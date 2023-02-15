Latest Sales Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Feb. 15)

ACTON

105 Arlington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,469 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $515,000

12 Wampus Ave. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 763 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $301,000

27 Hartland Way #209 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $242,000

ALLSTON

17 Linden St. Three-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,651 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 6,490-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

2-4 Sinclair Road #101 Condo. $680,000

AMESBURY

30 Birchmeadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,838 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,792-square-foot lot. $523,000

16 Portsmouth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,411-square-foot lot. $506,500

85 Fern Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $460,250

24 Arlington St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 1,910 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,930-square-foot lot. $329,000

16 Lincoln Court. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,588 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $325,000

75 Market St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1900, 1,231 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000

19 Elm St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 829 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000

22 Glen Devin St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000

ANDOVER

200 Chandler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 2,746 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,710-square-foot lot. $892,000

89 Chandler Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,930-square-foot lot. $500,000

11 Crescent Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 1,007 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000

ARLINGTON

52 Morningside Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1960, 3,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,445-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

83 Palmer St. #85 Condo. $1,060,000

42 Allen St. #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1921, 1,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $950,000

36 Twin Circle Drive. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,765 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,374-square-foot lot. $908,000

9 Ryder St. #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 719 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $390,000

49-53 Appleton St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 702 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,000

8 Colonial Village Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 661 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000

ASHLAND

7 Burnham Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 125,017-square-foot lot. $1,138,000

80 Independence Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,882 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $980,000

12 Fern Xing #12 Condo free-standng, built in 2019, 2,025 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $705,000

50 Voyagers Lane #50 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,814 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

AVON

361 W Main St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2021, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,225-square-foot lot. $760,000

16 Juniper Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,851 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,450-square-foot lot. $649,900

BEDFORD

35 Brooksbie Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,148 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,201-square-foot lot. $740,000

BELLINGHAM

30 Wrentham Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,552 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $433,000

44 Country Side Road #44 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,219 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $365,000

BELMONT

362 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 2,306 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,127-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

169 White St. Two-family old style, built in 1923, 2,851 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,465-square-foot lot. $900,000

BEVERLY

571 Hale St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1930, 2,417 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 84,945-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

11 Fieldstone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,014 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,815-square-foot lot. $660,000

BILLERICA

67 Bicknell Road. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 2,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,600-square-foot lot. $699,000

159 Allen Road #14 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,047 square feet, 2 baths. $528,000

2 Gage St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,739 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,100-square-foot lot. $520,000

9 Mount Vernon Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,766 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,697-square-foot lot. $260,000

BOLTON

51 Pondside Drive #51 Condo row-end, built in 2009, 2,157 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000

BOSTON

776 Boylston St. #PH2E Condo high-rise, built in 2008, 6,829 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 6,829-square-foot lot. $23,000,000

150 Seaport Blvd #12E Condo. $8,250,000

1 Dalton St. #2603 Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 2,226 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $5,000,000

150 Seaport Blvd #8C Condo. $3,425,000

267 Beacon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,431 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,431-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

139 E Berkeley St. #601 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 1,259 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 baths, on 1,259-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

565 Columbus Ave. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 840-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

47-55 Lagrange St. #9H Condo. $830,000

BOXFORD

17 Pye Brook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 3,440 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 158,123-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

13 Cross Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 4,170 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 122,404-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

BRAINTREE

200 Hollingsworth Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,049 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $985,000

21 Sunnyside Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,688 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $865,000

252 Common St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,457 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,431-square-foot lot. $615,000

102 Sheppard Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,749 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,054-square-foot lot. $575,000

48 Newton Ave. One-family old style, built in 1923, 1,174 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,564-square-foot lot. $485,000

BRIDGEWATER

1998 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 184,627-square-foot lot. $525,000

BRIGHTON

191 Washington St. #618 Condo. $1,749,900

24 Selkirk Road #2 Condo. $1,240,000

191 Washington St. #615 Condo. $1,109,900

191 Washington St. #725 Condo. $1,087,400

191 Washington St. #401 Condo. $1,079,900

191 Washington St. #506 Condo. $1,059,900

191 Washington St. #714 Condo. $1,059,900

191 Washington St. #414 Condo. $1,022,400

191 Washington St. #514 Condo. $999,900

191 Washington St. #404 Condo. $989,900

191 Washington St. #400 Condo. $946,900

191 Washington St. #410 Condo. $879,900

191 Washington St. #310 Condo. $856,150

191 Washington St. #422 Condo. $770,000

191 Washington St. #723 Condo. $739,900

191 Washington St. #309 Condo. $729,900

191 Washington St. #402 Condo. $729,900

191 Washington St. #513 Condo. $679,900

2 Newcastle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,618 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,211-square-foot lot. $672,500

191 Washington St. #711 Condo. $569,900

191 Washington St. #411 Condo. $519,900

191 Washington St. #517 Condo. $519,900

191 Washington St. #617 Condo. $510,000

BROCKTON

193 Fairview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 3,100 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $925,000

58 Appleton St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 3,541 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,696-square-foot lot. $630,000

8 Berkley St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1889, 2,334 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,113-square-foot lot. $610,000

70 Tilton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,753 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,003-square-foot lot. $598,000

12 Brian Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,072 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $530,000

15 Roberta Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,992 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,751-square-foot lot. $530,000

133 Addison St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,734 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,153-square-foot lot. $480,000

48 Bradford St. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 1,858 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,723-square-foot lot. $435,000

41 Eaton St. One-family split level, built in 1980, 1,394 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,761-square-foot lot. $415,000

15 Ithica Road. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,310 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $407,500

184 Drew Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 800 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,694-square-foot lot. $383,500

24 Barry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1874, 1,042 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,273-square-foot lot. $370,000

157 Drew Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 868 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,349-square-foot lot. $317,000

171 Jon Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,493-square-foot lot. $284,550

77 Southworth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $235,000

14 Auna Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 811 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $212,000

105 Ford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1898, 1,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $201,000

102 Oak Lane #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $190,000

BROOKLINE

128 Rawson Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2021, 3,598 square feet, 5 baths, on 14,510-square-foot lot. $5,500,000

74 Kent St. #C10 Condo low-rise, built in 2001, 2,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,650,000

74 Kent St. #C6 Condo low-rise, built in 2001, 1,452 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,055,000

22 James St. #2 Condo. $950,000

38 Linden St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $880,000

1253 Beacon St. #C1 Condo low-rise, built in 1906, 809 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $574,000

BURLINGTON

129 Cambridge St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,233 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $749,000

7 Rocky Hill Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,361 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $685,000

9 Woodhill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,426 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,800-square-foot lot. $670,000

23 Cresthaven Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,674 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,000-square-foot lot. $549,900

CAMBRIDGE

11 Hemlock Road #1 Condo , built in 2010, 2,883 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths. $6,850,000

27 Tremont St. #2 Condo. $2,300,000

17 Hubbard Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1894, 2,108 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,999-square-foot lot. $1,849,000

17 Ellery Sq One-family Town House, built in 1979, 1,972 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,043-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

7-9 Springfield St. #4 Condo. $1,560,000

7 Beech St. #203 Condo. $1,400,000

10 Rogers St. #820 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,208 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,340,000

7 Beech St. #302 Condo. $1,310,000

19 Cameron Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,058 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,457-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

12 Arnold Circle #6 Condo. $840,000

221 Mount Auburn St. #309 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 851 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $825,000

CANTON

45 Stillwater Road. One-family conventional, built in 2021, 5,373 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,010-square-foot lot. $1,791,995

60 Coppersmith Way #308 Condo. $962,047

60 Coppersmith Way #6-304 Condo. $651,690

17 Legion St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,948-square-foot lot. $540,000

59 Walpole St. #112 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000

60 Coppersmith Way #6306 Condo. $495,916

1307 Davenport Ave. #1307 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,265 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $485,000

CARVER

7 Wade St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1987, 1,400 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $650,000

190 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 82,023-square-foot lot. $449,000

9 Maple Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $320,000

CHARLESTOWN

1 Tremont St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,266 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,035,000

106 13th St. #327 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,013 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $595,000

CHELMSFORD

360 Littleton Road #F9 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,500

CHELSEA

155 Garfield Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1943, 1,924 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,132-square-foot lot. $650,000

165 Cottage St. #513 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 616 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $343,000

CONCORD

1271 Elm St. #1271 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,765 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $591,550

DANVERS

11 Ingersoll St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 3,367 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,898-square-foot lot. $850,000

10 Endicott St. #2 Condo. $670,000

370 Maple St. One-family old style, built in 1835, 1,929 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,490-square-foot lot. $500,000

DEDHAM

8 Dale St. #2 Condo. $821,000

66 Ashcroft St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 988 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

20 Chickering Road. One-family split level, built in 1954, 1,124 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,805-square-foot lot. $575,000

54 Thomas St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,587 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,100-square-foot lot. $549,900

DORCHESTER

74 Romsey St. Three-family decker, built in 1915, 3,642 square feet, 17 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,448-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

83 Minot St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,946-square-foot lot. $820,000

14 Batchelder St. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,330 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,741-square-foot lot. $800,000

87-89 Mountain Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1885, 3,106 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,231-square-foot lot. $730,000

17 Port Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,624-square-foot lot. $645,000

109 Adams St. #1 Condo decker, built in 2005, 1,315 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,955-square-foot lot. $596,400

9 Willowwood St. Three-family conventional, built in 1958, 2,409 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $389,000

103 Welles Ave. #3L Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 745 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 745-square-foot lot. $349,900

DOVER

28 Ledgewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,340 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 45,607-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

1 Powder House Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 64,033-square-foot lot. $975,000

DUXBURY

47 Fordville Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 3,290 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,289-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

EAST BOSTON

69 Lubec St. #402 Condo. $760,000

76 Wordsworth St. #2 Condo. $729,000

340 Meridian St. #3 Condo. $700,000

69 Lubec St. #202 Condo. $685,000

156 Porter St. #221 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,050 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 987-square-foot lot. $595,000

1152 Bennington St. #3 Condo. $575,000

379 Meridian St. #401 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 544 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 544-square-foot lot. $400,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

28 Keith Place. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,416 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,714-square-foot lot. $593,200

1185 Central St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 832 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,640-square-foot lot. $379,000

ESSEX

6 Low Land Farm Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2021, 3,832 square feet, 4 baths, on 72,310-square-foot lot. $2,230,000

EVERETT

77 Clark St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,720 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,960-square-foot lot. $720,000

FOXBOROUGH

14 Market St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,189 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,350-square-foot lot. $585,000

20 Linda St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,441-square-foot lot. $380,000

FRAMINGHAM

26 Callahan Drive #111 Condo. $866,472

10 Capri Drive. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,343-square-foot lot. $640,000

15 Thelma Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 975 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $585,000

5 Rockridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $475,000

1550 Worcester Road #612 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $290,000

FRANKLIN

112 King St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,633 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,899-square-foot lot. $470,000

511 Maple St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,588 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,578-square-foot lot. $385,000

491 W Central St. #A8 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000

801 Franklin Crossing Road #801 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000

FREETOWN

4 Highland Ridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 2,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $589,900

90 N Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 79,279-square-foot lot. $489,900

120 Doctor Braley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1979, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $464,000

GEORGETOWN

1 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 4,478 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 237,327-square-foot lot. $910,000

91 Nelson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1802, 2,016 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 679,461-square-foot lot. $665,000

GLOUCESTER

10 Avon Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,035 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,600-square-foot lot. $5,100,000

5 Norwood Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,262 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,010-square-foot lot. $5,100,000

258 Atlantic Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,012 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 41,800-square-foot lot. $4,850,000

1 Stanwood Pt #A Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,471 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $730,000

38 Taylor St. #A Condo. $175,000

GRAFTON

84 Wesson St. One-family contemporary, built in 1994, 3,221 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $511,000

391 Providence Road #6 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,422 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

45 Gordon Circle #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 915 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 446,926-square-foot lot. $315,000

HAMILTON

111 Linden St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,290 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $543,000

HANOVER

324 Old Town Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,541-square-foot lot. $574,900

HANSON

37 Brook St. One-family conventional, built in 1830, 1,507 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $404,900

HARVARD

53 Woodchuck Hill Road. Two-family antique, built in 1800, 3,010 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 162,914-square-foot lot. $1,349,999

HAVERHILL

125 Brown St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,032-square-foot lot. $475,000

28 Temple St. #28 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

94 8th Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,698-square-foot lot. $266,340

45 Edgehill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,426-square-foot lot. $240,000

202 Cedar St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,497 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,525-square-foot lot. $239,899

HINGHAM

29 Myers Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 4,094 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 71,363-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

86 Ward St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,476 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,891-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

261 Gardner St. One-family antique, built in 1740, 1,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 187,668-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

HOLBROOK

15 Hawthorne Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $410,000

35 Snell St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,956-square-foot lot. $385,000

HOLLISTON

45 Old Cart Path One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,856 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,092-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

75 Garett Way #75 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000

798 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,908-square-foot lot. $535,000

708 Prentice St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 80,063-square-foot lot. $200,000

HOPKINTON

3 Proctor St. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 2,154 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,002-square-foot lot. $700,000

70 S Mill St. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,747-square-foot lot. $670,000

HUDSON

3 Barnes Blvd #49 Condo. $847,428

10 Stony Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,980 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 71,946-square-foot lot. $839,000

22 Stevens Road #22 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,346 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $699,000

163-A River St. One-family split level, built in 2020, 1,606 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $649,900

65 Kent Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,193 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $431,000

6 Still Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,728 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,987-square-foot lot. $400,000

13 Curley Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,906-square-foot lot. $322,000

HULL

50-B Whitehead Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1910, 805 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,700-square-foot lot. $107,300

HYDE PARK

16 Chesterfield St. Three-family conventional, built in 1910, 4,017 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,900-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

156 Beaver St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $575,000

90 Safford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,366 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,100-square-foot lot. $400,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

778 Boylston St. #W7G Condo. $1,300,000

24 W Walnut Park Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,377 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,547-square-foot lot. $1,053,800

372 Arborway One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,652 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,177-square-foot lot. $975,000

20 Sigourney St. #20 Condo free-standng, built in 2003, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,113-square-foot lot. $395,459

KINGSTON

5 Woodland Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,058 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,544-square-foot lot. $560,000

21 Page Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $325,000

29 Cole St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 740 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $325,000

LAKEVILLE

1 Cedarberry Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2008, 2,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,019-square-foot lot. $675,000

24 Forest Park Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,684 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,632-square-foot lot. $605,000

7 Vaughan St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,552-square-foot lot. $499,000

12 Heritage Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,086-square-foot lot. $410,000

27 Myricks St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $60,000

LAWRENCE

26-28 Crosby St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,904 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,767-square-foot lot. $589,000

57 Kingston St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 804 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,860-square-foot lot. $364,900

99 Jamaica St. #99 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

28 Hamilton St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 914 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

LEXINGTON

20 Adams St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 4,721 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 33,049-square-foot lot. $2,150,000

2 Fulton Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,791-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

1475 Massachusetts Ave. #217 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $495,211

LINCOLN

39 Brooks Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 5,334 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 81,002-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

16 Huckleberry Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1973, 3,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,983-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

LOWELL

845 Westford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,253 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,487-square-foot lot. $583,000

227 School St. Two-family two family, built in 1940, 2,246 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,680-square-foot lot. $550,000

340 Andover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,953 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,634-square-foot lot. $550,000

491 Dutton St. #517 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000

345 Douglas Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,552 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,394-square-foot lot. $435,000

30 Market St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,338 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,000

139 Glenmere St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,170-square-foot lot. $376,000

102 W Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,414 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,586-square-foot lot. $365,000

14 Boylston Lane #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

101 Sparks St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,109 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $359,900

27 Ralph St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,940 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,543-square-foot lot. $275,000

92 Swan St. #209 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,210 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

119 Myrtle St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,441 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,704-square-foot lot. $265,000

LYNN

268 Boston St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 3,171 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,011-square-foot lot. $805,000

18 Scranton Way One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,792 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $785,000

74 Woodlawn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,298 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,550-square-foot lot. $746,800

78 Glenwood St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,753-square-foot lot. $455,000

15 Wyman St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $445,000

40-A Western Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,125-square-foot lot. $430,000

866 Western Ave. #1 Condo. $430,000

31 Ocean St. #1 Condo , built in 1900, 1,210 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,670-square-foot lot. $335,000

605 Eastern Ave. #201 Condo , built in 1986, 964 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $320,000

89 Williams Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,511-square-foot lot. $165,000

LYNNFIELD

128 Locksley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 3,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,799-square-foot lot. $1,399,000

15 Ramsdell Way #22 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,270 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $915,000

MALDEN

209 Mountain Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,837 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,135-square-foot lot. $750,000

132 Franklin St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,038 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,337-square-foot lot. $735,000

18-20 Stearns St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1935, 1,789 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $700,000

9 Lodgen Court. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $665,000

41 Sheafe St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,031 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,077-square-foot lot. $470,000

88 Lyme St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,498 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,641-square-foot lot. $462,000

80 Main St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

50 Union St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 410 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $282,500

4 Tanglewood Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 2,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,849-square-foot lot. $15,000

MARBLEHEAD

21 Circle St. One-family antique, built in 1757, 1,746 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,135-square-foot lot. $605,000

411 Atlantic Ave. #411 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,226 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $485,000

MARION

597 Delano Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,544 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,971-square-foot lot. $470,000

MARLBOROUGH

47 Newton St. Three-family family flat, built in 1880, 3,139 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,405-square-foot lot. $714,900

MARSHFIELD

14 Mariners Drive #14 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,632 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $254,547

MEDFIELD

1 Thurston Place #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,020 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $810,000

MEDFORD

15 Golden Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,202 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,275-square-foot lot. $1,031,000

128 Summer St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 3,132 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,112-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

45 Harvard St. Two-family two family, built in 2005, 2,464 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,535-square-foot lot. $940,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #C402 Condo. $837,500

14 Bennett Place. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 674 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,417-square-foot lot. $681,000

15 Whitman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,558-square-foot lot. $615,000

64 Court St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,593 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,940-square-foot lot. $550,000

500 Salem St. #306 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,124 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $460,000

297 Main St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 671 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $340,000

320 Middlesex Ave. #C107 Condo. $281,600

MEDWAY

16 Sterling Circle #16 Condo. $754,895

9 Azalea Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,837-square-foot lot. $706,000

249 Village St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,314 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $500,000

MELROSE

60 Meridian St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,339 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,504-square-foot lot. $859,000

57 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,340 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,352-square-foot lot. $825,000

10 Martin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,368 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,554-square-foot lot. $710,000

80 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family raised ranch, built in 1956, 1,282 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,582-square-foot lot. $660,000

56 Heywood Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1959, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $500,000

134 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 974 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,117-square-foot lot. $400,000

MERRIMAC

1 Crossing Way #1 Condo. $619,900

METHUEN

21 Pine Tree Drive #21 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,875 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $870,000

1 Wren Way #1 Condo Town House. $844,126

3 Wren Way #3 Condo Town House. $811,797

430 Pelham St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1854, 3,032 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,341-square-foot lot. $717,000

52 Phoebe St. #52 Condo. $694,995

15 Wintergreen Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1983, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,459-square-foot lot. $500,000

47 Riverview Blvd One-family split entry, built in 1980, 1,506 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,006-square-foot lot. $430,000

42 Albion St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,876-square-foot lot. $410,000

1 Riverview Blvd #1-6 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,573 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,500

117 Howe St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $390,000

108-110 Perry Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,600 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $365,000

16 Stoney Brook Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,298-square-foot lot. $350,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

21 Pocksha Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $625,000

958 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,526 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,662-square-foot lot. $260,000

159 Bedford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $225,000

18 Rocky Gutter St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1944, 1,420 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 124,431-square-foot lot. $195,000

MILFORD

54 Whitewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,471-square-foot lot. $469,900

MILLISMILTON

52 Hollingsworth Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,863 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

33 Wendell Park One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,596-square-foot lot. $860,000

25 Nahanton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,393 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $799,000

131 Eliot St. #211 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $770,000

82 Blue Hill Ave. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,708 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,704-square-foot lot. $575,000

NAHANT

54 Willow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,273 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,285-square-foot lot. $505,000

54 Willow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,273 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,285-square-foot lot. $490,000

299 Nahant Road #D10 Condo/Apt, built in 1875, 703 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $358,000

NATICK

12 Dover Road. Two-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 4,100 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 135,036-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

6 Lamplight Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,444 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,360-square-foot lot. $925,000

165 Union St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,051 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,560-square-foot lot. $860,000

40 N Main St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,538 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $700,000

2 Temple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1875, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,452-square-foot lot. $599,000

41 Highland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $515,000

NEEDHAM

59 Dartmouth Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1955, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $3,249,956

52 Beard Way One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 5,571 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $2,800,000

173 Stratford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

36 Andrea Circle #36 Condo duplex, built in 2005, 2,686 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,180,000

400 Hunnewell St. #101 Condo. $1,170,000

4 Morley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,495 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $975,000

NEWBURYPORT

56 Carter St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,523 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,960-square-foot lot. $615,000

26 Munroe St. #4 Condo. $288,000

NEWTON

87 Lincoln St. One-family victorian, built in 1913, 4,036 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,520-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

122 Albemarle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,575-square-foot lot. $830,000

212 Tremont St. #2 Condo victorian, built in 1900, 1,666 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,527-square-foot lot. $674,000

NORFOLK

49 Noon Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,536 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,436-square-foot lot. $730,000

NORTH ANDOVER

526 Osgood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,632 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $850,000

5 Beacon Hill Blvd One-family ranch, built in 1951, 2,206 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,478-square-foot lot. $677,500

86 Compass Pt #86 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,175 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $630,000

231 Sutton St. #2J Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 2,203 square feet. $230,000

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

59 Harris Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,855 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,596-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

27 Ellen St. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $402,000

202 Jefferson St. One-family ranch, built in 1939, 938 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 11,143-square-foot lot. $300,000

NORTH READING

63 Central St. #109 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $236,900

NORTHBOROUGH

16 Allen Court #16 Condo duplex, built in 1860, 788 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $305,000

NORTON

2 Myras Way One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,420-square-foot lot. $751,000

35 Owen Road #35 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $578,200

96 S Worcester St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,714 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $485,000

NORWELL

29 Hillcrest Circle #29 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $855,000

NORWOOD

7 Atwood Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,480 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,781-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

14 Hawthorne St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,432-square-foot lot. $695,000

37 Monroe St E One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,055-square-foot lot. $525,000

44 Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,004-square-foot lot. $495,000

1 Lenox St. #213 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,501 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $254,500

238 Rock St. #C2 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 358 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000

PEABODY

9 Ledgewood Way #30 Condo , built in 1986, 1,535 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000

33 Martinack Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 852 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $450,000

269 Forest St. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1900, 1,004 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

PEMBROKE

32 Riverside Drive #2 Condo. $3,200,000

PEPPERELL

127 Chestnut St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,070-square-foot lot. $599,900

93 Harbor St. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 1,611 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 64,068-square-foot lot. $425,000

7 Shawnee Road #1 Condo. $419,000

103 Main St. #18 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 968 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $258,000

PLYMOUTH

61 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 4,190 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,246-square-foot lot. $950,000

6 Tinkers Blf #6 Condo. $900,721

45 Plaza Way #5402 Condo. $614,357

76 Barnfield Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1997, 2,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 136,305-square-foot lot. $600,000

126 Long Duck Pond Road. One-family ranch, built in 1999, 1,598 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,197-square-foot lot. $525,000

92 Standish Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 2,045 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,710-square-foot lot. $482,500

65 Nicks Rock Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1991, 1,390 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,083-square-foot lot. $467,000

99 Forest Ave Ext #99 Condo Town House, built in 1920, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $339,900

33 Cypress St. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $261,975

25 Buttonwood Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 432 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $255,000

4 Chapel Hill Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $229,900

913 State Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 719 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $190,000

QUINCY

18-20 Freeman St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,527 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $800,000

67 Ardell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,242 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,219-square-foot lot. $665,000

17 Ocean St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,009-square-foot lot. $600,000

90 Quincy Shore Drive #521 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $418,000

RANDOLPH

19 Dunn Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,012 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,400-square-foot lot. $685,000

47 Cottage St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,287 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $600,000

14 Clark St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,575-square-foot lot. $553,436

10 Cedar Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,562-square-foot lot. $500,000

17 Canton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,028-square-foot lot. $500,000

38 Hills St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $460,000

99 Chestnut St. #99 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

RAYNHAM

178 Eleanor Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,534 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,102-square-foot lot. $485,000

READING

42 Willow St. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 2,463 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,290-square-foot lot. $850,000

4 Robin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,023 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $630,000

9 Abigail Way #1002 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $427,500

REVERE

815-A Broadway Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1975, 4,413 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,199-square-foot lot. $950,000

296 Revere St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,378 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,210-square-foot lot. $670,000

67 Neponset St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,760 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,805-square-foot lot. $660,000

13 Harris St. #1 Condo. $642,000

585 Revere Beach Pkwy #109 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 730 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000

120 Lynnway Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1968, 3,638 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,372-square-foot lot. $18,564

86 Lynnway One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,639-square-foot lot. $18,564

ROCKLAND

4 Tiffany Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 1,954 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,969-square-foot lot. $720,000

43 Linden St. Three-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,348 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,517-square-foot lot. $585,000

57 Vinton Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1965, 2,553 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,400-square-foot lot. $550,000

101 Belmont St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,299 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bath, on 8,120-square-foot lot. $445,900

135 Grove St. #143 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 639 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $210,000

ROCKPORT

6-A Oak Circle. Two-family duplex, built in 1950, 2,638 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $640,000

ROSLINDALE

19 Sheffield Road #1 Condo decker, built in 1910, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 984-square-foot lot. $500,000

20 Tafthill Park #5 Condo low-rise, built in 2018, 727 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,000

95 Rowe St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,101 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,928-square-foot lot. $490,000

ROXBURY

48 Juniper St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,776 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,867-square-foot lot. $1,058,000

485 Harrison Ave. #205 Condo. $750,000

141 Fisher Ave. #C Condo. $480,000

14 Rockland St. #2 Condo. $449,000

771 Harrison Ave. #301 Condo. $213,700

SALEM

78 Boston St. #78 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,281-square-foot lot. $600,000

49 Federal St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,578 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,441-square-foot lot. $552,000

31 Brittania Circle #31 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,973 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000

87 Bridge St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $545,000

169 Ocean Ave W One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,507 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $515,000

28 Beaver St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,251 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $450,000

11 Rawlins St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,271 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,678-square-foot lot. $430,000

88 Freedom Holw #88 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,098 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000

18 Mall St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,651-square-foot lot. $350,000

192 Jefferson Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $350,000

31 Brittania Circle #31 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,973 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $350,000

SALISBURY

30 Old Town Way Two-family duplex, built in 1930, 1,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,145-square-foot lot. $520,000

130 Central Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,467 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $430,000

SAUGUS

31 Iron Works Way One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,838 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,232-square-foot lot. $1,152,500

10 Sim Road. Two-family Town House, built in 1982, 3,548 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,219-square-foot lot. $920,000

42 Jackson St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,636 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,288-square-foot lot. $825,000

30 Vine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,859 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,492-square-foot lot. $636,000

25 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,901-square-foot lot. $600,000

68 Chestnut St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,650 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $590,000

41 Walden Pond Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,690 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,804-square-foot lot. $535,000

SCITUATE

18 Morton Place. One-family antique, built in 1750, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,971-square-foot lot. $874,000

23 Morton Place. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,226 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,257-square-foot lot. $720,000

91 Front St. #308 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 875 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $548,000

101 Ann Vinal Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,696 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $50,000

SHARON

46 Orchard Hill Drive #46 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 2,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $730,000

11 Ames Court. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,534-square-foot lot. $541,050

40 Bayberry Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 871 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

31 Bayberry Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 874 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $140,000

SHREWSBURY

2-4 Founders Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1968, 3,158 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,134-square-foot lot. $740,000

66 Lamplighter Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,923-square-foot lot. $600,000

9 Brookdale Circle #9 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000

85 Commons Drive #109 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 898 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $248,400

SOMERVILLE

1006 Broadway Two-family two family, built in 1930, 3,576 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,284-square-foot lot. $1,810,000

266 Beacon St. #2 Condo mid-rise, built in 2016, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000

24 Princeton St. #1 Condo. $1,052,000

14 Pembroke St. #1 Condo. $999,000

18 Grant St. #B Condo two family, built in 1885, 1,932 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000

101 North St. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 2,501 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,420-square-foot lot. $950,000

93 Central St. #1 Condo. $900,000

353 Summer St. #310 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $875,000

11-R Berkeley St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,238 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,955-square-foot lot. $800,000

65-67 Perkins St. #2 Condo. $790,000

16 Broadway Place. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,848-square-foot lot. $755,000

42 Highland Ave. #7 Condo conventional, built in 1895, 1,621 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000

60 Cross St E #319 Condo. $535,000

240 Mystic Ave. #101 Condo. $497,500

109-111 Prospect St. #201 Condo. $277,293

SOUTH BOSTON

747 E Broadway One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,724 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $1,499,900

27 Mercer St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 1,628 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,240,000

309 E St. #35 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 1,237 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $990,000

584-586 E Broadway #C1 Condo. $650,000

159 Dorchester St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 975 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 975-square-foot lot. $570,000

STONEHAM

34 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 2,170 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $795,000

31 Bear Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,655 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,385-square-foot lot. $660,000

1163 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,135 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $639,000

20 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,396-square-foot lot. $550,000

140 Marble St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,237 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,153-square-foot lot. $479,000

STOUGHTON

27 Arborwood Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 2,333 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,922-square-foot lot. $570,000

STOW

101 N Shore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $270,000

SUDBURY

47 Thornberry Lane. One-family , built in 2001, 5,586 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 41,742-square-foot lot. $2,040,000

221 Goodmans Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,270 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,583-square-foot lot. $1,114,000

121 Cold Brook Drive #5 Condo. $972,205

TEWKSBURY

264 East St. Three-family family flat, built in 1890, 3,201 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,773-square-foot lot. $790,000

74 N Billerica Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,696 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 154,638-square-foot lot. $640,000

35 Tanglewood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,059 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,848-square-foot lot. $635,000

20 Brook St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 944 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,474-square-foot lot. $461,500

630 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 3,068 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,206-square-foot lot. $400,000

40 Longmeadow Road #A Condo. $250,000

UPTON

26 Fiske Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,146 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $635,000

WAKEFIELD

30 Acorn Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 3,661 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,382-square-foot lot. $715,000

3 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,710-square-foot lot. $600,000

151 Broadway St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $480,000

WALPOLE

146 Mansion Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 2,363 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $900,000

10 Ponderosa Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,733-square-foot lot. $635,000

WALTHAM

32 Van Vechten St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,295 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,260-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

44 Addison Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,082 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,962-square-foot lot. $690,000

11 Richgrain Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $630,000

41 Spring St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1907, 1,314 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000

25 Richgrain Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,003-square-foot lot. $515,000

73-75 Gardner St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,604 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $345,000

WATERTOWN

40 Prentiss St. Two-family family flat, built in 1915, 3,378 square feet, 10 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,321-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

142 Forest St. #144 Condo. $885,000

47 Union St. #47 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000

20-22 Loomis Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1950, 2,288 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $200,000

WAYLAND

5 Lillian Way #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,490 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,005,000

38 Aqueduct Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,784 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,598-square-foot lot. $545,920

31 Center St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,168 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $417,000

WELLESLEY

20 Summit Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,631 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 13,583-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

17 Russell Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,121 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,118-square-foot lot. $1,920,000

36 Leighton Road. One-family old style, built in 1922, 2,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,915-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

2 Brookdale Ave. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,973 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,080-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

21 Colburn Road. One-family garrison, built in 1929, 2,446 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,432-square-foot lot. $875,000

WENHAM

15 Lake Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,486 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $505,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

12-14 Metacomet Road #12 Condo. $769,348

62 Union St. #64 Condo. $596,000

62 Union St. #62 Condo. $584,000

WEST NEWBURY

35 Cherry Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,618 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 139,392-square-foot lot. $750,000

WEST ROXBURY

480 Baker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,241-square-foot lot. $812,500

90 Cass St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 997 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $580,000

17 Hastings St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 703 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 703-square-foot lot. $445,000

194 Gardner St. #194 Condo. $368,500

WESTBOROUGH

4112 Peters Farm Way #4112 Condo , built in 2022, 1,021 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $427,180

4108 Peters Farm Way #4108 Condo , built in 2022, 1,021 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $425,030

WESTFORD

10 Sassafras Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1978, 2,048 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $800,000

22 Pilgrim Drive #C Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,669 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $537,000

288 Littleton Road #31 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 549 square feet, 1 bath. $45,000

WESTON

15 Myles Standish Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2020, 5,893 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 60,436-square-foot lot. $5,350,000

4 Nolte Circle #4 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 2,012 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,000,000

266 North Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1891, 2,413 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

28 Jericho Road #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,611 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $687,500

WESTPORT

2 Grinnell Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2019, 2,136 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 30,362-square-foot lot. $675,000

107 Plymouth Blvd One-family ranch, built in 1962, 312 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 24,290-square-foot lot. $350,000

WESTWOOD

54 Meadowbrook Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,487-square-foot lot. $860,000

WEYMOUTH

99 Hollis St. Three-family conventional, built in 1887, 2,676 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 baths, on 22,608-square-foot lot. $775,000

125 Lake Shore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1923, 877 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,300-square-foot lot. $729,900

232 Summer St. One-family conventional, built in 1878, 1,413 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bath, on 31,700-square-foot lot. $475,000

55 Greentree Lane #34 Condo , built in 1970, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $238,000

WHITMAN

157 South Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1840, 3,060 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,390-square-foot lot. $800,000

462 Franklin St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,842-square-foot lot. $375,000

37 Kendrick St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,979-square-foot lot. $175,000

WILMINGTON

4 2nd Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,580 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $575,000

3701 Pouliot Place. One-family conventional, built in 1995, 1,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $525,000

59 Lawrence St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $400,000

WINCHESTER

26 Sargent Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,810 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

70 Canal St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,835-square-foot lot. $755,000

666 Main St. #407 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

WINTHROP

55 Banks St. #1 Condo. $760,000

WOBURN

13 Gardner Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $1,058,000

1 Paddock Lane #1 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $885,000

16 Parkview Road. One-family raised cape, built in 1960, 1,771 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,104-square-foot lot. $650,000

4 Massachusetts Ave. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,518 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $629,000

17 Albany St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,565 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,299-square-foot lot. $620,000

89 Mishawum Road. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,072-square-foot lot. $600,000

7 Maura Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,501-square-foot lot. $589,900

10 Maura Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,208 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,648-square-foot lot. $512,000

1 Winn Park One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,202 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,320-square-foot lot. $500,000

273 Cambridge Road #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $318,000

WRENTHAM

115 Lorraine Metcalf Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,413 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,708-square-foot lot. $741,500

704 East St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,295 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,339-square-foot lot. $389,900

1275 West St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 956 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $185,000

