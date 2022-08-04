More big development coming to Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester
“We see this as kind of a piece of a major puzzle that’s coming together.”
Developers who once planned two residential towers along Morrissey Boulevard near the JFK-UMass Red Line station in Dorchester have changed up their plans, this time adding four laboratory buildings to the mix.
Center Court Mass this week submitted a master plan to the city outlining a 1.56 million-square-foot development they’re planning across seven buildings at 35-75 Morrissey Blvd., on nearly nine acres of what’s now surface lots and low slung structures stretching from the old Channel 56 building to a Star Market parking lot. The master plan calls for 585 residential units in three buildings, four lab facilities, retail space, parks and a plaza, underground parking, and a new grocery store, with buildings ranging in height from 9 to 22 stories.
Center Court has been eyeing development near the JFK-UMass station for years. David Raftery, a principal with the firm, said in an interview that the changes in the development landscape wrought by COVID-19 — primarily, demand for lab space — prompted the latest shift in plans.
