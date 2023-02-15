Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Feb. 15)

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
ACTON
105 Arlington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,469 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $515,000
12 Wampus Ave. #34 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 763 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $301,000
27 Hartland Way #209 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $242,000
ALLSTON
17 Linden St. Three-family conventional, built in 1920, 2,651 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 6,490-square-foot lot. $1,080,000
2-4 Sinclair Road #101 Condo. $680,000
AMESBURY
30 Birchmeadow Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,838 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,792-square-foot lot. $523,000
16 Portsmouth Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,411-square-foot lot. $506,500
85 Fern Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $460,250
24 Arlington St. Two-family two family, built in 1870, 1,910 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,930-square-foot lot. $329,000
16 Lincoln Court. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,588 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $325,000
75 Market St. #1 Condo family flat, built in 1900, 1,231 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $310,000
19 Elm St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 829 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000
22 Glen Devin St. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $275,000
ANDOVER
200 Chandler Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 2,746 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,710-square-foot lot. $892,000
89 Chandler Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,930-square-foot lot. $500,000
11 Crescent Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 1,007 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $265,000
ARLINGTON
52 Morningside Drive. One-family contemporary, built in 1960, 3,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,445-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
83 Palmer St. #85 Condo. $1,060,000
42 Allen St. #42 Condo/Apt, built in 1921, 1,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $950,000
36 Twin Circle Drive. One-family split level, built in 1961, 1,765 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,374-square-foot lot. $908,000
9 Ryder St. #24 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 719 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $390,000
49-53 Appleton St. #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 702 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,000
8 Colonial Village Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 661 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $330,000
ASHLAND
7 Burnham Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 125,017-square-foot lot. $1,138,000
80 Independence Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,882 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $980,000
12 Fern Xing #12 Condo free-standng, built in 2019, 2,025 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $705,000
50 Voyagers Lane #50 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,814 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000
AVON
361 W Main St. One-family raised ranch, built in 2021, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,225-square-foot lot. $760,000
16 Juniper Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,851 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,450-square-foot lot. $649,900
BEDFORD
35 Brooksbie Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,148 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,201-square-foot lot. $740,000
BELLINGHAM
30 Wrentham Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,552 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $433,000
44 Country Side Road #44 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,219 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $365,000
BELMONT
362 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 2,306 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,127-square-foot lot. $1,280,000
169 White St. Two-family old style, built in 1923, 2,851 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,465-square-foot lot. $900,000
BEVERLY
571 Hale St. One-family dutch colonl, built in 1930, 2,417 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 84,945-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
11 Fieldstone Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,014 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,815-square-foot lot. $660,000
BILLERICA
67 Bicknell Road. One-family split entry, built in 1966, 2,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,600-square-foot lot. $699,000
159 Allen Road #14 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,047 square feet, 2 baths. $528,000
2 Gage St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1930, 1,739 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,100-square-foot lot. $520,000
9 Mount Vernon Ave. One-family split entry, built in 1974, 1,766 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,697-square-foot lot. $260,000
BOLTON
51 Pondside Drive #51 Condo row-end, built in 2009, 2,157 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $610,000
BOSTON
776 Boylston St. #PH2E Condo high-rise, built in 2008, 6,829 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 6,829-square-foot lot. $23,000,000
150 Seaport Blvd #12E Condo. $8,250,000
1 Dalton St. #2603 Condo high-rise, built in 2015, 2,226 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $5,000,000
150 Seaport Blvd #8C Condo. $3,425,000
267 Beacon St. #1 Condo row-middle, built in 1890, 1,431 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,431-square-foot lot. $1,300,000
139 E Berkeley St. #601 Condo mid-rise, built in 2002, 1,259 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 baths, on 1,259-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
565 Columbus Ave. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1899, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 840-square-foot lot. $1,085,000
47-55 Lagrange St. #9H Condo. $830,000
BOXFORD
17 Pye Brook Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 3,440 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 158,123-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
13 Cross Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 4,170 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 122,404-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
BRAINTREE
200 Hollingsworth Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,049 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $985,000
21 Sunnyside Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,688 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $865,000
252 Common St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,457 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,431-square-foot lot. $615,000
102 Sheppard Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,749 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,054-square-foot lot. $575,000
48 Newton Ave. One-family old style, built in 1923, 1,174 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,564-square-foot lot. $485,000
BRIDGEWATER
1998 South St. One-family conventional, built in 1880, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 184,627-square-foot lot. $525,000
BRIGHTON
191 Washington St. #618 Condo. $1,749,900
24 Selkirk Road #2 Condo. $1,240,000
191 Washington St. #615 Condo. $1,109,900
191 Washington St. #725 Condo. $1,087,400
191 Washington St. #401 Condo. $1,079,900
191 Washington St. #506 Condo. $1,059,900
191 Washington St. #714 Condo. $1,059,900
191 Washington St. #414 Condo. $1,022,400
191 Washington St. #514 Condo. $999,900
191 Washington St. #404 Condo. $989,900
191 Washington St. #400 Condo. $946,900
191 Washington St. #410 Condo. $879,900
191 Washington St. #310 Condo. $856,150
191 Washington St. #422 Condo. $770,000
191 Washington St. #723 Condo. $739,900
191 Washington St. #309 Condo. $729,900
191 Washington St. #402 Condo. $729,900
191 Washington St. #513 Condo. $679,900
2 Newcastle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,618 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,211-square-foot lot. $672,500
191 Washington St. #711 Condo. $569,900
191 Washington St. #411 Condo. $519,900
191 Washington St. #517 Condo. $519,900
191 Washington St. #617 Condo. $510,000
BROCKTON
193 Fairview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 3,100 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $925,000
58 Appleton St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 3,541 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,696-square-foot lot. $630,000
8 Berkley St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1889, 2,334 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,113-square-foot lot. $610,000
70 Tilton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,753 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,003-square-foot lot. $598,000
12 Brian Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,072 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $530,000
15 Roberta Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1977, 1,992 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,751-square-foot lot. $530,000
133 Addison St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,734 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,153-square-foot lot. $480,000
48 Bradford St. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 1,858 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,723-square-foot lot. $435,000
41 Eaton St. One-family split level, built in 1980, 1,394 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,761-square-foot lot. $415,000
15 Ithica Road. One-family ranch, built in 1969, 1,310 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $407,500
184 Drew Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 800 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,694-square-foot lot. $383,500
24 Barry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1874, 1,042 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,273-square-foot lot. $370,000
157 Drew Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 868 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,349-square-foot lot. $317,000
171 Jon Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,493-square-foot lot. $284,550
77 Southworth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,187-square-foot lot. $235,000
14 Auna Drive #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 811 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $212,000
105 Ford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1898, 1,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $201,000
102 Oak Lane #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $190,000
BROOKLINE
128 Rawson Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2021, 3,598 square feet, 5 baths, on 14,510-square-foot lot. $5,500,000
74 Kent St. #C10 Condo low-rise, built in 2001, 2,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,650,000
74 Kent St. #C6 Condo low-rise, built in 2001, 1,452 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,055,000
22 James St. #2 Condo. $950,000
38 Linden St. #5 Condo low-rise, built in 1900, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $880,000
1253 Beacon St. #C1 Condo low-rise, built in 1906, 809 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $574,000
BURLINGTON
129 Cambridge St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,233 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $749,000
7 Rocky Hill Road. One-family split level, built in 1960, 1,361 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $685,000
9 Woodhill Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,426 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,800-square-foot lot. $670,000
23 Cresthaven Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,674 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,000-square-foot lot. $549,900
CAMBRIDGE
11 Hemlock Road #1 Condo , built in 2010, 2,883 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths. $6,850,000
27 Tremont St. #2 Condo. $2,300,000
17 Hubbard Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1894, 2,108 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,999-square-foot lot. $1,849,000
17 Ellery Sq One-family Town House, built in 1979, 1,972 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,043-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
7-9 Springfield St. #4 Condo. $1,560,000
7 Beech St. #203 Condo. $1,400,000
10 Rogers St. #820 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,208 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,340,000
7 Beech St. #302 Condo. $1,310,000
19 Cameron Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,058 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,457-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
12 Arnold Circle #6 Condo. $840,000
221 Mount Auburn St. #309 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 851 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $825,000
CANTON
45 Stillwater Road. One-family conventional, built in 2021, 5,373 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,010-square-foot lot. $1,791,995
60 Coppersmith Way #308 Condo. $962,047
60 Coppersmith Way #6-304 Condo. $651,690
17 Legion St. One-family ranch, built in 1953, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,948-square-foot lot. $540,000
59 Walpole St. #112 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $500,000
60 Coppersmith Way #6306 Condo. $495,916
1307 Davenport Ave. #1307 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,265 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $485,000
CARVER
7 Wade St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1987, 1,400 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $650,000
190 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,944 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 82,023-square-foot lot. $449,000
9 Maple Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1966, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $320,000
CHARLESTOWN
1 Tremont St. #3 Condo row-middle, built in 1880, 1,266 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,035,000
106 13th St. #327 Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 1,013 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $595,000
CHELMSFORD
360 Littleton Road #F9 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,500
CHELSEA
155 Garfield Ave. Two-family two family, built in 1943, 1,924 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,132-square-foot lot. $650,000
165 Cottage St. #513 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 616 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $343,000
CONCORD
1271 Elm St. #1271 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,765 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $591,550
DANVERS
11 Ingersoll St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 3,367 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,898-square-foot lot. $850,000
10 Endicott St. #2 Condo. $670,000
370 Maple St. One-family old style, built in 1835, 1,929 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,490-square-foot lot. $500,000
DEDHAM
8 Dale St. #2 Condo. $821,000
66 Ashcroft St. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 988 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $580,000
20 Chickering Road. One-family split level, built in 1954, 1,124 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,805-square-foot lot. $575,000
54 Thomas St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,587 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,100-square-foot lot. $549,900
DORCHESTER
74 Romsey St. Three-family decker, built in 1915, 3,642 square feet, 17 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,448-square-foot lot. $1,600,000
83 Minot St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,946-square-foot lot. $820,000
14 Batchelder St. Two-family conventional, built in 1890, 2,330 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,741-square-foot lot. $800,000
87-89 Mountain Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1885, 3,106 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,231-square-foot lot. $730,000
17 Port Norfolk St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,624-square-foot lot. $645,000
109 Adams St. #1 Condo decker, built in 2005, 1,315 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,955-square-foot lot. $596,400
9 Willowwood St. Three-family conventional, built in 1958, 2,409 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $389,000
103 Welles Ave. #3L Condo low-rise, built in 1920, 745 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 745-square-foot lot. $349,900
DOVER
28 Ledgewood Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,340 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 45,607-square-foot lot. $1,750,000
1 Powder House Road. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 64,033-square-foot lot. $975,000
DUXBURY
47 Fordville Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 3,290 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,289-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
EAST BOSTON
69 Lubec St. #402 Condo. $760,000
76 Wordsworth St. #2 Condo. $729,000
340 Meridian St. #3 Condo. $700,000
69 Lubec St. #202 Condo. $685,000
156 Porter St. #221 Condo free-standng, built in 1910, 1,050 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 987-square-foot lot. $595,000
1152 Bennington St. #3 Condo. $575,000
379 Meridian St. #401 Condo row-end, built in 1920, 544 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 544-square-foot lot. $400,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
28 Keith Place. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,416 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,714-square-foot lot. $593,200
1185 Central St. One-family ranch, built in 1959, 832 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,640-square-foot lot. $379,000
ESSEX
6 Low Land Farm Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2021, 3,832 square feet, 4 baths, on 72,310-square-foot lot. $2,230,000
EVERETT
77 Clark St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 1,720 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,960-square-foot lot. $720,000
FOXBOROUGH
14 Market St. Two-family duplex, built in 1900, 2,189 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,350-square-foot lot. $585,000
20 Linda St. One-family raised ranch, built in 1964, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,441-square-foot lot. $380,000
FRAMINGHAM
26 Callahan Drive #111 Condo. $866,472
10 Capri Drive. One-family split level, built in 1964, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,343-square-foot lot. $640,000
15 Thelma Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 975 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $585,000
5 Rockridge Road. One-family ranch, built in 1947, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $475,000
1550 Worcester Road #612 Condo mid-rise, built in 1974, 972 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $290,000
FRANKLIN
112 King St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,633 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,899-square-foot lot. $470,000
511 Maple St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 1,588 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,578-square-foot lot. $385,000
491 W Central St. #A8 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
801 Franklin Crossing Road #801 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $255,000
FREETOWN
4 Highland Ridge Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 2,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $589,900
90 N Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 79,279-square-foot lot. $489,900
120 Doctor Braley Road. One-family ranch, built in 1979, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,982-square-foot lot. $464,000
GEORGETOWN
1 Lantern Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 4,478 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 237,327-square-foot lot. $910,000
91 Nelson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1802, 2,016 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 679,461-square-foot lot. $665,000
GLOUCESTER
10 Avon Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,035 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,600-square-foot lot. $5,100,000
5 Norwood Court. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,262 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,010-square-foot lot. $5,100,000
258 Atlantic Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,012 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 41,800-square-foot lot. $4,850,000
1 Stanwood Pt #A Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,471 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $730,000
38 Taylor St. #A Condo. $175,000
GRAFTON
84 Wesson St. One-family contemporary, built in 1994, 3,221 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $511,000
391 Providence Road #6 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,422 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000
45 Gordon Circle #45 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 915 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 446,926-square-foot lot. $315,000
HAMILTON
111 Linden St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,290 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $543,000
HANOVER
324 Old Town Way One-family raised ranch, built in 1966, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,541-square-foot lot. $574,900
HANSON
37 Brook St. One-family conventional, built in 1830, 1,507 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $404,900
HARVARD
53 Woodchuck Hill Road. Two-family antique, built in 1800, 3,010 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 162,914-square-foot lot. $1,349,999
HAVERHILL
125 Brown St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,032-square-foot lot. $475,000
28 Temple St. #28 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
94 8th Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,698-square-foot lot. $266,340
45 Edgehill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,426-square-foot lot. $240,000
202 Cedar St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,497 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,525-square-foot lot. $239,899
HINGHAM
29 Myers Farm Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 4,094 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 71,363-square-foot lot. $2,250,000
86 Ward St. One-family Colonial, built in 2021, 3,476 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,891-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
261 Gardner St. One-family antique, built in 1740, 1,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 187,668-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
HOLBROOK
15 Hawthorne Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $410,000
35 Snell St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,956-square-foot lot. $385,000
HOLLISTON
45 Old Cart Path One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,856 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 26,092-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
75 Garett Way #75 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,000
798 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,908-square-foot lot. $535,000
708 Prentice St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 80,063-square-foot lot. $200,000
HOPKINTON
3 Proctor St. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 2,154 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,002-square-foot lot. $700,000
70 S Mill St. One-family split entry, built in 1978, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,747-square-foot lot. $670,000
HUDSON
3 Barnes Blvd #49 Condo. $847,428
10 Stony Brook Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 3,980 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 71,946-square-foot lot. $839,000
22 Stevens Road #22 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,346 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $699,000
163-A River St. One-family split level, built in 2020, 1,606 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $649,900
65 Kent Drive. One-family raised ranch, built in 1962, 1,193 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $431,000
6 Still Drive. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,728 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,987-square-foot lot. $400,000
13 Curley Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1956, 1,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,906-square-foot lot. $322,000
HULL
50-B Whitehead Ave. One-family gambrel, built in 1910, 805 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,700-square-foot lot. $107,300
HYDE PARK
16 Chesterfield St. Three-family conventional, built in 1910, 4,017 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,900-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
156 Beaver St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $575,000
90 Safford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,366 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,100-square-foot lot. $400,000
JAMAICA PLAIN
778 Boylston St. #W7G Condo. $1,300,000
24 W Walnut Park Three-family decker, built in 1905, 4,377 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,547-square-foot lot. $1,053,800
372 Arborway One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,652 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,177-square-foot lot. $975,000
20 Sigourney St. #20 Condo free-standng, built in 2003, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,113-square-foot lot. $395,459
KINGSTON
5 Woodland Ave. One-family raised ranch, built in 1969, 1,058 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,544-square-foot lot. $560,000
21 Page Ave. One-family ranch, built in 1948, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $325,000
29 Cole St. One-family ranch, built in 1930, 740 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $325,000
LAKEVILLE
1 Cedarberry Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2008, 2,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,019-square-foot lot. $675,000
24 Forest Park Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,684 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 82,632-square-foot lot. $605,000
7 Vaughan St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,552-square-foot lot. $499,000
12 Heritage Hill Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,086-square-foot lot. $410,000
27 Myricks St. One-family ranch, built in 1964, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $60,000
LAWRENCE
26-28 Crosby St. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,904 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,767-square-foot lot. $589,000
57 Kingston St. One-family conventional, built in 1910, 804 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,860-square-foot lot. $364,900
99 Jamaica St. #99 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000
28 Hamilton St. #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 914 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000
LEXINGTON
20 Adams St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 4,721 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 33,049-square-foot lot. $2,150,000
2 Fulton Road. One-family split level, built in 1959, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,791-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
1475 Massachusetts Ave. #217 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 435-square-foot lot. $495,211
LINCOLN
39 Brooks Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 5,334 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 81,002-square-foot lot. $1,950,000
16 Huckleberry Hill Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1973, 3,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,983-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
LOWELL
845 Westford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 2,253 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,487-square-foot lot. $583,000
227 School St. Two-family two family, built in 1940, 2,246 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,680-square-foot lot. $550,000
340 Andover St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,953 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,634-square-foot lot. $550,000
491 Dutton St. #517 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $450,000
345 Douglas Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,552 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,394-square-foot lot. $435,000
30 Market St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,338 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,000
139 Glenmere St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,170-square-foot lot. $376,000
102 W Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,414 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,586-square-foot lot. $365,000
14 Boylston Lane #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,300 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000
101 Sparks St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,109 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $359,900
27 Ralph St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,940 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,543-square-foot lot. $275,000
92 Swan St. #209 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,210 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000
119 Myrtle St. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 2,441 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,704-square-foot lot. $265,000
LYNN
268 Boston St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1910, 3,171 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,011-square-foot lot. $805,000
18 Scranton Way One-family Colonial, built in 2022, 2,792 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $785,000
74 Woodlawn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,298 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,550-square-foot lot. $746,800
78 Glenwood St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,407 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,753-square-foot lot. $455,000
15 Wyman St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,050 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $445,000
40-A Western Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,125-square-foot lot. $430,000
866 Western Ave. #1 Condo. $430,000
31 Ocean St. #1 Condo , built in 1900, 1,210 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,670-square-foot lot. $335,000
605 Eastern Ave. #201 Condo , built in 1986, 964 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $320,000
89 Williams Ave. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,511-square-foot lot. $165,000
LYNNFIELD
128 Locksley Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 3,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,799-square-foot lot. $1,399,000
15 Ramsdell Way #22 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,270 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $915,000
MALDEN
209 Mountain Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,837 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,135-square-foot lot. $750,000
132 Franklin St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1915, 2,038 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,337-square-foot lot. $735,000
18-20 Stearns St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1935, 1,789 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $700,000
9 Lodgen Court. One-family ranch, built in 1987, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $665,000
41 Sheafe St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 1,031 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,077-square-foot lot. $470,000
88 Lyme St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,498 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,641-square-foot lot. $462,000
80 Main St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA
50 Union St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 410 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $282,500
4 Tanglewood Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1976, 2,526 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,849-square-foot lot. $15,000
MARBLEHEAD
21 Circle St. One-family antique, built in 1757, 1,746 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,135-square-foot lot. $605,000
411 Atlantic Ave. #411 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,226 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $485,000
MARION
597 Delano Road. One-family ranch, built in 1958, 1,544 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,971-square-foot lot. $470,000
MARLBOROUGH
47 Newton St. Three-family family flat, built in 1880, 3,139 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,405-square-foot lot. $714,900
MARSHFIELD
14 Mariners Drive #14 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,632 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $254,547
MEDFIELD
1 Thurston Place #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,020 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $810,000
MEDFORD
15 Golden Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1900, 3,202 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,275-square-foot lot. $1,031,000
128 Summer St. Three-family family flat, built in 1910, 3,132 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,112-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
45 Harvard St. Two-family two family, built in 2005, 2,464 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,535-square-foot lot. $940,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #C402 Condo. $837,500
14 Bennett Place. One-family ranch, built in 1935, 674 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,417-square-foot lot. $681,000
15 Whitman Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,558-square-foot lot. $615,000
64 Court St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,593 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,940-square-foot lot. $550,000
500 Salem St. #306 Condo high-rise, built in 1988, 1,124 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $460,000
297 Main St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 671 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $340,000
320 Middlesex Ave. #C107 Condo. $281,600
MEDWAY
16 Sterling Circle #16 Condo. $754,895
9 Azalea Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,837-square-foot lot. $706,000
249 Village St. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 1,314 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $500,000
MELROSE
60 Meridian St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,339 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,504-square-foot lot. $859,000
57 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,340 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,352-square-foot lot. $825,000
10 Martin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,368 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,554-square-foot lot. $710,000
80 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family raised ranch, built in 1956, 1,282 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,582-square-foot lot. $660,000
56 Heywood Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1959, 1,624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,011-square-foot lot. $500,000
134 Washington St. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 974 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,117-square-foot lot. $400,000
MERRIMAC
1 Crossing Way #1 Condo. $619,900
METHUEN
21 Pine Tree Drive #21 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,875 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $870,000
1 Wren Way #1 Condo Town House. $844,126
3 Wren Way #3 Condo Town House. $811,797
430 Pelham St. Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1854, 3,032 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,341-square-foot lot. $717,000
52 Phoebe St. #52 Condo. $694,995
15 Wintergreen Circle. One-family split entry, built in 1983, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,459-square-foot lot. $500,000
47 Riverview Blvd One-family split entry, built in 1980, 1,506 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,006-square-foot lot. $430,000
42 Albion St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,876-square-foot lot. $410,000
1 Riverview Blvd #1-6 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,573 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,500
117 Howe St. One-family ranch, built in 1972, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $390,000
108-110 Perry Ave. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1925, 2,600 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $365,000
16 Stoney Brook Road. One-family split entry, built in 1964, 2,710 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,298-square-foot lot. $350,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
21 Pocksha Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $625,000
958 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,526 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,662-square-foot lot. $260,000
159 Bedford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $225,000
18 Rocky Gutter St. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1944, 1,420 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 124,431-square-foot lot. $195,000
MILFORD
54 Whitewood Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,584 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,471-square-foot lot. $469,900
MILLISMILTON
52 Hollingsworth Road. One-family split level, built in 1955, 1,863 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
33 Wendell Park One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,596-square-foot lot. $860,000
25 Nahanton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,393 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $799,000
131 Eliot St. #211 Condo/Apt, built in 2021, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $770,000
82 Blue Hill Ave. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,708 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,704-square-foot lot. $575,000
NAHANT
54 Willow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,273 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,285-square-foot lot. $505,000
54 Willow Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,273 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,285-square-foot lot. $490,000
299 Nahant Road #D10 Condo/Apt, built in 1875, 703 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $358,000
NATICK
12 Dover Road. Two-family raised ranch, built in 1965, 4,100 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 135,036-square-foot lot. $1,200,000
6 Lamplight Circle. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,444 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,360-square-foot lot. $925,000
165 Union St. One-family old style, built in 1900, 2,051 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,560-square-foot lot. $860,000
40 N Main St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,538 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $700,000
2 Temple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1875, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,452-square-foot lot. $599,000
41 Highland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $515,000
NEEDHAM
59 Dartmouth Ave. One-family garrison, built in 1955, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $3,249,956
52 Beard Way One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 5,571 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $2,800,000
173 Stratford Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $1,495,000
36 Andrea Circle #36 Condo duplex, built in 2005, 2,686 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths. $1,180,000
400 Hunnewell St. #101 Condo. $1,170,000
4 Morley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,495 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $975,000
NEWBURYPORT
56 Carter St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,523 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,960-square-foot lot. $615,000
26 Munroe St. #4 Condo. $288,000
NEWTON
87 Lincoln St. One-family victorian, built in 1913, 4,036 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,520-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
122 Albemarle Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,520 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,575-square-foot lot. $830,000
212 Tremont St. #2 Condo victorian, built in 1900, 1,666 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,527-square-foot lot. $674,000
NORFOLK
49 Noon Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,536 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 55,436-square-foot lot. $730,000
NORTH ANDOVER
526 Osgood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,632 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $850,000
5 Beacon Hill Blvd One-family ranch, built in 1951, 2,206 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,478-square-foot lot. $677,500
86 Compass Pt #86 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,175 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $630,000
231 Sutton St. #2J Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 2,203 square feet. $230,000
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH
59 Harris Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,855 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,596-square-foot lot. $1,015,000
27 Ellen St. One-family ranch, built in 1970, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $402,000
202 Jefferson St. One-family ranch, built in 1939, 938 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 11,143-square-foot lot. $300,000
NORTH READING
63 Central St. #109 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,020 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $236,900
NORTHBOROUGH
16 Allen Court #16 Condo duplex, built in 1860, 788 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $305,000
NORTON
2 Myras Way One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,420-square-foot lot. $751,000
35 Owen Road #35 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 2,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $578,200
96 S Worcester St. One-family conventional, built in 1890, 1,714 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $485,000
NORWELL
29 Hillcrest Circle #29 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $855,000
NORWOOD
7 Atwood Ave. Three-family family flat, built in 1920, 3,480 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,781-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
14 Hawthorne St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,432-square-foot lot. $695,000
37 Monroe St E One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,055-square-foot lot. $525,000
44 Hill St. One-family conventional, built in 1925, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,004-square-foot lot. $495,000
1 Lenox St. #213 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,501 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $254,500
238 Rock St. #C2 Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 358 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $250,000
PEABODY
9 Ledgewood Way #30 Condo , built in 1986, 1,535 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $470,000
33 Martinack Ave. One-family old style, built in 1920, 852 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $450,000
269 Forest St. #1 Condo townhse-end, built in 1900, 1,004 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000
PEMBROKE
32 Riverside Drive #2 Condo. $3,200,000
PEPPERELL
127 Chestnut St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,070-square-foot lot. $599,900
93 Harbor St. One-family split entry, built in 1973, 1,611 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 64,068-square-foot lot. $425,000
7 Shawnee Road #1 Condo. $419,000
103 Main St. #18 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 968 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $258,000
PLYMOUTH
61 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 4,190 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 35,246-square-foot lot. $950,000
6 Tinkers Blf #6 Condo. $900,721
45 Plaza Way #5402 Condo. $614,357
76 Barnfield Drive. One-family garrison, built in 1997, 2,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 136,305-square-foot lot. $600,000
126 Long Duck Pond Road. One-family ranch, built in 1999, 1,598 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,197-square-foot lot. $525,000
92 Standish Ave. One-family bngl/cottage, built in 1938, 2,045 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,710-square-foot lot. $482,500
65 Nicks Rock Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1991, 1,390 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,083-square-foot lot. $467,000
99 Forest Ave Ext #99 Condo Town House, built in 1920, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $339,900
33 Cypress St. One-family ranch, built in 1985, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $261,975
25 Buttonwood Lane. One-family ranch, built in 1950, 432 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $255,000
4 Chapel Hill Drive #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $229,900
913 State Road #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 719 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $190,000
QUINCY
18-20 Freeman St. Two-family two family, built in 1890, 2,527 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $800,000
67 Ardell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,242 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,219-square-foot lot. $665,000
17 Ocean St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,009-square-foot lot. $600,000
90 Quincy Shore Drive #521 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $418,000
RANDOLPH
19 Dunn Terrace. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,012 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,400-square-foot lot. $685,000
47 Cottage St. Two-family family flat, built in 1900, 2,287 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $600,000
14 Clark St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,575-square-foot lot. $553,436
10 Cedar Circle. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,562-square-foot lot. $500,000
17 Canton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,028-square-foot lot. $500,000
38 Hills St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $460,000
99 Chestnut St. #99 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000
RAYNHAM
178 Eleanor Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1974, 1,534 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,102-square-foot lot. $485,000
READING
42 Willow St. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 2,463 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,290-square-foot lot. $850,000
4 Robin Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,023 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $630,000
9 Abigail Way #1002 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $427,500
REVERE
815-A Broadway Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1975, 4,413 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,199-square-foot lot. $950,000
296 Revere St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,378 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,210-square-foot lot. $670,000
67 Neponset St. Two-family two family, built in 1920, 1,760 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,805-square-foot lot. $660,000
13 Harris St. #1 Condo. $642,000
585 Revere Beach Pkwy #109 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 730 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $280,000
120 Lynnway Three-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1968, 3,638 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,372-square-foot lot. $18,564
86 Lynnway One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,639-square-foot lot. $18,564
ROCKLAND
4 Tiffany Lane. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 1,954 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,969-square-foot lot. $720,000
43 Linden St. Three-family conventional, built in 1880, 2,348 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,517-square-foot lot. $585,000
57 Vinton Terrace. One-family split level, built in 1965, 2,553 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,400-square-foot lot. $550,000
101 Belmont St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,299 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bath, on 8,120-square-foot lot. $445,900
135 Grove St. #143 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 639 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $210,000
ROCKPORT
6-A Oak Circle. Two-family duplex, built in 1950, 2,638 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $640,000
ROSLINDALE
19 Sheffield Road #1 Condo decker, built in 1910, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 984-square-foot lot. $500,000
20 Tafthill Park #5 Condo low-rise, built in 2018, 727 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,000
95 Rowe St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,101 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,928-square-foot lot. $490,000
ROXBURY
48 Juniper St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 3,776 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,867-square-foot lot. $1,058,000
485 Harrison Ave. #205 Condo. $750,000
141 Fisher Ave. #C Condo. $480,000
14 Rockland St. #2 Condo. $449,000
771 Harrison Ave. #301 Condo. $213,700
SALEM
78 Boston St. #78 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 73,281-square-foot lot. $600,000
49 Federal St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,578 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,441-square-foot lot. $552,000
31 Brittania Circle #31 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,973 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $550,000
87 Bridge St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $545,000
169 Ocean Ave W One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,507 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $515,000
28 Beaver St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,251 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $450,000
11 Rawlins St. One-family old style, built in 1870, 1,271 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,678-square-foot lot. $430,000
88 Freedom Holw #88 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,098 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $360,000
18 Mall St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,280 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,651-square-foot lot. $350,000
192 Jefferson Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,052 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $350,000
31 Brittania Circle #31 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,973 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $350,000
SALISBURY
30 Old Town Way Two-family duplex, built in 1930, 1,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,145-square-foot lot. $520,000
130 Central Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1920, 2,467 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $430,000
SAUGUS
31 Iron Works Way One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,838 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,232-square-foot lot. $1,152,500
10 Sim Road. Two-family Town House, built in 1982, 3,548 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,219-square-foot lot. $920,000
42 Jackson St. Two-family mlti-unt blg, built in 1900, 2,636 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,288-square-foot lot. $825,000
30 Vine St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,859 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,492-square-foot lot. $636,000
25 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,901-square-foot lot. $600,000
68 Chestnut St. One-family old style, built in 1890, 1,650 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $590,000
41 Walden Pond Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,690 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,804-square-foot lot. $535,000
SCITUATE
18 Morton Place. One-family antique, built in 1750, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,971-square-foot lot. $874,000
23 Morton Place. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,226 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,257-square-foot lot. $720,000
91 Front St. #308 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 875 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $548,000
101 Ann Vinal Road. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 2,696 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $50,000
SHARON
46 Orchard Hill Drive #46 Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 2,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $730,000
11 Ames Court. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,642 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,534-square-foot lot. $541,050
40 Bayberry Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 871 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
31 Bayberry Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 874 square feet, 2 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $140,000
SHREWSBURY
2-4 Founders Road. Two-family duplex, built in 1968, 3,158 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 21,134-square-foot lot. $740,000
66 Lamplighter Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 74,923-square-foot lot. $600,000
9 Brookdale Circle #9 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $400,000
85 Commons Drive #109 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 898 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $248,400
SOMERVILLE
1006 Broadway Two-family two family, built in 1930, 3,576 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,284-square-foot lot. $1,810,000
266 Beacon St. #2 Condo mid-rise, built in 2016, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,150,000
24 Princeton St. #1 Condo. $1,052,000
14 Pembroke St. #1 Condo. $999,000
18 Grant St. #B Condo two family, built in 1885, 1,932 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000
101 North St. Two-family decker, built in 1920, 2,501 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,420-square-foot lot. $950,000
93 Central St. #1 Condo. $900,000
353 Summer St. #310 Condo low-rise, built in 2017, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $875,000
11-R Berkeley St. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,238 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,955-square-foot lot. $800,000
65-67 Perkins St. #2 Condo. $790,000
16 Broadway Place. One-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,218 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,848-square-foot lot. $755,000
42 Highland Ave. #7 Condo conventional, built in 1895, 1,621 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000
60 Cross St E #319 Condo. $535,000
240 Mystic Ave. #101 Condo. $497,500
109-111 Prospect St. #201 Condo. $277,293
SOUTH BOSTON
747 E Broadway One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,724 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $1,499,900
27 Mercer St. #2 Condo free-standng, built in 2017, 1,628 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,240,000
309 E St. #35 Condo low-rise, built in 2015, 1,237 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $990,000
584-586 E Broadway #C1 Condo. $650,000
159 Dorchester St. #2 Condo row-end, built in 1880, 975 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 975-square-foot lot. $570,000
STONEHAM
34 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 2,170 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $795,000
31 Bear Hill Road. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,655 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,385-square-foot lot. $660,000
1163 Franklin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,135 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $639,000
20 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,396-square-foot lot. $550,000
140 Marble St. One-family old style, built in 1928, 1,237 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,153-square-foot lot. $479,000
STOUGHTON
27 Arborwood Road. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 2,333 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,922-square-foot lot. $570,000
STOW
101 N Shore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1952, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $270,000
SUDBURY
47 Thornberry Lane. One-family , built in 2001, 5,586 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 41,742-square-foot lot. $2,040,000
221 Goodmans Hill Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,270 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,583-square-foot lot. $1,114,000
121 Cold Brook Drive #5 Condo. $972,205
TEWKSBURY
264 East St. Three-family family flat, built in 1890, 3,201 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,773-square-foot lot. $790,000
74 N Billerica Road. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,696 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 154,638-square-foot lot. $640,000
35 Tanglewood Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,059 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,848-square-foot lot. $635,000
20 Brook St. One-family ranch, built in 1965, 944 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,474-square-foot lot. $461,500
630 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 3,068 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,206-square-foot lot. $400,000
40 Longmeadow Road #A Condo. $250,000
UPTON
26 Fiske Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,146 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,651-square-foot lot. $635,000
WAKEFIELD
30 Acorn Ave. One-family contemporary, built in 1985, 3,661 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,382-square-foot lot. $715,000
3 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,710-square-foot lot. $600,000
151 Broadway St. Two-family conventional, built in 1900, 1,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $480,000
WALPOLE
146 Mansion Drive. One-family conventional, built in 1850, 2,363 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $900,000
10 Ponderosa Lane. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,733-square-foot lot. $635,000
WALTHAM
32 Van Vechten St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,295 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,260-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
44 Addison Road. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,082 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,962-square-foot lot. $690,000
11 Richgrain Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $630,000
41 Spring St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1907, 1,314 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $560,000
25 Richgrain Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,003-square-foot lot. $515,000
73-75 Gardner St. Two-family two family, built in 1900, 2,604 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $345,000
WATERTOWN
40 Prentiss St. Two-family family flat, built in 1915, 3,378 square feet, 10 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,321-square-foot lot. $1,025,000
142 Forest St. #144 Condo. $885,000
47 Union St. #47 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $700,000
20-22 Loomis Ave. Two-family family flat, built in 1950, 2,288 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $200,000
WAYLAND
5 Lillian Way #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 2,490 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths. $1,005,000
38 Aqueduct Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1970, 1,784 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,598-square-foot lot. $545,920
31 Center St. One-family ranch, built in 1951, 1,168 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $417,000
WELLESLEY
20 Summit Road. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,631 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 13,583-square-foot lot. $2,600,000
17 Russell Road. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 1,121 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,118-square-foot lot. $1,920,000
36 Leighton Road. One-family old style, built in 1922, 2,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,915-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
2 Brookdale Ave. One-family split level, built in 1968, 1,973 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,080-square-foot lot. $1,125,000
21 Colburn Road. One-family garrison, built in 1929, 2,446 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,432-square-foot lot. $875,000
WENHAM
15 Lake Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,486 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $505,000
WEST BRIDGEWATER
12-14 Metacomet Road #12 Condo. $769,348
62 Union St. #64 Condo. $596,000
62 Union St. #62 Condo. $584,000
WEST NEWBURY
35 Cherry Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,618 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 139,392-square-foot lot. $750,000
WEST ROXBURY
480 Baker St. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,241-square-foot lot. $812,500
90 Cass St. #1 Condo free-standng, built in 1900, 997 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $580,000
17 Hastings St. #3 Condo low-rise, built in 1930, 703 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 703-square-foot lot. $445,000
194 Gardner St. #194 Condo. $368,500
WESTBOROUGH
4112 Peters Farm Way #4112 Condo , built in 2022, 1,021 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $427,180
4108 Peters Farm Way #4108 Condo , built in 2022, 1,021 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $425,030
WESTFORD
10 Sassafras Road. One-family gambrel, built in 1978, 2,048 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $800,000
22 Pilgrim Drive #C Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,669 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $537,000
288 Littleton Road #31 Office condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 549 square feet, 1 bath. $45,000
WESTON
15 Myles Standish Road. One-family contemporary, built in 2020, 5,893 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 60,436-square-foot lot. $5,350,000
4 Nolte Circle #4 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 2,012 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths. $2,000,000
266 North Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1891, 2,413 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
28 Jericho Road #28 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,611 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $687,500
WESTPORT
2 Grinnell Court. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2019, 2,136 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 30,362-square-foot lot. $675,000
107 Plymouth Blvd One-family ranch, built in 1962, 312 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, on 24,290-square-foot lot. $350,000
WESTWOOD
54 Meadowbrook Road. One-family raised ranch, built in 1959, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,487-square-foot lot. $860,000
WEYMOUTH
99 Hollis St. Three-family conventional, built in 1887, 2,676 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 baths, on 22,608-square-foot lot. $775,000
125 Lake Shore Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1923, 877 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,300-square-foot lot. $729,900
232 Summer St. One-family conventional, built in 1878, 1,413 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bath, on 31,700-square-foot lot. $475,000
55 Greentree Lane #34 Condo , built in 1970, 680 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $238,000
WHITMAN
157 South Ave. Three-family conventional, built in 1840, 3,060 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,390-square-foot lot. $800,000
462 Franklin St. One-family ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,842-square-foot lot. $375,000
37 Kendrick St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,979-square-foot lot. $175,000
WILMINGTON
4 2nd Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,580 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $575,000
3701 Pouliot Place. One-family conventional, built in 1995, 1,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,920-square-foot lot. $525,000
59 Lawrence St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $400,000
WINCHESTER
26 Sargent Road. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,810 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $1,400,000
70 Canal St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,780 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,835-square-foot lot. $755,000
666 Main St. #407 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000
WINTHROP
55 Banks St. #1 Condo. $760,000
WOBURN
13 Gardner Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $1,058,000
1 Paddock Lane #1 Condo Town House, built in 2021, 1,866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $885,000
16 Parkview Road. One-family raised cape, built in 1960, 1,771 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,104-square-foot lot. $650,000
4 Massachusetts Ave. #4 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,518 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $629,000
17 Albany St. One-family conventional, built in 1930, 1,565 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,299-square-foot lot. $620,000
89 Mishawum Road. Two-family two family, built in 1880, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,072-square-foot lot. $600,000
7 Maura Drive. One-family ranch, built in 1954, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,501-square-foot lot. $589,900
10 Maura Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,208 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,648-square-foot lot. $512,000
1 Winn Park One-family conventional, built in 1850, 1,202 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,320-square-foot lot. $500,000
273 Cambridge Road #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1991, 660 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $318,000
WRENTHAM
115 Lorraine Metcalf Drive. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,413 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,708-square-foot lot. $741,500
704 East St. One-family ranch, built in 1960, 1,295 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,339-square-foot lot. $389,900
1275 West St. One-family ranch, built in 1949, 956 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $185,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send comments to [email protected] or [email protected]
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.