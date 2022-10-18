Local 2 Mass. locales listed among best places to live in the U.S. Two other New England spots made Money magazine's list as well. A view of Boston from Eliot Tower in the Blue Hills Reservation. Jonathan Wiggs / Globe Staff

For those looking to put down roots, Money magazine says Massachusetts boasts two of the best places to live in America.

The publication recently released a list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S., and Somerville ranked No. 7 while Milton ranked No. 17. The best place to live in America, according to the ranking, is Atlanta.

“In our annual ranking of the top places to live, we look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie,” Money magazine wrote.

About Somerville, the publication noted its proximity to Boston and local universities, its wide range of activities for all ages including Assembly Row, the “fun and quirky” What the Fluff? Festival, and the historic Somerville Theatre. The publication also lauded its Department of Racial and Social Justice.

Advertisement:

It has “some of the most affordable home prices in the area, its school district is well-rated, and according to the crime and safety experts at Safewise, it’s actually one of the safest cities in the country — No. 40, to be exact,” Money wrote.

Milton has low crime, high rated schools, and boasts the Blue Hill Observatory & Science Center and Blue Hills Reservation, where locals can hike, rock climb, ski, and relax by the pond. Money said the town, less than a half-hour commute from Boston, is “on the affordable end” compared to other Boston suburbs — though higher than the national median.

“With its tree-lined streets, turn-of-the-century Colonial-style homes and quaint historic district, Milton seems more like a charming, small town than a bustling suburb of Boston,” Money wrote.

Two other New England places made the list: South Burlington, Vermont, ranked No. 34, and Nashua, N.H., ranked No. 44.

Check out the list of 50 best places to live in the U.S.