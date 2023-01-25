Recent home sales in Greater Boston (Jan. 25)

Newsletter Signup
ABINGTON
18 Charles St. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,742-square-foot lot. $399,900
ACTON
15 Captain Browns Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 3,234 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,267-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
15 Lilac Court. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,380-square-foot lot. $285,000
386 Great Road #B21 Condo, built in 1971, 770 square feet, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $200,000
AMESBURY
142 Main St. #2 Condo. $429,000
142 Main St. #6 Condo. $585,000
22 Cutter Lane #22 Town house, built in 2021, 2,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $908,069
30 Oakland St. #30 Condo. $650,000
49 Fern Ave. Cape Cod, built in 1976, 2,746 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 871,200-square-foot lot. $1,590,000
ANDOVER
16 Balmoral St. #113 Condo, built in 1925, 744 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000
400 Brookside Drive #E Condo, built in 1989, 1,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
46 High St. #46 Condo, built in 1930, 1,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000
81 Center St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,138 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,312-square-foot lot. $440,000
9 Michael Way #9 Condo/town house, built in 1988, 1,688 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $484,000
ARLINGTON
131 Rawson Road #1 Condo. $1,000,000
138 Herbert Road. One-family Tudor, built in 1924, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,556-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
174 Mystic Valley Pkwy #1 Condo. $1,000,000
318 Mystic St. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 2,291 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,858-square-foot lot. $811,000
87-89 Newport St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,851 square feet, 32 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,146-square-foot lot. $1,101,000
995 Massachusetts Ave. #402 Condo, built in 1971, 769 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $420,000
ASHLAND
185 America Blvd #185 Condo/town house, built in 2005, 1,770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000
AVON
338 E Main St. One-family conventional, built in 1830, 1,239 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,400-square-foot lot. $425,000
366 W Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,523 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,295-square-foot lot. $540,000
457 Central St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,766-square-foot lot. $440,000
AYER
55 Littleton Road #5D Condo/town house, built in 1996, 1,074 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
8 Patricia Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1989, 1,086 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,589-square-foot lot. $475,000
BEDFORD
11 Kendall Court #11 Condo/town house, built in 2011, 1,880 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $772,500
17 Pickman Drive #17 Condo free-standng, built in 1993, 2,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $925,000
BELLINGHAM
115 Lake St. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,086-square-foot lot. $409,900
128 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2021, 2,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 46,740-square-foot lot. $390,000
177 Temi Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $475,000
38 Flagg Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,033 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,534-square-foot lot. $580,000
BELMONT
438 Trapelo Road #1 Condo, built in 1917, 1,151 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $550,000
BEVERLY
1 Raymond Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,024 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,140-square-foot lot. $720,000
11 Thissell St. #3 Condo, built in 1920, 2,675 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,762,500
201 Elliott St. #405 Condo, built in 2015, 1,730 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $610,000
43 Longmeadow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 996 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $500,000
BILLERICA
10 Edgebaston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $470,000
20 Folger St. One-family split entry, built in 1979, 1,994 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $840,000
25 Juniper St. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 3,178 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,374-square-foot lot. $899,900
29 Meadowbank Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $393,000
40 Allendale Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 1,825 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $685,000
78 Dudley Road. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 1,834 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 104,544-square-foot lot. $689,000
BOSTON
1 Concord Sq #5 Condo row-end, built in 2000, 1,556 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,556-square-foot lot. $1,675,000
1 Franklin St. #2403 Condo high-rise, built in 2016, 1,741 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,950,000
102-108 Gainsborough St. #304W Condo. $822,000
119 Saint Botolph St. #3 Condo. $1,699,000
150 Seaport Blvd #10B Condo. $3,600,000
150 Seaport Blvd #10F Condo. $1,800,000
150 Seaport Blvd #11D Condo. $4,700,000
1971-1977 Dorchester Ave. #6009 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 689 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $439,900
23 Bay State Road #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,110-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
298 Marlborough St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 1,502 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,502-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
300 Columbus Ave. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,750 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,750-square-foot lot. $1,680,800
36 Hull St. #6 Condo mid-rise, built in 1901, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,056-square-foot lot. $785,000
362 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo. $1,425,000
43 Westland Ave. #409 Condo mid-rise, built in 2013, 847 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 847-square-foot lot. $850,000
500 Atlantic Ave. #15N Condo high-rise, built in 2006, 1,957 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,957-square-foot lot. $2,640,000
505 Tremont St. #610 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,712 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,712-square-foot lot. $3,250,000
527 E Broadway #202 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $940,000
54 Myrtle St. #10 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 515 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 515-square-foot lot. $550,000
61 Beacon St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1850, 904 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 904-square-foot lot. $1,330,000
700 Harrison Ave. #605 Condo mid-rise, built in 2006, 1,506 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,506-square-foot lot. $1,925,000
88 Chandler St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,683 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,683-square-foot lot. $1,975,000
BOXBOROUGH
288 Swanson Road #205 Condo, built in 1969, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000
BOXFORD
10 Stanton Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 6,669 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 96,268-square-foot lot. $1,010,000
BRAINTREE
110 Livoli Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,894 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,259-square-foot lot. $510,000
17 Blanchard Blvd One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,183 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,871-square-foot lot. $350,000
330 Plain St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,620 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,967-square-foot lot. $520,000
35 Woodsum Drive #7 Condo, built in 1964, 803 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000
88 Cabot Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1919, 1,923 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,089-square-foot lot. $672,000
BRIGHTON
118 Foster Terrace #118 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,190-square-foot lot. $575,000
39 Dustin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1887, 2,044 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,278-square-foot lot. $2,232,750
BROCKTON
10 Belmont Place. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,633 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,254-square-foot lot. $580,000
180 Southfield Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,218 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,408-square-foot lot. $339,900
28 Wheeler Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,259 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,601-square-foot lot. $403,000
320 E Ashland St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1990, 1,777 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,751-square-foot lot. $409,000
401 W Center St. #D2 Condo. $375,000
599 N Montello St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,813 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,553-square-foot lot. $650,000
61 Locust St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,602 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,331-square-foot lot. $434,000
71 Byron Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,260-square-foot lot. $285,000
77 Southworth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $434,869
94 Kevin Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,014-square-foot lot. $431,900
BROOKLINE
177 Winthrop Road #1 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 999 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $770,000
BURLINGTON
1 Bates St. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,440 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,443-square-foot lot. $540,000
11 University Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1960, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,564-square-foot lot. $720,000
CAMBRIDGE
123-125 Dudley St. #1R Condo, built in 1854, 597 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000
19 Cottage Park Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1887, 1,528 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,520-square-foot lot. $825,000
229 Elm St. #2 Condo. $975,000
39-41 Dana St. #5 Condo/town house, built in 1986, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,400,000
49 Dana St. One-family victorian, built in 1905, 3,036 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,968-square-foot lot. $2,405,000
9 West St. One-family conventional, built in 1843, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,460-square-foot lot. $1,456,583
975 Memorial Drive #907 Condo, built in 1986, 1,374 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $3,412,500
CANTON
2239 Washington St. #205 Condo. $570,000
231 High St. $980,000
60 Coppersmith Way #105 Condo. $511,753
60 Coppersmith Way #6203 Condo. $631,900
60 Coppersmith Way #6208 Condo. $804,084
CHARLESTOWN
22 Elm St. Two-family semi detachd, built in 1875, 2,952 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,380-square-foot lot. $1,690,000
47 Baldwin St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 889 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $715,000
CHELMSFORD
24 Wildes Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,796 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,958-square-foot lot. $605,000
6 Lemay Way One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,730-square-foot lot. $625,000
CHELSEA
100 Everett Ave. #7 Office Condo, built in 1982, 2,979 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bath. $835,000
115 Willow St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,141 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,738-square-foot lot. $500,000
165 Cottage St. #303 Condo, built in 1987, 1,090 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $418,000
COHASSET
54 Linden Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,904 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,875-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
CONCORD
78 Forest Ridge Road #104 Condo, built in 2002, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 331,492-square-foot lot. $539,000
DANVERS
100 Conifer Hill Drive #405 Office Condo, built in 1988, 941 square feet, 1 bath. $205,000
11 Pleasant Ave. One-family old style, built in 1925, 1,010 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,780-square-foot lot. $300,000
180 Maple St. #A Condo/town house, built in 1980, 1,756 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $180,000
26 Wildwood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,920 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,708-square-foot lot. $937,500
DEDHAM
30 Chickering Road. One-family split level, built in 1954, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,135-square-foot lot. $684,000
41 Corbett Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1926, 1,253 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $610,000
41 Paradise Lane. Two-family family flat, built in 1880, 3,144 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 18,100-square-foot lot. $750,000
54 Creston Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1968, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $527,000
91 Greenlodge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,522 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,851-square-foot lot. $676,000
DORCHESTER
124 Callender St. Two-family conventional, built in 2020, 2,992 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $525,000
147 Grampian Way #7 Condo. $1,685,000
18 Church St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,116 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,791-square-foot lot. $975,000
19-21 Hutchinson St. Two-family conventional, built in 1928, 2,421 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,214-square-foot lot. $900,000
36 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1897, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,155-square-foot lot. $465,000
63 Sagamore St. #1 Condo. $794,900
63 Sagamore St. #2 Condo. $765,000
63 Sagamore St. #3 Condo. $831,000
DUXBURY
100 Parks St. #29 Condo, built in 1984, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $400,000
25 Soule Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,329 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $722,500
416 Temple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,937 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,742-square-foot lot. $829,250
EAST BOSTON
148 London St. Three-family decker, built in 1910, 3,181 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $949,000
187 London St. #2 Condo. $540,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
137 Cedar St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,100-square-foot lot. $360,000
35 Pine Ridge Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1993, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $469,900
968 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1780, 2,790 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $675,000
EASTON
20 Kristens Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 1,336 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $203,221
364 Depot St. Two-family conventional, built in 1850, 3,840 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,931-square-foot lot. $185,000
68 Meetinghouse Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,608 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $825,000
EVERETT
43 Corey St. One-family old style, built in 1822, 3,340 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,187-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
51 Walnut St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,350 square feet, 9 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,559-square-foot lot. $550,000
766 Broadway Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,060 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,871-square-foot lot. $815,000
FOXBOROROUGH
267 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,500-square-foot lot. $585,000
6 Hill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,936 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,700-square-foot lot. $599,900
66-R Green St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,345 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 141,059-square-foot lot. $620,000
96 Main St. #A3 Condo, built in 1970, 883 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000
FRAMINGHAM
23 Callahan Drive #54 Condo. $926,379
41 Westgate Road. One-family garrison, built in 1969, 1,972 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,680-square-foot lot. $650,000
44 Bishop Drive #44 Condo/town house, built in 1957, 814 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000
FRANKLIN
1411 Franklin Crossing Road #1411 Condo, built in 1985, 937 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000
20 Danforth Way #20 Condo/town house, built in 1983, 1,745 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $447,500
280 Main St. One-family old style, built in 1937, 2,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,805-square-foot lot. $545,000
66 Brookview Road #66 Condo/town house, built in 2018, 2,404 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $755,000
701 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,767 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,647-square-foot lot. $370,000
9 Warwick Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,896 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $585,550
GEORGETOWN
16 Thurlow St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,394-square-foot lot. $635,000
4 Swanton Way One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,553-square-foot lot. $866,000
51 W Main St. #1 Condo. $825,000
9 Harris Way One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,302 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 62,216-square-foot lot. $1,140,000
GLOUCESTER
134 Wheeler St. One-family Colonial, built in 1834, 1,883 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,539-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
18 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,050 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,790-square-foot lot. $310,000
24 Cobblestone Lane #305 Condo, built in 2005, 905 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $139,914
652 Essex Ave. #A Condo. $647,500
68 Thurston Point Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,132 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,166-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
GRAFTON
1 Francis St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $415,000
3 Martin Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1955, 1,932 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $536,000
37 Valley View Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,269 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 73,181-square-foot lot. $815,000
40 Sampson St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,288 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $475,000
GROVELAND
22 Wood St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 111,078-square-foot lot. $500,000
HALIFAX
36 Indian Path Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,782 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,500-square-foot lot. $535,000
HAMILTON
2 Beech St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $625,000
HANOVER
1305 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1780, 2,003 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $485,000
34 Wade Way One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $769,000
45 Pocahontas Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $625,000
HANSON
81 Ocean Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 102 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $550,000
HAVERHILL
100 Hyatt Ave. One-family ranch, built in 2007, 4,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $875,000
106 Westchester Drive #106 Condo/town house, built in 2003, 2,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $470,000
1235 Boston Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1910, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,004-square-foot lot. $325,000
21 Wingate St. #303 Condo, built in 1910, 771 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000
31-33 Ashland St. #2 Condo/town house, built in 2005, 1,397 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $318,000
35 Arlington St. #6 Condo/town house, built in 1905, 891 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $251,000
45 Worcester St. One-family split entry, built in 1995, 2,256 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,527-square-foot lot. $575,000
54 Kenoza St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,652 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,882-square-foot lot. $640,000
70 Washington St. #201 Condo, built in 2006, 1,151 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $339,900
8 Cedar St. #1 Condo, built in 1850, 860 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000
94 Gile St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,880 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 142,441-square-foot lot. $348,898
HINGHAM
2002 Hockley Drive #2002 Condo, built in 1986, 1,357 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000
3304 Tuckers Lane #3304 Condo, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
HOLBROOK
18 Overlook Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $425,000
181 S Franklin St. #103 Condo, built in 2019, 1,270 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
271 South St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 888 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,950-square-foot lot. $350,000
9 E Shore Road. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,489 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,769-square-foot lot. $470,000
HOLLISTON
114 Jennings Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,704 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $562,750
2317 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1931, 1,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,590-square-foot lot. $495,000
48 Mohawk Path One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,789 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,753-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
HOPKINTON
165 Lumber St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,548 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,102-square-foot lot. $625,000
HUDSON
14 Eaton Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,559 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,176-square-foot lot. $381,000
178 White Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,438 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 78,295-square-foot lot. $400,000
20 Forbes Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,231 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,148-square-foot lot. $1,315,000
HULL
20 Massasoit Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 1,820 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $585,000
20 Rockland House Road #406 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,129 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
50 Warfield Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,995-square-foot lot. $590,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
14 Malcolm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,490 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $972,000
17 Mossdale Road. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,575 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,781-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
2 Dunning Way #110 Condo low-rise, built in 1946, 580 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 580-square-foot lot. $347,000
28-30 Neponset Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,864 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $875,000
294 Chestnut Ave. #5 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 980-square-foot lot. $500,000
3 Woodman St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1980, 1,410 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,410-square-foot lot. $865,000
305 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,137 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,960-square-foot lot. $1,290,000
308 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,662-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
3305-3309 Washington St. #103 Condo. $500,000
KINGSTON
23 Brook St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,107 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $455,000
5 Treetop Lane #3 Condo/town house, built in 1976, 1,240 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $385,000
8 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 2,839 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $525,000
LAKEVILLE
15 Panettieri Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1995, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 81,326-square-foot lot. $540,000
2 Bridge Street Xing #2 Condo, built in 2011, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $231,267
LAWRENCE
102-104 Butler St. Three-family duplex, built in 1880, 2,861 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,497-square-foot lot. $500,000
140 Olive Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 756 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $191,000
23 Ames St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,500 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $440,000
35 Chickering Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 2021, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,450-square-foot lot. $599,900
LEXINGTON
11 Muster Court #11 Condo, built in 1978, 1,348 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $725,000
134 Grant St. #134 Condo, built in 1930, 1,235 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $592,500
19 Hastings Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,633 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,915-square-foot lot. $2,580,000
6 Saddle Club Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,662-square-foot lot. $1,485,000
8 Hayes Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 5,070 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 13,386-square-foot lot. $3,450,000
9 Bartlett Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $575,000
LITTLETON
57 Colonial Drive. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,404-square-foot lot. $320,000
LOWELL
10 Hillcrest Drive. Two-family duplex, built in 1965, 1,598 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,514-square-foot lot. $370,000
106 Park Ave W #D9 Condo, built in 1982, 1,067 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
130 John St. #244 Condo, built in 1871, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
139 Baldwin St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 5,265 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,122-square-foot lot. $725,000
1400 Gorham St. #41 Condo. $500,000
185 Princeton Blvd One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,595 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,961-square-foot lot. $350,000
200-A Market St. #101 Condo, built in 1985, 1,568 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
279 Stackpole St. #A Condo, built in 2005, 875 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $321,200
28 Winthrop Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,248 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $450,000
357 Boylston St. #4 Condo, built in 1986, 1,739 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $282,000
45 Stevens St. #2 Condo, built in 1980, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $248,000
90 Webber St. Two-family two family, built in 1958, 1,858 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $475,000
LYNNFIELD
49 Lynnbrook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,578 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 175,303-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
LYNN
10 Morrill Place. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,258 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,935-square-foot lot. $850,000
129 Timson St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,362 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,412-square-foot lot. $305,000
155 Bowler St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 966 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,234-square-foot lot. $350,000
2 Hancock St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,408 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $674,000
21 Brimblecom St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,063 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,156-square-foot lot. $530,000
258 Maple St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 900 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,148-square-foot lot. $250,000
33 Hudson St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 992 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $409,000
33 Pacific St. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,605 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,991-square-foot lot. $510,000
404 Broadway #104 Condo, built in 1980, 895 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 113,794-square-foot lot. $270,000
42 Commonwealth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,692-square-foot lot. $545,000
55 W Neptune St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,492 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,730-square-foot lot. $680,000
MALDEN
150-152 Oliver St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1918, 2,208 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,367-square-foot lot. $750,000
32-34 Walnut St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,977 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,448-square-foot lot. $695,000
424-426 Pleasant St. #12 Condo. $189,000
44 Upham St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,604-square-foot lot. $630,000
74 Winchester St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $825,000
793 Main St. #2 Condo, built in 1900, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $338,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
27 Norwood Ave. #B Condo/town house, built in 1965, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,000
38 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,182 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,117-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
MANSFIELD
11 Euginia Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,711 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,923-square-foot lot. $855,000
631 East St. #D201 Condo, built in 2005, 1,699 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000
MARBLEHEAD
32 Curtis St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,890-square-foot lot. $595,000
MARION
24 Bullivant Farm Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 2,364 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,772-square-foot lot. $775,000
MARLBOROUGH
163 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,553 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,392-square-foot lot. $305,000
46 Russet Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $405,000
479 Northboro Rd W #1 Condo, built in 1986, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
68 Hudson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,591 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,308-square-foot lot. $460,000
9-A Lakeshore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,395-square-foot lot. $1,060,000
MARSHFIELD
100 Weston Farm Path One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,588 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $1,195,000
390 Careswell St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,650-square-foot lot. $700,000
44 Dundee Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $53,500
74 Canonchet Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,262 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
84 Presidential Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,258 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,900-square-foot lot. $712,500
9 Ocean St. One-family cottage, built in 1936, 600 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,968-square-foot lot. $420,000
MATTAPAN
9 Blue Jay Circle #9 Condo/town house, built in 2018, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000
9 Courtland Road. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,966 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,740-square-foot lot. $790,000
MAYNARD
11 Deane St. #B Condo. $369,000
MEDFORD
15 Walker St. #2 Condo, built in 1900, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
30 High St. #43 Condo, built in 1900, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $710,000
63-65 Hillsdale Road #1 Condo. $800,000
95 Lawrence Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,731-square-foot lot. $950,000
MEDWAY
178 Holliston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,715 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,083-square-foot lot. $625,000
28 Pond St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,822 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $450,000
3 Harmony Way #4 Condo. $741,915
37 Granite St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,331 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 94,134-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
MELROSE
161 Sewall Woods Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,903 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,701-square-foot lot. $995,000
208 Beech Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,630-square-foot lot. $955,000
7 Forest St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,702 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,907-square-foot lot. $725,000
MERRIMAC
48 E Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 198,634-square-foot lot. $250,000
METHUEN
164 Jackson St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $450,000
29 Oneida St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,708 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $485,000
44-1/2 Oakland Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,372-square-foot lot. $425,000
45 Washington St. #52 Condo/town house, built in 1984, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000
5 Jeffrey St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,388-square-foot lot. $375,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
13 Susan Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 2,131 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $485,000
39 Millstone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 301,285-square-foot lot. $560,000
40 School St. #1 Condo. $205,000
40 School St. #4 Condo. $245,000
MIDDLETON
199 Boston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,639 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,019-square-foot lot. $825,000
35 White Cedar Drive #35 Condo, built in 2012, 2,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,200,000
MILFORD
1 Polar Court #1. $559,900
10 Walnut St. #5 Condo, built in 1987, 909 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $242,500
4 Eames St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $390,000
45 Congress St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 2,152 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $500,000
MILLIS
4 Helen Lane #163 Condo. $774,800
5 Key St. #2-5 Condo. $350,000
9 Bayberry Circle #9 Condo, built in 1970, 975 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $335,000
NATICK
166 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1850, 2,337 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,641-square-foot lot. $460,000
NEEDHAM
175 Fisher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,305 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
22 Hillside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,641 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $1,685,000
96 Beard Way One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 6,507 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 46,348-square-foot lot. $2,700,000
NEWBURYPORT
1 Collins Farm Road. One-family antique, built in 1880, 3,808 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 89,260-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
11 Richardson Path One-family Cape Cod, built in 2012, 2,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,729-square-foot lot. $1,105,000
200 High St. One-family conventional, built in 1875, 1,880 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,221-square-foot lot. $810,000
NEWBURY
5 Oconnors Court. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1948, 787 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,792-square-foot lot. $480,000
NEWTON
10-12 Elliot Terrace. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,920 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,847-square-foot lot. $910,000
47 Crosby Road. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,884 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,775-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
47 Myerson Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,232 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,167-square-foot lot. $3,045,000
NORFOLK
11 Mill River Road. One-family ranch, built in 1996, 2,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53,270-square-foot lot. $845,000
2 Ash Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 668 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,360-square-foot lot. $629,000
NORTH ANDOVER
14 Colgate Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,785 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,632-square-foot lot. $630,000
4 Andrew Circle. One-family row house, built in 1974, 1,395 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,872-square-foot lot. $416,000
835 Chestnut St. One-family, built in 1919, 2,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $815,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
20 Tifft St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,960 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,183-square-foot lot. $517,000
21 Sleepy Hollow Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 2,355 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,050-square-foot lot. $675,000
384 Kelley Blvd One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,168 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,000-square-foot lot. $300,000
52 High St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1880, 3,086 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,717-square-foot lot. $570,000
NORTH READING
10 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,578 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $575,000
14 Gould St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $530,000
250 Martins Lndg #102 Condo. $467,410
250 Martins Lndg #109 Condo. $488,870
250 Martins Lndg #112 Condo. $508,075
250 Martins Lndg #113 Condo. $577,680
250 Martins Lndg #3101 Condo. $578,555
250 Martins Lndg #3105 Condo. $421,290
3 Takoma Circle. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $501,000
350 Park St. #102 Office Condo, built in 1985, 730 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $320,000
350 Park St. #104 Office Condo, built in 1985, 730 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $320,000
NORTHBOROUGH
112 Cedar Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 875 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,234-square-foot lot. $424,900
115 Main St. #115 Condo duplex, built in 1983, 1,384 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $353,000
59 School St. #A8 Condo, built in 1969, 915 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $239,000
NORTON
16 Williams Road #16 Condo, built in 2004, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000
22 Buttonwood Road. One-family split level, built in 1994, 2,176 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,836-square-foot lot. $770,000
NORWELL
33 Old Oaken Bucket Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $508,000
42 Silver Brook Lane #42 Condo, built in 2003, 1,759 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $162,589
67 Central St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 3,080 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 84,506-square-foot lot. $622,500
PEABODY
12 Kittredge St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,621 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $592,500
12 Martinack Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1933, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $409,600
3 Sarahs Way One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,284 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,016-square-foot lot. $760,000
5 Coolidge Road. $690,000
62 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,908 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,155-square-foot lot. $880,000
PEMBROKE
2 Pine Tree Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 925 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,550-square-foot lot. $449,000
50 Oldham St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,156 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,900-square-foot lot. $380,000
PEPPERELL
1
24 Parkwood Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $425,000
PLYMOUTH
100 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,210-square-foot lot. $465,000
14 Veridian #14V Condo. $915,000
1480 Old Sandwich Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,958 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 65,738-square-foot lot. $775,000
1702 State Road. One-family ranch, built in 1976, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $380,000
18 Whispering Pines Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,394-square-foot lot. $681,000
2 Tinkers Blf #2 Condo. $812,768
25 Carver Road #B Condo/town house, built in 1970, 1,074 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000
3 Bayden Path One-family ranch, built in 2001, 2,210 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,045-square-foot lot. $775,000
45 Plaza Way #5211 Condo. $604,323
45 Plaza Way #5212 Condo. $574,498
QUINCY
10 Harvard St. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,322 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $760,000
100 Cove Way #608 Condo, built in 1985, 1,066 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,000
100 Marina Drive #513 Condo, built in 1988, 1,262 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $570,000
2001 Marina Drive #909 Condo, built in 1987, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,000
208 Billings St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1860, 1,648 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,007-square-foot lot. $778,000
28 Spear St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 2,367 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,379-square-foot lot. $670,000
305 Rock Island Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,615 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,312-square-foot lot. $620,000
50 Taylor St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,045 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $935,000
500 Congress St. #3D Office Condo, built in 1988, 1,442 square feet. $350,000
85 E Squantum St. #13 Condo, built in 1989, 1,028 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
92 E Squantum St. #C Condo/town house, built in 2005, 1,653 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $627,500
985 Furnace Brook Pkwy One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,640 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,141-square-foot lot. $500,000
RANDOLPH
39 Mark Terrace. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,268-square-foot lot. $615,000
5 Fern Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,375-square-foot lot. $372,000
5 Royal Crest Drive #4 Condo, built in 1971, 646 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,000
RAYNHAM
124 Carriage Hill Drive. One-family ranch, built in 2010, 3,096 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,658-square-foot lot. $900,000
READING
18 Winter St. One-family old style, built in 1889, 2,062 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,625-square-foot lot. $767,000
328 Ash St. One-family split level, built in 1987, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,554-square-foot lot. $670,000
REVERE
145 Prospect Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,131 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,875-square-foot lot. $485,300
292 Salem St. #501 Condo, built in 1987, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $459,000
595 Revere Beach Pkwy #35 Condo, built in 1976, 742 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
72 Vane St. One-family split level, built in 1969, 1,434 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,258-square-foot lot. $483,000
94 Grand View Ave. #94 Condo/town house, built in 1989, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $375,000
ROCKLAND
290 Webster St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,823 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 baths, on 25,358-square-foot lot. $400,000
770 Liberty St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1960, 1,760 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,532-square-foot lot. $630,000
ROSLINDALE
28 Primrose St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 915 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $565,000
43 Sherwood St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1913, 967 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $499,000
ROXBURY
100 Shawmut Ave. #707 Condo. $1,499,900
1948-1950 Washington St. #5J Condo. $1,288,000
24 Wyoming St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,342 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,125-square-foot lot. $590,000
4 Wabon St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,792 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,225-square-foot lot. $808,000
46 Saint James St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1890, 1,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,778-square-foot lot. $550,000
473 Massachusetts Ave. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 764 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 764-square-foot lot. $480,000
82 Waltham St. #8 Condo. $985,000
SALEM
10 E Collins St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 1,129 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,130-square-foot lot. $365,000
16 Kosciusko St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 1,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,681-square-foot lot. $750,000
16 Whalers Lane #16 Condo/town house, built in 1988, 1,884 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000
4 Nimitz Way #23C Condo/town house, built in 1980, 1,640 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $426,500
71 Summer St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,337 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,927-square-foot lot. $600,000
8 Lathrop St. 4-8 UNIT APT mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 1,804 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,302-square-foot lot. $655,000
SALISBURY
118 Atlantic Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1955, 1,406 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $550,000
2 Sawyer Lane #D Condo, built in 2007, 1,645 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $225,000
20 Cable Ave. #12 Condo, built in 2004, 909 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $292,000
49 Rabbit Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,035 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $299,900
SAUGUS
19 Springdale Ave. One-family old style, built in 1940, 1,443 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $363,000
251 Essex St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,371 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,980-square-foot lot. $236,000
44 Auburn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 3,255 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $600,000
9 Broadway #109 Condo, built in 1975, 840 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000
SHARON
1545 Bay Road. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,908 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,084-square-foot lot. $560,000
SHERBORN
14 Snow St. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 4,560 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $1,335,000
29 Woodland St. One-family contemporary, built in 1980, 3,058 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $1,049,550
43 Kendall Ave. #202 Condo, built in 2003, 1,131 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,900
SHREWSBURY
168 Crescent St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,881-square-foot lot. $350,000
176 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1917, 1,063 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,258-square-foot lot. $415,000
40 Cedar Road #40 Condo/town house, built in 1987, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $180,000
SOMERVILLE
16 Lee St. #1 Condo. $755,000
242 Broadway #3 Condo. $780,000
3 Clark St. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1988, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $795,000
595 Somerville Ave. #4 Condo low-rise, built in 2014, 978 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $820,000
63 Simpson Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 3,175 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,390,000
SOUTH BOSTON
133 I St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,845 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,845-square-foot lot. $860,000
28 Jenkins St. #2 Condo. $1,200,000
322 K St. Two-family conventional, built in 1905, 2,835 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,608-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
362 E 8th St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1996, 1,168 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,764-square-foot lot. $900,000
46 Mercer St. #3 Condo decker, built in 1890, 677 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 677-square-foot lot. $580,000
49 Middle St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,090 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,124-square-foot lot. $1,862,500
50 Liberty Drive #PH1B Condo high-rise, built in 2018, 3,619 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths. $13,500,000
815 E 5th St. #10 Condo. $592,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
128 Marlboro Road. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $405,250
30 Turnpike Road #10 Office Condo, built in 1986, 1,626 square feet, on 78,717-square-foot lot. $230,000
STONEHAM
426 Main St. #109 Condo, built in 2007, 1,223 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $547,200
STOUGHTON
206 Greenbrook Drive #206 Condo/town house, built in 1976, 1,295 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
32 Patricia Drive #32 Condo/town house, built in 1973, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $386,000
570 Canton St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 2,985 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 113,691-square-foot lot. $384,000
819 Plain St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,923-square-foot lot. $615,000
STOW
14 Baldwin Drive #14 Condo, built in 2011, 1,720 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $527,000
SUDBURY
42 Drum Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,225 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,791-square-foot lot. $659,000
436 Peakham Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $1,565,000
63 Pratts Mill Road. One-family split level, built in 1957, 1,050 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,621-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
SWAMPSCOTT
53 Walnut Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,797-square-foot lot. $860,000
58 Magnolia Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,351 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $550,000
840 Humphrey St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,156 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,837-square-foot lot. $700,000
TEWKSBURY
31 Edgewood Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 856 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $450,000
TOPSFIELD
10 Walker Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,939 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,498-square-foot lot. $856,000
UPTON
63 Mendon St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,914 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $606,000
WAKEFIELD
248 Albion St. #241 Condo, built in 2005, 1,524 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $648,500
33 N Emerson St. #33 Condo, built in 1993, 2,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $722,500
40 Harrison Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,504 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $450,000
737 Main St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,146-square-foot lot. $595,000
WALPOLE
11 Ossipee St. One-family conventional, built in 1917, 1,730 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,300-square-foot lot. $320,000
2143 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,312 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,974-square-foot lot. $647,500
22 Brook St. One-family contemporary, built in 1984, 3,370 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
WALTHAM
115 Midland Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 964 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $675,000
222 College Farm Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 823 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $492,500
61 Robbins St. #2 Condo. $782,500
64 Cherry St. #3 Condo, built in 1920, 755 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $369,900
86 Gregory St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,696-square-foot lot. $759,900
WATERTOWN
131 Coolidge Ave. #727 Condo, built in 1981, 1,290 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,000
52-54 Spruce St. Two-family family flat, built in 1905, 2,778 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,480-square-foot lot. $1,185,000
76 Edenfield Ave. #76 Condo, built in 1938, 1,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $475,000
92 Fitchburg St. #1 Condo. $720,000
92 Fitchburg St. #2 Condo. $760,000
WAYLAND
12 Rice Spring Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2004, 2,816 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,155-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
3 Astra #3 Condo, built in 1979, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $475,000
5 Fox Holw #5 Condo, built in 1978, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000
WELLESLEY
38 Garrison Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,186-square-foot lot. $1,525,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
216 Matfield St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1925, 2,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,000-square-foot lot. $525,000
WEST ROXBURY
33 Cotuit St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,800-square-foot lot. $485,000
665 W Roxbury Pkwy One-family ranch, built in 1950, 2,246 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,637-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
WESTBOROUGH
10 Thomas Newton Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,420 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,221-square-foot lot. $1,022,000
1311 Peters Farm Way #1311 Condo, built in 2019, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $512,255
147 Ruggles St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,628 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,504-square-foot lot. $810,000
43 Glen St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 1,828 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $661,500
5 Ruggles Pond Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 1,941 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,377-square-foot lot. $485,000
6 Granger Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,845-square-foot lot. $480,000
WESTFORD
6 Lincoln Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,487 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $415,000
WESTON
190 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 2,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 93,977-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
69 Scotch Pine Road. One-family, built in 2021, 5,093 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 101,818-square-foot lot. $8,667,000
79 Jericho Road #79 Condo, built in 1980, 1,359 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $680,000
WESTPORT
13 Autumn Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 89,951-square-foot lot. $845,000
WESTWOOD
29 Deerfield Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,142 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,333-square-foot lot. $675,000
4 Shoestring Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 5,551 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,326-square-foot lot. $1,905,684
71 Tamarack Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,274 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $885,000
79 Abbey Road #79 Condo, built in 2020, 1,886 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,351,942
WEYMOUTH
14 Webster St. #14 Condo/town house, built in 1988, 1,256 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $420,000
15 Eagle Way #15 Condo free-standng, built in 2003, 2,904 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,250,000
34 School St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1860, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
55 Tall Oaks Drive #607 Condo, built in 1975, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $242,000
73 Broad Reach #T94C Condo, built in 1986, 526 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $286,500
82 Mount Vernon Rd W One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,979 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,689-square-foot lot. $783,000
WHITMAN
1005 Auburn St. #A3 Condo. $427,900
1190 Bedford St. #H3 Condo/town house, built in 2021, 1,184 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $407,500
55 Plymouth St. #42 Condo. $455,000
89 High St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,617 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,822-square-foot lot. $395,500
WILMINGTON
19 Evans Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,158 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $680,000
28 Nassau Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,544 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $960,000
704 Woburn St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,894 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $500,000
WINCHESTER
12 George Road #12 Condo/town house, built in 1962, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $490,000
24 Hillcrest Pkwy One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 2,147 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,919-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
WINTHROP
300 Governors Drive #12 Condo, built in 1971, 723 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000
600 Shirley St. #12 Condo. $419,000
WOBURN
12 Shield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,320 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,287-square-foot lot. $750,000
13 N Warren St. Two-family two family, built in 1931, 2,446 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,870-square-foot lot. $865,000
164 Place Lane #164 Condo, built in 1986, 1,400 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
27 Beacon St. #B Condo. $899,000
299 Lexington St. #103 Condo. $1,030,000
45 Merrimac St. #8B Condo/town house, built in 1971, 1,048 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $320,000
74 Beach St. #4-7 Condo, built in 1962, 675 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $282,000
WRENTHAM
132 Hemmingway Place. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 4,033 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,145-square-foot lot. $25,000
40 Oxbow Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,844 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,242-square-foot lot. $560,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group.
