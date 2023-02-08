Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Feb 8)

Newsletter Signup
ABINGTON
15 Caitlin Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1999, 1,130 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,780-square-foot lot. $540,000
ACTON
10 Genevieve Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,266 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,186-square-foot lot. $1,525,000
147 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 3,676 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,223-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
66-68 Maple St. #66 Condo. $1,000,000
ALLSTON
1423 Commonwealth Ave. #405 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 525 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 525-square-foot lot. $375,000
AMESBURY
12 Russell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,100-square-foot lot. $710,000
58 Pleasant Valley Road. One-family cottage, built in 1830, 914 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,340-square-foot lot. $540,000
466 Main St. #B Condo family flat, built in 1850, 1,412 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $532,000
3 River Court. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,790-square-foot lot. $480,000
142 Main St. #4 Condo. $459,000
45 Macy St. #301B Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 746 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000
176 Elm St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 1,270 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $231,000
ANDOVER
3 Robert Drive #3 Condo Town House, built in 2020, 3,981 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,600,000
76 Woburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 62,073-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
1 Greenmeadow Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,857 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $1,140,000
22 Brundrett Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1992, 4,114 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,039-square-foot lot. $999,000
10 Evergreen Lane. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1926, 2,923 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $800,000
ARLINGTON
112-114 Rawson Road #112 Condo. $1,150,000
174 Mystic Valley Pkwy #2 Condo. $1,100,000
19 Foster St. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1921, 1,840 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $932,500
58 Candia St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,693-square-foot lot. $828,000
87-89 Palmer St. #87 Condo. $800,000
11 Russell Terrace #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000
62 Foster St. #62 Condo/Apt, built in 1922, 981 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $600,000
39 Forest St. #39 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,249 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $570,000
ASHLAND
275 Captain Eames Circle #275 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 1,754 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $539,900
113 Mountain Gate Road #113 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,454 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $465,000
AYER
46 Fletcher St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,272 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,284-square-foot lot. $560,000
BEDFORD
315 Springs Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 2,200 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,053-square-foot lot. $705,000
BELLINGHAM
43 Standish Road. One-family split entry, built in 1968, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $479,000
21 Wrentham Road. Two-family conventional, built in 1870, 1,535 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $435,000
107 Yvonne Road. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,680-square-foot lot. $425,000
15 Cross St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,545 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,600-square-foot lot. $425,000
5 Squire Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,438 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,024-square-foot lot. $275,000
BELMONT
16 B St. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,562 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,400,000
182 Lexington St. #184 Condo. $1,150,000
181 Channing Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,491-square-foot lot. $985,000
BEVERLY
17 Jordan St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,740 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,760-square-foot lot. $499,900
BILLERICA
3 Scroxton Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,714 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,190-square-foot lot. $927,500
17 Luce Circle. Two-family split entry, built in 1972, 3,531 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,104-square-foot lot. $700,000
11 Sequoia St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,754 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,000-square-foot lot. $614,000
11 Floyd St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,100-square-foot lot. $450,000
BOLTON
75 Bare Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 2,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 124,582-square-foot lot. $879,900
BOSTON
122 Commonwealth Ave. #PH Condo. $14,400,000
161 W Canton St. One-family row-middle, built in 1890, 3,901 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,960-square-foot lot. $5,945,000
12 Fairfield St. Two-family row-end, built in 1899, 3,918 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 2,545-square-foot lot. $5,150,000
150 Seaport Blvd #15D Condo. $4,900,000
150 Seaport Blvd #15C Condo. $3,700,000
505 Tremont St. #405 Condo mid-rise, built in 2003, 1,623 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,623-square-foot lot. $2,925,000
77 Worcester St. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 1,702 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,702-square-foot lot. $1,780,000
2 Avery St. #22H Condo high-rise, built in 2000, 1,573 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,573-square-foot lot. $1,678,000
431 Columbus Ave. #4 Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 765 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 765-square-foot lot. $877,402
41 Warren Ave. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 626 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 626-square-foot lot. $700,000
536 E 8th St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1905, 773 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $677,500
103 Gainsborough St. #307 Condo row-middle, built in 1885, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 748-square-foot lot. $610,000
87 Gainsborough St. #306 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 748 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 748-square-foot lot. $610,000
70 Fenway #43 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 595 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 595-square-foot lot. $570,000
87 Gainsborough St. #401 Condo row-middle, built in 1910, 612 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 612-square-foot lot. $540,000
95 Gainsborough St. #204 Condo row-middle, built in 1915, 688 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 688-square-foot lot. $525,000
90 Gainsborough St. #303E Condo row-middle, built in 1899, 558 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 558-square-foot lot. $490,000
28 Dartmouth St. #5 Condo row-middle, built in 1900, 312 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 312-square-foot lot. $410,000
BOXBOROUGH
173 Liberty Square Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,788 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,818-square-foot lot. $675,000
130 Russet Lane #130 Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,333 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
BOXFORD
10 Hoveys Pond Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 5,532 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 261,360-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
17 Ipswich Road. One-family conventional, built in 1839, 2,999 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 68,365-square-foot lot. $850,000
BRAINTREE
131 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1906, 4,840 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,012-square-foot lot. $1,137,500
36 Grove St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,102-square-foot lot. $495,000
63 Bellevue Road. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,658 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,418-square-foot lot. $470,000
67 Pleasant View Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1920, 2,066 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $200,000
BRIDGEWATER
40 Stoneybrook Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,048 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,657-square-foot lot. $685,000
253 Elm St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1963, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,514-square-foot lot. $330,000
63 Old Forge Road #63 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $313,000
180 Main St. #B35 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $225,900
BRIGHTON
191 Washington St. #718 Condo. $1,749,900
24 Selkirk Road #1 Condo. $1,267,000
191 Washington St. #525 Condo. $1,109,900
191 Washington St. #325 Condo. $1,079,900
191 Washington St. #707 Condo. $1,079,900
191 Washington St. #724 Condo. $1,029,900
191 Washington St. #612 Condo. $954,900
191 Washington St. #512 Condo. $937,400
191 Washington St. #524 Condo. $889,900
142 Bigelow St. #150A Condo low-rise, built in 2005, 1,669 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,440-square-foot lot. $870,000
191 Washington St. #722 Condo. $829,900
191 Washington St. #708 Condo. $789,900
191 Washington St. #623 Condo. $754,900
191 Washington St. #608 Condo. $732,400
191 Washington St. #613 Condo. $709,900
191 Washington St. #419 Condo. $699,900
191 Washington St. #421 Condo. $679,900
191 Washington St. #420 Condo. $649,900
191 Washington St. #315 Condo. $589,900
191 Washington St. #503 Condo. $529,900
191 Washington St. #611 Condo. $529,900
191 Washington St. #615 Condo. $519,900
1504 Commonwealth Ave. #4G Condo low-rise, built in 1940, 820 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 820-square-foot lot. $510,000
BROCKTON
173 S Leyden St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 3,238 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,026-square-foot lot. $690,000
68 Hovenden Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1895, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,057-square-foot lot. $650,000
141 Forest St. Three-family family flat, built in 1925, 3,232 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,678-square-foot lot. $630,000
42 Glenwood St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,776 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,552-square-foot lot. $625,000
135 Cambo St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,292 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,476-square-foot lot. $525,000
70 Westfield Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $525,000
221 Plain St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,616 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,472-square-foot lot. $496,000
467 Crescent St. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 4,374 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,128-square-foot lot. $490,000
147 Geralynn Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1971, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $450,000
321 Copeland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 934 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,848-square-foot lot. $410,000
166 Bellevue Ave. One-family split level, built in 2000, 1,306 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $397,000
107 Connell Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,043-square-foot lot. $360,000
97 Colonel Bell Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $249,000
99 Tribou St. #99 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,668 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $188,000
BROOKLINE
122 Winchester St. #2 Condo decker, built in 1900, 2,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,909-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
14 Marshal St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1919, 1,898 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,765,000
1 Strathmore Road #2 Condo. $1,495,000
161 Reservoir Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,291 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,919-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
4 Park St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1900, 1,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $870,000
9 Auburn Court #1 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,199 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000
54 White Place #54 Condo low-rise, built in 1990, 1,558 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000
BURLINGTON
28 Daniel Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1966, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $590,000
16 Wilmington Road. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,842 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,084-square-foot lot. $575,000
CAMBRIDGE
16 Gore St. Three-family decker, built in 1873, 2,840 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,506-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
27 Hurlbut St. One-family victorian, built in 1894, 2,300 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,784-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
422 Huron Ave. #422 Condo two story, built in 1900, 2,839 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,750,000
993 Memorial Drive #203 Condo. $1,525,000
125 Jackson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,350 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,999-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
7-9 Springfield St. #1 Condo. $1,250,000
18 Ellery Sq One-family townhse-end, built in 1979, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,289-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
28 Hurlbut St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,100 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $950,000
33 Royal Ave. #2 Condo family flat, built in 1890, 1,006 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $770,000
249 Huron Ave. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,101 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $710,000
72 Rice St. #72 Condo family flat, built in 1894, 1,066 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $590,000
2353 Massachusetts Ave. #76 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 683 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $492,000
CANTON
55 Stillwater Road. One-family conventional, built in 2022, 4,056 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 47,121-square-foot lot. $1,968,120
60 Coppersmith Way #6302 Condo. $814,674
60 Coppersmith Way #307 Condo. $713,546
59 Walpole St. #123 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,273 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
65 Maple St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,299 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $517,000
60 Coppersmith Way #206 Condo. $496,344
499 Washington St. One-family conventional, built in 1780, 896 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,900-square-foot lot. $325,000
52 Will Drive #82 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 878 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $299,900
42 Turtle Brook Road #42 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $243,800
779 Washington St. #2B Office condo condo/apt, built in 1981, 646 square feet, 1 bath. $165,000
CARLISLE
87 Ember Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,886 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $985,000
CARVER
6 Cordwood Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 101,887-square-foot lot. $690,000
3 Rickard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,618 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $517,000
2 Lakenham Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $405,000
5 Cherry Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 129,983-square-foot lot. $40,000
CHARLESTOWN
19 Allston St. #2 Condo row-middle, built in 1870, 664 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $680,000
45 1st Ave. #306 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 500 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bath. $262,631
CHELMSFORD
37 Freeman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,072 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,454-square-foot lot. $630,000
19 Scotty Hollow Drive #A Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,113 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $397,000
29 Middlesex St. #29 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
73 Littleton Road. One-family conventional, built in 1912, 1,484 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,282-square-foot lot. $327,500
CHELSEA
73 Maverick St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,804 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,990-square-foot lot. $785,000
COHASSET
34 Black Rock Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2015, 4,312 square feet, 3 baths, on 35,014-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
514 Beechwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,245 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $1,206,000
DANVERS
53 Pickering St. #2 Condo. $799,000
10 Cole Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,313 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,780-square-foot lot. $675,000
175 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,445 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,227-square-foot lot. $600,000
16 Robert Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,449 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $360,000
DEDHAM
101 Country Club Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,278 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
558 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1881, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,964-square-foot lot. $950,000
119 Greensboro Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1967, 1,425 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,851-square-foot lot. $685,000
96 Schiller Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1915, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,377-square-foot lot. $260,000
DORCHESTER
39 Minot St. Two-family conventional, built in 1870, 3,675 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,669-square-foot lot. $1,850,000
18 Peverell St. Three-family decker, built in 1900, 3,462 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,407-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
27-29 Clarkson St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,182 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,474-square-foot lot. $890,000
25 Brinsley St. Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,059 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $815,000
116 Ballou Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1950, 1,691 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,725-square-foot lot. $740,000
100 Sawyer Ave. #2 Condo. $720,000
87 Devon St. Three-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,346 square feet, 17 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,062-square-foot lot. $655,000
18 Verdun St. #1 Condo decker, built in 1924, 1,074 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,074-square-foot lot. $500,000
60 Gibson St. #210 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 740-square-foot lot. $355,000
20 Dix St. #31 Condo low-rise, built in 1960, 709 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 709-square-foot lot. $340,000
DOVER
102 Claybrook Road. One-family mansion, built in 2007, 7,525 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 51,068-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
DUNSTABLEDUXBURY
61 Gurnet Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,978 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $2,390,000
EAST BOSTON
112 Marginal St. Two-family row-middle, built in 1900, 2,164 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $800,000
33 Cottage St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 2007, 1,438 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,438-square-foot lot. $799,000
277 Border St. #304 Condo. $695,000
277 Border St. #203 Condo. $400,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
127 East St. One-family conventional, built in 1855, 4,697 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 149,193-square-foot lot. $710,000
490 Plymouth St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1986, 1,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,000-square-foot lot. $525,000
67 Loring Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $375,000
EASTON
10 Olde Stable Lane. One-family conventional, built in 1988, 4,796 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
136 Canton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,603 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 94,961-square-foot lot. $800,000
105 Mill St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,531-square-foot lot. $574,900
30 Berwick Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,042 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,363-square-foot lot. $493,000
69 Depot St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,710 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $400,000
15 Foundry St. #E57 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 945 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000
ESSEXEVERETT
64 Corey St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 3,463 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,527-square-foot lot. $970,000
168 Nichols St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,538 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,355-square-foot lot. $790,000
189 Bow St. Two-family two family, built in 1895, 1,786 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,402-square-foot lot. $788,000
82 Waverly St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,035 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,558-square-foot lot. $690,000
8 Walnut St. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 490 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000
FOXBOROUGH
18 Shepherd St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,062 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $930,000
74 Lakeview Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,098 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,049-square-foot lot. $712,000
173 Oak St. One-family conventional, built in 1933, 1,476 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,038-square-foot lot. $599,900
18 Linda St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,375-square-foot lot. $485,000
FRAMINGHAM
737 Edmands Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1907, 5,751 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 93,218-square-foot lot. $1,775,000
19 Callahan Road #19 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 2,471 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,141,540
15 Callahan Road #15 Condo Town House, built in 2022, 2,307 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $974,785
24 Callahan Road #24 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $948,150
21 Callahan Road #21 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 2,307 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $853,333
15 Arbetter Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,398 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,499-square-foot lot. $602,000
240 Winthrop St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,222 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,585-square-foot lot. $285,000
FRANKLIN
74 Plain St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 2,106 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,780-square-foot lot. $521,000
16 Spruce Pond Road #16 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,267 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $475,000
30 Spring St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 227,819-square-foot lot. $300,000
FREETOWN
22 E Public St. One-family ranch, built in 1973, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $429,900
100-B Middleboro Road. One-family ranch, 1,600 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 128,502-square-foot lot. $365,800
GLOUCESTER
9 Chestnut St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,874 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,780-square-foot lot. $440,000
119 Cherry St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,566 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,387-square-foot lot. $430,000
33 Maplewood Ave. #308 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,115 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000
GRAFTON
83 Keith Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $500,000
10 Francis St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 1,175 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $380,000
11 John Drive #11 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $305,000
GROVELAND
2 Graeme Way One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,928 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $830,000
360 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1760, 2,330 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,122-square-foot lot. $540,000
10 Ashcroft Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,800-square-foot lot. $352,100
HALIFAX
18 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,206 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 112,385-square-foot lot. $648,000
19 11th Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1940, 885 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $415,000
33 Lake St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 859 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $414,000
34 Madison Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1965, 576 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $293,000
HAMILTON
76 Beech St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,174 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,378-square-foot lot. $895,000
HANOVER
20 Azalea Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 5,444 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 84,942-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
11 Holly Berry Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,557 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $1,296,375
625 Webster St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,914 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $630,000
482 Main St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $557,500
HANSON
301 King St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,701 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 571,943-square-foot lot. $550,000
48 Great Cedar Drive #48 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,381 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $355,000
902 Main St. #40 Condo , built in 2006, 1,935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $310,000
HARVARD
3 Powell St. #A Condo. $709,900
1 Braeburn Court #11 Condo. $709,826
HAVERHILL
308 Hilldale Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1918, 2,100 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,101-square-foot lot. $640,000
35 9th Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,206 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,050-square-foot lot. $615,750
57-59 Charles St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1920, 2,359 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,620-square-foot lot. $500,000
2 Cross Road #10 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,535 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $470,000
434 Kenoza Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $470,000
65 Cross Road #65 Condo Town House, built in 2009, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
30 Lilac Lane #38 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 2,033 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $390,000
6 W Parish Court #6 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
39 Mercury Terrace #39 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $346,000
214 Morgan Drive #214 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,061 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000
439 Hilldale Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1900, 1,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,619-square-foot lot. $279,000
18 Blaisdell St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 908 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $253,000
22 Mount Vernon St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $245,000
HINGHAM
11 Langlee Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,165 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $1,610,000
112 Scotland St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,244 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,168-square-foot lot. $1,550,000
126 South St. One-family antique, built in 1752, 2,333 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,460-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
15 Governor Andrew Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,331-square-foot lot. $900,000
14 Derby St. One-family antique, built in 1850, 2,116 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,764-square-foot lot. $860,000
5 Oakwood Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,088 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,761-square-foot lot. $850,000
HOLBROOK
291 Pine St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,444 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,114-square-foot lot. $600,000
91 Poole Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $400,000
16 S Shore Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,110-square-foot lot. $350,000
31 Alder Road. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,480 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $286,000
HOLLISTON
235 Fiske St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 4,061 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 71,351-square-foot lot. $1,345,000
HOPKINTONHUDSON
10 Indian Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,938 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,814-square-foot lot. $949,750
59 Brook St. One-family contemporary, built in 1986, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,120-square-foot lot. $720,000
251 Cox St. One-family contemporary, built in 1987, 1,758 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,088-square-foot lot. $565,000
28 Central St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 1,898 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,634-square-foot lot. $531,000
111 Brigham St. #19B Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 2,069 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
143 Broad St. #33 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 908 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $396,500
135 Broad St. #3B2 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
49 Pine St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,600-square-foot lot. $350,000
278 Manning St. #901 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 865 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
HYDE PARK
780 Truman Hwy Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,928 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,464-square-foot lot. $750,000
IPSWICH
8 Macy Lane #8 Condo contemporary, built in 2022, 4,073 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,098,000
15 Jeffreys Neck Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,209 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $828,000
52 Essex Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,102 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $670,000
5 Herrick Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1976, 1,392 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $580,000
200 Colonial Drive #106 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 889 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000
6 1st St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,259 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $246,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
19 Forest Hills St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,367 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,004-square-foot lot. $1,299,000
76 Sheridan St. #76 Condo. $925,000
26 Armstrong St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1905, 738 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 738-square-foot lot. $490,000
18 Pond St. #23 Condo low-rise, built in 1971, 787 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 787-square-foot lot. $489,900
16-18 Walk Hill St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 1920, 398 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 398-square-foot lot. $323,000
KINGSTON
30 Forge Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,168 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $674,900
15 Bearses Way One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,672 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,593-square-foot lot. $645,000
5 Barrows Brook Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,027-square-foot lot. $319,600
LAKEVILLE
4 Azel Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,596 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $651,000
36 Lebaron Blvd #36 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,612 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000
LAWRENCE
44 Hamlet St. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,376 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,800-square-foot lot. $485,000
45 Warren St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,223 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,250-square-foot lot. $355,000
65 Inman St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,102 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000
LEXINGTON
68 Bertwell Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,442 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $2,271,250
11 Kendall Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,515-square-foot lot. $910,000
9 Kimball Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $715,000
8 Spencer St. One-family conventional, built in 1927, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,763-square-foot lot. $690,000
LITTLETON
13 Ernies Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,916 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,242-square-foot lot. $715,000
3 George St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,901-square-foot lot. $670,000
15 Fletcher Lane. One-family old style, built in 1930, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $435,000
17 Matawanakee Trl One-family split level, built in 1966, 1,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,824-square-foot lot. $290,000
LOWELL
61 Rindo Park Drive. One-family split level, built in 1966, 2,022 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,130-square-foot lot. $640,000
69 Fulton St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,816 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,920-square-foot lot. $550,000
66 10th St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 3,626 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,688-square-foot lot. $530,000
12 Nicole Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,470 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,093-square-foot lot. $475,000
65 Wellington Ave. Two-family duplex, built in 1910, 2,856 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,388-square-foot lot. $475,000
193 10th St. One-family conventional, built in 1931, 2,206 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,756-square-foot lot. $470,000
57 2nd Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 1,840 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,658-square-foot lot. $430,000
88 Boulevard St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1992, 1,385 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $429,900
285 Princeton Blvd One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,245 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,777-square-foot lot. $420,000
36 Glenmere St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,737-square-foot lot. $365,000
24 Nesmith St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,495 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,915-square-foot lot. $340,000
20 Woodland Drive #341 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
1847 Middlesex St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,459 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000
10 Kearney Sq #405 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 990 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $280,000
LYNN
158 S Common St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 4,017 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,622-square-foot lot. $740,000
15 Waitt Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,372 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,171-square-foot lot. $715,000
8-10 Upham Road. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 2,312 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,919-square-foot lot. $710,000
74 Cedar St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,180 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,062-square-foot lot. $660,000
38 Woodlawn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,952-square-foot lot. $615,000
251 Linwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $555,000
28 Saunders Road. One-family old style, built in 1930, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,860-square-foot lot. $450,000
102 Eutaw Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1918, 1,861 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $315,000
12 Chestnut Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1910, 2,239 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,136-square-foot lot. $290,000
MALDEN
19-21 Wolcott St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 3,932 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,232-square-foot lot. $850,000
16 Ferncroft Way One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,741 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,776-square-foot lot. $640,000
22-24 Clinton St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,661 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 4,652-square-foot lot. $600,000
12 Forest St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,153 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,207-square-foot lot. $419,000
1 Maude St. #11 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 924 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
8 Hayward St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,511-square-foot lot. $325,000
42 Loomis St. #324 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 887 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $106,926
MANSFIELD
150 Rumford Ave. #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $205,000
MARBLEHEAD
5 Colgate Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,758 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,420-square-foot lot. $775,000
102 Front St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 916 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $525,000
MARION
49 Holly Pond Road. ACC LAND IMP , on 130,567-square-foot lot. $745,000
4 Stoney Run Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 2,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,586-square-foot lot. $640,000
177 Wareham Road. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,901-square-foot lot. $240,000
MARLBOROUGH
204 Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,168 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 75,794-square-foot lot. $805,000
193 Miles Standish Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,771 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,112-square-foot lot. $699,900
55 Howland St. #3D Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 1,025 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000
MARSHFIELD
948 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,792 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $810,000
MEDFIELD
107 North St. One-family antique, built in 1880, 3,425 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,852-square-foot lot. $1,425,000
MEDFORD
46 Pearl St. One-family conventional, built in 1924, 2,113 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $960,000
150 Summer St. #156 Condo. $958,000
3 Arden Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,534 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,310-square-foot lot. $900,000
93 Woods Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,784 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $850,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #C208 Condo. $849,900
50 Dexter St. #1 Condo. $800,000
75 Vista Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,078 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,070-square-foot lot. $680,000
20 Ship Ave. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,193 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $660,000
39 Ramshead Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,960 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,200-square-foot lot. $651,000
72 Newbern Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 824 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $610,000
235 Winthrop St. #7712 Condo high-rise, built in 1979, 1,393 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $440,000
159 Harvard St. #1L Condo/Apt, built in 1923, 634 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $381,500
154 High St. #303 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 782 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $355,000
MELROSE
114 Cottage St. #1 Condo. $620,000
76 E Wyoming Ave. One-family old style, built in 1880, 2,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,499-square-foot lot. $575,000
12 Albion St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,370 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,396-square-foot lot. $515,000
MERRIMAC
11 Summer St. #11 Condo Town House, built in 1850, 1,292 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $344,500
METHUEN
3 Dove Lane #3 Condo Town House, built in 2019, 2,233 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $799,995
178 Broadway Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1891, 2,176 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,092-square-foot lot. $625,000
60 Marshall St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 2,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,600-square-foot lot. $615,000
4 Westwood St. One-family ranch, built in 1962, 1,268 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,102-square-foot lot. $470,000
25 Richard Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,795 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,990-square-foot lot. $431,900
510 Jackson St. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $417,000
94 Leroy Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,081 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $325,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
8 Susan Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,658 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $450,000
MIDDLETON
74 Rowell Lane #74 Condo/Apt, built in 2020, 2,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $972,000
MILFORD
10 Temple St. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 3,060 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,883-square-foot lot. $590,000
10 Clearview Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1969, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $475,000
4 Dino Way #4 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,724 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
16 Shadowbrook Lane #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,066 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $262,500
MILTON
36 Pleasant St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,497-square-foot lot. $677,500
21-A High St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2019, 1,027 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $669,000
NAHANT
102 Maolis Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1974, 3,137 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,506-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
38 Swallow Cave Road. One-family camp/cabin, built in 1956, 1,991 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,670-square-foot lot. $600,000
NATICK
5 Meadow Pond Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,742 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 337,590-square-foot lot. $1,630,000
220 W Central St. #220 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 2,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $760,000
32 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1880, 2,110 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,514-square-foot lot. $600,000
NEEDHAM
324 Greendale Ave. One-family old style, built in 1936, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,906,500
404 Webster St. #404 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 2,064 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,350,000
303 Brookline St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1929, 1,001 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $650,000
810 Greendale Ave. One-family split level, built in 1965, 1,699 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $225,333
NEWTON
8 Manitoba Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 3,963 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,349-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
289 Woodward St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,492 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 12,471-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
24 Summer St. One-family old style, built in 1832, 1,357 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $675,000
1208 Chestnut St. #1208 Condo old style, built in 1900, 1,249 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,082-square-foot lot. $532,000
NORFOLK
19 Mohegan St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1972, 1,806 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 37,829-square-foot lot. $739,900
NORTH ANDOVER
411 Stevens St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,544 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,012-square-foot lot. $835,000
59 Jetwood St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1979, 2,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $644,000
1100 Salem St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1955, 1,917 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $575,000
58 May St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,191 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,399-square-foot lot. $550,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
3 Fales Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 855 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,995-square-foot lot. $315,000
208 High St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,552 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,600-square-foot lot. $200,000
8 England Road. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 1,184 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,875-square-foot lot. $170,000
5 Fales Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 675 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,995-square-foot lot. $110,000
NORTH READING
43 Linwood Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1939, 1,068 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $485,000
NORTHBOROUGH
35 Smith Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,400 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 81,261-square-foot lot. $915,000
43 Indian Meadow Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,591 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,521-square-foot lot. $588,000
47 Rice Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,599-square-foot lot. $460,000
NORTON
37 Harvey St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,558 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 115,434-square-foot lot. $450,000
34 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 132,422-square-foot lot. $440,000
8 Morgan Lane #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,334 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
12 Barrows Court. One-family raised ranch, built in 1976, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,177-square-foot lot. $330,000
NORWELL
10 Edgewood Park One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 6,371 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $2,000,000
182 Central St. One-family antique, built in 1737, 2,519 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
111 Stetson Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,932 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $902,500
NORWOOD
2 Douglas Circle. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,164 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,855-square-foot lot. $445,000
140 Railroad Ave. #B303 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,091 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
46 Queensboro Court #46 Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
PEABODY
3 Caller St. Two-family old style, built in 1900, 2,382 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $770,000
803 Foxwood Circle #803 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $519,000
6 Loris Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,927-square-foot lot. $500,000
81 Endicott St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,275 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,661-square-foot lot. $430,000
1 N Central Court. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1935, 1,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,148-square-foot lot. $425,000
8 N Central Court #B Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,532 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $90,000
PEMBROKE
19 Cottage Lane #19 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,028 square feet, 3 baths. $632,000
PEPPERELL
24 Nashua Road. One-family old style, built in 1875, 2,084 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $175,000
PLYMOUTH
61 Bramhall Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,379 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,634-square-foot lot. $1,295,000
28 Hickorywood One-family contemporary, built in 2010, 3,170 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,507-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
4 Inverness Lane #4 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 3,483 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $919,000
4 Tinkers Blf #4 Condo. $864,488
7 Saddleback One-family contemporary, built in 2010, 2,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,394-square-foot lot. $775,000
14 Canoe Lndg One-family contemporary, built in 2005, 2,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,658-square-foot lot. $709,200
888 Long Pond Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,566 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $688,700
45 Plaza Way #5301 Condo. $613,283
45 Plaza Way #5312 Condo. $588,102
168 Old Field Road #168 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,420 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $570,000
1 Duck Plain Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 2,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,921-square-foot lot. $560,000
45 Plaza Way #5311 Condo. $555,084
45 Plaza Way #5303 Condo. $540,680
45 Plaza Way #5308 Condo. $534,514
23 Tilton St. One-family garrison, built in 2002, 2,323 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,860-square-foot lot. $530,000
6 Braunecker Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,500-square-foot lot. $525,000
45 Plaza Way #5307 Condo. $521,362
74 Bourne Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1975, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $470,000
45 Plaza Way #5304 Condo. $458,782
45 Plaza Way #5310 Condo. $442,318
45 Plaza Way #5305 Condo. $382,806
1 October Lane. One-family gambrel, built in 1971, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,277-square-foot lot. $365,000
23 Billington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $280,792
50 Davenport Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $246,000
29 Ouimet Lane. One-family contemporary, built in 1998, 2,404 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,473-square-foot lot. $30,000
QUINCY
41-43 Union St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,552 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,211-square-foot lot. $805,000
11 Gould St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 1,546 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $695,000
RANDOLPH
29 Woodlawn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 2,468 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
15 Alice Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,730-square-foot lot. $515,000
14 Flint Locke Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,585-square-foot lot. $480,000
40 Hills St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $450,000
13 Emily Jeffers Road #13 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
5 Royal Crest Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $286,000
232 Canton St. #104 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $199,500
RAYNHAM
144 1st St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1968, 1,949 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $375,000
READING
20 Criterion Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $584,900
36 Augustus Court #1009 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000
REVERE
15 Keayne St. Two-family two family, built in 2002, 4,122 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 6,560-square-foot lot. $1,115,000
101 Ridge Road. Two-family two family, built in 1944, 3,976 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,801-square-foot lot. $870,000
97 Cushman Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 3,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,427-square-foot lot. $780,000
75 Hopkins St. Two-family two family, built in 1958, 2,874 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,811-square-foot lot. $710,000
115 Roland Road. Two-family two family, built in 1967, 2,493 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,063-square-foot lot. $708,500
394 Proctor Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 972 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,411-square-foot lot. $556,000
38 Page St. One-family old style, built in 1920, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $450,000
40 Delano Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1930, 2,432 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,202-square-foot lot. $300,000
ROCKLAND
34 Blanchard St. Two-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,290 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,289-square-foot lot. $640,000
340 Beech St. One-family split level, built in 1998, 1,462 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $503,000
19 Concord St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,674 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,216-square-foot lot. $385,000
90 Willow Pond Drive #90 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 2,114 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,676,326-square-foot lot. $350,000
361 Pleasant St. One-family ranch, built in 1975, 1,588 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 baths, on 20,285-square-foot lot. $328,000
ROCKPORT
15 High St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1805, 906 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $450,000
ROSLINDALE
46 Belgrade Ave. #5 Condo. $1,000,000
15 Colberg Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,099 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,196-square-foot lot. $665,000
39 Hewlett St. #1 Condo. $620,000
67-69 Cummins Hwy #304 Condo. $618,375
79 Robert St. #3 Condo. $500,000
7 Montvale St. #4 Condo free-standng, built in 1970, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 680-square-foot lot. $375,000
ROWLEY
10 Morphew Lane #A Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,060 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $565,000
ROXBURY
100 Shawmut Ave. #907 Condo. $1,519,900
100 Shawmut Ave. #1112 Condo. $1,005,525
141 Fisher Ave. #B Condo. $494,000
141 Fisher Ave. #A Condo. $480,000
1 Dunreath St. #A Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,568-square-foot lot. $460,000
10 Douglas Park #1 Condo low-rise, built in 2000, 1,149 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,149-square-foot lot. $434,532
771 Harrison Ave. #106 Condo. $326,000
SALEM
23 Moffatt Road. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1924, 2,207 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,148-square-foot lot. $715,000
27 West Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1890, 2,252 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $700,000
25 Lynde St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 893 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
28 America Way #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,358 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000
45 Washington Sq #1 Condo Town House, built in 1872, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,971-square-foot lot. $459,000
196 North St. One-family old style, built in 1875, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,925-square-foot lot. $450,000
10 Rawlins St. One-family old style, built in 1880, 1,234 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,755-square-foot lot. $256,000
4 Monroe Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,399 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,840-square-foot lot. $229,898
SALISBURY
57 Ferry Road. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 51,396-square-foot lot. $555,000
SAUGUS
22 Saugus Ave. Two-family split entry, built in 1983, 2,650 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $790,000
25 Grandview Ave. One-family old style, built in 1935, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,625-square-foot lot. $659,000
SCITUATE
18 Gannett Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 1,772 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,273-square-foot lot. $1,290,000
215 Old Oaken Bucket Road. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 2,417 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,598-square-foot lot. $975,000
50 Daedalus Circle. One-family split level, built in 1959, 2,218 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,118-square-foot lot. $725,000
SHARON
23 Pine Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,094 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,400-square-foot lot. $880,000
66 N Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1840, 2,481 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $770,000
42 Bayberry Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 696 square feet, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $100,000
SHERBORN
34 Page Farm Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1965, 5,869 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 98,881-square-foot lot. $2,100,000
SHREWSBURY
29 Birch Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,974 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,055-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
SOMERVILLE
55 Bartlett St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 2,250 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,763-square-foot lot. $1,625,000
44 Sargent Ave. #2 Condo conventional, built in 1890, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $836,500
14 Macarthur St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,931 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $820,000
SOUTH BOSTON
35 Channel Center St. #402 Condo mid-rise, built in 1919, 1,735 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,735-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
822 E 5th St. One-family semi detachd, built in 1900, 2,190 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,750-square-foot lot. $1,175,000
758 E 6th St. #B Condo row-end, built in 1899, 386 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 386-square-foot lot. $350,000
SOUTHBOROUGH
5 Waterview Terrace. One-family garrison, built in 1972, 2,149 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,608-square-foot lot. $950,000
STONEHAM
23 Lawndale Road. One-family ranch, built in 1967, 3,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,284-square-foot lot. $850,000
STOUGHTON
325 William Kelley Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,016 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,935-square-foot lot. $720,000
23 Edgewood Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 3,180 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $719,000
42 Elderwood Drive #42 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,253 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
54 Laurelwood Drive #54 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,295 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $374,000
669 Sumner St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,084-square-foot lot. $355,000
669 Sumner St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,084-square-foot lot. $340,000
32 Penniman Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,815 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 45,252-square-foot lot. $50,000
STOW
25 Cortland Drive #25 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,060 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $255,100
SUDBURY
25 Plympton Road. One-family conventional, built in 1901, 2,985 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 277,837-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
SWAMPSCOTT
14 Devens Road. One-family old style, built in 1914, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,670-square-foot lot. $1,007,000
11 Merrymount Drive. One-family split entry, built in 1970, 2,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,151-square-foot lot. $660,000
TEWKSBURY
141 Mitchell G Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,868 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $680,000
27 Grasshopper Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 920 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,849-square-foot lot. $531,000
108 Coolidge St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,372 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,800-square-foot lot. $223,188
58 Chuckies Way One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,694 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $100,000
UPTON
21 Sienna Circle #33 Condo. $654,970
WAKEFIELD
14 Middle St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1930, 2,017 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $515,000
WALPOLE
17 Pilgrim Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,766 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $742,000
953 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 2,159 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $529,900
1 Lilac Court #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $390,000
710 East St. #J Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,376 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
34 Washington Grn #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 896 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
WALTHAM
38-40 Common St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,025 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $900,000
156 Virginia Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,836-square-foot lot. $779,000
31 Caldwell Road. One-family old style, built in 1860, 1,813 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,250-square-foot lot. $750,000
204 Clocktower Drive #408 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,325 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $710,000
123 Russell St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1895, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $675,000
24 Montview Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $597,000
11 Montview Circle. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,530-square-foot lot. $560,000
22 Dorchester St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1981, 2,212 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $540,000
60 Lionel Ave. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 760 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $312,500
WATERTOWN
188 Palfrey St. One-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,346 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,591-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
106 Russell Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1962, 1,885 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,281-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
4 Irving Park N #2 Condo. $1,065,000
131 Coolidge Ave. #623 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,270 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $660,000
32 Whites Ave. #E221 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
WAYLAND
9 Coltsway #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $545,000
73 W Plain St. One-family contemporary, built in 1911, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $530,000
52 Woodland Road. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1920, 561 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $415,000
WELLESLEY
119 Brook St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,631 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,012-square-foot lot. $2,300,000
11 Hillside Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 3,504 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 19,127-square-foot lot. $1,895,000
150 Cedar St. One-family ranch, built in 1957, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,317-square-foot lot. $910,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
13-15 Metacomet Road #13 Condo. $230,000
WEST ROXBURY
88 Glenellen Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,305 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,031-square-foot lot. $865,000
38 Maplewood St. Two-family conventional, built in 1984, 2,710 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,105-square-foot lot. $750,000
118 Dent St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,950-square-foot lot. $700,000
22 Cedarcrest Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1958, 1,486 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,280-square-foot lot. $645,000
865 Lagrange St. #3 Condo free-standng, built in 2011, 1,083 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,083-square-foot lot. $536,000
1214 VFW Pkwy #32 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 1,073 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,073-square-foot lot. $509,900
62 Gould St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 828 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,331-square-foot lot. $480,000
1210 VFW Pkwy #11 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 1,068 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,068-square-foot lot. $415,000
115 Grove St. #9 Condo low-rise, built in 1969, 820 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 820-square-foot lot. $345,000
4975 Washington St. #401 Condo low-rise, built in 1986, 853 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 853-square-foot lot. $340,000
WESTBOROUGH
5 Barred Owl Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,813 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,993-square-foot lot. $1,340,000
65 Water St. One-family old style, built in 1897, 1,622 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,840-square-foot lot. $597,500
4107 Peters Farm Way #4107 Condo , built in 2022, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $576,365
4106 Peters Farm Way #4106 Condo , built in 2022, 1,469 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $575,255
1409 Peters Farm Way #1409 Condo , built in 2019, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $545,020
4309 Peters Farm Way #4309 Condo , built in 2022, 1,326 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $510,325
75 Fisher St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,215 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,161-square-foot lot. $447,000
WESTFORD
46 Boston Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 1,910 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,015-square-foot lot. $717,000
62 Patten Road. One-family ranch, built in 1963, 1,658 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,513-square-foot lot. $715,000
36 E Prescott St. One-family antique, built in 1860, 1,429 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,186-square-foot lot. $440,000
43-R Beaverbrook Road. One-family garrison, built in 1983, 1,700 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 76,230-square-foot lot. $350,000
WESTON
153 Newton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 14,648 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 10 baths, on 252,535-square-foot lot. $5,113,888
24 Longmeadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 4,052 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,561-square-foot lot. $1,650,000
55 Oakdale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 3,104 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
WESTPORT
220-C Fisherville Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,786 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 32,800-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
WESTWOOD
466 Everett St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1973, 1,799 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,084-square-foot lot. $870,000
552 Gay St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1750, 2,071 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 81,307-square-foot lot. $775,000
46 Willow St. One-family ranch, built in 1928, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,317-square-foot lot. $630,000
WEYMOUTH
2 Victoria Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,356 square feet, 2 baths, on 25,126-square-foot lot. $862,500
69 Tower Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,213-square-foot lot. $560,000
14 Saint Margaret St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,855-square-foot lot. $558,000
7 Lone Pine Path One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,297-square-foot lot. $445,000
665 Pleasant St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,081 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $340,000
70 Webster St. #110 Condo mid-rise, built in 1970, 978 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $299,000
WHITMAN
37 Central St. Two-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,737 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $600,000
7 Acorn Road. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 893 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,440-square-foot lot. $495,000
110 Brigham St. One-family old style, built in 1895, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,087-square-foot lot. $489,449
55 Plymouth St. #44 Condo. $460,000
11 Erin St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,823 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,557-square-foot lot. $449,900
52 Jerome St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,515-square-foot lot. $375,000
21 Regal St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $345,000
WILMINGTON
3 Murray Hill Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,040 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
4 Charlotte Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,394-square-foot lot. $660,000
168 Lowell St. #9 Condo. $644,900
6 Cottage St. One-family conventional, built in 1956, 1,810 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $563,000
19 Cedar St. One-family conventional, built in 1998, 3,371 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $435,000
WINCHESTER
7 Cox Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,708 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,680-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
107 Sylvester Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,979 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $940,000
WINTHROP
3 Seal Harbor Road #636 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,674 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $808,000
3 Seal Harbor Road #332 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,263 square feet, 1 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
7 Vine Ave. #7 Condo. $495,000
WOBURN
3 Williams Lane. One-family raised ranch, built in 1961, 1,344 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,900-square-foot lot. $700,000
3 Millett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,267 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,772-square-foot lot. $660,000
12 Seneca Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,532-square-foot lot. $540,000
45 Merrimac St. #11A Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,043 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $405,000
3 Jones Ave. One-family conventional, built in 1924, 1,186 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,242-square-foot lot. $401,000
31 Park St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,816 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,020-square-foot lot. $365,000
74 Beach St. #6-9 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedrooms, 1 bath. $305,000
26 Naples Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $200,000
WRENTHAM
31 Walnut Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,725 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,910-square-foot lot. $455,000
304 Creek St. #304 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,294 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $340,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]
