,866-square-foot lot. $605,000

247 Linden St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1850, 4,111 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 101,780-square-foot lot. $585,000

159 Sawyerhill Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1955, 2,045 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 164,071-square-foot lot. $290,000

BEVERLY

31 Boyles St. One-family Mansion, built in 1900, 9,052 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 95,614-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

110 Lothrop St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 3,583 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 6,938-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

16 Neptune St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 2,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,316-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

18 Lyman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $555,000

30 Rowell Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,864-square-foot lot. $550,000

391 Elliott St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,602 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,620-square-foot lot. $535,000

21 Sargent St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $525,000

126 Colon St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,866-square-foot lot. $515,000

BILLERICA

41 Chatham Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1986, 2,461 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,007-square-foot lot. $817,500

9 Handel Road One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,782-square-foot lot. $680,000

35 Woodside Road One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,200-square-foot lot. $628,500

20 Putnam Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 2,220 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,070-square-foot lot. $575,000

29 William Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1972, 1,434 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $537,000

17 Whitefield Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1941, 2,640 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $530,000

26 Columbia Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1982, 1,204 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

29-1/2 Pinehurst Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,584 square feet, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $420,070

11 Kenmar Drive #7 Condo, built in 1979, 731 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $312,000

20 Kenmar Drive #188 Condo, built in 1979, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $205,000

BOSTON

2 Avery St. #PH2A Condo High-Rise, built in 2000, 4,703 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 4,703-square-foot lot. $11,000,000

41 Milford St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 2,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,125-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

1 Franklin St. #2601 Condo High-Rise, built in 2016, 1,426 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,175,000

280 Beacon St. #72 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1930, 1,518 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,518-square-foot lot. $2,175,000

170 Tremont St. #1701 Condo High-Rise, built in 1989, 1,430 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,430-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

65 E India Row #11F Condo High-Rise, built in 1970, 1,627 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,627-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

140 Saint Botolph St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,285 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,285-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

1 Charles St. S #805 Condo High-Rise, built in 2004, 951 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 951-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

82-84 Waltham St. #10 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1860, 790 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 790-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

21 Father Francis Gilday St. #302 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2006, 928 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 928-square-foot lot. $907,000

437 Marlborough St. #12 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 963 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 963-square-foot lot. $885,000

466 Commonwealth Ave. #601 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1910, 1,005 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,005-square-foot lot. $855,000

36 Worcester Sq #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 948 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 948-square-foot lot. $735,000

73 Pinckney St. #6 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 570 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 570-square-foot lot. $715,000

43 Anderson St. #4 Condo Row-End, built in 1900, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 650-square-foot lot. $675,000

437 Marlborough St. #21 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 516 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 516-square-foot lot. $594,000

416 Commonwealth Ave. #119 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1910, 590 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 590-square-foot lot. $525,000

300 Commercial St. #201 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 599 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 599-square-foot lot. $490,000

50-56 Broadlawn Park #401 Condo. $375,000

BOXBOROUGH

45 Wheeler Drive #35 Condo. $1,205,877

BOXFORD

57-A Great Pond Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 9,490 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 265,716-square-foot lot. $4,250,000

65 Lockwood Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 2005, 3,647 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 258,311-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

BRAINTREE

49 Colby Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,989 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,204-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

102 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1898, 2,505 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,795-square-foot lot. $835,000

15 Somerville Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 2,168 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,490-square-foot lot. $685,000

253 Allerton Commons Lane #253 Condo, built in 1995, 1,105 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

341 Tilden Commons Lane #341 Condo, built in 1995, 1,357 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

310 Tilden Commons Lane #310 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

BRIDGEWATER

435 Forest St. One-family Ranch, built in 2018, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 81,682-square-foot lot. $620,000

11 Acorn Circle One-family Split Level, built in 1992, 1,289 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $489,000

5 Enwright Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,426-square-foot lot. $480,000

118 Springhill Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,909-square-foot lot. $397,500

115 Colonial Post Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,156 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,869-square-foot lot. $392,000

223 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $375,000

BRIGHTON

52-54 Oakland St. Two-Family, built in 1930, 2,860 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,150-square-foot lot. $850,000

27 Turner St. #1 Condo. $747,000

317 Summit Ave. #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1960, 666 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 666-square-foot lot. $460,000

1870 Commonwealth Ave. #8 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1930, 580 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 580-square-foot lot. $384,000

26 Commonwealth Ter #3 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1910, 660 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 660-square-foot lot. $270,000

34 Kinross Road #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1947, 477 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 477-square-foot lot. $269,000

BROCKTON

47 Wilmington St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1925, 3,318 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,288-square-foot lot. $795,000

582 Centre St. Two-Family, built in 1904, 2,656 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,227-square-foot lot. $740,000

60 Louis St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 2,268 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,295-square-foot lot. $550,000

10 Mitchell Road Two-Family, built in 1925, 1,822 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,319-square-foot lot. $540,000

57 Fairmount Ave. Two-Family, built in 1881, 1,564 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,742-square-foot lot. $525,000

106 Holmes Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 1,736 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,112-square-foot lot. $514,000

92 Brookfield Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $505,000

23 Susan Road One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,609-square-foot lot. $470,000

154 North Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,685-square-foot lot. $433,000

27 Bedford St. One-family Split Level, built in 1965, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $425,000

92 Connell Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,540-square-foot lot. $420,000

162 Lawrence St. Two-Family, built in 1870, 2,338 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,558-square-foot lot. $350,000

279 Court St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1938, 1,284 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,630-square-foot lot. $325,000

388 Battles St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1788, 2,302 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $322,000

279 Court St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1938, 1,284 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,630-square-foot lot. $320,000

33 Colonel Bell Drive #33 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,494 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000

45 Camden Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $306,000

24 Marion St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,551 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $245,000

238 Market St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,418-square-foot lot. $230,000

BROOKLINE

30 Amory St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 4,532 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,767-square-foot lot. $4,200,000

59-61 Mason Ter Two-family Decker, built in 1900, 3,126 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,390-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

40 Beals St. One-family Row-End, built in 1905, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,088-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

64 Fairgreen Place #64 Condo, built in 1975, 2,655 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,650,000

10 Fuller St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 2,228 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,864-square-foot lot. $1,499,000

2-14 Saint Paul St. #105 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2003, 1,161 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,015,000

233 Freeman St. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1925, 1,217 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $875,000

99 Pond Ave. #505 Condo High-Rise, built in 1970, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000

1600 Beacon St. #409 Condo High-Rise, built in 1960, 750 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $625,000

96 Naples Road #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 775 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $608,000

71 Babcock St. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1917, 574 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $560,000

33 Winslow Road #B Condo Low-Rise, built in 1944, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $525,000

60 Longwood Ave. #406 Condo High-Rise, built in 1975, 479 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $430,000

BURLINGTON

24 Woodhill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

7 Blueberry Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,851 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 122,107-square-foot lot. $1,395,000

37 Terrace Hall Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,532 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,557-square-foot lot. $697,500

20 Alma Road One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,007 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,014-square-foot lot. $670,000

14 Chestnut Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $590,000

40 Lantern Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $490,000

7 Hallmark Gdns #4 Condo, built in 1970, 915 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $380,000

CAMBRIDGE

19 Pleasant St. #10 Condo, built in 1920, 485 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #11 Condo, built in 1920, 696 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #12 Condo, built in 1920, 485 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #14 Condo, built in 1920, 612 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #15 Condo, built in 1920, 661 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #16 Condo, built in 1920, 526 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #17 Condo, built in 1920, 838 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #18 Condo, built in 1920, 661 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #19 Condo, built in 1920, 699 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #1 Condo, built in 1920, 551 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #20 Condo, built in 1920, 407 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #21 Condo, built in 1920, 398 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #22 Condo, built in 1920, 398 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #23 Condo, built in 1920, 598 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #2 Condo, built in 1920, 724 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #3 Condo, built in 1920, 691 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #4 Condo, built in 1920, 724 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #5 Condo, built in 1920, 691 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #6 Condo, built in 1920, 724 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #7 Condo, built in 1920, 560 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #8 Condo, built in 1920, 485 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $12,850,000

19 Pleasant St. #9 Condo, built in 1920, 696 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $12,850,000

65 Larchwood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 3,037 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,896-square-foot lot. $3,605,000

94 Thorndike St. One-family Row-End, built in 1867, 2,134 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,916-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

66 Oxford St. #1 Condo Two Story, built in 1910, 734 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,405,000

82-84 Berkshire St. #4 Condo. $1,110,000

22 Farwell Place #2 Condo. $1,050,000

165 Pleasant St. #305 Condo, built in 2002, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $945,630

43 Sacramento St. #1 Condo, built in 1916, 777 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $925,000

88 Gore St. #2 Condo Two Story, built in 1840, 1,373 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000

13 Cottage Park Ave. Two-Family, built in 1889, 1,755 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,520-square-foot lot. $841,550

165 Pleasant St. #314 Condo, built in 2002, 1,033 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $769,262

15 Pleasant St. #2 Condo. $750,000

15 Pleasant St. #3 Condo. $750,000

15 Pleasant St. #1 Condo. $700,000

195 Harvey St. #3 Condo, built in 1900, 575 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $614,000

21 Essex St. #3 Condo, built in 1920, 850 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $610,000

329 Harvard St. #5 Condo, built in 1965, 596 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $520,000

CANTON

3096 Washington St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1910, 2,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $780,000

1 Revolution Way #201 Condo, built in 2019, 1,386 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $755,000

CARLISLE

238 E Riding Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $805,000

CARVER

64 Wareham St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $435,000

CHARLESTOWN

15 Charles St. One-family Row-End, built in 2001, 1,706 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,390-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

1 Warren St. #201 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2000, 1,211 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,095,000

38 Pleasant St. Two-family Row-Middle, built in 1865, 1,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 811-square-foot lot. $925,000

8 Lawnwood Place #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1875, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $861,000

53 Elm St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1885, 938 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $780,000

142 High St. #3 Condo Row-End, built in 1899, 692 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $655,000

CHELMSFORD

73 Newfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,381 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $750,000

34 Dalton Road One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,855 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,598-square-foot lot. $705,000

6 Matthew Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,761 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,329-square-foot lot. $620,000

81 Swain Road One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,592 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,605-square-foot lot. $610,000

65 Linwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $600,000

140 Stedman St. #15 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,138 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $477,000

600 Wellman Ave. #600 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,157 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

54 Meadowbrook Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,938-square-foot lot. $350,000

138 Tyngsboro Road #11 Condo, built in 1971, 690 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $216,000

CHELSEA

680 Broadway #2 Condo, built in 1900, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $585,000

59 Breakwater Drive #59 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,994 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

950 Broadway #15 Condo, built in 2008, 1,334 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $485,000

165 Cottage St. #702 Condo, built in 1987, 1,347 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

220 Spencer Ave. #302 Condo, built in 1900, 872 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $245,364

COHASSET

15 White Head Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 2,750 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 120,661-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

CONCORD

180 Laurel St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,049-square-foot lot. $2,890,000

169 Ministerial Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,244 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,326-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

2028 Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,760 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,761-square-foot lot. $1,305,000

234 Deacon Haynes Road One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,578 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,742-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

31 Concord Greene #1 Condo, built in 1977, 1,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $481,500

DANVERS

53 N Putnam St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,313 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,040-square-foot lot. $2,590,800

6 Hanson Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,942 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,350-square-foot lot. $615,000

27 Brookside Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1950, 1,635 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $521,000

15 Washington St. One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,327-square-foot lot. $510,000

53 Locust St. #2 Condo, built in 1856, 1,993 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

DEDHAM

16 Lindale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,902-square-foot lot. $690,000

51 Endicott St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 1,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $630,000

44 Nobel Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,216-square-foot lot. $585,000

DORCHESTER

35 Sagamore St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,259 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,319-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

740 Washington St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1910, 4,109 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

83 Devon St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,597 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,136-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

240 Geneva Ave. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,483 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,818-square-foot lot. $900,000

58 Carruth St. #58 Condo. $859,000

184 Milton St. One-family Conventional, built in 1928, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,248-square-foot lot. $850,000

91 Florida St. Three-family Row-End, built in 1899, 2,880 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,700-square-foot lot. $789,900

43 Mercier Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,484 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,655-square-foot lot. $780,000

25 Vassar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,119 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,413-square-foot lot. $770,000

964 Morton St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,743 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,632-square-foot lot. $750,000

16 Parkman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,322-square-foot lot. $720,000

12 Grant St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2017, 1,009 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $699,000

9 Belton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,278-square-foot lot. $654,000

10-12 Michigan Ave. Two-family Duplex, built in 1900, 3,138 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,841-square-foot lot. $650,000

950 Dorchester Ave. #303 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1899, 1,104 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,104-square-foot lot. $609,000

97 Oakton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,412 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,138-square-foot lot. $600,000

20 Spring Garden St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 668 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 668-square-foot lot. $490,000

382 Adams St. #2 Condo. $475,000

25 Balsam St. One-family Semi Detachd, built in 1991, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,769-square-foot lot. $400,000

66 Milton Ave. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1989, 970 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 970-square-foot lot. $344,000

336 Adams St. #14 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1990, 599 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 599-square-foot lot. $330,000

DOVER

263 Dedham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 5,651 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 210,830-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

DUNSTABLE

980 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 4,058 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 92,347-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

DUXBURY

769 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,936 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,748-square-foot lot. $850,000

4 Reserve Way #4 Condo, built in 2013, 1,811 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $725,000

EAST BOSTON

58 Putnam St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $890,000

29 Saint Andrew Road #2 Condo. $750,000

156 Porter St. #219 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1910, 864 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 800-square-foot lot. $537,000

71 Lubec St. #5 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1913, 502 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 502-square-foot lot. $392,000

211 Condor St. #7 Condo. $314,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

25 Stone Meadow Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,174 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,979-square-foot lot. $635,000

71 Balsam Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1972, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,225-square-foot lot. $595,000

903 Union St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $440,000

20 Chestnut St. #1 Condo Duplex, built in 1988, 1,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $399,900

EASTON

7 Georgetown Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,009 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

28 Heidi Road One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,091-square-foot lot. $875,000

39 Lantern Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,592 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $720,000

24 Elliot Circle One-family Conventional, built in 1870, 1,888 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $624,000

8 Baldwin St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 1,888 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,894-square-foot lot. $610,000

8 Columbus Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,555 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,801-square-foot lot. $485,000

ESSEX

90 Southern Ave. #90 Condo, built in 1987, 2,292 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,000

EVERETT

11 Forest Ave. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 4,518 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,386-square-foot lot. $975,000

55 Myrtle St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,442 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,836-square-foot lot. $860,000

31 Clifton Ave. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,419 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $725,000

5 Davis St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 949 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,191-square-foot lot. $510,000

41 Henry St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,734 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,718-square-foot lot. $400,000

FOXBOROUGH

107 Beach St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

2 Summerville Road #2 Condo, built in 1985, 1,109 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $413,000

96 Main St. #C10 Condo, built in 1970, 922 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $283,000

FRAMINGHAM

14 Woodstock Drive One-family Contemporary, built in 1988, 5,954 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 45,093-square-foot lot. $1,345,000

2 Woodside Cottage Way One-family Contemporary, built in 1998, 2,293 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,525-square-foot lot. $865,000

3 Childs Circle One-family Garrison, built in 1977, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,029-square-foot lot. $711,000

3 Driscoll Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1975, 1,236 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,878-square-foot lot. $685,000

16 Elmfield Road One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,068 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,998-square-foot lot. $575,000

35 C St. One-family Ranch, built in 1979, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $540,000

64 Leigh St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,939-square-foot lot. $509,000

17 Pinewood Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,516 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,922-square-foot lot. $460,000

908 Windsor Drive #908 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

FRANKLIN

8 Cooks Farm Road #8 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,145 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $869,000

49 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 3,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $690,000

100 Mill St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 1,386 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53,013-square-foot lot. $620,000

8 Concord St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,749-square-foot lot. $560,000

4 Birchtree Circle #4 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 2,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $475,000

52 Ruggles St. Two-Family, built in 1930, 2,856 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,136-square-foot lot. $425,000

35 Chestnut St. #35 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

11 Grace Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 2013, 3,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,240-square-foot lot. $325,000

24 Shayne Road #323 Condo, built in 2007, 1,099 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000

408 Franklin Crossing Road #408 Condo, built in 1985, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000

FREETOWN

1 The Lane One-family Antique, built in 1888, 2,275 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $350,000

GEORGETOWN

31 E Main St. #1 Condo, built in 1800, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

GLOUCESTER

147 Western Ave. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1916, 5,104 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

15 Kennedy Road #B Condo, built in 2018, 2,154 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,003,000

6 Haskell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,841 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,810-square-foot lot. $924,000

22 Lincoln St. One-family Ranch, built in 1985, 1,120 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,133-square-foot lot. $530,000

11 Marsh St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,589 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,090-square-foot lot. $425,000

17 Millett St. #3 Condo, built in 1900, 548 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $201,000

GRAFTON

12 Elmrock Drive One-family Conventional, built in 2020, 2,267 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $710,000

GROVELAND

6 Arrowhead Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 4,207 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,893-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

HALIFAX

704 Plymouth St. One-family Gambrel, built in 1972, 1,938 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,167-square-foot lot. $589,000

435 Thompson St. One-family Split Level, built in 2018, 1,551 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,380-square-foot lot. $574,900

HAMILTON

46 Appleton Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1920, 994 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $610,000

3 Dentali Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,349 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,981-square-foot lot. $500,000

HANOVER

34 Dillingham Way Two-Family, built in 1967, 2,180 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $740,000

963 Hanover St. One-family Split Level, built in 1966, 1,182 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $600,000

80 King St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 1,498 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,897-square-foot lot. $550,000

676 Broadway One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $450,000

HANSON

223 E Washington St. One-family Split Level, built in 1975, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 93,654-square-foot lot. $380,000

HARVARD

3 Tahanto Trl One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,591 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 138,521-square-foot lot. $580,000

HAVERHILL

5 Ridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,345 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,364-square-foot lot. $700,000

9 Amy Lynne Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,135 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,597-square-foot lot. $685,000

18 S Prospect St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,483 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $580,000

33 Lafayette St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,277 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,899-square-foot lot. $500,000

13 Oleary Way #134 Condo. $476,006

18 Juneau Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,572 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,289-square-foot lot. $455,000

157 S Pleasant St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,348 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,883-square-foot lot. $425,000

36 Liberty St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1975, 1,698 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,066-square-foot lot. $330,000

44 Bradley Ave. #44 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

58 Rosemont St. #58 Condo Town House, built in 1965, 966 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000

52-58 Washington St. #4A Condo, built in 1882, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000

HINGHAM

107 Leavitt St. One-family Antique, built in 1841, 3,092 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,135-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

14 Grove Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,880 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 90,530-square-foot lot. $1,320,795

28 Union St. One-family Ranch, built in 1935, 1,245 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,058-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

937 Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,696 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,038-square-foot lot. $1,001,000

20 Rockwood Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1948, 1,828 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,632-square-foot lot. $980,000

9 Heritage Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $899,000

HOLBROOK

77 Westdale Road One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,605-square-foot lot. $750,000

96 Poole Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,205-square-foot lot. $485,000

HOLLISTON

6 Deer Run Road One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,739 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,022-square-foot lot. $1,199,000

736 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1830, 3,502 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,265-square-foot lot. $870,000

414 Underwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,240 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 79,671-square-foot lot. $780,000

20 Norfolk St. One-family Conventional, built in 1771, 1,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $445,000

HOPKINTON

10 Dicarlo Road One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,945 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

6 Leman Lane #6 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,244 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000

8 Briarcliff Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1972, 1,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,526-square-foot lot. $460,000

HUDSON

140 Chapin Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1985, 1,294 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,017-square-foot lot. $619,000

19 Dyson Circle #19 Condo, built in 2008, 2,055 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000

8 Superior Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,986 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,024-square-foot lot. $510,000

4 Rotherham Way #B Condo, built in 2005, 1,838 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

HULL

1 Longbeach Ave. #102 Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 2,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,700-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

18 Spinnaker Hill Lane #18 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,813 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $515,000

9 Elm Ave. #9 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,387 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

15 Park Ave. #308 Condo, built in 2003, 1,217 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,000

45 Kenberma St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 1,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $361,000

9 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,490 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,288-square-foot lot. $225,000

HYDE PARK

26 Norton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $625,000

49 Sunnyside St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $555,000

52 Ruskindale Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,904-square-foot lot. $505,000

IPSWICH

14 Juniper St. One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 2,079 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,554-square-foot lot. $583,000

48 Topsfield Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $527,000

11 Argilla Road Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,579 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,612-square-foot lot. $525,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

15 Zamora St. #A Condo. $1,360,000

51 Mossdale Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,594-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

24 Parkside Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,069-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

219 Perkins St. #E302 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1987, 1,258 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,478-square-foot lot. $790,000

28 Forbes St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 2006, 1,324 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,324-square-foot lot. $768,888

53 Day St. #53 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1935, 934 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 934-square-foot lot. $540,000

KINGSTON

265 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,477 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,742-square-foot lot. $487,500

LAKEVILLE

27 Precinct St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,075 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $375,000

LAWRENCE

32-36 Rowe St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1910, 4,005 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,180-square-foot lot. $839,000

7 Campo Seco St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,662 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,190-square-foot lot. $330,000

LEXINGTON

106 School St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,310-square-foot lot. $1,965,000

15 Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,230-square-foot lot. $1,452,000

1 Valley Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 1,879 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,328-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

25 Normandy Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,961 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

320 Concord Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $725,000

LITTLETON

9 Ayer Road One-family Old Style, built in 1923, 3,042 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,829-square-foot lot. $850,000

5 Fox Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,151-square-foot lot. $810,000

4 Charles Ridge Road #B Condo Town House, built in 2009, 1,616 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000

LOWELL

26 Talbot St. One-family Conventional, built in 1876, 3,493 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,488-square-foot lot. $735,000

89 Foster St. Two-Family, built in 1920, 2,904 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $688,000

239 Burnham Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,447-square-foot lot. $672,000

43 Wannalancit St. One-family Conventional, built in 1870, 3,636 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,960-square-foot lot. $660,000

200 Salem St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,923 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,976-square-foot lot. $495,000

57 Aberdeen St. Two-Family, built in 1910, 2,338 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,595-square-foot lot. $475,000

338 Varnum Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,884 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,983-square-foot lot. $450,000

72 Heritage Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,897 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,060-square-foot lot. $425,000

311 Burnham Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,949-square-foot lot. $405,000

28 Meadowcroft St. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,515-square-foot lot. $400,000

30 Read St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,496-square-foot lot. $370,000

319 Burnham Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,000-square-foot lot. $290,000

12 Chase St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,010-square-foot lot. $206,000

LYNN

193 Lynn Shore Drive Two-Family, built in 1900, 3,127 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,152-square-foot lot. $1,215,000

16 Judge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,052 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,540-square-foot lot. $650,000

76 Clark St. One-family Old Style, built in 1916, 1,262 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $595,000

8 Ocean View Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,401 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,951-square-foot lot. $595,000

123 Commonwealth Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1967, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $515,000

81 Menlo Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $450,000

280 Lynnfield St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,068 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,029-square-foot lot. $431,000

126 Winnepurkit Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,731-square-foot lot. $410,000

559 Summer St. #2 Condo, built in 1920, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,780-square-foot lot. $385,000

LYNNFIELD

22 Heritage Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1973, 2,039 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,100-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

900 Lynnfield St. #18 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,945 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $849,900

146 Salem St. One-family Old Style, built in 1921, 1,439 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,891-square-foot lot. $460,000

MALDEN

33 Bayrd St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,744 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $846,000

41 Marshall Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,568-square-foot lot. $661,000

118 Grandville Ave. #118 Condo. $555,000

33 Monroe St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1992, 1,685 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $450,000

210 Belmont St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,871-square-foot lot. $420,000

14 Main St. One-family Row House, built in 1940, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,185-square-foot lot. $405,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

98 Bridge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 4,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,130-square-foot lot. $3,500,000

MANSFIELD

7 Holstein Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,962 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,797-square-foot lot. $900,000

7 Donald Allen Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,011-square-foot lot. $795,000

6 Heritage Lane #6 Condo, built in 1972, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $372,000

MARBLEHEAD

185 Beacon St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1986, 3,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,219-square-foot lot. $1,555,000

4 Kenneth Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,313 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,725-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

2 Winthrop Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,360 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,427-square-foot lot. $850,000

26 Village St. #1 Condo, built in 1880, 867 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $449,000

MARLBOROUGH

129 Lodi Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1980, 2,130 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

65 Meadow Brook Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,542 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,310-square-foot lot. $550,000

321 Berlin Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,436-square-foot lot. $520,000

51 Harrison Place Two-Family, built in 1850, 2,590 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,989-square-foot lot. $400,000

MARSHFIELD

36 Sherman Way One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1978, 1,880 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $725,000

269 Webster St. One-family Split Level, built in 1957, 2,350 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,875-square-foot lot. $710,000

666 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 2,337 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,567-square-foot lot. $710,000

23 Snowy Owl Lane #23 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 1,924 square feet, 3 baths. $675,000

12 Carr Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,804 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,600-square-foot lot. $559,900

65 Marshall Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,727-square-foot lot. $550,000

308 Moraine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,748 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $472,742

63 Careswell St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,478-square-foot lot. $427,000

6 Royal Dane Drive #27 Condo, built in 1968, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $239,000

3 Mariners Drive #3 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,242 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $231,666

MATTAPAN

4-6 Greendale Road Two-Family, built in 1920, 2,496 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $715,000

165 River St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,071-square-foot lot. $425,000

MAYNARD

38 Old Marlboro Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,532 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,155-square-foot lot. $600,000

5 Elm Court One-family Conventional, built in 1924, 2,052 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,151-square-foot lot. $565,000

8 Parmenter Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 1,192 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,271-square-foot lot. $382,000

MEDFORD

109 Winthrop St. Two-Family, built in 1926, 2,600 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,535-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

123 Damon Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

34 Burget Ave. Two-Family, built in 1914, 2,051 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,051-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

26 Homer Circle Two-Family, built in 1920, 2,484 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,016-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

8 Wolcott Park One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,751 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,290-square-foot lot. $940,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #C408 Condo. $908,888

68 Monmouth Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,458 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,975-square-foot lot. $900,000

18 Webster St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,280 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,298-square-foot lot. $865,000

70 Tainter St. One-family Conventional, built in 1875, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,535-square-foot lot. $727,000

3-5 Pleasant St. #2 Condo. $540,000

777 Fellsway W One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,293 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,309-square-foot lot. $445,000

MEDWAY

15 Meadow Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $560,000

23 Pond St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,378-square-foot lot. $560,000

362 Village St. #362 Condo Town House, built in 1967, 1,686 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000

8 King Phillip St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $300,000

MELROSE

81 Clifford St. One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,767 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $825,000

78-80 Sargent St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1910, 2,006 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,976-square-foot lot. $824,900

296 E Foster St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,917 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $730,000

974-976 Main St. #3 Condo, built in 1972, 552 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $290,000

MERRIMAC

25 Lincoln St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,542 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,900-square-foot lot. $461,600

19 Broad St. #105 Condo, built in 2004, 1,286 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

13 Merrimac Ave. One-family Camp/Cabin, built in 1957, 632 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,742-square-foot lot. $365,000

METHUEN

17 Dunrobin Circle #17 Condo, built in 2016, 2,035 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $711,000

25 Hunter Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,722 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,760-square-foot lot. $699,900

7 Apple Blossom Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 3,281 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,630-square-foot lot. $650,000

9 Young Farm Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1973, 2,083 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,011-square-foot lot. $649,900

45 Salem St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1978, 1,842 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $610,000

42 Washington St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1980, 1,904 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,068-square-foot lot. $511,000

18 Sunny Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1940, 2,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,475-square-foot lot. $455,000

8 Pine Grove Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,772 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $455,000

7 Jane Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,474-square-foot lot. $275,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

17 Old Wood St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 2020, 1,244 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,522-square-foot lot. $519,900

11 Reland St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,200 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $503,000

46 Montello St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 1,983 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $425,000

96 Old Center St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1890, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 67,041-square-foot lot. $400,000

756 Plymouth St. One-family Ranch, built in 1975, 1,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,293-square-foot lot. $320,000

MIDDLETON

73 Locust St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,691-square-foot lot. $945,000

151 Lake St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,155-square-foot lot. $780,000

8 Belleview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,020 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,364-square-foot lot. $675,000

MILFORD

465 E Main St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 1,512 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,999-square-foot lot. $580,000

71 Zain Circle #71 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,808 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $505,000

19 Taft St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1982, 1,626 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,779-square-foot lot. $480,000

13 Jackson St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,133 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,102-square-foot lot. $433,500

103 Purchase St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1922, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,502-square-foot lot. $381,000

3 Mayhew Slip One-family Old Style, built in 1885, 888 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $345,000

274 Central St. #274 Condo, built in 1985, 987 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000

30 Howard St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $325,000

21 Green St. #A Condo, built in 1998, 1,086 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000

21 Shadowbrook Lane #22 Condo, built in 1970, 1,039 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000

MILLIS

9 Frontier Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 4,372 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 64,033-square-foot lot. $1,305,000

86 Glen Ellen Blvd #46 Condo. $1,187,866

227 Causeway St. One-family Conventional, built in 1809, 3,484 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $600,000

MILTON

211 Robbins St. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,983 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,298-square-foot lot. $990,000

112 Brush Hill Road Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 2,520 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,415-square-foot lot. $850,000

80 Pleasant St. #2 Condo, built in 1900, 1,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $670,000

63 Saint Agatha Road One-family Old Style, built in 1933, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,089-square-foot lot. $630,000

66 Essex Road One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,491 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,116-square-foot lot. $545,000

NATICK

26 Pheasant Hollow Road One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,368 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

12 E Evergreen Road One-family Colonial, built in 2020, 3,298 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,036-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

7 Joshua Path One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,960 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $1,181,300

16 Sheffield Road One-family Garrison, built in 1950, 2,448 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,036-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

7 Adams St. #7 Condo, built in 2020, 1,321 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $786,750

7 Thoreau Court #9 Condo, built in 1983, 800 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000

30 Village Hill Lane #30 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000

NEEDHAM

21 Hill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $2,612,000

400 Hunnewell St. #201 Condo. $1,295,000

160 Jarvis Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,106-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

77 Marked Tree Road One-family Ranch, built in 1914, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,678-square-foot lot. $939,000

67 Berkshire Road One-family Garrison, built in 1950, 1,507 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $853,840

NEWBURY

42 Middle Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 200,376-square-foot lot. $925,000

NEWBURYPORT

8 Shandel Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,440 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,270-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

11 Lincoln St. One-family Antique, built in 1900, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,200-square-foot lot. $1,339,000

10 Beck St. One-family Conventional, built in 1850, 2,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,480-square-foot lot. $905,000

25 Carter St. #A Condo. $760,000

2 Longfellow Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 1,086 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $660,000

NEWTON

80 Putnam St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 3,212 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,245-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

15 Webster St. #15 Condo Town House, built in 1850, 3,411 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

453 Albemarle Road #453 Condo. $1,900,000

453 Albemarle Road #455 Condo. $1,900,000

33 Risley Road One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,152 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,813-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

84 Walker St. Three-family Victorian, built in 1880, 4,066 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,992-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

16 Harrison St. One-family Victorian, built in 1892, 2,433 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,635,000

276 Mill St. Two-Family, built in 1910, 3,604 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,566-square-foot lot. $1,460,000

87 Lewis St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,755-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

20-22 Louise Road Two-Family, built in 1955, 2,909 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,030-square-foot lot. $1,305,000

15 Sheldon Road One-family Tudor, built in 1936, 2,019 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,150-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

780 Centre St. #C Condo Victorian, built in 1878, 2,122 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,010-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

1302-1304 Boylston St. Three-family, built in 1835, 2,790 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,294-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

279 Cherry St. One-family Old Style, built in 1915, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,478-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

167 Winchester St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,096 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,277-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

579 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,196 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,247-square-foot lot. $950,000

633 Grove St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 997 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 9,321-square-foot lot. $720,000

633 Grove St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 997 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 9,321-square-foot lot. $625,000

280 Boylston St. #605 Condo, built in 1970, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 194,106-square-foot lot. $575,000

NORFOLK

112 Main St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1959, 1,266 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 63,276-square-foot lot. $535,000

NORTH ANDOVER

41 Skyview Ter One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,919 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 68,389-square-foot lot. $1,188,888

31 Johnson Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,926 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,047-square-foot lot. $690,000

30 Buckingham Road One-family, built in 1930, 1,641 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $570,000

1000 Johnson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,032 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $560,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

162 Paul Lizotte Road One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,054 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,357-square-foot lot. $749,900

37 Depot St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,113-square-foot lot. $740,000

11 Star Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1991, 1,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,020-square-foot lot. $525,000

46 Smith St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,815 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,928-square-foot lot. $300,000

NORTHBOROUGH

2 Elmwood Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,846-square-foot lot. $520,000

NORTH READING

43 Central St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,739 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $725,000

17 Greene St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1980, 1,242 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $710,000

NORTON

6 Dions Way One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,659 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 68,825-square-foot lot. $710,000

115 King Philip Road One-family Ranch, built in 1972, 1,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,630-square-foot lot. $575,000

13 Seminary Way One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,100-square-foot lot. $425,000

NORWOOD

21 Arcadia Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,858 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,528-square-foot lot. $750,000

83 Countryside Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,796 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,872-square-foot lot. $695,000

230 Richland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,474 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $689,900

PEABODY

28 Benevento Circle One-family Gambrel, built in 1988, 3,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,334-square-foot lot. $865,000

2 Maryvale Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $700,000

23 Elmwood Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,820 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $675,000

5 Nichols Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $633,000

8 Reynolds Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,630-square-foot lot. $541,500

101 Norris Brook Lane #101 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1989, 2,298 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

33 Dexter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,429-square-foot lot. $520,000

38 Pierpont St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1900, 2,547 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,223-square-foot lot. $510,000

38 Pierpont St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1900, 2,547 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,223-square-foot lot. $500,000

86 Winona St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,789-square-foot lot. $485,000

PEMBROKE

257 Center St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 2,570 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $638,000

34 Harvard St. One-family Garrison, built in 1961, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 68,939-square-foot lot. $575,000

56 Archer Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1971, 1,020 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 42,179-square-foot lot. $500,000

1 Foster Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1988, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,368-square-foot lot. $449,500

3 Foster Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,266 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,616-square-foot lot. $449,500

121 Chapel St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1969, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,100-square-foot lot. $380,000

17 Cynthia Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $340,000

PEPPERELL

50 Dow St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 2,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 190,758-square-foot lot. $660,000

97 Chestnut St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1976, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $475,000

PLYMOUTH

69 Herring Way One-family Contemporary, built in 2006, 6,040 square feet, 15 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 91,003-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

9 Woodsong One-family Contemporary, built in 2012, 2,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,462-square-foot lot. $820,000

9 Looking Glass One-family Contemporary, built in 2011, 2,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,462-square-foot lot. $770,000

19 Crimson Way One-family, built in 2019, 2,208 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,741-square-foot lot. $733,000

10 Kensington One-family Contemporary, built in 2015, 2,077 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,487-square-foot lot. $700,000

17 Fuller Way One-family Garrison, built in 1978, 2,732 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,761-square-foot lot. $695,000

16 Hall St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $589,000

57 Turnberry Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,970-square-foot lot. $575,000

73 Bradstreete Xing #73 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,986 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

295 Raymond Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1997, 1,363 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,277-square-foot lot. $535,000

78 Drum Drive #78 Condo. $534,830

63 Stafford St. #B Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,525 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,000

12 Joyce Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,712-square-foot lot. $509,900

216 Water St. #A202 Condo. $251,800

163 South St. #2 Condo, built in 1971, 743 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $220,000

9 Chapel Hill Drive #3 Condo, built in 1970, 785 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $211,000

QUINCY

32 Hall Place One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,898 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,399-square-foot lot. $949,000

16 Tilden Circle #16 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,201 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $750,000

75 Bayfield Road N One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,138 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,410-square-foot lot. $650,000

244 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,454-square-foot lot. $639,000

36 Albion Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,732 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,245-square-foot lot. $600,000

238 Elmwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,427 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,707-square-foot lot. $500,000

32 Keyes St. One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,054-square-foot lot. $350,000

RANDOLPH

91 Mill St. One-family Split Level, built in 1980, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,191-square-foot lot. $570,000

35 Pearl St. #35 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000

9 Westland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $440,000

15 Lewis Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $412,000

RAYNHAM

11 Jade Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,132-square-foot lot. $625,000

226 Temi Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,987 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,710-square-foot lot. $550,000

READING

60 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 4,336 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,633-square-foot lot. $1,710,000

22 Dean Road One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 3,064 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,526-square-foot lot. $1,415,000

126 Belmont St. One-family Split Level, built in 1967, 1,957 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,152-square-foot lot. $835,000

11 John St. Court One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,803-square-foot lot. $790,000

52 Salem St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1792, 3,415 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,517-square-foot lot. $725,000

REVERE

27 Rand St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,888 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,894-square-foot lot. $805,000

41 Library St. Two-Family, built in 1920, 3,453 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,273-square-foot lot. $800,000

65 Pomona St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,925 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,955-square-foot lot. $800,000

75 Tapley Ave. #1 Condo. $725,000

54 Hancock St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,694 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $620,000

360 Revere Beach Blvd #319 Condo, built in 2005, 1,218 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $610,000

87 Crystal Ave. #B Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,273 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000

395 Lee Burbank Hwy #6 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,331 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

382 Ocean Ave. #605 Condo, built in 1987, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $390,000

1 True St. $360,000

500 Revere Beach Blvd #410 Condo, built in 1976, 997 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $352,000

7 Park Ave. #55 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 941 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $337,000

42 Pearl Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 934 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,383-square-foot lot. $220,000

ROCKLAND

26 Wardson Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,141-square-foot lot. $500,000

18 Phillips St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,173-square-foot lot. $410,000

ROCKPORT

1 Seagull St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,419 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $790,000

6 Country Club Road One-family Split Level, built in 1930, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $306,970

ROSLINDALE

67-69 Cummins Hwy #204 Condo. $685,000

4 Delano Park #2 Condo. $651,000

11 Wellsmere Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 922 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,300-square-foot lot. $607,500

ROWLEY

6 Walnut Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,810 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $719,000

ROXBURY

104 Pembroke St. #3 Condo. $1,550,000

263-265 Northampton St. #307 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2011, 1,197 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,197-square-foot lot. $885,000

100 Shawmut Ave. #1011 Condo. $816,150

2451 Washington St. #305 Condo. $585,000

200 Northampton St. #4 Condo Row-End, built in 1910, 505 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 505-square-foot lot. $460,000

97 Moreland St. #1 Condo. $442,500

SALEM

437 Lafayette St. One-family Ranch, built in 1977, 3,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,858-square-foot lot. $920,000

105 Federal St. One-family Antique, built in 1801, 1,798 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,651-square-foot lot. $820,000

18 Sable Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1985, 2,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,627-square-foot lot. $749,000

6 Fairview Road One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 2,378 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $700,000

116 Federal St. #4 Condo, built in 1782, 2,064 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $630,000

14 Glenn Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1986, 1,618 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,104-square-foot lot. $610,000

42 Cavendish Circle #42 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,893 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000

129 Essex St. #12 Condo, built in 1900, 1,170 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $540,000

13 Roslyn St. #2 Condo. $535,000

10 Conners Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,129-square-foot lot. $520,000

6 Union St. #3 Condo, built in 1900, 1,318 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,971-square-foot lot. $519,000

137 Ocean Ave. W One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,302 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $483,000

SALISBURY

48 Beach Road #48B Condo. $665,000

12 Atlantic Ave. Three-family Raised Ranch, built in 1900, 2,626 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,751-square-foot lot. $560,000

56 Atlantic Ave. #4 Condo, built in 1920, 624 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $380,000

SAUGUS

2 Walden Pond Court One-family Split Entry, built in 1965, 2,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,685-square-foot lot. $765,000

78 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 3,258 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,589-square-foot lot. $752,900

5 Guard St. Ext One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,890 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $639,000

72 Cleveland Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1896, 1,932 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,721-square-foot lot. $635,000

22 Felton St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,463 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $590,000

5 Hull Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,111 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $560,000

444 Central St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,703-square-foot lot. $485,000

11 Grove St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,523 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,615-square-foot lot. $460,000

63 Denver St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,492 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,034-square-foot lot. $400,000

301 Lincoln Ave. #4 Condo, built in 1983, 1,346 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $385,000

SCITUATE

104 Captain Peirce Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 3,198 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 137,591-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

14 Stanton Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,240-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

SHERBORN

28 Farm Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 2,612 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 74,923-square-foot lot. $930,000

SHREWSBURY

11 Greenleaf Farms Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 4,060 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 79,279-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

12 Settlers Road One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 4,153 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

232 Gulf St. One-family Ranch, built in 2015, 2,905 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,616-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

138-140 S Quinsigamond Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1922, 2,966 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,653-square-foot lot. $1,084,000

23 Olde Colony Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,310 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,314-square-foot lot. $950,000

686-688 Main St. One-family Cottage, built in 1859, 1,898 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,018-square-foot lot. $675,000

25 Svenson Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,107-square-foot lot. $625,000

78 Harrington Farms Way #78 Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,653 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000

101 Harrington Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1921, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,746-square-foot lot. $530,000

1 Honeysuckle Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,132 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,593-square-foot lot. $510,000

74 S Quinsigamond Ave. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,427 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $510,000

82 Summer St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,063-square-foot lot. $500,000

26 Tatum Road One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $441,000

12 Winslow St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 1,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,598-square-foot lot. $400,000

466 Oak St. #B Condo, built in 1890, 1,409 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $317,500

SOMERVILLE

28 Ward St. Three-family Decker, built in 1920, 2,349 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,460-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

9 Brastow Ave. Two-Family, built in 1895, 3,860 square feet, 15 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,650-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

77 Bromfield Road Two-Family, built in 1910, 3,195 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,440-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

21 Windom St. #2 Condo Two Family, built in 1920, 2,307 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,515,000

61 Walnut St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,925 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,063-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

34 Weston Ave. #34 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,255,000

159 Kidder Ave. #159 Condo. $1,250,000

24 Horace St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,318 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,225-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

9 Cottage Ave. #9 Condo Two Family, built in 1920, 1,564 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,225,000

12 Sunnyside Ave. One-family, built in 1924, 1,690 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,791-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

37 Oliver St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1890, 2,990 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,071-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

198 Summer St. #2 Condo Two Family, built in 1885, 1,309 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $930,000

186 Central St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,525 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $900,000

52 Hinckley St. One-family Conventional, built in 1905, 1,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,797-square-foot lot. $820,000

6 Pearl St. One-family, built in 1900, 1,861 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,570-square-foot lot. $700,000

229 Pearl St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,878 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,431-square-foot lot. $650,000

240 Mystic Ave. #206 Condo. $585,000

117 Heath St. #1 Condo Duplex, built in 1900, 633 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $565,000

44 Highland Ave. #2A Condo Duplex, built in 1895, 453 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $420,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

17 General Henry Knox Road One-family Raised Cape, built in 1973, 2,138 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 38,847-square-foot lot. $750,000

4 Wood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 1,870 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,239-square-foot lot. $705,000

SOUTH BOSTON

8 Viking St. Three-family Row-End, built in 1890, 1,890 square feet, 13 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 927-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

406 K St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1890, 2,920 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,710-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

105 Dresser St. #105 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,275,000

177 W 8th St. #3 Condo. $1,150,000

695 E 5th St. #20 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,860 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,860-square-foot lot. $1,149,000

25 Channel Center St. #406 Condo High-Rise, built in 2004, 1,398 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,398-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

33 Sleeper St. #608 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1911, 1,230 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,330-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

721 E 6th St. #3 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2011, 1,258 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,258-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

472 W Broadway #301 Condo. $970,000

846 E 5th St. #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1905, 1,124 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,124-square-foot lot. $785,000

76 Marine Road #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,271 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,271-square-foot lot. $700,000

472 W Broadway #503 Condo. $665,000

285 Dorchester St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 1,210 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,210-square-foot lot. $605,000

STONEHAM

184 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,475 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,487-square-foot lot. $950,000

31 Walsh Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1980, 2,298 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,387-square-foot lot. $699,000

159 Main St. #54A Condo, built in 1981, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $344,900

159 Main St. #44B Condo, built in 1981, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $322,000

STOUGHTON

109 Kennedy Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 2,220 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,685-square-foot lot. $509,250

STOW

92 Peabody Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 1,813 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,998-square-foot lot. $640,000

34 Meeting House Lane #210 Condo, built in 2002, 1,286 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

SUDBURY

71 Newbridge Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1974, 3,616 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 167,195-square-foot lot. $1,699,000

53 Old Lancaster Road One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 4,245 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

1043 Boston Post Road One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 4,561 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 224,259-square-foot lot. $1,365,000

5 Spring St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,095 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $535,000

SWAMPSCOTT

259 Puritan Road One-family Old Style, built in 1895, 6,055 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 9,365-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

25 Lincoln Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,740 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 28,270-square-foot lot. $1,660,000

261 Atlantic Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1945, 2,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,545-square-foot lot. $800,000

49 Sargent Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1941, 1,294 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $699,000

402 Paradise Road #PHM Condo. $335,000

TEWKSBURY

502 River Road One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,912 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $745,000

60 Shandel Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 1,144 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $700,000

214 Mccarthy Way One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,358 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $695,000

31 Nolan Court #31 Condo, built in 2009, 2,419 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $600,000

64 Juniper Lane #64 Condo, built in 1995, 1,371 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $510,000

51 Quail Run #51 Condo, built in 1984, 1,212 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $375,500

TOWNSEND

18 Scott Road One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $365,000

148 Lunenburg Road One-family Ranch, built in 1945, 1,373 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 86,684-square-foot lot. $350,000

88 Lunenburg Road One-family Ranch, built in 1971, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $275,000

UPTON

16 Francis Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,480 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,400-square-foot lot. $875,000

15 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,311-square-foot lot. $550,000

5 Glen Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $380,000

WAKEFIELD

77 Converse St. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 3,849 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,155-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

45 Emerson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,203 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,186-square-foot lot. $737,000

138 Salem St. #1 Condo. $440,900

138 Salem St. #3 Condo. $406,000

WALPOLE

10 Tilton Court #10 Condo, built in 2013, 1,876 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

15 Daisy Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $600,000

25 Rainbow Pond Drive #B2 Condo, built in 1980, 1,091 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000

WALTHAM

31 Weston St. #4 Condo, built in 1920, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $515,000

43 Jacqueline Road #5 Condo, built in 1979, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $425,000

WATERTOWN

27-29 Lawrence St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1901, 2,624 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,914-square-foot lot. $946,000

12 Chauncey St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1910, 2,864 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,486-square-foot lot. $900,000

108 Templeton Pkwy #108 Condo, built in 1925, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $849,900

194 School St. #194 Condo, built in 1910, 1,850 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,100-square-foot lot. $805,000

292 Lexington St. #292 Condo Town House, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $460,000

WAYLAND

7 Dean Road One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 2,473 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,572-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

31 High Rock Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1957, 1,056 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 74,488-square-foot lot. $750,000

WELLESLEY

20 Woodchester Road One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,425 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 25,056-square-foot lot. $5,065,000

54 Greylock Road One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 5,499 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,163-square-foot lot. $3,175,000

84 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,222 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,005-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

6 Dunedin Road One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 974 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,789-square-foot lot. $750,000

6 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,803-square-foot lot. $750,000

WENHAM

191 Cherry St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,393 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,090-square-foot lot. $600,000

WESTBOROUGH

41 Adams St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,035 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,783-square-foot lot. $700,000

21 Shepherd Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,520-square-foot lot. $425,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

373 N Elm St. One-family Conventional, built in 1912, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $475,000

WESTFORD

61 Cold Spring Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,551 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $1,127,500

21 Moore Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,367 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,562-square-foot lot. $794,000

WEST NEWBURY

10 Dole Place One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 2,838 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,000-square-foot lot. $855,000

575 Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,728 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $400,000

WESTON

29 Pine Summit Circle #29 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 3,277 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $3,100,000

380 Winter St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1978, 1,850 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,148-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

17 Dickson Lane #17 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 2,140 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $930,000

WESTPORT

403 Drift Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,122 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 189,791-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

10 Adirondack Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 1,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $470,000

WEST ROXBURY

200 Allandale Road #230 Condo. $2,150,000

206 Allandale Road #2C Condo Low-Rise, built in 1989, 2,707 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,707-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

21 Charles Park Road #21 Condo. $950,000

98 Keith St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 1,393 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,638-square-foot lot. $739,000

15 Rumford Road One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,651-square-foot lot. $710,000

WESTWOOD

181 Weatherbee Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 3,099 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $2,136,400

104 Margery Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 3,760 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

115 Canton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,118 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,010-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

298 Washington St. #207 Condo. $805,500

WEYMOUTH

407 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,200 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,370-square-foot lot. $870,000

402 Union St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1986, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 baths, on 22,318-square-foot lot. $657,000

34 Heritage Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,690 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,200-square-foot lot. $650,000

281 Broad St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $630,000

46-48 Grove St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1888, 2,136 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,205-square-foot lot. $609,000

5 Lambert Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1923, 868 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,100-square-foot lot. $562,000

31 Weaver Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,527 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $500,000

1004 Pleasant St. #14 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,160 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $445,000

25 Saint Anne Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,874-square-foot lot. $443,000

110 Trotter Road #2208 Condo, built in 2018, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $425,000

34 Ledge Hill Road One-family Conventional, built in 1868, 1,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,600-square-foot lot. $345,000

46 Greentree Lane #29 Condo, built in 1970, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $245,000

573 Broad St. #322 Condo, built in 1985, 668 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $235,000

WHITMAN

519 Auburn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,263 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,605-square-foot lot. $500,000

9 Brigham St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1955, 1,037 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,172-square-foot lot. $400,000

WILMINGTON

488 Shawsheen Ave. One-family Gambrel, built in 1999, 2,090 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,071-square-foot lot. $790,000

109 Burlington Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,457 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,007-square-foot lot. $725,000

23 Oakdale Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,405 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $625,000

119 Church St. One-family Conventional, built in 1886, 1,488 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $580,000

WINCHESTER

16 Chestnut St. One-family Victorian, built in 1908, 6,100 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,180-square-foot lot. $2,625,000

25 York Road One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 2,898 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,273-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

45 Hemingway St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,268 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,089-square-foot lot. $975,000

119 Loring Ave. #121 Condo. $640,000

WINTHROP

85 Terrace Ave. #85 Condo, built in 1978, 2,166 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $715,000

36 Elmwood Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 2,032 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $530,000

16 Underhill St. #2 Condo, built in 1900, 1,139 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $440,000

600 Shirley St. #5 Condo. $435,000

600 Shirley St. #14 Condo. $429,000

600 Shirley St. #6 Condo. $429,000

600 Shirley St. #8 Condo. $389,000

WOBURN

42 Warren Ave. #A Condo. $1,100,000

28 Sheridan St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,190 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,625-square-foot lot. $966,000

99 Main St. Two-Family, built in 1900, 2,224 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,962-square-foot lot. $639,000

2 Albert Drive #9 Condo, built in 1965, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000

WRENTHAM

414 Hancock St. One-family Antique, built in 1784, 1,416 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $560,000

391 Franklin St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1937, 484 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,530-square-foot lot. $410,000

