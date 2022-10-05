Local Numerous towns, small cities in Mass. listed among the best places to live in America The new WalletHub ranking also gives high marks to Portland, Maine. British march on to Concord after their bloody fight on Lexington Green during a Patriots’ Day Re-enactment on Lexington Green in 2011. Joanne Rathe/The Boston Globe

Massachusetts is a prime location for residents who enjoy small-city life, according to WalletHub.

The personal finance website recently released a list of the best small cities to live in America, and seven Massachusetts spots made the top 20.

The places to live in Massachusetts that ranked toward the top of the list include:

Lexington, No. 4

Melrose, No. 6

Needham, No. 8

Milton, No. 11

Arlington, No. 17

Burlington, No. 18

Newton, No. 19.

“Small-city life can be best for those who appreciate more wiggle room, fewer degrees of separation and shorter commutes, to name just a few of its advantages,” WalletHub wrote.

WalletHub comprised the list by comparing 1,319 cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000, taking into account the following five key factors: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life, and safety.

Portland, Maine, also made the top 10, ranking No. 9. Lancaster, Penn., ranked No. 1.

Check out the entire list of best small cities to live in America.