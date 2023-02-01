Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Feb. 1)

Newsletter Signup
ABINGTON
69 Linda St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,350-square-foot lot. $439,900
982 Bedford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1820, 2,109 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,117-square-foot lot. $450,000
ACTON
28 Brewster Lane #28 Condo Town House, built in 1991, 1,284 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
6 Huckleberry Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 4,892 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 89,583-square-foot lot. $765,000
ALLSTON
45 Gordon St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 720-square-foot lot. $400,000
AMESBURY
12 Mason Court #12 Condo/apt, built in 1970, 730 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000
142 Main St. #12 Condo. $379,000
20 Pamela Lane #20 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,197 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
21 Clarks Road #103 Condo/apt, built in 1971, 460 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $188,000
52 Monroe St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,451 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,013-square-foot lot. $725,000
6 Birch Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,397 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,740-square-foot lot. $625,000
ANDOVER
14 Longwood Drive #1 Condo/apt, built in 1966, 932 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000
14 Morton St. One-family old style, built in 1780, 1,401 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,873-square-foot lot. $535,000
16 High Plain Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1936, 1,460 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,081-square-foot lot. $300,000
3 Andover Country Club Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1997, 6,886 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 31,581-square-foot lot. $1,670,000
6 Harding St. One-family old style, built in 1866, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,233-square-foot lot. $345,310
84 Cross St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 3,957 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $925,000
ARLINGTON
14-16 Quincy St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1923, 2,456 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,493-square-foot lot. $1,030,000
147 Westminster Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1958, 2,076 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $750,000
19 Thorndike St. #19 Condo/apt, built in 1914, 1,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $655,000
264 Massachusetts Ave. #203 Condo/apt, built in 2004, 1,118 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $755,000
45 Bellington St. One-family old style, built in 1927, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $625,000
45 Draper Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1909, 2,646 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,173-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
77 Rhinecliff St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1914, 961 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,908,000
78-80 Windsor St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1922, 2,168 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,077-square-foot lot. $850,000
8 Homer Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,346 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,039-square-foot lot. $2,030,000
87 Quincy St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,898-square-foot lot. $1,190,000
ASHLAND
3 Howe St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,044 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,460-square-foot lot. $612,000
43 Sudbury Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1991, 2,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,799-square-foot lot. $780,000
AYER
18 Westford Road #32 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 980 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $245,000
BEDFORD
32 Roberts Drive #32 Condo Town House, built in 1953, 782 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $395,000
BELLINGHAM
131 S Main St. One-family old style, built in 1931, 1,854 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,200-square-foot lot. $225,000
398 Hartford Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $417,000
BELMONT
50 Harvard Road #50 Condo/apt, built in 1920, 1,782 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $865,000
BERLIN
47 Wheeler Hill Road #47 Condo/apt, 1,525 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $561,830
BEVERLY
1 Porter Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,256 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,024-square-foot lot. $530,000
11 Somerset Ave. One-family old style, built in 1906, 1,263 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $725,000
12 Hale Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,371 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,675-square-foot lot. $700,000
2 Shortell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,280 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,898-square-foot lot. $465,000
37 Stone St. #1 Condo/apt, built in 1900, 1,106 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $423,500
39 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 3,743 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,430-square-foot lot. $755,000
66 Haskell St. #2S Condo/apt, built in 1890, 1,311 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $600,000
BILLERICA
10 Charnstaff Lane #103 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $535,000
10-12 Lowell St. Two-family conventional, built in 1895, 4,078 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $744,000
15 Weathervane Road. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,474 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $420,000
20 Sheldon St. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 2,593 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,001-square-foot lot. $155,014
21 Canterbury St. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1900, 816 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,525-square-foot lot. $25,000
21 Coach Road. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,834 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,500-square-foot lot. $660,000
28 Kenmar Drive #279 Condo/apt, built in 1979, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
607 Middlesex Turnpike. One-family old style, built in 1920, 2,935 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,075-square-foot lot. $370,000
7 Brandon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,750-square-foot lot. $749,900
BOSTON
1 Charles St S #14C Condo high-rise, built in 2004, 1,479 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,479-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
119 Saint Botolph St. #4 Condo. $3,755,000
164 Beacon St. #9 Condo row-middle, built in 1950, 632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 632-square-foot lot. $3,200,000
20 Rowes Wharf #709 Condo high-rise, built in 1987, 1,641 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,641-square-foot lot. $4,250,000
23 S Russell St. One-family row-middle, built in 1870, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 505-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
249 Newbury St. #R2 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 989 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 989-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
286 Beacon St. #8 Condo mid-rise, built in 1890, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 950-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
3-5 Walnut St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 1,271 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,271-square-foot lot. $1,761,000
32 Traveler St. #407 Condo mid-rise, built in 2015, 512 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $602,500
50 Commonwealth Ave. #901 Condo mid-rise, built in 1900, 1,225 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,225-square-foot lot. $1,887,500
53 Grove St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 668 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 668-square-foot lot. $690,000
530 Massachusetts Ave. #1D Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 833 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 833-square-foot lot. $710,000
55 Lagrange St. #801 Condo. $775,000
771 Harrison Ave. #402 Condo. $213,700
95 Hudson St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 2016, 474 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $199,700
BOXBOROUGH
526 Stow Road. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1847, 3,148 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 63,571-square-foot lot. $610,000
796 Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1804, 3,344 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 120,661-square-foot lot. $920,000
BOXFORD
102 Spofford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,824 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 285,754-square-foot lot. $1,040,000
BRAINTREE
399 Pond St. #G2 Condo Town House, built in 1979, 1,990 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $485,000
49 Newton Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,453 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,521-square-foot lot. $268,000
78 Acorn St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 866 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,063-square-foot lot. $400,000
BRIDGEWATERBRIGHTON
141 Brooks St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,301 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,301-square-foot lot. $675,000
18 S Waverly St. #18 Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 2,341 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,130,000
191 Washington St. #303 Condo. $569,900
191 Washington St. #306 Condo. $1,037,400
191 Washington St. #318 Condo. $1,079,900
191 Washington St. #319 Condo. $754,900
191 Washington St. #406 Condo. $1,019,900
191 Washington St. #413 Condo. $719,900
191 Washington St. #417 Condo. $499,900
191 Washington St. #423 Condo. $769,900
191 Washington St. #502 Condo. $639,900
191 Washington St. #504 Condo. $1,069,900
191 Washington St. #505 Condo. $599,900
191 Washington St. #508 Condo. $864,900
191 Washington St. #509 Condo. $694,900
191 Washington St. #515 Condo. $509,900
191 Washington St. #520 Condo. $759,900
191 Washington St. #521 Condo. $699,900
191 Washington St. #619 Condo. $769,900
191 Washington St. #620 Condo. $689,900
191 Washington St. #622 Condo. $700,000
191 Washington St. #624 Condo. $939,900
191 Washington St. #712 Condo. $977,400
3 Cypress Road #306 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 617 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 617-square-foot lot. $395,000
BROCKTON
105 Ford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1898, 1,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $166,000
1225 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,783-square-foot lot. $285,000
124 Rosemary St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,556 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $470,000
138 Tremont St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1985, 1,604 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,409-square-foot lot. $420,000
23 Jacob St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,786 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,462-square-foot lot. $479,000
25 Longworth Ave. #17 Condo/apt, built in 1988, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $232,000
300 Rockland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,408 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 132,422-square-foot lot. $755,000
43 College Drive. One-family split level, built in 1962, 1,507 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,637-square-foot lot. $465,000
44 Rockwell Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,652-square-foot lot. $390,000
45 Wellington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,447 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $567,500
47 Rutland St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,161-square-foot lot. $344,900
49 Perry Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $470,000
6 Ardsley St. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,573-square-foot lot. $375,000
63 Florence St. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 1,525 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,045-square-foot lot. $537,500
66 Hayward Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,375-square-foot lot. $355,000
69 Kame St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,550-square-foot lot. $693,000
69 Parker St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,483 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,566-square-foot lot. $410,000
7 N Byron Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,190 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,251-square-foot lot. $525,000
89 Sycamore St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,590-square-foot lot. $385,000
BROOKLINE
114 Park St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1940, 760 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $512,000
16 Jenness Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,988-square-foot lot. $705,000
21 Crowninshield Road #15 Condo. $1,900,000
25 Aston Road. One-family , built in 1954, 3,007 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,184-square-foot lot. $2,450,000
50 Lancaster Terrace #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1925, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $524,500
BURLINGTON
25 Phillip Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $485,000
CAMBRIDGE
229 Elm St. #1 Condo. $1,060,000
23 Berkshire St. #3 Condo. $1,075,000
4 Canal Park #405 Condo/apt, built in 1986, 824 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $640,000
5 Arcadia St. #3 Condo family flat, built in 1900, 858 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $752,345
65 5th St. #1 Condo/apt, built in 1920, 736 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $149,576
CANTON
231 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,317 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,538-square-foot lot. $980,000
291 Washington St. Two-family conventional, built in 1875, 2,590 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $770,000
60 Coppersmith Way #102 Condo. $927,764
60 Coppersmith Way #207 Condo. $664,906
CARLISLE
156 E Riding Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,786 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $500,000
CARVER
23 S Meadow Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,146 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $420,000
CHARLESTOWN
42 8th St. #1513 Condo mid-rise, built in 1899, 619 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $572,000
42 Pleasant St. #3 Condo row-end, built in 1865, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $769,000
79 Green St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1880, 1,098 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 975-square-foot lot. $962,500
CHELMSFORD
12 Ruthellen Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,419 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,800-square-foot lot. $580,000
122 Boston Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1776, 1,021 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 65,776-square-foot lot. $483,000
16 Lemay Way One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,730-square-foot lot. $560,000
181 Littleton Road #327 Condo/apt, built in 1985, 1,085 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $230,000
224 Princeton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,860-square-foot lot. $429,900
230 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,163 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,800-square-foot lot. $450,000
34 Amble Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,999-square-foot lot. $630,000
CHELSEA
115 Orange St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $642,000
178 Webster Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $545,000
COHASSET
100 Beach St. One-family mansion, built in 1920, 8,615 square feet, 16 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 70,132-square-foot lot. $3,870,000
CONCORD
314 Elm St. One-family , built in 1918, 6,398 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 77,897-square-foot lot. $3,425,000
DANVERS
11 Chester St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000
47 Needham Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,646 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,350-square-foot lot. $300,000
98 Liberty St. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,474 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,192-square-foot lot. $615,000
DEDHAM
2 Shiretown Road. One-family ranch, built in 1922, 1,334 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,433-square-foot lot. $590,000
27 Willard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,373 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $560,000
40 Bayard St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,229 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $504,000
5 Caboose Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,944-square-foot lot. $650,000
DORCHESTER
115 Dakota St. #1 Condo. $345,000
1180 Washington St. #100 Condo. $1,150,000
19 Thelma Road. Three-family decker, built in 1935, 3,810 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,760-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
195 Neponset Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,861 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,090-square-foot lot. $505,000
262-264 E Cottage St. #2 Condo. $685,000
27-29 Sagamore St. #4 Condo. $720,000
39-41 Bishop Joe L Smith Way #9 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $354,000
40-42 Rosedale St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 4,797 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,194-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
45 Dorset St. #5 Condo. $750,000
6-8 Arbroth St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,344 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $800,000
68 Armandine St. #1 Condo. $575,000
74 Carruth St. Two-family conventional, built in 1917, 3,202 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,042-square-foot lot. $970,000
DUXBURY
1 Summer St. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,308 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $475,000
120 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2021, 2,145 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,479-square-foot lot. $800,000
31 Fox Run One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,034 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
41 Deerpath Trl N One-family gambrel, built in 1972, 2,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,124-square-foot lot. $925,000
EAST BOSTON
2 Putnam St. #2 Condo. $500,000
202 Maverick St. #101-1 Condo. $825,000
277 Border St. #503 Condo. $1,149,000
62 Lubec St. #201 Condo row-end, built in 1907, 436 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 436-square-foot lot. $355,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
112 Winter St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $458,000
12 Surrey Lane #12 Condo duplex, built in 2007, 1,959 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $500,000
14 West St. Two-family conventional, built in 1898, 1,873 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,273-square-foot lot. $470,000
255 N Central St. One-family conventional, built in 1870, 2,654 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $670,000
37 Lorraine Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,000-square-foot lot. $531,900
46 Village Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,630-square-foot lot. $399,000
58 Metzler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,935-square-foot lot. $283,000
67 Folsom Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,157 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,837-square-foot lot. $250,000
EASTON
104 Randall St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,050-square-foot lot. $700,000
2 Adam St. #8 Condo/apt, built in 1976, 1,052 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
73 Village St. #73 Condo/apt, built in 1984, 1,254 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $369,000
77 Turnpike St. CHILD-CARE two family, built in 1931, 1,920 square feet, 10 rooms, 1 bath, on 22,100-square-foot lot. $476,000
EVERETT
27 Harding Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1925, 2,795 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,019-square-foot lot. $729,000
FOXBOROUGH
55 West St. One-family ranch, built in 2011, 2,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 34,569-square-foot lot. $669,000
FRAMINGHAM
1110 Windsor Drive #1110 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000
1550 Worcester Road #627 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 1,353 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $323,000
17 Callahan Road #17 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 2,482 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $919,879
20 Wilson Drive #20 Condo Town House, built in 1960, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $190,000
23 Beech St. #1 Condo low-rise, built in 2008, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000
25 Callahan Road #25 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,471 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $925,007
3 Lyman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,732 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,630-square-foot lot. $1,212,500
42 Frost St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,860 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,721-square-foot lot. $575,000
51 Goodnow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,940 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 55,369-square-foot lot. $830,000
FRANKLIN
16 Tanglewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,301 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 54,189-square-foot lot. $800,000
16 Warwick Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $525,000
6 Meadow Pkwy One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,277-square-foot lot. $470,000
FREETOWN
141 County Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,610 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 71,438-square-foot lot. $399,900
2 Quanapoag Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,872 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $430,000
GLOUCESTER
5 High Rock Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,978 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $150,194
610 Western Ave. #A Condo/apt, built in 2015, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $700,000
GRAFTON
7 Eseks Circle. One-family garrison, built in 1998, 1,707 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $525,000
GROVELAND
506 Diane Circle #506 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,376 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
HALIFAX
46 Buttonwood Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 2003, 2,821 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,608-square-foot lot. $572,000
543 Twin Lakes Drive #543 Condo/apt, built in 1986, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
HAMILTONHANOVER
180 Pine Tree Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,320 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,567-square-foot lot. $875,000
321 Hanover St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,382 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,571-square-foot lot. $495,000
HANSON
1283 Whitman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,672 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,674-square-foot lot. $490,000
132 Crooker Place. One-family antique, built in 1795, 1,859 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 57,935-square-foot lot. $375,000
29 Arthur St. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,011-square-foot lot. $535,000
HARVARD
107 Littleton County Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1965, 2,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $770,000
HAVERHILL
1113 W Lowell Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 2,505 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $600,000
1480 Broadway One-family Cape Cod, built in 1763, 1,053 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,711-square-foot lot. $260,000
16 Philip St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,462 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,839-square-foot lot. $640,000
217 Brickett Hill Circle #217 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,392 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $324,500
23 Paula Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,679-square-foot lot. $501,000
28 Ferry Road. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,876 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,960-square-foot lot. $750,000
334 Washington St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 3,548 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,893-square-foot lot. $600,000
40 Jasper St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,318-square-foot lot. $435,500
44 Blossom St. #44 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 1,851 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $495,000
44 Washington Ave. #44 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,071 square feet, 2 baths. $349,900
53 S Central St. #2 Condo/apt, built in 1925, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $320,000
54 Haverhill St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,577 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,471-square-foot lot. $452,000
70 W Meadow Road #30 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,110 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
HINGHAM
1201 Tuckers Lane #1201 Condo/apt, built in 1986, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000
152 South St. One-family antique, built in 1860, 2,566 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,269-square-foot lot. $500,000
182 Hersey St. One-family conventional, built in 1860, 1,064 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,158-square-foot lot. $680,000
19 Pilgrim Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,252 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $880,000
34 Maryknoll Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,816 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 46,098-square-foot lot. $2,495,000
64 Cross St. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 916 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,282-square-foot lot. $650,000
76 Thistle Patch Way #76 Condo/apt, built in 1984, 2,226 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,096,500
HOLBROOK
30 Winter St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1998, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,036-square-foot lot. $445,000
79 Weston Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,806 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,180-square-foot lot. $410,000
86 E Shore Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $405,000
HOLLISTON
124 Prospect St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $455,000
53 Wingate Road. One-family , built in 1971, 2,775 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $220,000
755 Concord St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,761 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 221,198-square-foot lot. $700,000
HOPKINTON
65 Weston Lane #65 Condo. $839,000
HUDSON
11 Riverview St. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $130,000
12 Indian Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 4,806 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,189-square-foot lot. $1,166,299
135 Broad St. #4A Condo/apt, built in 1990, 961 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $319,900
18 Wildflower Path #18 Condo/apt, built in 2017, 4,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,230,765
250 Main St. #305 Condo/apt, built in 2005, 1,131 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000
HULL
14 Rockland House Road. One-family conventional, built in 1951, 2,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,329-square-foot lot. $650,000
16 Massasoit Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $525,000
9 Park Ave. #401 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,285 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $327,750
9 Willow St. One-family Colonial, built in 1884, 1,161 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,712-square-foot lot. $532,500
HYDE PARK
124 Chittick Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,079 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $560,000
15 Joan Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1950, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,704-square-foot lot. $490,000
18 Hallron St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,287 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $640,000
79 Imbaro Road. One-family conventional, built in 1961, 2,800 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,344-square-foot lot. $695,000
IPSWICH
234 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,735 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,602-square-foot lot. $410,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
156 South St. #2R Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 723 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 723-square-foot lot. $420,000
24 Merriam St. #2 Condo decker, built in 2000, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 930-square-foot lot. $585,000
5 Spring Park Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 1,659 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,659-square-foot lot. $822,000
63-65 Forest Hills St. #1 Condo. $939,000
64 Hyde Park Ave. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 1,307 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,307-square-foot lot. $553,000
KINGSTON
35 West St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,028 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $535,000
5 Treetop Lane #2 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,080 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $336,000
LAKEVILLE
18 Anaconda Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 2,213 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,070-square-foot lot. $540,000
7 Woodview Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,022 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 78,276-square-foot lot. $580,000
LAWRENCE
18 Kress St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,688-square-foot lot. $430,000
46 Chelmsford St. Two-family duplex, built in 2001, 2,364 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,740-square-foot lot. $670,000
5 Wood Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 1,563 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,003-square-foot lot. $550,000
LEXINGTON
175 Bedford St. #9 Office condo condo/apt, built in 1981, 729 square feet, 1 rooms, on 280-square-foot lot. $97,000
28 Baker Ave. #28 Condo/apt, built in 1922, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
3 Powers Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,706 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,292-square-foot lot. $1,530,000
44 Ivan St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,217-square-foot lot. $725,000
5 Turnburry Hill Road #5 Condo/apt, built in 1989, 2,675 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,325,000
LITTLETON
91 Nashoba Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 2,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,066-square-foot lot. $820,000
LOWELL
102 Stevens St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,522-square-foot lot. $475,000
139 Jewett St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,169 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,999-square-foot lot. $315,000
1461 Pawtucket Blvd #6-1 Condo/apt, built in 1978, 1,173 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000
200-A Market St. #615 Condo/apt, built in 1986, 1,532 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000
207 Concord St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,658 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $450,000
23 Kensington St. #23 Condo/apt, built in 2005, 1,259 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $371,000
27 Forest St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,815-square-foot lot. $615,000
29 Clare St. Two-family two family, built in 1926, 2,835 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,140-square-foot lot. $280,000
342 Trotting Park Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1980, 1,605 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $520,000
40 Epirus Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,030 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,282-square-foot lot. $535,000
43 Ferry Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,264-square-foot lot. $380,000
67 Branch St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,883-square-foot lot. $300,000
71 Lupine Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,215 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,538-square-foot lot. $509,000
75 18th St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,451 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,401-square-foot lot. $389,900
8 Cedar St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,114 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,415-square-foot lot. $400,000
94 Carroll Pkwy One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,809 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,750-square-foot lot. $575,000
LYNNFIELD
1100 Salem St. #32 Condo. $462,000
LYNN
11 Westview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,482 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $605,000
15 Spencer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,189 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,287-square-foot lot. $300,000
16 Addison Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,493 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,542-square-foot lot. $390,000
169 Den Quarry Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,676 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,251-square-foot lot. $617,000
183-185 Walnut St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1904, 1,219 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,022-square-foot lot. $565,000
186 Linwood St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,670 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,424-square-foot lot. $555,000
198 Locust St. #701 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,071 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 207,848-square-foot lot. $350,000
306 Euclid Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $280,000
32 Crescent St. One-family old style, built in 1924, 1,261 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,469-square-foot lot. $489,000
32 Pinkham St. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,259-square-foot lot. $400,000
355 Linwood St. One-family ranch, built in 1890, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,143-square-foot lot. $490,000
49 Sewall St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,709 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,499-square-foot lot. $560,000
5 Newcomb Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,169 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,535-square-foot lot. $490,000
60 Robinson St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 3,447 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,642-square-foot lot. $715,000
7 Glen Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,530 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $480,000
70 Glenwood St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,255 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,044-square-foot lot. $455,000
81 Regina Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 1,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,170-square-foot lot. $580,000
MALDEN
103 Newman Road #5 Condo/apt, built in 1979, 738 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $319,900
15 Wiley St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,736-square-foot lot. $625,000
242 Madison St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,367 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $755,000
30 Kennard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,838 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,780-square-foot lot. $755,000
45 Warren Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1890, 1,386 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,554-square-foot lot. $500,000
98 Beachview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,934 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $605,000
MANSFIELDMARBLEHEAD
1 Girdler Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,890 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,461-square-foot lot. $850,000
11 Fieldbrook Road. One-family split level, built in 1964, 2,778 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,200-square-foot lot. $1,120,000
16 Beacon St. One-family antique, built in 1740, 2,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,750-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
34 Flint St. One-family old style, built in 1922, 2,997 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,643-square-foot lot. $1,975,000
39 Pilgrim Road. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,701-square-foot lot. $625,000
MARION
4 Reservation Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,829 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,155-square-foot lot. $690,000
MARLBOROUGH
33 Miles Standish Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,028-square-foot lot. $570,000
34 Dowling Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,812 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $740,000
68 Upland Road. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $417,500
MARSHFIELD
13 Hayloft Lane #13 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,315 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $610,000
19 Telephone St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,168 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,215,500
976 Plain St. #39 Condo/apt, built in 1972, 802 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
MATTAPAN
27 Crossman St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 868 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $225,000
MAYNARD
2 Burnside St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,162 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,316-square-foot lot. $300,000
58 Butler Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,631-square-foot lot. $575,000
73 Brooks St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,062-square-foot lot. $236,000
MEDFIELD
108 Main St. One-family antique, built in 1880, 2,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,948-square-foot lot. $810,000
23 Maple St. #23 Condo/apt, built in 2010, 2,803 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,220,000
MEDFORD
10 Robinson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,427-square-foot lot. $675,000
10 Rockwell Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,430-square-foot lot. $805,000
132 Damon Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,648 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $850,000
14 Windsor Road. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,585 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,924-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
15 Walker St. #5 Condo/apt, built in 1900, 933 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000
154 Summer St. #154 Condo. $860,000
294 Park St. #2 Condo. $980,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #C104 Condo. $249,200
320 Middlesex Ave. #C307 Condo. $281,600
374 Fulton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,540-square-foot lot. $720,000
44 Early Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,444 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,948-square-foot lot. $703,000
45 Cross St. #30 Condo/apt, built in 1990, 676 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $380,000
53 Brogan Road #2 Condo. $980,000
598 Winthrop St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,460 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,210-square-foot lot. $650,000
8 Greenhalge St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,545 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $600,000
MEDWAY
38 Gorwin Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $345,000
9 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $434,000
MELROSE
180 Main St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1942, 1,753 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,036-square-foot lot. $575,000
20 Chestnut Park One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,167 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,309-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
207 Beech Ave. One-family old style, built in 1890, 2,197 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,625-square-foot lot. $760,000
30 Mount Hood Terrace. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 2,035 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,708-square-foot lot. $889,900
METHUEN
10 Salem St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,860 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $490,000
155 Woodburn Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1971, 2,248 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,021-square-foot lot. $265,000
19 Blake St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,645-square-foot lot. $351,000
22-A Adelaide Ave. #22A Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,171 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
23 Hampshire Road #107 Condo/apt, built in 2002, 690 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $257,500
MIDDLEBOROUGH
287 N Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,898 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,571-square-foot lot. $274,989
38-40 School St. #38-3 Condo. $230,000
62 Ashley Lane #62 Condo/apt, built in 1989, 1,691 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $370,000
68 Everett St. Two-family two family, built in 1916, 2,032 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $665,000
MIDDLETON
6 Thornton Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,848 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,053-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
69 Rowell Lane #69 Condo/apt, built in 2020, 2,672 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $953,900
73 Rowell Lane #73 Condo/apt, built in 2020, 2,638 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,061,410
MILFORD
12 Pond St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,041 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $316,000
16 Sunnyside Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,921 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,041-square-foot lot. $525,000
2 Tina Road. One-family split entry, built in 2004, 1,842 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,677-square-foot lot. $555,000
3 Harvard Drive. One-family split level, built in 1970, 1,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,204-square-foot lot. $450,000
44 W Walnut St. #D Condo/apt, built in 1976, 1,187 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $294,000
5 Hale Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $395,000
54 Whitewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,471-square-foot lot. $428,733
7 Fordham Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 1,167 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,856-square-foot lot. $510,000
MILLIS
2 Helen Lane #162 Condo. $837,238
55 Spencer St. #55 Condo/apt, built in 1985, 1,407 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $81,500
MILTON
15 Brackett St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,968 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,991-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
20 Harold St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $465,000
3 Saddle Ridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 3,814 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,236-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
39 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,757 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,024-square-foot lot. $931,125
NATICK
12 Pearl St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 1,619 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,198-square-foot lot. $655,000
14 Walden Drive #5 Condo/apt, built in 1983, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
23 Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,572 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,622-square-foot lot. $807,345
NEEDHAM
177 Bridle Trail Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 6,200 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $2,659,000
22 Alfreton Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,594-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
246 Forest St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,191 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,640-square-foot lot. $853,125
400 Hunnewell St. #202 Condo. $1,300,000
797 Highland Ave. #1 Condo row-end, built in 2009, 2,286 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 29,185-square-foot lot. $984,000
NEWBURYPORT
1 Harris St. #7 Office condo condo/apt, built in 1950, 1,797 square feet, 1 bath. $575,000
124 Merrimac St. #D Condo/apt, built in 2013, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $725,000
22 Beacon Ave. #3 Condo/apt, built in 1967, 689 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $347,000
27 Hancock St. #27 Condo. $1,750,000
NEWTON
1 Channing St. One-family victorian, built in 1874, 2,389 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,222-square-foot lot. $1,451,000
1130 Walnut St. #2 Condo Colonial, built in 1938, 1,133 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,100-square-foot lot. $632,000
1311 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 6,002 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 21,185-square-foot lot. $4,500,000
177 Park St. Two-family victorian, built in 1875, 4,903 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 17,640-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
23 Eddy St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,491 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,777-square-foot lot. $852,500
250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #202S Condo/apt, built in 1978, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $735,000
34 Oakmont Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,683 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,900-square-foot lot. $820,000
54 Carver Road. One-family victorian, built in 1890, 2,016 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
55 Summit St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,730 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,688-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
73 Wedgewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,564 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,552-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
75 Royce Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 3,136 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,281-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
77 Court St. #106E Condo/apt, built in 2017, 1,280 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,112-square-foot lot. $278,857
9-11 Woodbine Terrace. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,644 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,843-square-foot lot. $870,000
97 Bound Brook Road. One-family split level, built in 1958, 1,672 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,910-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
NORFOLK
45 Berkshire St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,219 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,772-square-foot lot. $1,038,608
NORTH ANDOVER
160 Farnum St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 2,578 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $724,900
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
1 Quinn St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1940, 1,504 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,800-square-foot lot. $535,000
91 Colonial Way One-family raised cape, built in 1986, 1,546 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,120-square-foot lot. $540,000
NORTH READING
200 Martins Lndg #113 Condo/apt, built in 2018, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $674,995
250 Martins Lndg #103 Condo. $441,605
250 Martins Lndg #203 Condo. $448,835
289 Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,547 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $452,500
332 Park St. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $600,000
37 Mount Vernon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,917 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $873,000
6 Greenbriar Drive #204 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000
7 Porter Road. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $520,000
NORTHBOROUGH
1 Maynard St. One-family conventional, built in 1964, 2,854 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,868-square-foot lot. $600,000
26 Assabet Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,001-square-foot lot. $440,000
328 Whitney St. One-family split entry, built in 1977, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,110-square-foot lot. $300,000
50 Hamilton Road. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 1,086 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,135-square-foot lot. $460,000
NORTON
1 Spring Lane #1 Condo/apt, built in 1989, 2,091 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $476,000
1 Spruce Tree Lane #3 Condo/apt, built in 1986, 1,188 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $315,000
22 Goldenwood Drive #22 Condo/apt, built in 2003, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000
NORWELL
18 Holly Berry Trl One-family antique, built in 1800, 3,138 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
18 Holly Berry Trl One-family antique, built in 1800, 3,138 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $385,000
325 Mount Blue St. One-family antique, built in 1790, 3,063 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 82,328-square-foot lot. $740,000
533 Grove St. One-family antique, built in 1814, 2,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $303,100
78 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,983 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $900,000
NORWOOD
23 Chapel St. #23 Condo/apt, built in 2007, 1,108 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $509,000
234 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $674,900
60 Chapel St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,423-square-foot lot. $665,000
PEABODY
10 Pine St. One-family cottage, built in 1920, 992 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,349-square-foot lot. $397,500
12 Johnson Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $430,000
15 Joy Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,648 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,039-square-foot lot. $560,000
16 Orchard St. One-family gambrel, built in 1920, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,957-square-foot lot. $93,750
17 Roycroft Road. Two-family old style, built in 1930, 2,000 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,214-square-foot lot. $498,370
26 Evans Road. Two-family old style, built in 1932, 3,120 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,950-square-foot lot. $685,000
2705 Postgate Lane #2705 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $445,000
31 Tamarack Lane #31 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000
32 Livingston Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,111-square-foot lot. $520,000
4 Collins St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,818-square-foot lot. $581,000
4 Raylen Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1965, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $737,500
45 N Central St. One-family old style, built in 1915, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $450,900
51 Pulaski St. Two-family old style, built in 1925, 2,820 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,671-square-foot lot. $718,000
6 Essex Center Drive #C7 Condo. $99,000
9 Packard Road. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 1,179 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $400,000
PEMBROKE
13 Packet Lndg #A Condo/apt, built in 1985, 1,448 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $424,900
15 Little Brook Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1971, 2,190 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,797-square-foot lot. $570,000
20 Littles Ave. One-family split level, built in 1984, 2,331 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,183-square-foot lot. $610,000
34 Mattakeesett St. #26 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,510 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000
55 Canoe Club Lane. One-family customdesign, built in 2018, 4,076 square feet, 3 baths, on 91,084-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
56 Cranberry Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,875 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 77,510-square-foot lot. $542,000
9 Adams Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1942, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $382,000
PLYMOUTH
109 Boatwrights Loop One-family Town House, built in 2015, 1,704 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,490-square-foot lot. $619,900
14 Lake Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $400,000
17 Nancy Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1979, 1,830 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $375,000
2 Veridian #2V Condo. $961,389
21 Womponoag Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 2,013 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,989-square-foot lot. $368,000
26 Barnswallow Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 2003, 2,197 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,337-square-foot lot. $780,000
26 Goelette Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $440,000
45 Plaza Way #5202 Condo. $596,788
45 Plaza Way #5203 Condo. $543,324
45 Plaza Way #5204 Condo. $467,947
45 Plaza Way #5205 Condo. $401,548
45 Plaza Way #5206 Condo. $475,276
45 Plaza Way #5207 Condo. $482,330
45 Plaza Way #5208 Condo. $491,099
45 Plaza Way #5210 Condo. $443,629
45 Plaza Way #5306 Condo. $507,339
6 Chapel Hill Drive #3 Condo/apt, built in 1971, 785 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $173,450
76 Court St. #3 Condo/apt, built in 1906, 1,308 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
79 Boatwrights Loop One-family Town House, built in 2017, 2,105 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,386-square-foot lot. $628,000
8 Plantation Road. One-family garrison, built in 1977, 1,928 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,148-square-foot lot. $552,500
80 Benjamins Gate #80 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,801 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $554,155
84 Bay Shore Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,685 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,099-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
866 Ship Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 124,980-square-foot lot. $570,000
QUINCY
10 W Elm Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,852 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,756-square-foot lot. $650,000
100 W Squantum St. #414 Condo/apt, built in 1988, 644 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000
100 W Squantum St. #606 Condo/apt, built in 1988, 657 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $315,000
18 Pope St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1924, 1,393 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,580-square-foot lot. $600,000
200 Cove Way #301 Condo/apt, built in 1986, 777 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000
200 Cove Way #503 Condo/apt, built in 1986, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000
24 Nicholl St. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 1,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,973-square-foot lot. $540,000
32 Keyes St. One-family conventional, built in 1940, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,054-square-foot lot. $458,000
33 Franklin Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,048 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $835,058
33 Milton Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $520,000
38 Macy St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $510,000
580 Quarry St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2009, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000
9 Moon Island Road. One-family conventional, built in 1945, 2,919 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,450,000
970 Sea St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $565,000
RANDOLPH
16 Cedar Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $415,000
2 Marsden Circle #L Condo. $360,000
265 Mill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,280-square-foot lot. $552,000
51 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,120-square-foot lot. $335,000
7 Amelian Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $585,000
RAYNHAM
659 S Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,873 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 baths, on 74,065-square-foot lot. $360,000
664 Elm St E One-family conventional, built in 1935, 846 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,503-square-foot lot. $165,000
READING
112 Johnson Woods Drive #301 Condo/apt, built in 2007, 8,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000
118 Eaton St. #11 Condo. $851,200
118 Eaton St. #12 Condo. $900,000
118 Eaton St. #9 Condo. $853,160
357 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,268 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $950,000
52 Sanborn St. #102 Condo/apt, built in 1906, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $570,000
69 Sturges Road. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 2,071 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,339-square-foot lot. $612,500
REVERE
157 Prospect Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 1,837 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,023-square-foot lot. $735,000
175 Ward St. #34 Condo/apt, built in 1982, 388 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $195,000
175 Ward St. #4 Condo/apt, built in 1982, 634 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000
2 Sagamore St. One-family contemporary, built in 1986, 1,393 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,729-square-foot lot. $525,000
27 Eustis St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,866-square-foot lot. $589,000
32 Rumney Road. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,136 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,940-square-foot lot. $640,000
350 Revere Beach Blvd #6-6R Condo. $315,000
ROCKLAND
25 Winding Way #25 Condo/apt, built in 1984, 918 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,879-square-foot lot. $242,250
31 Wheeler Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,921-square-foot lot. $345,000
ROCKPORT
227 Granite St. #2C Condo/apt, built in 1800, 647 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $350,000
ROSLINDALE
149 Florence St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,474 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,508-square-foot lot. $550,000
4448 Washington St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1975, 1,290 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $582,500
47 Ridge St. #47 Condo duplex, built in 1986, 916 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,374-square-foot lot. $507,000
655-657 Hyde Park Ave. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 3,135 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,151-square-foot lot. $761,000
79 Robert St. #2 Condo. $580,000
91 Metropolitan Ave. #3 Condo. $565,000
94 Fletcher St. Two-family conventional, built in 1909, 3,252 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,390-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
96 Walter St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,944 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,010-square-foot lot. $706,875
ROWLEY
110 Wethersfield St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,785 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,384-square-foot lot. $740,000
ROXBURY
10 Williams St. #35 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,504 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,504-square-foot lot. $765,000
100 Shawmut Ave. #501 Condo. $1,609,900
216 Parker Hill Ave. #216 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 1,506 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,506-square-foot lot. $750,000
64 Bartlett St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1899, 1,267 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,267-square-foot lot. $450,000
SALEM
11 Bentley St. #4 Condo/apt, built in 1900, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $355,000
15 Appleton St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1870, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,990-square-foot lot. $505,000
155 North St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1850, 1,785 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,192-square-foot lot. $2,075,000
23 Puritan Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,973-square-foot lot. $600,000
24 Whalers Lane #24 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,635 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $520,000
56 School St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,677 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,935-square-foot lot. $440,000
6 Loring Hills Ave. #C6 Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $435,000
7 Crombie St. #4 Condo/apt, built in 1900, 656 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,934-square-foot lot. $247,500
SAUGUS
23 Whitney St. One-family old style, built in 1910, 1,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $550,000
4 Anjo Lane #A Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $231,250
SCITUATE
12 Bay Ridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $850,000
28 Colonial Way One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,184 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $960,000
38 Sandy Hill Circle #38 Condo/apt, built in 2021, 1,196 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $312,200
SHARON
12 Carbrey Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,743 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,400-square-foot lot. $600,000
14 Prince Way One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,460 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 40,148-square-foot lot. $1,262,500
49 Upland Road. One-family conventional, built in 2004, 1,181 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $500,000
55 Apple Valley Drive #55 Condo/apt, built in 1990, 1,952 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $775,000
SHERBORN
81 Brush Hill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $400,000
SHREWSBURY
210 S Quinsigamond Ave. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,784 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $670,000
366 Lake St. One-family ranch, built in 1992, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 114,563-square-foot lot. $450,000
40 Shrewsbury Green Drive #L Condo/apt, built in 1973, 935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $262,000
553 Grafton St. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,468 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,015-square-foot lot. $340,000
596 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,568 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,933-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
74 S Quinsigamond Ave. #6 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,427 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $460,000
88 Grafton St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1916, 1,240 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,780-square-foot lot. $513,000
9-B Blackthorn Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,768 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,230-square-foot lot. $1,005,000
SOMERVILLE
10 Spring Hill Terrace. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,854 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $950,000
14 Farragut Ave. #3 Condo. $840,000
23 Hawthorne St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,629 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,373-square-foot lot. $1,250,000
36 Edgar Ave. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 2014, 1,531 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,050,000
43 Springfield St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $745,000
59 Hawthorne St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,554 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,194-square-foot lot. $975,000
60 Cross St. #205 Condo. $274,831
SOUTH BOSTON
16 Atlantic St. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,298 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,000-square-foot lot. $975,000
257 Emerson St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1890, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,040-square-foot lot. $625,000
34 Vinton St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 1,824 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,461-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
604 E 3rd St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1890, 1,584 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,062-square-foot lot. $940,000
621 E 1st St. #C3 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,654 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,200,000
758 E 6th St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 436 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 436-square-foot lot. $375,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
10 Clemmons St. One-family garrison, built in 1963, 2,066 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,365-square-foot lot. $970,000
6 Country Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,542 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $792,000
STONEHAM
13 Washington Ave. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,967-square-foot lot. $580,000
34 Norval Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,602-square-foot lot. $495,000
STOUGHTON
31 Ledgebrook Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,700 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,525-square-foot lot. $700,000
665 School St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,880-square-foot lot. $490,000
76 Summer Ave. #2 Condo/apt, built in 1970, 937 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
STOW
2 Dawes Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1946, 540 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,820-square-foot lot. $250,000
30 Davis Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1945, 2,796 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $1,105,000
SUDBURY
321 Boston Post Road #2B Office condo condo/apt, built in 1987, 503 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath. $125,000
58 Hudson Road. One-family antique, built in 1790, 2,482 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 121,457-square-foot lot. $760,000
SWAMPSCOTT
2 Ellis Terrace. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,754 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,881-square-foot lot. $680,000
9 Farragut Road. One-family old style, built in 1880, 3,110 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,496-square-foot lot. $825,000
TEWKSBURY
1358 Whipple Road. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,120 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 54,014-square-foot lot. $500,000
16 Water St. One-family conventional, built in 1950, 1,067 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,508-square-foot lot. $220,000
17 Anthony Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,736 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,265-square-foot lot. $706,000
41 Whited Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,068 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $930,000
42 Merrimack Meadows Lane #42 Condo/apt, built in 1988, 996 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 100-square-foot lot. $387,500
55 Hill St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,324 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $440,000
TOWNSEND
32 Laurelwoods Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,825 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 190,749-square-foot lot. $525,000
UPTON
115 Glen Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,616 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 379,695-square-foot lot. $674,999
57 Shannon Way #75 Condo. $599,995
WAKEFIELD
25 Morel Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,213 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,492-square-foot lot. $785,000
410 Salem St. #705 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 815 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $324,696
50 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $569,000
6 Brook Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,286-square-foot lot. $525,000
WALPOLE
12 Bartlett Place. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,768 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,825-square-foot lot. $656,000
23 Beech St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,095 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,600-square-foot lot. $580,000
35 Jasons Path One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,357 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,139-square-foot lot. $919,000
WALTHAM
14-16 Cross St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,728 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,901-square-foot lot. $850,000
17 Beechwood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,534 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,331-square-foot lot. $590,000
204 Clocktower Drive #308 Condo/apt, built in 2009, 1,325 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $672,500
21 Bolton St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $750,000
23 Cedarcroft Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,499 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,744-square-foot lot. $837,500
236 Seminole Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1961, 1,814 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,495-square-foot lot. $596,000
32 Gale St. #2 Condo. $900,000
33 Upland Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,792 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,351-square-foot lot. $880,000
42 Felton St. #8R Condo. $928,800
WATERTOWN
10-12 Lawrence St. Two-family family flat, built in 1910, 2,392 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $835,000
11 Hill St. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 3,563 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,392-square-foot lot. $895,000
4 Repton Circle #4207 Condo/apt, built in 2007, 755 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $241,800
41 Wilmot St. #2 Condo. $380,000
96 Carroll St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 2,937 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
WAYLAND
105 Plain Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 5,810 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 243,065-square-foot lot. $1,695,000
12 Jeffrey Road. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,927 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $965,000
WELLESLEY
24 Martin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 1,646 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,346-square-foot lot. $885,500
26 Fieldstone Way #26 Condo/apt, built in 2021. $1,295,000
28 Sturbridge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,912 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,790-square-foot lot. $5,200,000
28 Sunset Road. One-family garrison, built in 1936, 2,792 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,615-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
31 Atwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,518 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,041-square-foot lot. $2,395,000
58 Norwich Road. One-family garrison, built in 1962, 2,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,640-square-foot lot. $2,025,000
68 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,810 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,493-square-foot lot. $550,000
85 Benvenue St. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,135-square-foot lot. $1,535,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
358 Spring St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1927, 1,473 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $510,000
WEST NEWBURY
24 Maple St. Two-family old style, built in 1880, 2,797 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,954-square-foot lot. $660,000
WEST ROXBURY
18 Ruskin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,194 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,620-square-foot lot. $1,230,000
182 Gardner St. #182 Condo. $290,300
39 Temple St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,914 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,270-square-foot lot. $300,000
72 Redlands Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
WESTBOROUGH
4028 Peters Farm Way #02208 Condo. $423,255
4206 Peters Farm Way #4206 Condo , built in 2022, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $551,165
4212 Peters Farm Way #4212 Condo , built in 2022, 1,021 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $396,480
60 Glen St. One-family contemporary, built in 1983, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,602-square-foot lot. $620,000
9 Quick Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 4,218 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 85,238-square-foot lot. $1,855,000
WESTFORD
20 Cold Spring Road. One-family garrison, built in 1969, 2,729 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,806-square-foot lot. $620,000
WESTON
226 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1904, 4,464 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 23,393-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
7 Prescott Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 4,545 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
WESTPORT
66 Forge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $499,000
WESTWOOD
1323 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,049 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,986-square-foot lot. $1,395,000
18 Longmeadow Drive. One-family mansion, built in 1998, 11,417 square feet, 24 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 11 baths, on 151,514-square-foot lot. $6,521,000
5 Whitewood Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,545 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,227-square-foot lot. $1,090,000
9 Recess Way One-family mansion, built in 2021, 6,029 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 103,162-square-foot lot. $2,800,000
WEYMOUTH
120 Oak St. One-family conventional, built in 1926, 1,163 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,181-square-foot lot. $500,000
1278 Pleasant St. One-family conventional, built in 1883, 1,589 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,300-square-foot lot. $250,000
129 Norton St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,800-square-foot lot. $472,500
186 Green St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,271 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,140-square-foot lot. $540,000
20 Pond St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $490,000
200 Burkhall St. #105 Condo/apt, built in 1987, 1,400 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
25 Perry St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 983 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $370,000
70 Evans St. One-family conventional, built in 1918, 1,752 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,138-square-foot lot. $580,500
8 Stratford Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1918, 810 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,650-square-foot lot. $425,000
WHITMAN
1 Paradise Lane #B2 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,175 square feet, 2 baths. $395,000
1005 Auburn St. #6K3 Condo. $462,900
24 Lantz Ave. One-family old style, built in 1905, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $509,900
55 Belmont St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,917 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,883-square-foot lot. $420,000
64 Old Coach Road. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,968 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,576-square-foot lot. $455,000
815 Bedford St. #1 Condo. $300,000
815 Bedford St. #6 Condo. $319,900
WILMINGTON
10 Brand Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,631 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $400,000
10 Brand Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,631 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $425,000
36 Forest St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $295,000
37 King St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1978, 1,069 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $630,000
WINCHESTER
11 S Gateway One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,347 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,606-square-foot lot. $728,500
32 Graystone Circle #32 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 3,874 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,550,000
WINTHROP
157 Buchanan St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 3,016 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,782-square-foot lot. $75,000
191 Court Road #3 Condo. $1,000,000
300 Governors Drive #23 Condo/apt, built in 1971, 984 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
325 Revere St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1956, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,320-square-foot lot. $530,000
42-44 Irwin St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 4,235 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,630-square-foot lot. $900,000
500 Governors Drive #15 Condo/apt, built in 1971, 782 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000
WOBURN
15 Sonrel St. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,610-square-foot lot. $610,000
2 Theresa Road. One-family ranch, built in 1983, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,015-square-foot lot. $481,000
238 Winn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,390-square-foot lot. $610,000
305 Lexington St. One-family conventional, built in 1916, 2,016 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $610,000
4 Marion Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1912, 1,606 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,750-square-foot lot. $590,000
59 Russell St. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,494 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $550,000
6 Cerqua St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $502,000
86 Salem St. Two-family two family, built in 1850, 2,019 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $637,500
