Local Home of the Week: Fly in, fly out in Falmouth This new-build melds contemporary, Colonial farmhouse design and has its own hangar. The home, built in 2022, is 3,294 square feet and sits on 0.44 of an acre. – Nauset Media for Sotheby’s International Realty





144 Rickenbacker Road, Falmouth

$1,545,000

Style Contemporary Colonial farmhouse

Year built 2022

Square feet 3,294

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full, 1 half

Fee $1,300 per year

Sewer/water Private/public

Taxes Not yet assessed

Does anyone besides this writer remember “Sky King,” the television show in which an Arizona rancher used a twin-engine Cessna aircraft named Songbird to foil spies and rescue his routinely beleaguered niece, Penny? If that rings a bell — and actually, even if it doesn’t — moving into this new-build in Falmouth could fulfill your aviator dreams.

The house is in the Falmouth Airpark development, and that name clearly explains the neighborhood’s hallmark: If you own a plane, you can park it in your garage and take off and land from a private airstrip after a brief trip on a grassy taxiway. (Another clue: The street is named after America’s World War I “Ace of Aces,” fighter pilot Eddie Rickenbacker.)

Advertisement:

When viewed from the street, the garage looks as if it has only two bays, but the entire rear wall folds, allowing a plane to trundle in and out. The garage is nearly 1,700 square feet.

The hangar looks like a two-bay garage from the front. – Nauset Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

The garage/hangar is deep and nearly 1,700 square feet. – Nauset Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

The rest of this home feels equally large, with 9-foot ceilings on the first floor and 8-foot ones on the second. Throughout the major rooms, the colors are carbon black against various shades of white, gray, and pastels. The spaces also share flooring of rift and quartered white oak in 4-inch slices.

The main entrance is a narrow-but-wide porch that opens into a foyer with a closet and a laundry room. The latter has a sink, counterspace, and white sleek-front cabinets with black pulls. The foyer connects to an 18-foot-long hallway that provides access to the primary suite; a half bath with tile flooring and a porcelain vessel sink; a walk-in pantry; and an office before flowing into an open floor plan encompassing the kitchen and the living and dining areas.

In all, this space is 844 square feet, with the largest chunk apportioned to the living room. The key feature there is a linear gas fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves and framed with marble. The dining area is set up next to three windows and a slider to the deck and flat backyard.

Advertisement:

The room then pivots into the 213-square-foot kitchen. The white Shaker-style cabinets come with undermount lighting, glass doors at the top with display lighting, and black handles and pulls. The island offers seating and a quartz top with a waterfall edge. The appliances are stainless steel, and the backsplash is white subway tile in a traditional staggered-brick stack. A black pot filler hangs over the stove.

The laundry room offers cabinetry and a sink. – Nauset Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

The pantry off the kitchen is a walk-in. – Nauset Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

The half bath is located in a hallway off the foyer. – Nauset Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

The living area takes up 844 square feet of an open layout. – Nauset Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

The living room boasts a linear gas fireplace. – Nauset Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. – Nauset Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

The 281-square-foot primary suite, also located on this floor, comes with a walk-in closet that boasts built-in cabinetry. Natural light arrives through a large transom flanked by double-hung windows. The en-suite bath is deep and has a white double vanity with white quartz counters. It’s opposite a large shower with glass doors and black fixtures. The flooring and the backsplash are a combination of porcelain and ceramic tile.

The primary suite, one of two in the home, is on the first floor. – Nauset Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

The en-suite bathroom includes a double vanity and a standalone shower. – Nauset Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

The walk-in closet in the primary suite offers open shelving and cubbies. – Nauset Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

The home’s other bedrooms are upstairs, as well as the second laundry room, two baths, and a den. One of the bedrooms is a 299-square-foot suite with a shower-only bath and a walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are 180 and 210 square feet, and each has four double-hung windows. They share a bath with a single vanity, a white quartz countertop, cabinetry to match, and a shower with black fixtures and a subway tile surround.

Advertisement:

This upstairs bath is one of three full baths in the home. – Nauset Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

The unfinished basement is 2,169 square feet.

The home, which sits on 0.44 of an acre, has central air and an irrigation system.

Kerrie Marzot of Sotheby’s International Realty in Falmouth has the listing. As of press time, an offer for the property was pending.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to [email protected]. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow Address on Twitter @globehomes.