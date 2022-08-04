Local More big development coming to Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester “We see this as kind of a piece of a major puzzle that’s coming together.” Developer Center Court Mass is proposing seven lab and residential buildings along Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester.





Developers who once planned two residential towers along Morrissey Boulevard near the JFK-UMass Red Line station in Dorchester have changed up their plans, this time adding four laboratory buildings to the mix.

Center Court Mass this week submitted a master plan to the city outlining a 1.56 million-square-foot development they’re planning across seven buildings at 35-75 Morrissey Blvd., on nearly nine acres of what’s now surface lots and low slung structures stretching from the old Channel 56 building to a Star Market parking lot. The master plan calls for 585 residential units in three buildings, four lab facilities, retail space, parks and a plaza, underground parking, and a new grocery store, with buildings ranging in height from 9 to 22 stories.

Center Court has been eyeing development near the JFK-UMass station for years. David Raftery, a principal with the firm, said in an interview that the changes in the development landscape wrought by COVID-19 — primarily, demand for lab space — prompted the latest shift in plans.

