Local Home of the Week: A chic living room library any bibliophile would envy Young Greek Revival has three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths, and must-see décor. The living room is lined with bookshelves.





38 Bramhall Lane, Plymouth

$1,100,000

Style Greek Revival

Year built 2017

Square feet 2,680

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2 full, 2 half

Sewer/water Private/public

Association fee $100 a month

Taxes $12,517 (2022)

It’s Greek Revival meets urban chic at this young property at Beech Tree Estates, in Plymouth’s quaint Chiltonville village.

The main entrance to the single-family home opens into a mudroom with white wainscoting, light-beige walls, and maple floors. A built-in bench is nestled into the wall, with lower shelves offering a place to store shoes. Wide wooden planks painted white form a chevron pattern above the bench and hold five bronze hooks for draping coats and bags. The entrance to the garage sits just beyond the bench.

A half bath lies across from the door to the mudroom and boasts matching white wainscoting and custom wallpaper from London covering the upper half of the walls. White shutters cover the window, which opens to a sunroom. The flooring is maple hardwood.

A short hallway to the left of the bath leads to a roughly 100-square-foot sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows. The white walls provide a soothing contrast with the taupe engineered-wood flooring and auburn bead-board paneling on the ceiling. The room also comes with a ceiling fan, a pendant light, and a hanging wicker hammock chair. A glass door opens to a small deck. Both the deck and the sunroom face the backyard of the 0.38-acre lot.

The rest of the house is to the left of the mudroom. The living room, part of an open layout shared with the kitchen, is a bibliophile’s paradise: Built-in bookshelves line the walls, reaching all the way to the ceiling and extending over the room’s three windows, which are outfitted with roller shades. A gas fireplace with a subway tile surround stands to the left of the entrance. A large paneled mirror hangs directly above it. A vintage chandelier adorns the center of the room and is paired with recess lighting. The walls are beige, and the flooring is maple.

The kitchen offers another pop of style. Hand-painted Tabarka tiles from Italy cover three walls, with honed white rhino marble countertops and wooden lower cabinets painted gray. A matching built-in china cabinet offers extra storage for dishes and other kitchen supplies. Two rows of French oak floating shelves provide even more storage without making the space feel cluttered. Six windows allow natural light to spill over an island with seating for six and a French oak top. Two black, funnel-shaded pendant lights hang above it. The appliances are stainless steel, and a door off the left leads to the finished basement.

A second entrance to the home, located at the back of the living room, is off the farmer’s porch. Exposed historic brick from Chicago graces the wall the staircase follows to the second floor. A candle-like light fixture and three windows illuminate the space.

Two bedrooms flank the hallway: The bedroom to the left has two windows, beige walls, maple floors, a three-tiered chandelier, and a closet with double doors. The bedroom to the right is nearly identical but comes with a smaller light fixture and a walk-in closet.

The home’s first full bath sits down the hallway to the left, offering gray walls, tile floors, and a walk-in shower with a glass panel dividing the space and a white subway tile surround. A window with white shutters sits above the toilet, next to a console sink with a square mirrored medicine chest flanked by sconces. The linen closet and laundry room are across the way.

A home office/dual purpose space lies just beyond the bathroom. It has cream-colored walls and windows to the left and right, giving the space a light, airy feel. The gray built-in desks are the showstoppers in here, providing enough space for two people to work comfortably and plenty of room for a couch, too. French barn doors open to the owner suite, which completes this floor.

Closets flank the entrance to the suite, and there is a third, a walk-in, behind a pocket door. Four windows line the left wall, and a dark brown ceiling fan hangs at the center of the room, contrasting with the cream-colored walls and maple flooring.

The en-suite bath sits behind a pocket door, allowing for privacy with maximum efficiency. The walls in this room are clad in large-format tile, and hexagon tiles line a floor with radiant heat. The space boasts a walk-in shower with a glass door and a rain shower head. A soaking tub awaits an owner with more time to reflect. Shutters cover two sets of windows. Recessed lighting and a curved light fixture with four bulbs illuminate the space. To the left, a round LED mirror hangs above a wooden vanity with a vessel sink.

The basement provides a rustic-but-cozy space to gather, with enough room for a couch, dining table, and exercise machines to coexist comfortably. The walls feature white-nickel gap siding, and tongue-and-groove planks line the ceiling. A second tile-lined fireplace sits next to a built-in wet bar. The flooring throughout the whole space is hardwood. There is radiant heating in the flooring by the entrance and in the half bath.

The house’s final half bath sits around the corner from the wet bar. It features white subway tile walls, built-in shelves, a wood vanity, and a square mirror with a scalloped frame. A door across from the bathroom opens to a small patio.

The Nantucket-inspired backyard provides everything you could need for late summer in the sun. A staircase with powder-coated cable railings leads down to a horizon infinity saltwater pool with mahogany decking and a stone patio.

Susana Murphy from Alante Real Estate has the listing, which as of press time, was under contract.

Maya Homan can be reached at [email protected].