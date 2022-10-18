Local BPDA approves big project along Fort Point Channel The project would bring housing, a lab building, and office space to what’s now parking lots on the banks of the downtown waterway. A rendering of the Channelside development planned for the Fort Point neighborhood of Boston.





A flood-prone parking lot next to Gillette’s World Shaving Headquarters in Fort Point will soon be transformed into a three-building lab and residential complex, a $1.2 billion project that will bring new park space and a public performing arts amphitheater to the neighborhood.

The Boston Planning and Development Agency on Thursday approved Related Beal’s 1.1 million-square-foot Channelside project, located at 244-284 A St fronting the Fort Point Channel. The project includes a 340-unit apartment complex — including 68 units set aside at affordable rents under the city’s inclusionary development policy — a 418,000-square-foot lab building and a third 322,000-square-foot commercial building.

“The key, really, for organizations to bring employees back to the workplace is providing engaging, immersive, experiential environments, and Channelside oozes with the opportunity to do that,” said Stephen Faber, executive vice president of Related Beal, in an interview.

The development adds to a series of projects planned on old Gillette sites along Fort Point Channel, including the General Electric Co. headquarters and a $700 million genetic research center being built for pharma giant Eli Lilly & Co. Developer Tishman Speyer bought another 2.5-acre portion of former Gillette parking lots at 232 A St. last year, and recently opened a life-science building at nearby 105 W. First St. for CRISPR Therapeutics through its life-science arm Breakthrough Properties.

